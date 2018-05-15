Image 1 of 29 Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) leads the bunch on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 29 Team Sky's Egan Bernal wins stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 29 Swiss champion Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale) keeps pace during stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 29 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) is all smiles ahead of stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 29 The bunch is still together as it approaches the final climb of Gibraltar Road on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 29 The peloton passes through stunning scenery during stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 29 The main field is strung out on the lower slopes of Gibraltar Road on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 29 World champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the bunch on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 29 Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) leads on the climb of Gibraltar Road on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 29 Team Sky's Tao Geoghegan Hart at the head of affairs on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 29 No time for cookies for Team Sky's Sebastian Henao on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 29 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) takes third on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 29 Sebastian Henao leads the bunch through 'Cookie Corner' during stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 29 Team Sky's Sebastian Henao is followed by teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart during stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 29 The riders have little time to enjoy the scenery on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California from Ventura to Gibraltar Road (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 29 Team Sky's Egan Bernal points to his sponsor's logo after winning stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 29 Egan Bernal (Team Sky) is delighted to take the win at Gibraltar Road on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 29 Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors) leads the peloton on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 29 Egan Bernal (Team Sky) celebrates winning stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California at Gibraltar Road (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 29 2018 Tour of California race leader Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 29 The race is strung out during stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 29 Iljo Keisse leads his Quick-Step Floors teammates during stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 29 Race leader Fernando Gaviria in yellow on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 29 Race leader Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) is happy in the bunch during stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 29 The 2018 Tour of California field lines up in Ventura ahead of stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 29 And they're off: the peloton leaves Ventura on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 29 Team Sky's Egan Bernal takes the yellow leader's jersey after stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 29 Egan Bernal (Team Sky) takes the win on stage 2 of the Tour of California at Gibraltar Road (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 29 Egan Bernal (Team Sky) salutes the crowd on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images)

Colombian Egan Bernal (Team Sky) claimed a solo victory on stage 2 of the Tour of California with a definitive attack in the final two kilometres, and with it assumed the race lead. Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) was second on the stage, with Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) third.

Bernal, 21, emerged from the final group of 13 and powered to a 21-second margin over Majka, who was second overall in the race last year, and a 25-second cushion over Yates. With his stage win – the second straight win by a Colombian rider following Fernando Gaviria's victory on Sunday's opening stage – Bernal leads the week-long event by 25 seconds over Majka and 31 seconds over Yates.

"In the final two kilometres I attacked and I arrived alone," said Bernal, who collected his fourth win this season and the seventh of his young career. "I'm so happy because the team did a really good job, and I'm so happy to be in this race."

Bernal, the current Colombian national time trial champion, whose early season wins include a stage of the Tour de Romandie, is in a unique position at the top of the field. In addition to the leader's jersey, Bernal holds the best climber, best young rider and points jerseys.

"Before the stage, we talked about it," said Bernal. "We wanted to make it a really hard stage. The last climb was the most important part of the race. Tao (Geoghegan Hart) did a really good job, so I knew I had to take control of the race."

Team Sky often controlled the race, particularly on the final 12km climb and on the eight per cent average gradient to the Gibraltar Road finish. Geoghegan Hart, jersey unzipped, controlled much of the closing kilometres at the front at a high cadence, and pulled his team leader into an ideal position.

With the 2km marker just up the road, Bernal bolted to the front and there was no response from the expected pursuers. Brent Bookwalter (BMC), fourth and third overall the past two years, and teammate Tejay van Garderen, who won the race in 2013, were among the final group of 13 Bernal authoritatively dropped. Neilson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo), who finished fifth on the same stage two years ago to eventual race winner Julian Alaphilippe, dropped off the front group earlier on the final climb.

With the expected general classification shake-up, but with the unexpected stage results, seven riders remain within one minute of Bernal. Van Garderen, a favourite for the stage 4 time trial in San Jose, is eighth in the GC, trailing by a minute.

"I don't know about the time trial; we will have to wait and see," Bernal said. "It will be hard for me."

Despite being the reigning national time trial champion, Colombia's cycling stars are known for their climbing specialities but not so much for their time-trialling.

How it unfolded

Just like in the opening stage, a break developed early. Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel), Adam De Vos (Rally) and Australian Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) escaped from the field after around three kilometres. The threesome all began the stage 10 seconds behind Gaviria, the former race leader.

Knowing the final ascent to Gibraltar Road would determine the stage winner and new general classification leader, the field remained controlled while the leading trio expanded its cushion. The advantage moved to nearly six minutes entering Ojai, about 90km into the 157km stage.

The field soon realised the gap was big enough, and steadily sliced its deficit to less than a minute approaching Carpinteria, another 35km along the route, and with 34km left. Bora-Hansgrohe and Sky moved to the front, with three-time world champion Peter Sagan manoeuvering into position for the anticipated role of working for Majka as far as possible in the final 12km ascent.

Campanioni, a stage winner and overall winner in April at the Joe Martin stage race, claimed all of the four mid-race KOMs, followed by De Vos and Clarke each time. The leading trio was absorbed into the field with 16km left, just after the fourth and final category 3 climb. And then the scramble to the finish began. The breakaway lasted for 138km and about 3 hours and 40 minutes.

At the base of the climb, and with the field together, Michael Schär (BMC) moved to the front for an extended pull and brought along teammates van Garderen and Bookwalter. Within 1km, and with the gradient increasing, the field blew apart, and only two dozen riders of the field of 117 remained at the front. With 8km left, the race had eclipsed the four-hour mark for the day. After another kilometre, the lead group was reduced to 15, then to 13 with 3km remaining, with Bernal about to make his winning move.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 4:14:00 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:21 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:25 4 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:30 5 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 7 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:40 8 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:50 9 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:59 10 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:01 11 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:04 12 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:10 13 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:15 14 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:57 15 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:11 16 William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:18 17 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:25 18 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 19 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:43 20 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:02:45 21 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:55 22 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 23 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:02:58 24 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:39 25 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 26 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 28 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:02 29 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:16 30 Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:06:12 31 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 32 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 33 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 35 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:51 36 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 37 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 38 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:06:57 39 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:10 40 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:13 41 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:48 42 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 43 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:08:28 44 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:46 45 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:31 46 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 48 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 49 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:10:12 50 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:24 51 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:41 52 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:11:50 53 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:12:42 54 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:14:24 55 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 56 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 57 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 58 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 59 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 60 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 61 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 62 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 63 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 64 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:50 65 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:17:08 66 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:30 67 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 68 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 69 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 70 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 71 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 72 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 73 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 74 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 75 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 76 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 77 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 78 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 79 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 80 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 81 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 82 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 83 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 84 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 85 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 86 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 87 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 88 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 89 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 90 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 91 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 92 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 93 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 94 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 95 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 96 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 97 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 98 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 99 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 100 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 101 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 102 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 103 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 104 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 105 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 106 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 107 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 108 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 109 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 110 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 111 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 112 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 113 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:19:41 114 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:10 115 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 0:20:21 116 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 117 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin

Sprint 1 - Santa Paula, 64.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 3 pts 2 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 2 3 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 2 - Carpenteria, 123km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 3 pts 2 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 2 3 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Finish - Gibraltar Road, 157km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 9 4 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 7 5 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 6 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 5 7 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 4 8 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 10 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 1 - Balcom Canyon Road, 50km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 3 pts 2 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 2 3 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 2 - Ojai Road Summit, 76km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 3 pts 2 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 2 3 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 3 - Casitas Pass Summit, 108.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 3 pts 2 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 2 3 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 4 - Greenwall Ave Summit, 134km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 3 pts 2 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 2 3 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 5 - Gibraltar Road Finish, 157km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 11 4 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 9 5 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 6 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 7 7 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 6 8 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 4:14:00 2 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:40 3 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:59 5 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:01 6 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:04 7 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:10 8 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:15 9 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:57 10 William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:18 11 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:43 12 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:02:58 13 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:39 14 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:02 15 Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:06:12 16 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 17 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 18 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 19 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:51 20 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:06:57 21 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:31 22 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 23 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:24 24 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:14:24 25 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 26 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:50 27 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:18:30 28 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 29 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 30 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 31 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 32 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 33 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 34 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 35 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 36 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 37 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 38 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 39 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 40 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 41 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek-Segafredo 12:47:09 2 BMC Racing Team 0:01:45 3 Team Sky 0:02:13 4 UAE Team Emirates 0:03:11 5 Hagens Berman Axeon 0:06:04 6 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:13 7 Quick-Step Floors 0:08:19 8 AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:31 9 Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:12 10 Rally Cycling 0:12:55 11 Dimension Data 0:16:45 12 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:17:26 13 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:19:57 14 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:33 15 Mitchelton-Scott 0:20:56 16 Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:23:10 17 Team Sunweb 0:30:36

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 7:16:13 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:25 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:31 4 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:40 5 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 6 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:50 8 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:00 9 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:09 10 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:11 11 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:14 12 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:20 13 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:25 14 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:07 15 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:21 16 William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:28 17 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:35 18 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 19 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:53 20 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:02:55 21 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:05 22 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 23 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:03:08 24 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:03:49 25 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 26 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 28 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:12 29 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:26 30 Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:06:22 31 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 33 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 34 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 35 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:06:57 36 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:01 37 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 38 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:07:07 39 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:20 40 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:23 41 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:58 42 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:08:38 44 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:56 45 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:41 46 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 47 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 49 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:10:22 50 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:51 51 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:55 52 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:12:00 53 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:12:52 54 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:34 55 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 56 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 57 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 58 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 59 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 60 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 61 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 62 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 63 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 64 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:00 65 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:17:18 66 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:18:30 67 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:34 68 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 69 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 70 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:36 71 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 72 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:18:38 73 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:18:39 74 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:18:40 75 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 76 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 77 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 78 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 79 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 80 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 81 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 82 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 83 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 84 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 85 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 86 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 87 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 88 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 89 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 90 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 91 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 92 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 93 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 94 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 95 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 96 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 97 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 98 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 99 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 100 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 101 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 102 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 104 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 105 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 106 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 107 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 108 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 109 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 110 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:19:11 111 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:19:37 112 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:19:50 113 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:19:52 114 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:20 115 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:31 116 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 117 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:17

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 15 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 12 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 9 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 7 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 7 8 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 7 9 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 6 10 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 11 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 12 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 6 13 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 5 14 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 5 15 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 4 16 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 4 17 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4 18 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 4 19 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 20 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 3 21 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 22 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 23 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 2 24 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 2 25 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 1 26 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 3 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 12 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 11 5 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 9 6 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 7 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 8 8 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 7 9 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 6 10 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 11 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 7:16:13 2 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:40 3 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:09 5 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:11 6 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:14 7 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:20 8 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:25 9 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:07 10 William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:28 11 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:53 12 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:03:08 13 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:49 14 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:12 15 Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:06:22 16 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 17 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 18 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 19 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:01 20 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:07:07 21 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:41 22 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 23 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:55 24 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:34 25 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 26 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:00 27 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:18:30 28 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:34 29 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 30 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:18:39 31 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:18:40 32 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 33 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 34 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 35 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 36 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 37 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 38 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 39 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 40 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 41 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources