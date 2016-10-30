Trending

Alexey Lutsenko wins the Tour of Hainan

Walscheid bags stage win number five on final day

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) looking disappointed on the podium

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Walscheid (Ger) Giant-Alpecin1:57:14
2Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
3Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
4Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
5Rylan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
6Serhiy Grechyn (Ukr) Jilin Shakeland
7Zsolt Der (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
8Cristian Raileanu (Mol) Wilier Triestina-Southeas
9Tino Thomel (Ger) RTS-Monton Racing
10Carlos Ospina (Col) RTS-Monton Racing

General classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team35:16:41
2Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:00:17
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:00:44
4Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg0:00:57
5Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team
6Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) RTS - Santic Racing Team0:01:10
7Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:01:12
8Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (IRI) Hy Sport - Look Continental0:01:13
9Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Hy Sport - Look Continental
10Leonardo Duque (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM

 

