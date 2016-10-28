Fourth stage win for Walscheid in Tour of Hainan
Lutsenko keeps slim race lead over Mohoric
Stage 7: Wuzhishan - Sanya
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:51:45
|2
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|4
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|6
|Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|7
|Zolt Der (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
|8
|Francesc Zurita (Spa) Team Vorarlberg
|9
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|Tino Thömel (Ger) RTS - Santic Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|29:05:47
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:03
|3
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:07
|4
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|0:00:47
|5
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team
|6
|Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:01:02
|7
|Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (IRI) Hy Sport - Look Continental Cycling
|0:01:03
|8
|Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Hy Sport - Look Continental Cycling
|9
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|10
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
