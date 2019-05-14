Image 1 of 18 Deceuninck-QuickStep's Remi Cavagna wins stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 18 Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) held on to the green points jersey after stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 18 Deceuninck-QuickStep's Remi Cavagna enjoys the applause after winning stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 18 Alex Hoehn of the USA National Team crosses the line after a hard day in the breakaway on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 18 EF Education First lead the peloton on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 18 Deceuninck-QuickStep's Remi Cavagna shows the effort of his successful solo effort to win stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 18 Deceuninck-QuickStep's Remi Cavagna leads breakaway companion Alex Hoehn (USA National Team) on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 18 EF Education First's Tejay van Garderen holds on to his leader's jersey for another day after stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 18 Deceuninck-QuickStep's Remi Cavagna receives the congratulations of his soigneur after winning stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 18 EF Education First's Taylor Phinney works hard on the front of the bunch for race leader Tejay van Garderen on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 18 Stunning views between Stockton and Morgan Hill on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 18 EF Education First's Tejay van Garderen can enjoy another day in yellow after retaining the race lead of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 18 The winner of the previous day's stage, Deceuninck-QuickStep's Kasper Asgreen, leads the bunch home on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California to hold on to his green points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 18 Dimension Data's Ben King took second place on the stage, just ahead of CCC Team's Simon Geschke (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 18 Deceuninck-QuickStep's Remi Cavagna is thrilled with having taken his first WorldTour win on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 18 Alex Hoehn (USA National Team) took the mountains jersey on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California after his heroics in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 18 The peloton rolls out of Stockton for the start of stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 18 Deceuninck-QuickStep's Remi Cavagna tops the podium after winning stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California, with Dimension Data's Ben King second, and CCC Team's Simon Geschke in third (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won stage 3 of the Tour of California in Morgan Hill on Tuesday, striking out from a two-man break to ride solo for 75km to the finish. Ben King (Dimension Data) and Simon Geschke (CCC Team), who both attacked 22km out, took second and third, 7:11 back.

Cavagna quickly built a lead of a minute over his former companion – Alex Hoehn of the USA National Team – and with no impetus to chase in the peloton, the stage result became clear some way before the end. In the final 20km, Hoehn, who now leads the mountains classification, hit the wall, and was eventually caught by the attacking duo of Geschke and King with 3.5km to go.

Cavagna calmly soloed the final kilometres to take the second victory of his career, leaving King to beat Geschke in the sprint for second place.

"It was really hard. Not on the climb, but on the downhill I was a little bit scared because it was really tricky, although I tried not to take too many risks, and I did it," a delighted Cavagna told reporters at the finish.

"I'm really happy because it's my first victory this year, and my first victory on the WorldTour, so it's really nice for me," he said.

Race leader Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) came home with the peloton, just under eight minutes behind the stage winner, and retained his six-second lead over Team Ineos' Gianni Moscon, with the winner of stage 2, Cavagna's Deceuninck teammate Kasper Asgreen, in third, a further second back.

How it unfolded

It was another big climbing day at the Tour of California, adding a sting to the legs after the previous day's stage 2 climb to South Lake Tahoe. Stage 3 was another long one – 208km from Stockton to Morgan Hill, with six climbs: the category 2 Patterson Pass Rd (53.5km), category 3 Mines Rd (77km), category 3 San Antonio Valley Rd summit 1 (120.5km) and summit 2 (131km), the hors-categorie Mt. Hamilton (139.5km) and then the category 2 Quimby Rd (159.5km).

A group of 19 riders set off in the fast and furious opening kilometres of the race, but with Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) among them, the move was never going to last. As the highest placed rider of the bunch at only 42 seconds down, the peloton, led by EF Education First, weren't willing to let Dennis get too far up the road, and it all came back together before the first KOM.

Just ahead of Patterson Pass Road, which was 5.2km long at an average of 6.1 per cent, the day's main breakaway set off with only two riders: Cavagna and Hoehn. The pair quickly gained two minutes, but that ballooned out to over six minutes by the top of the climb.

Neither was a threat to van Garderen's overall lead, as Hoehn was 8:13 down and Cavagna was 17:52 back. Hoehn took the points at the top of the climb and, once they gained nine minutes, he became the virtual race leader. He, again, took full points on the second KOM over Mines Rd, and over both climbs up San Antonio Valley Rd.

Mid-stage, Paweł Bernas (CCC Team) decided to liven up the proceedings by going on the attack 100km out. He had no chance of catching the lead duo, and hung midway between them and the peloton for 35km before being caught on Mt. Hamilton.

Cavagna decided to strike out at the bottom of that climb, some 75km from the line. It was the day's toughest climb at 7.2km long, with an average gradient of 8.4 per cent, and Hoehn was quickly distanced. Cavagna collected the full points at the top of the hors-categorie climb but it wasn't enough to surpass the points lead that Hoehn had built up on the earlier climbs.

Mountains classification leader Davide Ballerini (Astana Pro Team) had jumped from the peloton to nab points on several of the day's earlier climbs, keen to try to preserve his lead in that classification. It wasn't enough, though – the jersey would be handed over at the end of the stage.

Cavagna pushed over the top, and even though he struggled through the corners on the descent of Highway 130 and onto the final climb of Quimby Rd., he led Hoehn by almost a minute. The climb was 2.1km long, with an average of 8.8 per cent, and topped out 49km from the finish line at Morgan Hill. Cavagna duly took the points, and Hoehn crested in second place and secured a total of 31 points to edge into the lead of the mountain classification.

On the descent off Quimby Rd., Cavagna struggled once more, but held his 2:30 lead over Hoehn. Back in the peloton there was no impetus to even try to reel in the two leaders – EF were happy with the race situation.

Once Cavagna was down on flatter roads heading towards San Jose and Morgan Hill, his lead held strong, and he was joking with the team car with 40km to race. Further back, the peloton knocked the pace down a touch as the gap grew to over eight minutes.

Heading into the final 30km, Hoehn started to struggle, calling for gels and drinks from the team car. He shedded time to Cavagna, but ploughed on, with four minutes of time either side of him.

It was then that Geschke set off in pursuit of Hoehn, 22km from the line, and was followed by King.

Descending from the final intermediate sprint, which was cruelly placed at the top of a hill, Cavagna once again had a tough time of it. The Frenchman ran off the road and into the dirt verge, but stayed upright, cursing himself as he got going again.

A flat run-in posed no such challenges for Cavagna, though, and he was free to enjoy his victory. Over seven minutes later, King won the sprint for second ahead of Geschke, wth the pair having caught and passed Hoehn 3.5km from the finish.



Full results

Stage results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5:44:22 2 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:07:11 3 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 4 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:07:47 5 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 6 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 8 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 11 Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team 12 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 13 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 14 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 15 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 16 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 17 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 18 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 20 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 21 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 23 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 24 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 25 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 26 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 27 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 29 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 30 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 31 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 32 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 33 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 34 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 35 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 36 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 37 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 38 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 39 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 40 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 41 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 42 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 43 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 45 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 46 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 47 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 49 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 50 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 51 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 52 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 53 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 0:07:54 54 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 55 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 57 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 58 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 0:07:58 59 Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team 60 Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team 61 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 0:08:06 62 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 63 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 0:08:12 64 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:08:19 65 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:08:34 66 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:24 67 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 68 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:23:30 69 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 70 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 71 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 72 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 73 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 74 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 75 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 76 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 77 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 78 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 79 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 80 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 81 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 82 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 83 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 84 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 85 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 86 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 87 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 88 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 89 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 90 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 91 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 92 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 93 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 94 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 95 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 96 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 97 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 98 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 99 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 100 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 101 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 102 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 103 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 104 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 105 Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team 106 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 107 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 108 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 109 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 110 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 111 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 112 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 113 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 114 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 115 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 116 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 117 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 118 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 119 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 120 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 121 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 122 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 123 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 124 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 125 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 126 Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team 127 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 128 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First DNF Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy DNF Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling DNF Will Barta (USA) CCC Team DNF Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk

Intermediate sprint – Mines Road, 72km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 pts 2 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 2 3 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 1

Intermediate sprint – San Jose, 186.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 pts 2 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 2 3 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 pts 2 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 12 3 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 9 4 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 5 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 6 6 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 7 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 8 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 9 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 10 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1

KOM – Patterson Pass Road, 53.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 5 pts 2 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 3 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 4 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1

KOM – Mines Road, 77km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 3 pts 2 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 3 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

KOM – San Antonio Valley Road, 120.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 3 pts 2 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 3 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 1

KOM – San Antonio Valley Road, 131km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 3 pts 2 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 3 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 1

KOM – Mount Hamilton, 139.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 pts 2 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 13 3 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 4 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 9 5 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 8 6 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 7 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 6 8 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5

KOM – Quimby Road, 159.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 pts 2 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 4 3 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 4 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 5:52:09 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 4 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 5 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 6 Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team 0:00:11 7 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 0:00:25 8 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:15:43 9 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 10 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 11 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 12 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 13 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 14 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 15 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Deceuninck-QuickStep 17:28:40 2 CCC Team 0:07:18 3 UAE Team Emirates 0:07:47 4 Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Astana Pro Team 6 EF Education First 7 Katusha-Alpecin 8 Team Jumbo-Visma 9 Rally UHC Cycling 10 Team Novo Nordisk 11 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Trek-Segafredo 13 Israel Cycling Academy 0:07:54 14 Team Ineos 0:08:06 15 USA National Team 0:08:09 16 Dimension Data 0:22:54 17 Bahrain-Merida 0:23:30 18 Team Sunweb 0:39:13 19 Hagens Berman Axeon

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 15:23:28 2 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:00:06 3 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:07 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:16 5 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:22 6 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:33 7 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 0:00:34 9 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:35 10 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:36 11 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 12 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 13 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:37 14 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 16 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 17 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:42 18 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:44 19 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 20 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:46 21 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 22 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:48 23 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:51 24 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 25 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:55 26 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:57 27 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 28 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:59 29 Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team 0:01:01 30 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 0:01:08 31 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:26 32 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:28 33 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:01:41 34 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 35 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:02:12 36 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:35 37 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:55 38 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:10 39 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:13 40 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:03:22 41 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:48 42 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:08:13 43 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 44 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 45 Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team 0:08:21 46 Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team 0:08:24 47 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 48 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 0:08:34 49 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:43 50 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:49 51 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:01 52 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 0:13:08 53 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:13:38 54 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:14:50 55 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 0:15:38 56 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:16:21 57 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:17:11 58 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:52 59 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 60 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:18:03 61 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:21 62 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:25 63 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:39 64 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:18:44 65 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:18:51 66 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:23:28 67 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:56 68 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:24:07 69 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 70 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 71 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 72 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:00 73 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:25 74 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 75 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 76 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:26:43 77 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:29:01 78 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:29:31 79 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:33:21 80 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 0:33:31 81 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 82 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 83 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:33:35 84 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 85 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 86 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 87 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 88 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 89 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 90 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 91 Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team 92 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 93 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 94 Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team 0:33:46 95 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:33:52 96 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:33:59 97 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:34:01 98 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:34:22 99 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:34:30 100 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:34:34 101 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:34:36 102 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:35:54 103 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:37:51 104 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:41:22 105 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:42:00 106 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 0:42:05 107 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:42:08 108 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 109 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 110 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 111 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 112 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:42:19 113 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 114 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:42:25 115 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 116 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 117 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:42:30 118 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:42:37 119 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 120 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First 121 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:42:48 122 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:42:55 123 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:42:58 124 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:43:00 125 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:44:01 126 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:45:33 127 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:52:24 128 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:54:01

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 22 pts 2 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 21 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 4 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 13 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 12 6 Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team 12 7 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 8 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 9 9 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 9 10 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 9 11 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 8 12 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 7 13 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 7 14 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 15 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 5 16 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 5 17 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 5 18 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 4 19 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 4 20 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 21 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 4 22 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 23 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 4 24 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 3 25 Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team 3 26 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 3 27 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 3 28 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 29 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 30 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 2 31 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 2 32 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 2 33 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 34 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 35 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 1 36 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 31 pts 2 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 30 3 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 4 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 13 5 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 10 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 8 7 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 8 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 7 9 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 7 10 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 5 11 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5 12 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 13 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 2 14 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 2 15 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 1 16 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1

Youth classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 15:23:44 2 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 0:00:20 3 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:07:57 4 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 5 Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team 0:08:05 6 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 0:08:18 7 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:16:55 8 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:36 9 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:34:20 10 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:35:38 11 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:37:35 12 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 0:41:49 13 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:41:52 14 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:42:09 15 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:42:32