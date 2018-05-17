Trending

Tour of California: Gaviria makes it two in Elk Grove

Van Garderen stays in yellow as crash disrupts finale

Image 1 of 26

Quick-Step Floors' Fernando Gaviria wins stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California in Elk Grove

Quick-Step Floors' Fernando Gaviria wins stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California in Elk Grove
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 26

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott)

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 26

2018 Tour of California race leader Tejay van Garderen ahead of stage 5

2018 Tour of California race leader Tejay van Garderen ahead of stage 5
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 26

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and race leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and race leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 26

Dimension Data's Mark Cavendish and race leader Tejay van Garderen share a joke ahead of stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California

Dimension Data's Mark Cavendish and race leader Tejay van Garderen share a joke ahead of stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 26

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 26

Race leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC) has time for a chat during stage 5 of the the 2018 Tour of California

Race leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC) has time for a chat during stage 5 of the the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 26

Reto Hollenstein (Katusha-Alpecin) rides in the bunch on stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California

Reto Hollenstein (Katusha-Alpecin) rides in the bunch on stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 26

Tejay van Garderen's BMC teammates shepherd the race leader through stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California

Tejay van Garderen's BMC teammates shepherd the race leader through stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 26

The big names and jersey wearers are called out at the start of stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California in Stockton

The big names and jersey wearers are called out at the start of stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California in Stockton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 26

The peloton lines out during stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California

The peloton lines out during stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 26

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 26

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates)

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 26

Taylor Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) plays to the crowd at the 2018 Tour of California

Taylor Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) plays to the crowd at the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 26

The peloton makes its way across the Pardee Dam on stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California between Stockton and Elk Grove

The peloton makes its way across the Pardee Dam on stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California between Stockton and Elk Grove
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 26

The riders pass over the Pardee Dam during stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California

The riders pass over the Pardee Dam during stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 26

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) experienced a mechanical mishap with just over 10km to go of stage 5 at the 2018 Tour of California

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) experienced a mechanical mishap with just over 10km to go of stage 5 at the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 26

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 26

Katusha-Alpecin's Reto Hollenstein leads the bunch on stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California

Katusha-Alpecin's Reto Hollenstein leads the bunch on stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 26

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step) takes the victory over Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) and Bora Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan on stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step) takes the victory over Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) and Bora Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan on stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 26

Brothers-in-arms: Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) congratulate each other on their podium spots, having been beaten on stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California

Brothers-in-arms: Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) congratulate each other on their podium spots, having been beaten on stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 26

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step) tops the podium after stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California, having got the better of Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) and world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step) tops the podium after stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California, having got the better of Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) and world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 26

Mitchelton-Scott's Caleb Ewan holds the green sprints jersey after stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California

Mitchelton-Scott's Caleb Ewan holds the green sprints jersey after stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 26

Team Sky's Egan Bernal still holds the polka-dot jersey as best climber after stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California

Team Sky's Egan Bernal still holds the polka-dot jersey as best climber after stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 26

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step) is pretty sure he's got the win on stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California despite Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) and world champion Peter Sagan's (Bora-Hansgrohe) best efforts

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step) is pretty sure he's got the win on stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California despite Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) and world champion Peter Sagan's (Bora-Hansgrohe) best efforts
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 26

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California ahead of Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California ahead of Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a day for the sprinters on stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California, and it was Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) who came out on top for his second stage win at this year's race, besting Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) and world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Related Articles

Tour of California stage 5 – Race debrief

Tour of California 2018: Stage 5 highlights – Video

Although there was no change in the overall classification – Tejay van Garderen (BMC) retains his lead ahead of Team Sky's Egan Bernal – it was a dramatic final 10km of the stage, with mechanical problems and punctures for Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Katusha-Alpecin's Marcel Kittel, and then a crash in the peloton with 3km to go before the remnants of the day's breakaway were reeled in with 2km to go.

Gaviria's Quick-Step Floors team took over at the front and easily delivered the Colombian to stage victory in Elk Grove ahead of Ewan and Sagan.

"The guys on the team did a really good job," said Gaviria. "It was really fast all the way to the finish. Max Richeze did a really great job in the last kilometre. It was so fast, and really difficult, but he was so strong, so I'm really happy that we were able to win."

Attention now turns to Friday's stage 6 to Lake Tahoe, which will be decisive as to whether van Garderen can fend off the inevitable attack from Bernal, who sits just 23 seconds behind the American overall.

"It's going to be a really aggressive race tomorrow," said van Garderen. "Bernal is for sure going to do everything he can to try to wrestle this jersey from me. I'm going to be doing everything I can to keep it on my back.

"We have Brent Bookwalter sitting in 10th place; he'll be crucial for the climbs tomorrow. Micky Schär... He's a jack of all trades. And then there's a ton of experience and a ton of depth with all the other guys," van Garderen said, outlining the help he's going to be relying on from his team to try to do enough to take the leader's yellow jersey into Sacramento on the final stage on Saturday.

How it unfolded

Stage 5 set out from Stockton on Thursday, with the peloton well aware that everything pointed to a bunch sprint in Elk Grove 176.5km later.

That didn't stop five riders going up the road almost from the gun, and the peloton were content to let them dangle out front for most of the day, although they were never allowed much more than around three minutes' advantage.

The riders were Michael Rice (Hagens Berman Axeon), Ruben Companioni and Holowesko-Citadel teammate Fabian Lienhard, Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare), and, in AG2R La Mondiale's Stijn Vandenbergh, the first WorldTour rider to get into one of these early moves, which have otherwise been the domain of the Pro Continental squads.

It proved to be a long day out in front for the quintet, who chose not to dispute the intermediate sprints, and to instead concentrate on working together.

With the finish in Elk Grove fast approaching, and as the peloton piled on the pressure from behind, it was the end of the line for Rice just inside 20km to go, swiftly followed by Companioni, while the remaining three pushed on in the vain hope of staying away as their time advantage tumbled.

Mark Cavendish's woes this season continued when, with just over 10km to go, a tangle with an EF-Drapac rider damaged his rear wheel, forcing him to stop for a replacement before a frantic effort to chase back to the bunch with the help of his Dimension Data teammates.

All credit to them that he was able to, still with 6km to go, which is when another of the stage favourites, Katusha-Alpecin's Marcel Kittel, punctured, and was unable to get back into contention.

The crash that came with 3km to go involved a number of Cavendish's Dimension Data teammates, which scuppered any hope of the British sprinter truly being in the mix on the line, but the likes of Gaviria, Ewan, Sagan and their teammates had the bit between their teeth, hoovering up Lienhard, Vandenbergh and Putt with 2km left to race.

That was the cue for Quick-Step Floors to stretch out the bunch, and despite valiant efforts by Ewan and Sagan to get on terms, Gaviria's stage win – his second following his victory in the opener in Long Beach last Sunday – was never really in doubt.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors4:04:34
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
5John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
6Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
7Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
8Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
10Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
11Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
12Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
13Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
14Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
15Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
16Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
17Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
18Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
19Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
20Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
21Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
22Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
23Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
25Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
26Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
27Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
28Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
29Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
30Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
31Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
32Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
33Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
34Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
35Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
36William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
37Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
38Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
39Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
40Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
41Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
42Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
43Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
44Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
45Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
46Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
47Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
48Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
49Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
50Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
51Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:12
52Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
53Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
54Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
55Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
56Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
57Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
58Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
59Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
60Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
61Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
62Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
63Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
64Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
65Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
66Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
67Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
68Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
69Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
70Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
71Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:00:23
72Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
73Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
74Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:00:27
75Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
76Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:33
77Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:49
78Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:52
80Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:57
81Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:59
82Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:00
83Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:02
84Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:09
85Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
86Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:14
87Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:26
88Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
89Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
90Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:45
91Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:02
92Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
93Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:02:09
94Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
95Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
96Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:51
97Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:04:18
98Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:04:20
99Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
100Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
101Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
102Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
103Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
104Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:05:04
105TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:05:06
106Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:06:17
107Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:06:58
108Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
109Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
110Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
111Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:07:25
112Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
113Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
114Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
115Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data

Sprint 1 - Clements Rd - 30.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources2
3Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2 - Hagood - 125.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources3pts
2Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
3Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors15pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott12
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe9
4Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin7
5John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources6
6Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon5
7Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
8Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon3
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2
10Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Pardee Dam Rd Summit - 68. km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources3pts
2Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon2
3Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors4:04:34
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
3Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
4Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
5Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
6Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
7Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
8Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
9Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
10Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
11Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
12Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
13Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
14William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
15Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:09
16Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:12
17Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
18Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
19Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
20Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
21Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
22Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
23Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
24Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:00:23
25Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:00:27
26Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:49
27Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:00
28Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:09
29Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:26
30Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:02
31Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:02:09
32Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hagens Berman Axeon12:13:42
2UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
3EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
4Mitchelton-Scott
5Bora-Hansgrohe
6UAE Team Emirates
7Trek-Segafredo
8BMC Racing Team
9LottoNl-Jumbo
10AG2R La Mondiale0:00:09
11Katusha-Alpecin0:00:12
12Holowesko-Citadel
13Quick-Step Floors
14Team Sky
15Rally Cycling
16Dimension Data0:03:03

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team16:55:29
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:23
3Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:37
4Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:07
5Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:15
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:29
7Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:08
8Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:02:13
9Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:02:15
10Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:34
11Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:36
12William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:56
13Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:28
14Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:03:35
15Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:43
16Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:45
17Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:54
18Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:04:21
19Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:31
20Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:04:36
21Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:38
22Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
23Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:04:39
24Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:22
25Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:26
26Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:30
27Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:06:38
28Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:50
29Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:54
30Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:09:00
31Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
32Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:12
33Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:09:50
34TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:10:45
35Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:11:00
36Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:05
37Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:11:34
38Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:11:47
39Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:11:55
40Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:09
41Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:12:10
42Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:50
43Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:24
44Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:10
45Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:16:38
46Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:44
47Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:30
48Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:18:13
49Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:18:56
50Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:19:06
51Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:19
52Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:19:27
53Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:19:48
54Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:43
55Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:11
56Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:22:12
57Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:22:24
58Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:22:37
59Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:22:52
60Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:54
61Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:23:03
62Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:23:37
63Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:23:46
64Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:23:51
65Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:24:21
66Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:24:44
67Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:24:48
68Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:25:16
69Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:25:27
70Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:25:37
71Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:25:45
72Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:25:57
73Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:26:21
74Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:26:30
75Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:26:51
76Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:28:07
77Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:29:11
78Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:29:33
79John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:30:08
80Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:30:20
81Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:21
82Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:30:26
83Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:30:27
84Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
85Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:30:51
86Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:30:53
87Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates0:31:06
88Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:31:33
89Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling0:31:37
90Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:32:02
91Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:32:13
92Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:32:54
93Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:32:57
94Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:33:24
95Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:33:25
96Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:33:26
97Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:33:59
98Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:34:04
99Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:34:06
100Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:34:07
101Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:34:23
102Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:34:26
103Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott0:34:33
104Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:36:04
105Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:37:05
106Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:37:57
107Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling0:38:11
108Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:38:36
109Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:38:40
110Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:39:22
111Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:39:54
112Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:39:58
113Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:42:32
114Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:43:56
115Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:48:15

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott33pts
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors30
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe25
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky21
5Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon17
6Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo15
7Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott14
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe12
9Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates8
11Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo7
12Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin7
13Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin7
14Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling6
15Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
16John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources6
17Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources5
18Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates5
19Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources5
20Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon5
21Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon4
22Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling4
23Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale4
24Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources4
25Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
26Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo4
27Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling4
28Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
29Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
30Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team3
31Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon3
32Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data3
33Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb3
34Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
35Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
36Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data2
37Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
38Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling2
39William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1
40Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo1
41Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
42Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky15pts
2Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources15
3Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo13
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe13
5Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling12
6Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott11
7Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo11
8Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale8
9Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling8
10Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates7
11Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon7
12Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale6
13Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon6
14Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team5
15Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling4
16Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
17Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale3
18Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
19Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon2
20Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1
21Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky16:55:52
2Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:14
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:00:52
4Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:45
5Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:02:02
6William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:33
7Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:05
8Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:03:12
9Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:20
10Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:22
11Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:24
12Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:04:28
13Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:19
14Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:06:27
15Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:08:37
16Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
17Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:10:49
18Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:11:23
19Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:11:47
20Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:01
21Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:56
22Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:23:14
23Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:25:04
24Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:25:05
25Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:25:22
26Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:29:10
27Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:58
28Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:30:03
29Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:31:22
30Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:32:34
31Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:33:44
32Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:35:41

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team50:52:30
2Team Sky0:02:12
3Trek-Segafredo0:05:14
4Hagens Berman Axeon0:07:34
5UAE Team Emirates0:08:13
6LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:25
7AG2R La Mondiale0:13:30
8Quick-Step Floors0:13:51
9Katusha-Alpecin0:14:54
10EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:21:45
11Mitchelton-Scott0:21:51
12UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:22:26
13Rally Cycling0:22:40
14Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:17
15Holowesko-Citadel0:34:37
16Dimension Data0:36:58

 

Latest on Cyclingnews