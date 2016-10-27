Trending

Mohoric wins Tour of Hainan queen stage

Lutsenko takes over GC lead as Walscheid fades out of contention

Matej Mohoric (Lampre - Merida) drives the breakaway.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida5:21:35
2Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
4Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team0:00:34
5Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
6Leonardo Fabio Duque (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:50
7Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
8Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
9Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) RTS - Santic Racing Team
10Jefferson Rueda Tobon (Col) Jilun - Shakeland Cycling Team

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team26:14:02
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:00:03
3Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:00:07
4Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg0:00:47
5Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team
6Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:01:02
7Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (IRI) Hy Sport - Look Continental Cycling0:01:03
8Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
9Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Hy Sport - Look Continental Cycling
10Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin

