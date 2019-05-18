Trending

Tour of California: Bol wins final stage in Pasadena ahead of Sagan

Pogacar claims overall victory ahead of Higuita and Asgreen

Stunning scenery on stage 7 of the 2019 Tour of California en route from Santa Clarita to Pasadena

Stunning scenery on stage 7 of the 2019 Tour of California en route from Santa Clarita to Pasadena
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cees Bol (Team Sunweb) tops the stage 7 podium at the 2019 Tour of California, flanked by Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and third-placed Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates)

Cees Bol (Team Sunweb) tops the stage 7 podium at the 2019 Tour of California, flanked by Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and third-placed Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Grin and bear it: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) takes the overall title at the 2019 Tour of California

Grin and bear it: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) takes the overall title at the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) shows the effort during stage 7 of the 2019 Tour of California

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) shows the effort during stage 7 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The final 2019 Tour of California podium: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) with second-placed Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) and Deceuninck-QuickStep's Kasper Asgreen

The final 2019 Tour of California podium: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) with second-placed Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) and Deceuninck-QuickStep's Kasper Asgreen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton approaches the finish on stage 7 of the 2019 Tour of California

The peloton approaches the finish on stage 7 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Race leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) works hard on stage 7 of the 2019 Tour of California

Race leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) works hard on stage 7 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) faces the media having taken the overall title at the 2019 Tour of California

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) faces the media having taken the overall title at the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) on stage 7 of the 2019 Tour of California

Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) on stage 7 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cees Bol (Team Sunweb) celebrates his stage 7 ahead of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the 2019 Tour of California

Cees Bol (Team Sunweb) celebrates his stage 7 ahead of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Team Sunweb's Cees Bol sprints to victory on the final stage of the 2019 Tour of California in Pasadena

Team Sunweb's Cees Bol sprints to victory on the final stage of the 2019 Tour of California in Pasadena
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Race leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) rides alongside former race leader Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) on stage 7 of the 2019 Tour of California

Race leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) rides alongside former race leader Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) on stage 7 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cees Bol (Team Sunweb) wins stage 7 of the 2019 Tour of California

Cees Bol (Team Sunweb) wins stage 7 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Deceuninck-QuickStep's Kasper Asgreen – in the green points jersey – leads the breakaway on stage 7 of the 2019 Tour of California

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Kasper Asgreen – in the green points jersey – leads the breakaway on stage 7 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) takes the applause as the overall winner of the 2019 Tour of California

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) takes the applause as the overall winner of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
V for victory: a happy Cees Bol (Team Sunweb) after winning stage 7 of the 2019 Tour of California

V for victory: a happy Cees Bol (Team Sunweb) after winning stage 7 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The top three overall at the 2019 Tour of California – winner Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), EF Education FIrst's Sergio Higuita and Deceuninck-QuickStep's Kasper Asgreen – share a joke behind the podium in Pasadena

The top three overall at the 2019 Tour of California – winner Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), EF Education FIrst's Sergio Higuita and Deceuninck-QuickStep's Kasper Asgreen – share a joke behind the podium in Pasadena
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) takes the spoils for having won the overall classification at the 2019 Tour of California

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) takes the spoils for having won the overall classification at the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The overall winners of the men's and women's editions of the 2019 Tour of California: Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)

The overall winners of the men's and women's editions of the 2019 Tour of California: Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Cees Bol (Team Sunweb) screams across the finish line in Pasadena to win stage 7 of the 2019 Tour of California

Cees Bol (Team Sunweb) screams across the finish line in Pasadena to win stage 7 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cees Bol (Team Sunweb) sprinted to victory on the final stage of the Tour of California in Pasadena on Saturday. The Dutchman beat three-time road race world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) to the line after an unexpectedly active day that saw big names going on the attack mid-stage.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) finished safely in the peloton to claim his first WorldTour stage-race victory ahead of Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) and Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

"This race was my main goal this year," said the Slovenian in the post-race press conference. "I knew that I was well prepared, but I surprised myself a bit that I took the overall win. I'm really happy and looking forward to returning next year."

Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), who's been active all week, was nevertheless a surprise face in the break of the day, with the ninth-placed man riding into the virtual lead at one point. With the German up front, a number of GC men, including Higuita, went on the offensive on the second, unclassified, climb of the day, creating a fractured situation midway through the stage.

It all came back together in the final 10 kilometres, however, setting up the expected sprint finish. A number of teams took to the front in the closing kilometres, but it was Dimension Data in control under the flamme rouge.

Sagan, a few places back behind Deceuninck-QuickStep's Maximiliano Richeze, looked in prime position to take a second stage victory, but it was Bol who prevailed. The Dutchman didn't even surf a lead-out train, instead hitting the wind before anyone else to open the sprint.

Nobody had an answer to the 23-year-old's finish – not even Sagan, who would have to be content with staying on 17 Tour of California stage wins, at least until next year. Philipsen finished fast to nab third, while, further back, one of his teammates hit the deck in a nasty mid-peloton crash.

How it unfolded

The final stage of the 2019 Tour of California offered a 126km ride from Santa Clarita to Pasadena. The stage wasn’t a straightforward sprint stage, including one last classified climb over the Angeles Forest Hwy, 64km from the line, before another tough – albeit unclassified – test ahead of the descent into Pasadena for three finish circuits around the Rose Bowl Stadium.

Pogačar started the day in the leader’s jersey after his win atop Mt. Baldy on Friday. He led the race into the last stage with a 16-second gap over Higuita, and 20 seconds ahead of Asgreen.

The early breakaway included Schachmann, Diego Rosa (Team Ineos), Lawson Craddock (EF Education First), Lennard Hofstede and Neilson Powless (Team Jumbo-Visma), Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates), Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo), Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Davide Ballerini (Astana Pro Team), Michael Storer (Team Sunweb) and former KOM leader Alex Hoehn (USA National Team).

Oliveira’s presence in the move took some pressure off of UAE Team Emirates in the main field behind, but the young Portuguese rider would lose contact early on Angeles Forest Hwy, along with Rosa.

Back in the field, Jumbo-Visma’s George Bennett made a move on the climb, but was marked by Higuita and Lachlan Morton (both EF Education First). The high pace saw some riders splintering off the back and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) called it a race and climbed into the team car.

Schachmann, riding into virtual yellow, took maximum points at the first intermediate sprint and the climb, while down the road the action was kicking off as GC riders fought between themselves.

Hofstede and Ballerini joined Schachmann out front on the descent into Pasadena, and the trio soon had Cavagna and his teammate Asgreen, who had attacked the chase group, for company.

Their advantage over Pogačar’s chase group was slim though, and it looked all set for a sprint finish when the riders reached the Rose Bowl Stadium for the closing circuits.

Asgreen, Hofstede and Ballerini lasted out front until the 10km mark, and the teams invested in a sprint soon brought Ballerini and Asgreen back into the fold, setting up a grand sprint finale in Pasadena.

The competing trains of Deceuninck-QuickStep (for Fabio Jakobsen), CCC Team (for Szymon Sajnok) and Team Ineos (for Kristoffer Halvorsen) took to the front with 5km to go. Meanwhile, Sagan freelanced further back.

Dimension Data led the way in the final kilometre, while Sagan had made his way onto the Deceuninck-QuickStep lead-out just behind. It was Bol, though, who had the last laugh, launching on his own and holding it to the line to beat out Sagan and a fast-finishing Philipsen to the final finish line of the race.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb2:53:16
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
4Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
5Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
6Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
7Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team
8Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
9Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
10Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
11Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
12Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
13Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
14Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
16Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
17Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
18Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
19Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
20Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
21Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
22Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
23George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
24Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
25Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
26Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
27Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
28Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
29Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
31Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
32Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
33Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
34Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
35Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
36Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
38Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
40Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
41Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
42Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
44Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
45Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
46Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
47Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
48Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
49Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
50Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
51Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
52Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
53Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
54David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
55Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
57Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
58João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
59Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
60Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
61Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
62Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
63Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
64Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
65Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
66Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
67Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
68Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
69Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team
70Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
71Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
72Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
73José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
74Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
75Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
76Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
77Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
78Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos0:00:19
79Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
80Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
81Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
82Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:44
83Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:45
84Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:47
85Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:13
86Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:49
87Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First0:01:55
88Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:02:28
89Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:02:37
90Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:04:09
91Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:39
92Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
93Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:10:15
94Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
95Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
96Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
97Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
99Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
100Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team
101Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
102Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:11
103Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
104Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
105Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
106Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
107Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
108Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
109Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
110Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
111Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
112Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
OTLRoberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
OTLHamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
OTLMiguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team
DNFMark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
DNFCole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
DNSMagnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1 - Acton - 45. km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3pts
2Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo2
3Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma1

Sprint 2 - Pasadena (1st crossing) - 111. km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep3pts
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
3Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep1

Sprint 3 (Finish) - Pasadena - 126. km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb15pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe12
3Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates9
4Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida7
5Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
6Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos5
7Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team4
8Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk3
9Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin2
10Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy1

Mountains 1 - Angeles Forest Hwy summit - 64. km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3pts
2Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma2
3Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates2:53:16
2Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
4Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
5Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
6João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
7Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
8Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
9Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:47
10Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team0:15:11
11Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
12Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe8:39:48
2Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Bahrain-Merida
4Team Sunweb
5Team Novo Nordisk
6Trek-Segafredo
7Cofidis Solutions Credits
8Katusha-Alpecin
9Dimension Data
10UAE Team Emirates
11CCC Team
12Rally UHC
13Team Ineos
14Astana Pro Team
15EF Education First
16Team Jumbo-Visma
17Hagens Berman Axeon
18USA
19Israel Cycling Academy0:02:59

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates32:55:12
2Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First0:00:16
3Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:17
4George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:29
5Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:00:41
6Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:03
7Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:18
8Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First0:01:22
10Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:23
11Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
12Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:38
13Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team0:01:50
14Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First0:01:58
15Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:17
16Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:02:20
17Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First0:02:26
18Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:35
19Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:02:41
20Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:42
21Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:02:58
22Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:23
23Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:44
24Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:41
25Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:42
26Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:07:05
27Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:07:25
28Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:07:31
29Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:14
30Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:09:53
31Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:10:46
32Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:12:10
33João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:12:33
34Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:14:27
35Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:14:30
36Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:16:10
37Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team0:18:14
38Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk0:19:02
39Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:21:56
40Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:22:41
41Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:24:20
42Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:25:18
43Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos0:26:11
44Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team0:28:17
45Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:29:19
46Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:32:33
47David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:32:36
48Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team0:32:38
49Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:34:27
50Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb0:34:40
51Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy0:35:16
52Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:36:43
53Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:39:02
54Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team0:39:03
55Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:39:33
56Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:39:51
57Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:40:18
58Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:40:53
59Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:42:10
60Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:44:00
61Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:44:58
62Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos0:45:01
63Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:45:41
64Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:46:23
65Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data0:47:04
66José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:47:08
67Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:48:42
68Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos0:50:56
69Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:52:42
70Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:52:43
71Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:54:54
72Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:56:58
73Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:59:50
74Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:00:23
75Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:00:39
76Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos1:00:47
77John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo1:00:51
78Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb1:03:27
79Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:04:14
80Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:04:34
81Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk1:04:38
82Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling1:06:25
83Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida1:06:39
84Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida1:06:56
85Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb1:07:11
86Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb1:08:38
87Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1:08:46
88Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team1:11:02
89Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team1:11:48
90Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin1:13:11
91Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo1:14:48
92Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:16:35
93Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk1:16:39
94Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First1:17:36
95Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida1:18:30
96Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:20:52
97Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos1:21:15
98Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:21:33
99Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data1:22:25
100Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1:23:43
101Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb1:24:01
102Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:24:18
103Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team1:26:07
104Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon1:27:16
105Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo1:30:52
106Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team1:31:04
107Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1:31:47
108Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:39:25
109Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data1:42:00
110Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1:44:25
111Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1:46:06
112Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1:50:34

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep40pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe36
3Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First29
4Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates28
5Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates25
6Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep22
7Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe21
8Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep20
9Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep18
10Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team16
11Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb15
12Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida15
13Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos15
14Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida14
15George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma13
16Ben King (USA) Dimension Data13
17Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First12
18Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
19Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos9
20Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team9
21Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
22Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb9
23Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo7
24Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb7
25Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk6
26Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team6
27Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling6
28Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team6
29Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos6
30Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data6
31Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
32Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo5
33Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida5
34Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team5
35Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin4
36Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team4
37Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin4
38Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team4
39John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo4
40Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb3
41Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First3
42Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk3
43Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon2
44Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
45Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo2
46Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team2
47Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk2
48Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
49Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin2
50Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon2
51Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin2
52Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe2
53Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
54Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First1
55Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy1
56Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma1
57Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team1
58Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team51pts
2Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team35
3Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep31
4Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First20
5Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates15
6Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep14
7Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team13
8Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First13
9Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team12
10Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team11
11George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma11
12Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First10
13Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma10
14Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo9
15Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin8
16Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First8
17Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team8
18Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates8
19Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk8
20Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling7
21Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida7
22Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy7
23Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin6
24Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma6
25Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos6
26Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo6
27Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb6
28Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy5
29Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida5
30Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo5
31Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon5
32Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
33Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3
34Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team2
35Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos1
36Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1
37Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team1
38Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates32:55:12
2Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First0:00:16
3João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:12:33
4Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:29:19
5Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team0:39:03
6Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:44:00
7Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:44:58
8Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb1:08:38
9Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team1:11:48
10Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team1:31:04
11Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1:46:06
12Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1:50:34

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First98:49:34
2Cofidis Solutions Credits0:02:35
3Rally UHC0:04:11
4Astana Pro Team0:04:28
5UAE TEAM EMIRATES0:13:01
6Trek-Segafredo0:17:07
7CCC Team0:21:15
8Team Jumbo-Visma0:25:57
9Katusha-Alpecin0:30:07
10Deceuninck-QuickStep0:32:50
11Israel Cycling Academy0:34:07
12Team Ineos0:36:29
13Bora-Hansgrohe0:42:38
14Team Novo Nordisk0:54:34
15Bahrain-Merida1:00:31
16USA1:10:29
17Hagens Berman Axeon1:20:15
18Dimension Data1:21:02
19Team Sunweb2:07:19

 

