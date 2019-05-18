Tour of California: Bol wins final stage in Pasadena ahead of Sagan
Pogacar claims overall victory ahead of Higuita and Asgreen
Stage 7: Santa Clarita - Pasadena
Cees Bol (Team Sunweb) sprinted to victory on the final stage of the Tour of California in Pasadena on Saturday. The Dutchman beat three-time road race world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) to the line after an unexpectedly active day that saw big names going on the attack mid-stage.
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) finished safely in the peloton to claim his first WorldTour stage-race victory ahead of Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) and Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep).
"This race was my main goal this year," said the Slovenian in the post-race press conference. "I knew that I was well prepared, but I surprised myself a bit that I took the overall win. I'm really happy and looking forward to returning next year."
Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), who's been active all week, was nevertheless a surprise face in the break of the day, with the ninth-placed man riding into the virtual lead at one point. With the German up front, a number of GC men, including Higuita, went on the offensive on the second, unclassified, climb of the day, creating a fractured situation midway through the stage.
It all came back together in the final 10 kilometres, however, setting up the expected sprint finish. A number of teams took to the front in the closing kilometres, but it was Dimension Data in control under the flamme rouge.
Sagan, a few places back behind Deceuninck-QuickStep's Maximiliano Richeze, looked in prime position to take a second stage victory, but it was Bol who prevailed. The Dutchman didn't even surf a lead-out train, instead hitting the wind before anyone else to open the sprint.
Nobody had an answer to the 23-year-old's finish – not even Sagan, who would have to be content with staying on 17 Tour of California stage wins, at least until next year. Philipsen finished fast to nab third, while, further back, one of his teammates hit the deck in a nasty mid-peloton crash.
How it unfolded
The final stage of the 2019 Tour of California offered a 126km ride from Santa Clarita to Pasadena. The stage wasn’t a straightforward sprint stage, including one last classified climb over the Angeles Forest Hwy, 64km from the line, before another tough – albeit unclassified – test ahead of the descent into Pasadena for three finish circuits around the Rose Bowl Stadium.
Pogačar started the day in the leader’s jersey after his win atop Mt. Baldy on Friday. He led the race into the last stage with a 16-second gap over Higuita, and 20 seconds ahead of Asgreen.
The early breakaway included Schachmann, Diego Rosa (Team Ineos), Lawson Craddock (EF Education First), Lennard Hofstede and Neilson Powless (Team Jumbo-Visma), Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates), Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo), Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Davide Ballerini (Astana Pro Team), Michael Storer (Team Sunweb) and former KOM leader Alex Hoehn (USA National Team).
Oliveira’s presence in the move took some pressure off of UAE Team Emirates in the main field behind, but the young Portuguese rider would lose contact early on Angeles Forest Hwy, along with Rosa.
Back in the field, Jumbo-Visma’s George Bennett made a move on the climb, but was marked by Higuita and Lachlan Morton (both EF Education First). The high pace saw some riders splintering off the back and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) called it a race and climbed into the team car.
Schachmann, riding into virtual yellow, took maximum points at the first intermediate sprint and the climb, while down the road the action was kicking off as GC riders fought between themselves.
Hofstede and Ballerini joined Schachmann out front on the descent into Pasadena, and the trio soon had Cavagna and his teammate Asgreen, who had attacked the chase group, for company.
Their advantage over Pogačar’s chase group was slim though, and it looked all set for a sprint finish when the riders reached the Rose Bowl Stadium for the closing circuits.
Asgreen, Hofstede and Ballerini lasted out front until the 10km mark, and the teams invested in a sprint soon brought Ballerini and Asgreen back into the fold, setting up a grand sprint finale in Pasadena.
The competing trains of Deceuninck-QuickStep (for Fabio Jakobsen), CCC Team (for Szymon Sajnok) and Team Ineos (for Kristoffer Halvorsen) took to the front with 5km to go. Meanwhile, Sagan freelanced further back.
Dimension Data led the way in the final kilometre, while Sagan had made his way onto the Deceuninck-QuickStep lead-out just behind. It was Bol, though, who had the last laugh, launching on his own and holding it to the line to beat out Sagan and a fast-finishing Philipsen to the final finish line of the race.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:53:16
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|7
|Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team
|8
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|9
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|11
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|12
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|13
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|19
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|20
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|23
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|25
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|27
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|32
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|33
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|34
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|35
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|36
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|38
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|40
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|41
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|42
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|44
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|45
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|46
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|47
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|48
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|49
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|50
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|52
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|53
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|54
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|55
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|58
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|59
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|60
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|61
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|63
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|64
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|66
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|67
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|68
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|69
|Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team
|70
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|71
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|72
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|73
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|74
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|75
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|76
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|77
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|78
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:19
|79
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|80
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|81
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|82
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:44
|83
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:45
|84
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:47
|85
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:13
|86
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:49
|87
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:55
|88
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:02:28
|89
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:02:37
|90
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:09
|91
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:39
|92
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|93
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10:15
|94
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|95
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|96
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|97
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|99
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|100
|Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team
|101
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|102
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:11
|103
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|104
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|105
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|106
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|107
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|108
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|109
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|110
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|111
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|112
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|OTL
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|OTL
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|OTL
|Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team
|DNF
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|DNS
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|3
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|pts
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|3
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|3
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|4
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|5
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|6
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|5
|7
|Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team
|4
|8
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|9
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|10
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|pts
|2
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|3
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|2:53:16
|2
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|5
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|6
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|7
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|8
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|9
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:47
|10
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|0:15:11
|11
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|12
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|8:39:48
|2
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|4
|Team Sunweb
|5
|Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|8
|Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|Dimension Data
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|11
|CCC Team
|12
|Rally UHC
|13
|Team Ineos
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|EF Education First
|16
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|18
|USA
|19
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|32:55:12
|2
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:16
|3
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:17
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:29
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:41
|6
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:03
|7
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:18
|8
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:22
|10
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:23
|11
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:38
|13
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|0:01:50
|14
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|0:01:58
|15
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:17
|16
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:02:20
|17
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|0:02:26
|18
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:35
|19
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:41
|20
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:42
|21
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:58
|22
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:23
|23
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:44
|24
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:41
|25
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:42
|26
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:05
|27
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:07:25
|28
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:31
|29
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:14
|30
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:09:53
|31
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:10:46
|32
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:12:10
|33
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:12:33
|34
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:27
|35
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:30
|36
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:16:10
|37
|Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team
|0:18:14
|38
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:19:02
|39
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:21:56
|40
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:41
|41
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:24:20
|42
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:25:18
|43
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:26:11
|44
|Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team
|0:28:17
|45
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:29:19
|46
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:33
|47
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:32:36
|48
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|0:32:38
|49
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:34:27
|50
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:34:40
|51
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:35:16
|52
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:43
|53
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:39:02
|54
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|0:39:03
|55
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:39:33
|56
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:39:51
|57
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:40:18
|58
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:40:53
|59
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:42:10
|60
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:44:00
|61
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:44:58
|62
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:45:01
|63
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:45:41
|64
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:46:23
|65
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|0:47:04
|66
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:47:08
|67
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:48:42
|68
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:50:56
|69
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:52:42
|70
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:52:43
|71
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:54:54
|72
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:56:58
|73
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:59:50
|74
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:00:23
|75
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:00:39
|76
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|1:00:47
|77
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|1:00:51
|78
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:03:27
|79
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:04:14
|80
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:04:34
|81
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:04:38
|82
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|1:06:25
|83
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|1:06:39
|84
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|1:06:56
|85
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:07:11
|86
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:08:38
|87
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1:08:46
|88
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1:11:02
|89
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|1:11:48
|90
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:13:11
|91
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|1:14:48
|92
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:16:35
|93
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:16:39
|94
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|1:17:36
|95
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|1:18:30
|96
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:20:52
|97
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|1:21:15
|98
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:21:33
|99
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:22:25
|100
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:23:43
|101
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:24:01
|102
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:24:18
|103
|Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team
|1:26:07
|104
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:27:16
|105
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:30:52
|106
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|1:31:04
|107
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:31:47
|108
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:39:25
|109
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|1:42:00
|110
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:44:25
|111
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:46:06
|112
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:50:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|40
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|36
|3
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|29
|4
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|28
|5
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|6
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|22
|7
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|8
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|20
|9
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|10
|Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team
|16
|11
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15
|12
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|13
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|15
|14
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|15
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|13
|16
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|13
|17
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|12
|18
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|19
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|9
|20
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|9
|21
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|22
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|9
|23
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|24
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|25
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|26
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|6
|27
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|6
|28
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|6
|29
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|6
|30
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|6
|31
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|32
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|33
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|34
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|35
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|36
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|4
|37
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|38
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|4
|39
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|40
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3
|41
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|3
|42
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|43
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|2
|44
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|45
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|46
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|2
|47
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|48
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|49
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|50
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|2
|51
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|52
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|53
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|54
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|1
|55
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|56
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|57
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|58
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|pts
|2
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|35
|3
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|31
|4
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|20
|5
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|6
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14
|7
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|13
|8
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|13
|9
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|12
|10
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|11
|11
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|12
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|10
|13
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|14
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|15
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|16
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|8
|17
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|8
|18
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|19
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|8
|20
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|7
|21
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|22
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|23
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|24
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|25
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|6
|26
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|27
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|6
|28
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|29
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|30
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|31
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|5
|32
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|33
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|34
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|2
|35
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|1
|36
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|37
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|38
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|32:55:12
|2
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:16
|3
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:12:33
|4
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:29:19
|5
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|0:39:03
|6
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:44:00
|7
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:44:58
|8
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:08:38
|9
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|1:11:48
|10
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|1:31:04
|11
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:46:06
|12
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:50:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education First
|98:49:34
|2
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:02:35
|3
|Rally UHC
|0:04:11
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:28
|5
|UAE TEAM EMIRATES
|0:13:01
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:07
|7
|CCC Team
|0:21:15
|8
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:25:57
|9
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:30:07
|10
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:32:50
|11
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:34:07
|12
|Team Ineos
|0:36:29
|13
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:42:38
|14
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:54:34
|15
|Bahrain-Merida
|1:00:31
|16
|USA
|1:10:29
|17
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:20:15
|18
|Dimension Data
|1:21:02
|19
|Team Sunweb
|2:07:19
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy