Tour of California past winners

Champions 2006 - 2017

2017George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
2016Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
2015Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
2014Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
2013Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
2012Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
2011Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
2010Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
2009Levi Leipheimer (USA) Astana
2008Levi Leipheimer (USA) Astana
2007Levi Leipheimer (USA) Discovery Channel
2006Floyd Landis (USA) Phonak Hearing Systems

