Tour of California: Remi Cavagna wins stage 3

Frenchman wins with 75km solo breakaway

Image 1 of 18

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Remi Cavagna wins stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 18

Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) held on to the green points jersey after stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 18

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Remi Cavagna enjoys the applause after winning stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 18

Alex Hoehn of the USA National Team crosses the line after a hard day in the breakaway on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 18

EF Education First lead the peloton on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 18

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Remi Cavagna shows the effort of his successful solo effort to win stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 18

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Remi Cavagna leads breakaway companion Alex Hoehn (USA National Team) on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 18

EF Education First's Tejay van Garderen holds on to his leader's jersey for another day after stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 18

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Remi Cavagna receives the congratulations of his soigneur after winning stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 18

EF Education First's Taylor Phinney works hard on the front of the bunch for race leader Tejay van Garderen on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 18

Stunning views between Stockton and Morgan Hill on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 18

EF Education First's Tejay van Garderen can enjoy another day in yellow after retaining the race lead of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 18

The winner of the previous day's stage, Deceuninck-QuickStep's Kasper Asgreen, leads the bunch home on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California to hold on to his green points jersey

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 18

Dimension Data's Ben King took second place on the stage, just ahead of CCC Team's Simon Geschke

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 18

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Remi Cavagna is thrilled with having taken his first WorldTour win on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 18

Alex Hoehn (USA National Team) took the mountains jersey on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California after his heroics in the breakaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 18

The peloton rolls out of Stockton for the start of stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 18

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Remi Cavagna tops the podium after winning stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California, with Dimension Data's Ben King second, and CCC Team's Simon Geschke in third

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won stage 3 of the Tour of California in Morgan Hill on Tuesday, striking out from a two-man break to ride solo for 75km to the finish. Ben King (Dimension Data) and Simon Geschke (CCC Team), who both attacked 22km out, took second and third, 7:11 back.

Cavagna quickly built a lead of a minute over his former companion – Alex Hoehn of the USA National Team – and with no impetus to chase in the peloton, the stage result became clear some way before the end. In the final 20km, Hoehn, who now leads the mountains classification, hit the wall, and was eventually caught by the attacking duo of Geschke and King with 3.5km to go.

Cavagna calmly soloed the final kilometres to take the second victory of his career, leaving King to beat Geschke in the sprint for second place.

"It was really hard. Not on the climb, but on the downhill I was a little bit scared because it was really tricky, although I tried not to take too many risks, and I did it," a delighted Cavagna told reporters at the finish.

"I'm really happy because it's my first victory this year, and my first victory on the WorldTour, so it's really nice for me," he said.

Race leader Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) came home with the peloton, just under eight minutes behind the stage winner, and retained his six-second lead over Team Ineos' Gianni Moscon, with the winner of stage 2, Cavagna's Deceuninck teammate Kasper Asgreen, in third, a further second back.

How it unfolded

It was another big climbing day at the Tour of California, adding a sting to the legs after the previous day's stage 2 climb to South Lake Tahoe. Stage 3 was another long one – 208km from Stockton to Morgan Hill, with six climbs: the category 2 Patterson Pass Rd (53.5km), category 3 Mines Rd (77km), category 3 San Antonio Valley Rd summit 1 (120.5km) and summit 2 (131km), the hors-categorie Mt. Hamilton (139.5km) and then the category 2 Quimby Rd (159.5km).

A group of 19 riders set off in the fast and furious opening kilometres of the race, but with Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) among them, the move was never going to last. As the highest placed rider of the bunch at only 42 seconds down, the peloton, led by EF Education First, weren't willing to let Dennis get too far up the road, and it all came back together before the first KOM.

Just ahead of Patterson Pass Road, which was 5.2km long at an average of 6.1 per cent, the day's main breakaway set off with only two riders: Cavagna and Hoehn. The pair quickly gained two minutes, but that ballooned out to over six minutes by the top of the climb.

Neither was a threat to van Garderen's overall lead, as Hoehn was 8:13 down and Cavagna was 17:52 back. Hoehn took the points at the top of the climb and, once they gained nine minutes, he became the virtual race leader. He, again, took full points on the second KOM over Mines Rd, and over both climbs up San Antonio Valley Rd.

Mid-stage, Paweł Bernas (CCC Team) decided to liven up the proceedings by going on the attack 100km out. He had no chance of catching the lead duo, and hung midway between them and the peloton for 35km before being caught on Mt. Hamilton.

Cavagna decided to strike out at the bottom of that climb, some 75km from the line. It was the day's toughest climb at 7.2km long, with an average gradient of 8.4 per cent, and Hoehn was quickly distanced. Cavagna collected the full points at the top of the hors-categorie climb but it wasn't enough to surpass the points lead that Hoehn had built up on the earlier climbs.

Mountains classification leader Davide Ballerini (Astana Pro Team) had jumped from the peloton to nab points on several of the day's earlier climbs, keen to try to preserve his lead in that classification. It wasn't enough, though – the jersey would be handed over at the end of the stage.

Cavagna pushed over the top, and even though he struggled through the corners on the descent of Highway 130 and onto the final climb of Quimby Rd., he led Hoehn by almost a minute. The climb was 2.1km long, with an average of 8.8 per cent, and topped out 49km from the finish line at Morgan Hill. Cavagna duly took the points, and Hoehn crested in second place and secured a total of 31 points to edge into the lead of the mountain classification.

On the descent off Quimby Rd., Cavagna struggled once more, but held his 2:30 lead over Hoehn. Back in the peloton there was no impetus to even try to reel in the two leaders – EF were happy with the race situation.

Once Cavagna was down on flatter roads heading towards San Jose and Morgan Hill, his lead held strong, and he was joking with the team car with 40km to race. Further back, the peloton knocked the pace down a touch as the gap grew to over eight minutes.

Heading into the final 30km, Hoehn started to struggle, calling for gels and drinks from the team car. He shedded time to Cavagna, but ploughed on, with four minutes of time either side of him.

It was then that Geschke set off in pursuit of Hoehn, 22km from the line, and was followed by King.

Descending from the final intermediate sprint, which was cruelly placed at the top of a hill, Cavagna once again had a tough time of it. The Frenchman ran off the road and into the dirt verge, but stayed upright, cursing himself as he got going again.

A flat run-in posed no such challenges for Cavagna, though, and he was free to enjoy his victory. Over seven minutes later, King won the sprint for second ahead of Geschke, wth the pair having caught and passed Hoehn 3.5km from the finish.

Full results

Stage results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep5:44:22
2Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:07:11
3Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
4Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:07:47
5Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
6Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
8Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
9Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
10Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
11Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team
12Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
13Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
14Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
15David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
16Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
17Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
18Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
19Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
20George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
21Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
23Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
24Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
25Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
26Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
27Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
29Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
30Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
31Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
32Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
33Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
34Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
35Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
36Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
37Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
38Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
39Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
40Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
41Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
42Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
43Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
44Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
45Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
46David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
47Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
49Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
50Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
51Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
52Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
53Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team0:07:54
54Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
55Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
57Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
58Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy0:07:58
59Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team
60Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team
61Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos0:08:06
62Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
63Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team0:08:12
64Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos0:08:19
65Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:08:34
66Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:24
67Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
68Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:23:30
69Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
71Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
72Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
74Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
75Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
76Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
77Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
78Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
79Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
80Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
81Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
82Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
83Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
84Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
85Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
86Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
87Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
88Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
89Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
90Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
91Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
92Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
93Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
94Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
95José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
96Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
97Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
98Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
99Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
100Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
101Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
102Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
103Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
104Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
105Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team
106Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
107John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
108Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
109Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
110Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
111Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
112Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
113Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
114Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
115Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
116Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
117Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
118Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
119Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
120Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
121Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
122Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
123Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
124Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
125Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
126Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team
127Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
128Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
DNFSondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFNigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
DNFWill Barta (USA) CCC Team
DNFFabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk

Intermediate sprint – Mines Road, 72km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep3pts
2Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team2
3Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First1

Intermediate sprint – San Jose, 186.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep3pts
2Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team2
3Ben King (USA) Dimension Data1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep15pts
2Ben King (USA) Dimension Data12
3Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team9
4Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep7
5Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates6
6Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5
7Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin4
8Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
9Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
10Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1

KOM – Patterson Pass Road, 53.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team5pts
2Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
3Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
4Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team1

KOM – Mines Road, 77km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team3pts
2Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
3Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

KOM – San Antonio Valley Road, 120.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team3pts
2Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
3Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team1

KOM – San Antonio Valley Road, 131km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team3pts
2Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
3Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team1

KOM – Mount Hamilton, 139.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep15pts
2Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team13
3Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
4Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First9
5Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First8
6Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First7
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First6
8Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo5

KOM – Quimby Road, 159.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep5pts
2Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team4
3Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
4Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates5:52:09
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
3Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
4Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
5João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
6Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team0:00:11
7Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team0:00:25
8Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:15:43
9Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
10Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
11Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
12Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
13Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
14Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
15Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deceuninck-QuickStep17:28:40
2CCC Team0:07:18
3UAE Team Emirates0:07:47
4Bora-Hansgrohe
5Astana Pro Team
6EF Education First
7Katusha-Alpecin
8Team Jumbo-Visma
9Rally UHC Cycling
10Team Novo Nordisk
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Trek-Segafredo
13Israel Cycling Academy0:07:54
14Team Ineos0:08:06
15USA National Team0:08:09
16Dimension Data0:22:54
17Bahrain-Merida0:23:30
18Team Sunweb0:39:13
19Hagens Berman Axeon

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First15:23:28
2Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:00:06
3Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:07
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:16
5Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:22
6Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:33
7Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
8David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos0:00:34
9Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:35
10George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:36
11Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
12Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
13Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:37
14Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
15Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
16Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
17Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:00:42
18Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:44
19Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
20Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:46
21Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
22Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:48
23Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:00:51
24Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
25Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:55
26Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:57
27Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
28Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:59
29Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team0:01:01
30Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team0:01:08
31Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:26
32Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:28
33Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:01:41
34Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
35Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:02:12
36Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:02:35
37Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:55
38Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:10
39Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:13
40Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:03:22
41Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:48
42Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:08:13
43João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
44Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
45Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team0:08:21
46Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team0:08:24
47Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
48Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team0:08:34
49Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:08:43
50Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:09:49
51Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:01
52Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team0:13:08
53Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:13:38
54Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:14:50
55Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos0:15:38
56Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:16:21
57Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:17:11
58Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:17:52
59Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
60David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:18:03
61Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:21
62José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:25
63Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:39
64Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb0:18:44
65Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos0:18:51
66Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:23:28
67Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:56
68Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:24:07
69Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
70Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
71Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
72Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:25:00
73Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:26:25
74Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
75Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
76Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:26:43
77Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:29:01
78Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:29:31
79Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:33:21
80Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos0:33:31
81Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
82Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
83Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:33:35
84Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
85Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
86Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
87John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
88Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
89Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
90Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
91Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team
92Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
93Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
94Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team0:33:46
95Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:33:52
96Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:33:59
97Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:34:01
98Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:34:22
99Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:34:30
100Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:34:34
101Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:34:36
102Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:35:54
103Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:37:51
104Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:41:22
105Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:42:00
106Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team0:42:05
107Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:42:08
108Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
109Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
110Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
111Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
112Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:42:19
113Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
114Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:42:25
115Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
116Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
117Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:42:30
118Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:42:37
119Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
120Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
121Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:42:48
122Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:42:55
123Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:42:58
124Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:43:00
125Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:44:01
126Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:45:33
127Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:52:24
128Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:54:01

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep22pts
2Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep21
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe15
4Ben King (USA) Dimension Data13
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First12
6Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team12
7Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe11
8Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos9
9Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team9
10Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb9
11Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates8
12Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates7
13Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos7
14Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
15Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo5
16Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team5
17Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos5
18Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling4
19Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First4
20Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
21Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team4
22Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin4
23John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo4
24David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos3
25Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team3
26Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team3
27Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida3
28Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
29George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma2
30Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First2
31Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida2
32Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk2
33Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
34Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe2
35Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First1
36Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team31pts
2Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep30
3Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team29
4Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First13
5Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First10
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First8
7Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep7
8Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling7
9Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First7
10Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy5
11Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo5
12Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
13Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team2
14Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team2
15Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos1
16Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team1

Youth classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates15:23:44
2Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First0:00:20
3Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:07:57
4João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
5Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team0:08:05
6Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team0:08:18
7Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:16:55
8Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:17:36
9Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:34:20
10Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:35:38
11Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:37:35
12Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team0:41:49
13Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:41:52
14Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:42:09
15Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:42:32

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First46:11:44
2Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:40
3Rally UHC Cycling0:01:07
4Astana Pro Team0:01:48
5Israel Cycling Academy0:01:50
6UAE Team Emirates0:02:22
7Katusha-Alpecin0:02:52
8Trek-Segafredo0:10:25
9CCC Team0:13:54
10Team Ineos0:14:57
11Team Jumbo-Visma0:15:34
12USA National Team0:16:35
13Deceuninck-QuickStep0:17:00
14Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:27
15Team Novo Nordisk0:23:30
16Bahrain-Merida0:33:43
17Dimension Data0:35:11
18Hagens Berman Axeon0:58:17
19Team Sunweb1:14:10

 

