Tour of California: Tadej Pogacar wins stage 6 on Mt. Baldy

Slovenian takes over race lead on queen stage as van Garderen cracks

Image 1 of 20

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) leads eventual stage winner Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) on stage 6's final climb to Mount Baldy at the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 20

Jumbo-Visma's George Bennett gets aero on a descent on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 20

Slovakian road race champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Dimension Data's Mark Cavendish share a joke at sign-on ahead of stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 20

Bahrain-Merida's Rohan Dennis shows the effort it takes to climb Mount Baldy on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 20

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) heads for the podium having won stage 6 and taken the leader's jersey at the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 20

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) gets the better of EF Education First's Sergio Higuita to win stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of California on Mount Baldy

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 20

UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar wins stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 20

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 20

The stage 6 podium at the 2019 Tour of California: Stage winner Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) with second-placed Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) and George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 20

Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) enjoys the applause after taking second place on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of California to Mount Baldy

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 20

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) took over the race lead after stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 20

Bernie Eisel looks after Dimension Data team leader Mark Cavendish during stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 20

Race leader Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) during stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 20

George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) rode to third place on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 20

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 20

UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar beats Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) on Mount Baldy to win stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 20

Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) leads eventual stage winner Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Jumbo-Visma's George Bennett on Mount Baldy during stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 20

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) is delighted to have won stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 20

UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar won stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of California on Mount Baldy and took the race lead

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 20

EF Education First's Tejay van Garderen may have lost his race lead, but the American could count on the support of friends and family waiting for him at the top of Mount Baldy at the end of stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) took control at the Tour of California with victory on stage 6 of the race on the summit of Mt. Baldy on Friday. The Slovenian matched several attacks from Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) on the final climb, catching the Colombian's final assault with one kilometre to go, before taking a better line through the final corner and edging the pint-sized climber on the line. George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) finished third, while Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) took fourth.

Overnight leader Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) cracked with 4.2km to go on the final climb as the pure climbers began to make their moves. He was joined out of the back by Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos) and several other pre-race favourites. Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) began the day in second overall and set his own pace on the final climb as he strung out the yellow-jersey group. He had no answer, however, when Higuita and Bennett traded initial blows, although he recovered after his main effort.

Pogacar came into the stage lying fourth overall, 16 seconds off van Garderen's controversial lead, and he now leads the race from Higuita by that same margin. Asgreen sits in third, a further four seconds back.

The race came to life long before the final climb, however, when Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) attacked with 14km remaining. The German began the day just 22 seconds off the race lead and his acceleration promoted EF Education First to up the pace alongside Trek-Segafredo, who were hoping to see Porte shine.

Schachmann caught the remnants of the early break but was soon alone on the final climb as the yellow jersey group began to splinter. Moscon was the first GC candidate to fold, but the biggest surprise came when van Garderen almost slowed to a complete halt with 4.2km remaining. The American found a brief period of respite with Rigoberto Uran dropping back to help the race leader, but with Schachmann's time off the front soon to be over, the race was wide open when Bennett moved to the front with 3.9km to go.

The former race winner rose from the saddle and was quickly joined by the strongest riders in the race: Pogacar, Higuita and Porte.

Pogacar kicked with 3.4km to go, with only Higuita able to match the Slovenian's pace. The Colombian returned the favour with a move of his own almost straight away, and it looked as though the rider who only moved into the WorldTour earlier this month would take a famous win and the yellow jersey as he tore up the steepest part of the climb.

However, Pogacar and Bennett were far from spent. They traded turns on the front as Porte struggled to change gear, but as the road rose once more, Pogacar saw off Bennett and caught Higuita with just over one kilometre to go.

In the closing stages it looked as though Bennett had the power to rally but when Higuita kicked for the line the rider from New Zealand had no response. Into the final corner, Higuita had the front but he made a mess of the bend, allowing Pogacar to come through and take the stage, and with it the race lead.

"It was a team effort, for sure," Pogacar told reporters at the finish. "My teammates did a good job of protecting me all day. I just did my best in the last 5km, and was climbing really well today.

"When I got to Higuita, I knew that Bennett was coming, but I waited to start my sprint. Higuita made a mistake on the last corner, and I could take the win," he said.

Bennett told Cyclingnews that he gave it his best shot, but wasn't able to catch Pogacar and Higuita.

"Both of them were ahead of me on GC, and I knew that," the New Zealander said, "so I had to try to drop them, and I tried to drop them fairly early on and paid the price for that. But I had to try."

How it unfolded

The penultimate stage of the 2019 Tour of California would be the decider, culminating in the summit finish and HC climb of Mt. Baldy – a 7.6km climb averaging a steep 8.8%. The preceding first-category climbs of Glendora Bridge Road 1, coming after 27.5km, and Glendora Mountain Road 2, at 99.5km, meant that it would be a brutal day in the saddle for the race's remaining 121 riders.

Even with the mass of climbing waiting up the road, there was a keen fight for the breakaway, with a fast start seeing a break of eight eventually emerge as the main escape group of the day. Owain Doull (Team Ineos), Hugo Houle (Astana), Jumbo-Visma's Lennard Hofstede, Michael Storer (Team Sunweb), Paweł Bernas (CCC Team), Herman Pernsteiner of Bahrain-Merida, Israel Cycling Academy's Matteo Badilatti and under-23 world time trial champion Mikkel Bjerg (Hagens Berman Axeon) were the lucky 10 out front.

Rally UHC climber Brandon McNulty abandoned early on, while Badilatti's teammate Sonder Holst Enger tried and failed to make it across to the break. Over the top of the first climb of the day, it was Houle who lead the way, ahead of Pernsteiner and Storer.

Pernsteiner and Badilatti wouldn't last out front much longer after the summit, though, as the pair were distanced on the descent and dropped back to the peloton. For the eight men remaining, their advantage maxed out at the three-minute mark. The group had no realistic chance of staying away to the finish, as teams with GC ambitions would be looking to grab the bonus seconds on Baldy.

Shortly after the second sprint of the day, 84km into the day, Dimension Data tried a move to launch Ben King up the road. Former KOM holder Alex Hoehn (USA National Team) latched onto the move, as did João Almeida (Hagens Berman Axeon). They remained stranded between the break and peloton as Trek-Segafredo stretched the peloton on the Glendora climb in a bid to set up Richie Porte.

With 16km to go, only Hofstede, Houle, Fabbro and Bernas remained, with a lead of a minute over the Trek-paced peloton.

Schachmann bridged to the leaders with 14km to go and quickly became the leader on the road. The German's pace-setting was soon too much for two of the early breakaway riders, with only Fabbro and Hofstede able to match the Bora rider as the gap to the main field grew to 40 seconds. Inevitably Schachmann was on his own when the road kicked up with 7.5km to go, as van Garderen continued to utilise his teammates – most notably Lachlan Morton.

"I attacked because the speed went down in the bunch and I thought I ought to try it," Schachmann told Cyclingnews. "I got a pretty good gap, and at the beginning of the climb I felt good, but at a certain moment my legs were just blocked. I don't know what happened. Maybe I'm just tired from the first part of the season. I don't think I'm in the best shape anymore because that wouldn't have normally happened.

"I think on a good day, it could have worked out pretty well," he continued, "but today was not the best climbing day. But yeah, until that moment, I was quite good."

The race situation changed dramatically soon after Schachmann's effort, with van Garderen losing his grip and his young teammate Higuita taking the battle to Pogacar. In the end, it was the UAE Team Emirates rider who came out on top, but Higuita's effort was impressive nonetheless.

While EF Education First could celebrate Higuita's ride, the Colombian's team leader, van Garderen, was left wondering what might have been, with Pogacar now very much in the driving seat with just one stage remaining.

"I was suffering," van Garderen admitted to reporters at the finish. "We had to go really hard and it put me in the red. I was suffering at the base of the climb, and I was thinking once we caught Schachmann back that it might ease up a bit. But we had to go really hard and it put me over the limit.

"But no excuses. I'm not going to blame it on the wrist," he continued, referring to his injury from his crash on stage 4. "I think it was a good week, but I lacked a little bit on the final climb. I still have a ways to go and a lot of training left in the season. It's not a complete disaster, but it's a bit of a disappointment."

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates3:48:49
2Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
3George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:05
4Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:00:10
5Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team0:00:20
6Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:22
7Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:25
8Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:00:47
9Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
10Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:49
12Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:12
13Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:18
14Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:26
15Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First0:01:28
16Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
17Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
18Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:01:35
19Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:02
20Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:08
22Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:02:10
23Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:02:20
24Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:02:36
25Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:55
26Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:04
27Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:13
28Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team0:03:38
29Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:56
30Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
31João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:58
32Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:04:16
33Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
34Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:24
35Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:52
36Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:04:53
37Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:05:26
38Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
39Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:06:00
40Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:07:46
41Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
42Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
43Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos0:10:03
44Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
45Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:10:24
46David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
47Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk0:10:27
48Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data0:10:43
49Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:10:47
50Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
51Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:11:00
52Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos0:11:03
53Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
54Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:11:49
55Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:12:24
56Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:13:18
57Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:35
58Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:14:05
59Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:15:17
60Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
61Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb0:16:02
62Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team0:16:44
63Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:21:39
64Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
65Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy0:21:48
66Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
67Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:51
68Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:56
69Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
70José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:31
71Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk0:26:54
72Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
73Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
74Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
75Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
76Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
77Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
78Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
79Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
81Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
82Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
83Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
84Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team
85Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
86Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
87Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
88Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
89Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team
90Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
91Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
92Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
93Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
94Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
95Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
96John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
97Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
98Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
99Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
100Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
101Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
102Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
103Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
104Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
105Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
106Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
107Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
108Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
109Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
110Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
111Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
112Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:27:14
113Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:28:10
114Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:53
115Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:30:51
116Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:33:00
117Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team0:33:04
118Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:33:20
DNFDanny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNFBrandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
DNSCasper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb

Sprint 1 - San Antonio Heights (13.5km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep3pts
2Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon2
3Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos1

Sprint 2 - Glendora (84km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb3pts
2Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin2
3Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint 3 - Finish, Mount Baldy (127.5km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates15pts
2Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First12
3George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma9
4Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo7
5Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team6
6Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep5
7Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin4
8Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida3
9Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling2
10Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

KOM 1 - Glendora Ridge Rd summit (28km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team8pts
2Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida7
3Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb6
4Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team5
5Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma3

KOM 2 - Glendora Ridge Rd summit (99.5km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin8pts
2Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma7
3Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos6
4Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team5
5Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team3

KOM 3 - Mount Baldy (127.5km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates15pts
2Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First13
3George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma11
4Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo9
5Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team8
6Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep7
7Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin6
8Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida5

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates3:48:49
2Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
3João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:58
4Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:07:46
5Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:10:47
6Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team0:15:17
7Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:21:39
8Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:26:54
9Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
10Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
11Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
12Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:30:51
13Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:33:20
DNFBrandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First11:29:23
2Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:55
3Rally UHC Cycling0:02:12
4Astana Pro Team0:02:40
5Team Jumbo-Visma0:05:01
6CCC Team0:05:26
7Trek-Segafredo0:05:46
8UAE Team Emirates0:09:43
9Deceuninck-QuickStep0:15:50
10Hagens Berman Axeon0:19:35
11Team Ineos0:20:30
12Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:56
13Katusha-Alpecin0:21:07
14Bahrain-Merida0:26:20
15Israel Cycling Academy0:26:57
16Novo Nordisk0:28:19
17Dimension Data0:40:07
18USA National Team0:42:53
19Team Sunweb0:48:50

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates30:01:56
2Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First0:00:16
3Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:20
4George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:29
5Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:00:41
6Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:03
7Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:18
8Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First0:01:22
10Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:01:23
11Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:28
12Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:38
13Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team0:01:50
14Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First0:01:58
15Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:17
16Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:02:20
17Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First0:02:26
18Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:35
19Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:02:41
20Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:42
21Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:02:58
22Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:23
23Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:44
24Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:04:14
25Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:41
26Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:42
27Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:07:05
28Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:07:25
29Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:07:33
30Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:14
31Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:10:46
32Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:12:11
33João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:12:33
34Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:14:27
35Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:14:30
36Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:16:11
37Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team0:18:14
38Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk0:19:02
39Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:21:37
40Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:22:11
41Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:22:50
42Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:24:20
43Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy0:25:01
44Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:25:08
45Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos0:26:11
46Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team0:28:17
47Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:29:19
48Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:30:44
49David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:32:36
50Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team0:32:38
51Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:34:27
52Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb0:34:40
53Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:36:09
54Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:36:43
55Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:38:43
56Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team0:39:03
57Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:39:33
58Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:39:51
59Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:40:53
60Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:42:10
61Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:44:00
62Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:44:39
63Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos0:45:01
64Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:45:02
65Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:45:41
66Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:46:05
67Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:46:23
68Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data0:47:04
69José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:47:08
70Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:49:27
71Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos0:50:37
72Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:52:42
73Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:52:43
74Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:54:09
75Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:55:45
76Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:00:23
77Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:00:39
78Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos1:00:47
79John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo1:00:51
80Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb1:03:37
81Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:04:20
82Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:04:34
83Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk1:04:38
84Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:05:41
85Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos1:06:04
86Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:06:20
87Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling1:06:25
88Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida1:06:39
89Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida1:06:56
90Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb1:07:11
91Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb1:07:51
92Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1:08:46
93Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk1:11:00
94Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team1:11:02
95Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:11:18
96Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team1:11:48
97Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon1:12:05
98Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data1:12:10
99Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin1:13:11
100Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1:13:28
101Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb1:13:46
102Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:14:03
103Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo1:14:04
104Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo1:15:41
105Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
106Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team1:15:52
107Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team1:15:53
108Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1:16:36
109Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1:16:42
110Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:16:44
111Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team1:17:09
112Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida1:18:30
113Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:24:14
114Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1:29:14
115Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data1:29:48
116Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1:30:55
117Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data1:31:45
118Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1:35:23

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep37pts
2Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First29
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates25
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe24
5Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep21
6Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates19
7Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep18
8Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe16
9Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida15
10Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep14
11George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma13
12Ben King (USA) Dimension Data13
13Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First12
14Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team12
15Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
16Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos10
17Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos9
18Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team9
19Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
20Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb9
21Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo7
22Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb7
23Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida7
24Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk6
25Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team6
26Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling6
27Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team6
28Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos6
29Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data6
30Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
31Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo5
32Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida5
33Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team5
34Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin4
35Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team4
36Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin4
37Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team4
38John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo4
39Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb3
40Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First3
41Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
42Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team2
43Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk2
44Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
45Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin2
46Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon2
47Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe2
48Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon2
49Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
50Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First1
51Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team1
52Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team51pts
2Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team35
3Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep30
4Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First20
5Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates15
6Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep14
7Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team13
8Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First13
9Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team12
10Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team11
11George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma11
12Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First10
13Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma10
14Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo9
15Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin8
16Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First8
17Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team8
18Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates8
19Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk8
20Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling7
21Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida7
22Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy7
23Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin6
24Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos6
25Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo6
26Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb6
27Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy5
28Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida5
29Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo5
30Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon5
31Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
32Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma4
33Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team2
34Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos1
35Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1
36Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team1
37Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates30:01:56
2Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First0:00:16
3João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:12:33
4Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:29:19
5Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team0:39:03
6Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:44:00
7Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:45:02
8Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb1:07:51
9Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team1:11:48
10Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team1:15:53
11Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1:16:42
12Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1:30:55
13Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1:35:23

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First90:09:46
2Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:35
3Rally UHC Cycling0:04:11
4Astana Pro Team0:04:28
5UAE Team Emirates0:13:01
6Trek-Segafredo0:17:07
7CCC Team0:21:15
8Team Jumbo-Visma0:25:57
9Katusha-Alpecin0:30:07
10Israel Cycling Academy0:31:08
11Deceuninck-QuickStep0:32:50
12Team Ineos0:36:29
13Bora-Hansgrohe0:42:38
14Novo Nordisk0:54:34
15Bahrain-Merida1:00:31
16USA National Team1:10:29
17Hagens Berman Axeon1:20:15
18Dimension Data1:21:02
19Team Sunweb2:07:19

