Tour of California: Tadej Pogacar wins stage 6 on Mt. Baldy
Slovenian takes over race lead on queen stage as van Garderen cracks
Stage 6: Ontario - Mt. Baldy
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) took control at the Tour of California with victory on stage 6 of the race on the summit of Mt. Baldy on Friday. The Slovenian matched several attacks from Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) on the final climb, catching the Colombian's final assault with one kilometre to go, before taking a better line through the final corner and edging the pint-sized climber on the line. George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) finished third, while Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) took fourth.
Overnight leader Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) cracked with 4.2km to go on the final climb as the pure climbers began to make their moves. He was joined out of the back by Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos) and several other pre-race favourites. Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) began the day in second overall and set his own pace on the final climb as he strung out the yellow-jersey group. He had no answer, however, when Higuita and Bennett traded initial blows, although he recovered after his main effort.
Pogacar came into the stage lying fourth overall, 16 seconds off van Garderen's controversial lead, and he now leads the race from Higuita by that same margin. Asgreen sits in third, a further four seconds back.
The race came to life long before the final climb, however, when Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) attacked with 14km remaining. The German began the day just 22 seconds off the race lead and his acceleration promoted EF Education First to up the pace alongside Trek-Segafredo, who were hoping to see Porte shine.
Schachmann caught the remnants of the early break but was soon alone on the final climb as the yellow jersey group began to splinter. Moscon was the first GC candidate to fold, but the biggest surprise came when van Garderen almost slowed to a complete halt with 4.2km remaining. The American found a brief period of respite with Rigoberto Uran dropping back to help the race leader, but with Schachmann's time off the front soon to be over, the race was wide open when Bennett moved to the front with 3.9km to go.
The former race winner rose from the saddle and was quickly joined by the strongest riders in the race: Pogacar, Higuita and Porte.
Pogacar kicked with 3.4km to go, with only Higuita able to match the Slovenian's pace. The Colombian returned the favour with a move of his own almost straight away, and it looked as though the rider who only moved into the WorldTour earlier this month would take a famous win and the yellow jersey as he tore up the steepest part of the climb.
However, Pogacar and Bennett were far from spent. They traded turns on the front as Porte struggled to change gear, but as the road rose once more, Pogacar saw off Bennett and caught Higuita with just over one kilometre to go.
In the closing stages it looked as though Bennett had the power to rally but when Higuita kicked for the line the rider from New Zealand had no response. Into the final corner, Higuita had the front but he made a mess of the bend, allowing Pogacar to come through and take the stage, and with it the race lead.
"It was a team effort, for sure," Pogacar told reporters at the finish. "My teammates did a good job of protecting me all day. I just did my best in the last 5km, and was climbing really well today.
"When I got to Higuita, I knew that Bennett was coming, but I waited to start my sprint. Higuita made a mistake on the last corner, and I could take the win," he said.
Bennett told Cyclingnews that he gave it his best shot, but wasn't able to catch Pogacar and Higuita.
"Both of them were ahead of me on GC, and I knew that," the New Zealander said, "so I had to try to drop them, and I tried to drop them fairly early on and paid the price for that. But I had to try."
How it unfolded
The penultimate stage of the 2019 Tour of California would be the decider, culminating in the summit finish and HC climb of Mt. Baldy – a 7.6km climb averaging a steep 8.8%. The preceding first-category climbs of Glendora Bridge Road 1, coming after 27.5km, and Glendora Mountain Road 2, at 99.5km, meant that it would be a brutal day in the saddle for the race's remaining 121 riders.
Even with the mass of climbing waiting up the road, there was a keen fight for the breakaway, with a fast start seeing a break of eight eventually emerge as the main escape group of the day. Owain Doull (Team Ineos), Hugo Houle (Astana), Jumbo-Visma's Lennard Hofstede, Michael Storer (Team Sunweb), Paweł Bernas (CCC Team), Herman Pernsteiner of Bahrain-Merida, Israel Cycling Academy's Matteo Badilatti and under-23 world time trial champion Mikkel Bjerg (Hagens Berman Axeon) were the lucky 10 out front.
Rally UHC climber Brandon McNulty abandoned early on, while Badilatti's teammate Sonder Holst Enger tried and failed to make it across to the break. Over the top of the first climb of the day, it was Houle who lead the way, ahead of Pernsteiner and Storer.
Pernsteiner and Badilatti wouldn't last out front much longer after the summit, though, as the pair were distanced on the descent and dropped back to the peloton. For the eight men remaining, their advantage maxed out at the three-minute mark. The group had no realistic chance of staying away to the finish, as teams with GC ambitions would be looking to grab the bonus seconds on Baldy.
Shortly after the second sprint of the day, 84km into the day, Dimension Data tried a move to launch Ben King up the road. Former KOM holder Alex Hoehn (USA National Team) latched onto the move, as did João Almeida (Hagens Berman Axeon). They remained stranded between the break and peloton as Trek-Segafredo stretched the peloton on the Glendora climb in a bid to set up Richie Porte.
With 16km to go, only Hofstede, Houle, Fabbro and Bernas remained, with a lead of a minute over the Trek-paced peloton.
Schachmann bridged to the leaders with 14km to go and quickly became the leader on the road. The German's pace-setting was soon too much for two of the early breakaway riders, with only Fabbro and Hofstede able to match the Bora rider as the gap to the main field grew to 40 seconds. Inevitably Schachmann was on his own when the road kicked up with 7.5km to go, as van Garderen continued to utilise his teammates – most notably Lachlan Morton.
"I attacked because the speed went down in the bunch and I thought I ought to try it," Schachmann told Cyclingnews. "I got a pretty good gap, and at the beginning of the climb I felt good, but at a certain moment my legs were just blocked. I don't know what happened. Maybe I'm just tired from the first part of the season. I don't think I'm in the best shape anymore because that wouldn't have normally happened.
"I think on a good day, it could have worked out pretty well," he continued, "but today was not the best climbing day. But yeah, until that moment, I was quite good."
The race situation changed dramatically soon after Schachmann's effort, with van Garderen losing his grip and his young teammate Higuita taking the battle to Pogacar. In the end, it was the UAE Team Emirates rider who came out on top, but Higuita's effort was impressive nonetheless.
While EF Education First could celebrate Higuita's ride, the Colombian's team leader, van Garderen, was left wondering what might have been, with Pogacar now very much in the driving seat with just one stage remaining.
"I was suffering," van Garderen admitted to reporters at the finish. "We had to go really hard and it put me in the red. I was suffering at the base of the climb, and I was thinking once we caught Schachmann back that it might ease up a bit. But we had to go really hard and it put me over the limit.
"But no excuses. I'm not going to blame it on the wrist," he continued, referring to his injury from his crash on stage 4. "I think it was a good week, but I lacked a little bit on the final climb. I still have a ways to go and a lot of training left in the season. It's not a complete disaster, but it's a bit of a disappointment."
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|3:48:49
|2
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:05
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:10
|5
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|0:00:20
|6
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:22
|7
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:25
|8
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:47
|9
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|10
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:49
|12
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:12
|13
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:18
|14
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:26
|15
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|0:01:28
|16
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|17
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|18
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:35
|19
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:02
|20
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:08
|22
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:10
|23
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:02:20
|24
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:02:36
|25
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:55
|26
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:04
|27
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:13
|28
|Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team
|0:03:38
|29
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:56
|30
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|31
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:03:58
|32
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:16
|33
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:24
|35
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:52
|36
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:53
|37
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:05:26
|38
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|39
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:06:00
|40
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:46
|41
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|42
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|43
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:10:03
|44
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|45
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:10:24
|46
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|47
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:10:27
|48
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|0:10:43
|49
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:47
|50
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|51
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:00
|52
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:11:03
|53
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:11:49
|55
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:12:24
|56
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:13:18
|57
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:35
|58
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:14:05
|59
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:15:17
|60
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|61
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:16:02
|62
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|0:16:44
|63
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:39
|64
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|65
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:21:48
|66
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|67
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:51
|68
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:56
|69
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|70
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:31
|71
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:26:54
|72
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|73
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|74
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|75
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|76
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|77
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|78
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|79
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|81
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|82
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|83
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|84
|Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team
|85
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|86
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|87
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|89
|Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team
|90
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|91
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|92
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|93
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|94
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|95
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|96
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|97
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|98
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|99
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|100
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|101
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|102
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|103
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|104
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|105
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|106
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|107
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|108
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|109
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|110
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|111
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|112
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:27:14
|113
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:28:10
|114
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:53
|115
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:30:51
|116
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:33:00
|117
|Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team
|0:33:04
|118
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:33:20
|DNF
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|DNS
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|pts
|2
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|2
|3
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3
|pts
|2
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|3
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|pts
|2
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|12
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|5
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|6
|6
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|7
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|8
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|9
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|10
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|3
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|6
|4
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|5
|5
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|pts
|2
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|3
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|6
|4
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|5
|5
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|pts
|2
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|13
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|5
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|8
|6
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|7
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|8
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|3:48:49
|2
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|3
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:03:58
|4
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:07:46
|5
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:10:47
|6
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|0:15:17
|7
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:21:39
|8
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:54
|9
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|10
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|11
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|12
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:30:51
|13
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:33:20
|DNF
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education First
|11:29:23
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:55
|3
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:12
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:40
|5
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:01
|6
|CCC Team
|0:05:26
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:46
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:43
|9
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:15:50
|10
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:19:35
|11
|Team Ineos
|0:20:30
|12
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:56
|13
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:07
|14
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:20
|15
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:26:57
|16
|Novo Nordisk
|0:28:19
|17
|Dimension Data
|0:40:07
|18
|USA National Team
|0:42:53
|19
|Team Sunweb
|0:48:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|30:01:56
|2
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:16
|3
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:20
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:29
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:41
|6
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:03
|7
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:18
|8
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:22
|10
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:23
|11
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:28
|12
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:38
|13
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|0:01:50
|14
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|0:01:58
|15
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:17
|16
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:02:20
|17
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|0:02:26
|18
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:35
|19
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:41
|20
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:42
|21
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:58
|22
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:23
|23
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:44
|24
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:04:14
|25
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:41
|26
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:42
|27
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:05
|28
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:07:25
|29
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:33
|30
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:14
|31
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:10:46
|32
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:12:11
|33
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:12:33
|34
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:27
|35
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:30
|36
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:16:11
|37
|Keegan Swirbel (USA) USA National Team
|0:18:14
|38
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:19:02
|39
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:21:37
|40
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:11
|41
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:22:50
|42
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:24:20
|43
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:25:01
|44
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:08
|45
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:26:11
|46
|Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team
|0:28:17
|47
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:29:19
|48
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:44
|49
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:32:36
|50
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|0:32:38
|51
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:34:27
|52
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:34:40
|53
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:36:09
|54
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:43
|55
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:38:43
|56
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|0:39:03
|57
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:39:33
|58
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:39:51
|59
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:40:53
|60
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:42:10
|61
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:44:00
|62
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:44:39
|63
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:45:01
|64
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:45:02
|65
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:45:41
|66
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:46:05
|67
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:46:23
|68
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|0:47:04
|69
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:47:08
|70
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:49:27
|71
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:50:37
|72
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:52:42
|73
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:52:43
|74
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:54:09
|75
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:55:45
|76
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:00:23
|77
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:00:39
|78
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|1:00:47
|79
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|1:00:51
|80
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:03:37
|81
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:04:20
|82
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:04:34
|83
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:04:38
|84
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:05:41
|85
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|1:06:04
|86
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:06:20
|87
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|1:06:25
|88
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|1:06:39
|89
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|1:06:56
|90
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:07:11
|91
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:07:51
|92
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1:08:46
|93
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:11:00
|94
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1:11:02
|95
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:11:18
|96
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|1:11:48
|97
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:12:05
|98
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:12:10
|99
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:13:11
|100
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:13:28
|101
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:13:46
|102
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:14:03
|103
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|1:14:04
|104
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:15:41
|105
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|106
|Samuel Boardman (USA) USA National Team
|1:15:52
|107
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|1:15:53
|108
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:16:36
|109
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:16:42
|110
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:16:44
|111
|Miguel Bryon (USA) USA National Team
|1:17:09
|112
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|1:18:30
|113
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:24:14
|114
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:29:14
|115
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|1:29:48
|116
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:30:55
|117
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|1:31:45
|118
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:35:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|37
|pts
|2
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|29
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|5
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|21
|6
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|7
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|8
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|9
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|10
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14
|11
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|13
|12
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|13
|13
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|12
|14
|Travis McCabe (USA) USA National Team
|12
|15
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|16
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|10
|17
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|9
|18
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|9
|19
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|20
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|9
|21
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|22
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|23
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|24
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|25
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|6
|26
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|6
|27
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|6
|28
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|6
|29
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|6
|30
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|31
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|32
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|33
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|34
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|35
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|4
|36
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|37
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|4
|38
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|39
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3
|40
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|3
|41
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|42
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|2
|43
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|44
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|45
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|46
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|2
|47
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|48
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|2
|49
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|50
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|1
|51
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|52
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|pts
|2
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|35
|3
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|30
|4
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|20
|5
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|6
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14
|7
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|13
|8
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|13
|9
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|12
|10
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|11
|11
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|12
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|10
|13
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|14
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|15
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|16
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|8
|17
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|8
|18
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|19
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|8
|20
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|7
|21
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|22
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|23
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|24
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|6
|25
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|26
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|6
|27
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|28
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|29
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|30
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|5
|31
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|32
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|33
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|2
|34
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|1
|35
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|36
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|37
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|30:01:56
|2
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:16
|3
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:12:33
|4
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:29:19
|5
|Alex Hoehn (USA) USA National Team
|0:39:03
|6
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:44:00
|7
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:45:02
|8
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:07:51
|9
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|1:11:48
|10
|Michael Hernandez (USA) USA National Team
|1:15:53
|11
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:16:42
|12
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:30:55
|13
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:35:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education First
|90:09:46
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:35
|3
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:04:11
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:28
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:01
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:07
|7
|CCC Team
|0:21:15
|8
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:25:57
|9
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:30:07
|10
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:31:08
|11
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:32:50
|12
|Team Ineos
|0:36:29
|13
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:42:38
|14
|Novo Nordisk
|0:54:34
|15
|Bahrain-Merida
|1:00:31
|16
|USA National Team
|1:10:29
|17
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:20:15
|18
|Dimension Data
|1:21:02
|19
|Team Sunweb
|2:07:19
