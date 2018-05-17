Image 1 of 26 Quick-Step Floors' Fernando Gaviria wins stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California in Elk Grove (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 26 Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 26 2018 Tour of California race leader Tejay van Garderen ahead of stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 26 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and race leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 26 Dimension Data's Mark Cavendish and race leader Tejay van Garderen share a joke ahead of stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 26 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 26 Race leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC) has time for a chat during stage 5 of the the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 26 Reto Hollenstein (Katusha-Alpecin) rides in the bunch on stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 26 Tejay van Garderen's BMC teammates shepherd the race leader through stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 26 The big names and jersey wearers are called out at the start of stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California in Stockton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 26 The peloton lines out during stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 26 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 26 Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 26 Taylor Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) plays to the crowd at the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 26 The peloton makes its way across the Pardee Dam on stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California between Stockton and Elk Grove (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 26 The riders pass over the Pardee Dam during stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 26 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) experienced a mechanical mishap with just over 10km to go of stage 5 at the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 26 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 26 Katusha-Alpecin's Reto Hollenstein leads the bunch on stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 26 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step) takes the victory over Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) and Bora Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan on stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 26 Brothers-in-arms: Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) congratulate each other on their podium spots, having been beaten on stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 26 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step) tops the podium after stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California, having got the better of Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) and world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 26 Mitchelton-Scott's Caleb Ewan holds the green sprints jersey after stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 26 Team Sky's Egan Bernal still holds the polka-dot jersey as best climber after stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 26 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step) is pretty sure he's got the win on stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California despite Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) and world champion Peter Sagan's (Bora-Hansgrohe) best efforts (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 26 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California ahead of Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a day for the sprinters on stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California, and it was Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) who came out on top for his second stage win at this year's race, besting Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) and world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Although there was no change in the overall classification – Tejay van Garderen (BMC) retains his lead ahead of Team Sky's Egan Bernal – it was a dramatic final 10km of the stage, with mechanical problems and punctures for Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Katusha-Alpecin's Marcel Kittel, and then a crash in the peloton with 3km to go before the remnants of the day's breakaway were reeled in with 2km to go.

Gaviria's Quick-Step Floors team took over at the front and easily delivered the Colombian to stage victory in Elk Grove ahead of Ewan and Sagan.

"The guys on the team did a really good job," said Gaviria. "It was really fast all the way to the finish. Max Richeze did a really great job in the last kilometre. It was so fast, and really difficult, but he was so strong, so I'm really happy that we were able to win."

Attention now turns to Friday's stage 6 to Lake Tahoe, which will be decisive as to whether van Garderen can fend off the inevitable attack from Bernal, who sits just 23 seconds behind the American overall.

"It's going to be a really aggressive race tomorrow," said van Garderen. "Bernal is for sure going to do everything he can to try to wrestle this jersey from me. I'm going to be doing everything I can to keep it on my back.

"We have Brent Bookwalter sitting in 10th place; he'll be crucial for the climbs tomorrow. Micky Schär... He's a jack of all trades. And then there's a ton of experience and a ton of depth with all the other guys," van Garderen said, outlining the help he's going to be relying on from his team to try to do enough to take the leader's yellow jersey into Sacramento on the final stage on Saturday.

Stage 5 set out from Stockton on Thursday, with the peloton well aware that everything pointed to a bunch sprint in Elk Grove 176.5km later.

That didn't stop five riders going up the road almost from the gun, and the peloton were content to let them dangle out front for most of the day, although they were never allowed much more than around three minutes' advantage.

The riders were Michael Rice (Hagens Berman Axeon), Ruben Companioni and Holowesko-Citadel teammate Fabian Lienhard, Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare), and, in AG2R La Mondiale's Stijn Vandenbergh, the first WorldTour rider to get into one of these early moves, which have otherwise been the domain of the Pro Continental squads.

It proved to be a long day out in front for the quintet, who chose not to dispute the intermediate sprints, and to instead concentrate on working together.

With the finish in Elk Grove fast approaching, and as the peloton piled on the pressure from behind, it was the end of the line for Rice just inside 20km to go, swiftly followed by Companioni, while the remaining three pushed on in the vain hope of staying away as their time advantage tumbled.

Mark Cavendish's woes this season continued when, with just over 10km to go, a tangle with an EF-Drapac rider damaged his rear wheel, forcing him to stop for a replacement before a frantic effort to chase back to the bunch with the help of his Dimension Data teammates.

All credit to them that he was able to, still with 6km to go, which is when another of the stage favourites, Katusha-Alpecin's Marcel Kittel, punctured, and was unable to get back into contention.

The crash that came with 3km to go involved a number of Cavendish's Dimension Data teammates, which scuppered any hope of the British sprinter truly being in the mix on the line, but the likes of Gaviria, Ewan, Sagan and their teammates had the bit between their teeth, hoovering up Lienhard, Vandenbergh and Putt with 2km left to race.

That was the cue for Quick-Step Floors to stretch out the bunch, and despite valiant efforts by Ewan and Sagan to get on terms, Gaviria's stage win – his second following his victory in the opener in Long Beach last Sunday – was never really in doubt.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 4:04:34 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 5 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 6 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 7 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 10 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 12 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 13 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 14 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 15 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 16 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 17 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 18 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 20 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 21 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 22 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 23 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 25 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 26 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 28 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 29 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 31 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 33 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 34 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 35 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 36 William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 37 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 39 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 40 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 41 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 42 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 43 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 44 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 45 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 46 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 47 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 48 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 49 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 51 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:12 52 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 53 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 54 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 55 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 56 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 57 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 58 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 59 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 60 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 61 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 62 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 63 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 64 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 65 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 66 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 67 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 68 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 69 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 70 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 71 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:23 72 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 73 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 74 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:27 75 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 76 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:33 77 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:49 78 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:52 80 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:57 81 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:59 82 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:00 83 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:02 84 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:09 85 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 86 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:14 87 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:26 88 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 89 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 90 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:45 91 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:02 92 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 93 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:09 94 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 95 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 96 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:51 97 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:04:18 98 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:04:20 99 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 100 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 101 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 102 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 104 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:05:04 105 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:05:06 106 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:06:17 107 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:06:58 108 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 109 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 110 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 111 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:07:25 112 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 113 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 114 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 115 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data

Sprint 1 - Clements Rd - 30.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 2 3 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 2 - Hagood - 125.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 3 pts 2 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 3 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 15 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 12 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 4 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 7 5 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 6 6 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 5 7 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 8 Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2 10 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Pardee Dam Rd Summit - 68. km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 3 pts 2 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 2 3 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 4:04:34 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 4 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 5 Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 6 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 7 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 8 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 9 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 12 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 13 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 14 William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 15 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:09 16 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:12 17 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 18 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 19 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 20 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 21 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 22 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 23 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 24 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:23 25 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:27 26 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:49 27 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:00 28 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:09 29 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:26 30 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:02 31 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:09 32 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hagens Berman Axeon 12:13:42 2 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 Mitchelton-Scott 5 Bora-Hansgrohe 6 UAE Team Emirates 7 Trek-Segafredo 8 BMC Racing Team 9 LottoNl-Jumbo 10 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:09 11 Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:12 12 Holowesko-Citadel 13 Quick-Step Floors 14 Team Sky 15 Rally Cycling 16 Dimension Data 0:03:03

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 16:55:29 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:23 3 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:37 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:07 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:15 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:29 7 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:08 8 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:13 9 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:15 10 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:34 11 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:36 12 William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:56 13 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:28 14 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:35 15 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:03:43 16 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:45 17 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:54 18 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:04:21 19 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:31 20 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:36 21 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:38 22 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 23 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:39 24 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:22 25 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:26 26 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:30 27 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:06:38 28 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:50 29 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:54 30 Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:09:00 31 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 32 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:12 33 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:09:50 34 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:10:45 35 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:00 36 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:05 37 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:11:34 38 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:11:47 39 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:11:55 40 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:09 41 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:10 42 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:50 43 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:24 44 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:10 45 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:16:38 46 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:44 47 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:30 48 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:18:13 49 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:18:56 50 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:19:06 51 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:19 52 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:27 53 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:19:48 54 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:43 55 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:11 56 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:12 57 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:22:24 58 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:22:37 59 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:22:52 60 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:54 61 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:23:03 62 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:23:37 63 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:46 64 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:23:51 65 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:21 66 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:24:44 67 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:24:48 68 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:16 69 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:25:27 70 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:25:37 71 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:25:45 72 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:25:57 73 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:26:21 74 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:26:30 75 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:26:51 76 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:28:07 77 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:11 78 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:29:33 79 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:30:08 80 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:30:20 81 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:21 82 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:30:26 83 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:27 84 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 85 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:30:51 86 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:30:53 87 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:06 88 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:31:33 89 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 0:31:37 90 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:32:02 91 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:32:13 92 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:54 93 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:32:57 94 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:33:24 95 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:33:25 96 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:33:26 97 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:33:59 98 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:34:04 99 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:34:06 100 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:34:07 101 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:34:23 102 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:34:26 103 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 0:34:33 104 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:36:04 105 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:37:05 106 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:37:57 107 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:38:11 108 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:38:36 109 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:38:40 110 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:39:22 111 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:39:54 112 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:39:58 113 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:42:32 114 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:43:56 115 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:48:15

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 33 pts 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 30 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 4 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 21 5 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 17 6 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 15 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 14 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 9 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 8 11 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 7 12 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 7 13 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 7 14 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 6 15 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 16 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 6 17 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 5 18 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 5 19 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 5 20 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 5 21 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 4 22 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 4 23 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 4 24 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 4 25 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 26 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4 27 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 4 28 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 29 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 30 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 31 Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 32 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 3 33 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 3 34 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 35 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 36 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 2 37 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 38 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 2 39 William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1 40 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 1 41 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 42 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 15 3 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 13 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 5 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 12 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 11 7 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 8 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 9 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 8 10 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 7 11 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 7 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 6 13 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 6 14 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 15 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 4 16 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 17 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 3 18 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 19 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 2 20 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1 21 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 16:55:52 2 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:14 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:52 4 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:45 5 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:02 6 William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:33 7 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:05 8 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:12 9 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:03:20 10 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:22 11 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:24 12 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:28 13 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:19 14 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:06:27 15 Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:08:37 16 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 17 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:49 18 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:11:23 19 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:47 20 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:01 21 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:56 22 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:23:14 23 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:25:04 24 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:05 25 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:25:22 26 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:29:10 27 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:58 28 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:30:03 29 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:31:22 30 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:32:34 31 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:33:44 32 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:35:41