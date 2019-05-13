Tour of California: Asgreen wins stage 2 as van Garderen takes race lead
Sagan loses leader's jersey in South Lake Tahoe
Stage 2: Rancho Cordova - South Lake Tahoe
Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed stage 2 of the Tour of California after beating Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) and Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos) to the line in the first mountain stage of this year's race.
The young Danish rider was an attacking presence throughout the second half of the stage and made it into the winning break that included van Garderen, Moscon and several overall contenders. It was van Garderen who attacked on the final climb from a reduced group with 1.6km to go but he was marked by Asgreen, Moscon and UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogačar. With the line in sight, Asgreen kicked for home and his acceleration was enough to hold off van Garderen, with Moscon fading to third.
The victory marked Asgreen's first individual triumph on the WorldTour stage, while van Garderen's second place was enough to see the former race winner move into the overall lead. Overnight leader Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) struggled on the mountainous terrain and dropped down the overall standings on a day that saw a number of the pre-race favourites struggle to make an impression. Van Garderen now leads Moscon by six seconds, with Asgreen a further second down.
"It's my first pro win, so I'm really, really happy right now,” Asgreen told reporters, including Cyclingnews, after the stage. "It's huge for me, and to take it on a stage like this, a really hard stage, I'm really happy with that."
How it unfolded
Stage 2 at the Tour of California travelled 214.5km from Rancho Cordova to South Lake Tahoe. The route included four KOMs, two intermediate sprints and nearly 4,500 metres of climbing. The stage topped out at 2,627 metres of elevation at Carson Pass – the highest point the Tour of California has ever climbed to.
The route had initially been planned for 194.5km, but snow on the Mormon Emigrant Trail highway forced organisers to create a slight detour that added the extra kilometres. With the reroute, the race lost the category 1 ascent of Sky Park Road and the cat. 2 Mormon Emigrant Pass, but instead used the category 3 Bucks Bar Road at 68.5km.
Not intimidated by the long day of climbing ahead, seven riders broke away just 8km into the stage. In the move were Luke Rowe (Team Ineos), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Evan Huffman (Rally UHC Cycling), Davide Ballerini (Astana Pro Team), Pawel Bernas (CCC Team), Michael Storer (Team Sunweb) and Michael Hernandez (USA National Team).
The gap ballooned up to three minutes less than 20km into the stage, and the chase was officially on. The peloton apparently decided that was enough of a gap, and the advantage stabilised between 2:45 and three minutes for nearly three hours.
Hernandez took the first sprint of the day at 51km in Placerville ahead of Pedersen and Ballerini, collecting three points and three bonus seconds. The next action came at the Decra Ravine KOM at 59.5km, where Huffman claimed maximum points ahead of Ballerini and Hernandez. At the Bucks Bar KOM less than 10km later, Ballerini beat Huffman and Hernandez to the line.
The peloton's pace picked up through a flat section after the second KOM, and the gap came down to 1:40 with 114km remaining, then shot up again to 2:45. The gap continued to fluctuate as it dropped again to 1:35 with 100km remaining.
A battle of wills developed between the peloton, which was keeping the break below two minutes, and the breakaway, which wanted more leash. The gap went up and down as the break would slow down and the peloton would react by slowing down as well.
Hagens Berman Axeon tired of the game and sent Edward Anderson off the front of the peloton. The 21-year-old American was quickly out of sight and was able to bridge to the leaders, making a new lead group of eight.
The slow downs and accelerations also wreaked havoc on Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), who popped out of the bunch and struggled to regain contact through the rest of the stage.
EF Education First went to the front and started hammering with about 80km to ride, and the gap started coming down precipitously. Most of the breakaway was soon back in the fold, but Anderson tried to stay away solo as EF had him in their sights from the front of the pack. Anderson was back in the pack with 75km to go, and the race had to reset.
Lachlan Morton (EF Education First) was the next rider to try his luck, jumping away with 65km to go in a solo move. Morton claimed top points at the Kirkwood KOM with 59km to go, and was quickly into descent mode. Ballerini jumped out of the group for second, and Huffman did the same for third.
A lead group of 14 riders survived the day-long battle of attrition, with pre-race overall favourites Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida), Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Lawson Craddock (EF Education First), third overall here in 2013, making the cut.
Israel Cycling Academy's Alex Cataford attacked before the fourth KOM at Carson Pass, opening a small gap to take maximum points and then continuing on alone. His move was short-lived, however, and the group was back together with 35km to go, with 1:15 over the remnants of the peloton.
David de la Cruz (Team Ineos) won the second intermediate sprint ahead of Dennis, denying the Australian the three-second time bonus, but leaving him the two seconds for second place. The peloton wasn't happy to let the race ride away, and they made the catch with 29km to go.
They wouldn't stick together for long, though. On the descent of Luther Pass, there were more splits as several riders jumped off the front. Asgreen was there once again, kickstarting the action, and soon there were 10 men up front, including van Garderen, Moscon, Ballerini, Craddock and Pogačar.
But Ballerini and Asgreen weren't satisfied and left that group behind to strike out for the line. They made a good fist of it but were caught just outside the 10km-to-go mark. From then on it was a waiting game as the ramp to the finish loomed.
Astana launched Ballerini off the front with 2km to go, but van Garderen lead the group back to the front. The pace of the EF rider shattered the group as the road reared up, leaving just him, Moscon, Asgreen and Pogačar in the lead.
Each man spent time on the front in the closing kilometre, although Pogačar was the first to drop back. It was Asgreen who put in the most telling turn, taking over from Moscon as the finish line neared to distance his companions and take the win, while second-placed van Garderen would console himself with the leader's jersey.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6:17:11
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|3
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:00:04
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:10
|5
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:16
|6
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:27
|7
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|8
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:31
|9
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|13
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|17
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|18
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|19
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:38
|20
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|21
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:40
|23
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:42
|25
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:45
|26
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:48
|27
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:51
|28
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|29
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|0:00:55
|30
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:58
|31
|Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team
|0:01:05
|32
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|34
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:11
|35
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:35
|36
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|37
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:02:29
|38
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:36
|40
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:49
|41
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|42
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:04
|43
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:08
|44
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:23
|45
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:07
|46
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|47
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|48
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|49
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team
|51
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|52
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|54
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|55
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|56
|Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team
|57
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|58
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|59
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:11
|61
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:12:55
|62
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|63
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:01
|64
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:15:13
|65
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|66
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|67
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:17:46
|68
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|69
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|70
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|71
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|72
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|73
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|74
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|75
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|77
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|78
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|79
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|80
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|81
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|82
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|83
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|84
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|85
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|86
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|87
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|88
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|89
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|90
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|91
|Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team
|92
|Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team
|93
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|94
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|95
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:04
|96
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:18:07
|97
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|98
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:18:10
|99
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:18:13
|100
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:18:16
|101
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:34
|102
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:19
|103
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|104
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|105
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|106
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|107
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|108
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|109
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|110
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|111
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|112
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|113
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|114
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|115
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|116
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|117
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
|118
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|119
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|120
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|121
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|122
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|123
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|124
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|125
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|126
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|127
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|128
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|129
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:27:10
|130
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:36:09
|131
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|132
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:47:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|pts
|2
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|12
|3
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|9
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|5
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hasngrohe
|6
|6
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|7
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|4
|8
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|3
|9
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|3
|10
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|3
|11
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|2
|12
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|13
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|1
|14
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|pts
|2
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|3
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|7
|4
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|5
|5
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|6
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|7
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|2
|8
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|2
|9
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|6:17:21
|2
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:21
|3
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:01
|4
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:07:57
|5
|Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team
|6
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|7
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|8
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:36
|9
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|10
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:17:57
|11
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|12
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|0:26:09
|13
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|14
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|15
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education First
|18:52:35
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18:53:15
|3
|Rally UHC Cycling
|18:53:42
|4
|Israel Cycling Academy
|18:54:07
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|18:54:23
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|18:54:57
|7
|Katusha-Alpecin
|18:55:27
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|19:03:00
|9
|CCC Team
|19:06:58
|10
|Team Ineos
|19:07:21
|11
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:08:09
|12
|USA National Team
|19:08:52
|13
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|19:10:06
|14
|Bahrain-Merida
|19:10:35
|15
|Dimension Data
|19:12:39
|16
|Novo Nordisk
|19:15:54
|17
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|19:17:26
|18
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|19:18:58
|19
|Team Sunweb
|19:35:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|9:31:19
|2
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:00:06
|3
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:07
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:16
|5
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:22
|6
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:33
|7
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:00:34
|9
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:35
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:36
|11
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|12
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:37
|13
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|16
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|17
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:42
|18
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:44
|19
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:46
|21
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:48
|23
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:51
|25
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|26
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:57
|27
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|28
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:59
|29
|Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team
|0:01:01
|30
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|31
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:11
|32
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:15
|33
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:28
|34
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|35
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:41
|36
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|37
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:02:35
|38
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:42
|40
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:55
|41
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|42
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:10
|43
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:13
|44
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:45
|45
|Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team
|0:08:10
|46
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:13
|47
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|48
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|49
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|50
|Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team
|51
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|52
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:24
|53
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|54
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|55
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|56
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|57
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|58
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:17
|60
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|0:13:01
|61
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:13:18
|62
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:13:38
|63
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:48
|64
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:15:19
|65
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:15:30
|66
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:16:14
|67
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:38
|68
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:17:48
|69
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|70
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|71
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:17:52
|72
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|73
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|74
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|75
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team
|77
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|78
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|79
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|80
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|81
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|82
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|83
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|84
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|85
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:18:03
|86
|Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team
|87
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:18:09
|88
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:18:14
|89
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:18:16
|90
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:18:18
|91
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:18:19
|92
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:21
|93
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:18:39
|94
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|95
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:18:44
|96
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:47
|97
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:51
|98
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:18:53
|99
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:20:11
|100
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:22:08
|101
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:39
|102
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:26:17
|103
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|0:26:22
|104
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:26:25
|105
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|106
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|107
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|108
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|109
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|110
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|111
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|112
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:26:36
|113
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|114
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|115
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|116
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:26:42
|117
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|118
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|119
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:26:47
|120
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:26:54
|121
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|122
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
|123
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:27:05
|124
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:12
|125
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:27:15
|126
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:27:16
|127
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:17
|128
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:18
|129
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:50
|130
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:36:41
|131
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:38:18
|132
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:47:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|12
|4
|Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team
|12
|5
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|9
|6
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|9
|7
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|8
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|7
|9
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|10
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|11
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|12
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|13
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|5
|14
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|4
|15
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|16
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|3
|17
|Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team
|3
|18
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|3
|19
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|3
|20
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|21
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|22
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|23
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|2
|24
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|25
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|26
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|27
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|1
|28
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|29
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|30
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|pts
|2
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|3
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|7
|4
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|5
|5
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|6
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|2
|8
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|2
|9
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|9:31:35
|2
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:21
|3
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:12
|4
|Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team
|0:07:54
|5
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:07:57
|6
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|7
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|8
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:36
|9
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:18:37
|10
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:19:55
|11
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:21:52
|12
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|0:26:06
|13
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:26:09
|14
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:26:26
|15
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:26:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education First
|28:35:17
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:40
|3
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:07
|4
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:43
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:48
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:22
|7
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:52
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:25
|9
|CCC Team
|0:14:23
|10
|Team Ineos
|0:14:38
|11
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:34
|12
|USA National Team
|0:16:13
|13
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:27
|14
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:18:00
|15
|Dimension Data
|0:20:04
|16
|Novo Nordisk
|0:23:30
|17
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:24:47
|18
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:26:51
|19
|Team Sunweb
|0:42:44
