Image 1 of 30 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) catches his breath, having won stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California in Sacramento (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 30 Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan wins stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 30 The peloton makes its way through the vineyards on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 30 Astana's Laurens De Vreese leads the breakaway on the opening stage of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 30 A bandaged Steff Cras leads Katusha teammate Nathan Haas on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 30 Alex Howes shepherds new EF Education First signing Sergio Higuita through the opening stage of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 30 stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California took the peloton through some stunning scenery (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 30 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) receives the congratulations of his teammates after winning the first stage of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 30 Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk), Michael Schar (CCC Team) and Tyler Stites (USA National Team) work well together in the breakaway on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 30 Katusha-Alpecin's José Gonçalves on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 30 Thirsty work for Deceuninck-QuickStep's Tim Declercq on the opening stage of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 30 Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) working hard on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 30 Deceuninck-QuickStep's Danish champion, Michael Morkov, leads the line at the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 30 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) manages to get the better of Travis McCabe (USA National Team) to win stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California in Sacramento (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 30 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) comes out on top on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California, beating Travis McCabe of the USA National Team (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 30 Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan holds aloft his winner's bouquet after taking the leader's jersey on the opening stage of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 30 Lawson Craddock leads his EF Education First team leaders, Rigoberto Uran and Tejay van Garderen, through the first stage of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 30 The breakaway makes its way through the grapevines on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 30 Tyler Stites (USA National Team) and Novo Nordisk's Charles Planet work together in the break on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 30 The Tour of California peloton rolls through downtown Sacramento (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 30 Alex Howes (EF Education First) rolls to the start of stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 30 Heinrich Haussler (Bahrain-Merida) ahead of the start of the 2019 Tour of California in Sacramento (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 30 Katusha-Alpecin's Rick Zabel enjoys the sunshine on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 30 The day's main breakaway during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 30 Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan heads for the win on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 30 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) gets the win on the opening stage of the 2019 Tour of California in Sacramento (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 30 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) takes the first leader's jersey at the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 30 Job done for Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) after taking his second win of the year on the opening stage of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 30 The peloton enjoys blue skies on the opening day of the 2019 Tour of California around Sacramento (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 30 Peter Sagan at the race start (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) roared back into form with victory on stage 1 of the Tour of California in Sacramento. The three-time world champion had not won since the Tour Down Under in January, and was off the boil during the spring Classics before taking a break and preparing for this race.

His sprint on stage 1 was near faultless, especially given the lack of teammates he had around him in the final before the Bora team leader beat Travis McCabe (USA National Team) and Max Walscheid (Team Sunweb) to the line. The win marked Sagan's 17th stage victory at the Tour of Califiornia, and rewarded him with the leader's jersey ahead of stage 2.

Sagan used his bike-handling skills in a tense but wide-open sprint, first latching onto his rivals' sprint trains, and ensuring that he made the cut after the bunch had split just after the final kilometre. He jumped onto the lead-out from Team Ineos before powering to the right and opening up a significant gap. McCabe came back at the Bora-Hansgrohe rider in the closing metres, but he was unable to pull off what would have been a significant coup. Walscheid had a strong lead-out train in the closing kilometres, but he was left with too much ground to make up after Sagan launched his sprint.

The Deceuninck-QuickStep team had the numbers in the lead group, but they fluffed their lines with lead-out man Michael Mørkøv left responsible for his team. The Dane could only manage fifth, with John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) and Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Merida) also making it inside the top 10.

How it unfolded

The pancake flat stage from Sacramento was akin to a criterium with three finishing circuits downtown always destined to decide the stage and the first leader of this year's Tour of California.

There was still time for the customary breakaway, this time featuring Laurens De Vreese (Astana), Michael Schar (CCC Team), Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk) and Tyler Stites (USA National Team). However, the terrain hardly favoured the brave, and the leading four riders were never able to establish a lead of over two minutes.

With 90km to go Deceuninck-QuickStep, Dimension Data – on behalf of Mark Cavendish – and Sagan's Bora-Hansgrohe team controlled the pace, but when the gap to the break dropped to just over a minute, the outcome of the stage was relatively clear. Stites did enough to win the first intermediate sprint, but when De Vreese sat up soon afterwards, only three opportunists remained.

When Schar followed suit just a few kilometres later, the writing was on the wall, with Dimension Data upping the pace at the front of the bunch. Two quickly became one, with Planet seemingly the only rider with the luxury of a gravitational pull towards the finish. However, even that couldn't help the Frenchman, who was caught 19km from the line.

The only flurry of action from the GC riders came when George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) picked up a one-second bonus at the last intermediate sprint thanks to some canny riding, but from there the sprinters' teams wrestled complete control.

Katusha-Alpecin, Bahrain-Merida and Jumbo-Visma all attempted to usher their sprinters to the front, but when Sagan began to move up, the pattern for the finale began to unfold. He was one of the last riders to make the cut when the bunch briefly split, but he turned that fortune into his first win in almost four months.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:14:10 2 Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team 3 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 4 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 5 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:04 8 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 9 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 11 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 12 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 13 Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team 14 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 15 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 17 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 19 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 20 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 21 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 22 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 23 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 24 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 26 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 27 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 28 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 29 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 30 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 31 Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team 32 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 33 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 34 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 35 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 36 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 37 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 38 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 39 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 41 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 42 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 43 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 44 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 45 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 46 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 47 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 48 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team 51 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 52 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 53 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 54 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 55 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 56 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 57 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 58 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 59 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 60 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 61 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 62 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 63 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 64 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 65 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 66 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 67 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 68 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 69 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 70 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 71 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 72 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 73 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 74 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 75 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 76 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 77 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 78 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:15 79 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 80 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 81 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 82 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 83 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 84 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 85 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 86 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 87 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 88 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 89 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 90 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 91 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 92 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 93 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 94 Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team 95 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 96 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 97 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 98 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 99 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 100 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:21 101 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 102 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 103 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 104 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 105 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 106 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 107 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:26 108 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 109 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:30 110 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 111 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:33 112 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 113 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 114 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First 115 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:44 116 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 117 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:45 118 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 119 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:51 120 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 121 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:54 122 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:56 123 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 124 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:59 125 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 126 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:02 127 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 128 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:02:07 129 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:29 130 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:04:20 131 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 132 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:31

Sprint 1 - Winters (62km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team 3 pts 2 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 2 3 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint 2 - Sacramento (first crossing, 132.5km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3 pts 2 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 3 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Sprint 3 - Sacramento (finish, 143km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 pts 2 Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team 12 3 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 9 4 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 7 5 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 6 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 5 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 4 8 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 3 9 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 10 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 3:14:14 2 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 5 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 6 Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team 7 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 8 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 9 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 10 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:11 11 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:17 12 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:40 13 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 14 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:58 15 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:04:16

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Ineos 9:42:34 2 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:04 3 USA National Team 4 Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:08 6 Team Jumbo-Visma 7 Rally UHC Cycling 8 Trek-Segafredo 9 Katusha-Alpecin 10 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 EF Education First 12 Astana Pro Teanm 13 CCC Team 14 Bahrain-Merida 15 Dimension Data 16 Team Sunweb 0:00:15 17 Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:19 18 Israel Cycling Academy 19 Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:36

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:14:00 2 Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team 0:00:04 3 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:06 4 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 0:00:10 5 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 7 Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team 0:00:11 8 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:12 9 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:13 10 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:14 12 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 13 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 15 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 16 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 17 Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team 18 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 19 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 21 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 23 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 24 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 25 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 26 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 27 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 29 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 30 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 31 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 32 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 33 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 34 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 35 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 36 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 37 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 38 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 39 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 40 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 41 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 43 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 44 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 45 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 46 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 47 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 48 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 49 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 50 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team 53 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 54 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 55 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 56 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 57 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 58 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 59 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 60 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 61 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 62 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 63 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 64 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 65 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 66 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 67 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 68 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 69 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 70 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 71 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 72 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 73 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 74 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 75 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 76 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 77 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 78 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 79 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:25 80 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 81 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 82 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 83 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 84 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 85 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 86 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 87 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 88 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 89 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 90 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 91 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 92 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 93 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 94 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 95 Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team 96 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 97 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 98 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 99 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 100 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:31 101 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 102 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 103 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 104 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 105 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 106 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 107 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:36 108 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 109 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:40 110 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 111 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:43 112 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 113 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 114 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First 115 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:54 116 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 117 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:55 118 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 119 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:01 120 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 121 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:04 122 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:06 123 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 124 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:09 125 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 126 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:09 127 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:12 128 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:02:17 129 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:39 130 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:04:30 131 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 132 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:39

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 pts 2 Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team 12 3 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 9 4 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 7 5 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 6 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 5 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 4 8 Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team 3 9 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3 10 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 3 11 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 12 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 13 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 2 14 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 15 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1 16 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team 3:14:11 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:03 3 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 5 Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team 6 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 7 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 8 Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team 9 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 10 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:14 11 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:20 12 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:43 13 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 14 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:01 15 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:04:19