Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 4 of the 2019 Tour of California. EF Education First's Tejay van Garderen managed to hold on to his race lead, despite crashing in the closing kilometres of stage 4. Stage 4 winner Fabio Jakobsen and Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Kasper Asgreen, who won stage 2. The peloton enjoys the coastal scenery on stage 4. Bahrain-Merida's Rohan Dennis ahead of the start. The day's breakaway included Israeli national road race champion Roy Goldstein of the Israel Cycling Academy team. The peloton followed the Pacific Coast Highway from Laguna Seca to Morro Bay. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) checks on the competition. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) stays warm ahead of stage 4. Fabio Jakobsen is congratulated by Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate and Argentinean road race champion Max Richeze. The stage 4 podium: winner Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) flanked by UAE Team Emirates' Jasper Philipsen and Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan. Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan is happy to have taken the green jersey after stage 4.

Fabio Jakobsen won Deceuninck-QuickStep's third stage in a row at the Amgen Tour of California, winning stage 4 in Morro Bay on Wednesday. He beat Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a close sprint finish. Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) took fourth.

Overnight leader Tejay van Garderen (EF-Education First) retained his lead following a chaotic finale after a crash and a string of other incidents. The American still has a buffer of six seconds over Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos), with Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) a further second back in third.

Asgreen was initially given the overall lead, but race judges deliberated for over an hour before deciding that van Garderen had been held up by a crash just outside the final 3km of the stage – which Moscon was also involved in. Under UCI rules, riders caught up in crashes inside the final 3km are given the same time as the group that they were part of at that time, and both van Garderen and Moscon were given the same finishing time as Asgreen.

"The mass crash near the finish of stage 4 was just outside 3km to go," the race jury said in their official ruling. "The commissaires have decided to treat the crash such that all riders affected by the incident and the road blockage will receive the field time."

Van Garderen had always looked set to keep his race lead all day, but a crash inside the final 10km changed the complexion of his race. He was handed a bike from teammate Lachlan Morton, but then misjudged a corner as Morton uses an opposing brake setup and was forced off the course. That error cost him valuable seconds and, although his team rallied around him, they had no answer to a peloton racing at full tilt.

A second crash inside the peloton – judged later to be just outside the final 3km – held van Garderen up for a third time before he eventually crossed the line over 50 seconds down on the winner. That 50-second deficit was later wiped away by the judges' decision.

As for Deceuninck-QuickStep, their winning streak in the race continues. Jakobsen made use of other teams in the finale before his lead-out launched him to the line inside the final few hundred metres. Sagan, who won on the same finish in 2017, looked set to repeat his previous triumph and was well-placed on Jakobsen's wheel. However, the three-time world champion was unable to come around the Deceuninck-QuickStep rider. Philipsen, who won a stage at the Tour Down Under in January, took a well-deserved second place.

How it unfolded

The 214.5km fourth stage at the Amgen Tour of California took the peloton from Laguna Seca Raceway to Morro Bay – a coastal city with a famous volcanic mound that served as a landmark for shipping days past.

The route included two sprints at 39.5km and 165km. The day's three KOMs came along the Pacific Coast Highway, where the race spent most of the day. The first category 2 climb came at 62km, the second category 3 climb came at 125km, and the final category 3 climb came at 131.5km.

The race got under way in less-than-ideal weather, with 62 degrees Fahrenheit temperatures and a light rain that got heavier shortly after the starting gun was fired. As the race moved south down the coast, however, the clouds began to thin and the sun poked out to dry the road.

The day’s breakaway established itself in the early kilometres and included Roy Goldstein (Israel Cycling Academy), Jonny Brown and Ian Garrison, both of Hagens Berman Axeon, Joonas Henttala (Novo Nordisk) and Michael Hernandez (USA National Team).

The leaders built an initial gap of 5:20, but the field pulled back the leash and kept the advantage between three and four minutes for the bulk of the day.

Henttala took the first sprint of the day ahead of Hernandez and Garrison, while Hernandez claimed maximum points on the first KOM ahead of Henttala, Garrison and Goldtsein. Sixty-three kilometeres later, Hernandez took the second KOM, followed again by Henttala, with Goldstein in third.

The riders didn't have much time to rest, however, as the next KOM came less than 7km later. Hernandez finished off his hat-trick of KOM wins, followed again by Henttala, with Garrison collecting the final KOM point of the day.

With the day's climbs ticked off, the focus came down to the chase. Deceuninck-QuickStep threw a rider into the chase with a single rider from Bora-Hansgrohe, as Trek-Segafredo, Astana, Jumbo-Visma, Team Sunweb and EF Education First lined up in groups behind them.

The gap began its descent from there, falling to 1:10 with 30km remaining. Hernandez and Henttala attacked the leaders with 25km to go and went off alone, but Garrison fought to bring himself and Brown back into the fold. Hernandez launched an attack next, but it was also quickly neutralised.

The late moves were all for naught, however, as the closing pack had the escapees in their sights with just over 10km remaining. That's when the chaos began for van Garderen, with his misjudgment of the corner allegedly due to Morton's bike – which van Garderen took after crashing – having its brakes routed the opposite way around.

Deceuninck-QuickStep, meanwhile, kept a cool head and delivered Jakobsen to the line for the team's third win in a row at this year's Tour of California.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5:53:22 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 6 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 8 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 9 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 12 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 16 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 18 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 19 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 20 Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team 21 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 22 Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team 23 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 24 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 25 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 26 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 27 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 29 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 30 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 31 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 32 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 33 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 35 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 36 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 37 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 38 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 39 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 40 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 41 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 42 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 43 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 44 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 45 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 46 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 47 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 48 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 49 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 50 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 51 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 52 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 53 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 54 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 55 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 56 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 57 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 58 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 59 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 61 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 63 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 64 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 65 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 66 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 67 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 68 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 69 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 70 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 71 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 72 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 73 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 74 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 75 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 76 Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team 77 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 78 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 79 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 80 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 81 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 82 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 83 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 84 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 85 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 86 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 87 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 88 Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team 89 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 90 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 91 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 92 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 93 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 94 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 95 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 96 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 97 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 98 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 99 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 100 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 101 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 102 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 103 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 104 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:03 105 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:25 106 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:00 107 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 107 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First 109 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 110 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 111 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 112 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 113 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 114 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:53 115 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:00 116 Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team 117 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 118 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 119 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 120 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 121 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 122 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 123 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 124 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 125 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 126 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:09:34 127 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:00 DNS Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates

Intermediate sprint – Pacific Hwy 1, 39.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 3 pts 2 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 2 3 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1

Intermediate sprint – Vista del Mar, 165km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 3 pts 2 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 2 3 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 1

Finish – Morro Bay, 214.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 pts 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 12 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 5 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 6 6 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 7 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 4 8 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 3 9 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 10 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

KOM – Pacific Hwy 1 Summit 1, 62km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 5 pts 2 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 4 3 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 4 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 1

KOM – Pacific Hwy 1 Summit 2, 125km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 3 pts 2 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 2 3 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1

KOM – Pacific Hwy 1 Summit 3, 131.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 3 pts 2 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 2 3 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1

Youth # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 5:53:22 2 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 5 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 6 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 7 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 8 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 9 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 10 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 11 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 12 Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team 13 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 14 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 15 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora-Hasngrohe 17:40:06 2 Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 UAE Team Emirates 4 Astana Pro Team 5 Dimension Data 6 Team Jumbo-Visma 7 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Team Katusha-Alpecin 9 Bahrain-Merida 10 Trek-Segafredo 11 CCC Team 12 Israel Cycling Academy 13 Team Ineos 14 Team Sunweb 15 USA National Team 16 Hagens Bermans Axeon 17 Novo Nordisk 18 EF Education First 19 Rally UHC Cycling

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 21:16:50 2 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:00:06 3 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:07 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:16 5 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:22 6 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:33 7 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 0:00:34 9 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:35 10 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:36 11 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 12 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 13 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:37 14 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 15 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 16 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 17 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:42 18 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:44 19 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 20 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:46 21 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 22 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:48 23 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:51 24 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 25 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:55 26 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:57 27 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 28 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:59 29 Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team 0:01:01 30 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 0:01:08 31 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:26 32 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:28 33 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:01:41 34 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:02:12 35 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:35 36 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:55 37 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:10 38 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:13 39 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:03:22 40 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:48 41 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:13 42 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 43 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 44 Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team 0:08:21 45 Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team 0:08:24 46 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 47 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 0:08:34 48 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:49 49 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:11:15 50 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:01 51 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 0:13:08 52 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:13:38 53 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:14:50 54 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 0:15:38 55 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:16:21 56 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:17:11 57 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:46 58 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:52 59 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:18:03 60 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:21 61 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:25 62 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:39 63 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:18:44 64 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:18:51 65 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:23:28 66 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:56 67 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:24:01 68 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:24:07 69 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 70 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 71 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:00 72 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:25 73 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:26:43 74 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:29:01 75 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:29:31 76 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:30:13 77 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:18 78 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:33:17 79 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:33:25 80 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 0:33:31 81 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 82 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 83 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:33:35 84 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 85 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 86 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 87 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 88 Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team 89 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 90 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 91 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 92 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 93 Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team 0:33:46 94 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:33:52 95 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:33:59 96 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:34:01 97 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:34:22 98 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:34:30 99 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:34:34 100 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:34:36 101 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:35:54 102 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:37:51 103 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:41:22 104 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:42:00 105 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:42:08 106 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 107 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 108 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 109 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 110 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:42:19 111 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:42:23 112 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:42:25 113 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 114 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:42:30 115 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:42:37 116 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 117 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First 118 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:42:55 119 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:43:00 120 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:44:01 121 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 0:44:50 122 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:45:33 123 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:45:44 124 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:46:01 125 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:49:20 126 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:52:24 127 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:54:01

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 pts 2 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 23 3 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 21 4 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 19 5 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 6 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 13 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 12 8 Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team 12 9 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 10 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 10 11 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 9 12 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 13 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 9 14 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 9 15 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 8 16 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 17 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 7 18 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 6 19 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 6 20 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 21 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 6 22 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 5 23 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 5 24 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 5 25 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 4 26 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 4 27 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 4 28 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 29 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 4 30 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 3 31 Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team 3 32 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 33 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 34 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 2 35 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 2 36 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 2 37 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 38 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 39 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 40 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 2 41 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 1 42 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1 43 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 31 pts 2 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 30 3 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 4 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 13 5 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 13 6 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 10 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 8 8 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 8 9 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 10 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 7 11 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 7 12 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 5 13 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5 14 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 5 15 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 16 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 2 17 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 1 18 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1 19 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Youth classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 21:17:06 2 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 0:00:20 3 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:07:57 4 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 5 Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team 0:08:05 6 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 0:08:18 7 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:16:55 8 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:30 9 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:34:20 10 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:35:38 11 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:37:35 12 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:41:52 13 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:42:07 14 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 0:44:34 15 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:49:04