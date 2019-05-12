How to watch the Tour of California: free live streams from anywhere

The Tour of California takes off from Pismo Beach in 2015

The Amgen Tour of California begins on May 12 and is set to be one of the best editions to date, and you won't want to miss a minute of the race. Cyclingnews has the keys to finding the best live stream in your location – many of them for free!

As always, Cyclingnews will have insider insights into the race action, packed with information straight from the race convoy, quotes, analysis, photos and more on our text-based live blog for every stage. While the live stream and television coverage is limited to the last few hours of the race, Cyclingnews will follow the action from the gun until the finish. It's a perfect companion to any live stream, with constant up-to-the minute race action and unlimited rewinds – just scroll down!

While the Amgen Breakaway From Heart Disease Women's Race Presented by SRAM will not be live streamed or broadcast live, there will be live text coverage and nightly recap videos on the Tour Tracker app and web page at 22:00PDT each day of the three-day event from May 16-18.

Cyclingnews will provide as many updates from the women's race as possible on our Tour of California live coverage.

How to watch:

The Tour of California will be broadcast live in many locations, but if you can't find it on the television, you can live stream from just about anywhere from your computer of mobile device.

How to watch the Tour of California: UK live stream

UK residents can watch the Tour of California on Eurosport with basic Sky TV packages or with a Eurosport Player monthly or annual pass which also allows you to access the live stream from just about any internet-connected device. You can try it out for free.

How to watch the Tour of California: North American live stream

The 2019 Tour of California will be broadcast on NBC Sports, with several options for live streams in the USA: the Tour Tracker app, and the NBC Sports Gold app and web page ($19.99/year until June 10).

How to watch the Tour of California: Australia live stream

Australians can watch the 2019 Tour of California on SBS or Eurosport.

For all other countries, here is a full list of broadcast channels worldwide and a list of countries where the live Tour Tracker is available.

2019 Tour of California schedule

Stage 1: May 12 - Sacramento, 143km. Start: 14:15PDT, Finish: 17:40PDT

Stage 2: May 13 - Rancho Cordova - South Lake Tahoe, 214.5km. Start: 9:30PDT, Finish: 3:43PDT

Stage 3: May 14 - Stockton - Morgan Hill, 208km. Start: 10:05PDT, Finish: 3:40PDT

Stage 4: May 15 - Laguna Seca - Morro Bay, 214.5km. Start: 10:05PDT, Finish: 3:42PDT

Stage 5: May 16 - Pismo Beach - Ventura, 219.5km. Start: 10:00PDT, Finish: 3:43PDT

Stage 6: May 17 - Ontario - Mt. Baldy, 127.5km. Start: 11:50PDT, Finish: 3:40PDT

Stage 7: May 18 - Santa Clarita - Pasadena, 126km. Start: 10:35PDT, Finish: 1:37PDT