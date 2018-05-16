Trending

Tour of California: Van Garderen takes time trial win

American moves into race lead after stage 4

Image 1 of 39

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) powers to the stage win in the Tour of California

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) powers to the stage win in the Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 39

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) enjoys his time on the podium as the news leader after stage 4 of the 2018 Tour of California

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) enjoys his time on the podium as the news leader after stage 4 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 39

Nice one, Dad! Van Garderen's daughter congratulates him for a job well done after stage 4 of the 2018 Tour of California

Nice one, Dad! Van Garderen's daughter congratulates him for a job well done after stage 4 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 39

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) concentrates in the start house ahead of the stage 4 TT at the 2018 Tour of California

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) concentrates in the start house ahead of the stage 4 TT at the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 39

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) assumes the race lead at the 2018 Tour of California following his win in the stage 4 time trial

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) assumes the race lead at the 2018 Tour of California following his win in the stage 4 time trial
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 39

Team Sky's Egan Bernal approaches the finish line on the stage 4 TT at the 2018 Tour of California having lost his yellow leader's jersey

Team Sky's Egan Bernal approaches the finish line on the stage 4 TT at the 2018 Tour of California having lost his yellow leader's jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 39

BMC's Tejay van Garderen cools down after winning stage 4 of the 2018 Tour of California

BMC's Tejay van Garderen cools down after winning stage 4 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 39

Quick-Step Floors' Jhonatan Narvaez is on his way on stage 4 of the 2018 Tour of California

Quick-Step Floors' Jhonatan Narvaez is on his way on stage 4 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 39

Dan McLay (EF-Drapac)

Dan McLay (EF-Drapac)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 39

Tyler Magner (Rally Cycling)

Tyler Magner (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 39

Jhonatan Narvaez (Quick-Step) is ready for his ride on stage 4 of the 2018 Tour of California

Jhonatan Narvaez (Quick-Step) is ready for his ride on stage 4 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 39

Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates)

Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 39

Team Sky's Egan Bernal is awarded the white best young rider jersey, as well as holding the climber's jersey and the green sprints jersey after stage 4 at the 2018 Tour of California

Team Sky's Egan Bernal is awarded the white best young rider jersey, as well as holding the climber's jersey and the green sprints jersey after stage 4 at the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 39

Dimension Data's Scott Davies

Dimension Data's Scott Davies
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 39

Floris De Tier (LottoNL-Jumbo) eyes the road ahead of the stage 4 time trial at the 2018 Tour of California

Floris De Tier (LottoNL-Jumbo) eyes the road ahead of the stage 4 time trial at the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 39

Lukasz Wisniowski (Team Sky)

Lukasz Wisniowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 39

Team Sky's Sebastian Henao heads off for 34.7km around the Morgan Hill TT course on stage 4 of the 2018 Tour of California

Team Sky's Sebastian Henao heads off for 34.7km around the Morgan Hill TT course on stage 4 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 39

Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan on the stage 4 TT at the 2018 Tour of California, making what is these days a rare appearance without his world champion's jersey on

Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan on the stage 4 TT at the 2018 Tour of California, making what is these days a rare appearance without his world champion's jersey on
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 39

Team Sky's Egan Bernal is awarded the climber's jersey, as well as holding the green sprints jersey and the white best young rider jersey after stage 4 at the 2018 Tour of California

Team Sky's Egan Bernal is awarded the climber's jersey, as well as holding the green sprints jersey and the white best young rider jersey after stage 4 at the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 39

Patrick Bevin (BMC) on the podium having finished second on the stage 4 TT at the 2018 Tour of California

Patrick Bevin (BMC) on the podium having finished second on the stage 4 TT at the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 39

Team Sky's Tao Geoghegan Hart takes the applause after finishing third on the stage 4 TT at the 2018 Tour of California

Team Sky's Tao Geoghegan Hart takes the applause after finishing third on the stage 4 TT at the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 39

Neilson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Neilson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 39

Katusha-Alpen's Matteo Fabbro

Katusha-Alpen's Matteo Fabbro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 39

Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) time trials in the KOM jersey at the 2018 Tour of California

Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) time trials in the KOM jersey at the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 39

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling)

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 39

Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) readies himself on the start ramp on the stage 4 TT at the 2018 Tour of California

Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) readies himself on the start ramp on the stage 4 TT at the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 39

Taylor Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel)

Taylor Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 39

Katusha-Alpecin's Ian Boswell

Katusha-Alpecin's Ian Boswell
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 39

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare)

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 39

The stage 4 podium at the 2018 Tour of California

The stage 4 podium at the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 39

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 39

Team Sky's Egan Bernal is awarded the green sprints jersey, as well as holding the climber's jersey and the white best young rider jersey after stage 4 at the 2018 Tour of California

Team Sky's Egan Bernal is awarded the green sprints jersey, as well as holding the climber's jersey and the white best young rider jersey after stage 4 at the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 39

Sean Bennett (Hagens Berman Axeon)

Sean Bennett (Hagens Berman Axeon)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 39

Daniel Martinez's (EF-Drapac) TT ride put him into second place overall after stage 4 of the 2018 Tour of California

Daniel Martinez's (EF-Drapac) TT ride put him into second place overall after stage 4 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 39

Team Sky's Egan Bernal was unable to defend his race lead on stage 4 of the 2018 Tour of California

Team Sky's Egan Bernal was unable to defend his race lead on stage 4 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 39

Team Sky's Tao Geoghegan Hart rode well to finish third on stage 4 of the 2018 Tour of California

Team Sky's Tao Geoghegan Hart rode well to finish third on stage 4 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 39

BMC's Patrick Bevin rode to second place on stage 4 of the 2018 Tour of California, finishing seven seconds off the pace

BMC's Patrick Bevin rode to second place on stage 4 of the 2018 Tour of California, finishing seven seconds off the pace
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 39

Got it! Tejay van Garderen punches the air having taken out both the stage win and the overall lead at the 2018 Tour of California after the stage 4 TT

Got it! Tejay van Garderen punches the air having taken out both the stage win and the overall lead at the 2018 Tour of California after the stage 4 TT
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 39

BMC's Tejay van Garderen is cheered home on stage 4 of the 2018 Tour of California

BMC's Tejay van Garderen is cheered home on stage 4 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

BMC's Tejay van Garderen showed his strength to win the individual time trial on stage 4 of the 2018 Tour of California on Wednesday.

Racing in front of his two daughters on the 34.7km stage around Morgan Hill, just south of San Jose, van Garderen came home seven seconds ahead of teammate Patrick Bevin, with Team Sky's Tao Geoghegan Hart third, 32 seconds behind the American.

The expected shake-up in the general classification sees 2013 Tour of California champion van Garderen assume the overall race lead after Egan Bernal (Team Sky) failed to defend his yellow jersey, losing a massive, but not wholly unexpected, 1:23 to van Garderen. The Colombian is now 23 seconds behind in the overall classification, with EF-Drapac's Dani Martinez moving up into third at 37 seconds.

"Today was special motivation: I have my girls here, I have memories from here five years ago," van Garderen explained. "I didn't expect it to go quite this well, but I kind of had it in the back of my mind on Gibraltar [on stage 2] that if I could keep it within a minute, I could maybe take it today. Today was going to be my big power play and I was glad I was able to produce one. It feels great."

Whether he can keep the yellow jersey through to the finish in Sacramento, he said, "I don't know. Right now I'm just soaking in the moment. I think tomorrow and Sacramento should be sprint days. We just have to worry about stage 6 to Tahoe. We really have a strong team. If you want to beat me, you're going to have to go to the bitter end."

How it unfolded

Under overcast skies and with a light breeze, the riders tackled a 34.7km individual time trial in Morgan Hill on a rather uncomplicated course.

As he declared before the stage, U23 world champion Mikkel Bjerg (Hagens Berman Axeon) went for it full gas, setting the fastest time from the first wave of riders by a massive margin. It seemed as if he’d spend much of the day in the hot seat with a 41:40, but an unexpectedly strong ride by pursuit world champion Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) pushed him out of the chair by four seconds.

Ganna spent a few minutes basking in the attention, but was soon expelled from his throne by EF-Drapac’s Lawson Craddock, who went three seconds quicker.

Craddock had ample opportunity to give interviews as he awaited the later riders, but soon BMC’s Bevin ghosted in - his immovable style belied the speed at which he travelled. The Kiwi crushed the course in a time 39 seconds faster than Craddock.

But Bevin’s strong performance was just a teaser: his BMC teammate van Garderen hid the effort just as well, coming within three seconds of Bevin at the intermediate check, and then powering over the second half of the course to beat him by seven full seconds.

The effort paid off with the maillot jaune, the American’s first since last year’s Volta a Catalunya, but unlike the Spanish race, he stands a very good chance of taking home the overall in Sacramento on Saturday.

Bernal held onto his podium position, despite looking uncomfortable on the time trial bike and flat roads, ending the day 23 seconds in arrears.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:40:47
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:00:07
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:00:32
4Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:46
5Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:49
6Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:53
7Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:55
8Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:56
9Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:57
10Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
11Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:59
12Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:00
14Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:02
15Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:15
16Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:01:16
17Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:19
18Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:01:23
19William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:28
20Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:29
21Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:34
22Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:36
23Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:41
24Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:43
25Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:49
26Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
27Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:56
28Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:59
29Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:01
30Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:04
31Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:02:05
32Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:02:07
33Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:12
34Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:13
35Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:26
36Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:02:35
37Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:38
38Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:39
39Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:46
40Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:54
41Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:02:55
42Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:01
43Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
44Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:04
45Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:08
46Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:12
47Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:03:17
48Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
49Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
50Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:18
51Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:03:19
52Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:03:22
53Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:03:24
54Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:03:28
55Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:29
56TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:03:31
57Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:32
58Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
60Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:39
61Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:40
63Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:03:44
64Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:48
65Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:52
66Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:54
67Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
68Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:56
69Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:04:06
70Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:11
71Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:04:14
72Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:04:16
73Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:04:17
74Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
75Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:04:23
76Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
77Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:24
78Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:04:26
79Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:04:37
80Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:42
81Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:04:47
82Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:51
83Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:02
84Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:05:08
85Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:05:10
86Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:17
87Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling0:05:18
88Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:05:19
89Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:20
90Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
91Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:25
92Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:26
93Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:05:29
94Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:05:30
95Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:05:32
96John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:05:34
97Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
98Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:05:37
99Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:38
100Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:05:39
101Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:40
102Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:46
103Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:48
104Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:05:53
105Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:55
106Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:06:00
107Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:02
108Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:07
109Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:13
110Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:06:20
111Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:31
112Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates0:06:32
113Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:06:38
114Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:07:08
115Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:24
116Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:08

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:41:19
2Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:17
3Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:21
4Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:24
5Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:25
6Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:27
7Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:00:44
8Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:51
9William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:56
10Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:11
11Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:27
12Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:29
13Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:01:35
14Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:06
15Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:22
16Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:29
17Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
18Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:02:45
19Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:46
20Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:02:52
21Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:57
22TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:02:59
23Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:00
24Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:07
25Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:03:12
26Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:16
27Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:03:22
28Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:24
29Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:03:34
30Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:03:51
31Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:52
32Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:03:54
33Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:04:15
34Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:04:47
35Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:57
36Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:05:02
37Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:05:07
38Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:30
39Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:41
40Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:05:48

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team2:03:27
2EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:39
3Team Sky0:02:05
4Mitchelton-Scott0:02:40
5Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:16
6Katusha-Alpecin0:04:15
7Rally Cycling0:04:24
8Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:07
9Quick-Step Floors0:06:01
10AG2R La Mondiale0:06:08
11UAE Team Emirates0:06:14
12UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:45
13LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:30
14Trek-Segafredo0:07:40
15Team Sunweb0:07:53
16Dimension Data0:10:44
17Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:10:56

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team12:50:55
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:23
3Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:37
4Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:00:52
5Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:07
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:29
7Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:08
8Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:02:13
9Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:02:15
10Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:34
11Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:36
12William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:56
13Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:28
14Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:03:35
15Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:43
16Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:45
17Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:54
18Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:04:21
19Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:31
20Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:04:36
21Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:38
22Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
23Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:04:39
24Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:22
25Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:26
26TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:05:39
27Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:30
28Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:06:38
29Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:48
30Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:08:33
31Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:54
32Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:09:00
33Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:12
34Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:09:50
35Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:10:01
36Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:11:00
37Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:05
38Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:11:34
39Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:11:47
40Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:11:55
41Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:58
42Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
43Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:09
44Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:24
45Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:50
46Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:14:46
47Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:15:27
48Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:10
49Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:16:38
50Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:44
51Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:17:10
52Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:18:04
53Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:18:13
54Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:19:27
55Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:29
56Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:19:48
57Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:21:00
58Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:21:01
59Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:15
60Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:22:12
61Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon0:22:13
62Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:31
63Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:22:37
64Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:23:26
65Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:23:43
66Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:23:46
67Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:24:21
68Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:24:23
69Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:24:44
70Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:24:48
71Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:25:16
72Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:25:37
73Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:25:55
74Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:25:57
75Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:26:21
76Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:26:22
77Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:26:28
78Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:26:30
79Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:26:51
80Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:26:58
81Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
82Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:29:11
83Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:29:26
84Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:29:30
85Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
86Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:32
87Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:29:33
88Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:29:35
89Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:29:46
90Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:30:04
91John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:30:08
92Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:30:20
93Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:30:48
94Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates0:31:06
95Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:31:11
96Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:31:33
97Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling0:31:37
98Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:31:42
99Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:31:45
100Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:32:26
101Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:32:56
102Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:32:57
103Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:33:24
104Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:33:43
105Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling0:33:51
106Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:33:59
107Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:34:02
108Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott0:34:06
109Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:34:07
110Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:34:26
111Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:35:02
112Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:35:08
113Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:35:38
114Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:36:31
115Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:43:56
116Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:47:42

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky21pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott21
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe16
4Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo15
5Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors15
6Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott14
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe12
8Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon12
9Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo7
10Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin7
11Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
12Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling6
13Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
14Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates6
15Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates5
16Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon5
17Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon4
18Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling4
19Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale4
20Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources4
21Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
22Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo4
23Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling4
24Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources4
25Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team3
26Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data3
27Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb3
28Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
29Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
30Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling2
31Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data2
32Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
33William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1
34Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo1
35Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky15pts
2Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo13
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe13
4Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling12
5Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources12
6Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott11
7Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo11
8Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale8
9Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling8
10Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates7
11Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon7
12Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale6
13Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon6
14Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team5
15Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling4
16Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
17Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale3
18Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
19Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky12:51:18
2Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:14
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:00:29
4Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:45
5Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:50
6William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:33
7Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:05
8Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:03:12
9Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:20
10Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:22
11Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:15
12Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:04:16
13TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:05:16
14Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:07
15Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:06:15
16Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:08:10
17Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:08:37
18Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:09:38
19Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:10:37
20Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:11:11
21Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:35
22Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
23Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:16:47
24Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon0:21:50
25Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:23:20
26Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:24:00
27Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:24:53
28Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:25:32
29Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:26:35
30Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:29:03
31Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:09
32Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:29:10
33Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:29:23
34Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:30:25
35Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:30:48
36Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:31:10
37Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:32:33
38Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:32:34
39Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:33:39
40Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:33:44

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team38:38:48
2Team Sky0:02:00
3Trek-Segafredo0:05:14
4Hagens Berman Axeon0:07:34
5UAE Team Emirates0:08:13
6LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:25
7AG2R La Mondiale0:13:21
8Quick-Step Floors0:13:39
9Katusha-Alpecin0:14:42
10EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:21:45
11Mitchelton-Scott0:21:51
12UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:22:26
13Rally Cycling0:22:28
14Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:17
15Dimension Data0:33:55
16Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:34:25
17Team Sunweb0:45:32

 

