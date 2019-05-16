Image 1 of 20 USA National Team's Alex Hoehn in the 'king of the mountains' jersey at the start of stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 20 Bahrain-Merida's Ivan Garcia wins stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 20 No time to enjoy the scenery for Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan, who was part of the breakaway on stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 20 EF Education First's Taylor Phinney leads the line on stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 20 Dinner time for Dimension Data on stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 20 Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) fields questions from the press about the race jury decision that kept him in yellow ahead of stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 20 Travis McCabe of the USA National Team pins on his numbers before stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 20 Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) held on to his leader's jersey for another day after stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 20 EF Education First's Rigoberto Uran is all fuelled-up and ready for stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 20 Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan wore the green points jersey on stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California, but would lose it by the end of the day (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 20 EF Education First's Lachlan Morton ahead of stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 20 Trek-Segafredo leader Richie Porte is all smiles on the morning of stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 20 A stunning backdrop for the race on stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 20 Stage 5 winner Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) is congratulated by third-placed Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 20 EF Education First's Tejay van Garderen retained the leader's jersey after stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 20 Deceuninck-QuickStep's Kasper Asgreen retook the lead in the points competition (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 20 The stage 5 podium: winner Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) is flanked by Deceuninck-QuickStep's Max Richeze and Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 20 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) is delighted to win stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 20 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) punches the air having won stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 20 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain - Merida) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Iván García Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) sprinted to victory on stage 5 of the Tour of California in Ventura on Thursday, triumphing from a small group after the peloton splintered on an unclassified climb close to the finish.

Maximiliano Richeze (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took second place after leading out the sprint, while Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) finished third – his best result since joining the US squad at the start of the month. Higuita's teammate, Tejay van Garderen, retains the race lead.

In a stark contrast to stage 4, the peloton flew along faster than the fastest predicted time schedule, coming within a few kilometres of catching the women's race at one point. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) surprisingly infiltrated the breakaway on what was supposed to be a sprint stage.

The leaders were caught in the final 10km, however, before all hell broke loose on a rise leading to the final intermediate sprint. A fast pace and numerous attacks shed the bulk of the sprinters, leaving a group of under 20 riders to contest the finish. There, into a headwind, García Cortina benefitted from Richeze's lead-out to take his first professional win.

"I'm glad my team had full confidence in me. They pulled for the last 50km, and I was thinking that I could win today," García Cortina said in the post-race press conference.

"The was a pretty strong headwind in the finale. And it was a big focus for me because I always make mistakes in the sprints – like, maybe I start 200 or 300 metres too far out – so today I concentrated on starting as late as possible," he said.

"I saw 200 metres to go, and I thought, 'OK, this is the opportunity to go.' I just took the wheel, and at 100 metres I was going full gas."

How it unfolded

The fifth stage of the Tour of California offered a 219km stage from Pismo Beach to Ventura with five climbs: twice up Foxen Canyon Road (80.5km and 88.5km), San Marcos Pass Road (128.5km) and then twice up Casitas Pass Road (180.5km and 184.5km). The race also opened with an intermediate sprint and then finished with a sprint as the race entered Ventura.

Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) started the day in the leader's jersey after officials made the controversial decision to keep him in the golden jersey after he'd crashed on stage 4, and then got caught up in a blockade of riders who had just crashed outside the 3km-to-go mark. Van Garderen therefore started Thursday's stage with a lead of six seconds over Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos), with Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) a further second back in third.

Asgreen, who would have been in the lead if the officials had followed the UCI's '3km rule' to the letter, won the first intermediate sprint in Orcutt and picked up the three bonus seconds on offer.

The breakaway set off shortly after that, and included Davide Ballerini (Astana Pro Team), Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), Team Jumbo-Visma's Neilson Powless and Lennard Hofstede, Michael Schär (CCC Team), Brandon McNulty (Rally UHC Cycling), UAE Team Emirates' Jasper Philipsen, Tim Declercq (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Leonardo Basso (Team Ineos) and Sagan. Alex Hoehn (USA National Team) and Sunweb's Cees Bol later bridged across.

It was Ballerini who took the first sprint on Foxen Canyon Road ahead of Hoehn, and as they climbed the next KOM over San Marcos Pass, the breakaway's gap to the peloton fell. EF Education First were pulling steadily at the front of the peloton, holding the breakaway at two minutes.

Ballerini led the way over every climb of the day, bolstering what was by then a lead in the mountains classification, adding 22 points. Hoehn tried to defend his jersey, but didn't have it in the legs, and returned to the peloton with around 60km to ride.

Further back, gusty tailwinds pushed the peloton along at some 50kph, making the race some 45 minutes faster than the expected fastest time of arrival in Ventura. The opening stage of the Tour of California Women's Race started 10 minutes early because of the strong winds, and officials tried to avoid the men's field catching the women's field before the finish.

Over the final two classified climbs – twice over Casitas Pass Road – the peloton closed in on the break, bringing the gap from 1:45 down to just over 30 seconds. The break responded by starting to attack each other, with Declercq managing to extract himself from the group on the descent of the second of the two climbs.

The riders he had left behind were caught by the peloton with 8km to go, by which time he was 20 seconds up on the chasing pack. On the unclassified climb to the final intermediate sprint, some 5km out, attacks flew from the peloton, led by Zdenek Štybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

Štybar didn't last long out front, however, with Higuita and George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) flying past and cresting the 'sprint' alone. Further back, the peloton had been blown apart by the attacks, leaving fractured chase groups spread down the road.

The attacking duo were caught 3km from the line, first by a small chase group of around five men, and then by a larger group, which included a few hardy sprinters. A tailwind on the run-in discouraged further attacks, leading to the disorganised sprint to the line.

There, Deceuninck-QuickStep's Argentinian road race champion Richeze went first, leading out teammate Asgreen, who wasn't in prime position to receive it. Instead, it was García Cortina who benefitted, breaking QuickStep's stage-win streak and delivering Bahrain's third win of the season.

Full results

Stage result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 4:56:11 2 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 4 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 11 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 12 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 13 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 16 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 17 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 18 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 19 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 20 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 22 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 23 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 24 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 25 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 26 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 27 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:24 28 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 29 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 30 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:28 31 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 32 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 33 Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team 34 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 35 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 36 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 37 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 38 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 39 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 40 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 42 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 43 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 44 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 45 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 47 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 48 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:34 49 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 0:00:36 50 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:27 51 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 52 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 53 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 54 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:53 55 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 56 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 57 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 58 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 59 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:02:52 60 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 61 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 62 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 63 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 64 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 65 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 66 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 67 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 68 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 69 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:03:14 70 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 71 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 72 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 73 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 74 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:15 75 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 76 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 77 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 78 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 79 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 80 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 81 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 82 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 83 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 84 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 85 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 86 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 87 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:58 88 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 89 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 90 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:11 91 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 92 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 0:05:41 93 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 94 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 95 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:16 96 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 97 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 98 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:06:18 99 Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team 100 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 101 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:01 102 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:08:04 103 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:30 104 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 105 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 106 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 107 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:36 108 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 109 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 110 Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team 111 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 112 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 113 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:15:18 114 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 115 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 116 Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team 117 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 118 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 119 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 120 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 121 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:24:09 OOT Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First DNS Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team DNS David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos DNS Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma DNS Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin DNS Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data

Intermediate sprint – Orcutt, 40.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 pts 2 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 3 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 1

Intermediate sprint – Ventura, 214.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 3 pts 2 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 3 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 1

Finish – 219.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 15 pts 2 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 3 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 9 4 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 5 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 6 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 7 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 4 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 9 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2 10 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 1

KOM – Foxen Canyon Rd 1, 80.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 2 3 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1

KOM – Foxen Canyon Rd 2, 88.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 2 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

KOM – San Marcos Pass Rd, 128.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 pts 2 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 7 3 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 6 4 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 5 5 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 3

KOM – Casitas Pass Rd 1, 180.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 3 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 3 4 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 1

KOM – Casitas Pass Rd 2, 184.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 2 3 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1

Youth # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 4:56:11 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:28 4 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 5 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 6 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:27 7 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:02:52 8 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 0:04:15 9 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:08:04 10 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:08:30 11 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:15:18 12 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 13 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 14 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Deceuninck-QuickStep 14:48:53 2 EF Education First 3 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Astana Pro Team 5 Bahrain-Merida 0:00:28 6 Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:52 7 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:56 8 Trek-Segafredo 9 Team Ineos 0:01:02 10 CCC Team 0:01:55 11 Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:21 12 Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:23 13 Novo Nordisk 0:02:45 14 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:15 15 Team Sunweb 0:04:19 16 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:22 17 Dimension Data 0:05:44 18 Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:08 19 USA National Team 0:11:01

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 26:13:01 2 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:04 3 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:00:06 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:16 5 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:22 6 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 0:00:28 7 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:33 8 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:34 9 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:35 10 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 0:00:36 11 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:37 12 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 13 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 14 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:42 15 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:44 16 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:46 17 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 18 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:57 19 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 20 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 0:01:04 21 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:12 22 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:23 23 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:25 24 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:27 25 Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team 0:01:29 26 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 0:01:36 27 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:56 28 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:18 29 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:19 30 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:23 31 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:04:55 32 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:16 33 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:05:26 34 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:50 35 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:08:21 36 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:08:41 37 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 38 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:54 39 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:09:38 40 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:10:17 41 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 42 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:11:15 43 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:14:02 44 Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team 0:14:42 45 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:53 46 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 0:16:00 47 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 0:16:14 48 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:16:17 49 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 50 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:14 51 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:18:38 52 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:18:44 53 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:22:18 54 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:22:39 55 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:54 56 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:23:49 57 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 0:23:52 58 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:56 59 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 60 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:43 61 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:28 62 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:25:34 63 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:25:54 64 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:26:22 65 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:25 66 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:26:59 67 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:27:21 68 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:57 69 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:30:37 70 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:30:58 71 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:33:35 72 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:33:51 73 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 0:33:59 74 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:03 75 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:34:05 76 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:34:22 77 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:35:29 78 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:36:22 79 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 0:36:27 80 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:36:49 81 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:36:53 82 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:37:32 83 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:37:40 84 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:37:46 85 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:37:50 86 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:38:01 87 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 0:39:16 88 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:39:32 89 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:39:37 90 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:39:51 91 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:40:08 92 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:41:58 93 Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team 0:44:11 94 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:44:12 95 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:44:14 96 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:44:30 97 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:45:00 98 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:45:17 99 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:45:22 100 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:45:29 101 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:46:21 102 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:46:23 103 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:46:40 104 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:46:58 105 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:47:15 106 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:48:53 107 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 108 Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team 0:49:04 109 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 0:49:05 110 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:49:48 111 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:49:54 112 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:49:56 113 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:51:42 114 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:52:31 115 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:56:20 116 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:57:26 117 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:57:41 118 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 1:03:00 119 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 1:04:37 120 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1:04:38 121 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:06:17

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 32 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 3 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 21 4 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 19 5 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 17 6 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 7 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 8 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 15 9 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14 10 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 13 11 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 12 12 Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team 12 13 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 14 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 15 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 10 16 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 9 17 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 18 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 9 19 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 9 20 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 21 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 7 22 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 6 23 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 6 24 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 6 25 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 26 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 5 27 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 5 28 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 5 29 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 30 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 4 31 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 4 32 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 33 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 4 34 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 4 35 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 3 36 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 37 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 2 38 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 2 39 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 40 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 41 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 2 42 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 43 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 1 44 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 1 45 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1 46 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 51 pts 2 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 35 3 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 30 4 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 13 5 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 13 6 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 10 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 8 8 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 8 9 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 8 10 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 11 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 7 12 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 7 13 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 7 14 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 6 15 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 6 16 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 5 17 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5 18 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 5 19 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 20 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 21 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 2 22 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 2 23 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 1 24 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 25 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1 26 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Youth classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 26:13:17 2 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 0:00:12 3 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:08:25 4 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:16:01 5 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:58 6 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:18:22 7 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 0:23:36 8 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:36:06 9 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:44:44 10 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:46:05 11 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 0:48:49 12 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:49:38 13 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:57:25 14 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1:04:22