Tour of California: Jakobsen wins stage 4 as van Garderen crashes
Van Garderen retains race lead after race-jury decision
Stage 4: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca - Morro Bay
Fabio Jakobsen won Deceuninck-QuickStep's third stage in a row at the Amgen Tour of California, winning stage 4 in Morro Bay on Wednesday. He beat Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a close sprint finish. Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) took fourth.
Overnight leader Tejay van Garderen (EF-Education First) retained his lead following a chaotic finale after a crash and a string of other incidents. The American still has a buffer of six seconds over Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos), with Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) a further second back in third.
Asgreen was initially given the overall lead, but race judges deliberated for over an hour before deciding that van Garderen had been held up by a crash just outside the final 3km of the stage – which Moscon was also involved in. Under UCI rules, riders caught up in crashes inside the final 3km are given the same time as the group that they were part of at that time, and both van Garderen and Moscon were given the same finishing time as Asgreen.
"The mass crash near the finish of stage 4 was just outside 3km to go," the race jury said in their official ruling. "The commissaires have decided to treat the crash such that all riders affected by the incident and the road blockage will receive the field time."
Van Garderen had always looked set to keep his race lead all day, but a crash inside the final 10km changed the complexion of his race. He was handed a bike from teammate Lachlan Morton, but then misjudged a corner as Morton uses an opposing brake setup and was forced off the course. That error cost him valuable seconds and, although his team rallied around him, they had no answer to a peloton racing at full tilt.
A second crash inside the peloton – judged later to be just outside the final 3km – held van Garderen up for a third time before he eventually crossed the line over 50 seconds down on the winner. That 50-second deficit was later wiped away by the judges' decision.
As for Deceuninck-QuickStep, their winning streak in the race continues. Jakobsen made use of other teams in the finale before his lead-out launched him to the line inside the final few hundred metres. Sagan, who won on the same finish in 2017, looked set to repeat his previous triumph and was well-placed on Jakobsen's wheel. However, the three-time world champion was unable to come around the Deceuninck-QuickStep rider. Philipsen, who won a stage at the Tour Down Under in January, took a well-deserved second place.
How it unfolded
The 214.5km fourth stage at the Amgen Tour of California took the peloton from Laguna Seca Raceway to Morro Bay – a coastal city with a famous volcanic mound that served as a landmark for shipping days past.
The route included two sprints at 39.5km and 165km. The day's three KOMs came along the Pacific Coast Highway, where the race spent most of the day. The first category 2 climb came at 62km, the second category 3 climb came at 125km, and the final category 3 climb came at 131.5km.
The race got under way in less-than-ideal weather, with 62 degrees Fahrenheit temperatures and a light rain that got heavier shortly after the starting gun was fired. As the race moved south down the coast, however, the clouds began to thin and the sun poked out to dry the road.
The day’s breakaway established itself in the early kilometres and included Roy Goldstein (Israel Cycling Academy), Jonny Brown and Ian Garrison, both of Hagens Berman Axeon, Joonas Henttala (Novo Nordisk) and Michael Hernandez (USA National Team).
The leaders built an initial gap of 5:20, but the field pulled back the leash and kept the advantage between three and four minutes for the bulk of the day.
Henttala took the first sprint of the day ahead of Hernandez and Garrison, while Hernandez claimed maximum points on the first KOM ahead of Henttala, Garrison and Goldtsein. Sixty-three kilometeres later, Hernandez took the second KOM, followed again by Henttala, with Goldstein in third.
The riders didn't have much time to rest, however, as the next KOM came less than 7km later. Hernandez finished off his hat-trick of KOM wins, followed again by Henttala, with Garrison collecting the final KOM point of the day.
With the day's climbs ticked off, the focus came down to the chase. Deceuninck-QuickStep threw a rider into the chase with a single rider from Bora-Hansgrohe, as Trek-Segafredo, Astana, Jumbo-Visma, Team Sunweb and EF Education First lined up in groups behind them.
The gap began its descent from there, falling to 1:10 with 30km remaining. Hernandez and Henttala attacked the leaders with 25km to go and went off alone, but Garrison fought to bring himself and Brown back into the fold. Hernandez launched an attack next, but it was also quickly neutralised.
The late moves were all for naught, however, as the closing pack had the escapees in their sights with just over 10km remaining. That's when the chaos began for van Garderen, with his misjudgment of the corner allegedly due to Morton's bike – which van Garderen took after crashing – having its brakes routed the opposite way around.
Deceuninck-QuickStep, meanwhile, kept a cool head and delivered Jakobsen to the line for the team's third win in a row at this year's Tour of California.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5:53:22
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|6
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|9
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|12
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|16
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|18
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|19
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team
|21
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team
|23
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|24
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|25
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|27
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|29
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|31
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|32
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|35
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|36
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|37
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|39
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|41
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|42
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|43
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|44
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|46
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|47
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|49
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|50
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|51
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|52
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|53
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|54
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|55
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|56
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|57
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|58
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|59
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|61
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|63
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|64
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|65
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|66
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|67
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|68
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|69
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|70
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|71
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|72
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|73
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|74
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|75
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|76
|Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team
|77
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|78
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|79
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|80
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|81
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|82
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|83
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|84
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|85
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|86
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|88
|Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team
|89
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|91
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|93
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|94
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|95
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|96
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|97
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|98
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|99
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|100
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|101
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|102
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|103
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|104
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:03
|105
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:25
|106
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:00
|107
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|107
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
|109
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|110
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|111
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|112
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|113
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|114
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:53
|115
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:00
|116
|Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team
|117
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|118
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|119
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|120
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|121
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|122
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|123
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|124
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|125
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|126
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:34
|127
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:00
|DNS
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|2
|3
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|2
|3
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|pts
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|5
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|6
|6
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|7
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|8
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|3
|9
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|10
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|4
|3
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|4
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|3
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|3
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|5:53:22
|2
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|5
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|6
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|7
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|8
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|9
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|10
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|11
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|12
|Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team
|13
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|14
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|15
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hasngrohe
|17:40:06
|2
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|Dimension Data
|6
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Team Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|Bahrain-Merida
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|11
|CCC Team
|12
|Israel Cycling Academy
|13
|Team Ineos
|14
|Team Sunweb
|15
|USA National Team
|16
|Hagens Bermans Axeon
|17
|Novo Nordisk
|18
|EF Education First
|19
|Rally UHC Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|21:16:50
|2
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:00:06
|3
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:07
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:16
|5
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:22
|6
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:33
|7
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:00:34
|9
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:35
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:36
|11
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|12
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|13
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:37
|14
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|15
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|17
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:42
|18
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:44
|19
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:46
|21
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:48
|23
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:51
|24
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|25
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:55
|26
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:57
|27
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|28
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:59
|29
|Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team
|0:01:01
|30
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|0:01:08
|31
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:26
|32
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:28
|33
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:01:41
|34
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:02:12
|35
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:35
|36
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:55
|37
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:10
|38
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:13
|39
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:03:22
|40
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:48
|41
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:13
|42
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|43
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|44
|Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team
|0:08:21
|45
|Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team
|0:08:24
|46
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|0:08:34
|48
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:49
|49
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:15
|50
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:01
|51
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|0:13:08
|52
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:13:38
|53
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:14:50
|54
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:15:38
|55
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:16:21
|56
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:17:11
|57
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:46
|58
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:52
|59
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:18:03
|60
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:21
|61
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:25
|62
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:39
|63
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:18:44
|64
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:18:51
|65
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:28
|66
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:56
|67
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:24:01
|68
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:24:07
|69
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|70
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|71
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:00
|72
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:26:25
|73
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:26:43
|74
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:29:01
|75
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:29:31
|76
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:30:13
|77
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:18
|78
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:33:17
|79
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:33:25
|80
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|0:33:31
|81
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|82
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|83
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:33:35
|84
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|85
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|86
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|87
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|88
|Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team
|89
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|91
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|92
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|93
|Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team
|0:33:46
|94
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:33:52
|95
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:33:59
|96
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:34:01
|97
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:34:22
|98
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:34:30
|99
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:34:34
|100
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:34:36
|101
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:35:54
|102
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:37:51
|103
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:22
|104
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:42:00
|105
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:42:08
|106
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|107
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|108
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|109
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|110
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:42:19
|111
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:42:23
|112
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:42:25
|113
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|114
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:42:30
|115
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:42:37
|116
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|117
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
|118
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:42:55
|119
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:43:00
|120
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:44:01
|121
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|0:44:50
|122
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:45:33
|123
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:45:44
|124
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:46:01
|125
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:49:20
|126
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:52:24
|127
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:54:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|pts
|2
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|23
|3
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|21
|4
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|5
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|6
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|13
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|12
|8
|Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team
|12
|9
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|10
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|10
|11
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|9
|12
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|13
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|9
|14
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|9
|15
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|16
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|17
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|18
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|19
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|6
|20
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|21
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|6
|22
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|23
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|24
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|5
|25
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|4
|26
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|4
|27
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|4
|28
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|29
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|30
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|3
|31
|Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team
|3
|32
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|33
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|34
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|2
|35
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|36
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|37
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|38
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|39
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|40
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|2
|41
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|1
|42
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|43
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|31
|pts
|2
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|30
|3
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|4
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|13
|5
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|13
|6
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|10
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|8
|8
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|8
|9
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|10
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|7
|11
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|7
|12
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|13
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|14
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|5
|15
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|16
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|2
|17
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|1
|18
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|19
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|21:17:06
|2
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:20
|3
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:07:57
|4
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|5
|Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team
|0:08:05
|6
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|0:08:18
|7
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:16:55
|8
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:30
|9
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:34:20
|10
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:35:38
|11
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:37:35
|12
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:41:52
|13
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:42:07
|14
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|0:44:34
|15
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:49:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education First
|63:51:50
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:40
|3
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:07
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:48
|5
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:50
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:22
|7
|Team Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:52
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:25
|9
|CCC Team
|0:13:54
|10
|Team Ineos
|0:14:57
|11
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:34
|12
|USA National Team
|0:16:35
|13
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:17:00
|14
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:27
|15
|Novo Nordisk
|0:23:30
|16
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:33:43
|17
|Dimension Data
|0:35:11
|18
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:58:17
|19
|Team Sunweb
|1:14:10
