Tour of Hainan: Walscheid wins stage 4
Giant Alpecin rider continues in race lead
Stage 4: Chengmai - Danzhou
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:45:04
|2
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|Adrian Kirek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|5
|Zsolt Der (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
|6
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier-Southeast
|7
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|9
|Vasily Neustroev (Rus) Russia
|10
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16:22:22
|2
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:12
|3
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier-Southeast
|0:00:16
|4
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:17
|6
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|7
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|0:00:20
|8
|Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:00:21
|9
|Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|10
|Tino Thomel (Ger) RTS-Monton Racing
|0:00:22
