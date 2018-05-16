Tour of California: Van Garderen takes time trial win
American moves into race lead after stage 4
Stage 4: San Jose -
BMC's Tejay van Garderen showed his strength to win the individual time trial on stage 4 of the 2018 Tour of California on Wednesday.
Racing in front of his two daughters on the 34.7km stage around Morgan Hill, just south of San Jose, van Garderen came home seven seconds ahead of teammate Patrick Bevin, with Team Sky's Tao Geoghegan Hart third, 32 seconds behind the American.
The expected shake-up in the general classification sees 2013 Tour of California champion van Garderen assume the overall race lead after Egan Bernal (Team Sky) failed to defend his yellow jersey, losing a massive, but not wholly unexpected, 1:23 to van Garderen. The Colombian is now 23 seconds behind in the overall classification, with EF-Drapac's Dani Martinez moving up into third at 37 seconds.
"Today was special motivation: I have my girls here, I have memories from here five years ago," van Garderen explained. "I didn't expect it to go quite this well, but I kind of had it in the back of my mind on Gibraltar [on stage 2] that if I could keep it within a minute, I could maybe take it today. Today was going to be my big power play and I was glad I was able to produce one. It feels great."
Whether he can keep the yellow jersey through to the finish in Sacramento, he said, "I don't know. Right now I'm just soaking in the moment. I think tomorrow and Sacramento should be sprint days. We just have to worry about stage 6 to Tahoe. We really have a strong team. If you want to beat me, you're going to have to go to the bitter end."
How it unfolded
Under overcast skies and with a light breeze, the riders tackled a 34.7km individual time trial in Morgan Hill on a rather uncomplicated course.
As he declared before the stage, U23 world champion Mikkel Bjerg (Hagens Berman Axeon) went for it full gas, setting the fastest time from the first wave of riders by a massive margin. It seemed as if he’d spend much of the day in the hot seat with a 41:40, but an unexpectedly strong ride by pursuit world champion Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) pushed him out of the chair by four seconds.
Ganna spent a few minutes basking in the attention, but was soon expelled from his throne by EF-Drapac’s Lawson Craddock, who went three seconds quicker.
Craddock had ample opportunity to give interviews as he awaited the later riders, but soon BMC’s Bevin ghosted in - his immovable style belied the speed at which he travelled. The Kiwi crushed the course in a time 39 seconds faster than Craddock.
But Bevin’s strong performance was just a teaser: his BMC teammate van Garderen hid the effort just as well, coming within three seconds of Bevin at the intermediate check, and then powering over the second half of the course to beat him by seven full seconds.
The effort paid off with the maillot jaune, the American’s first since last year’s Volta a Catalunya, but unlike the Spanish race, he stands a very good chance of taking home the overall in Sacramento on Saturday.
Bernal held onto his podium position, despite looking uncomfortable on the time trial bike and flat roads, ending the day 23 seconds in arrears.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:47
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:32
|4
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:46
|5
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:49
|6
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:53
|7
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:55
|8
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:56
|9
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:57
|10
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|11
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:59
|12
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:00
|14
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:02
|15
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:15
|16
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:01:16
|17
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:19
|18
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:23
|19
|William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:28
|20
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:29
|21
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:34
|22
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:36
|23
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:41
|24
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:43
|25
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:49
|26
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|27
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:56
|28
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:59
|29
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:01
|30
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:04
|31
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:05
|32
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:07
|33
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:12
|34
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:13
|35
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:26
|36
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:35
|37
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:38
|38
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:39
|39
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:46
|40
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:54
|41
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:02:55
|42
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:03:01
|43
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|44
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:04
|45
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:08
|46
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:12
|47
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:03:17
|48
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|49
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:18
|51
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:19
|52
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:22
|53
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:24
|54
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:28
|55
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:03:29
|56
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:03:31
|57
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:32
|58
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:39
|61
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:40
|63
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:03:44
|64
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:48
|65
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:52
|66
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:54
|67
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|68
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:56
|69
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:06
|70
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:11
|71
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:04:14
|72
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:04:16
|73
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:04:17
|74
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|75
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:04:23
|76
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|77
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:24
|78
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:26
|79
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:37
|80
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:42
|81
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:04:47
|82
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:51
|83
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:02
|84
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:08
|85
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:05:10
|86
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:17
|87
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:05:18
|88
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:05:19
|89
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:20
|90
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|91
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:25
|92
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:26
|93
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:05:29
|94
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:30
|95
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:05:32
|96
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:05:34
|97
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|98
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:37
|99
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:38
|100
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:05:39
|101
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:40
|102
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:46
|103
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:48
|104
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:05:53
|105
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:55
|106
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:06:00
|107
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:02
|108
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:07
|109
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:13
|110
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:06:20
|111
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:31
|112
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:32
|113
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:06:38
|114
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:07:08
|115
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:07:24
|116
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:41:19
|2
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:17
|3
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:21
|4
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:24
|5
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:25
|6
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:27
|7
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:00:44
|8
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:51
|9
|William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:56
|10
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:11
|11
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:27
|12
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:29
|13
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:35
|14
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:06
|15
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:22
|16
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:29
|17
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:02:45
|19
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:46
|20
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:52
|21
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:57
|22
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:02:59
|23
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:00
|24
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:07
|25
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:03:12
|26
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:16
|27
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:22
|28
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:24
|29
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:34
|30
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:03:51
|31
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:52
|32
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:54
|33
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:04:15
|34
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:04:47
|35
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:57
|36
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:05:02
|37
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:05:07
|38
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:30
|39
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:41
|40
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:05:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|2:03:27
|2
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:39
|3
|Team Sky
|0:02:05
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:40
|5
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:03:16
|6
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:15
|7
|Rally Cycling
|0:04:24
|8
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:07
|9
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:01
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:08
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:14
|12
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:45
|13
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:30
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:40
|15
|Team Sunweb
|0:07:53
|16
|Dimension Data
|0:10:44
|17
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:10:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12:50:55
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:23
|3
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:37
|4
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:52
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:07
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:29
|7
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:08
|8
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:13
|9
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:15
|10
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:34
|11
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:36
|12
|William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:56
|13
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:28
|14
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:35
|15
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:03:43
|16
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:45
|17
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:54
|18
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:04:21
|19
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:31
|20
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:36
|21
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:38
|22
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:39
|24
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:22
|25
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:26
|26
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:05:39
|27
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:30
|28
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:06:38
|29
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:48
|30
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:33
|31
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:54
|32
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:09:00
|33
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:12
|34
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:50
|35
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:10:01
|36
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:00
|37
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:05
|38
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:11:34
|39
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:11:47
|40
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:11:55
|41
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:58
|42
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|43
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:09
|44
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:24
|45
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:50
|46
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:14:46
|47
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:15:27
|48
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:10
|49
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:16:38
|50
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:44
|51
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:17:10
|52
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:18:04
|53
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:18:13
|54
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:27
|55
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:29
|56
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:19:48
|57
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:21:00
|58
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:21:01
|59
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:15
|60
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:12
|61
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:22:13
|62
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:31
|63
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:22:37
|64
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:23:26
|65
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:23:43
|66
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:46
|67
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:21
|68
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:24:23
|69
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:24:44
|70
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:24:48
|71
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:16
|72
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:25:37
|73
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:25:55
|74
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:25:57
|75
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:26:21
|76
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:26:22
|77
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:26:28
|78
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:26:30
|79
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:26:51
|80
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:26:58
|81
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|82
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:11
|83
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:29:26
|84
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:30
|85
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|86
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:32
|87
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:29:33
|88
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:29:35
|89
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:29:46
|90
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:30:04
|91
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:30:08
|92
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:30:20
|93
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:30:48
|94
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:06
|95
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:11
|96
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:31:33
|97
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:31:37
|98
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:31:42
|99
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:31:45
|100
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:32:26
|101
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:32:56
|102
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:32:57
|103
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:33:24
|104
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:33:43
|105
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:33:51
|106
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:33:59
|107
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:34:02
|108
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:34:06
|109
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:34:07
|110
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:34:26
|111
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:35:02
|112
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:35:08
|113
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:35:38
|114
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:36:31
|115
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:43:56
|116
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:47:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|21
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|4
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|5
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|8
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|12
|9
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|10
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|11
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|12
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|6
|13
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|14
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|15
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|16
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|5
|17
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|4
|18
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|19
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|20
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|4
|21
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|22
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|23
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|24
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|4
|25
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|26
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|3
|27
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3
|28
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|29
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|30
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|31
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|2
|32
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|33
|William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|34
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|35
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|4
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|12
|5
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|12
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|7
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|8
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|9
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|8
|10
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|11
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|7
|12
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|13
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|6
|14
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|15
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|16
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|17
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|18
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|19
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|12:51:18
|2
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:14
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:29
|4
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:45
|5
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:50
|6
|William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:33
|7
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:05
|8
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:12
|9
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:03:20
|10
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:22
|11
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:15
|12
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:16
|13
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:05:16
|14
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:07
|15
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:06:15
|16
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:10
|17
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:08:37
|18
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:38
|19
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:37
|20
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:11:11
|21
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:35
|22
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|23
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:16:47
|24
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:21:50
|25
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:23:20
|26
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:24:00
|27
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:53
|28
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:25:32
|29
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:26:35
|30
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:29:03
|31
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:09
|32
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:29:10
|33
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:29:23
|34
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:30:25
|35
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:48
|36
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:31:10
|37
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:32:33
|38
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:32:34
|39
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:33:39
|40
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:33:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|38:38:48
|2
|Team Sky
|0:02:00
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:14
|4
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:07:34
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:13
|6
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:25
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:21
|8
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:39
|9
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:42
|10
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:21:45
|11
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:21:51
|12
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:22:26
|13
|Rally Cycling
|0:22:28
|14
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:17
|15
|Dimension Data
|0:33:55
|16
|Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:34:25
|17
|Team Sunweb
|0:45:32
