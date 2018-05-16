Tour of California: Skujins takes his third ToCA stage win
Latvian lays to rest horrific crash in California last year
Stage 3: King City - Monterey County (Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca)
Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) surprised the field and rode to a three-second solo victory on Tuesday during stage 3 of the Amgen Tour of California. Sean Bennett (Hagens Berman Axeon) was second, with Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) third on the track finish at Laguna Seca Raceway.
Egan Bernal (Team Sky) retained his 25-second overall race lead, finishing fifth on the windy stage, one place behind stage favourite Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe). Sagan's teammate Rafal Majka remains second overall behind Bernal, with Mitchelton-Scott's Adam Yates in third, 31 seconds back.
Skujins' victory – his third career stage win at the Tour of California – came one day shy of a year after he crashed on stage 2 of the 2017 event and eventually abandoned the race with a concussion.
"The only time I dreamed about [the stage win] was in the last 300 metres," said Skujins, who also won stage 3 in the 2015 Tour of California and stage 5 two years ago. "I expected someone to come from the back, full throttle, but it had been a hard day for everyone with the wind and the high pace."
Skujins and Bennett entered the track together, with Skujins pulling ahead just before the descent and remaining there. As he appeared on the final straightaway, Skujins seemed surprised no one was there. He momentarily looked back to Bennett before beginning an extended upper-body victory dance on his bike.
"The breakaway was really strong that went at the beginning, and that all played to my advantage," Skujins said after his nearly five-hour ride. "It's definitely not the easiest run into the final. I've raced on Laguna Seca before and that definitely helped me. I've done this stage – well, a similar stage – and I knew how to play it."
How it unfolded
It was the third straight day the first move occurred nearly from the start. This time it was Rally Cycling's Evan Huffman and Robin Carpenter, joined by Hagens Berman Axeon's Ian Garrison. The trio eventually built a gap of more than than 5:30.
Carpenter was dropped on the East Carmel Valley Road KOM, while Garrison and Huffman continued on. Carpenter was caught by EF Education First-Drapac's Lawson Craddock, who had attacked out of the bunch, but Carpenter eventually lost the wheel.
Huffman's fortune was determined by a mechanical, a bike change and the loss of about 45 seconds. Garrison continued on alone, but the chase in the pack was on in earnest, and the catch looked imminent as both Craddock and Carpenter were absorbed back into the pack.
Skujins and Logan Owen (EF Education First-Drapac) jumped away from the bunch on the climb up Cachuga Road Summit and swept up, then dropped, Huffman, and then Garrison. Skujins soon went solo up the road, and Bennett was able to bridge, and the two riders powered toward the racetrack.
"It's definitely not the easiest run-in to the final, but luckily I knew it," said Skujins, who downplayed his success one year after his accident. "I was never feeling really good, but once I saw my breakaway companion crack a little bit, I knew it was possible."
Bennett, frustrated by his runner-up finish, slammed a hand on his bars.
"I knew when we hit it that it was really downhill to the finish, and that it would take a really big effort to bring us back," he said. "I gave it everything, but I was never fully confident until we got over the corkscrew section and onto the descent. Toms had a bigger gap, but I still had a gap, and I knew we were going to stay away."
Sagan and Bernal finished eight seconds behind in the 31-rider main group. Sagan briefly moved to the front of the pursuers, but the group's effort was scattered.
"Today was hard with the wind," said Bernal. "It was difficult; the last part of the race was hard and fast. I did the sprint and retained the jersey, and that was the most important thing"
Bernal's day had in fact been more difficult than he'd described. He stumbled briefly on a category 2 climb, and then punctured with less than 10km remaining and temporarily lost contact with the field.
But he stays in yellow heading into Wednesday's stage 4 individual time trial: 35km around Morgan Hill, just south of San Jose.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|4:52:47
|2
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:03
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:08
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|9
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|11
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|13
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|22
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|23
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|26
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|27
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|28
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|30
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|31
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|33
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:41
|35
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|38
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|39
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|40
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|41
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|42
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|43
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|44
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:45
|46
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:12
|47
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|48
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|49
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|50
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|52
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|55
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:41
|56
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:51
|57
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:35
|58
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|59
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|60
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|61
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:03
|62
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|63
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|64
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|65
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:41
|66
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|67
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:39
|68
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|69
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|71
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|72
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:57
|73
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|74
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|75
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:06:31
|76
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:07:02
|77
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|78
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|80
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|81
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|82
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|84
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|85
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|86
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|87
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:09:11
|88
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:26
|89
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:01
|90
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|91
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|92
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|93
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|94
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|95
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|96
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|97
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|98
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|99
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|100
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|101
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|102
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|103
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|105
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|106
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|107
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|108
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|109
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|110
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|111
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|112
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|114
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:13:26
|115
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:18
|116
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|3
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|pts
|2
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|3
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|pts
|2
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|12
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|5
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|6
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|7
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|8
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|3
|9
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|2
|3
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|4
|3
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|4
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|pts
|2
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|3
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|4
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|pts
|2
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|4
|3
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|4
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|pts
|2
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|2
|3
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|14:38:37
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:08
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:40
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:41
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|8
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:14
|11
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:45
|12
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:35
|13
|Holowesko-Citadel
|0:02:45
|14
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:03
|15
|Rally Cycling
|0:07:35
|16
|Dimension Data
|0:08:52
|17
|Team Sunweb
|0:09:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|12:09:08
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:25
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:31
|4
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:40
|5
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|8
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:00
|9
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:11
|10
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:14
|11
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:20
|12
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:25
|13
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:42
|14
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:07
|15
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:21
|16
|William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:28
|17
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:35
|18
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:42
|19
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:05
|20
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:03:08
|22
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|23
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:31
|24
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:49
|25
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:12
|26
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:53
|27
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:26
|28
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:22
|29
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|30
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:55
|31
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:06:59
|32
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:23
|33
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:26
|34
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:34
|35
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:53
|36
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:08:30
|37
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:31
|38
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:08:38
|39
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:08:50
|40
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:02
|41
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:29
|42
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:09:41
|43
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:09:49
|44
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:56
|45
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:43
|46
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:45
|47
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:59
|48
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:08
|49
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:12
|50
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:14:27
|51
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:14:34
|52
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:07
|53
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:15:47
|54
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:16:40
|55
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:17:01
|56
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:17:29
|57
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:30
|58
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:36
|59
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:40
|60
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:13
|61
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|62
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:19:44
|63
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|64
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|66
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:45
|67
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:23
|68
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|69
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:21:15
|70
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:21:28
|71
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:35
|72
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:50
|73
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:22:13
|74
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|75
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:23:01
|76
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:23:11
|77
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|78
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|79
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:25:03
|80
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:25:23
|81
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:27
|82
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|83
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:25:28
|84
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|85
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:25:34
|86
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|87
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|88
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|89
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|90
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|91
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:53
|92
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:27:39
|93
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:29:29
|94
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:29:31
|95
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:29:32
|96
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:29:33
|97
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|98
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|99
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|100
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|101
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|102
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|103
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|105
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|106
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|107
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|108
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:29:49
|109
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:30:04
|110
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:30:30
|111
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:30:43
|112
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:30:45
|113
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:31:24
|114
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:31:54
|115
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:39:30
|116
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:42:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|21
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|4
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|5
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|8
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|12
|9
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|10
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|11
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|6
|12
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|13
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|14
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|15
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|16
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|5
|17
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|18
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|4
|19
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|20
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|4
|21
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|22
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|4
|23
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|24
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|25
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|26
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|3
|27
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3
|28
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|29
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|30
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|31
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|2
|32
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|33
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|34
|William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|35
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|4
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|12
|5
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|12
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|7
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|8
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|9
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|8
|10
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|11
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|7
|12
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|13
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|6
|14
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|15
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|16
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|17
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|18
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|19
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|12:09:08
|2
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:40
|3
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:11
|5
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:14
|6
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:20
|7
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:25
|8
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:42
|9
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:07
|10
|William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:28
|11
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:42
|12
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:03:08
|13
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:49
|14
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:12
|15
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:06:22
|16
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:55
|17
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:06:59
|18
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:26
|19
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:34
|20
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:08:50
|21
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:09:41
|22
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:59
|23
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:08
|24
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:30
|25
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:19:44
|26
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|27
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:23:01
|28
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:23:11
|29
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:25:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|36:32:55
|2
|Team Sky
|0:02:21
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:26
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:25
|5
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:21
|6
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:06:44
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:39
|8
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:10:04
|9
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:53
|10
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:18:07
|11
|Rally Cycling
|0:20:30
|12
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:21:37
|13
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:22:32
|14
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:36
|15
|Dimension Data
|0:25:37
|16
|Holowesko-Citadel
|0:25:55
|17
|Team Sunweb
|0:40:05
