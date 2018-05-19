Image 1 of 11 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step) gets the stage win - just! - from Sunweb's Max Walscheid (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 11 It was the bike throw wot won it: Quick-Step's Fernando Gaviria times it to perfection to take his third stage win at the 2018 Tour of California on stage 7, denying Max Walscheid (Sunweb) his first (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 11 Team Sky's Egan Bernal is all smiles in Sacramento after winning the 2018 Tour of California title (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 11 The final podium at the 2018 Tour of California: winner Egan Bernal (Sky), flanked by second placed Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and third placed Dani Martinez (EF-Drapac) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 11 Overall winners in California: Egan Bernal (Team Sky) and Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 11 The podium for stage 7 of the 2018 Tour of California: winner Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step) with Max Walsheid (Sunweb) and Mitchelton-Scott's Caleb Ewan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 11 Team Sky's Ian Stannard and Luke Rowe enjoy themselves just a bit too much after scooping the 'best team' prize at the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 11 Team Sky's Egan Bernal celebrates winning the 2018 Tour of California with some of his Colombian fans in Sacramento (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 11 Celebration time for Team Sky who were the best team at the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 11 The final podium for the 2018 Tour of California: winner Egan Bernal (Team Sky) with BMC's Tejay van Garderen and EF-Drapac's Dani Martinez (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 11 Stage 7 winner Fernando Gaviria (Quick Step) and mountains jersey winner Toms Skujins (Trek Segafredo) at the 2018 Tour of California post-race press conference (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) made it three sprint stages for three as he powered to victory in Sacramento on the final stage 7 of the Tour of California, topping Sunweb's Max Walscheid and Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott).

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) cruised in to claim the overall victory of the Tour of California after being ushered through the sunny streets of Sacramento expertly by his teammates.

The Colombian added to his neo-pro season success that also included second place in the Tour de Romandie, the win in the first edition of the Colombia Oro y Paz, the best young rider's jersey in the Tour Down Under and in Romandie, and two stage wins in California.

"I'm so happy because it's my first overall win in the WorldTour level," Bernal said in the post-race press conference."Today I felt great and the team did a really good all day riding."

The pan-flat stage was tailor-made for the sprinters, and although a determined breakaway lasted to the end of the penultimate local lap, the fast men chased it down to battle to take the green points jersey off Bernal's shoulders.

When Team Sky finally ceded the front, it was Mitchelton-Scott who drag-raced with Katusha-Alpecin for control. But it was too far out for the German team's lead-out, and Quick-Step pulled away with Gaviria in tow.

The lead-out for Gaviria was a bit premature, and Walscheid came within centimetres of the win with a late surge, but the photo-finish swung in favour of the Colombian.

"This one was really close," Gaviria said in the post-stage press conference. "When I crossed the finish line I thought I was second. But then after the finish they came to me and said, 'You win.' OK. I'm really happy, but it was a really good job from the team all week. We were always all together for the sprint, always good position for me in the sprint, and I'm really happy with the week."

Walscheid, who finished eighth on stage 1 and was caught behind a crash in the stage 5 sprint, said he owed his Saturday result to positioning and effort.

"I had a really good spot in the final laps," he told Cyclingnews in the finishing straight. "It was super hard fighting, but I was willing to do it and it worked out."

How it unfolded

Stage 7 is a flat route that finished with circuits around the Capitol complex in downtown Sacramento. The men raced 143km, with one larger loop out of town, and three short finishing circuits on the outskirts of Capitol Park in the downtown area.

There were two intermediate sprints at the 62km mark in Winters and at the start of the finishing circuits.

The GC was very much sewn up after the queen stage with Bernal, who won stage 2 on Gibraltar Road and stage 6 in South Lake Tahoe, leading the way by 1:25 over van Garderen and 2:14 over third-placed Martinez. And so the stage moved into the hands of the sprinter teams.

The all-star cast of sprinters in the field included world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin), Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors), and Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott).

In the previous two sprints; stage 1 in Long Beach and stage 5 in Elk Grove, the podiums were identical with Gaviria taking the wins ahead of Ewan and Sagan, so there was no doubt that the other sprinters would want to try for a stage win.

A breakaway of four shot off the front in the opening kilometres that included Neilson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo), Adam De Vos (Rally), Mikkel Bjerg (Hagens Berman Axeon), Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare). At the 14km mark, they stretched their lead out of one minute.

Katusha-Alpecin did much of the pace-setting during the stage, holding the breakaway at roughly two minutes. The team, working for Kittel, had some assistance from Bora-Hansgrohe and Mitchelton-Scott, working for their sprinters Sagan and Ewan.

In the breakaway, De Vos picked up full points at the intermediate sprint in Winters ahead of Clarke and Powless, but the gap following the sprint then dropped to under two minutes.

The gap was further reduced to 30 seconds after Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) put forth a dig from the peloton. The move didn't get far, but it caused some nervousness in the field and sprinter teams like Bora-Hansgrohe with Sagan, launched forward.

Although Powless put in an attack ahead of the final circuits, he was brought back in the fold, and the four-men stayed together. Organisers announced that Bjerg would collect the most courageous rider award at the end of the stage. De Vos took the intermediate sprint as they entered the circuits, and they held a 20-second lead.

Their time out front came to an end just ahead of the finish line hearing the bell that signalled one lap to go, as Katusha-Alpecin, Quick-Step Floors, and Mitchelton-Scott stormed passed them in the set-up for the final sprint.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3:07:39 2 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 7 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 8 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 9 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 11 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 12 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 15 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 17 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 18 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 19 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 20 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 21 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 22 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 23 Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 24 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 25 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 26 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 28 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 29 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 30 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 31 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 32 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 33 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 34 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 35 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 36 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 38 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 39 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 40 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 41 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 42 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 43 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 44 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 45 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 46 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 47 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 48 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 49 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 52 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 53 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 54 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 55 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 56 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 57 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 58 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 59 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:16 60 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 61 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 62 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 63 William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 64 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 65 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 67 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 68 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 69 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 70 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 71 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 72 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 73 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 74 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 76 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 77 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 78 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 79 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 80 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 81 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 82 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 83 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 84 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 85 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 86 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 87 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 88 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:00:28 89 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:39 90 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:42 91 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:51 92 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 93 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 94 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 95 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 96 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 97 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:13 98 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 99 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 100 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 101 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 102 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:21 103 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 104 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 105 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 106 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 107 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:33 108 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:40 109 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:08 110 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:26 111 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:34 112 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates

Sprint 1 - Winters, 62. km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 3 pts 2 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 3 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Sprint 2 - Sacramento (1st crossing), 132.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 3 pts 2 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 3 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 15 pts 2 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 12 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 9 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 5 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 6 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 5 7 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 4 8 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 3 9 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 10 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora-Hansgrohe 9:22:57 2 Hagens Berman Axeon 3 Quick-Step Floors 4 Mitchelton-Scott 5 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 Trek-Segafredo 8 BMC Racing Team 9 UAE Team Emirates 10 Rally Cycling 11 AG2R La Mondiale 12 Team Sky 13 LottoNl-Jumbo 14 Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:16 15 Dimension Data 16 Holowesko-Citadel 0:00:32 17 Team Sunweb 0:01:07

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 25:34:19 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:25 3 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:14 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:16 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:28 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:01 7 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:28 8 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:50 9 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:59 10 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:01 11 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:40 12 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:11 13 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:03 14 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:05 15 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:25 16 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:07:33 17 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:57 18 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:07 19 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:10 20 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:24 21 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:09:55 22 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:16 23 William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:10:33 24 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:13:20 25 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:40 26 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:14:55 27 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:15:27 28 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 29 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:40 30 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:33 31 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:16:56 32 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:02 33 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:18:25 34 Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:18:35 35 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:11 36 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:20:37 37 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:11 38 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:22:12 39 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:17 40 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:22:29 41 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:50 42 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:24:01 43 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:32 44 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:45 45 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:25:58 46 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:27:24 47 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:10 48 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 0:29:13 49 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:30:24 50 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:55 51 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:57 52 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:33:04 53 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:36:14 54 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:32 55 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:36:34 56 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:36:35 57 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:37:14 58 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:37:58 59 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:40:58 60 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:41:10 61 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:41:31 62 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:42:07 63 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:42:19 64 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:42:22 65 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:42:24 66 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:42:42 67 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:44:05 68 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:44:19 69 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:44:46 70 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:45:58 71 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:46:15 72 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:47:54 73 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:47:58 74 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:48:11 75 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:48:16 76 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:48:34 77 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 0:48:40 78 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:49:41 79 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:50:32 80 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:50:47 81 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:50:50 82 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:51:22 83 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:51:41 84 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:52:44 85 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:54:06 86 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:54:58 87 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:55:28 88 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:55:37 89 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:55:54 90 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:56:34 91 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:56:41 92 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:57:13 93 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:57:58 94 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:58:14 95 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:58:25 96 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:58:37 97 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:58:42 98 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:59:00 99 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:59:08 100 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:59:23 101 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 0:59:50 102 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 1:00:26 103 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:01:09 104 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1:01:58 105 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:02:58 106 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:03:37 107 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 1:04:23 108 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 1:04:26 109 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:04:49 110 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:05:18 111 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:06:12 112 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:08:57

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 45 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 42 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 36 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 26 6 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 18 7 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 18 8 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 15 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 13 11 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 12 12 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 13 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 9 14 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 9 15 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 7 16 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 7 17 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 7 18 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 19 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 20 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 7 21 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 6 22 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 6 23 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 6 24 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 5 25 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 26 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5 27 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 5 28 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 5 29 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 4 30 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 4 31 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 4 32 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 4 33 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 34 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 4 35 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 36 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 37 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 38 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 4 39 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 40 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 41 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 42 Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 43 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 2 44 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 45 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 46 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 1 47 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 1 48 William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1 49 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 34 pts 2 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 33 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 26 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 20 5 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 18 6 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 8 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 9 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 9 10 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 11 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 8 12 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 7 13 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 7 14 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 7 15 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 6 16 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 17 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 4 18 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 19 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 3 20 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 3 21 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 22 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 2 23 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 24 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1 25 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1 26 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 25:34:19 2 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:14 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:28 4 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:28 5 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:50 6 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:11 7 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:03 8 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:05 9 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:25 10 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:07 11 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:16 12 William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:10:33 13 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:13:20 14 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:14:55 15 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:15:27 16 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:16:56 17 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:02 18 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:18:25 19 Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:18:35 20 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:20:37 21 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:32 22 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:45 23 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 0:29:13 24 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:41:10 25 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:42:19 26 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:42:22 27 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:47:54 28 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:48:34 29 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:54:06 30 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:56:34 31 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:57:58 32 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:58:37 33 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:59:08 34 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:03:37 35 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:04:49