Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) surprised the field and rode to a three-second solo victory on Tuesday during stage 3 of the Amgen Tour of California. Sean Bennett (Hagens Berman Axeon) was second, with Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) third on the track finish at Laguna Seca Raceway.

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) retained his 25-second overall race lead, finishing fifth on the windy stage, one place behind stage favourite Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe). Sagan's teammate Rafal Majka remains second overall behind Bernal, with Mitchelton-Scott's Adam Yates in third, 31 seconds back.

Skujins' victory – his third career stage win at the Tour of California – came one day shy of a year after he crashed on stage 2 of the 2017 event and eventually abandoned the race with a concussion.

"The only time I dreamed about [the stage win] was in the last 300 metres," said Skujins, who also won stage 3 in the 2015 Tour of California and stage 5 two years ago. "I expected someone to come from the back, full throttle, but it had been a hard day for everyone with the wind and the high pace."

Skujins and Bennett entered the track together, with Skujins pulling ahead just before the descent and remaining there. As he appeared on the final straightaway, Skujins seemed surprised no one was there. He momentarily looked back to Bennett before beginning an extended upper-body victory dance on his bike.

"The breakaway was really strong that went at the beginning, and that all played to my advantage," Skujins said after his nearly five-hour ride. "It's definitely not the easiest run into the final. I've raced on Laguna Seca before and that definitely helped me. I've done this stage – well, a similar stage – and I knew how to play it."

How it unfolded

It was the third straight day the first move occurred nearly from the start. This time it was Rally Cycling's Evan Huffman and Robin Carpenter, joined by Hagens Berman Axeon's Ian Garrison. The trio eventually built a gap of more than than 5:30.

Carpenter was dropped on the East Carmel Valley Road KOM, while Garrison and Huffman continued on. Carpenter was caught by EF Education First-Drapac's Lawson Craddock, who had attacked out of the bunch, but Carpenter eventually lost the wheel.

Huffman's fortune was determined by a mechanical, a bike change and the loss of about 45 seconds. Garrison continued on alone, but the chase in the pack was on in earnest, and the catch looked imminent as both Craddock and Carpenter were absorbed back into the pack.

Skujins and Logan Owen (EF Education First-Drapac) jumped away from the bunch on the climb up Cachuga Road Summit and swept up, then dropped, Huffman, and then Garrison. Skujins soon went solo up the road, and Bennett was able to bridge, and the two riders powered toward the racetrack.

"It's definitely not the easiest run-in to the final, but luckily I knew it," said Skujins, who downplayed his success one year after his accident. "I was never feeling really good, but once I saw my breakaway companion crack a little bit, I knew it was possible."

Bennett, frustrated by his runner-up finish, slammed a hand on his bars.

"I knew when we hit it that it was really downhill to the finish, and that it would take a really big effort to bring us back," he said. "I gave it everything, but I was never fully confident until we got over the corkscrew section and onto the descent. Toms had a bigger gap, but I still had a gap, and I knew we were going to stay away."

Sagan and Bernal finished eight seconds behind in the 31-rider main group. Sagan briefly moved to the front of the pursuers, but the group's effort was scattered.

"Today was hard with the wind," said Bernal. "It was difficult; the last part of the race was hard and fast. I did the sprint and retained the jersey, and that was the most important thing"

Bernal's day had in fact been more difficult than he'd described. He stumbled briefly on a category 2 climb, and then punctured with less than 10km remaining and temporarily lost contact with the field.

But he stays in yellow heading into Wednesday's stage 4 individual time trial: 35km around Morgan Hill, just south of San Jose.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 4:52:47 2 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:03 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:08 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 7 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 9 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 11 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 13 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 16 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 17 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 18 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 19 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 21 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 22 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 23 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 25 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 26 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 27 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 28 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 29 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 30 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 31 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 32 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 33 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 34 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:41 35 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 36 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 37 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 38 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 39 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 40 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 41 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 42 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 43 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 44 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 45 Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:45 46 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:12 47 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 48 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 49 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 50 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 51 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 52 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 55 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:41 56 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:01:51 57 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:35 58 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 59 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 60 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 61 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:03 62 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 63 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 64 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 65 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:41 66 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 67 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:39 68 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 69 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 71 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 72 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:57 73 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 74 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 75 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:06:31 76 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:07:02 77 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 78 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 79 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 80 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 81 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 82 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 83 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 84 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 85 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 86 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 87 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:09:11 88 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:26 89 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:01 90 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 91 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 92 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 93 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 94 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 95 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 96 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 97 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 98 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 99 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 100 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 101 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 102 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 103 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 104 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 105 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 106 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 107 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 108 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 109 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 110 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 111 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 112 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 114 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:13:26 115 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:18 116 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:22

Sprint 1 - Bitterwater - 64. km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 3 pts 2 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 2 3 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1

Sprint 2 - Greenfield - 107.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 pts 2 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 2 3 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 15 pts 2 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 12 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 9 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 5 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 6 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 5 7 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 8 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 3 9 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 10 William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) King City Rd Summit - 66. km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 3 pts 2 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 2 3 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) East Carmel Valley Rd Summit - 143.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 5 pts 2 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 4 3 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 3 4 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Cachagua Rd Summit - 168.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 5 pts 2 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 4 3 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 4 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1

Mountain 4 (Cat 2) Laureles Grade Summit - 188.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 5 pts 2 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 4 3 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 3 4 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 3) Laguna Seca Summit - 194.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 3 pts 2 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 2 3 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek-Segafredo 14:38:37 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:08 3 Team Sky 4 LottoNl-Jumbo 5 Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:40 6 Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:41 7 BMC Racing Team 8 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 Katusha-Alpecin 10 UAE Team Emirates 0:01:14 11 Quick-Step Floors 0:01:45 12 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:35 13 Holowesko-Citadel 0:02:45 14 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:03 15 Rally Cycling 0:07:35 16 Dimension Data 0:08:52 17 Team Sunweb 0:09:29

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 12:09:08 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:25 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:31 4 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:40 5 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 6 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:50 8 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:00 9 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:11 10 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:14 11 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:20 12 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:25 13 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:42 14 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:07 15 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:21 16 William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:28 17 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:35 18 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:42 19 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:05 20 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 21 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:03:08 22 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 23 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:31 24 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:49 25 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:12 26 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:53 27 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:26 28 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:22 29 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 30 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:55 31 Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:06:59 32 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:23 33 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:26 34 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:34 35 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:53 36 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:08:30 37 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:31 38 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:08:38 39 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:08:50 40 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:02 41 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:29 42 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:09:41 43 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:09:49 44 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:56 45 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:10:43 46 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:45 47 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:59 48 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:08 49 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:12 50 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:14:27 51 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:14:34 52 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:07 53 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:15:47 54 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:16:40 55 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:17:01 56 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:17:29 57 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:30 58 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:36 59 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:40 60 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:13 61 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 62 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:19:44 63 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 64 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 65 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 66 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:45 67 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:23 68 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 69 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:21:15 70 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:21:28 71 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:35 72 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:50 73 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:22:13 74 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 75 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:23:01 76 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:23:11 77 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 78 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 79 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:25:03 80 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:25:23 81 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:27 82 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 83 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:25:28 84 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 85 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:25:34 86 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 87 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 88 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 89 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 90 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 91 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:53 92 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:27:39 93 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 0:29:29 94 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:29:31 95 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:29:32 96 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:29:33 97 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 98 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 99 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 100 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 101 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 102 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 103 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 104 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 105 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 106 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 107 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 108 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 0:29:49 109 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:30:04 110 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:30:30 111 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:30:43 112 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:30:45 113 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:31:24 114 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:31:54 115 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:39:30 116 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:42:54

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 21 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 21 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 4 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 15 5 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 15 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 14 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 8 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 12 9 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 7 10 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 7 11 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 6 12 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 13 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 14 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 6 15 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 5 16 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 5 17 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 4 18 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 4 19 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 4 20 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 4 21 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 4 22 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 4 23 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 24 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4 25 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 26 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 3 27 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 3 28 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 29 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 30 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 31 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 2 32 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 2 33 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 1 34 William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1 35 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 13 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 4 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 12 5 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 12 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 11 7 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 8 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 9 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 8 10 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 7 11 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 7 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 6 13 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 6 14 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 15 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 16 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 4 17 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 3 18 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 19 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 12:09:08 2 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:40 3 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:11 5 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:14 6 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:20 7 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:25 8 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:42 9 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:07 10 William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:28 11 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:42 12 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:03:08 13 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:49 14 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:12 15 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:06:22 16 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:55 17 Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:06:59 18 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:26 19 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:34 20 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:08:50 21 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:09:41 22 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:59 23 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:08 24 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:30 25 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:19:44 26 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 27 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:23:01 28 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:23:11 29 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:25:28