Team Sky's Egan Bernal won stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of California, and with it took the race lead back from Tejay van Garderen (BMC), leaving Bernal in prime position to take the overall title in Sacramento on Saturday.

Bernal's stage-winning move came, not unexpectedly, on the upper slopes of the climb of Daggett Summit, during a brief foray into Nevada. With only 10km of the stage to go, Sky teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart attacked, forcing van Garderen to react, and then Bernal hit the American with his effort, and immediately got the gap.

Van Garderen, Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Geoghegan Hart were left as the second group on the road as Bernal crested Daggett and then sped downhill before starting the final couple of kilometres up to the finish in South Lake Tahoe.

Bernal crossed the line 1:28 ahead of Yates, and 1:38 ahead of van Garderen in 7th place on the stage after the chasers were joined by another group of riders on the short descent, including Rally's Brandon McNulty and Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb).

"When I attacked with 10km to go, I was just thinking that I had to push as hard as I could," said Bernal. "I had to do my best because the team worked so hard for me today.

"It wasn’t really until the last climb, with 1.5km to go, that I thought I could maybe win the race."

Overall, Bernal now leads the race by 1:25 over van Garderen, with EF-Drapac's Dani Martinez retaining his third place, 2:14 behind Bernal.

"The team was so strong, and I’m very proud of the guys, including all the staff and the directeurs sportifs," Bernal continued. "They’ve been amazing and have done a great job for me this week. I’m just so proud to be in this team, and this victory is for them."

How it unfolded

It doesn't matter whether it's a flat stage or a mountain stage: an early break is going to go at the Tour of California, and Friday's 196.5km sixth stage between Folsom and South Lake Tahoe was no exception.

Barely 10km into the stage, a group of nine riders – Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare), Floris De Tier (LottoNL-Jumbo), Dimension Data's Tom-Jelte Slagter, Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling), Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale), Sean Bennett (Hagens Berman Axeon), Lawson Craddock (EF-Drapac), Trek-Segafredo's Gregory Rast and his teammate and winner of stage 3, Toms Skujins – clipped off the front, and the race was set for the day as they carved out a lead of over five minutes.

The contenders and their teams were content to keep their powder dry until the penultimate climb of the day, the 13km-long Daggett Summit, which happened to be just over the state border in Nevada, before the route came back into California for the final climb up to South Lake Tahoe.

In the meantime, Skujins was doing what he could do hoover up some 'king of the mountains' points while out in front and, despite competition from breakaway companion Huffman, the Latvian did enough to sew up the competition during the stage, with no KOM points available on Saturday's final stage in Sacramento. The final KOM points tally sees Skujins win the jersey with 34 points – just a point ahead of Huffman with 33 points, with Bernal ending the day on 26.

The breakaway splintered on Daggett Summit, where Geoghegan Hart turned the screw, putting van Garderen under pressure, before Bernal struck the killer blow and soloed to the stage win and the overall lead.

The 2018 race concludes on Saturday with a flat 143km stage around Sacramento, which should be one for the sprinters. Barring mishap, Bernal will win his first Tour of California title.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 5:30:58 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:28 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:30 4 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:33 5 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:38 6 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:45 9 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:46 10 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:50 11 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 12 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:57 13 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:59 14 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:03:12 15 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:16 16 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:25 17 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 18 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:43 19 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 20 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:48 21 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:50 22 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 23 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 24 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:56 25 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:04:07 26 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:10 27 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:46 28 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:59 29 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 31 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:34 32 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 33 William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 34 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 35 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:08:56 36 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 37 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:09:33 38 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:38 39 Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:09:48 40 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:09:51 41 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:15 42 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 43 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 44 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 45 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 46 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 47 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:37 48 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:18 49 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:46 50 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:14:24 51 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:00 52 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 53 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 54 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 55 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 56 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 59 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 60 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 61 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 62 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 63 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 64 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 65 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 66 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 67 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 68 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 69 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 70 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:18:34 71 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 72 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 73 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 74 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 75 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 76 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 77 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 78 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:19:20 79 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 80 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:10 81 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:42 82 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:24:27 83 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 84 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 85 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:25:14 86 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 87 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 88 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 89 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 90 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 91 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 92 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 93 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 94 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 95 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 96 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 97 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 98 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 99 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 100 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 101 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 102 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 103 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 104 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 105 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 106 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 107 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 108 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 109 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 110 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 111 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 112 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott

Sprint 1 - Placerville - 32.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 3 pts 2 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 3 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1

Sprint 2 - Sheridan - 169.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 pts 2 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 3 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 12 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 9 4 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 7 5 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 6 6 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 5 7 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 9 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 10 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Cedar Ravine Rd Summit - 41. km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 pts 2 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 2 3 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Sly Park Rd Summit - 56.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 8 pts 2 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 7 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 4 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 5 5 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 3

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Mormon Emigrant Tr Summit - 65. km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 5 pts 2 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 4 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 4 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) Kirkwood Summit - 117. km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 pts 2 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 4 3 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 3 4 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 2) Carson Pass Summit - 128.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 5 pts 2 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 4 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 4 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 6 (Cat. 1) Dagget Summit - 186. km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 8 pts 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 7 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 6 4 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3

Mountain 7 (Cat. 3) South Lake Tahoe - 196.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 3 pts 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 2 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 16:38:14 2 UAE Team Emirates 0:04:22 3 Trek-Segafredo 0:05:04 4 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:34 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:03 6 BMC Racing Team 0:11:26 7 Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:31 8 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:14:59 9 RALLY CYCLING 0:16:38 10 Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:07 11 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:59 12 HAGENS BERMAN AXEON 0:21:53 13 Quick-Step Floors 0:23:08 14 Team Sunweb 0:23:33 15 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:30:39 16 Dimension Data 0:33:21 17 HOLOWESKO | CITADEL P/B ARAPAHOE RESOURCES 0:42:35

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 22:26:40 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:25 3 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:14 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:16 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:28 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:01 7 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:28 8 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:50 9 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:59 10 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:01 11 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:40 12 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:11 13 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:03 14 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:05 15 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:28 16 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:07:33 17 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:41 18 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:51 19 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:08 20 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:10 21 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:09:55 22 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:00 23 William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:10:17 24 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:13:20 25 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:36 26 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:14:39 27 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:40 28 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:15:11 29 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:24 30 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:33 31 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:16:40 32 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:46 33 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:18:25 34 Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:18:35 35 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:11 36 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:20:21 37 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:21:56 38 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:11 39 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:22:13 40 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:17 41 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:34 42 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:24:01 43 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:16 44 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:29 45 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:25:51 46 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:25:58 47 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:54 48 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 0:28:57 49 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:30:08 50 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:55 51 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:31:43 52 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:57 53 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:35:53 54 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:36:14 55 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:16 56 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:36:34 57 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:36:35 58 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:37:58 59 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:40:28 60 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:40:58 61 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:41:31 62 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:42:03 63 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:42:07 64 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:42:24 65 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:42:32 66 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:42:42 67 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:42:44 68 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:43:28 69 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:43:55 70 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:44:54 71 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:45:58 72 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:47:07 73 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:47:25 74 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:47:54 75 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:47:55 76 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 0:48:24 77 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:48:38 78 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:48:52 79 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:49:41 80 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:50:08 81 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:50:28 82 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:50:34 83 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:51:22 84 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:51:31 85 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:50 86 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:54:58 87 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:55:05 88 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:55:09 89 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:55:28 90 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 91 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:55:54 92 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:56:34 93 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:57:01 94 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:57:58 95 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:58:25 96 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:58:26 97 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:58:37 98 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:59:00 99 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:59:05 100 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:59:07 101 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:59:08 102 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:59:27 103 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 0:59:34 104 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:00:18 105 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 1:02:06 106 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:02:58 107 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:03:37 108 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 1:04:23 109 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:04:55 110 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:04:59 111 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:05:02 112 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:08:57

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 36 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 33 3 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 30 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 26 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 6 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 18 7 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 18 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 9 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 10 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 9 11 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 9 12 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 8 13 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 14 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 15 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 7 16 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 7 17 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 7 18 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 7 19 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 6 20 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 6 21 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 6 22 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 5 23 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 5 24 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 5 25 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 4 26 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 4 27 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 4 28 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 4 29 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 30 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 31 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 4 32 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 33 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 34 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4 35 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 36 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 37 Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 38 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 3 39 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 40 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 41 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 2 42 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 2 43 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 1 44 William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1 45 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 1 46 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 34 pts 2 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 33 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 26 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 20 5 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 18 6 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 15 7 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 9 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 10 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 9 11 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 12 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 8 13 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 7 14 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 7 15 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 7 16 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 6 17 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 18 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 4 19 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 20 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 3 21 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 3 22 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 23 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 2 24 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 25 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1 26 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1 27 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 22:26:40 2 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:14 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:28 4 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:28 5 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:50 6 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:11 7 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:03 8 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:05 9 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:28 10 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:51 11 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:00 12 William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:10:17 13 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:13:20 14 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:14:39 15 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:15:11 16 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:16:40 17 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:46 18 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:18:25 19 Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:18:35 20 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:20:21 21 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:16 22 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:29 23 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 0:28:57 24 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:40:28 25 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:42:03 26 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:42:32