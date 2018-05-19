Trending

Bernal seals Tour of California victory

,

Gaviria holds off Walscheid in final stage in Sacramento

Image 1 of 11

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step) gets the stage win - just! - from Sunweb's Max Walscheid

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step) gets the stage win - just! - from Sunweb's Max Walscheid
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 11

It was the bike throw wot won it: Quick-Step's Fernando Gaviria times it to perfection to take his third stage win at the 2018 Tour of California on stage 7, denying Max Walscheid (Sunweb) his first

It was the bike throw wot won it: Quick-Step's Fernando Gaviria times it to perfection to take his third stage win at the 2018 Tour of California on stage 7, denying Max Walscheid (Sunweb) his first
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 11

Team Sky's Egan Bernal is all smiles in Sacramento after winning the 2018 Tour of California title

Team Sky's Egan Bernal is all smiles in Sacramento after winning the 2018 Tour of California title
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 11

The final podium at the 2018 Tour of California: winner Egan Bernal (Sky), flanked by second placed Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and third placed Dani Martinez (EF-Drapac)

The final podium at the 2018 Tour of California: winner Egan Bernal (Sky), flanked by second placed Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and third placed Dani Martinez (EF-Drapac)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 11

Overall winners in California: Egan Bernal (Team Sky) and Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare)

Overall winners in California: Egan Bernal (Team Sky) and Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 11

The podium for stage 7 of the 2018 Tour of California: winner Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step) with Max Walsheid (Sunweb) and Mitchelton-Scott's Caleb Ewan

The podium for stage 7 of the 2018 Tour of California: winner Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step) with Max Walsheid (Sunweb) and Mitchelton-Scott's Caleb Ewan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 11

Team Sky's Ian Stannard and Luke Rowe enjoy themselves just a bit too much after scooping the 'best team' prize at the 2018 Tour of California

Team Sky's Ian Stannard and Luke Rowe enjoy themselves just a bit too much after scooping the 'best team' prize at the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 11

Team Sky's Egan Bernal celebrates winning the 2018 Tour of California with some of his Colombian fans in Sacramento

Team Sky's Egan Bernal celebrates winning the 2018 Tour of California with some of his Colombian fans in Sacramento
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 11

Celebration time for Team Sky who were the best team at the 2018 Tour of California

Celebration time for Team Sky who were the best team at the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 11

The final podium for the 2018 Tour of California: winner Egan Bernal (Team Sky) with BMC's Tejay van Garderen and EF-Drapac's Dani Martinez

The final podium for the 2018 Tour of California: winner Egan Bernal (Team Sky) with BMC's Tejay van Garderen and EF-Drapac's Dani Martinez
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 11

Stage 7 winner Fernando Gaviria (Quick Step) and mountains jersey winner Toms Skujins (Trek Segafredo) at the 2018 Tour of California post-race press conference

Stage 7 winner Fernando Gaviria (Quick Step) and mountains jersey winner Toms Skujins (Trek Segafredo) at the 2018 Tour of California post-race press conference
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) made it three sprint stages for three as he powered to victory in Sacramento on the final stage 7 of the Tour of California, topping Sunweb's Max Walscheid and Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott).

Related Articles

Tour of California stage 7 – Race debrief

Colombians dominate at Tour of California

Tour of California 2018: Stage 7 highlights – Video

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) cruised in to claim the overall victory of the Tour of California after being ushered through the sunny streets of Sacramento expertly by his teammates.

The Colombian added to his neo-pro season success that also included second place in the Tour de Romandie, the win in the first edition of the Colombia Oro y Paz, the best young rider's jersey in the Tour Down Under and in Romandie, and two stage wins in California.

"I'm so happy because it's my first overall win in the WorldTour level," Bernal said in the post-race press conference."Today I felt great and the team did a really good all day riding." 

The pan-flat stage was tailor-made for the sprinters, and although a determined breakaway lasted to the end of the penultimate local lap, the fast men chased it down to battle to take the green points jersey off Bernal's shoulders.

When Team Sky finally ceded the front, it was Mitchelton-Scott who drag-raced with Katusha-Alpecin for control. But it was too far out for the German team's lead-out, and Quick-Step pulled away with Gaviria in tow.

The lead-out for Gaviria was a bit premature, and Walscheid came within centimetres of the win with a late surge, but the photo-finish swung in favour of the Colombian.

"This one was really close," Gaviria said in the post-stage press conference. "When I crossed the finish line I thought I was second. But then after the finish they came to me and said, 'You win.' OK. I'm really happy, but it was a really good job from the team all week. We were always all together for the sprint, always good position for me in the sprint, and I'm really happy with the week."

Walscheid, who finished eighth on stage 1 and was caught behind a crash in the stage 5 sprint, said he owed his Saturday result to positioning and effort.

"I had a really good spot in the final laps," he told Cyclingnews in the finishing straight. "It was super hard fighting, but I was willing to do it and it worked out."

How it unfolded

Stage 7 is a flat route that finished with circuits around the Capitol complex in downtown Sacramento. The men raced 143km, with one larger loop out of town, and three short finishing circuits on the outskirts of Capitol Park in the downtown area.

There were two intermediate sprints at the 62km mark in Winters and at the start of the finishing circuits.

The GC was very much sewn up after the queen stage with Bernal, who won stage 2 on Gibraltar Road and stage 6 in South Lake Tahoe, leading the way by 1:25 over van Garderen and 2:14 over third-placed Martinez. And so the stage moved into the hands of the sprinter teams.

The all-star cast of sprinters in the field included world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin), Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors), and Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott).

In the previous two sprints; stage 1 in Long Beach and stage 5 in Elk Grove, the podiums were identical with Gaviria taking the wins ahead of Ewan and Sagan, so there was no doubt that the other sprinters would want to try for a stage win.

A breakaway of four shot off the front in the opening kilometres that included Neilson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo), Adam De Vos (Rally), Mikkel Bjerg (Hagens Berman Axeon), Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare). At the 14km mark, they stretched their lead out of one minute.

Katusha-Alpecin did much of the pace-setting during the stage, holding the breakaway at roughly two minutes. The team, working for Kittel, had some assistance from Bora-Hansgrohe and Mitchelton-Scott, working for their sprinters Sagan and Ewan.

In the breakaway, De Vos picked up full points at the intermediate sprint in Winters ahead of Clarke and Powless, but the gap following the sprint then dropped to under two minutes.

The gap was further reduced to 30 seconds after Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) put forth a dig from the peloton. The move didn't get far, but it caused some nervousness in the field and sprinter teams like Bora-Hansgrohe with Sagan, launched forward.

Although Powless put in an attack ahead of the final circuits, he was brought back in the fold, and the four-men stayed together. Organisers announced that Bjerg would collect the most courageous rider award at the end of the stage. De Vos took the intermediate sprint as they entered the circuits, and they held a 20-second lead.

Their time out front came to an end just ahead of the finish line hearing the bell that signalled one lap to go, as Katusha-Alpecin, Quick-Step Floors, and Mitchelton-Scott stormed passed them in the set-up for the final sprint.

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors3:07:39
2Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
7Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
8Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
9Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
10Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
11Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
12Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
13Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
14Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
15Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
17Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
18Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
19Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
20Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
21Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
22Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
23Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
24Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
25Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
26Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
28Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
29Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
30Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
31Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
32Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
33Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
34Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
35Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
36Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
37Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
38Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
39Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
40Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
41Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
42Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
43Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
44Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
45Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
46Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
47Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
48Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
49Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
50Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
51Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
52Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
53Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
54Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
55Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
56Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
57Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
58Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
59Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:16
60Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
61Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
62Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
63William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
64Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
65Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
66Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
67Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
68Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
69Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
70Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
71Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
72Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
73Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
74Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
75Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
76Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
77Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
78Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
79Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
80Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
81Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
82Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
83Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
84TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
85Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
86Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
87Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
88John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:00:28
89Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:00:39
90Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:42
91Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:51
92Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
93Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
94Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
95Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
96Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
97Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:13
98Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
99Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
100Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
101Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
102Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:21
103Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
104Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
105Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
106Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
107Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:33
108Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:40
109Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:08
110Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:26
111Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:34
112Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates

Sprint 1 - Winters, 62. km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling3pts
2Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
3Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Sprint 2 - Sacramento (1st crossing), 132.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling3pts
2Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo2
3Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors15pts
2Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb12
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott9
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe7
5Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources6
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates5
7Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon4
8Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling3
9Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
10Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe9:22:57
2Hagens Berman Axeon
3Quick-Step Floors
4Mitchelton-Scott
5UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
6EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
7Trek-Segafredo
8BMC Racing Team
9UAE Team Emirates
10Rally Cycling
11AG2R La Mondiale
12Team Sky
13LottoNl-Jumbo
14Katusha-Alpecin0:00:16
15Dimension Data
16Holowesko-Citadel0:00:32
17Team Sunweb0:01:07

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky25:34:19
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:25
3Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:14
4Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:16
5Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:02:28
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:01
7Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:28
8Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:03:50
9Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:03:59
10Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:01
11Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:40
12Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:06:11
13Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:03
14Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:07:05
15Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:25
16Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:07:33
17Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:07:57
18Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:08:07
19Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:08:10
20Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:24
21Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:09:55
22Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:16
23William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:10:33
24Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:13:20
25Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:40
26TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:14:55
27Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:15:27
28Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
29Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:40
30Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:33
31Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:16:56
32Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:17:02
33Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:18:25
34Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:18:35
35Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:11
36Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:20:37
37Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:11
38Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:22:12
39Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:17
40Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:22:29
41Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:50
42Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:24:01
43Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:32
44Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:45
45Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:25:58
46Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:27:24
47Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:10
48Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:29:13
49Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:30:24
50Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:30:55
51Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:57
52Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:33:04
53Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:36:14
54Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:32
55Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:36:34
56Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:36:35
57Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:37:14
58Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:37:58
59Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:40:58
60Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:41:10
61Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:41:31
62Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:42:07
63Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:42:19
64Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:42:22
65Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:42:24
66Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:42:42
67Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:44:05
68Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:44:19
69Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:44:46
70Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:45:58
71Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:46:15
72Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:47:54
73Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:47:58
74Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:48:11
75Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:48:16
76Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:48:34
77Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling0:48:40
78Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:49:41
79Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:50:32
80Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:50:47
81Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:50:50
82Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:51:22
83Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:51:41
84Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:52:44
85Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:54:06
86Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling0:54:58
87Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:55:28
88John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:55:37
89Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:55:54
90Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:56:34
91Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:56:41
92Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:57:13
93Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:57:58
94Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:58:14
95Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:58:25
96Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:58:37
97Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:58:42
98Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:59:00
99Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:59:08
100Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:59:23
101Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott0:59:50
102Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data1:00:26
103Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:01:09
104Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1:01:58
105Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:02:58
106Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:03:37
107Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data1:04:23
108Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling1:04:26
109Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb1:04:49
110Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:05:18
111Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb1:06:12
112Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:08:57

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors45pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott42
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky36
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe32
5Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott26
6Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo18
7Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon18
8Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb15
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe15
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates13
11Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling12
12Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9
13Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky9
14Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale9
15Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin7
16Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo7
17Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling7
18Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale7
19Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team7
20Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin7
21Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb6
22John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources6
23Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources6
24Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources5
25Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
26Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo5
27Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates5
28Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling5
29Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling4
30Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon4
31Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources4
32Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling4
33Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo4
34Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data4
35Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4
36Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
37Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
38Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon4
39Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
40Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
41Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo3
42Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon3
43Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data2
44Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
45Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
46Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors1
47Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo1
48William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1
49Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo34pts
2Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling33
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky26
4Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott20
5Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale18
6Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale13
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe13
8Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo11
9Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon9
10Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team8
11Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling8
12Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky7
13Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates7
14Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon7
15Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale6
16Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo6
17Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling4
18Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
19Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data3
20Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale3
21Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
22Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon2
23Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
24Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1
25Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1
26Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky25:34:19
2Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:14
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:02:28
4Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:28
5Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:03:50
6Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:06:11
7Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:03
8Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:07:05
9Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:25
10Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:08:07
11Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:16
12William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:10:33
13Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:13:20
14TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:14:55
15Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:15:27
16Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:16:56
17Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:17:02
18Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:18:25
19Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:18:35
20Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:20:37
21Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:32
22Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:45
23Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:29:13
24Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:41:10
25Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:42:19
26Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:42:22
27Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:47:54
28Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:48:34
29Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:54:06
30Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:56:34
31Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:57:58
32Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:58:37
33Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:59:08
34Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:03:37
35Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb1:04:49

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky76:55:41
2Trek-Segafredo0:08:18
3BMC Racing Team0:09:26
4UAE Team Emirates0:10:35
5LottoNl-Jumbo0:16:59
6AG2R La Mondiale0:19:24
7Katusha-Alpecin0:26:29
8Hagens Berman Axeon0:27:27
9EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:34:44
10Quick-Step Floors0:34:47
11Rally Cycling0:37:06
12Mitchelton-Scott0:38:58
13Bora-Hansgrohe0:45:16
14UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:51:05
15Dimension Data1:08:23
16Holowesko-Citadel1:15:32
17Team Sunweb1:23:50

 

Latest on Cyclingnews