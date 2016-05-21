Tour of California stage 6 highlights - Video

Rohan Dennis (BMC) riding to victory

Rohan Dennis' first race in the Australian national time trial skin suit proved to be a success as the BMC rider covered the 20.3km stage 6 course at the Tour of California in the quickest time from 139 starters. Cannondale's American national champion Andrew Talansky was knocked off the hot seat by Dennis who in turn had bettered the time of BMC's Taylor Phinney.

Yellow jersey holder Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) put in a strong ride to finish eight that saw him keep his race lead with Dennis jumping up to second place at 16 seconds in arrears.