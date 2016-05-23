Tour of California stage 8 highlights - Video

Peter Sagan, Mark Cavendish and Alexander Kristoff on the podium

Mark Cavendish claimed his tenth career Tour of California stage victory as Julian Alaphilippe crossed the line on the same time as his overall rivals to seal victory, 12-months from losing the yellow jersey to Peter Sagan on the final stage.

Peter Sagan and Alexander Kristoff rounded out the podium after another fast and frenetic stage that brought the 2016 edition of the race to its conclusion.

