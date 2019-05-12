Trending

Tour of California: Peter Sagan wins stage 1

McCabe second and Walscheid third in Sacramento sprint

Image 1 of 30

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) catches his breath, having won stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California in Sacramento

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) catches his breath, having won stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California in Sacramento
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 30

Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan wins stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California

Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan wins stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 30

The peloton makes its way through the vineyards on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California

The peloton makes its way through the vineyards on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 30

Astana's Laurens De Vreese leads the breakaway on the opening stage of the 2019 Tour of California

Astana's Laurens De Vreese leads the breakaway on the opening stage of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 30

A bandaged Steff Cras leads Katusha teammate Nathan Haas on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California

A bandaged Steff Cras leads Katusha teammate Nathan Haas on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 30

Alex Howes shepherds new EF Education First signing Sergio Higuita through the opening stage of the 2019 Tour of California

Alex Howes shepherds new EF Education First signing Sergio Higuita through the opening stage of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 30

stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California took the peloton through some stunning scenery

stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California took the peloton through some stunning scenery
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 30

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) receives the congratulations of his teammates after winning the first stage of the 2019 Tour of California

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) receives the congratulations of his teammates after winning the first stage of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 30

Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk), Michael Schar (CCC Team) and Tyler Stites (USA National Team) work well together in the breakaway on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California

Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk), Michael Schar (CCC Team) and Tyler Stites (USA National Team) work well together in the breakaway on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 30

Katusha-Alpecin's José Gonçalves on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California

Katusha-Alpecin's José Gonçalves on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 30

Thirsty work for Deceuninck-QuickStep's Tim Declercq on the opening stage of the 2019 Tour of California

Thirsty work for Deceuninck-QuickStep's Tim Declercq on the opening stage of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 30

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) working hard on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) working hard on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 30

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Danish champion, Michael Morkov, leads the line at the 2019 Tour of California

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Danish champion, Michael Morkov, leads the line at the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 30

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) manages to get the better of Travis McCabe (USA National Team) to win stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California in Sacramento

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) manages to get the better of Travis McCabe (USA National Team) to win stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California in Sacramento
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 30

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) comes out on top on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California, beating Travis McCabe of the USA National Team

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) comes out on top on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California, beating Travis McCabe of the USA National Team
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 30

Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan holds aloft his winner's bouquet after taking the leader's jersey on the opening stage of the 2019 Tour of California

Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan holds aloft his winner's bouquet after taking the leader's jersey on the opening stage of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 30

Lawson Craddock leads his EF Education First team leaders, Rigoberto Uran and Tejay van Garderen, through the first stage of the 2019 Tour of California

Lawson Craddock leads his EF Education First team leaders, Rigoberto Uran and Tejay van Garderen, through the first stage of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 30

The breakaway makes its way through the grapevines on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California

The breakaway makes its way through the grapevines on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 30

Tyler Stites (USA National Team) and Novo Nordisk's Charles Planet work together in the break on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California

Tyler Stites (USA National Team) and Novo Nordisk's Charles Planet work together in the break on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 30

The Tour of California peloton rolls through downtown Sacramento

The Tour of California peloton rolls through downtown Sacramento
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 30

Alex Howes (EF Education First) rolls to the start of stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California

Alex Howes (EF Education First) rolls to the start of stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 30

Heinrich Haussler (Bahrain-Merida) ahead of the start of the 2019 Tour of California in Sacramento

Heinrich Haussler (Bahrain-Merida) ahead of the start of the 2019 Tour of California in Sacramento
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 30

Katusha-Alpecin's Rick Zabel enjoys the sunshine on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California

Katusha-Alpecin's Rick Zabel enjoys the sunshine on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 30

The day's main breakaway during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California

The day's main breakaway during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 30

Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan heads for the win on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California

Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan heads for the win on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 30

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) gets the win on the opening stage of the 2019 Tour of California in Sacramento

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) gets the win on the opening stage of the 2019 Tour of California in Sacramento
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 30

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) takes the first leader's jersey at the 2019 Tour of California

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) takes the first leader's jersey at the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 30

Job done for Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) after taking his second win of the year on the opening stage of the 2019 Tour of California

Job done for Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) after taking his second win of the year on the opening stage of the 2019 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 30

The peloton enjoys blue skies on the opening day of the 2019 Tour of California around Sacramento

The peloton enjoys blue skies on the opening day of the 2019 Tour of California around Sacramento
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 30

Peter Sagan at the race start

Peter Sagan at the race start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) roared back into form with victory on stage 1 of the Tour of California in Sacramento. The three-time world champion had not won since the Tour Down Under in January, and was off the boil during the spring Classics before taking a break and preparing for this race.

His sprint on stage 1 was near faultless, especially given the lack of teammates he had around him in the final before the Bora team leader beat Travis McCabe (USA National Team) and Max Walscheid (Team Sunweb) to the line. The win marked Sagan's 17th stage victory at the Tour of Califiornia, and rewarded him with the leader's jersey ahead of stage 2.

Sagan used his bike-handling skills in a tense but wide-open sprint, first latching onto his rivals' sprint trains, and ensuring that he made the cut after the bunch had split just after the final kilometre. He jumped onto the lead-out from Team Ineos before powering to the right and opening up a significant gap. McCabe came back at the Bora-Hansgrohe rider in the closing metres, but he was unable to pull off what would have been a significant coup. Walscheid had a strong lead-out train in the closing kilometres, but he was left with too much ground to make up after Sagan launched his sprint.

The Deceuninck-QuickStep team had the numbers in the lead group, but they fluffed their lines with lead-out man Michael Mørkøv left responsible for his team. The Dane could only manage fifth, with John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) and Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Merida) also making it inside the top 10.

How it unfolded

The pancake flat stage from Sacramento was akin to a criterium with three finishing circuits downtown always destined to decide the stage and the first leader of this year's Tour of California.

There was still time for the customary breakaway, this time featuring Laurens De Vreese (Astana), Michael Schar (CCC Team), Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk) and Tyler Stites (USA National Team). However, the terrain hardly favoured the brave, and the leading four riders were never able to establish a lead of over two minutes.

With 90km to go Deceuninck-QuickStep, Dimension Data – on behalf of Mark Cavendish – and Sagan's Bora-Hansgrohe team controlled the pace, but when the gap to the break dropped to just over a minute, the outcome of the stage was relatively clear. Stites did enough to win the first intermediate sprint, but when De Vreese sat up soon afterwards, only three opportunists remained.

When Schar followed suit just a few kilometres later, the writing was on the wall, with Dimension Data upping the pace at the front of the bunch. Two quickly became one, with Planet seemingly the only rider with the luxury of a gravitational pull towards the finish. However, even that couldn't help the Frenchman, who was caught 19km from the line.

The only flurry of action from the GC riders came when George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) picked up a one-second bonus at the last intermediate sprint thanks to some canny riding, but from there the sprinters' teams wrestled complete control.

Katusha-Alpecin, Bahrain-Merida and Jumbo-Visma all attempted to usher their sprinters to the front, but when Sagan began to move up, the pattern for the finale began to unfold. He was one of the last riders to make the cut when the bunch briefly split, but he turned that fortune into his first win in almost four months.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe3:14:10
2Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team
3Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
4Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
5Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
6Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
7John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:00:04
8Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
9Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
11Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
12Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
13Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team
14Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
15Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
17Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
18Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
19Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
20Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
21Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
22Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
23George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
24Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
25Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
26Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
27David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
28Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
29Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
30Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
31Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team
32Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
33João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
34Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
35Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
36Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
37Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
38Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
39Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
41Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
42Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
43Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
44Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
45Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
46José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
47Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
48Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team
51Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
52Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
53Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
54Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
55Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
56Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
57Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
58Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
59Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
60Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
61Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
62Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
63Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
64Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
65Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
66Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
67Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
68Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
69Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
70Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
71Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
72Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
73Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
74Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
75Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
76Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
77Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
78Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:15
79Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
80Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
81Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
82Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
83Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
84Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
85David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
86Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
88Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
89Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
90Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
91Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
92Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
94Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team
95Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
96Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
97Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
98Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
99Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
100Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:21
101Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
102Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
103Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
104Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
105Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
106Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
107Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:26
108Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
109Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:30
110Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
111Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:33
112Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
113Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
114Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
115Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:44
116Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
117Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:45
118Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
119Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:51
120Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
121Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:00:54
122Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:56
123Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
124Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:59
125Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
126Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:02
127Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
128Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:02:07
129Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:29
130Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:04:20
131Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
132Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:31

Sprint 1 - Winters (62km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team3pts
2Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk2
3Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint 2 - Sacramento (first crossing, 132.5km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo3pts
2Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
3George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma1

Sprint 3 - Sacramento (finish, 143km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe15pts
2Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team12
3Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb9
4Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos7
5Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
6Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos5
7John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo4
8Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida3
9Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe2
10Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates3:14:14
2Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
4Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
5Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
6Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team
7João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
8Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
9Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
10Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:11
11Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:17
12Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:40
13Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
14Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:58
15Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:04:16

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Ineos9:42:34
2Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:04
3USA National Team
4Deceuninck-QuickStep
5UAE Team Emirates0:00:08
6Team Jumbo-Visma
7Rally UHC Cycling
8Trek-Segafredo
9Katusha-Alpecin
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11EF Education First
12Astana Pro Teanm
13CCC Team
14Bahrain-Merida
15Dimension Data
16Team Sunweb0:00:15
17Team Novo Nordisk0:00:19
18Israel Cycling Academy
19Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:36

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe3:14:00
2Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team0:00:04
3Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:06
4Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos0:00:10
5Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
6Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
7Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team0:00:11
8Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:12
9George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:13
10Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
11John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:00:14
12Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
13Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
14Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
15Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
16Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
17Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team
18Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
19Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
21Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
22Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
23Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
24Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
25Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
26Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
27Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
28Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
29Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
30David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
31Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
32Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
33Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
34Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
35João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
36Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
37Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
38Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
39Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
40Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
41Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
43Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
44Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
45Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
46Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
47Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
48José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
49Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
50Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team
53Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
54Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
55Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
56Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
57Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
58Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
59Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
60Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
61Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
62Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
63Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
64Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
65Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
66Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
67Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
68Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
69Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
70Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
71Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
72Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
73Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
74Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
75Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
76Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
77Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
78Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
79Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:25
80Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
81Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
82Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
83Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
84Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
85Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
86David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
87Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
88Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
89Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
90Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
91Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
92Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
93Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
94Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
95Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team
96Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
97Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
98Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
99Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
100Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:31
101Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
102Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
103Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
104Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
105Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
106Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
107Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:36
108Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
109Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:40
110Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
111Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:43
112Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
113Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
114Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
115Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:54
116Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
117Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:55
118Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
119Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:01
120Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
121Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:01:04
122Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:06
123Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
124Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:09
125Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
126Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:02:09
127Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:12
128Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:02:17
129Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:39
130Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:04:30
131Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
132Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:39

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe15pts
2Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team12
3Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb9
4Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos7
5Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
6Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos5
7John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo4
8Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team3
9Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo3
10Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida3
11Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
12Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe2
13Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk2
14George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma1
15Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team1
16Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team3:14:11
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:00:03
3Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
5Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
6Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
7João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
8Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
9Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
10Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:14
11Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:20
12Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:43
13Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
14Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:01
15Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:04:19

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Ineos9:42:34
2Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:04
3USA National Team
4Deceuninck-QuickStep
5UAE Team Emirates0:00:08
6Team Jumbo-Visma
7Rally UHC Cycling
8Trek-Segafredo
9Katusha-Alpecin
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11EF Education First
12Astana Pro Teanm
13CCC Team
14Bahrain-Merida
15Dimension Data
16Team Sunweb0:00:15
17Team Novo Nordisk0:00:19
18Israel Cycling Academy
19Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:36

