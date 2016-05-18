Trending

Tour of California stage 3 highlights - Video

Julian Alaphilippe's stage win moves Etixx-Quick Step rider into overall race lead

New race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick-Step)

Julian Alaphilippe's stage win atop Gibraltar Road elevated the Frenchman into the overall race lead just as he had done 12-months prior at Mt Baldy. The Etixx-Quick Step rider caught then passed Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) in the closing stages of the Hollywood climb for his first win of the 2016 season.

Race leader Ben King found the going too tough with his Cannondale teammates working at the head of the race for Lawson Craddock.

Click here for the stage 3 race report. 