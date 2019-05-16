Tour of California: Garcia Cortina wins stage 5
First pro win for Bahrain-Merida rider
Stage 5: Pismo Beach - Ventura
Iván García Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) sprinted to victory on stage 5 of the Tour of California in Ventura on Thursday, triumphing from a small group after the peloton splintered on an unclassified climb close to the finish.
Maximiliano Richeze (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took second place after leading out the sprint, while Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) finished third – his best result since joining the US squad at the start of the month. Higuita's teammate, Tejay van Garderen, retains the race lead.
In a stark contrast to stage 4, the peloton flew along faster than the fastest predicted time schedule, coming within a few kilometres of catching the women's race at one point. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) surprisingly infiltrated the breakaway on what was supposed to be a sprint stage.
The leaders were caught in the final 10km, however, before all hell broke loose on a rise leading to the final intermediate sprint. A fast pace and numerous attacks shed the bulk of the sprinters, leaving a group of under 20 riders to contest the finish. There, into a headwind, García Cortina benefitted from Richeze's lead-out to take his first professional win.
"I'm glad my team had full confidence in me. They pulled for the last 50km, and I was thinking that I could win today," García Cortina said in the post-race press conference.
"The was a pretty strong headwind in the finale. And it was a big focus for me because I always make mistakes in the sprints – like, maybe I start 200 or 300 metres too far out – so today I concentrated on starting as late as possible," he said.
"I saw 200 metres to go, and I thought, 'OK, this is the opportunity to go.' I just took the wheel, and at 100 metres I was going full gas."
How it unfolded
The fifth stage of the Tour of California offered a 219km stage from Pismo Beach to Ventura with five climbs: twice up Foxen Canyon Road (80.5km and 88.5km), San Marcos Pass Road (128.5km) and then twice up Casitas Pass Road (180.5km and 184.5km). The race also opened with an intermediate sprint and then finished with a sprint as the race entered Ventura.
Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) started the day in the leader's jersey after officials made the controversial decision to keep him in the golden jersey after he'd crashed on stage 4, and then got caught up in a blockade of riders who had just crashed outside the 3km-to-go mark. Van Garderen therefore started Thursday's stage with a lead of six seconds over Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos), with Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) a further second back in third.
Asgreen, who would have been in the lead if the officials had followed the UCI's '3km rule' to the letter, won the first intermediate sprint in Orcutt and picked up the three bonus seconds on offer.
The breakaway set off shortly after that, and included Davide Ballerini (Astana Pro Team), Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), Team Jumbo-Visma's Neilson Powless and Lennard Hofstede, Michael Schär (CCC Team), Brandon McNulty (Rally UHC Cycling), UAE Team Emirates' Jasper Philipsen, Tim Declercq (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Leonardo Basso (Team Ineos) and Sagan. Alex Hoehn (USA National Team) and Sunweb's Cees Bol later bridged across.
It was Ballerini who took the first sprint on Foxen Canyon Road ahead of Hoehn, and as they climbed the next KOM over San Marcos Pass, the breakaway's gap to the peloton fell. EF Education First were pulling steadily at the front of the peloton, holding the breakaway at two minutes.
Ballerini led the way over every climb of the day, bolstering what was by then a lead in the mountains classification, adding 22 points. Hoehn tried to defend his jersey, but didn't have it in the legs, and returned to the peloton with around 60km to ride.
Further back, gusty tailwinds pushed the peloton along at some 50kph, making the race some 45 minutes faster than the expected fastest time of arrival in Ventura. The opening stage of the Tour of California Women's Race started 10 minutes early because of the strong winds, and officials tried to avoid the men's field catching the women's field before the finish.
Over the final two classified climbs – twice over Casitas Pass Road – the peloton closed in on the break, bringing the gap from 1:45 down to just over 30 seconds. The break responded by starting to attack each other, with Declercq managing to extract himself from the group on the descent of the second of the two climbs.
The riders he had left behind were caught by the peloton with 8km to go, by which time he was 20 seconds up on the chasing pack. On the unclassified climb to the final intermediate sprint, some 5km out, attacks flew from the peloton, led by Zdenek Štybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep).
Štybar didn't last long out front, however, with Higuita and George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) flying past and cresting the 'sprint' alone. Further back, the peloton had been blown apart by the attacks, leaving fractured chase groups spread down the road.
The attacking duo were caught 3km from the line, first by a small chase group of around five men, and then by a larger group, which included a few hardy sprinters. A tailwind on the run-in discouraged further attacks, leading to the disorganised sprint to the line.
There, Deceuninck-QuickStep's Argentinian road race champion Richeze went first, leading out teammate Asgreen, who wasn't in prime position to receive it. Instead, it was García Cortina who benefitted, breaking QuickStep's stage-win streak and delivering Bahrain's third win of the season.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|4:56:11
|2
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|4
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|12
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|13
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|17
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|18
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|19
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|22
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|24
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|26
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|27
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:24
|28
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|29
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|30
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:28
|31
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|32
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team
|34
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|36
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|37
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|38
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|39
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|40
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|42
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|44
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|47
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|48
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:34
|49
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:00:36
|50
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:27
|51
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|52
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|53
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|54
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:53
|55
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|56
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|57
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|58
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|59
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:02:52
|60
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|61
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|62
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|63
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|64
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|65
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|67
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|69
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:03:14
|70
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|71
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|72
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|73
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|74
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:15
|75
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|76
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|78
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|79
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|80
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|81
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|82
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|83
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|84
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|85
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|86
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|87
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:58
|88
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|89
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|90
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:11
|91
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|92
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:05:41
|93
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|95
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:16
|96
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|97
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|98
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:18
|99
|Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team
|100
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|101
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:01
|102
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:08:04
|103
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:30
|104
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|105
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|106
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|107
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:36
|108
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|109
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|110
|Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team
|111
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|112
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|113
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:15:18
|114
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|115
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|116
|Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team
|117
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|118
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|119
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|120
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|121
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:24:09
|OOT
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
|DNS
|Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team
|DNS
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|DNS
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNS
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNS
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|pts
|2
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|3
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|3
|pts
|2
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|3
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|pts
|2
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|3
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|9
|4
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|5
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|6
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|7
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|4
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|9
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|10
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|2
|3
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|2
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|3
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|4
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|5
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|3
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|3
|4
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|3
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|4:56:11
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:28
|4
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|6
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:27
|7
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:02:52
|8
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|0:04:15
|9
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:08:04
|10
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:08:30
|11
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:15:18
|12
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|13
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|14
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14:48:53
|2
|EF Education First
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:28
|6
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:52
|7
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:56
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Team Ineos
|0:01:02
|10
|CCC Team
|0:01:55
|11
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:21
|12
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:23
|13
|Novo Nordisk
|0:02:45
|14
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:15
|15
|Team Sunweb
|0:04:19
|16
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:22
|17
|Dimension Data
|0:05:44
|18
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:08
|19
|USA National Team
|0:11:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|26:13:01
|2
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:04
|3
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:00:06
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:16
|5
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:22
|6
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:28
|7
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:33
|8
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:34
|9
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:35
|10
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:36
|11
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:37
|12
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|13
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:42
|15
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:44
|16
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:46
|17
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|18
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:57
|19
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|20
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|0:01:04
|21
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:12
|22
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:23
|23
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:25
|24
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:27
|25
|Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team
|0:01:29
|26
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|0:01:36
|27
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:56
|28
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:18
|29
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:19
|30
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:23
|31
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:04:55
|32
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:16
|33
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:05:26
|34
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:50
|35
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:21
|36
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:08:41
|37
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|38
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:54
|39
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:09:38
|40
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:10:17
|41
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:15
|43
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:14:02
|44
|Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team
|0:14:42
|45
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:53
|46
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|0:16:00
|47
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:16:14
|48
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:16:17
|49
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|50
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:14
|51
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:18:38
|52
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:18:44
|53
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:22:18
|54
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:22:39
|55
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:54
|56
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:23:49
|57
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|0:23:52
|58
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:56
|59
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|60
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:43
|61
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:28
|62
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:25:34
|63
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:25:54
|64
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:26:22
|65
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:26:25
|66
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:26:59
|67
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:27:21
|68
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:28:57
|69
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:30:37
|70
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:30:58
|71
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:33:35
|72
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:33:51
|73
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|0:33:59
|74
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:03
|75
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:34:05
|76
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:34:22
|77
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:35:29
|78
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:36:22
|79
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|0:36:27
|80
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:36:49
|81
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:36:53
|82
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:37:32
|83
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:37:40
|84
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:37:46
|85
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:37:50
|86
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:38:01
|87
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:39:16
|88
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:39:32
|89
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:39:37
|90
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:39:51
|91
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:40:08
|92
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:41:58
|93
|Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team
|0:44:11
|94
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:44:12
|95
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:44:14
|96
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:44:30
|97
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:45:00
|98
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:45:17
|99
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:45:22
|100
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:45:29
|101
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:46:21
|102
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:46:23
|103
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:46:40
|104
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:46:58
|105
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:47:15
|106
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:48:53
|107
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|108
|Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team
|0:49:04
|109
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|0:49:05
|110
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:49:48
|111
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:49:54
|112
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:49:56
|113
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:51:42
|114
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:52:31
|115
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:56:20
|116
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:57:26
|117
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:57:41
|118
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|1:03:00
|119
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|1:04:37
|120
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:04:38
|121
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:06:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|32
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|3
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|21
|4
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|5
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|17
|6
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|7
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|8
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|9
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14
|10
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|13
|11
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|12
|12
|Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team
|12
|13
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|14
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|15
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|10
|16
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|9
|17
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|18
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|9
|19
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|9
|20
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|21
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|22
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|23
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|6
|24
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|6
|25
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|26
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|27
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|28
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|5
|29
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|30
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|4
|31
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|4
|32
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|33
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|34
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|4
|35
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|3
|36
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|37
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|38
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|39
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|40
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|41
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|2
|42
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|43
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|1
|44
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|1
|45
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|46
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|pts
|2
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|35
|3
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|30
|4
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|13
|5
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|13
|6
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|10
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|8
|8
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|9
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|8
|10
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|11
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|7
|12
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|7
|13
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|14
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|6
|15
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|16
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|17
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|18
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|5
|19
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|20
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|21
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|2
|22
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|2
|23
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|1
|24
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|25
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|26
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|26:13:17
|2
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:12
|3
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:08:25
|4
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:16:01
|5
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:58
|6
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:18:22
|7
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|0:23:36
|8
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:36:06
|9
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:44:44
|10
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:46:05
|11
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|0:48:49
|12
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:49:38
|13
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:57:25
|14
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:04:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education First
|78:40:23
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:40
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:48
|4
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:59
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:18
|6
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:11
|7
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:00
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:21
|9
|CCC Team
|0:15:49
|10
|Team Ineos
|0:15:59
|11
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:17:00
|12
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:20:56
|13
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:42
|14
|Novo Nordisk
|0:26:15
|15
|USA National Team
|0:27:36
|16
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:34:11
|17
|Dimension Data
|0:40:55
|18
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:00:40
|19
|Team Sunweb
|1:18:29
