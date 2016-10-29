Tour of Hainan: Lutsenko wins stage 8
Astana rider extends overall lead
Stage 8: Sanya - Qiongzhong
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4:13:50
|2
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|4
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Spandi Polkowice
|5
|Leonardo Duque (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|7
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|8
|Evgeny Zotov (Rus) Russia
|9
|Cristian Raileanu (Mol) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|10
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33:19:27
|2
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:17
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:44
|4
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|0:00:57
|5
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team
|6
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) RTS - Santic Racing Team
|0:01:10
|7
|Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:01:12
|8
|Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (IRI) Hy Sport - Look Continental
|0:01:13
|9
|Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Hy Sport - Look Continental
|10
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
