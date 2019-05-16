Trending

Tour of California: Garcia Cortina wins stage 5

First pro win for Bahrain-Merida rider

Image 1 of 20

USA National Team's Alex Hoehn in the 'king of the mountains' jersey at the start of stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California

USA National Team's Alex Hoehn in the 'king of the mountains' jersey at the start of stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 20

Bahrain-Merida's Ivan Garcia wins stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California

Bahrain-Merida's Ivan Garcia wins stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 20

No time to enjoy the scenery for Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan, who was part of the breakaway on stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California

No time to enjoy the scenery for Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan, who was part of the breakaway on stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 20

EF Education First's Taylor Phinney leads the line on stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California

EF Education First's Taylor Phinney leads the line on stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 20

Dinner time for Dimension Data on stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California

Dinner time for Dimension Data on stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 20

Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) fields questions from the press about the race jury decision that kept him in yellow ahead of stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California

Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) fields questions from the press about the race jury decision that kept him in yellow ahead of stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 20

Travis McCabe of the USA National Team pins on his numbers before stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California

Travis McCabe of the USA National Team pins on his numbers before stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 20

Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) held on to his leader's jersey for another day after stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California

Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) held on to his leader's jersey for another day after stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 20

EF Education First's Rigoberto Uran is all fuelled-up and ready for stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California

EF Education First's Rigoberto Uran is all fuelled-up and ready for stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 20

Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan wore the green points jersey on stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California, but would lose it by the end of the day

Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan wore the green points jersey on stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California, but would lose it by the end of the day
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 20

EF Education First's Lachlan Morton ahead of stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California

EF Education First's Lachlan Morton ahead of stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 20

Trek-Segafredo leader Richie Porte is all smiles on the morning of stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California

Trek-Segafredo leader Richie Porte is all smiles on the morning of stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 20

A stunning backdrop for the race on stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California

A stunning backdrop for the race on stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 20

Stage 5 winner Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) is congratulated by third-placed Sergio Higuita (EF Education First)

Stage 5 winner Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) is congratulated by third-placed Sergio Higuita (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 20

EF Education First's Tejay van Garderen retained the leader's jersey after stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California

EF Education First's Tejay van Garderen retained the leader's jersey after stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 20

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Kasper Asgreen retook the lead in the points competition

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Kasper Asgreen retook the lead in the points competition
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 20

The stage 5 podium: winner Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) is flanked by Deceuninck-QuickStep's Max Richeze and Sergio Higuita (EF Education First)

The stage 5 podium: winner Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) is flanked by Deceuninck-QuickStep's Max Richeze and Sergio Higuita (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 20

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) is delighted to win stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) is delighted to win stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 20

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) punches the air having won stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) punches the air having won stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 20

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain - Merida)

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain - Merida)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Iván García Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) sprinted to victory on stage 5 of the Tour of California in Ventura on Thursday, triumphing from a small group after the peloton splintered on an unclassified climb close to the finish.

Related Articles

Bahrain-Merida continue recruitement with signing of Ivan Garcia Cortina

Lefevere slams 'incompetent' Tour of California race jury after van Garderen decision

Van Garderen decision remains controversial with Tour of California peloton

Maximiliano Richeze (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took second place after leading out the sprint, while Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) finished third – his best result since joining the US squad at the start of the month. Higuita's teammate, Tejay van Garderen, retains the race lead.

In a stark contrast to stage 4, the peloton flew along faster than the fastest predicted time schedule, coming within a few kilometres of catching the women's race at one point. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) surprisingly infiltrated the breakaway on what was supposed to be a sprint stage.

The leaders were caught in the final 10km, however, before all hell broke loose on a rise leading to the final intermediate sprint. A fast pace and numerous attacks shed the bulk of the sprinters, leaving a group of under 20 riders to contest the finish. There, into a headwind, García Cortina benefitted from Richeze's lead-out to take his first professional win.

"I'm glad my team had full confidence in me. They pulled for the last 50km, and I was thinking that I could win today," García Cortina said in the post-race press conference.

"The was a pretty strong headwind in the finale. And it was a big focus for me because I always make mistakes in the sprints – like, maybe I start 200 or 300 metres too far out – so today I concentrated on starting as late as possible," he said.

"I saw 200 metres to go, and I thought, 'OK, this is the opportunity to go.' I just took the wheel, and at 100 metres I was going full gas."

How it unfolded

The fifth stage of the Tour of California offered a 219km stage from Pismo Beach to Ventura with five climbs: twice up Foxen Canyon Road (80.5km and 88.5km), San Marcos Pass Road (128.5km) and then twice up Casitas Pass Road (180.5km and 184.5km). The race also opened with an intermediate sprint and then finished with a sprint as the race entered Ventura.

Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) started the day in the leader's jersey after officials made the controversial decision to keep him in the golden jersey after he'd crashed on stage 4, and then got caught up in a blockade of riders who had just crashed outside the 3km-to-go mark. Van Garderen therefore started Thursday's stage with a lead of six seconds over Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos), with Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) a further second back in third.

Asgreen, who would have been in the lead if the officials had followed the UCI's '3km rule' to the letter, won the first intermediate sprint in Orcutt and picked up the three bonus seconds on offer.

The breakaway set off shortly after that, and included Davide Ballerini (Astana Pro Team), Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), Team Jumbo-Visma's Neilson Powless and Lennard Hofstede, Michael Schär (CCC Team), Brandon McNulty (Rally UHC Cycling), UAE Team Emirates' Jasper Philipsen, Tim Declercq (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Leonardo Basso (Team Ineos) and Sagan. Alex Hoehn (USA National Team) and Sunweb's Cees Bol later bridged across.

It was Ballerini who took the first sprint on Foxen Canyon Road ahead of Hoehn, and as they climbed the next KOM over San Marcos Pass, the breakaway's gap to the peloton fell. EF Education First were pulling steadily at the front of the peloton, holding the breakaway at two minutes.

Ballerini led the way over every climb of the day, bolstering what was by then a lead in the mountains classification, adding 22 points. Hoehn tried to defend his jersey, but didn't have it in the legs, and returned to the peloton with around 60km to ride.

Further back, gusty tailwinds pushed the peloton along at some 50kph, making the race some 45 minutes faster than the expected fastest time of arrival in Ventura. The opening stage of the Tour of California Women's Race started 10 minutes early because of the strong winds, and officials tried to avoid the men's field catching the women's field before the finish.

Over the final two classified climbs – twice over Casitas Pass Road – the peloton closed in on the break, bringing the gap from 1:45 down to just over 30 seconds. The break responded by starting to attack each other, with Declercq managing to extract himself from the group on the descent of the second of the two climbs.

The riders he had left behind were caught by the peloton with 8km to go, by which time he was 20 seconds up on the chasing pack. On the unclassified climb to the final intermediate sprint, some 5km out, attacks flew from the peloton, led by Zdenek Štybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

Štybar didn't last long out front, however, with Higuita and George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) flying past and cresting the 'sprint' alone. Further back, the peloton had been blown apart by the attacks, leaving fractured chase groups spread down the road.

The attacking duo were caught 3km from the line, first by a small chase group of around five men, and then by a larger group, which included a few hardy sprinters. A tailwind on the run-in discouraged further attacks, leading to the disorganised sprint to the line.

There, Deceuninck-QuickStep's Argentinian road race champion Richeze went first, leading out teammate Asgreen, who wasn't in prime position to receive it. Instead, it was García Cortina who benefitted, breaking QuickStep's stage-win streak and delivering Bahrain's third win of the season.

Full results

Stage result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida4:56:11
2Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
4Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
5Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
6Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
10Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
11Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
12Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
13Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
14Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
16Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
17Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
18Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
19Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
20Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
22Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
23Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
24Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
25George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
26Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
27Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:24
28Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
29Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
30Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:28
31Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
32Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
33Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team
34John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
35Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
36João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
37Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
38Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
39Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
40Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
42Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
43Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
44Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
45Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
47Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
48Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos0:00:34
49Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos0:00:36
50Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:27
51Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
52Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
53Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
54Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:53
55Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
56Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
57Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
58Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
59Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:02:52
60Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
61Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
62Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
63Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
64Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
65Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
66Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
67Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
68Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
69Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:03:14
70Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
71Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
72Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
73Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
74Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:04:15
75Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
76Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
78Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
79Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
80Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
81Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
82Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
83Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
84Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
85Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
86Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
87Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:58
88Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
89Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
90Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:05:11
91Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
92Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos0:05:41
93Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
94Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
95Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:06:16
96Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
97Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
98Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:18
99Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team
100José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
101Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:07:01
102Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:08:04
103Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:08:30
104Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
105Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
106Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
107Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:36
108Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
109Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
110Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team
111Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
112Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
113Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:15:18
114Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
115Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
116Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team
117Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
118Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
119Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
120Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
121Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:24:09
OOTTaylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
DNSTyler Stites (USA) USA National Team
DNSDavid de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
DNSTimo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNSSteff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
DNSLouis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data

Intermediate sprint – Orcutt, 40.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep3pts
2Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
3Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First1

Intermediate sprint – Ventura, 214.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First3pts
2George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma2
3Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First1

Finish – 219.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida15pts
2Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
3Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First9
4Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb7
5Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
6Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5
7Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team4
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
9Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates2
10Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team1

KOM – Foxen Canyon Rd 1, 80.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team2
3Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team1

KOM – Foxen Canyon Rd 2, 88.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team2
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1

KOM – San Marcos Pass Rd, 128.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team8pts
2Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy7
3Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo6
4Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates5
5Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling3

KOM – Casitas Pass Rd 1, 180.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma4
3Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling3
4Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates1

KOM – Casitas Pass Rd 2, 184.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates2
3Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team1

Youth
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First4:56:11
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
3Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:28
4Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
5João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
6Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:27
7Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:02:52
8Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team0:04:15
9Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:08:04
10Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:08:30
11Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:15:18
12Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
13Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
14Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deceuninck-QuickStep14:48:53
2EF Education First
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Astana Pro Team
5Bahrain-Merida0:00:28
6Rally UHC Cycling0:00:52
7UAE Team Emirates0:00:56
8Trek-Segafredo
9Team Ineos0:01:02
10CCC Team0:01:55
11Israel Cycling Academy0:02:21
12Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:23
13Novo Nordisk0:02:45
14Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:15
15Team Sunweb0:04:19
16Team Jumbo-Visma0:05:22
17Dimension Data0:05:44
18Katusha-Alpecin0:06:08
19USA National Team0:11:01

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First26:13:01
2Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:04
3Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:00:06
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:16
5Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:22
6Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First0:00:28
7Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:33
8George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:34
9Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:35
10Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First0:00:36
11Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:37
12Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
13Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
14Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:00:42
15Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:44
16Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:46
17Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
18Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:57
19Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
20Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First0:01:04
21Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:01:12
22Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:23
23Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:25
24Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:27
25Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team0:01:29
26Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team0:01:36
27Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:56
28Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:02:18
29Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:19
30Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:03:23
31Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:04:55
32Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:16
33Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:05:26
34Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:06:50
35Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:08:21
36João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:08:41
37Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
38Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:54
39Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:09:38
40Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:10:17
41Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
42Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:11:15
43Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:14:02
44Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team0:14:42
45Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:53
46Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team0:16:00
47Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos0:16:14
48Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:16:17
49Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
50Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:18:14
51Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:18:38
52Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb0:18:44
53David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:22:18
54Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:22:39
55Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:54
56Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos0:23:49
57Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team0:23:52
58Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:56
59Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
60José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:43
61Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:25:28
62Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:25:34
63Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:25:54
64Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:26:22
65Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:26:25
66Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:26:59
67Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:27:21
68Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:28:57
69Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:30:37
70Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:30:58
71Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:33:35
72Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:33:51
73Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos0:33:59
74John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:34:03
75Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos0:34:05
76Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:34:22
77Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:35:29
78Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:36:22
79Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data0:36:27
80Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:36:49
81Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:36:53
82Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:37:32
83Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:37:40
84Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:37:46
85Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:37:50
86Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:38:01
87Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos0:39:16
88Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:39:32
89Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:39:37
90Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:39:51
91Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:40:08
92Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:41:58
93Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team0:44:11
94Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk0:44:12
95Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:44:14
96Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:44:30
97Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:45:00
98Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:45:17
99Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:45:22
100Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:45:29
101Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:46:21
102Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:46:23
103Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:46:40
104Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:46:58
105Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:47:15
106Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:48:53
107Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
108Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team0:49:04
109Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team0:49:05
110Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:49:48
111Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:49:54
112Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:49:56
113Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:51:42
114Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:52:31
115Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:56:20
116Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:57:26
117Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:57:41
118Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data1:03:00
119Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data1:04:37
120Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1:04:38
121Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:06:17

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep32pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe24
3Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep21
4Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates19
5Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First17
6Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe16
7Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep15
8Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida15
9Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep14
10Ben King (USA) Dimension Data13
11Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First12
12Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team12
13Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates10
14Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
15Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos10
16Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos9
17Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
18Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team9
19Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb9
20Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb7
21Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida7
22Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk6
23Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team6
24Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data6
25Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
26Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo5
27Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team5
28Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos5
29George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma4
30Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling4
31Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team4
32Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin4
33John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo4
34Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team4
35Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First3
36Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
37Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida2
38Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk2
39Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
40Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe2
41Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon2
42Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2
43Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First1
44Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team1
45Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team1
46Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team51pts
2Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team35
3Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep30
4Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team13
5Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First13
6Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First10
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First8
8Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates8
9Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk8
10Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep7
11Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling7
12Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First7
13Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy7
14Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling6
15Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo6
16Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy5
17Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo5
18Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon5
19Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
20Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma4
21Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team2
22Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team2
23Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos1
24Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1
25Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team1
26Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1

Youth classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates26:13:17
2Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First0:00:12
3João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:08:25
4Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:16:01
5Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:16:58
6Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:18:22
7Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team0:23:36
8Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:36:06
9Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:44:44
10Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:46:05
11Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team0:48:49
12Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:49:38
13Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:57:25
14Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1:04:22

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First78:40:23
2Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:40
3Astana Pro Team0:01:48
4Rally UHC Cycling0:01:59
5UAE Team Emirates0:03:18
6Israel Cycling Academy0:04:11
7Katusha-Alpecin0:09:00
8Trek-Segafredo0:11:21
9CCC Team0:15:49
10Team Ineos0:15:59
11Deceuninck-QuickStep0:17:00
12Team Jumbo-Visma0:20:56
13Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:42
14Novo Nordisk0:26:15
15USA National Team0:27:36
16Bahrain-Merida0:34:11
17Dimension Data0:40:55
18Hagens Berman Axeon1:00:40
19Team Sunweb1:18:29

 

Latest on Cyclingnews