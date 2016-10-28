Trending

Fourth stage win for Walscheid in Tour of Hainan

Lutsenko keeps slim race lead over Mohoric

Max Walscheid (Team Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:51:45
2Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
3Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
4Leonardo Fabio Duque (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
6Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
7Zolt Der (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
8Francesc Zurita (Spa) Team Vorarlberg
9Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
10Tino Thömel (Ger) RTS - Santic Racing Team

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team29:05:47
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:00:03
3Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:00:07
4Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg0:00:47
5Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team
6Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:01:02
7Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (IRI) Hy Sport - Look Continental Cycling0:01:03
8Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Hy Sport - Look Continental Cycling
9Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
10Leonardo Fabio Duque (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM

