Image 1 of 20 Stunning scenery on stage 7 of the 2019 Tour of California en route from Santa Clarita to Pasadena (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 20 Cees Bol (Team Sunweb) tops the stage 7 podium at the 2019 Tour of California, flanked by Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and third-placed Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 20 Grin and bear it: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) takes the overall title at the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 20 John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) shows the effort during stage 7 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 20 The final 2019 Tour of California podium: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) with second-placed Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) and Deceuninck-QuickStep's Kasper Asgreen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 20 The peloton approaches the finish on stage 7 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 20 Race leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) works hard on stage 7 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 20 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) faces the media having taken the overall title at the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 20 Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) on stage 7 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 20 Cees Bol (Team Sunweb) celebrates his stage 7 ahead of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 20 Team Sunweb's Cees Bol sprints to victory on the final stage of the 2019 Tour of California in Pasadena (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 20 Race leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) rides alongside former race leader Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) on stage 7 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 20 Cees Bol (Team Sunweb) wins stage 7 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 20 Deceuninck-QuickStep's Kasper Asgreen – in the green points jersey – leads the breakaway on stage 7 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 20 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) takes the applause as the overall winner of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 20 V for victory: a happy Cees Bol (Team Sunweb) after winning stage 7 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 20 The top three overall at the 2019 Tour of California – winner Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), EF Education FIrst's Sergio Higuita and Deceuninck-QuickStep's Kasper Asgreen – share a joke behind the podium in Pasadena (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 20 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) takes the spoils for having won the overall classification at the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 20 The overall winners of the men's and women's editions of the 2019 Tour of California: Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 20 Cees Bol (Team Sunweb) screams across the finish line in Pasadena to win stage 7 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cees Bol (Team Sunweb) sprinted to victory on the final stage of the Tour of California in Pasadena on Saturday. The Dutchman beat three-time road race world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) to the line after an unexpectedly active day that saw big names going on the attack mid-stage.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) finished safely in the peloton to claim his first WorldTour stage-race victory ahead of Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) and Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

"This race was my main goal this year," said the Slovenian in the post-race press conference. "I knew that I was well prepared, but I surprised myself a bit that I took the overall win. I'm really happy and looking forward to returning next year."

Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), who's been active all week, was nevertheless a surprise face in the break of the day, with the ninth-placed man riding into the virtual lead at one point. With the German up front, a number of GC men, including Higuita, went on the offensive on the second, unclassified, climb of the day, creating a fractured situation midway through the stage.

It all came back together in the final 10 kilometres, however, setting up the expected sprint finish. A number of teams took to the front in the closing kilometres, but it was Dimension Data in control under the flamme rouge.

Sagan, a few places back behind Deceuninck-QuickStep's Maximiliano Richeze, looked in prime position to take a second stage victory, but it was Bol who prevailed. The Dutchman didn't even surf a lead-out train, instead hitting the wind before anyone else to open the sprint.

Nobody had an answer to the 23-year-old's finish – not even Sagan, who would have to be content with staying on 17 Tour of California stage wins, at least until next year. Philipsen finished fast to nab third, while, further back, one of his teammates hit the deck in a nasty mid-peloton crash.

How it unfolded

The final stage of the 2019 Tour of California offered a 126km ride from Santa Clarita to Pasadena. The stage wasn’t a straightforward sprint stage, including one last classified climb over the Angeles Forest Hwy, 64km from the line, before another tough – albeit unclassified – test ahead of the descent into Pasadena for three finish circuits around the Rose Bowl Stadium.

Pogačar started the day in the leader’s jersey after his win atop Mt. Baldy on Friday. He led the race into the last stage with a 16-second gap over Higuita, and 20 seconds ahead of Asgreen.

The early breakaway included Schachmann, Diego Rosa (Team Ineos), Lawson Craddock (EF Education First), Lennard Hofstede and Neilson Powless (Team Jumbo-Visma), Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates), Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo), Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Davide Ballerini (Astana Pro Team), Michael Storer (Team Sunweb) and former KOM leader Alex Hoehn (USA National Team).

Oliveira’s presence in the move took some pressure off of UAE Team Emirates in the main field behind, but the young Portuguese rider would lose contact early on Angeles Forest Hwy, along with Rosa.

Back in the field, Jumbo-Visma’s George Bennett made a move on the climb, but was marked by Higuita and Lachlan Morton (both EF Education First). The high pace saw some riders splintering off the back and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) called it a race and climbed into the team car.

Schachmann, riding into virtual yellow, took maximum points at the first intermediate sprint and the climb, while down the road the action was kicking off as GC riders fought between themselves.

Hofstede and Ballerini joined Schachmann out front on the descent into Pasadena, and the trio soon had Cavagna and his teammate Asgreen, who had attacked the chase group, for company.

Their advantage over Pogačar’s chase group was slim though, and it looked all set for a sprint finish when the riders reached the Rose Bowl Stadium for the closing circuits.

Asgreen, Hofstede and Ballerini lasted out front until the 10km mark, and the teams invested in a sprint soon brought Ballerini and Asgreen back into the fold, setting up a grand sprint finale in Pasadena.

The competing trains of Deceuninck-QuickStep (for Fabio Jakobsen), CCC Team (for Szymon Sajnok) and Team Ineos (for Kristoffer Halvorsen) took to the front with 5km to go. Meanwhile, Sagan freelanced further back.

Dimension Data led the way in the final kilometre, while Sagan had made his way onto the Deceuninck-QuickStep lead-out just behind. It was Bol, though, who had the last laugh, launching on his own and holding it to the line to beat out Sagan and a fast-finishing Philipsen to the final finish line of the race.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:53:16 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 4 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 5 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 7 Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team 8 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 9 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 11 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 12 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 13 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 14 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 16 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 19 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 21 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 23 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 24 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 25 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 26 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 27 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 29 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 31 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 32 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 33 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 34 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 35 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 36 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 38 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 40 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 41 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 42 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 43 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 44 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 45 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 46 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 47 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 48 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 49 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 50 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 51 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 52 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 53 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 54 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 55 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 57 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 58 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 59 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 60 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 61 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 62 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 63 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 64 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 65 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 66 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 67 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 68 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 69 Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team 70 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 71 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 72 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 73 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 74 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 75 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 76 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 77 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 78 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:19 79 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 80 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 81 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 82 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:44 83 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:45 84 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:47 85 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:13 86 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:49 87 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 0:01:55 88 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:02:28 89 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:02:37 90 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:09 91 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:39 92 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 93 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:10:15 94 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 95 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 96 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 97 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 99 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 100 Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team 101 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 102 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:11 103 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 104 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 105 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 106 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 107 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 108 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 109 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 110 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 111 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 112 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon OTL Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates OTL Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy OTL Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team DNF Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data DNF Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon DNS Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1 - Acton - 45. km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 pts 2 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 2 3 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Sprint 2 - Pasadena (1st crossing) - 111. km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 pts 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 3 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Sprint 3 (Finish) - Pasadena - 126. km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 15 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 3 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 9 4 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 7 5 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 6 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 5 7 Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team 4 8 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 3 9 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2 10 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Mountains 1 - Angeles Forest Hwy summit - 64. km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 pts 2 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 3 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 2:53:16 2 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 5 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 6 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 7 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 8 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 9 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:47 10 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 0:15:11 11 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 12 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora-Hansgrohe 8:39:48 2 Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 Bahrain-Merida 4 Team Sunweb 5 Team Novo Nordisk 6 Trek-Segafredo 7 Cofidis Solutions Credits 8 Katusha-Alpecin 9 Dimension Data 10 UAE Team Emirates 11 CCC Team 12 Rally UHC 13 Team Ineos 14 Astana Pro Team 15 EF Education First 16 Team Jumbo-Visma 17 Hagens Berman Axeon 18 USA 19 Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:59

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 32:55:12 2 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 0:00:16 3 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:17 4 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:29 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:41 6 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:03 7 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:18 8 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 0:01:22 10 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:23 11 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 12 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:38 13 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 0:01:50 14 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 0:01:58 15 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:02:17 16 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:02:20 17 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 0:02:26 18 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:35 19 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:41 20 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:42 21 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:58 22 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:23 23 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:44 24 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:41 25 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 0:06:42 26 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:05 27 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:07:25 28 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:31 29 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:14 30 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:09:53 31 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:10:46 32 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:12:10 33 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:12:33 34 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:27 35 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:30 36 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:16:10 37 Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team 0:18:14 38 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 0:19:02 39 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:21:56 40 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:22:41 41 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:24:20 42 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:25:18 43 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 0:26:11 44 Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team 0:28:17 45 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:29:19 46 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:32:33 47 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:32:36 48 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 0:32:38 49 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:34:27 50 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:34:40 51 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 0:35:16 52 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:36:43 53 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:39:02 54 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 0:39:03 55 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:39:33 56 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:39:51 57 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:40:18 58 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:40:53 59 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:42:10 60 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:44:00 61 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:44:58 62 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:45:01 63 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:45:41 64 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:46:23 65 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 0:47:04 66 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:47:08 67 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:48:42 68 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:50:56 69 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:52:42 70 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:52:43 71 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:54:54 72 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:56:58 73 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:59:50 74 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:00:23 75 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:00:39 76 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 1:00:47 77 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 1:00:51 78 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:03:27 79 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:04:14 80 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:04:34 81 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 1:04:38 82 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 1:06:25 83 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 1:06:39 84 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 1:06:56 85 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:07:11 86 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:08:38 87 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1:08:46 88 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1:11:02 89 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 1:11:48 90 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:13:11 91 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1:14:48 92 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:16:35 93 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 1:16:39 94 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 1:17:36 95 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 1:18:30 96 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:20:52 97 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 1:21:15 98 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:21:33 99 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 1:22:25 100 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 1:23:43 101 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:24:01 102 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:24:18 103 Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team 1:26:07 104 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 1:27:16 105 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:30:52 106 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 1:31:04 107 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:31:47 108 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:39:25 109 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 1:42:00 110 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 1:44:25 111 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1:46:06 112 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1:50:34

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 40 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 36 3 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 29 4 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 28 5 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 25 6 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 22 7 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 8 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20 9 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 10 Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team 16 11 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 15 12 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 15 13 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 15 14 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 14 15 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 13 16 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 13 17 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 12 18 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 19 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 9 20 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 9 21 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 22 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 9 23 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 7 24 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 25 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 6 26 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 6 27 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 6 28 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 6 29 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 6 30 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 6 31 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 32 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 5 33 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 5 34 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 5 35 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 4 36 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 4 37 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 38 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 4 39 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 4 40 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 3 41 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 3 42 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 3 43 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 2 44 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 45 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 2 46 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 2 47 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 2 48 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 49 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 2 50 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 2 51 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2 52 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 53 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 54 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 1 55 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 1 56 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 57 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1 58 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 51 pts 2 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 35 3 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 31 4 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 20 5 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 15 6 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14 7 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 13 8 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 13 9 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 12 10 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 11 11 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 11 12 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 10 13 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 14 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 9 15 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 8 16 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 8 17 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 8 18 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 8 19 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 8 20 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 7 21 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 7 22 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 7 23 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 6 24 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 25 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 6 26 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 6 27 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 6 28 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 5 29 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 5 30 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5 31 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 5 32 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 33 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 34 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 2 35 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 1 36 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 37 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1 38 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 32:55:12 2 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 0:00:16 3 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:12:33 4 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:29:19 5 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 0:39:03 6 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:44:00 7 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:44:58 8 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:08:38 9 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 1:11:48 10 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 1:31:04 11 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1:46:06 12 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1:50:34