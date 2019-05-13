Image 1 of 24 The crowds enjoy the passage of the peloton during stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 24 Astana's Davide Ballerini leads the mountains competition after stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 24 Trek-Segafredo's Richie Porte at the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 24 Runner-up on the opening stage, Travis McCabe (USA National Team), can't hold on to the green points jersey after stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 24 Sergio Haguita leads home compatriot and EF Education First teammate Rigoberto Uran on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 24 UAE Team Emirates Tadej Pogacar finishes fourth on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 24 Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) celebrates winning stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California at South Lake Tahoe (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 24 Team Ineos' Gianni Moscon takes third place on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 24 Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos) crosses the line in third place on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 24 Jumbo-Visma's George Bennett finishes stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California at South Lake Tahoe (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 24 Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) is all smiles having won stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 24 The breakaway enjoys the crowd's applause on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 24 Thumbs up from Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) after having taken second place on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 24 EF Education First's Tejay van Garderen enjoys the spoils of having become the race leader at the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 24 Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos) manages a smile after having taken third place on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 24 The stage 2 podium at the 2019 Tour of California: new overall leader Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First), winner Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and third on the stage, Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 24 He may have missed out on yellow, but stage 2 winner Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) nevertheless took over the green points jersey at the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 24 Deceuninck-QuickStep's Kasper Asgreen wins stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 24 UAE Team Emirates Tadej Pogacar holds the best young rider's jersey after stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 24 Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) takes the win on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California ahead of EF Education First's Tejay van Garderen (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 24 Got it! Deceuninck-QuickStep's Kasper Asgreen wins stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California at South Lake Tahoe (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 24 He may have only finished second on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California, but it was enough to give Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) the race leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 24 Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) is delighted to have taken the race lead after stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 24 Kasper Asgreen enjoys the congratulations of Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Zdenek Stybar after winning stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed stage 2 of the Tour of California after beating Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) and Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos) to the line in the first mountain stage of this year's race.

The young Danish rider was an attacking presence throughout the second half of the stage and made it into the winning break that included van Garderen, Moscon and several overall contenders. It was van Garderen who attacked on the final climb from a reduced group with 1.6km to go but he was marked by Asgreen, Moscon and UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogačar. With the line in sight, Asgreen kicked for home and his acceleration was enough to hold off van Garderen, with Moscon fading to third.

The victory marked Asgreen's first individual triumph on the WorldTour stage, while van Garderen's second place was enough to see the former race winner move into the overall lead. Overnight leader Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) struggled on the mountainous terrain and dropped down the overall standings on a day that saw a number of the pre-race favourites struggle to make an impression. Van Garderen now leads Moscon by six seconds, with Asgreen a further second down.

"It's my first pro win, so I'm really, really happy right now,” Asgreen told reporters, including Cyclingnews, after the stage. "It's huge for me, and to take it on a stage like this, a really hard stage, I'm really happy with that."

How it unfolded

Stage 2 at the Tour of California travelled 214.5km from Rancho Cordova to South Lake Tahoe. The route included four KOMs, two intermediate sprints and nearly 4,500 metres of climbing. The stage topped out at 2,627 metres of elevation at Carson Pass – the highest point the Tour of California has ever climbed to.

The route had initially been planned for 194.5km, but snow on the Mormon Emigrant Trail highway forced organisers to create a slight detour that added the extra kilometres. With the reroute, the race lost the category 1 ascent of Sky Park Road and the cat. 2 Mormon Emigrant Pass, but instead used the category 3 Bucks Bar Road at 68.5km.

Not intimidated by the long day of climbing ahead, seven riders broke away just 8km into the stage. In the move were Luke Rowe (Team Ineos), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Evan Huffman (Rally UHC Cycling), Davide Ballerini (Astana Pro Team), Pawel Bernas (CCC Team), Michael Storer (Team Sunweb) and Michael Hernandez (USA National Team).

The gap ballooned up to three minutes less than 20km into the stage, and the chase was officially on. The peloton apparently decided that was enough of a gap, and the advantage stabilised between 2:45 and three minutes for nearly three hours.

Hernandez took the first sprint of the day at 51km in Placerville ahead of Pedersen and Ballerini, collecting three points and three bonus seconds. The next action came at the Decra Ravine KOM at 59.5km, where Huffman claimed maximum points ahead of Ballerini and Hernandez. At the Bucks Bar KOM less than 10km later, Ballerini beat Huffman and Hernandez to the line.

The peloton's pace picked up through a flat section after the second KOM, and the gap came down to 1:40 with 114km remaining, then shot up again to 2:45. The gap continued to fluctuate as it dropped again to 1:35 with 100km remaining.

A battle of wills developed between the peloton, which was keeping the break below two minutes, and the breakaway, which wanted more leash. The gap went up and down as the break would slow down and the peloton would react by slowing down as well.

Hagens Berman Axeon tired of the game and sent Edward Anderson off the front of the peloton. The 21-year-old American was quickly out of sight and was able to bridge to the leaders, making a new lead group of eight.

The slow downs and accelerations also wreaked havoc on Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), who popped out of the bunch and struggled to regain contact through the rest of the stage.

EF Education First went to the front and started hammering with about 80km to ride, and the gap started coming down precipitously. Most of the breakaway was soon back in the fold, but Anderson tried to stay away solo as EF had him in their sights from the front of the pack. Anderson was back in the pack with 75km to go, and the race had to reset.

Lachlan Morton (EF Education First) was the next rider to try his luck, jumping away with 65km to go in a solo move. Morton claimed top points at the Kirkwood KOM with 59km to go, and was quickly into descent mode. Ballerini jumped out of the group for second, and Huffman did the same for third.

A lead group of 14 riders survived the day-long battle of attrition, with pre-race overall favourites Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida), Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Lawson Craddock (EF Education First), third overall here in 2013, making the cut.

Israel Cycling Academy's Alex Cataford attacked before the fourth KOM at Carson Pass, opening a small gap to take maximum points and then continuing on alone. His move was short-lived, however, and the group was back together with 35km to go, with 1:15 over the remnants of the peloton.





David de la Cruz (Team Ineos) won the second intermediate sprint ahead of Dennis, denying the Australian the three-second time bonus, but leaving him the two seconds for second place. The peloton wasn't happy to let the race ride away, and they made the catch with 29km to go.

They wouldn't stick together for long, though. On the descent of Luther Pass, there were more splits as several riders jumped off the front. Asgreen was there once again, kickstarting the action, and soon there were 10 men up front, including van Garderen, Moscon, Ballerini, Craddock and Pogačar.

But Ballerini and Asgreen weren't satisfied and left that group behind to strike out for the line. They made a good fist of it but were caught just outside the 10km-to-go mark. From then on it was a waiting game as the ramp to the finish loomed.

Astana launched Ballerini off the front with 2km to go, but van Garderen lead the group back to the front. The pace of the EF rider shattered the group as the road reared up, leaving just him, Moscon, Asgreen and Pogačar in the lead.

Each man spent time on the front in the closing kilometre, although Pogačar was the first to drop back. It was Asgreen who put in the most telling turn, taking over from Moscon as the finish line neared to distance his companions and take the win, while second-placed van Garderen would console himself with the leader's jersey.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6:17:11 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 3 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:00:04 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:10 5 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:16 6 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:27 7 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 8 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 0:00:31 9 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 10 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 11 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 13 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 16 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 17 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 18 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 19 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:38 20 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 21 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 22 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:40 23 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:42 25 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:45 26 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:48 27 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:51 28 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 29 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 0:00:55 30 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:58 31 Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team 0:01:05 32 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 34 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:11 35 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:01:35 36 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 37 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:02:29 38 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 39 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:36 40 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:49 41 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 42 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:04 43 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:08 44 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:23 45 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:07 46 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 47 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 48 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 49 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 50 Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team 51 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 52 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 54 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 55 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 56 Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team 57 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 58 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 59 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 60 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:11 61 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:12:55 62 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 63 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:01 64 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 0:15:13 65 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 66 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 67 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:17:46 68 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 69 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 70 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 71 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 72 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 73 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 74 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 75 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 76 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 77 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 78 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 79 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 80 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 81 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 82 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 83 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 84 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 85 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 86 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 87 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 88 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 89 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 90 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 91 Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team 92 Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team 93 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 94 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 95 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:04 96 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:18:07 97 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 98 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:18:10 99 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:18:13 100 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:18:16 101 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:25:34 102 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:26:19 103 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 104 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 105 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 106 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 107 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 108 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 109 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 110 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 111 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 112 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 113 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 114 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 115 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 116 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 117 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First 118 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 119 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 120 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 121 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 122 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 123 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 124 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 125 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 126 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 127 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 128 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 129 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:27:10 130 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:36:09 131 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 132 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:47:35

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 pts 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 12 3 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 9 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 7 5 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hasngrohe 6 6 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 5 7 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 4 8 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 3 9 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 3 10 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 3 11 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 2 12 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 2 13 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 1 14 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 pts 2 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 3 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 7 4 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 5 5 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 5 6 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 7 Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 2 8 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 2 9 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 1

Youth # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6:17:21 2 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 0:00:21 3 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:01 4 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:07:57 5 Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team 6 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 7 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 8 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:36 9 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 10 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:17:57 11 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 12 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 0:26:09 13 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 14 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 15 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 EF Education First 18:52:35 2 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18:53:15 3 Rally UHC Cycling 18:53:42 4 Israel Cycling Academy 18:54:07 5 Astana Pro Team 18:54:23 6 UAE Team Emirates 18:54:57 7 Katusha-Alpecin 18:55:27 8 Trek-Segafredo 19:03:00 9 CCC Team 19:06:58 10 Team Ineos 19:07:21 11 Team Jumbo-Visma 19:08:09 12 USA National Team 19:08:52 13 Bora-Hansgrohe 19:10:06 14 Bahrain-Merida 19:10:35 15 Dimension Data 19:12:39 16 Novo Nordisk 19:15:54 17 Deceuninck-QuickStep 19:17:26 18 Hagens Berman Axeon 19:18:58 19 Team Sunweb 19:35:12

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 9:31:19 2 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:00:06 3 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:07 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:16 5 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:22 6 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:33 7 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 0:00:34 9 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:35 10 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:36 11 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 12 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 0:00:37 13 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 14 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 16 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 17 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:42 18 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:44 19 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 20 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:46 21 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:48 23 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:51 25 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 26 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:57 27 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 28 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:59 29 Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team 0:01:01 30 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 31 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:11 32 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:15 33 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:28 34 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 35 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:01:41 36 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 37 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:02:35 38 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 39 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:42 40 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:55 41 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 42 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:10 43 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:13 44 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:07:45 45 Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team 0:08:10 46 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:13 47 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 48 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 49 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 50 Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team 51 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 52 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:24 53 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 54 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 55 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 56 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 57 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 58 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 59 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:17 60 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 0:13:01 61 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:13:18 62 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:13:38 63 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:48 64 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 0:15:19 65 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:15:30 66 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:16:14 67 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:38 68 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:17:48 69 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 70 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 71 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:17:52 72 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 73 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 74 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 75 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 76 Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team 77 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 78 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 79 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 80 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 81 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 82 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 83 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 84 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 85 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:18:03 86 Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team 87 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:18:09 88 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:18:14 89 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:18:16 90 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:18:18 91 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:18:19 92 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:21 93 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:18:39 94 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 95 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:18:44 96 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:47 97 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:51 98 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:18:53 99 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:20:11 100 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:22:08 101 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:25:39 102 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:26:17 103 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 0:26:22 104 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:26:25 105 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 106 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 107 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 108 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 109 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 110 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 111 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 112 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:26:36 113 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 114 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 115 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 116 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:26:42 117 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 118 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 119 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:26:47 120 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:26:54 121 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 122 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First 123 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:27:05 124 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:12 125 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:27:15 126 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:27:16 127 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:27:17 128 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:18 129 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:50 130 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:36:41 131 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:38:18 132 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:47:52

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 12 4 Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team 12 5 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 9 6 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 9 7 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 7 8 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 7 9 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 10 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 11 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 5 12 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 5 13 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 5 14 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 4 15 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 4 16 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 3 17 Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team 3 18 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 3 19 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 3 20 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 3 21 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 22 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 23 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 2 24 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 2 25 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 2 26 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 27 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 1 28 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 29 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 1 30 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 pts 2 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 3 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 7 4 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 5 5 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 5 6 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 2 8 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 2 9 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 1

Youth classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 9:31:35 2 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 0:00:21 3 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:12 4 Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team 0:07:54 5 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:07:57 6 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 7 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 8 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:36 9 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:18:37 10 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:19:55 11 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:21:52 12 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 0:26:06 13 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:26:09 14 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:26:26 15 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:26:49