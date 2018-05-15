Tour of California: Bernal wins on steep slopes of Gibraltar Road
Team Sky climber moves into the overall lead after stage 2
Stage 2: Ventura - Santa Barbara County (Gibraltar Road)
Colombian Egan Bernal (Team Sky) claimed a solo victory on stage 2 of the Tour of California with a definitive attack in the final two kilometres, and with it assumed the race lead. Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) was second on the stage, with Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) third.
Bernal, 21, emerged from the final group of 13 and powered to a 21-second margin over Majka, who was second overall in the race last year, and a 25-second cushion over Yates. With his stage win – the second straight win by a Colombian rider following Fernando Gaviria's victory on Sunday's opening stage – Bernal leads the week-long event by 25 seconds over Majka and 31 seconds over Yates.
"In the final two kilometres I attacked and I arrived alone," said Bernal, who collected his fourth win this season and the seventh of his young career. "I'm so happy because the team did a really good job, and I'm so happy to be in this race."
Bernal, the current Colombian national time trial champion, whose early season wins include a stage of the Tour de Romandie, is in a unique position at the top of the field. In addition to the leader's jersey, Bernal holds the best climber, best young rider and points jerseys.
"Before the stage, we talked about it," said Bernal. "We wanted to make it a really hard stage. The last climb was the most important part of the race. Tao (Geoghegan Hart) did a really good job, so I knew I had to take control of the race."
Team Sky often controlled the race, particularly on the final 12km climb and on the eight per cent average gradient to the Gibraltar Road finish. Geoghegan Hart, jersey unzipped, controlled much of the closing kilometres at the front at a high cadence, and pulled his team leader into an ideal position.
With the 2km marker just up the road, Bernal bolted to the front and there was no response from the expected pursuers. Brent Bookwalter (BMC), fourth and third overall the past two years, and teammate Tejay van Garderen, who won the race in 2013, were among the final group of 13 Bernal authoritatively dropped. Neilson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo), who finished fifth on the same stage two years ago to eventual race winner Julian Alaphilippe, dropped off the front group earlier on the final climb.
With the expected general classification shake-up, but with the unexpected stage results, seven riders remain within one minute of Bernal. Van Garderen, a favourite for the stage 4 time trial in San Jose, is eighth in the GC, trailing by a minute.
"I don't know about the time trial; we will have to wait and see," Bernal said. "It will be hard for me."
Despite being the reigning national time trial champion, Colombia's cycling stars are known for their climbing specialities but not so much for their time-trialling.
How it unfolded
Just like in the opening stage, a break developed early. Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel), Adam De Vos (Rally) and Australian Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) escaped from the field after around three kilometres. The threesome all began the stage 10 seconds behind Gaviria, the former race leader.
Knowing the final ascent to Gibraltar Road would determine the stage winner and new general classification leader, the field remained controlled while the leading trio expanded its cushion. The advantage moved to nearly six minutes entering Ojai, about 90km into the 157km stage.
The field soon realised the gap was big enough, and steadily sliced its deficit to less than a minute approaching Carpinteria, another 35km along the route, and with 34km left. Bora-Hansgrohe and Sky moved to the front, with three-time world champion Peter Sagan manoeuvering into position for the anticipated role of working for Majka as far as possible in the final 12km ascent.
Campanioni, a stage winner and overall winner in April at the Joe Martin stage race, claimed all of the four mid-race KOMs, followed by De Vos and Clarke each time. The leading trio was absorbed into the field with 16km left, just after the fourth and final category 3 climb. And then the scramble to the finish began. The breakaway lasted for 138km and about 3 hours and 40 minutes.
At the base of the climb, and with the field together, Michael Schär (BMC) moved to the front for an extended pull and brought along teammates van Garderen and Bookwalter. Within 1km, and with the gradient increasing, the field blew apart, and only two dozen riders of the field of 117 remained at the front. With 8km left, the race had eclipsed the four-hour mark for the day. After another kilometre, the lead group was reduced to 15, then to 13 with 3km remaining, with Bernal about to make his winning move.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|4:14:00
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:21
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:25
|4
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:30
|5
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:40
|8
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:50
|9
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:59
|10
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:01
|11
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:04
|12
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:10
|13
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:15
|14
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:57
|15
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:11
|16
|William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:18
|17
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:25
|18
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:43
|20
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:02:45
|21
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:55
|22
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|23
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:02:58
|24
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:39
|25
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:02
|29
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:16
|30
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:06:12
|31
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|32
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|33
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|35
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:51
|36
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|37
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|38
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:06:57
|39
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:10
|40
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:13
|41
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:48
|42
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:08:28
|44
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:46
|45
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:31
|46
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|48
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|49
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:10:12
|50
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:24
|51
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:41
|52
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:11:50
|53
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:12:42
|54
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:14:24
|55
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|56
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|57
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|58
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|59
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|60
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|61
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|62
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|63
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|64
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:50
|65
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:17:08
|66
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:30
|67
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|71
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|72
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|73
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|74
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|75
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|76
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|77
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|78
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|79
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|80
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|81
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|82
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|83
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|84
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|85
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|86
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|87
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|88
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|89
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|90
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|91
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|92
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|93
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|94
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|95
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|96
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|97
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|98
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|99
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|100
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|101
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|102
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|103
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|104
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|105
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|106
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|107
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|108
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|109
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|110
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|111
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|112
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|113
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:19:41
|114
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:10
|115
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:20:21
|116
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|117
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|2
|3
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|2
|3
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|4
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|5
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|6
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|7
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|8
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|10
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|3
|pts
|2
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|2
|3
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|3
|pts
|2
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|2
|3
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|3
|pts
|2
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|2
|3
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|3
|pts
|2
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|2
|3
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|4
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|5
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|6
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|7
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|8
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|4:14:00
|2
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:40
|3
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:59
|5
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:01
|6
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:04
|7
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:10
|8
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:15
|9
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:57
|10
|William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:18
|11
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:43
|12
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:02:58
|13
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:39
|14
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:02
|15
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:06:12
|16
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|18
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:51
|20
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:06:57
|21
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:31
|22
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|23
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:24
|24
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:14:24
|25
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:50
|27
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:30
|28
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|29
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|30
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|31
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|32
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|33
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|35
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|36
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|37
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|38
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|39
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|40
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|41
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|12:47:09
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:45
|3
|Team Sky
|0:02:13
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:11
|5
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:06:04
|6
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:13
|7
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:19
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:31
|9
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:12
|10
|Rally Cycling
|0:12:55
|11
|Dimension Data
|0:16:45
|12
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:17:26
|13
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:19:57
|14
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:33
|15
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:20:56
|16
|Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:23:10
|17
|Team Sunweb
|0:30:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|7:16:13
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:25
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:31
|4
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:40
|5
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|8
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:00
|9
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:09
|10
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:11
|11
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:14
|12
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:20
|13
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:25
|14
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:07
|15
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:21
|16
|William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:28
|17
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:35
|18
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|19
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:53
|20
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:02:55
|21
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:05
|22
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|23
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:03:08
|24
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:49
|25
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|26
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:12
|29
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:26
|30
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:06:22
|31
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|33
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|34
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|35
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:06:57
|36
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:01
|37
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|38
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:07:07
|39
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:20
|40
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:23
|41
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:58
|42
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:08:38
|44
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:56
|45
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:41
|46
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|47
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|49
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:10:22
|50
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:51
|51
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:55
|52
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:12:00
|53
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:12:52
|54
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:34
|55
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|56
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|57
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|58
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|59
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|60
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|61
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|62
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|63
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|64
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:00
|65
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:17:18
|66
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:30
|67
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:34
|68
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|69
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|70
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:36
|71
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|72
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:18:38
|73
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:39
|74
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:18:40
|75
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|76
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|77
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|78
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|79
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|80
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|81
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|82
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|83
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|84
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|85
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|86
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|87
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|88
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|89
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|90
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|91
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|92
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|93
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|94
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|96
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|97
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|98
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|99
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|100
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|101
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|102
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|104
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|105
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|106
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|107
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|108
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|109
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|110
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:19:11
|111
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:19:37
|112
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:19:50
|113
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:19:52
|114
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:20
|115
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:31
|116
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|117
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|4
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|7
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|8
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|9
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|6
|10
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|11
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|12
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|13
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|14
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|5
|15
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|16
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|4
|17
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|18
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|4
|19
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|20
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3
|21
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|22
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|23
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|24
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|2
|25
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|26
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|3
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|12
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|5
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|6
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|7
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|8
|8
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|9
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|10
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|11
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|7:16:13
|2
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:40
|3
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:09
|5
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:11
|6
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:14
|7
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:20
|8
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:25
|9
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:07
|10
|William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:28
|11
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:53
|12
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:03:08
|13
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:49
|14
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:12
|15
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:06:22
|16
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|17
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:01
|20
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:07:07
|21
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:41
|22
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|23
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:55
|24
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:34
|25
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|26
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:00
|27
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:30
|28
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:34
|29
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|30
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:39
|31
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:18:40
|32
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|33
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|34
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|35
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|36
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|38
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|39
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|40
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|41
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|21:54:18
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:45
|3
|Team Sky
|0:02:13
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:11
|5
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:06:04
|6
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:13
|7
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:19
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:31
|9
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:12
|10
|Rally Cycling
|0:12:55
|11
|Dimension Data
|0:16:45
|12
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:17:26
|13
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:19:57
|14
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:33
|15
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:20:56
|16
|Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:23:10
|17
|Team Sunweb
|0:30:36
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy