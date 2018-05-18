Trending

Tour of California: Bernal wins mountainous stage 6

Team Sky rider regains lead from van Garderen

Image 1 of 17

Team Sky's Egan Bernal wins stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of California in South Lake Tahoe

Team Sky's Egan Bernal wins stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of California in South Lake Tahoe
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 17

Not a bad backdrop for Team Sky's Egan Bernal on the stage 6 podium in South Lake Tahoe at the 2018 Tour of California

Not a bad backdrop for Team Sky's Egan Bernal on the stage 6 podium in South Lake Tahoe at the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 17

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) finished third on stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of California, having worked hard to ensure his team leader won the stage and re-took the overall lead

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) finished third on stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of California, having worked hard to ensure his team leader won the stage and re-took the overall lead
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 17

Lawson Craddock (EF-Drapac) in the blue jersey as 'most courageous rider', race leader Egan Bernal (Team Sky) and 'king of the mountains' jersey winner Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) after stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of California

Lawson Craddock (EF-Drapac) in the blue jersey as 'most courageous rider', race leader Egan Bernal (Team Sky) and 'king of the mountains' jersey winner Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) after stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 17

Trek Segafredo's Toms Skujins took enough points on stage 6 to win the 2018 Tour of California 'king of the mountains' jersey

Trek Segafredo's Toms Skujins took enough points on stage 6 to win the 2018 Tour of California 'king of the mountains' jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 17

BMC's Tejay van Garderen (BMC) gives it everything to protect his yellow jersey, followed by Sky's Tao Geoghegan Hart

BMC's Tejay van Garderen (BMC) gives it everything to protect his yellow jersey, followed by Sky's Tao Geoghegan Hart
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 17

Team Sky's Egan Bernal shares the podium in South Lake Tahoe with leader of the Amgen Women's Race Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare)

Team Sky's Egan Bernal shares the podium in South Lake Tahoe with leader of the Amgen Women's Race Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 17

To the victor belong the spoils: Team Sky's Egan Bernal with his leader's yellow jersey, and accoutrements, following stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of California

To the victor belong the spoils: Team Sky's Egan Bernal with his leader's yellow jersey, and accoutrements, following stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 17

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) salutes the crowd after winning stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of California

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) salutes the crowd after winning stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 17

Stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of California

Stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 17

Stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of California

Stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 17

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) puts on a brave face having lost his lead in the 2018 Tour of California on stage 6 to South Lake Tahoe

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) puts on a brave face having lost his lead in the 2018 Tour of California on stage 6 to South Lake Tahoe
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 17

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) wins stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of California in South Lake Tahoe

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) wins stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of California in South Lake Tahoe
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 17

Team Sky's Egan Bernal enjoys the support of the crowd in South Lake Tahoe on his way to winning stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of California

Team Sky's Egan Bernal enjoys the support of the crowd in South Lake Tahoe on his way to winning stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 17

Tejay van Garderen's BMC teammates keep him well protected on stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of California, but Team Sky are ready to pounce

Tejay van Garderen's BMC teammates keep him well protected on stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of California, but Team Sky are ready to pounce
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 17

The podium places for stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of California: winner Egan Bernal (Team Sky) with Mitchelton-Scott's Adam Yates and Sky teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart

The podium places for stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of California: winner Egan Bernal (Team Sky) with Mitchelton-Scott's Adam Yates and Sky teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 17

Team Sky's Egan Bernal climbs his way back into the race lead on stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of California

Team Sky's Egan Bernal climbs his way back into the race lead on stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)

Team Sky's Egan Bernal won stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of California, and with it took the race lead back from Tejay van Garderen (BMC), leaving Bernal in prime position to take the overall title in Sacramento on Saturday.

Bernal's stage-winning move came, not unexpectedly, on the upper slopes of the climb of Daggett Summit, during a brief foray into Nevada. With only 10km of the stage to go, Sky teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart attacked, forcing van Garderen to react, and then Bernal hit the American with his effort, and immediately got the gap.

Van Garderen, Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Geoghegan Hart were left as the second group on the road as Bernal crested Daggett and then sped downhill before starting the final couple of kilometres up to the finish in South Lake Tahoe.

Bernal crossed the line 1:28 ahead of Yates, and 1:38 ahead of van Garderen in 7th place on the stage after the chasers were joined by another group of riders on the short descent, including Rally's Brandon McNulty and Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb).

"When I attacked with 10km to go, I was just thinking that I had to push as hard as I could," said Bernal. "I had to do my best because the team worked so hard for me today.

"It wasn’t really until the last climb, with 1.5km to go, that I thought I could maybe win the race."

Overall, Bernal now leads the race by 1:25 over van Garderen, with EF-Drapac's Dani Martinez retaining his third place, 2:14 behind Bernal.

"The team was so strong, and I’m very proud of the guys, including all the staff and the directeurs sportifs," Bernal continued. "They’ve been amazing and have done a great job for me this week. I’m just so proud to be in this team, and this victory is for them."

How it unfolded

It doesn't matter whether it's a flat stage or a mountain stage: an early break is going to go at the Tour of California, and Friday's 196.5km sixth stage between Folsom and South Lake Tahoe was no exception.

Barely 10km into the stage, a group of nine riders – Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare), Floris De Tier (LottoNL-Jumbo), Dimension Data's Tom-Jelte Slagter, Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling), Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale), Sean Bennett (Hagens Berman Axeon), Lawson Craddock (EF-Drapac), Trek-Segafredo's Gregory Rast and his teammate and winner of stage 3, Toms Skujins – clipped off the front, and the race was set for the day as they carved out a lead of over five minutes.

The contenders and their teams were content to keep their powder dry until the penultimate climb of the day, the 13km-long Daggett Summit, which happened to be just over the state border in Nevada, before the route came back into California for the final climb up to South Lake Tahoe.

In the meantime, Skujins was doing what he could do hoover up some 'king of the mountains' points while out in front and, despite competition from breakaway companion Huffman, the Latvian did enough to sew up the competition during the stage, with no KOM points available on Saturday's final stage in Sacramento. The final KOM points tally sees Skujins win the jersey with 34 points – just a point ahead of Huffman with 33 points, with Bernal ending the day on 26.

The breakaway splintered on Daggett Summit, where Geoghegan Hart turned the screw, putting van Garderen under pressure, before Bernal struck the killer blow and soloed to the stage win and the overall lead.

The 2018 race concludes on Saturday with a flat 143km stage around Sacramento, which should be one for the sprinters. Barring mishap, Bernal will win his first Tour of California title.

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky5:30:58
2Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:28
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:30
4Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:33
5Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:38
6Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
7Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:45
9Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:46
10Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:50
11Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
12Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:01:57
13Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:59
14Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:03:12
15Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:03:16
16Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:25
17Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
18Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:43
19Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
20Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:48
21Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:50
22Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
23Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
24Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:56
25TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:04:07
26Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:10
27Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:46
28Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:05:59
29Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
31Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:34
32Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
33William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
34Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
35Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:08:56
36Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
37Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:09:33
38Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:09:38
39Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:09:48
40Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:09:51
41Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:15
42Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
43Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
44Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
45Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
46Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
47Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:37
48Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:18
49Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:46
50Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:14:24
51Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:00
52Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
53Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
54Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
55Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
56Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
57Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
58Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
59Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
60Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
61Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
62Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
63Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
64Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
65Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
66Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
67Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
68Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
69Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
70Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:18:34
71Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
72Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
73Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
74Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
75Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
76Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
77Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
78Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:19:20
79Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
80Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:21:10
81Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:42
82Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:24:27
83Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
84Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
85Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:25:14
86Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
87Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
88Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
89Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
90Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
91Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
92Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
93Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
94Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
95Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
96Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
97Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
98Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
99Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
100Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
101Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
102Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
103Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
104Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
105Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
106Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
107Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
108Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
109John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
110Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
111Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
112Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott

Sprint 1 - Placerville - 32.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo3pts
2Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo2
3Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1

Sprint 2 - Sheridan - 169.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3pts
2Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo2
3Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky15pts
2Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott12
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky9
4Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling7
5Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb6
6Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale5
7Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team4
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe3
9Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
10Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Cedar Ravine Rd Summit - 41. km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon3pts
2Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling2
3Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Sly Park Rd Summit - 56.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo8pts
2Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling7
3Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
4Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo5
5Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data3

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Mormon Emigrant Tr Summit - 65. km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo5pts
2Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling4
3Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
4Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) Kirkwood Summit - 117. km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5pts
2Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo4
3Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling3
4Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 2) Carson Pass Summit - 128.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling5pts
2Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo4
3Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
4Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Mountain 6 (Cat. 1) Dagget Summit - 186. km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky8pts
2Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott7
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky6
4Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team3

Mountain 7 (Cat. 3) South Lake Tahoe - 196.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky3pts
2Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott2
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky16:38:14
2UAE Team Emirates0:04:22
3Trek-Segafredo0:05:04
4LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:34
5AG2R La Mondiale0:08:03
6BMC Racing Team0:11:26
7Katusha-Alpecin0:13:31
8EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:14:59
9RALLY CYCLING0:16:38
10Mitchelton-Scott0:19:07
11Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:59
12HAGENS BERMAN AXEON0:21:53
13Quick-Step Floors0:23:08
14Team Sunweb0:23:33
15UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:30:39
16Dimension Data0:33:21
17HOLOWESKO | CITADEL P/B ARAPAHOE RESOURCES0:42:35

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky22:26:40
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:25
3Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:14
4Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:16
5Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:02:28
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:01
7Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:28
8Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:03:50
9Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:03:59
10Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:01
11Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:40
12Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:06:11
13Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:03
14Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:07:05
15Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:28
16Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:07:33
17Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:07:41
18Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:07:51
19Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:08
20Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:08:10
21Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:09:55
22Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:00
23William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:10:17
24Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:13:20
25Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:36
26TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:14:39
27Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:40
28Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:15:11
29Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:24
30Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:33
31Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:16:40
32Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:16:46
33Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:18:25
34Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:18:35
35Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:11
36Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:20:21
37Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:21:56
38Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:11
39Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:22:13
40Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:17
41Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:34
42Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:24:01
43Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:16
44Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:29
45Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:25:51
46Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:25:58
47Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:54
48Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:28:57
49Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:30:08
50Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:30:55
51Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:31:43
52Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:57
53Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:35:53
54Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:36:14
55Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:16
56Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:36:34
57Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:36:35
58Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:37:58
59Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:40:28
60Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:40:58
61Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:41:31
62Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:42:03
63Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:42:07
64Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:42:24
65Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:42:32
66Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:42:42
67Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:42:44
68Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:43:28
69Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:43:55
70Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:44:54
71Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:45:58
72Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:47:07
73Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:47:25
74Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:47:54
75Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:47:55
76Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling0:48:24
77Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:48:38
78Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:48:52
79Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:49:41
80Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:50:08
81Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:50:28
82Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:50:34
83Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:51:22
84Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:51:31
85Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:53:50
86Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling0:54:58
87Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:55:05
88John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:55:09
89Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:55:28
90Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
91Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:55:54
92Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:56:34
93Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:57:01
94Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:57:58
95Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:58:25
96Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:58:26
97Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:58:37
98Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:59:00
99Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:59:05
100Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:59:07
101Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:59:08
102Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:59:27
103Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott0:59:34
104Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:00:18
105Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling1:02:06
106Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:02:58
107Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:03:37
108Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data1:04:23
109Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb1:04:55
110Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb1:04:59
111Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:05:02
112Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:08:57

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky36pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott33
3Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors30
4Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott26
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe25
6Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo18
7Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon18
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe15
9Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9
10Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky9
11Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale9
12Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates8
13Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team7
14Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale7
15Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling7
16Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo7
17Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin7
18Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin7
19Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling6
20Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb6
21John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources6
22Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources5
23Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources5
24Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates5
25Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling4
26Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon4
27Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling4
28Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources4
29Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo4
30Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4
31Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data4
32Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
33Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
34Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo4
35Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
36Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
37Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon3
38Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb3
39Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
40Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
41Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data2
42Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling2
43Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo1
44William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1
45Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors1
46Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo34pts
2Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling33
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky26
4Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott20
5Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale18
6Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources15
7Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale13
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe13
9Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo11
10Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon9
11Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team8
12Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling8
13Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky7
14Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates7
15Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon7
16Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale6
17Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo6
18Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling4
19Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
20Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data3
21Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale3
22Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
23Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon2
24Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
25Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1
26Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1
27Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky22:26:40
2Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:14
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:02:28
4Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:28
5Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:03:50
6Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:06:11
7Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:03
8Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:07:05
9Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:28
10Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:07:51
11Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:00
12William Barta (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:10:17
13Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:13:20
14TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:14:39
15Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:15:11
16Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:16:40
17Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:16:46
18Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:18:25
19Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:18:35
20Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:20:21
21Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:16
22Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:29
23Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:28:57
24Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:40:28
25Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:42:03
26Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:42:32

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky67:32:44
2Trek-Segafredo0:08:18
3BMC Racing Team0:09:26
4UAE Team Emirates0:10:35
5LottoNl-Jumbo0:16:59
6AG2R La Mondiale0:19:24
7Katusha-Alpecin0:26:13
8HAGENS BERMAN AXEON0:27:27
9EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:34:44
10Quick-Step Floors0:34:47
11RALLY CYCLING0:37:06
12Mitchelton-Scott0:38:58
13Bora-Hansgrohe0:45:16
14UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:51:05
15Dimension Data1:08:07
16HOLOWESKO | CITADEL P/B ARAPAHOE RESOURCES1:15:00
17Team Sunweb1:22:43

 

