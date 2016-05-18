Tour of California stage 3 highlights - Video

New race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick-Step)

Julian Alaphilippe's stage win atop Gibraltar Road elevated the Frenchman into the overall race lead just as he had done 12-months prior at Mt Baldy. The Etixx-Quick Step rider caught then passed Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) in the closing stages of the Hollywood climb for his first win of the 2016 season.

Race leader Ben King found the going too tough with his Cannondale teammates working at the head of the race for Lawson Craddock.

