Tour of Hainan: Walscheid wins third consecutive stage

Giant-Alpecin rider extends overall lead

Max Walscheid (Team Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin4:29:52
2Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier-Southeast
3Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
4Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
5Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
6Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
7Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana
8Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
9Zsolt Der (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
10Tino Thomel (Ger) RTS-Monton Racing

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin20:52:04
2Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:18
3Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier-Southeast0:00:20
4Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:26
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana0:00:27
6Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:00:28
7Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth0:00:30
8Ronald Yeung (Chn) Wisdom-Hengxiang Cycling Team
9Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:00:31
10Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team

