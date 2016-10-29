Trending

Tour of Hainan: Lutsenko wins stage 8

Astana rider extends overall lead

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) looking disappointed on the podium

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4:13:50
2Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
3Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
4Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Spandi Polkowice
5Leonardo Duque (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
6Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
7Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
8Evgeny Zotov (Rus) Russia
9Cristian Raileanu (Mol) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
10Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team33:19:27
2Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:00:17
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:00:44
4Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg0:00:57
5Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team
6Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) RTS - Santic Racing Team0:01:10
7Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:01:12
8Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (IRI) Hy Sport - Look Continental0:01:13
9Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Hy Sport - Look Continental
10Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Wilier Triestina-Southeast

 

