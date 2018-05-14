Trending

Tour of California: Gaviria wins stage 1 in Long Beach

Caleb Ewan finishes second, with Peter Sagan in third

Fernando Gaviria punches the air in delight after taking the win on stage 1 at the 2018 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Fernando Gaviria gets his head down as he gets the better of Caleb Ewan and Peter Sagan on stage 1 of the 2018 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Fernando Gaviria receives the leader's jersey after stage 1 of the Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The bunch stretches out on stage 1 of the 2018 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Tour of California heads through downtown Long Beach

(Image credit: Getty Images)
World champion Peter Sagan is always popular with the fans at the Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alexander Kristoff (UAE), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Stage 1 of the 2018 Tour of California was won by Quick-Step's Fernando Gaviria

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mark Cavendish chats to Dimension Data teammate Mark Renshaw

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Blue skies greeted the riders on stage 1 of the 2018 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Taylor Phinney (EF-Drapac) does the right thing during the national anthem

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The peloton races through Long Beach on stage 1 of the 2018 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) is looking for his second Tour of California title

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mitchelton-Scott's Adam Yates

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
World champion Peter Sagan shadows European champion Alexander Kristoff

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mat Hayman (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) won the opening stage at the Amgen Tour of California in Long Beach on Sunday. The Colombian won the bunch sprint ahead of Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) and world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

The 23-year-old claimed the 30th win of his career, which was also his team's 30th win this season. Pre-stage favourite Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) placed fourth, and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) was fifth.

Gaviria, who won four stages at last year's Giro d'Italia, moved into position but was bumped several times by Jasper Philipsen, the 20-year-old Hagens Berman Axeon rider from Belgium. Gaviria wasn't pleased and briefly expressed his anger with Philipsen. But the two riders quickly reconciled with a sporting embrace a few moments after the finish.

In the post-race press conference, Gaviria said one bump might have been OK, but when Philipsen repeatedly tried to take Gaviria's spot in the Quick-Step train, the Colombian took exception, saying that while this might be the biggest race of the year for some riders, the top sprinters are here to prepare for the Tour de France and can't afford to go down in a crash.

"I don't know if I'm surprised," Gaviria said when asked if he expected to be on this level of form after a long break. "I've been training at home and training for that, and I think it's good to come back and win."

After missing the Classics season following an injury in the penultimate stage of Tirreno-Adriatico in mid-March, Gaviria had returned to competition at the Tour of Romandie – although the mountainous route didn't offer any sprint opportunities.

"After that I went to Eschborn-Frankfurt and the legs were better, and now I've come back for the win here, and am really happy for this," he said.

The group sprint was set up after the field caught leaders Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) and Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko-Citadel) – a two-time Belarus national road champion – with less than two of the 12 flat circuits remaining. The two had ridden in front for nearly three hours and more than 125 kilometres.

"It was a pretty straightforward race today, although it was a pretty hectic finish," said Ewan, after finishing second. "My team was great and got me where I needed to be for the sprint, but Fernando did a great sprint."

With wide roads leading up to the finish, teams began moving towards the front with about 5km left in the 134.5km stage. The scene wasn't too dissimilar to the automotive racing more well-known on the downtown streets during the annual IndyCar race, the Long Beach Grand Prix.

Holowesko/Citadel attempted to set up its sprinter, John Murphy, and manoeuvred five riders to the front. But the squad's effort was too soon and Quick-Step moved to the front. The teams narrowed into a long echelon for a while, but, with the wide roads, several squads began to manoeuvre across the road, and several riders were forced to ride around construction-cone course markers.

As Quick-Step launched Gaviria towards the finish line, Ewan and Sagan fought to follow the Colombian, but it was too little, too late.

Time bonuses at the finish saw Gaviria pick up 10 seconds for the stage win. He leads the overall classification by four seconds ahead of Ewan, who secured a six-second bonus. Putt, who won the two intermediate sprints from the two-rider breakaway for three seconds each, is in third place overall, four seconds behind Gaviria, while Sagan, the 16-time Tour of California stage winner, is fourth, also six seconds back.

Putt's breakaway companion, Krasilnikau, earned a total of four bonus seconds and is now fifth overall, also six seconds back.

How it unfolded

The 134.5km opening stage in Long Beach was tailor-made for the top-notch sprint field in California. The peloton traversed the 11.5km flat course 12 times, with intermediate sprints at the end of laps 4 and 8. Time bonuses of 10, six and four seconds at the finish were also up for grabs, as well as bonuses of three, two and one second at the intermediate sprints.

Pro Continental riders Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko-Citadel) and Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) jumped away from the bunch as soon as the short neutral roll-out ended, and the pair soon had a gap of more than two minutes. Katusha-Alpecin, Mitchelton-Scott and Quick-Step Floors all put a riders on the front, and the chase was on.

Putt took the maximum time bonus at the first sprint, with Krasilnikau claiming the two-second bonus. Back in the field, Katusha's Nathan Haas tried to lead out GC rider Ian Boswell for the bonus, but Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) decided to test his legs and swept up the final spot just ahead of the Katusha duo.

From there the chasers feathered the gap to the leaders, holding it around 1:30 as the duo up front pushed on. As the leaders approached the second intermediate sprint at the end of lap 8, the gap was back out to 1:45.

Putt once again took the maximum points and time bonus, with Krasilinikau sweeping up the runner-up rewards. As the peloton closed in on the intermediate sprint, Quick-Step's Alvaro Hodeg surged to the front to deny Cavendish the remaining bonus second.

The gap was down to 1:11 with three laps remaining as Putt and Krasilinikau continued to collaborate and Quick-Step drove the chase. As the leaders crossed the start/finish with two to go, the gap was down to one minute as the chase began to look more determined. Katusha's Reto Hollenstein continued to pound out kilometre after kilometre for his sprinter Kittel.

The gap dipped below a minute for the first time with just over 36.5km remaining, and the long-expected sprint looked more and more inevitable. When Putt and Krasilnikau saw one lap to go, their gap was down to a mere 10 seconds.

The field swallowed up Putt just after the start/finish, but Krasilnikau hung on a little bit longer. His day off the front was soon over as well, as the peloton reeled him in and then reset for the finale.

Quick-Step Floors led the bunch into the final kilometre, looking to set up their man Gaviria, and it was indeed the Colombian who got it, although not without a strong challenge from Ewan.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors3:02:23
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
6Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
7Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
8Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
9Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
10Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
11Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
12Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
13Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
14John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
15Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
16Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
17Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
18Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
19Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
20Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
21Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
22Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
23Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
24Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
25Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
26Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
27Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
29Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
30Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
31Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
32Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
33Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
34Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
35Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
36Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
37Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
38Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
39Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
40Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
41Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
42Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
43Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
44Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
45Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
46Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
47Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
48Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
49Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
50Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
51Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
52Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
53Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
54Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
55Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
56Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
57Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
58Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
59Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
60Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
61Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
62Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
63Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
64Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
65Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
66Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
67William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
68Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
69TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
70Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
71Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
72Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
73Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
74Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
75Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
76Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
77Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
78Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
79Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
80Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
81Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
82Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
83Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
84Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
85Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
86Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
87Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
88Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
89Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
90Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
91Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
92Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
93Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
94Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
95Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
96Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
97Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
98Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
99Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
100Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
101Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
102Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
103Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
104Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
105Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
106Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
107Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
108Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
109Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
110Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
111Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
112Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:21
114Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:31
115Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:46
116Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:57
117Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:12

Sprint 1 - Long Beach, 43km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3pts
2Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources2
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data1

Sprint 1 - Long Beach, 89km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3pts
2Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources2
3Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors15pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott12
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe9
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin7
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates6
6Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon5
7Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo4
8Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb3
9Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling2
10Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors3:02:23
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
3Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
4Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
5Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
6Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
7Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
8Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
9Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
10Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
11Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
12Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
13Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
14Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
15Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
16Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
17Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
18Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
19Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
20Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
21Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
22William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
23Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
24TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
25Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
26Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
27Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
28Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
29Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
30Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
31Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
32Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
33Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
34Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
35Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
36Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
37Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
38Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
39Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
40Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:21

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton-Scott9:07:09
2Hagens Berman Axeon
3Team Sky
4Bora-Hansgrohe
5LottoNl-Jumbo
6Rally Cycling
7EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
8Team Sunweb
9Quick-Step Floors
10Dimension Data
11UAE Team Emirates
12BMC Racing Team
13Trek-Segafredo
14UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
15Katusha-Alpecin
16AG2R La Mondiale
17Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources

