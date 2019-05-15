Trending

Tour of California: Jakobsen wins stage 4 as van Garderen crashes

Van Garderen retains race lead after race-jury decision

Image 1 of 15

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 4 of the 2019 Tour of California

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 4 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 15

EF Education First's Tejay van Garderen managed to hold on to his race lead, despite crashing in the closing kilometres of stage 4 of the 2019 Tour of California

EF Education First's Tejay van Garderen managed to hold on to his race lead, despite crashing in the closing kilometres of stage 4 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 15

Stage 4 winner Fabio Jakobsen and Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Kasper Asgreen, who won stage 2

Stage 4 winner Fabio Jakobsen and Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Kasper Asgreen, who won stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 15

The peloton enjoys the coastal scenery on stage 4 of the 2019 Tour of California

The peloton enjoys the coastal scenery on stage 4 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 15

Bahrain-Merida's Rohan Dennis ahead of the start of stage 4 of the 2019 Tour of California

Bahrain-Merida's Rohan Dennis ahead of the start of stage 4 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 15

The day's breakaway included Israeli national road race champion Roy Goldstein of the Israel Cycling Academy team

The day's breakaway included Israeli national road race champion Roy Goldstein of the Israel Cycling Academy team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 15

The peloton followed the Pacific Coast Highway from Laguna Seca to Morro Bay on stage 4 of the 2019 Tour of California

The peloton followed the Pacific Coast Highway from Laguna Seca to Morro Bay on stage 4 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 15

The 2019 Tour of California enjoyed stunning scenery en route from Laguna Seca to Morro Bay on stage 4

The 2019 Tour of California enjoyed stunning scenery en route from Laguna Seca to Morro Bay on stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 15

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Fabio Jakobsen wins stage 4 of the 2019 Tour of California, while third-placed Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) checks on the competition

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Fabio Jakobsen wins stage 4 of the 2019 Tour of California, while third-placed Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) checks on the competition
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 15

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Fabio Jakobsen is thrilled with his victory on stage 4 of the 2019 Tour of California

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Fabio Jakobsen is thrilled with his victory on stage 4 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 15

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) stays warm ahead of stage 4 of the 2019 Tour of California

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) stays warm ahead of stage 4 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 15

Fabio Jakobsen is congratulated by Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate and Argentinean road race champion Max Richeze after winning stage 4 of the 2019 Tour of California

Fabio Jakobsen is congratulated by Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate and Argentinean road race champion Max Richeze after winning stage 4 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 15

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) is delighted after having won stage 4 of the 2019 Tour of California

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) is delighted after having won stage 4 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 15

The stage 4 podium at the 2019 Tour of California: winner Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) flanked by UAE Team Emirates' Jasper Philipsen and Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan

The stage 4 podium at the 2019 Tour of California: winner Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) flanked by UAE Team Emirates' Jasper Philipsen and Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 15

Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan is happy to have taken the green jersey after stage 4 of the 2019 Tour of California

Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan is happy to have taken the green jersey after stage 4 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fabio Jakobsen won Deceuninck-QuickStep's third stage in a row at the Amgen Tour of California, winning stage 4 in Morro Bay on Wednesday. He beat Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a close sprint finish. Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) took fourth.

Overnight leader Tejay van Garderen (EF-Education First) retained his lead following a chaotic finale after a crash and a string of other incidents. The American still has a buffer of six seconds over Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos), with Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) a further second back in third.

Asgreen was initially given the overall lead, but race judges deliberated for over an hour before deciding that van Garderen had been held up by a crash just outside the final 3km of the stage – which Moscon was also involved in. Under UCI rules, riders caught up in crashes inside the final 3km are given the same time as the group that they were part of at that time, and both van Garderen and Moscon were given the same finishing time as Asgreen.

"The mass crash near the finish of stage 4 was just outside 3km to go," the race jury said in their official ruling. "The commissaires have decided to treat the crash such that all riders affected by the incident and the road blockage will receive the field time."

Van Garderen had always looked set to keep his race lead all day, but a crash inside the final 10km changed the complexion of his race. He was handed a bike from teammate Lachlan Morton, but then misjudged a corner as Morton uses an opposing brake setup and was forced off the course. That error cost him valuable seconds and, although his team rallied around him, they had no answer to a peloton racing at full tilt.

A second crash inside the peloton – judged later to be just outside the final 3km – held van Garderen up for a third time before he eventually crossed the line over 50 seconds down on the winner. That 50-second deficit was later wiped away by the judges' decision.

As for Deceuninck-QuickStep, their winning streak in the race continues. Jakobsen made use of other teams in the finale before his lead-out launched him to the line inside the final few hundred metres. Sagan, who won on the same finish in 2017, looked set to repeat his previous triumph and was well-placed on Jakobsen's wheel. However, the three-time world champion was unable to come around the Deceuninck-QuickStep rider. Philipsen, who won a stage at the Tour Down Under in January, took a well-deserved second place.

How it unfolded

The 214.5km fourth stage at the Amgen Tour of California took the peloton from Laguna Seca Raceway to Morro Bay – a coastal city with a famous volcanic mound that served as a landmark for shipping days past.

The route included two sprints at 39.5km and 165km. The day's three KOMs came along the Pacific Coast Highway, where the race spent most of the day. The first category 2 climb came at 62km, the second category 3 climb came at 125km, and the final category 3 climb came at 131.5km.

The race got under way in less-than-ideal weather, with 62 degrees Fahrenheit temperatures and a light rain that got heavier shortly after the starting gun was fired. As the race moved south down the coast, however, the clouds began to thin and the sun poked out to dry the road.

The day’s breakaway established itself in the early kilometres and included Roy Goldstein (Israel Cycling Academy), Jonny Brown and Ian Garrison, both of Hagens Berman Axeon, Joonas Henttala (Novo Nordisk) and Michael Hernandez (USA National Team).

The leaders built an initial gap of 5:20, but the field pulled back the leash and kept the advantage between three and four minutes for the bulk of the day.

Henttala took the first sprint of the day ahead of Hernandez and Garrison, while Hernandez claimed maximum points on the first KOM ahead of Henttala, Garrison and Goldtsein. Sixty-three kilometeres later, Hernandez took the second KOM, followed again by Henttala, with Goldstein in third.

The riders didn't have much time to rest, however, as the next KOM came less than 7km later. Hernandez finished off his hat-trick of KOM wins, followed again by Henttala, with Garrison collecting the final KOM point of the day.

With the day's climbs ticked off, the focus came down to the chase. Deceuninck-QuickStep threw a rider into the chase with a single rider from Bora-Hansgrohe, as Trek-Segafredo, Astana, Jumbo-Visma, Team Sunweb and EF Education First lined up in groups behind them.

The gap began its descent from there, falling to 1:10 with 30km remaining. Hernandez and Henttala attacked the leaders with 25km to go and went off alone, but Garrison fought to bring himself and Brown back into the fold. Hernandez launched an attack next, but it was also quickly neutralised.

The late moves were all for naught, however, as the closing pack had the escapees in their sights with just over 10km remaining. That's when the chaos began for van Garderen, with his misjudgment of the corner allegedly due to Morton's bike – which van Garderen took after crashing – having its brakes routed the opposite way around.

Deceuninck-QuickStep, meanwhile, kept a cool head and delivered Jakobsen to the line for the team's third win in a row at this year's Tour of California.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep5:53:22
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
6Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
8Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
9Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
10Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
11Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
12Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
13Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
14Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
15Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
16Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
18Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
19Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
20Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team
21John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
22Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team
23Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
24Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
25Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
26Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
27Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
28Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
29Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
30Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
31Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
32Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
33Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
34Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
35Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
36Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
37Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
38Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
39Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
40Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
41Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
42Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
43Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
44Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
45Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
46Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
47Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
48Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
49Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
50Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
51Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
52Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
53Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
54Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
55Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
56João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
57Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
58Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
59Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
61Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
63Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
64Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
65Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
66Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
67Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
68Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
69Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
70Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
71Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
72Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
73Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
74David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
75Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
76Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team
77Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
78Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
79Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
80Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
81Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
82Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
83Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
84Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
85David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
86Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
88Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team
89Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
90Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
91Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
92Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
93Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
94Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
95Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
96Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
97Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
98Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
99Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
100Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
101Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
102Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
103Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
104Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:03:03
105Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:25
106Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:00
107Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
107Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
109Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
110Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
111Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
112Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
113Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
114Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:03:53
115Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:00
116Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team
117Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
118José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
119Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
120Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
121Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
122Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
123Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
124Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
125Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
126Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:09:34
127Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:00
DNSKristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates

Intermediate sprint – Pacific Hwy 1, 39.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk3pts
2Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team2
3Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1

Intermediate sprint – Vista del Mar, 165km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk3pts
2Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon2
3Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team1

Finish – Morro Bay, 214.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep15pts
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates12
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe9
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
5Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data6
6Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
7Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida4
8Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos3
9Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2
10Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1

KOM – Pacific Hwy 1 Summit 1, 62km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team5pts
2Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk4
3Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon3
4Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1

KOM – Pacific Hwy 1 Summit 2, 125km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team3pts
2Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk2
3Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1

KOM – Pacific Hwy 1 Summit 3, 131.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team3pts
2Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk2
3Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1

Youth
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates5:53:22
2Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
4Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
5Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
6João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
7Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
8Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
9Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
10Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
11Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
12Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team
13Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
14Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
15Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hasngrohe17:40:06
2Deceuninck-QuickStep
3UAE Team Emirates
4Astana Pro Team
5Dimension Data
6Team Jumbo-Visma
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Team Katusha-Alpecin
9Bahrain-Merida
10Trek-Segafredo
11CCC Team
12Israel Cycling Academy
13Team Ineos
14Team Sunweb
15USA National Team
16Hagens Bermans Axeon
17Novo Nordisk
18EF Education First
19Rally UHC Cycling

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First21:16:50
2Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:00:06
3Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:07
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:16
5Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:22
6Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:33
7Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
8David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos0:00:34
9Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:35
10George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:36
11Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
12Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
13Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:37
14Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
15Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
16Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
17Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:00:42
18Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:44
19Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
20Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:46
21Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
22Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:48
23Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:00:51
24Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
25Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:55
26Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:57
27Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
28Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:59
29Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team0:01:01
30Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team0:01:08
31Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:26
32Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:28
33Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:01:41
34Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:02:12
35Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:02:35
36Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:55
37Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:10
38Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:13
39Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:03:22
40Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:48
41Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:13
42João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
43Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
44Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team0:08:21
45Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team0:08:24
46Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
47Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team0:08:34
48Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:09:49
49Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:11:15
50Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:01
51Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team0:13:08
52Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:13:38
53Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:14:50
54Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos0:15:38
55Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:16:21
56Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:17:11
57Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:17:46
58Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:52
59David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:18:03
60Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:21
61José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:25
62Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:39
63Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb0:18:44
64Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos0:18:51
65Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:23:28
66Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:56
67Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:24:01
68Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:24:07
69Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
70Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
71Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:25:00
72Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:26:25
73Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:26:43
74Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:29:01
75Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:29:31
76Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:30:13
77Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:30:18
78Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:33:17
79Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:33:25
80Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos0:33:31
81Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
82Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
83Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:33:35
84Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
85John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
86Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
87Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
88Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team
89Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
90Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
91Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
92Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
93Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team0:33:46
94Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:33:52
95Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:33:59
96Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:34:01
97Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:34:22
98Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:34:30
99Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:34:34
100Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:34:36
101Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:35:54
102Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:37:51
103Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:41:22
104Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:42:00
105Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:42:08
106Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
107Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
108Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
109Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
110Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk0:42:19
111Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:42:23
112Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:42:25
113Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
114Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:42:30
115Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:42:37
116Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
117Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
118Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:42:55
119Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:43:00
120Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:44:01
121Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team0:44:50
122Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:45:33
123Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:45:44
124Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:46:01
125Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:49:20
126Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:52:24
127Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:54:01

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe24pts
2Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep23
3Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep21
4Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates19
5Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep15
6Ben King (USA) Dimension Data13
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First12
8Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team12
9Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe11
10Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos10
11Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos9
12Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
13Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team9
14Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb9
15Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates8
16Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
17Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida7
18Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk6
19Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team6
20Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
21Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data6
22Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo5
23Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team5
24Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos5
25Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling4
26Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First4
27Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team4
28Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin4
29John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo4
30David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos3
31Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team3
32Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
33George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma2
34Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First2
35Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida2
36Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk2
37Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
38Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2
39Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe2
40Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon2
41Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First1
42Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team1
43Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team31pts
2Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep30
3Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team29
4Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team13
5Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First13
6Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First10
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First8
8Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk8
9Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep7
10Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling7
11Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First7
12Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy5
13Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo5
14Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon5
15Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
16Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team2
17Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos1
18Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team1
19Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1

Youth classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates21:17:06
2Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First0:00:20
3João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:07:57
4Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
5Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team0:08:05
6Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team0:08:18
7Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:16:55
8Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:17:30
9Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:34:20
10Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:35:38
11Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:37:35
12Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:41:52
13Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:42:07
14Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team0:44:34
15Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:49:04

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First63:51:50
2Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:40
3Rally UHC Cycling0:01:07
4Astana Pro Team0:01:48
5Israel Cycling Academy0:01:50
6UAE Team Emirates0:02:22
7Team Katusha-Alpecin0:02:52
8Trek-Segafredo0:10:25
9CCC Team0:13:54
10Team Ineos0:14:57
11Team Jumbo-Visma0:15:34
12USA National Team0:16:35
13Deceuninck-QuickStep0:17:00
14Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:27
15Novo Nordisk0:23:30
16Bahrain-Merida0:33:43
17Dimension Data0:35:11
18Hagens Berman Axeon0:58:17
19Team Sunweb1:14:10

