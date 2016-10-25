Trending

Tour of Hainan: Walscheid wins stage 4

Giant Alpecin rider continues in race lead

Max Walscheid (Team Giant-Alpecin)

Max Walscheid (Team Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3:45:04
2Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
3Adrian Kirek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
4Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
5Zsolt Der (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
6Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier-Southeast
7Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
8Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
9Vasily Neustroev (Rus) Russia
10Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin16:22:22
2Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:12
3Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier-Southeast0:00:16
4Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana0:00:17
6Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:00:18
7Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth0:00:20
8Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:00:21
9Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
10Tino Thomel (Ger) RTS-Monton Racing0:00:22

Latest on Cyclingnews