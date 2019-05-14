Tour of California: Remi Cavagna wins stage 3
Frenchman wins with 75km solo breakaway
Stage 3: Stockton - Morgan Hill
Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won stage 3 of the Tour of California in Morgan Hill on Tuesday, striking out from a two-man break to ride solo for 75km to the finish. Ben King (Dimension Data) and Simon Geschke (CCC Team), who both attacked 22km out, took second and third, 7:11 back.
Cavagna quickly built a lead of a minute over his former companion – Alex Hoehn of the USA National Team – and with no impetus to chase in the peloton, the stage result became clear some way before the end. In the final 20km, Hoehn, who now leads the mountains classification, hit the wall, and was eventually caught by the attacking duo of Geschke and King with 3.5km to go.
Cavagna calmly soloed the final kilometres to take the second victory of his career, leaving King to beat Geschke in the sprint for second place.
"It was really hard. Not on the climb, but on the downhill I was a little bit scared because it was really tricky, although I tried not to take too many risks, and I did it," a delighted Cavagna told reporters at the finish.
"I'm really happy because it's my first victory this year, and my first victory on the WorldTour, so it's really nice for me," he said.
Race leader Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) came home with the peloton, just under eight minutes behind the stage winner, and retained his six-second lead over Team Ineos' Gianni Moscon, with the winner of stage 2, Cavagna's Deceuninck teammate Kasper Asgreen, in third, a further second back.
How it unfolded
It was another big climbing day at the Tour of California, adding a sting to the legs after the previous day's stage 2 climb to South Lake Tahoe. Stage 3 was another long one – 208km from Stockton to Morgan Hill, with six climbs: the category 2 Patterson Pass Rd (53.5km), category 3 Mines Rd (77km), category 3 San Antonio Valley Rd summit 1 (120.5km) and summit 2 (131km), the hors-categorie Mt. Hamilton (139.5km) and then the category 2 Quimby Rd (159.5km).
A group of 19 riders set off in the fast and furious opening kilometres of the race, but with Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) among them, the move was never going to last. As the highest placed rider of the bunch at only 42 seconds down, the peloton, led by EF Education First, weren't willing to let Dennis get too far up the road, and it all came back together before the first KOM.
Just ahead of Patterson Pass Road, which was 5.2km long at an average of 6.1 per cent, the day's main breakaway set off with only two riders: Cavagna and Hoehn. The pair quickly gained two minutes, but that ballooned out to over six minutes by the top of the climb.
Neither was a threat to van Garderen's overall lead, as Hoehn was 8:13 down and Cavagna was 17:52 back. Hoehn took the points at the top of the climb and, once they gained nine minutes, he became the virtual race leader. He, again, took full points on the second KOM over Mines Rd, and over both climbs up San Antonio Valley Rd.
Mid-stage, Paweł Bernas (CCC Team) decided to liven up the proceedings by going on the attack 100km out. He had no chance of catching the lead duo, and hung midway between them and the peloton for 35km before being caught on Mt. Hamilton.
Cavagna decided to strike out at the bottom of that climb, some 75km from the line. It was the day's toughest climb at 7.2km long, with an average gradient of 8.4 per cent, and Hoehn was quickly distanced. Cavagna collected the full points at the top of the hors-categorie climb but it wasn't enough to surpass the points lead that Hoehn had built up on the earlier climbs.
Mountains classification leader Davide Ballerini (Astana Pro Team) had jumped from the peloton to nab points on several of the day's earlier climbs, keen to try to preserve his lead in that classification. It wasn't enough, though – the jersey would be handed over at the end of the stage.
Cavagna pushed over the top, and even though he struggled through the corners on the descent of Highway 130 and onto the final climb of Quimby Rd., he led Hoehn by almost a minute. The climb was 2.1km long, with an average of 8.8 per cent, and topped out 49km from the finish line at Morgan Hill. Cavagna duly took the points, and Hoehn crested in second place and secured a total of 31 points to edge into the lead of the mountain classification.
On the descent off Quimby Rd., Cavagna struggled once more, but held his 2:30 lead over Hoehn. Back in the peloton there was no impetus to even try to reel in the two leaders – EF were happy with the race situation.
Once Cavagna was down on flatter roads heading towards San Jose and Morgan Hill, his lead held strong, and he was joking with the team car with 40km to race. Further back, the peloton knocked the pace down a touch as the gap grew to over eight minutes.
Heading into the final 30km, Hoehn started to struggle, calling for gels and drinks from the team car. He shedded time to Cavagna, but ploughed on, with four minutes of time either side of him.
It was then that Geschke set off in pursuit of Hoehn, 22km from the line, and was followed by King.
Descending from the final intermediate sprint, which was cruelly placed at the top of a hill, Cavagna once again had a tough time of it. The Frenchman ran off the road and into the dirt verge, but stayed upright, cursing himself as he got going again.
A flat run-in posed no such challenges for Cavagna, though, and he was free to enjoy his victory. Over seven minutes later, King won the sprint for second ahead of Geschke, wth the pair having caught and passed Hoehn 3.5km from the finish.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5:44:22
|2
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:07:11
|3
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|4
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:07:47
|5
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team
|12
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|13
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|14
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|15
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|16
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|17
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|18
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|20
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|21
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|23
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|25
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|26
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|29
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|30
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|31
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|32
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|33
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|34
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|36
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|38
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|39
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|40
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|41
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|42
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|46
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|47
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|49
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|52
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|53
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|0:07:54
|54
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|55
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|57
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|58
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:07:58
|59
|Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team
|60
|Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team
|61
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:08:06
|62
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|63
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|0:08:12
|64
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:08:19
|65
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:08:34
|66
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:24
|67
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:23:30
|69
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|71
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|72
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|74
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|75
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|77
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|78
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|79
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|80
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|81
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|82
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|83
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|84
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|85
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|86
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|87
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|88
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|89
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|90
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|91
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|92
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|93
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|94
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|95
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|96
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|97
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|99
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|100
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|101
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|102
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|103
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|104
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|105
|Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team
|106
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|107
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|108
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|109
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|111
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|112
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|113
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|114
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|115
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|116
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|117
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|118
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|119
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|120
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|121
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|122
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|123
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|124
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|125
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|126
|Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team
|127
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|128
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
|DNF
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|DNF
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|DNF
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|pts
|2
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|2
|3
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|pts
|2
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|2
|3
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|pts
|2
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|12
|3
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|9
|4
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|5
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|6
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|7
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|8
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|9
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|10
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|3
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|4
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|3
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|3
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|3
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|pts
|2
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|13
|3
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|4
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|9
|5
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|8
|6
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|7
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|6
|8
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|pts
|2
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|4
|3
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|4
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|5:52:09
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|4
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|5
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|6
|Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:11
|7
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:25
|8
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:15:43
|9
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|10
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|11
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|12
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|13
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|14
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|15
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17:28:40
|2
|CCC Team
|0:07:18
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:47
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|EF Education First
|7
|Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Rally UHC Cycling
|10
|Team Novo Nordisk
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:07:54
|14
|Team Ineos
|0:08:06
|15
|USA National Team
|0:08:09
|16
|Dimension Data
|0:22:54
|17
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:23:30
|18
|Team Sunweb
|0:39:13
|19
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|15:23:28
|2
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:00:06
|3
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:07
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:16
|5
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:22
|6
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:33
|7
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:00:34
|9
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:35
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:36
|11
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|12
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|13
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:37
|14
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|16
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|17
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:42
|18
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:44
|19
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:46
|21
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:48
|23
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:51
|24
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|25
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:55
|26
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:57
|27
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|28
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:59
|29
|Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team
|0:01:01
|30
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|0:01:08
|31
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:26
|32
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:28
|33
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:41
|34
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|35
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:02:12
|36
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:35
|37
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:55
|38
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:10
|39
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:13
|40
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:03:22
|41
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:48
|42
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:08:13
|43
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|44
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|45
|Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team
|0:08:21
|46
|Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team
|0:08:24
|47
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|0:08:34
|49
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:43
|50
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:49
|51
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:01
|52
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|0:13:08
|53
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:13:38
|54
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:14:50
|55
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:15:38
|56
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:16:21
|57
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:17:11
|58
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:52
|59
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|60
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:18:03
|61
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:21
|62
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:25
|63
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:39
|64
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:18:44
|65
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:18:51
|66
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:28
|67
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:56
|68
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:24:07
|69
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|70
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|71
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|72
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:00
|73
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:26:25
|74
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|75
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:26:43
|77
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:29:01
|78
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:29:31
|79
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:33:21
|80
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|0:33:31
|81
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|82
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|83
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:33:35
|84
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|85
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|86
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|87
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|88
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|89
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|90
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|91
|Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team
|92
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|93
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|94
|Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team
|0:33:46
|95
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:33:52
|96
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:33:59
|97
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:34:01
|98
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:34:22
|99
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:34:30
|100
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:34:34
|101
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:34:36
|102
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:35:54
|103
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:37:51
|104
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:22
|105
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:42:00
|106
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|0:42:05
|107
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:42:08
|108
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|109
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|110
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|111
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|112
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:42:19
|113
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|114
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:42:25
|115
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|116
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|117
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:42:30
|118
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:42:37
|119
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|120
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
|121
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:42:48
|122
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:42:55
|123
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:42:58
|124
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:43:00
|125
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:44:01
|126
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:45:33
|127
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:52:24
|128
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:54:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|22
|pts
|2
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|21
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|4
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|13
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|12
|6
|Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team
|12
|7
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|8
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|9
|9
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|9
|10
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|9
|11
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|12
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|13
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|7
|14
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|15
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|16
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|17
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|5
|18
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|4
|19
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|4
|20
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|21
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|4
|22
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|23
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|24
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|3
|25
|Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team
|3
|26
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|3
|27
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|28
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|29
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|30
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|2
|31
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|32
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|33
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|34
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|35
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|1
|36
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|31
|pts
|2
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|30
|3
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|4
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|13
|5
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|10
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|8
|7
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|8
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|7
|9
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|7
|10
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|11
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|12
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|13
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|2
|14
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|2
|15
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|1
|16
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|15:23:44
|2
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:20
|3
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:07:57
|4
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|5
|Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team
|0:08:05
|6
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|0:08:18
|7
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:16:55
|8
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:36
|9
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:34:20
|10
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:35:38
|11
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:37:35
|12
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|0:41:49
|13
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:41:52
|14
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:42:09
|15
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:42:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education First
|46:11:44
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:40
|3
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:07
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:48
|5
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:50
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:22
|7
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:52
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:25
|9
|CCC Team
|0:13:54
|10
|Team Ineos
|0:14:57
|11
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:34
|12
|USA National Team
|0:16:35
|13
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:17:00
|14
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:27
|15
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:23:30
|16
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:33:43
|17
|Dimension Data
|0:35:11
|18
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:58:17
|19
|Team Sunweb
|1:14:10
