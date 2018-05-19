Bernal seals Tour of California victory
Kirsten Frattini, Laura Weislo
Gaviria holds off Walscheid in final stage in Sacramento
Stage 7: Sacramento -
Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) made it three sprint stages for three as he powered to victory in Sacramento on the final stage 7 of the Tour of California, topping Sunweb's Max Walscheid and Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott).
Related Articles
Egan Bernal (Team Sky) cruised in to claim the overall victory of the Tour of California after being ushered through the sunny streets of Sacramento expertly by his teammates.
The Colombian added to his neo-pro season success that also included second place in the Tour de Romandie, the win in the first edition of the Colombia Oro y Paz, the best young rider's jersey in the Tour Down Under and in Romandie, and two stage wins in California.
"I'm so happy because it's my first overall win in the WorldTour level," Bernal said in the post-race press conference."Today I felt great and the team did a really good all day riding."
The pan-flat stage was tailor-made for the sprinters, and although a determined breakaway lasted to the end of the penultimate local lap, the fast men chased it down to battle to take the green points jersey off Bernal's shoulders.
When Team Sky finally ceded the front, it was Mitchelton-Scott who drag-raced with Katusha-Alpecin for control. But it was too far out for the German team's lead-out, and Quick-Step pulled away with Gaviria in tow.
The lead-out for Gaviria was a bit premature, and Walscheid came within centimetres of the win with a late surge, but the photo-finish swung in favour of the Colombian.
"This one was really close," Gaviria said in the post-stage press conference. "When I crossed the finish line I thought I was second. But then after the finish they came to me and said, 'You win.' OK. I'm really happy, but it was a really good job from the team all week. We were always all together for the sprint, always good position for me in the sprint, and I'm really happy with the week."
Walscheid, who finished eighth on stage 1 and was caught behind a crash in the stage 5 sprint, said he owed his Saturday result to positioning and effort.
"I had a really good spot in the final laps," he told Cyclingnews in the finishing straight. "It was super hard fighting, but I was willing to do it and it worked out."
How it unfolded
Stage 7 is a flat route that finished with circuits around the Capitol complex in downtown Sacramento. The men raced 143km, with one larger loop out of town, and three short finishing circuits on the outskirts of Capitol Park in the downtown area.
There were two intermediate sprints at the 62km mark in Winters and at the start of the finishing circuits.
The GC was very much sewn up after the queen stage with Bernal, who won stage 2 on Gibraltar Road and stage 6 in South Lake Tahoe, leading the way by 1:25 over van Garderen and 2:14 over third-placed Martinez. And so the stage moved into the hands of the sprinter teams.
The all-star cast of sprinters in the field included world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin), Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors), and Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott).
In the previous two sprints; stage 1 in Long Beach and stage 5 in Elk Grove, the podiums were identical with Gaviria taking the wins ahead of Ewan and Sagan, so there was no doubt that the other sprinters would want to try for a stage win.
A breakaway of four shot off the front in the opening kilometres that included Neilson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo), Adam De Vos (Rally), Mikkel Bjerg (Hagens Berman Axeon), Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare). At the 14km mark, they stretched their lead out of one minute.
Katusha-Alpecin did much of the pace-setting during the stage, holding the breakaway at roughly two minutes. The team, working for Kittel, had some assistance from Bora-Hansgrohe and Mitchelton-Scott, working for their sprinters Sagan and Ewan.
In the breakaway, De Vos picked up full points at the intermediate sprint in Winters ahead of Clarke and Powless, but the gap following the sprint then dropped to under two minutes.
The gap was further reduced to 30 seconds after Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) put forth a dig from the peloton. The move didn't get far, but it caused some nervousness in the field and sprinter teams like Bora-Hansgrohe with Sagan, launched forward.
Although Powless put in an attack ahead of the final circuits, he was brought back in the fold, and the four-men stayed together. Organisers announced that Bjerg would collect the most courageous rider award at the end of the stage. De Vos took the intermediate sprint as they entered the circuits, and they held a 20-second lead.
Their time out front came to an end just ahead of the finish line hearing the bell that signalled one lap to go, as Katusha-Alpecin, Quick-Step Floors, and Mitchelton-Scott stormed passed them in the set-up for the final sprint.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3:07:39
|2
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|8
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|9
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|12
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|15
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|19
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|21
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|23
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|24
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|26
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|28
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|30
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|32
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|33
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|34
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|38
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|39
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|41
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|42
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|43
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|44
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|46
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|47
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|48
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|49
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|52
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|53
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|54
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|55
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|58
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|59
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:16
|60
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|61
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|62
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|63
|William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|64
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|67
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|69
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|70
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|71
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|72
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|73
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|74
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|76
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|77
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|78
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|79
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|80
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|81
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|82
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|83
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|84
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|85
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|86
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|87
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|88
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:00:28
|89
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:39
|90
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:42
|91
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:51
|92
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|93
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|94
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|95
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|96
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|97
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:13
|98
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|99
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|100
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|101
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|102
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:21
|103
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|104
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|105
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|106
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|107
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:33
|108
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:40
|109
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:08
|110
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:26
|111
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:34
|112
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|3
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|pts
|2
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|12
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|5
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|6
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|7
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|4
|8
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|9
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|10
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|9:22:57
|2
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Rally Cycling
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Team Sky
|13
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:16
|15
|Dimension Data
|16
|Holowesko-Citadel
|0:00:32
|17
|Team Sunweb
|0:01:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|25:34:19
|2
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:25
|3
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:14
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:16
|5
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:28
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:01
|7
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:28
|8
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:50
|9
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:59
|10
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:01
|11
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:40
|12
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:11
|13
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:03
|14
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:05
|15
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:25
|16
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:07:33
|17
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:57
|18
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:07
|19
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:10
|20
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:24
|21
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:55
|22
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:16
|23
|William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:10:33
|24
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:13:20
|25
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:40
|26
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:14:55
|27
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:15:27
|28
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|29
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:40
|30
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:33
|31
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:16:56
|32
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:02
|33
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:25
|34
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:18:35
|35
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:11
|36
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:20:37
|37
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:11
|38
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:22:12
|39
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:17
|40
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:22:29
|41
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:50
|42
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:01
|43
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:24:32
|44
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:45
|45
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:25:58
|46
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:27:24
|47
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:10
|48
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:29:13
|49
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:30:24
|50
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:55
|51
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:57
|52
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:33:04
|53
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:36:14
|54
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:32
|55
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:36:34
|56
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:36:35
|57
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:37:14
|58
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:37:58
|59
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:40:58
|60
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:41:10
|61
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:41:31
|62
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:42:07
|63
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:42:19
|64
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:42:22
|65
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:42:24
|66
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:42:42
|67
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:44:05
|68
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:44:19
|69
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:44:46
|70
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:45:58
|71
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:46:15
|72
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:47:54
|73
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:47:58
|74
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:48:11
|75
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:48:16
|76
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:48:34
|77
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:48:40
|78
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:49:41
|79
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:50:32
|80
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:50:47
|81
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:50:50
|82
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:51:22
|83
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:51:41
|84
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:52:44
|85
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:54:06
|86
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:54:58
|87
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:55:28
|88
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:55:37
|89
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:55:54
|90
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:56:34
|91
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:56:41
|92
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:57:13
|93
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:57:58
|94
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:58:14
|95
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:58:25
|96
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:58:37
|97
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:58:42
|98
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:59:00
|99
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:59:08
|100
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:59:23
|101
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:59:50
|102
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|1:00:26
|103
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:01:09
|104
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1:01:58
|105
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:02:58
|106
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:03:37
|107
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|1:04:23
|108
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|1:04:26
|109
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:04:49
|110
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:05:18
|111
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:06:12
|112
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:08:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|45
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|42
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|36
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|26
|6
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|7
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|18
|8
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|15
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|11
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|12
|12
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|13
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|14
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|15
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|16
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|17
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|7
|18
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|19
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|20
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|21
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|6
|22
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|6
|23
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|6
|24
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|5
|25
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|26
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|27
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|28
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|29
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|30
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|4
|31
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|4
|32
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|33
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|34
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|4
|35
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|36
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|37
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|38
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|4
|39
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|40
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|41
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|42
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|43
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|2
|44
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|45
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|46
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|47
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|48
|William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|49
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|pts
|2
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|33
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|26
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|5
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|18
|6
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|8
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|9
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|9
|10
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|11
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|8
|12
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|13
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|14
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|7
|15
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|16
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|17
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|18
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|19
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|3
|20
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|21
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|22
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|2
|23
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|24
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|25
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|26
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|25:34:19
|2
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:14
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:28
|4
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:28
|5
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:50
|6
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:11
|7
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:03
|8
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:05
|9
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:25
|10
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:07
|11
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:16
|12
|William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:10:33
|13
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:13:20
|14
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:14:55
|15
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:15:27
|16
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:16:56
|17
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:02
|18
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:25
|19
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:18:35
|20
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:20:37
|21
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:24:32
|22
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:45
|23
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:29:13
|24
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:41:10
|25
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:42:19
|26
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:42:22
|27
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:47:54
|28
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:48:34
|29
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:54:06
|30
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:56:34
|31
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:57:58
|32
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:58:37
|33
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:59:08
|34
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:03:37
|35
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:04:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|76:55:41
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:18
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:09:26
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:35
|5
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:16:59
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:24
|7
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:26:29
|8
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:27:27
|9
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:34:44
|10
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:34:47
|11
|Rally Cycling
|0:37:06
|12
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:38:58
|13
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:45:16
|14
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:51:05
|15
|Dimension Data
|1:08:23
|16
|Holowesko-Citadel
|1:15:32
|17
|Team Sunweb
|1:23:50
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy