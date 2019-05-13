Trending

Tour of California: Asgreen wins stage 2 as van Garderen takes race lead

Sagan loses leader's jersey in South Lake Tahoe

Image 1 of 24

The crowds enjoy the passage of the peloton during stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 24

Astana's Davide Ballerini leads the mountains competition after stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 24

Trek-Segafredo's Richie Porte at the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 24

Runner-up on the opening stage, Travis McCabe (USA National Team), can't hold on to the green points jersey after stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 24

Sergio Haguita leads home compatriot and EF Education First teammate Rigoberto Uran on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 24

UAE Team Emirates Tadej Pogacar finishes fourth on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 24

Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) celebrates winning stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California at South Lake Tahoe

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 24

Team Ineos' Gianni Moscon takes third place on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 24

Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos) crosses the line in third place on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 24

Jumbo-Visma's George Bennett finishes stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California at South Lake Tahoe

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 24

Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) is all smiles having won stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 24

The breakaway enjoys the crowd's applause on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 24

Thumbs up from Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) after having taken second place on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 24

EF Education First's Tejay van Garderen enjoys the spoils of having become the race leader at the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 24

Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos) manages a smile after having taken third place on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 24

The stage 2 podium at the 2019 Tour of California: new overall leader Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First), winner Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and third on the stage, Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 24

He may have missed out on yellow, but stage 2 winner Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) nevertheless took over the green points jersey at the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 24

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Kasper Asgreen wins stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 24

UAE Team Emirates Tadej Pogacar holds the best young rider's jersey after stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 24

Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) takes the win on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California ahead of EF Education First's Tejay van Garderen

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 24

Got it! Deceuninck-QuickStep's Kasper Asgreen wins stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California at South Lake Tahoe

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 24

He may have only finished second on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California, but it was enough to give Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) the race leader's jersey

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 24

Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) is delighted to have taken the race lead after stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 24

Kasper Asgreen enjoys the congratulations of Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Zdenek Stybar after winning stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed stage 2 of the Tour of California after beating Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) and Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos) to the line in the first mountain stage of this year's race.

The young Danish rider was an attacking presence throughout the second half of the stage and made it into the winning break that included van Garderen, Moscon and several overall contenders. It was van Garderen who attacked on the final climb from a reduced group with 1.6km to go but he was marked by Asgreen, Moscon and UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogačar. With the line in sight, Asgreen kicked for home and his acceleration was enough to hold off van Garderen, with Moscon fading to third.

The victory marked Asgreen's first individual triumph on the WorldTour stage, while van Garderen's second place was enough to see the former race winner move into the overall lead. Overnight leader Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) struggled on the mountainous terrain and dropped down the overall standings on a day that saw a number of the pre-race favourites struggle to make an impression. Van Garderen now leads Moscon by six seconds, with Asgreen a further second down.

"It's my first pro win, so I'm really, really happy right now,” Asgreen told reporters, including Cyclingnews, after the stage. "It's huge for me, and to take it on a stage like this, a really hard stage, I'm really happy with that."

How it unfolded

Stage 2 at the Tour of California travelled 214.5km from Rancho Cordova to South Lake Tahoe. The route included four KOMs, two intermediate sprints and nearly 4,500 metres of climbing. The stage topped out at 2,627 metres of elevation at Carson Pass – the highest point the Tour of California has ever climbed to.

The route had initially been planned for 194.5km, but snow on the Mormon Emigrant Trail highway forced organisers to create a slight detour that added the extra kilometres. With the reroute, the race lost the category 1 ascent of Sky Park Road and the cat. 2 Mormon Emigrant Pass, but instead used the category 3 Bucks Bar Road at 68.5km.

Not intimidated by the long day of climbing ahead, seven riders broke away just 8km into the stage. In the move were Luke Rowe (Team Ineos), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Evan Huffman (Rally UHC Cycling), Davide Ballerini (Astana Pro Team), Pawel Bernas (CCC Team), Michael Storer (Team Sunweb) and Michael Hernandez (USA National Team).

The gap ballooned up to three minutes less than 20km into the stage, and the chase was officially on. The peloton apparently decided that was enough of a gap, and the advantage stabilised between 2:45 and three minutes for nearly three hours.

Hernandez took the first sprint of the day at 51km in Placerville ahead of Pedersen and Ballerini, collecting three points and three bonus seconds. The next action came at the Decra Ravine KOM at 59.5km, where Huffman claimed maximum points ahead of Ballerini and Hernandez. At the Bucks Bar KOM less than 10km later, Ballerini beat Huffman and Hernandez to the line.

The peloton's pace picked up through a flat section after the second KOM, and the gap came down to 1:40 with 114km remaining, then shot up again to 2:45. The gap continued to fluctuate as it dropped again to 1:35 with 100km remaining.

A battle of wills developed between the peloton, which was keeping the break below two minutes, and the breakaway, which wanted more leash. The gap went up and down as the break would slow down and the peloton would react by slowing down as well.

Hagens Berman Axeon tired of the game and sent Edward Anderson off the front of the peloton. The 21-year-old American was quickly out of sight and was able to bridge to the leaders, making a new lead group of eight.

The slow downs and accelerations also wreaked havoc on Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), who popped out of the bunch and struggled to regain contact through the rest of the stage.

EF Education First went to the front and started hammering with about 80km to ride, and the gap started coming down precipitously. Most of the breakaway was soon back in the fold, but Anderson tried to stay away solo as EF had him in their sights from the front of the pack. Anderson was back in the pack with 75km to go, and the race had to reset.

Lachlan Morton (EF Education First) was the next rider to try his luck, jumping away with 65km to go in a solo move. Morton claimed top points at the Kirkwood KOM with 59km to go, and was quickly into descent mode. Ballerini jumped out of the group for second, and Huffman did the same for third.

A lead group of 14 riders survived the day-long battle of attrition, with pre-race overall favourites Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida), Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Lawson Craddock (EF Education First), third overall here in 2013, making the cut.

Israel Cycling Academy's Alex Cataford attacked before the fourth KOM at Carson Pass, opening a small gap to take maximum points and then continuing on alone. His move was short-lived, however, and the group was back together with 35km to go, with 1:15 over the remnants of the peloton.

David de la Cruz (Team Ineos) won the second intermediate sprint ahead of Dennis, denying the Australian the three-second time bonus, but leaving him the two seconds for second place. The peloton wasn't happy to let the race ride away, and they made the catch with 29km to go.

They wouldn't stick together for long, though. On the descent of Luther Pass, there were more splits as several riders jumped off the front. Asgreen was there once again, kickstarting the action, and soon there were 10 men up front, including van Garderen, Moscon, Ballerini, Craddock and Pogačar.

But Ballerini and Asgreen weren't satisfied and left that group behind to strike out for the line. They made a good fist of it but were caught just outside the 10km-to-go mark. From then on it was a waiting game as the ramp to the finish loomed.

Astana launched Ballerini off the front with 2km to go, but van Garderen lead the group back to the front. The pace of the EF rider shattered the group as the road reared up, leaving just him, Moscon, Asgreen and Pogačar in the lead.

Each man spent time on the front in the closing kilometre, although Pogačar was the first to drop back. It was Asgreen who put in the most telling turn, taking over from Moscon as the finish line neared to distance his companions and take the win, while second-placed van Garderen would console himself with the leader's jersey.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep6:17:11
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
3Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:00:04
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:10
5Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:16
6Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:27
7Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
8Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First0:00:31
9Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
10George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
11Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
13Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
16Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
17David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
18Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
19Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:00:38
20Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
21Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
22Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:40
23Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:42
25Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:00:45
26Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:48
27Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:51
28Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
29Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team0:00:55
30Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:58
31Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team0:01:05
32Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
34Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:11
35Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:01:35
36Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
37Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:02:29
38Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
39José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:36
40Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:49
41Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
42Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:04
43Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:08
44Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:23
45Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:07
46João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
47Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
48Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
49Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
50Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team
51Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
52Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
54Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
55Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
56Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team
57Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
58Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
59Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
60Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:09:11
61Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:12:55
62Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
63Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:13:01
64Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos0:15:13
65Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
66Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
67David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:17:46
68Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
69Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
70Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
71Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
72Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
73Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
74Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
75Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
76Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
77Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
78Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
79Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
80Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
81Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
82Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
83Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
84Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
85Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
86Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
87Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
88John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
89Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
90Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
91Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team
92Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team
93Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
94Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
95Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:18:04
96Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:18:07
97Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
98Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:18:10
99Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos0:18:13
100Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:18:16
101Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:25:34
102Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:26:19
103Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
104Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
105Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
106Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
107Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
108Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
109Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
110Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
111Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
112Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
113Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
114Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
115Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
116Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
117Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
118Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
119Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
120Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
121Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
122Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
123Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
124Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
125Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
126Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
127Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
128Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
129Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:27:10
130Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:36:09
131Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
132Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:47:35

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep15pts
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education First12
3Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos9
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates7
5Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hasngrohe6
6Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team5
7Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling4
8David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos3
9Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team3
10Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First3
11Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First2
12Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida2
13Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First1
14Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team11pts
2Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep7
3Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling7
4Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First5
5Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy5
6Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
7Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education First2
8Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team2
9Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos1

Youth
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates6:17:21
2Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First0:00:21
3Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:01
4João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:07:57
5Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team
6Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
7Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
8Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:17:36
9Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
10Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:17:57
11Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
12Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team0:26:09
13Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
14Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
15Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First18:52:35
2Cofidis, Solutions Credits18:53:15
3Rally UHC Cycling18:53:42
4Israel Cycling Academy18:54:07
5Astana Pro Team18:54:23
6UAE Team Emirates18:54:57
7Katusha-Alpecin18:55:27
8Trek-Segafredo19:03:00
9CCC Team19:06:58
10Team Ineos19:07:21
11Team Jumbo-Visma19:08:09
12USA National Team19:08:52
13Bora-Hansgrohe19:10:06
14Bahrain-Merida19:10:35
15Dimension Data19:12:39
16Novo Nordisk19:15:54
17Deceuninck-QuickStep19:17:26
18Hagens Berman Axeon19:18:58
19Team Sunweb19:35:12

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First9:31:19
2Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:00:06
3Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:07
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:16
5Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:22
6Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:33
7Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
8David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos0:00:34
9Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:35
10George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:36
11Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
12Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First0:00:37
13Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
14Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
16Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
17Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:00:42
18Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:44
19Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
20Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:46
21Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:48
23Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:00:51
25Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
26Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:57
27Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
28Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:59
29Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team0:01:01
30Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
31Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:11
32Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:15
33Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:28
34Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
35Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:01:41
36Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
37Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:02:35
38Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
39José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:42
40Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:55
41Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
42Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:10
43Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:13
44Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:07:45
45Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team0:08:10
46Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:13
47João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
48Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
49Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
50Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team
51Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
52Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:24
53Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
54Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
55Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
56Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
57Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
58Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
59Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:09:17
60Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team0:13:01
61Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:13:18
62Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:13:38
63Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:13:48
64Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos0:15:19
65Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:15:30
66Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:16:14
67Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:38
68Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos0:17:48
69Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
70Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
71Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:17:52
72Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
73Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
74Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
75John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
76Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team
77Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
78Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
79Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
80Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
81Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
82Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
83Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
84Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
85David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:18:03
86Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team
87Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:18:09
88Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:18:14
89Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:18:16
90Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:18:18
91Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos0:18:19
92Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:21
93Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:18:39
94Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
95Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb0:18:44
96Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:18:47
97Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:18:51
98Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:18:53
99Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:20:11
100Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:22:08
101Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:25:39
102Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:26:17
103Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team0:26:22
104Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:26:25
105Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
106Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
107Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
108Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
109Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
110Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
111Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
112Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:26:36
113Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
114Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
115Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
116Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:26:42
117Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
118Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
119Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:26:47
120Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:26:54
121Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
122Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
123Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:27:05
124Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:27:12
125Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:27:15
126Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:27:16
127Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:17
128Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:28:18
129Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:29:50
130Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:36:41
131Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:38:18
132Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:47:52

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep15pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe15
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First12
4Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team12
5Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos9
6Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb9
7Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates7
8Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos7
9Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
10Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
11Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo5
12Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team5
13Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos5
14Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling4
15John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo4
16David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos3
17Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team3
18Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team3
19Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First3
20Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida3
21Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
22George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma2
23Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First2
24Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida2
25Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk2
26Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe2
27Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First1
28Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
29Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates1
30Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team11pts
2Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep7
3Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling7
4Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First5
5Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy5
6Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First2
8Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team2
9Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos1

Youth classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates9:31:35
2Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First0:00:21
3Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:12
4Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team0:07:54
5João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:07:57
6Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
7Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
8Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:17:36
9Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:18:37
10Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:19:55
11Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:21:52
12Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team0:26:06
13Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:26:09
14Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:26:26
15Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:26:49

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First28:35:17
2Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:40
3Rally UHC Cycling0:01:07
4Israel Cycling Academy0:01:43
5Astana Pro Team0:01:48
6UAE Team Emirates0:02:22
7Katusha-Alpecin0:02:52
8Trek-Segafredo0:10:25
9CCC Team0:14:23
10Team Ineos0:14:38
11Team Jumbo-Visma0:15:34
12USA National Team0:16:13
13Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:27
14Bahrain-Merida0:18:00
15Dimension Data0:20:04
16Novo Nordisk0:23:30
17Deceuninck-QuickStep0:24:47
18Hagens Berman Axeon0:26:51
19Team Sunweb0:42:44

