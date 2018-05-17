Tour of California: Gaviria makes it two in Elk Grove
Van Garderen stays in yellow as crash disrupts finale
Stage 5: Stockton - Elk Grove
It was a day for the sprinters on stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California, and it was Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) who came out on top for his second stage win at this year's race, besting Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) and world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).
Although there was no change in the overall classification – Tejay van Garderen (BMC) retains his lead ahead of Team Sky's Egan Bernal – it was a dramatic final 10km of the stage, with mechanical problems and punctures for Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Katusha-Alpecin's Marcel Kittel, and then a crash in the peloton with 3km to go before the remnants of the day's breakaway were reeled in with 2km to go.
Gaviria's Quick-Step Floors team took over at the front and easily delivered the Colombian to stage victory in Elk Grove ahead of Ewan and Sagan.
"The guys on the team did a really good job," said Gaviria. "It was really fast all the way to the finish. Max Richeze did a really great job in the last kilometre. It was so fast, and really difficult, but he was so strong, so I'm really happy that we were able to win."
Attention now turns to Friday's stage 6 to Lake Tahoe, which will be decisive as to whether van Garderen can fend off the inevitable attack from Bernal, who sits just 23 seconds behind the American overall.
"It's going to be a really aggressive race tomorrow," said van Garderen. "Bernal is for sure going to do everything he can to try to wrestle this jersey from me. I'm going to be doing everything I can to keep it on my back.
"We have Brent Bookwalter sitting in 10th place; he'll be crucial for the climbs tomorrow. Micky Schär... He's a jack of all trades. And then there's a ton of experience and a ton of depth with all the other guys," van Garderen said, outlining the help he's going to be relying on from his team to try to do enough to take the leader's yellow jersey into Sacramento on the final stage on Saturday.
How it unfolded
Stage 5 set out from Stockton on Thursday, with the peloton well aware that everything pointed to a bunch sprint in Elk Grove 176.5km later.
That didn't stop five riders going up the road almost from the gun, and the peloton were content to let them dangle out front for most of the day, although they were never allowed much more than around three minutes' advantage.
The riders were Michael Rice (Hagens Berman Axeon), Ruben Companioni and Holowesko-Citadel teammate Fabian Lienhard, Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare), and, in AG2R La Mondiale's Stijn Vandenbergh, the first WorldTour rider to get into one of these early moves, which have otherwise been the domain of the Pro Continental squads.
It proved to be a long day out in front for the quintet, who chose not to dispute the intermediate sprints, and to instead concentrate on working together.
With the finish in Elk Grove fast approaching, and as the peloton piled on the pressure from behind, it was the end of the line for Rice just inside 20km to go, swiftly followed by Companioni, while the remaining three pushed on in the vain hope of staying away as their time advantage tumbled.
Mark Cavendish's woes this season continued when, with just over 10km to go, a tangle with an EF-Drapac rider damaged his rear wheel, forcing him to stop for a replacement before a frantic effort to chase back to the bunch with the help of his Dimension Data teammates.
All credit to them that he was able to, still with 6km to go, which is when another of the stage favourites, Katusha-Alpecin's Marcel Kittel, punctured, and was unable to get back into contention.
The crash that came with 3km to go involved a number of Cavendish's Dimension Data teammates, which scuppered any hope of the British sprinter truly being in the mix on the line, but the likes of Gaviria, Ewan, Sagan and their teammates had the bit between their teeth, hoovering up Lienhard, Vandenbergh and Putt with 2km left to race.
That was the cue for Quick-Step Floors to stretch out the bunch, and despite valiant efforts by Ewan and Sagan to get on terms, Gaviria's stage win – his second following his victory in the opener in Long Beach last Sunday – was never really in doubt.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|4:04:34
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|6
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|7
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|12
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|15
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|16
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|18
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|19
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|20
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|23
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|28
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|29
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|31
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|35
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|36
|William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|37
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|39
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|40
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|41
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|43
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|45
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|47
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|48
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|49
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|51
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:12
|52
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|53
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|55
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|56
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|57
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|58
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|59
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|60
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|61
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|62
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|63
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|65
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|66
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|67
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|68
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|69
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|70
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|71
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:23
|72
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|73
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|74
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:27
|75
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|76
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:33
|77
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:49
|78
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:52
|80
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:57
|81
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:59
|82
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:00
|83
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:02
|84
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:09
|85
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|86
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:14
|87
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:26
|88
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|89
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|90
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:45
|91
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:02
|92
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|93
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:09
|94
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|95
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|96
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:51
|97
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:04:18
|98
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:04:20
|99
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|100
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|101
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|102
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|104
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:05:04
|105
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:05:06
|106
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:06:17
|107
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:06:58
|108
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|109
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|110
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|111
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:07:25
|112
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|113
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|114
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|2
|3
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|3
|pts
|2
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|4
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|5
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|6
|6
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|5
|7
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|8
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|10
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|2
|3
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|4:04:34
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|5
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|6
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|7
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|8
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|9
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|13
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|15
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:09
|16
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:12
|17
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|18
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|21
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|22
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|23
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:23
|25
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:27
|26
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:49
|27
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:00
|28
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:09
|29
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:26
|30
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:02
|31
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:09
|32
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|12:13:42
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:09
|11
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:12
|12
|Holowesko-Citadel
|13
|Quick-Step Floors
|14
|Team Sky
|15
|Rally Cycling
|16
|Dimension Data
|0:03:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16:55:29
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:23
|3
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:37
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:07
|5
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:15
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:29
|7
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:08
|8
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:13
|9
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:15
|10
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:34
|11
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:36
|12
|William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:56
|13
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:28
|14
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:35
|15
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:03:43
|16
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:45
|17
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:54
|18
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:04:21
|19
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:31
|20
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:36
|21
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:38
|22
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:39
|24
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:22
|25
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:26
|26
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:30
|27
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:06:38
|28
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:50
|29
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:54
|30
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:09:00
|31
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|32
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:12
|33
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:50
|34
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:10:45
|35
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:00
|36
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:05
|37
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:11:34
|38
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:11:47
|39
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:11:55
|40
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:09
|41
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:10
|42
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:50
|43
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:24
|44
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:10
|45
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:16:38
|46
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:44
|47
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:30
|48
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:18:13
|49
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:18:56
|50
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:19:06
|51
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:19
|52
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:27
|53
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:19:48
|54
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:43
|55
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:11
|56
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:12
|57
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:22:24
|58
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:22:37
|59
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:22:52
|60
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:54
|61
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:23:03
|62
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:23:37
|63
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:46
|64
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:23:51
|65
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:21
|66
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:24:44
|67
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:24:48
|68
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:16
|69
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:25:27
|70
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:25:37
|71
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:25:45
|72
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:25:57
|73
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:26:21
|74
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:26:30
|75
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:26:51
|76
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:28:07
|77
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:11
|78
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:29:33
|79
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:30:08
|80
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:30:20
|81
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:21
|82
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:30:26
|83
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:30:27
|84
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|85
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:30:51
|86
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:30:53
|87
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:06
|88
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:31:33
|89
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:31:37
|90
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:32:02
|91
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:32:13
|92
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:32:54
|93
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:32:57
|94
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:33:24
|95
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:33:25
|96
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:33:26
|97
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:33:59
|98
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:34:04
|99
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:34:06
|100
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:34:07
|101
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:34:23
|102
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:34:26
|103
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:34:33
|104
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:36:04
|105
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:37:05
|106
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:37:57
|107
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:38:11
|108
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:36
|109
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:38:40
|110
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:39:22
|111
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:39:54
|112
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:39:58
|113
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:42:32
|114
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:43:56
|115
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:48:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|33
|pts
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|30
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|4
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|21
|5
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|17
|6
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|9
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|11
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|12
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|13
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|14
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|6
|15
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|16
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|6
|17
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|5
|18
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|19
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|5
|20
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|5
|21
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|4
|22
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|23
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|24
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|4
|25
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|26
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|27
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|28
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|29
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|30
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|31
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|32
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|3
|33
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3
|34
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|35
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|36
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|2
|37
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|38
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|39
|William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|40
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|41
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|42
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|15
|3
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|5
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|12
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|7
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|8
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|9
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|8
|10
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|11
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|7
|12
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|13
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|6
|14
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|15
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|16
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|17
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|18
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|19
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|2
|20
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|21
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|16:55:52
|2
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:14
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:52
|4
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:45
|5
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:02
|6
|William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:33
|7
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:05
|8
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:12
|9
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:03:20
|10
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:22
|11
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:24
|12
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:28
|13
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:19
|14
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:06:27
|15
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:08:37
|16
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:49
|18
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:11:23
|19
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:47
|20
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:01
|21
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:56
|22
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:23:14
|23
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:25:04
|24
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:05
|25
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:25:22
|26
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:29:10
|27
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:58
|28
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:30:03
|29
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:31:22
|30
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:32:34
|31
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:33:44
|32
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:35:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|50:52:30
|2
|Team Sky
|0:02:12
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:14
|4
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:07:34
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:13
|6
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:25
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:30
|8
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:51
|9
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:54
|10
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:21:45
|11
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:21:51
|12
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:22:26
|13
|Rally Cycling
|0:22:40
|14
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:17
|15
|Holowesko-Citadel
|0:34:37
|16
|Dimension Data
|0:36:58
