Trending

Tour of California: Bernal wins on steep slopes of Gibraltar Road

Team Sky climber moves into the overall lead after stage 2

Image 1 of 29

Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) leads the bunch on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California

Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) leads the bunch on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 29

Team Sky's Egan Bernal wins stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California

Team Sky's Egan Bernal wins stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 29

Swiss champion Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale) keeps pace during stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California

Swiss champion Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale) keeps pace during stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 29

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) is all smiles ahead of stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) is all smiles ahead of stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 29

The bunch is still together as it approaches the final climb of Gibraltar Road on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California

The bunch is still together as it approaches the final climb of Gibraltar Road on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 29

The peloton passes through stunning scenery during stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California

The peloton passes through stunning scenery during stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 29

The main field is strung out on the lower slopes of Gibraltar Road on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California

The main field is strung out on the lower slopes of Gibraltar Road on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 29

World champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the bunch on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California

World champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the bunch on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 29

Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) leads on the climb of Gibraltar Road on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California

Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) leads on the climb of Gibraltar Road on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 29

Team Sky's Tao Geoghegan Hart at the head of affairs on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California

Team Sky's Tao Geoghegan Hart at the head of affairs on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 29

No time for cookies for Team Sky's Sebastian Henao on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California

No time for cookies for Team Sky's Sebastian Henao on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 29

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) takes third on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) takes third on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 29

Sebastian Henao leads the bunch through 'Cookie Corner' during stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California

Sebastian Henao leads the bunch through 'Cookie Corner' during stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 29

Team Sky's Sebastian Henao is followed by teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart during stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California

Team Sky's Sebastian Henao is followed by teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart during stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 29

The riders have little time to enjoy the scenery on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California from Ventura to Gibraltar Road

The riders have little time to enjoy the scenery on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California from Ventura to Gibraltar Road
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 29

Team Sky's Egan Bernal points to his sponsor's logo after winning stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California

Team Sky's Egan Bernal points to his sponsor's logo after winning stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 29

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) is delighted to take the win at Gibraltar Road on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) is delighted to take the win at Gibraltar Road on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 29

Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors) leads the peloton on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California

Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors) leads the peloton on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 29

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) celebrates winning stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California at Gibraltar Road

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) celebrates winning stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California at Gibraltar Road
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 29

2018 Tour of California race leader Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) on stage 2

2018 Tour of California race leader Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) on stage 2
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 29

The race is strung out during stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California

The race is strung out during stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 29

Iljo Keisse leads his Quick-Step Floors teammates during stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California

Iljo Keisse leads his Quick-Step Floors teammates during stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 29

Race leader Fernando Gaviria in yellow on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California

Race leader Fernando Gaviria in yellow on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 29

Race leader Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) is happy in the bunch during stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California

Race leader Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) is happy in the bunch during stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 29

The 2018 Tour of California field lines up in Ventura ahead of stage 2

The 2018 Tour of California field lines up in Ventura ahead of stage 2
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 29

And they're off: the peloton leaves Ventura on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California

And they're off: the peloton leaves Ventura on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 29

Team Sky's Egan Bernal takes the yellow leader's jersey after stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California

Team Sky's Egan Bernal takes the yellow leader's jersey after stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 29

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) takes the win on stage 2 of the Tour of California at Gibraltar Road

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) takes the win on stage 2 of the Tour of California at Gibraltar Road
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 29

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) salutes the crowd on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) salutes the crowd on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Colombian Egan Bernal (Team Sky) claimed a solo victory on stage 2 of the Tour of California with a definitive attack in the final two kilometres, and with it assumed the race lead. Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) was second on the stage, with Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) third.

Bernal, 21, emerged from the final group of 13 and powered to a 21-second margin over Majka, who was second overall in the race last year, and a 25-second cushion over Yates. With his stage win – the second straight win by a Colombian rider following Fernando Gaviria's victory on Sunday's opening stage – Bernal leads the week-long event by 25 seconds over Majka and 31 seconds over Yates.

"In the final two kilometres I attacked and I arrived alone," said Bernal, who collected his fourth win this season and the seventh of his young career. "I'm so happy because the team did a really good job, and I'm so happy to be in this race."

Bernal, the current Colombian national time trial champion, whose early season wins include a stage of the Tour de Romandie, is in a unique position at the top of the field. In addition to the leader's jersey, Bernal holds the best climber, best young rider and points jerseys.

"Before the stage, we talked about it," said Bernal. "We wanted to make it a really hard stage. The last climb was the most important part of the race. Tao (Geoghegan Hart) did a really good job, so I knew I had to take control of the race."

Team Sky often controlled the race, particularly on the final 12km climb and on the eight per cent average gradient to the Gibraltar Road finish. Geoghegan Hart, jersey unzipped, controlled much of the closing kilometres at the front at a high cadence, and pulled his team leader into an ideal position.

With the 2km marker just up the road, Bernal bolted to the front and there was no response from the expected pursuers. Brent Bookwalter (BMC), fourth and third overall the past two years, and teammate Tejay van Garderen, who won the race in 2013, were among the final group of 13 Bernal authoritatively dropped. Neilson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo), who finished fifth on the same stage two years ago to eventual race winner Julian Alaphilippe, dropped off the front group earlier on the final climb.

With the expected general classification shake-up, but with the unexpected stage results, seven riders remain within one minute of Bernal. Van Garderen, a favourite for the stage 4 time trial in San Jose, is eighth in the GC, trailing by a minute.

"I don't know about the time trial; we will have to wait and see," Bernal said. "It will be hard for me."

Despite being the reigning national time trial champion, Colombia's cycling stars are known for their climbing specialities but not so much for their time-trialling.

How it unfolded

Just like in the opening stage, a break developed early. Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel), Adam De Vos (Rally) and Australian Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) escaped from the field after around three kilometres. The threesome all began the stage 10 seconds behind Gaviria, the former race leader.

Knowing the final ascent to Gibraltar Road would determine the stage winner and new general classification leader, the field remained controlled while the leading trio expanded its cushion. The advantage moved to nearly six minutes entering Ojai, about 90km into the 157km stage.

The field soon realised the gap was big enough, and steadily sliced its deficit to less than a minute approaching Carpinteria, another 35km along the route, and with 34km left. Bora-Hansgrohe and Sky moved to the front, with three-time world champion Peter Sagan manoeuvering into position for the anticipated role of working for Majka as far as possible in the final 12km ascent.

Campanioni, a stage winner and overall winner in April at the Joe Martin stage race, claimed all of the four mid-race KOMs, followed by De Vos and Clarke each time. The leading trio was absorbed into the field with 16km left, just after the fourth and final category 3 climb. And then the scramble to the finish began. The breakaway lasted for 138km and about 3 hours and 40 minutes.

At the base of the climb, and with the field together, Michael Schär (BMC) moved to the front for an extended pull and brought along teammates van Garderen and Bookwalter. Within 1km, and with the gradient increasing, the field blew apart, and only two dozen riders of the field of 117 remained at the front. With 8km left, the race had eclipsed the four-hour mark for the day. After another kilometre, the lead group was reduced to 15, then to 13 with 3km remaining, with Bernal about to make his winning move. 

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky4:14:00
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:21
3Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:25
4Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:30
5Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
6Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
7Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:40
8Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:50
9Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:59
10Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:01:01
11Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:04
12Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:10
13Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:15
14Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:57
15Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:11
16William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:18
17Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:25
18Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
19Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:43
20Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:02:45
21Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:55
22Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
23TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:02:58
24Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:39
25Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
26Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
27Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
28Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:02
29Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:16
30Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:06:12
31Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
32Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
33Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
35Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:51
36Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
37Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
38Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:06:57
39Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:10
40Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:13
41Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:48
42Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
43Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:08:28
44Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:46
45Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:31
46Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
47Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
48Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
49Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:10:12
50Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:24
51Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:41
52Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:11:50
53Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:12:42
54Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:14:24
55Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
56Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
57Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
58Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
59Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
60Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
61Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
62Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
63Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
64Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:50
65Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:17:08
66Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:30
67Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
68Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
69Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
70Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
71Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
72Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
73Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
74Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
75Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
76Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
77Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
78Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
79Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
80Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
81Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
82Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
83Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
84Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
85Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
86Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
87Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
88Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
89John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
90Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
91Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
92Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
93Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
94Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
95Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
96Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
97Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
98Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
99Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
100Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
101Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
102Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
103Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
104Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
105Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
106Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
107Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
108Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
109Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
110Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
111Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
112Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
113Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:19:41
114Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:10
115Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott0:20:21
116Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
117Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin

Sprint 1 - Santa Paula, 64.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling3pts
2Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources2
3Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2 - Carpenteria, 123km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling3pts
2Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources2
3Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Finish - Gibraltar Road, 157km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky15pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe12
3Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott9
4Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo7
5Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
6Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates5
7Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale4
8Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team3
9Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
10Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountain 1 - Balcom Canyon Road, 50km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources3pts
2Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling2
3Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Mountain 2 - Ojai Road Summit, 76km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources3pts
2Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling2
3Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Mountain 3 - Casitas Pass Summit, 108.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources3pts
2Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling2
3Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Mountain 4 - Greenwall Ave Summit, 134km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources3pts
2Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling2
3Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Mountain 5 - Gibraltar Road Finish, 157km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky15pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe13
3Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott11
4Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo9
5Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale8
6Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates7
7Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale6
8Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team5

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky4:14:00
2Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:40
3Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
4Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:59
5Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:01:01
6Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:04
7Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:10
8Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:15
9Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:57
10William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:18
11Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:43
12TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:02:58
13Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:39
14Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:02
15Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:06:12
16Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
17Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
18Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
19Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:06:51
20Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:06:57
21Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:31
22Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
23Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:24
24Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:14:24
25Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
26Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:50
27Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:18:30
28Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
29Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
30Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
31Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
32Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
33Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
34Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
35Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
36Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
37Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
38Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
39Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
40Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
41Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo12:47:09
2BMC Racing Team0:01:45
3Team Sky0:02:13
4UAE Team Emirates0:03:11
5Hagens Berman Axeon0:06:04
6LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:13
7Quick-Step Floors0:08:19
8AG2R La Mondiale0:09:31
9Katusha-Alpecin0:12:12
10Rally Cycling0:12:55
11Dimension Data0:16:45
12UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:17:26
13EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:19:57
14Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:33
15Mitchelton-Scott0:20:56
16Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:23:10
17Team Sunweb0:30:36

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky7:16:13
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:25
3Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:31
4Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:40
5Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
6Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
7Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:50
8Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:00
9Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:09
10Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:01:11
11Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:14
12Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:20
13Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:25
14Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:07
15Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:21
16William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:28
17Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:35
18Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
19Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:53
20Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:02:55
21Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:05
22Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
23TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:03:08
24Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:03:49
25Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
26Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
27Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
28Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:12
29Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:26
30Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:06:22
31Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
33Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
34Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
35Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:06:57
36Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:01
37Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
38Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:07:07
39Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:20
40Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:23
41Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:58
42Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
43Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:08:38
44Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:56
45Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:41
46Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
47Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
48Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
49Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:10:22
50Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:51
51Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:55
52Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:12:00
53Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:12:52
54Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:14:34
55Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
56Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
57Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
58Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
59Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
60Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
61Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
62Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
63Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
64Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:00
65Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:17:18
66Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:18:30
67Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:18:34
68Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
69Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
70Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:36
71Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
72Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:18:38
73Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:18:39
74Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon0:18:40
75Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
76Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
77Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
78Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
79John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
80Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
81Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
82Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
83Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
84Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
85Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
86Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
87Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
88Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
89Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
90Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
91Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
92Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
93Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
94Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
95Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
96Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
97Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
98Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
99Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
100Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
101Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
102Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
103Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
104Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
105Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
106Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
107Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
108Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
109Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
110Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:19:11
111Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:19:37
112Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:19:50
113Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:19:52
114Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:20
115Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:20:31
116Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
117Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:17

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky15pts
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors15
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe12
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott12
5Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott9
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe9
7Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo7
8Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin7
9Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling6
10Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
11Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
12Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates6
13Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates5
14Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon5
15Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale4
16Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources4
17Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo4
18Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources4
19Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team3
20Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb3
21Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
22Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
23Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling2
24Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data2
25Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo1
26Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky15pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe13
3Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources12
4Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott11
5Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo9
6Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale8
7Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling8
8Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates7
9Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale6
10Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team5
11Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky7:16:13
2Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:40
3Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
4Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:09
5Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:01:11
6Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:14
7Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:20
8Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:25
9Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:07
10William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:28
11Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:53
12TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:03:08
13Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:49
14Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:12
15Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:06:22
16Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
17Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
18Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
19Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:07:01
20Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:07:07
21Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:41
22Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
23Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:55
24Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:14:34
25Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
26Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:00
27Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:18:30
28Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:18:34
29Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
30Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:18:39
31Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon0:18:40
32Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
33Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
34Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
35Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
36Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
37Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
38Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
39Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
40Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
41Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo21:54:18
2BMC Racing Team0:01:45
3Team Sky0:02:13
4UAE Team Emirates0:03:11
5Hagens Berman Axeon0:06:04
6LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:13
7Quick-Step Floors0:08:19
8AG2R La Mondiale0:09:31
9Katusha-Alpecin0:12:12
10Rally Cycling0:12:55
11Dimension Data0:16:45
12UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:17:26
13EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:19:57
14Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:33
15Mitchelton-Scott0:20:56
16Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:23:10
17Team Sunweb0:30:36

 

Latest on Cyclingnews