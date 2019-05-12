Tour of California: Peter Sagan wins stage 1
McCabe second and Walscheid third in Sacramento sprint
Stage 1: Sacramento - Sacramento
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) roared back into form with victory on stage 1 of the Tour of California in Sacramento. The three-time world champion had not won since the Tour Down Under in January, and was off the boil during the spring Classics before taking a break and preparing for this race.
Related Articles
His sprint on stage 1 was near faultless, especially given the lack of teammates he had around him in the final before the Bora team leader beat Travis McCabe (USA National Team) and Max Walscheid (Team Sunweb) to the line. The win marked Sagan's 17th stage victory at the Tour of Califiornia, and rewarded him with the leader's jersey ahead of stage 2.
Sagan used his bike-handling skills in a tense but wide-open sprint, first latching onto his rivals' sprint trains, and ensuring that he made the cut after the bunch had split just after the final kilometre. He jumped onto the lead-out from Team Ineos before powering to the right and opening up a significant gap. McCabe came back at the Bora-Hansgrohe rider in the closing metres, but he was unable to pull off what would have been a significant coup. Walscheid had a strong lead-out train in the closing kilometres, but he was left with too much ground to make up after Sagan launched his sprint.
The Deceuninck-QuickStep team had the numbers in the lead group, but they fluffed their lines with lead-out man Michael Mørkøv left responsible for his team. The Dane could only manage fifth, with John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) and Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Merida) also making it inside the top 10.
How it unfolded
The pancake flat stage from Sacramento was akin to a criterium with three finishing circuits downtown always destined to decide the stage and the first leader of this year's Tour of California.
There was still time for the customary breakaway, this time featuring Laurens De Vreese (Astana), Michael Schar (CCC Team), Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk) and Tyler Stites (USA National Team). However, the terrain hardly favoured the brave, and the leading four riders were never able to establish a lead of over two minutes.
With 90km to go Deceuninck-QuickStep, Dimension Data – on behalf of Mark Cavendish – and Sagan's Bora-Hansgrohe team controlled the pace, but when the gap to the break dropped to just over a minute, the outcome of the stage was relatively clear. Stites did enough to win the first intermediate sprint, but when De Vreese sat up soon afterwards, only three opportunists remained.
When Schar followed suit just a few kilometres later, the writing was on the wall, with Dimension Data upping the pace at the front of the bunch. Two quickly became one, with Planet seemingly the only rider with the luxury of a gravitational pull towards the finish. However, even that couldn't help the Frenchman, who was caught 19km from the line.
The only flurry of action from the GC riders came when George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) picked up a one-second bonus at the last intermediate sprint thanks to some canny riding, but from there the sprinters' teams wrestled complete control.
Katusha-Alpecin, Bahrain-Merida and Jumbo-Visma all attempted to usher their sprinters to the front, but when Sagan began to move up, the pattern for the finale began to unfold. He was one of the last riders to make the cut when the bunch briefly split, but he turned that fortune into his first win in almost four months.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:14:10
|2
|Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team
|3
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|4
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|5
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|7
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:04
|8
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|12
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|13
|Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team
|14
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|15
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|17
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|21
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|23
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|26
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|27
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|28
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|29
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|30
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|31
|Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team
|32
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|33
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|34
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|36
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|37
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|38
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|39
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|42
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|43
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|44
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|45
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|47
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|48
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team
|51
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|52
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|53
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|54
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|55
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|56
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|57
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|60
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|61
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|62
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|63
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|64
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|66
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|67
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|68
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|69
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|70
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|72
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|73
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|74
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|75
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|76
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|77
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|78
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:15
|79
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|80
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|81
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|82
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|83
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|84
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|85
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|86
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|89
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|90
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|91
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|92
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|94
|Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team
|95
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|96
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|97
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|98
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|99
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|100
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:21
|101
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|102
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|103
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|104
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|105
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|106
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|107
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:26
|108
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|109
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:30
|110
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|111
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:33
|112
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|113
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|114
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
|115
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:44
|116
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|117
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:45
|118
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|119
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:51
|120
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|121
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:54
|122
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:56
|123
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|124
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:59
|125
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|126
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:02
|127
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|128
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:02:07
|129
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:29
|130
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:04:20
|131
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|132
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|3
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|pts
|2
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|pts
|2
|Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team
|12
|3
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|9
|4
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|7
|5
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|6
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|5
|7
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|8
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|9
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|10
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|3:14:14
|2
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|5
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|6
|Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team
|7
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|8
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|9
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|10
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:11
|11
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:17
|12
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:40
|13
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|14
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:58
|15
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:04:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Ineos
|9:42:34
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:04
|3
|USA National Team
|4
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:08
|6
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|Rally UHC Cycling
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|EF Education First
|12
|Astana Pro Teanm
|13
|CCC Team
|14
|Bahrain-Merida
|15
|Dimension Data
|16
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:15
|17
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:19
|18
|Israel Cycling Academy
|19
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:14:00
|2
|Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:06
|4
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|0:00:10
|5
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|7
|Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:11
|8
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:12
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:13
|10
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|11
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:14
|12
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|16
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|17
|Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team
|18
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|19
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|21
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|25
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|27
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|29
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|30
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|31
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|32
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|33
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|34
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|35
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|36
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|38
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|39
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|40
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|41
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|44
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|45
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|46
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|47
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|49
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|50
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team
|53
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|54
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|55
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|56
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|57
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|58
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|59
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|61
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|62
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|63
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|64
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|65
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|66
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|68
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|69
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|70
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|71
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|72
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|73
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|74
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|75
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|76
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|77
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|78
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|79
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:25
|80
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|81
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|82
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|83
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|84
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|85
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|86
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|87
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|88
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|90
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|91
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|92
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|93
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|94
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|95
|Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team
|96
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|97
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|98
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|99
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|100
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:31
|101
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|102
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|103
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|104
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|105
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|106
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|107
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:36
|108
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|109
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:40
|110
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|111
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:43
|112
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|113
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|114
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
|115
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:54
|116
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|117
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:55
|118
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|119
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:01
|120
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|121
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:04
|122
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:06
|123
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|124
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:09
|125
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|126
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:09
|127
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:12
|128
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:02:17
|129
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:39
|130
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:04:30
|131
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|132
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|pts
|2
|Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team
|12
|3
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|9
|4
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|7
|5
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|6
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|5
|7
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|8
|Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team
|3
|9
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|10
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|11
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|12
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|13
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|15
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|16
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Stites (USA) USA National Team
|3:14:11
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:03
|3
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|6
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|7
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|8
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|9
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|10
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:14
|11
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:20
|12
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:43
|13
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|14
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:01
|15
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:04:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Ineos
|9:42:34
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:04
|3
|USA National Team
|4
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:08
|6
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|Rally UHC Cycling
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|EF Education First
|12
|Astana Pro Teanm
|13
|CCC Team
|14
|Bahrain-Merida
|15
|Dimension Data
|16
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:15
|17
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:19
|18
|Israel Cycling Academy
|19
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:36
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy