Trending

Tour of Hainan: Walscheid wins stage 3

Giant-Alpecin rider takes overall lead

Max Walscheid (Team Giant-Alpecin)

Max Walscheid (Team Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin5:09:08
2Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
3Tino Thomel (Ger) RTS-Monton Racing
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
5Leonardo Duque (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
6Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier-Southeast
7Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
8Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
9Alexey Lutsenko (Kah) Astana
10Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin12:37:28
2Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier-Southeast0:00:06
3Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
4Alexey Lutsenko (Kah) Astana0:00:07
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:08
6Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
7Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth0:00:10
8Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:00:11
9Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
10Tino Thomel (Ger) RTS-Monton Racing0:00:12

Latest on Cyclingnews