Image 1 of 19 Fernando Gaviria punches the air in delight after taking the win on stage 1 at the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 19 Fernando Gaviria gets his head down as he gets the better of Caleb Ewan and Peter Sagan on stage 1 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 19 Fernando Gaviria receives the leader's jersey after stage 1 of the Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 19 The bunch stretches out on stage 1 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 19 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 19 The Tour of California heads through downtown Long Beach (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 19 World champion Peter Sagan is always popular with the fans at the Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 19 Alexander Kristoff (UAE), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 19 Stage 1 of the 2018 Tour of California was won by Quick-Step's Fernando Gaviria (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 19 Mark Cavendish chats to Dimension Data teammate Mark Renshaw (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 19 Blue skies greeted the riders on stage 1 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 19 Taylor Phinney (EF-Drapac) does the right thing during the national anthem (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 19 The peloton races through Long Beach on stage 1 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 19 Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) is looking for his second Tour of California title (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 19 Mitchelton-Scott's Adam Yates (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 19 Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 19 Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 19 World champion Peter Sagan shadows European champion Alexander Kristoff (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 19 Mat Hayman (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) won the opening stage at the Amgen Tour of California in Long Beach on Sunday. The Colombian won the bunch sprint ahead of Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) and world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

The 23-year-old claimed the 30th win of his career, which was also his team's 30th win this season. Pre-stage favourite Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) placed fourth, and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) was fifth.

Gaviria, who won four stages at last year's Giro d'Italia, moved into position but was bumped several times by Jasper Philipsen, the 20-year-old Hagens Berman Axeon rider from Belgium. Gaviria wasn't pleased and briefly expressed his anger with Philipsen. But the two riders quickly reconciled with a sporting embrace a few moments after the finish.

In the post-race press conference, Gaviria said one bump might have been OK, but when Philipsen repeatedly tried to take Gaviria's spot in the Quick-Step train, the Colombian took exception, saying that while this might be the biggest race of the year for some riders, the top sprinters are here to prepare for the Tour de France and can't afford to go down in a crash.

"I don't know if I'm surprised," Gaviria said when asked if he expected to be on this level of form after a long break. "I've been training at home and training for that, and I think it's good to come back and win."

After missing the Classics season following an injury in the penultimate stage of Tirreno-Adriatico in mid-March, Gaviria had returned to competition at the Tour of Romandie – although the mountainous route didn't offer any sprint opportunities.

"After that I went to Eschborn-Frankfurt and the legs were better, and now I've come back for the win here, and am really happy for this," he said.

The group sprint was set up after the field caught leaders Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) and Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko-Citadel) – a two-time Belarus national road champion – with less than two of the 12 flat circuits remaining. The two had ridden in front for nearly three hours and more than 125 kilometres.

"It was a pretty straightforward race today, although it was a pretty hectic finish," said Ewan, after finishing second. "My team was great and got me where I needed to be for the sprint, but Fernando did a great sprint."

With wide roads leading up to the finish, teams began moving towards the front with about 5km left in the 134.5km stage. The scene wasn't too dissimilar to the automotive racing more well-known on the downtown streets during the annual IndyCar race, the Long Beach Grand Prix.

Holowesko/Citadel attempted to set up its sprinter, John Murphy, and manoeuvred five riders to the front. But the squad's effort was too soon and Quick-Step moved to the front. The teams narrowed into a long echelon for a while, but, with the wide roads, several squads began to manoeuvre across the road, and several riders were forced to ride around construction-cone course markers.

As Quick-Step launched Gaviria towards the finish line, Ewan and Sagan fought to follow the Colombian, but it was too little, too late.

Time bonuses at the finish saw Gaviria pick up 10 seconds for the stage win. He leads the overall classification by four seconds ahead of Ewan, who secured a six-second bonus. Putt, who won the two intermediate sprints from the two-rider breakaway for three seconds each, is in third place overall, four seconds behind Gaviria, while Sagan, the 16-time Tour of California stage winner, is fourth, also six seconds back.

Putt's breakaway companion, Krasilnikau, earned a total of four bonus seconds and is now fifth overall, also six seconds back.

How it unfolded

The 134.5km opening stage in Long Beach was tailor-made for the top-notch sprint field in California. The peloton traversed the 11.5km flat course 12 times, with intermediate sprints at the end of laps 4 and 8. Time bonuses of 10, six and four seconds at the finish were also up for grabs, as well as bonuses of three, two and one second at the intermediate sprints.

Pro Continental riders Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko-Citadel) and Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) jumped away from the bunch as soon as the short neutral roll-out ended, and the pair soon had a gap of more than two minutes. Katusha-Alpecin, Mitchelton-Scott and Quick-Step Floors all put a riders on the front, and the chase was on.

Putt took the maximum time bonus at the first sprint, with Krasilnikau claiming the two-second bonus. Back in the field, Katusha's Nathan Haas tried to lead out GC rider Ian Boswell for the bonus, but Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) decided to test his legs and swept up the final spot just ahead of the Katusha duo.

From there the chasers feathered the gap to the leaders, holding it around 1:30 as the duo up front pushed on. As the leaders approached the second intermediate sprint at the end of lap 8, the gap was back out to 1:45.

Putt once again took the maximum points and time bonus, with Krasilinikau sweeping up the runner-up rewards. As the peloton closed in on the intermediate sprint, Quick-Step's Alvaro Hodeg surged to the front to deny Cavendish the remaining bonus second.

The gap was down to 1:11 with three laps remaining as Putt and Krasilinikau continued to collaborate and Quick-Step drove the chase. As the leaders crossed the start/finish with two to go, the gap was down to one minute as the chase began to look more determined. Katusha's Reto Hollenstein continued to pound out kilometre after kilometre for his sprinter Kittel.

The gap dipped below a minute for the first time with just over 36.5km remaining, and the long-expected sprint looked more and more inevitable. When Putt and Krasilnikau saw one lap to go, their gap was down to a mere 10 seconds.

The field swallowed up Putt just after the start/finish, but Krasilnikau hung on a little bit longer. His day off the front was soon over as well, as the peloton reeled him in and then reset for the finale.

Quick-Step Floors led the bunch into the final kilometre, looking to set up their man Gaviria, and it was indeed the Colombian who got it, although not without a strong challenge from Ewan.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3:02:23 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 6 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 7 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 8 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 9 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 10 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 11 Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 12 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 14 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 15 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 16 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 17 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 18 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 19 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 20 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 21 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 22 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 23 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 24 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 25 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 26 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 27 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 29 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 30 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 31 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 32 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 33 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 34 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 35 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 36 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 37 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 38 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 39 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 40 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 41 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 42 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 44 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 45 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 46 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 47 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 48 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 49 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 50 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 51 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 52 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 53 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 54 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 55 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 56 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 57 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 58 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 59 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 60 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 61 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 62 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 63 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 64 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 66 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 67 William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 68 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 69 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 70 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 71 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 72 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 73 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 74 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 75 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 76 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 78 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 79 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 80 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 81 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 82 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 83 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 84 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 85 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 86 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 87 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 88 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 89 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 90 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 91 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 92 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 93 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 94 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 95 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 96 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 97 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 98 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 99 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 101 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 102 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 103 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 104 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 105 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 106 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 107 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 108 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 110 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 111 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 112 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:21 114 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:31 115 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:46 116 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:57 117 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:12

Sprint 1 - Long Beach, 43km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 2 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 1

Sprint 1 - Long Beach, 89km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 2 3 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 15 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 12 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 7 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 6 6 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 5 7 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4 8 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 3 9 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 2 10 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3:02:23 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 4 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 6 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 7 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 9 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 10 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 11 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 12 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 13 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 15 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 16 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 17 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 18 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 19 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 20 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 21 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 22 William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 23 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 24 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 25 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 27 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 29 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 30 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 31 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 32 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 33 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 34 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 35 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 36 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 37 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 38 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 39 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 40 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:21

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchelton-Scott 9:07:09 2 Hagens Berman Axeon 3 Team Sky 4 Bora-Hansgrohe 5 LottoNl-Jumbo 6 Rally Cycling 7 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 Team Sunweb 9 Quick-Step Floors 10 Dimension Data 11 UAE Team Emirates 12 BMC Racing Team 13 Trek-Segafredo 14 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 Katusha-Alpecin 16 AG2R La Mondiale 17 Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3:02:13 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:04 3 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 6 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:09 7 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 8 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:10 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 10 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 11 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 12 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 13 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 14 Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 15 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 16 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 17 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 18 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 19 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 20 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 21 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 22 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 23 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 24 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 25 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 26 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 27 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 28 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 29 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 32 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 33 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 34 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 35 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 36 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 37 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 38 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 39 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 40 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 41 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 42 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 43 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 44 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 47 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 48 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 49 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 50 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 51 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 52 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 53 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 54 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 55 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 56 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 57 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 58 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 59 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 60 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 61 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 62 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 63 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 64 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 65 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 66 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 67 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 69 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 70 William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 71 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 72 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 73 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 74 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 75 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 76 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 77 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 78 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 79 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 81 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 82 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 83 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 84 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 85 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 86 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 87 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 88 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 89 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 90 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 91 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 92 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 93 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 94 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 95 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 96 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 97 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 98 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 99 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 100 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 102 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 103 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 104 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 105 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 106 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 107 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 108 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 109 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 111 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 112 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:31 114 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:41 115 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:51 116 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:07 117 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:22

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 15 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 12 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 7 5 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 6 7 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 5 8 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 4 9 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4 10 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 3 11 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 2 12 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 2 13 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3:02:13 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:04 3 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:09 4 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:10 5 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 6 Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 7 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 9 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 10 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 11 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 12 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 13 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 14 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 15 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 17 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 18 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 19 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 20 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 21 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 22 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 23 William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 24 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 25 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 26 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 27 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 28 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 29 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 30 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 31 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 32 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 33 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 34 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 35 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 36 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 37 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 38 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 39 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 40 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:31