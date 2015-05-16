Image 1 of 93 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) wins stage 7 and moves into the overall race lead Image 2 of 93 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) riding in front of Robert Gesink and Laurens ten Dam (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 93 Women’s podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 93 The Sky duo with their bouquets (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 93 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) is flanked by Sergio Henao (left) and Ian Boswell (right) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 93 Mark Cavendish continues to lead the points classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 93 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) keeps the best young rider jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 93 The peloton making its way up to Mt Baldy today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 93 Novo Nordisk had several goodies for fans today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 93 The Novo Nordisk team before the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 93 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) waves from the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 93 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) is interviewed after winning the stage and moving into the yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 93 Yes! Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) confirmed himself as one of the most exciting riders of the year Saturday at the Tour of California, sprinting away from the expected challengers on the climb to Mt. Baldy and riding into the overall race lead.

Pre-race favourite Sergio Henao (Team Sky) wasn't able to live up to expectations, finishing 23 seconds down with teammate Ian Boswell. Cannondale-Garmin's Joe Dombrowski and Riccardo Zoidl (Trek Factory Racing) rounding out the top five.

"Today was a short stage and we were going full gas since the beginning," Alaphilippe said. "In the final I was there with the best guys. Henao was attacking, stopping, attacking, stopping. He was relentless.

"At a certain moment at about 4km to go I decided to try to attack and see if I could improve my classification," the 22-year-old Frenchman said. "I went, and Henao didn't respond immediately. When I saw he didn't follow me I thought he was playing with me, and that he would arrive at any second and pass me. But I kept going and going anyway."

Henao kept going all the way to the finish atop Mt. Baldy, which was shrouded in cloud cover and lined with snow. It was an impressive performance that erased any doubts about his ability to ascend alpine climbs at attitude.

"I said before the race that I thought Julian was the wildcard, because obviously he’s young rider and he’s had a really impressive spring classics campaign," Boswell said at the finish. "But we haven’t really seen him climb at altitude on a stage like this. Obviously today he came through."

The most surprising performance, however, came from the rider least expected to finish well on this massive ascent: overnight race leader Peter Sagan.

The Slovakian champion must have given team owner Oleg Tinkov a near heart attack by hanging with the leaders until the final 5km, then keeping Alaphilippe, who started the day 45 seconds behind him, to just a 47 second advantage at the line.

The resulting general classification situation, with Sagan only two seconds behind the QuickStep rider, brings the overall race victory into a matter of time bonuses, and the normal truce of a final stage parade is unlikely to unfold as the rivalry from the two WorldTour teams will now become a true western shootout.

How it unfolded

Attacks flew from the gun, but it was mountains classification contender Daniel Oss (BMC) who formed the day's breakaway early on with Johann Van Zyl (MTN-Qhubeka), Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Gregory Brenes (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Lasse Norman Hansen (Cannondale-Garmin) and Daniele Ratto (UnitedHealthcare), chased for a time by Team SmartStop's Chris Butler. The leaders never gained more than four minutes, and after passing through the day's sprint, the gap began to fall quickly.

Oss secured the both category 2 mountain primes to steal the polka dot jersey from former race leader Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing), distancing all but Van Zyl on the Glendora Mountain climb with 28km to go.

Although LottoNL-Jumbo forced the pace for Robert Gesink, it was Team Sky which truly took charge for the final 30km of the stage. Led by Danny Pate, the Sky train swept past Van Zyl with 21km to go.

The British team continued setting a steady pace all the way to Mt. Baldy, spitting riders out the back of the peloton all along the way. The steady tempo served to whittle down the contenders, but it also seemed to help Sagan, who didn't have to respond to accelerations.

Henao threw down the first gauntlet with a series of attacks among the main contenders, quickly knocking the lead group down to just himself and Alaphilippe. Dombrowski said he couldn't match Henao's moves.

"I was there, but I didn’t really want to go with Sergio because he’s a punchy type of rider and I’m not," the Cannondale-Garmin leader said. "So those accelerations are really taxing for me. He went early and put in a lot of distance and then really started to pay for it. Being up here at altitude, that’s how it goes sometimes."

Of the two riders left on the front of the race, it soon became apparent that the Frenchman had the better legs.

When Alaphilippe raised his pace with 4km to go, Henao lost contact, and try as he might, he just could not get back on the QuickStep rider's wheel. Eventually his teammate, Boswell, bridged across, but it was too late to reel in Alaphilippe with 1km to go, and the Frenchman pushed all the way to the line, knowing he had 45 seconds to get back on race leader Sagan.

"The last 2km were the hardest of my life," Alaphilippe said. "I gave everything to go the distance, my legs felt like they were exploding. In my mind I was always thinking that Henao could come back. But I was doing my best to stay away. It wasn't until the final 200 meters when I finally understood I had won the stage. I enjoyed the moment, but I kept going 100 percent until the finish line."

But miraculously, Sagan, using the chasers Dombrowski and Zoidl as his carrot, got out of the saddle to sprint up the final 300 metres to line, just 47 seconds later. While Sagan lay slumped over his bike, Alaphilippe celebrated.

"It was a great emotion for me because this is the second victory of my career," Alaphilippe said. "But, what makes me so happy is the way I won. I won a mountain stage in the Tour of California, the first stage race of eight days in my professional career."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:42:13 2 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 0:00:23 3 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 4 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36 5 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:45 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:47 7 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:53 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:00 9 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:17 10 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:26 11 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:01:32 12 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:39 13 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:53 14 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:10 15 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:02:12 16 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:15 17 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:20 18 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:01 19 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:07 20 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:17 21 Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:23 22 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:03:43 23 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:50 24 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:04 25 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:06 26 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:17 27 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:04:33 28 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:54 29 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:33 30 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:06:50 31 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:07:43 32 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:08:24 33 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:48 34 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 0:09:19 35 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:09:46 36 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:11:04 37 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 38 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 39 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:12:34 40 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:12:38 41 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:13:05 42 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 43 Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop 44 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:15:02 45 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 0:16:02 46 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:16:42 47 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 48 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 49 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:16:59 50 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 51 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:11 52 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:17:32 53 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 54 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 55 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:17:34 56 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 57 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:19:05 58 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:19:38 59 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:20:33 60 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 61 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 62 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 63 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 64 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 65 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 66 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 67 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 68 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 69 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 70 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 71 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 72 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 73 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 74 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 75 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 76 Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 77 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 78 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 79 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 80 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 81 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 82 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 83 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 84 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 85 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 86 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 87 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 88 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 89 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 90 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:20:55 91 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 92 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:08 93 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:21:30 94 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:21:43 95 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 96 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 97 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 98 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 99 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 100 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 101 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 102 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 0:21:49 103 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 104 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 105 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 106 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:22:05 107 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:22:32 108 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 109 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:22:35 110 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:22:50 111 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:23:02 112 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:23:06 113 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:23 114 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:23:28 115 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 116 David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 117 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 118 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 0:23:52 119 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 120 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:24:32 121 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 122 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 123 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 124 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 125 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:26:16 126 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:28:03 127 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:28:38 DNF Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop

Sprint 1 - Glendora # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 3 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Climb 1 - Glendora Ridge # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 pts 2 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 7 3 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 4 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 5 5 Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop 3

Climb 2 - Glendora Mountain Road # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 pts 2 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 7 3 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 6 4 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 5 5 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 3

Climb 3 - Mount Baldy (finish line) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 pts 2 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 10 3 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 8 4 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 5 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 6 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 7 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 4 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 9 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2 10 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:42:13 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:02:12 3 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:01 4 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:06 5 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:04:33 6 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:48 7 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 0:09:19 8 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:09:46 9 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:11:04 10 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:12:38 11 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:42 12 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:32 13 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:19:05 14 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:20:33 15 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 17 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 18 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 19 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 20 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 21 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 22 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 23 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:32

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 11:08:42 2 Trek Factory Racing 0:04:29 3 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:49 4 BMC Racing Team 0:06:14 5 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:17:30 6 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:17:55 7 Team Cannondale-Garmin 0:18:38 8 Axeon Cycling Team 0:20:32 9 Team SmartStop 0:28:36 10 Hincapie Racing Team 0:29:15 11 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:29:33 12 Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:32:19 13 Etixx-Quick Step 0:32:28 14 MTN-Qhubeka 0:33:58 15 UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team 0:34:54 16 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:35:11 17 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:38:14 18 Team Novo Nordisk 0:59:36

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 25:58:21 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:02 3 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 0:00:33 4 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:11 6 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:12 7 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:01:19 8 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:20 9 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:40 10 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:02:06 11 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:15 12 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:17 13 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:02:32 14 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:49 15 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:12 16 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:19 17 Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:36 18 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:06 19 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:42 20 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:44 21 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:04:51 22 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:05:04 23 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:28 24 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:37 25 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:45 26 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:08:33 27 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:09 28 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:19 29 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:09:49 30 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:35 31 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 0:12:46 32 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:14:26 33 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:16:42 34 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:17:55 35 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:18:58 36 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:20:25 37 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:20:37 38 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:58 39 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:25:42 40 Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop 0:27:56 41 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:28:22 42 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:28:36 43 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:28:40 44 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:28:42 45 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:29:10 46 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:31:56 47 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:32:29 48 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:32:41 49 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:33:33 50 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:33:57 51 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:35:51 52 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 53 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:36:35 54 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:36:38 55 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:36:41 56 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:36:49 57 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:37:37 58 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:37:42 59 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:38:13 60 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:38:19 61 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:38:42 62 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:38:50 63 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:38:51 64 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:40:08 65 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:40:36 66 Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:40:55 67 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:40:56 68 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:41:03 69 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:41:14 70 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:41:17 71 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:41:30 72 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:41:33 73 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:41:51 74 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:41:58 75 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:41:59 76 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:42:01 77 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:42:05 78 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:42:06 79 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:42:14 80 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:42:37 81 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:43:03 82 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:43:46 83 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:43:48 84 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:44:19 85 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:44:35 86 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:44:45 87 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:44:56 88 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:45:02 89 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 90 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:45:13 91 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 0:45:25 92 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:45:29 93 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:46:00 94 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:46:04 95 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:46:26 96 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:46:32 97 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 0:47:22 98 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 0:47:27 99 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:48:04 100 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:48:15 101 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:48:16 102 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:48:46 103 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:48:55 104 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:48:57 105 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:49:26 106 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:50:15 107 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:50:50 108 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:51:23 109 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 110 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:51:26 111 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:51:59 112 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:53:42 113 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:53:55 114 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:54:10 115 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:54:13 116 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:54:26 117 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:54:34 118 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:54:36 119 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:55:56 120 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:56:34 121 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:56:47 122 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:57:12 123 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:57:33 124 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:58:50 125 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1:00:03 126 David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1:01:12 127 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1:01:45 128 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:02:58 129 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:03:17

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 55 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 49 3 Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 26 4 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 26 5 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 20 6 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 19 7 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 8 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 15 9 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 15 10 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 13 11 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 12 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 11 13 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 11 14 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 9 15 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 16 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 17 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 6 18 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 19 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 20 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 21 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 5 22 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 4 23 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 4 24 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 25 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 3 26 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 3 27 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 3 28 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 3 29 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 30 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 31 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 32 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 1 33 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 1 34 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 48 pts 2 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 33 3 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 20 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 5 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 14 6 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 13 7 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 8 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 11 9 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 11 10 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 11 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 10 12 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 13 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 14 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 8 15 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 8 16 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 17 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 7 18 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 19 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 6 20 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 6 21 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 5 22 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 5 23 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 5 24 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 5 25 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 26 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 4 27 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 4 28 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 29 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 30 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 31 Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop 3 32 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 3 33 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2 34 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1 35 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1 36 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 37 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1 38 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1 39 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1

Best young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 25:58:21 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:02:32 3 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:12 4 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:42 5 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:04:51 6 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:09 7 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 0:12:46 8 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:20:37 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:58 10 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:25:42 11 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:28:40 12 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:28:42 13 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:33:57 14 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:36:35 15 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:36:41 16 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:38:19 17 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:38:51 18 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:40:56 19 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:41:14 20 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:41:33 21 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:41:58 22 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:44:56 23 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:48:16 24 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:51:59 25 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:57:12 26 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:03:17