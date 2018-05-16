Trending

Tour of California: Skujins takes his third ToCA stage win

Latvian lays to rest horrific crash in California last year

Image 1 of 31

Trek-Segafredo's Toms Skujins celebrates winning stage 3 at the 2018 Tour of California from Sean Bennett (Hagens Berman Axeon)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Trek-Segafredo's Toms Skujins celebrates winning stage 3 at the 2018 Tour of California from Sean Bennett (Hagens Berman Axeon)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 31

Quick-Step's Fernando Gaviria wears the green jersey as best sprinter on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quick-Step's Fernando Gaviria wears the green jersey as best sprinter on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 31

Katusha-Alpecin at the head of affairs during stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Katusha-Alpecin at the head of affairs during stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 31

The peloton rides past California's stunning fauna during stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The peloton rides past California's stunning fauna during stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 31

Team Sky's Egan Bernal leads the race, and his teammates, on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Team Sky's Egan Bernal leads the race, and his teammates, on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 31

Juraj Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the bunch

Juraj Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the bunch
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 31

The 2018 Tour of California peloton is strung out on stage 3 between King City and Laguna Seca
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2018 Tour of California peloton is strung out on stage 3 between King City and Laguna Seca
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 31

AG2R La Mondiale's Benoit Cosnefroy grabs lunch during stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)

AG2R La Mondiale's Benoit Cosnefroy grabs lunch during stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 31

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin)

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 31

Juraj Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates tried to set Peter Sagan up for the win at Laguna Seca on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Juraj Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates tried to set Peter Sagan up for the win at Laguna Seca on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 31

A TV helicopter keeps an eye on proceedings on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A TV helicopter keeps an eye on proceedings on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 31

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin)

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 31

Bridging the gap: The riders of the 2018 Tour of California cross a river during stage 3
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bridging the gap: The riders of the 2018 Tour of California cross a river during stage 3
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 31

Ian Garrison (Hagens Berman Axeln) rode well in the day's breakaway on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ian Garrison (Hagens Berman Axeln) rode well in the day's breakaway on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 31

The Californian countryside provides a beautiful backdrop during stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California between King City and Laguna Seca
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Californian countryside provides a beautiful backdrop during stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California between King City and Laguna Seca
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 31

All strung out: Bora-Hansgrohe and Team Sky control the front of the bunch on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)

All strung out: Bora-Hansgrohe and Team Sky control the front of the bunch on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 31

Daniel Oss shepherds Bora-Hansgrohe leader Peter Sagan through the stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Daniel Oss shepherds Bora-Hansgrohe leader Peter Sagan through the stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 31

The peloton during stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California

The peloton during stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 31

It's not hard to see why riders love coming to the Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not hard to see why riders love coming to the Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 31

Stunning scenery dwarfs the bunch during stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California between King City and Laguna Seca
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stunning scenery dwarfs the bunch during stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California between King City and Laguna Seca
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 31

Party time for Tom Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) after winning stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Party time for Tom Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) after winning stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 31

Trek-Segafredo's Toms Skujins goes it alone at Laguna Seca ahead of Sean Bennett (Hagens Berman Axeon) on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Trek-Segafredo's Toms Skujins goes it alone at Laguna Seca ahead of Sean Bennett (Hagens Berman Axeon) on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 31

Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) attacked to win stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) attacked to win stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 31

The bunch speeds down the final descent at Laguna Seca on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The bunch speeds down the final descent at Laguna Seca on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 31

Toms Skujins is congratulated by Trek-Segafredo teammate Kiel Reignen after winning stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Toms Skujins is congratulated by Trek-Segafredo teammate Kiel Reignen after winning stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 31

Team Sky's Egan Bernal is still in yellow after stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Team Sky's Egan Bernal is still in yellow after stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 31

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) receives his leader's jersey following stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) receives his leader's jersey following stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 31

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) brings home the bunch in third place on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) brings home the bunch in third place on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 31

The peloton crosses the line at Laguna Seca on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The peloton crosses the line at Laguna Seca on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 31

Trek-Segafredo's Toms Skujins wins stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Trek-Segafredo's Toms Skujins wins stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 31

Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) in mid-celebration after winning stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) in mid-celebration after winning stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) surprised the field and rode to a three-second solo victory on Tuesday during stage 3 of the Amgen Tour of California. Sean Bennett (Hagens Berman Axeon) was second, with Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) third on the track finish at Laguna Seca Raceway.

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) retained his 25-second overall race lead, finishing fifth on the windy stage, one place behind stage favourite Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe). Sagan's teammate Rafal Majka remains second overall behind Bernal, with Mitchelton-Scott's Adam Yates in third, 31 seconds back.

Skujins' victory – his third career stage win at the Tour of California – came one day shy of a year after he crashed on stage 2 of the 2017 event and eventually abandoned the race with a concussion.

"The only time I dreamed about [the stage win] was in the last 300 metres," said Skujins, who also won stage 3 in the 2015 Tour of California and stage 5 two years ago. "I expected someone to come from the back, full throttle, but it had been a hard day for everyone with the wind and the high pace."

Skujins and Bennett entered the track together, with Skujins pulling ahead just before the descent and remaining there. As he appeared on the final straightaway, Skujins seemed surprised no one was there. He momentarily looked back to Bennett before beginning an extended upper-body victory dance on his bike.

"The breakaway was really strong that went at the beginning, and that all played to my advantage," Skujins said after his nearly five-hour ride. "It's definitely not the easiest run into the final. I've raced on Laguna Seca before and that definitely helped me. I've done this stage – well, a similar stage – and I knew how to play it."

How it unfolded

It was the third straight day the first move occurred nearly from the start. This time it was Rally Cycling's Evan Huffman and Robin Carpenter, joined by Hagens Berman Axeon's Ian Garrison. The trio eventually built a gap of more than than 5:30.

Carpenter was dropped on the East Carmel Valley Road KOM, while Garrison and Huffman continued on. Carpenter was caught by EF Education First-Drapac's Lawson Craddock, who had attacked out of the bunch, but Carpenter eventually lost the wheel.

Huffman's fortune was determined by a mechanical, a bike change and the loss of about 45 seconds. Garrison continued on alone, but the chase in the pack was on in earnest, and the catch looked imminent as both Craddock and Carpenter were absorbed back into the pack.

Skujins and Logan Owen (EF Education First-Drapac) jumped away from the bunch on the climb up Cachuga Road Summit and swept up, then dropped, Huffman, and then Garrison. Skujins soon went solo up the road, and Bennett was able to bridge, and the two riders powered toward the racetrack.

"It's definitely not the easiest run-in to the final, but luckily I knew it," said Skujins, who downplayed his success one year after his accident. "I was never feeling really good, but once I saw my breakaway companion crack a little bit, I knew it was possible."

Bennett, frustrated by his runner-up finish, slammed a hand on his bars.

"I knew when we hit it that it was really downhill to the finish, and that it would take a really big effort to bring us back," he said. "I gave it everything, but I was never fully confident until we got over the corkscrew section and onto the descent. Toms had a bigger gap, but I still had a gap, and I knew we were going to stay away."

Sagan and Bernal finished eight seconds behind in the 31-rider main group. Sagan briefly moved to the front of the pursuers, but the group's effort was scattered.

"Today was hard with the wind," said Bernal. "It was difficult; the last part of the race was hard and fast. I did the sprint and retained the jersey, and that was the most important thing"

Bernal's day had in fact been more difficult than he'd described. He stumbled briefly on a category 2 climb, and then punctured with less than 10km remaining and temporarily lost contact with the field.

But he stays in yellow heading into Wednesday's stage 4 individual time trial: 35km around Morgan Hill, just south of San Jose.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo4:52:47
2Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:03
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:08
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
6Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
7Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
8Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
9Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
10William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
11Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
12Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
13Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
15Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
16Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
17Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
18Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
19Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
20Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
21Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
22Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
23Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
24Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
25Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
26Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
27Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
28Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
29Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
30TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
31Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
32Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
33Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
34Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:41
35Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
36Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
38Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
39Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
40Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
41Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
42Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
43Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
44Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
45Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:45
46Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:01:12
47Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
48Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
49Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
50Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
51Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
52Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
53Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
54Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
55Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:41
56Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:01:51
57Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:35
58Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
59Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
60Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
61Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:03:03
62Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
63Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
64Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
65Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:41
66Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
67Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:39
68Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
69Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
70Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
71Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
72Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:57
73Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
74Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
75Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:06:31
76Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:07:02
77Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
78Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
79Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
80John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
81Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
82Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
83Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
84Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
85Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
86Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
87Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:09:11
88Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott0:09:26
89Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:11:01
90Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
91Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
92Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
93Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
94Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
95Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
96Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
97Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
98Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
99Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
100Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
101Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
102Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
103Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
104Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
105Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
106Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
107Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
108Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
109Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
110Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
111Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
112Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
114Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:13:26
115Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:18
116Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:24:22

Sprint 1 - Bitterwater - 64. km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling3pts
2Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling2
3Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1

Sprint 2 - Greenfield - 107.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon3pts
2Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling2
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo15pts
2Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon12
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott9
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe7
5Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky6
6Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott5
7Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
8Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data3
9Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
10William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) King City Rd Summit - 66. km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling3pts
2Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon2
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) East Carmel Valley Rd Summit - 143.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling5pts
2Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon4
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling3
4Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Cachagua Rd Summit - 168.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo5pts
2Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling4
3Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
4Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1

Mountain 4 (Cat 2) Laureles Grade Summit - 188.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo5pts
2Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon4
3Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale3
4Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 3) Laguna Seca Summit - 194.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo3pts
2Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon2
3Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo14:38:37
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:08
3Team Sky
4LottoNl-Jumbo
5Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:40
6Mitchelton-Scott0:00:41
7BMC Racing Team
8UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
9Katusha-Alpecin
10UAE Team Emirates0:01:14
11Quick-Step Floors0:01:45
12EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:35
13Holowesko-Citadel0:02:45
14Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:03
15Rally Cycling0:07:35
16Dimension Data0:08:52
17Team Sunweb0:09:29

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky12:09:08
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:25
3Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:31
4Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:40
5Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
6Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
7Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:50
8Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:00
9Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:01:11
10Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:14
11Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:20
12Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:25
13Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:42
14Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:07
15Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:21
16William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:28
17Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:35
18Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:42
19Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:05
20Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
21TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:03:08
22Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
23Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:03:31
24Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:49
25Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:12
26Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:53
27Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:26
28Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:22
29Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
30Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:06:55
31Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:06:59
32Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:23
33Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:07:26
34Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:07:34
35Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:53
36Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:08:30
37Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:31
38Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:08:38
39Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:08:50
40Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:02
41Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:29
42Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:09:41
43Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:09:49
44Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:56
45Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:10:43
46Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:45
47Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:59
48Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:08
49Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:12
50Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:14:27
51Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:14:34
52Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:15:07
53Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:15:47
54Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:16:40
55Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:17:01
56Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:17:29
57Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:18:30
58Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:36
59Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:40
60Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:13
61Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
62Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon0:19:44
63Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
64Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
65Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
66Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:45
67Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:20:23
68Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
69Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:21:15
70Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:21:28
71Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:35
72Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:50
73Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:22:13
74Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
75Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:23:01
76Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:23:11
77Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
78Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
79Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:25:03
80Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:25:23
81Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:25:27
82Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
83Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:25:28
84Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
85John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:25:34
86Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
87Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
88Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
89Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
90Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
91Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:53
92Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:27:39
93Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling0:29:29
94Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:29:31
95Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:29:32
96Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:29:33
97Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
98Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
99Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
100Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
101Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
102Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
103Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
104Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
105Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
106Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
107Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
108Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott0:29:49
109Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:30:04
110Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:30:30
111Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:30:43
112Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:30:45
113Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:31:24
114Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:31:54
115Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:39:30
116Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:42:54

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky21pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott21
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe16
4Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo15
5Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors15
6Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott14
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe12
8Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon12
9Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo7
10Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin7
11Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling6
12Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
13Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
14Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates6
15Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates5
16Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon5
17Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling4
18Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon4
19Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling4
20Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources4
21Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale4
22Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources4
23Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
24Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo4
25Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team3
26Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data3
27Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb3
28Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
29Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
30Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
31Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data2
32Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling2
33Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo1
34William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1
35Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky15pts
2Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo13
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe13
4Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling12
5Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources12
6Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott11
7Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo11
8Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale8
9Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling8
10Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates7
11Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon7
12Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale6
13Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon6
14Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team5
15Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
16Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling4
17Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale3
18Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
19Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky12:09:08
2Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:40
3Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
4Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:01:11
5Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:14
6Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:20
7Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:25
8Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:42
9Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:07
10William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:28
11Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:42
12TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:03:08
13Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:49
14Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:12
15Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:06:22
16Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:06:55
17Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:06:59
18Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:07:26
19Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:07:34
20Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:08:50
21Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:09:41
22Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:59
23Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:08
24Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:18:30
25Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon0:19:44
26Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
27Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:23:01
28Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:23:11
29Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:25:28

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo36:32:55
2Team Sky0:02:21
3BMC Racing Team0:02:26
4UAE Team Emirates0:04:25
5LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:21
6Hagens Berman Axeon0:06:44
7AG2R La Mondiale0:09:39
8Quick-Step Floors0:10:04
9Katusha-Alpecin0:12:53
10UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:18:07
11Rally Cycling0:20:30
12Mitchelton-Scott0:21:37
13EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:22:32
14Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:36
15Dimension Data0:25:37
16Holowesko-Citadel0:25:55
17Team Sunweb0:40:05

 

