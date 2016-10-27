Mohoric wins Tour of Hainan queen stage
Lutsenko takes over GC lead as Walscheid fades out of contention
Stage 6: Changjiang - Wuzhishan
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|5:21:35
|2
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team
|0:00:34
|5
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|6
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:50
|7
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|8
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|9
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) RTS - Santic Racing Team
|10
|Jefferson Rueda Tobon (Col) Jilun - Shakeland Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|26:14:02
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:03
|3
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:07
|4
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|0:00:47
|5
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team
|6
|Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:01:02
|7
|Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (IRI) Hy Sport - Look Continental Cycling
|0:01:03
|8
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|9
|Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Hy Sport - Look Continental Cycling
|10
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
