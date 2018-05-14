Tour of California: Gaviria wins stage 1 in Long Beach
Caleb Ewan finishes second, with Peter Sagan in third
Stage 1: Long Beach -
Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) won the opening stage at the Amgen Tour of California in Long Beach on Sunday. The Colombian won the bunch sprint ahead of Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) and world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).
The 23-year-old claimed the 30th win of his career, which was also his team's 30th win this season. Pre-stage favourite Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) placed fourth, and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) was fifth.
Gaviria, who won four stages at last year's Giro d'Italia, moved into position but was bumped several times by Jasper Philipsen, the 20-year-old Hagens Berman Axeon rider from Belgium. Gaviria wasn't pleased and briefly expressed his anger with Philipsen. But the two riders quickly reconciled with a sporting embrace a few moments after the finish.
In the post-race press conference, Gaviria said one bump might have been OK, but when Philipsen repeatedly tried to take Gaviria's spot in the Quick-Step train, the Colombian took exception, saying that while this might be the biggest race of the year for some riders, the top sprinters are here to prepare for the Tour de France and can't afford to go down in a crash.
"I don't know if I'm surprised," Gaviria said when asked if he expected to be on this level of form after a long break. "I've been training at home and training for that, and I think it's good to come back and win."
After missing the Classics season following an injury in the penultimate stage of Tirreno-Adriatico in mid-March, Gaviria had returned to competition at the Tour of Romandie – although the mountainous route didn't offer any sprint opportunities.
"After that I went to Eschborn-Frankfurt and the legs were better, and now I've come back for the win here, and am really happy for this," he said.
The group sprint was set up after the field caught leaders Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) and Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko-Citadel) – a two-time Belarus national road champion – with less than two of the 12 flat circuits remaining. The two had ridden in front for nearly three hours and more than 125 kilometres.
"It was a pretty straightforward race today, although it was a pretty hectic finish," said Ewan, after finishing second. "My team was great and got me where I needed to be for the sprint, but Fernando did a great sprint."
With wide roads leading up to the finish, teams began moving towards the front with about 5km left in the 134.5km stage. The scene wasn't too dissimilar to the automotive racing more well-known on the downtown streets during the annual IndyCar race, the Long Beach Grand Prix.
Holowesko/Citadel attempted to set up its sprinter, John Murphy, and manoeuvred five riders to the front. But the squad's effort was too soon and Quick-Step moved to the front. The teams narrowed into a long echelon for a while, but, with the wide roads, several squads began to manoeuvre across the road, and several riders were forced to ride around construction-cone course markers.
As Quick-Step launched Gaviria towards the finish line, Ewan and Sagan fought to follow the Colombian, but it was too little, too late.
Time bonuses at the finish saw Gaviria pick up 10 seconds for the stage win. He leads the overall classification by four seconds ahead of Ewan, who secured a six-second bonus. Putt, who won the two intermediate sprints from the two-rider breakaway for three seconds each, is in third place overall, four seconds behind Gaviria, while Sagan, the 16-time Tour of California stage winner, is fourth, also six seconds back.
Putt's breakaway companion, Krasilnikau, earned a total of four bonus seconds and is now fifth overall, also six seconds back.
How it unfolded
The 134.5km opening stage in Long Beach was tailor-made for the top-notch sprint field in California. The peloton traversed the 11.5km flat course 12 times, with intermediate sprints at the end of laps 4 and 8. Time bonuses of 10, six and four seconds at the finish were also up for grabs, as well as bonuses of three, two and one second at the intermediate sprints.
Pro Continental riders Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko-Citadel) and Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) jumped away from the bunch as soon as the short neutral roll-out ended, and the pair soon had a gap of more than two minutes. Katusha-Alpecin, Mitchelton-Scott and Quick-Step Floors all put a riders on the front, and the chase was on.
Putt took the maximum time bonus at the first sprint, with Krasilnikau claiming the two-second bonus. Back in the field, Katusha's Nathan Haas tried to lead out GC rider Ian Boswell for the bonus, but Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) decided to test his legs and swept up the final spot just ahead of the Katusha duo.
From there the chasers feathered the gap to the leaders, holding it around 1:30 as the duo up front pushed on. As the leaders approached the second intermediate sprint at the end of lap 8, the gap was back out to 1:45.
Putt once again took the maximum points and time bonus, with Krasilinikau sweeping up the runner-up rewards. As the peloton closed in on the intermediate sprint, Quick-Step's Alvaro Hodeg surged to the front to deny Cavendish the remaining bonus second.
The gap was down to 1:11 with three laps remaining as Putt and Krasilinikau continued to collaborate and Quick-Step drove the chase. As the leaders crossed the start/finish with two to go, the gap was down to one minute as the chase began to look more determined. Katusha's Reto Hollenstein continued to pound out kilometre after kilometre for his sprinter Kittel.
The gap dipped below a minute for the first time with just over 36.5km remaining, and the long-expected sprint looked more and more inevitable. When Putt and Krasilnikau saw one lap to go, their gap was down to a mere 10 seconds.
The field swallowed up Putt just after the start/finish, but Krasilnikau hung on a little bit longer. His day off the front was soon over as well, as the peloton reeled him in and then reset for the finale.
Quick-Step Floors led the bunch into the final kilometre, looking to set up their man Gaviria, and it was indeed the Colombian who got it, although not without a strong challenge from Ewan.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3:02:23
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|7
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|9
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|10
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|11
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|12
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|14
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|15
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|16
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|17
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|19
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|24
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|25
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|26
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|27
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|30
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|31
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|32
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|33
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|34
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|35
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|36
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|37
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|38
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|39
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|40
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|41
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|42
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|44
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|45
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|46
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|47
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|49
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|50
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|51
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|52
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|54
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|55
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|57
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|59
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|60
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|61
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|63
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|64
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|66
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|67
|William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|68
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|69
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|70
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|73
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|74
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|75
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|76
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|78
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|79
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|80
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|81
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|82
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|84
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|85
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|86
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|87
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|88
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|89
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|90
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|91
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|92
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|93
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|94
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|95
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|96
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|97
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|99
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|101
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|102
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|103
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|104
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|105
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|106
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|107
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|108
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|110
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|111
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|112
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:21
|114
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:31
|115
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:46
|116
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:57
|117
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|2
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|2
|3
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|6
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|5
|7
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|8
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3
|9
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|10
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3:02:23
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|4
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|5
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|6
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|9
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|11
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|12
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|13
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|17
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|18
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|20
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|22
|William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|23
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|24
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|25
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|27
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|29
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|31
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|32
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|34
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|35
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|36
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|37
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|39
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|40
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton-Scott
|9:07:09
|2
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|Rally Cycling
|7
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|Team Sunweb
|9
|Quick-Step Floors
|10
|Dimension Data
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|14
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3:02:13
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:04
|3
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:06
|5
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:09
|7
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:10
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|11
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|13
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|14
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|15
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|16
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|17
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|18
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|19
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|20
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|21
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|23
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|24
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|26
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|27
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|28
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|29
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|32
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|33
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|34
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|35
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|36
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|37
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|38
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|39
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|40
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|41
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|42
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|43
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|44
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|47
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|48
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|49
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|50
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|52
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|53
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|54
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|55
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|57
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|58
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|60
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|62
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|63
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|64
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|66
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|67
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|69
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|70
|William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|71
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|72
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|73
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|74
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|76
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|77
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|78
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|79
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|81
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|82
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|83
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|84
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|85
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|87
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|88
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|89
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|90
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|91
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|92
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|93
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|94
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|95
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|96
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|97
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|98
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|100
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|102
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|103
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|104
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|105
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|106
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|107
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|108
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|109
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|111
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|112
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:31
|114
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:41
|115
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:51
|116
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:07
|117
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|5
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|7
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|5
|8
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|4
|9
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|10
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3
|11
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|2
|12
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|13
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3:02:13
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:04
|3
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:09
|4
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:10
|5
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|6
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|7
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|10
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|12
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|13
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|14
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|18
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|19
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|21
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|23
|William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|24
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|25
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|26
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|30
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|32
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|33
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|34
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|35
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|36
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|37
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|39
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|40
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton-Scott
|9:07:09
|2
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|Rally Cycling
|7
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|Team Sunweb
|9
|Quick-Step Floors
|10
|Dimension Data
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|14
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
