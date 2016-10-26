Tour of Hainan: Walscheid wins third consecutive stage
Giant-Alpecin rider extends overall lead
Stage 5: Danzhou - Changjiang
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:29:52
|2
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier-Southeast
|3
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|5
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
|6
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana
|8
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|9
|Zsolt Der (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
|10
|Tino Thomel (Ger) RTS-Monton Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20:52:04
|2
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:18
|3
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier-Southeast
|0:00:20
|4
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:26
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:27
|6
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|7
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|0:00:30
|8
|Ronald Yeung (Chn) Wisdom-Hengxiang Cycling Team
|9
|Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:00:31
|10
|Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy