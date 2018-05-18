Tour of California: Bernal wins mountainous stage 6
Team Sky rider regains lead from van Garderen
Stage 6: Folsom - South Lake Tahoe
Team Sky's Egan Bernal won stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of California, and with it took the race lead back from Tejay van Garderen (BMC), leaving Bernal in prime position to take the overall title in Sacramento on Saturday.
Bernal's stage-winning move came, not unexpectedly, on the upper slopes of the climb of Daggett Summit, during a brief foray into Nevada. With only 10km of the stage to go, Sky teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart attacked, forcing van Garderen to react, and then Bernal hit the American with his effort, and immediately got the gap.
Van Garderen, Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Geoghegan Hart were left as the second group on the road as Bernal crested Daggett and then sped downhill before starting the final couple of kilometres up to the finish in South Lake Tahoe.
Bernal crossed the line 1:28 ahead of Yates, and 1:38 ahead of van Garderen in 7th place on the stage after the chasers were joined by another group of riders on the short descent, including Rally's Brandon McNulty and Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb).
"When I attacked with 10km to go, I was just thinking that I had to push as hard as I could," said Bernal. "I had to do my best because the team worked so hard for me today.
"It wasn’t really until the last climb, with 1.5km to go, that I thought I could maybe win the race."
Overall, Bernal now leads the race by 1:25 over van Garderen, with EF-Drapac's Dani Martinez retaining his third place, 2:14 behind Bernal.
"The team was so strong, and I’m very proud of the guys, including all the staff and the directeurs sportifs," Bernal continued. "They’ve been amazing and have done a great job for me this week. I’m just so proud to be in this team, and this victory is for them."
How it unfolded
It doesn't matter whether it's a flat stage or a mountain stage: an early break is going to go at the Tour of California, and Friday's 196.5km sixth stage between Folsom and South Lake Tahoe was no exception.
Barely 10km into the stage, a group of nine riders – Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare), Floris De Tier (LottoNL-Jumbo), Dimension Data's Tom-Jelte Slagter, Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling), Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale), Sean Bennett (Hagens Berman Axeon), Lawson Craddock (EF-Drapac), Trek-Segafredo's Gregory Rast and his teammate and winner of stage 3, Toms Skujins – clipped off the front, and the race was set for the day as they carved out a lead of over five minutes.
The contenders and their teams were content to keep their powder dry until the penultimate climb of the day, the 13km-long Daggett Summit, which happened to be just over the state border in Nevada, before the route came back into California for the final climb up to South Lake Tahoe.
In the meantime, Skujins was doing what he could do hoover up some 'king of the mountains' points while out in front and, despite competition from breakaway companion Huffman, the Latvian did enough to sew up the competition during the stage, with no KOM points available on Saturday's final stage in Sacramento. The final KOM points tally sees Skujins win the jersey with 34 points – just a point ahead of Huffman with 33 points, with Bernal ending the day on 26.
The breakaway splintered on Daggett Summit, where Geoghegan Hart turned the screw, putting van Garderen under pressure, before Bernal struck the killer blow and soloed to the stage win and the overall lead.
The 2018 race concludes on Saturday with a flat 143km stage around Sacramento, which should be one for the sprinters. Barring mishap, Bernal will win his first Tour of California title.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|5:30:58
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:28
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:30
|4
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:33
|5
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:38
|6
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:45
|9
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:46
|10
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:50
|11
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:57
|13
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:59
|14
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:03:12
|15
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:16
|16
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:25
|17
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|18
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:43
|19
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:48
|21
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:50
|22
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|23
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:56
|25
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:04:07
|26
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:10
|27
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:46
|28
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:59
|29
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|31
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:34
|32
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|33
|William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|34
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|35
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:08:56
|36
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:09:33
|38
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:38
|39
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:09:48
|40
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:09:51
|41
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:15
|42
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|43
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|44
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|45
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|47
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:37
|48
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:18
|49
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:46
|50
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:24
|51
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:00
|52
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|53
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|54
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|55
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|56
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|59
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|60
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|61
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|63
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|64
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|65
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|66
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|67
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|68
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|69
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|70
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:18:34
|71
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|72
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|73
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|74
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|75
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|76
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|77
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|78
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:19:20
|79
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|80
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:10
|81
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:42
|82
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:24:27
|83
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|84
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|85
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:25:14
|86
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|87
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|88
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|89
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|90
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|92
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|93
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|94
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|95
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|96
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|97
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|98
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|99
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|100
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|101
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|102
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|103
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|104
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|105
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|106
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|107
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|108
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|109
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|110
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|111
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|112
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|pts
|2
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|3
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|pts
|2
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|3
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|4
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|7
|5
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|6
|6
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|7
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|9
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|10
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|pts
|2
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|3
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|pts
|2
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|7
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|4
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|5
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|pts
|2
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|4
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|pts
|2
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|3
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|4
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|4
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|8
|pts
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|4
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|3
|pts
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|16:38:14
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:22
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:04
|4
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:34
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:03
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:11:26
|7
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:31
|8
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:14:59
|9
|RALLY CYCLING
|0:16:38
|10
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:07
|11
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:59
|12
|HAGENS BERMAN AXEON
|0:21:53
|13
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:23:08
|14
|Team Sunweb
|0:23:33
|15
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:30:39
|16
|Dimension Data
|0:33:21
|17
|HOLOWESKO | CITADEL P/B ARAPAHOE RESOURCES
|0:42:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|22:26:40
|2
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:25
|3
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:14
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:16
|5
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:28
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:01
|7
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:28
|8
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:50
|9
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:59
|10
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:01
|11
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:40
|12
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:11
|13
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:03
|14
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:05
|15
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:28
|16
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:07:33
|17
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:41
|18
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:51
|19
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:08
|20
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:10
|21
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:55
|22
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:00
|23
|William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:10:17
|24
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:13:20
|25
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:36
|26
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:14:39
|27
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:40
|28
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:15:11
|29
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:24
|30
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:33
|31
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:16:40
|32
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:46
|33
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:25
|34
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:18:35
|35
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:11
|36
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:20:21
|37
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:21:56
|38
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:11
|39
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:22:13
|40
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:17
|41
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:34
|42
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:01
|43
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:24:16
|44
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:29
|45
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:25:51
|46
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:25:58
|47
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:54
|48
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:28:57
|49
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:30:08
|50
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:55
|51
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:31:43
|52
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:57
|53
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:35:53
|54
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:36:14
|55
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:16
|56
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:36:34
|57
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:36:35
|58
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:37:58
|59
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:40:28
|60
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:40:58
|61
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:41:31
|62
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:42:03
|63
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:42:07
|64
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:42:24
|65
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:42:32
|66
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:42:42
|67
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:42:44
|68
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:43:28
|69
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:43:55
|70
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:44:54
|71
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:45:58
|72
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:47:07
|73
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:47:25
|74
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:47:54
|75
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:47:55
|76
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:48:24
|77
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:48:38
|78
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:48:52
|79
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:49:41
|80
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:50:08
|81
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:50:28
|82
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:50:34
|83
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:51:22
|84
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:51:31
|85
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:50
|86
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:54:58
|87
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:55:05
|88
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:55:09
|89
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:55:28
|90
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|91
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:55:54
|92
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:56:34
|93
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:57:01
|94
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:57:58
|95
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:58:25
|96
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:58:26
|97
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:58:37
|98
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:59:00
|99
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:59:05
|100
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:59:07
|101
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:59:08
|102
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:59:27
|103
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:59:34
|104
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:00:18
|105
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|1:02:06
|106
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:02:58
|107
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:03:37
|108
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|1:04:23
|109
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:04:55
|110
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:04:59
|111
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:05:02
|112
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:08:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|36
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|33
|3
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|30
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|26
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|6
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|7
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|18
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|9
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|10
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|11
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|12
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|13
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|14
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|15
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|7
|16
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|17
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|18
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|19
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|6
|20
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|6
|21
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|6
|22
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|5
|23
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|5
|24
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|25
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|26
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|4
|27
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|28
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|4
|29
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|30
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|31
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|4
|32
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|33
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|34
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|35
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|36
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|37
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|38
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3
|39
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|40
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|41
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|2
|42
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|43
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|44
|William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|45
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|46
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|pts
|2
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|33
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|26
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|5
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|18
|6
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|15
|7
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|9
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|10
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|9
|11
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|12
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|8
|13
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|14
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|15
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|7
|16
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|17
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|18
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|19
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|20
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|3
|21
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|22
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|23
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|2
|24
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|25
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|26
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|27
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|22:26:40
|2
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:14
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:28
|4
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:28
|5
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:50
|6
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:11
|7
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:03
|8
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:05
|9
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:28
|10
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:51
|11
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:00
|12
|William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:10:17
|13
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:13:20
|14
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:14:39
|15
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:15:11
|16
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:16:40
|17
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:46
|18
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:25
|19
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:18:35
|20
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:20:21
|21
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:24:16
|22
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:29
|23
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:28:57
|24
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:40:28
|25
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:42:03
|26
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:42:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|67:32:44
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:18
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:09:26
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:35
|5
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:16:59
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:24
|7
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:26:13
|8
|HAGENS BERMAN AXEON
|0:27:27
|9
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:34:44
|10
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:34:47
|11
|RALLY CYCLING
|0:37:06
|12
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:38:58
|13
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:45:16
|14
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:51:05
|15
|Dimension Data
|1:08:07
|16
|HOLOWESKO | CITADEL P/B ARAPAHOE RESOURCES
|1:15:00
|17
|Team Sunweb
|1:22:43
