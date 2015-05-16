Tour of California: Alaphilippe wins on Mt. Baldy
QuickStep rider leads Sagan by two seconds heading into Sunday's final stage
Stage 7: Ontario - Mt. Baldy
Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) confirmed himself as one of the most exciting riders of the year Saturday at the Tour of California, sprinting away from the expected challengers on the climb to Mt. Baldy and riding into the overall race lead.
Pre-race favourite Sergio Henao (Team Sky) wasn't able to live up to expectations, finishing 23 seconds down with teammate Ian Boswell. Cannondale-Garmin's Joe Dombrowski and Riccardo Zoidl (Trek Factory Racing) rounding out the top five.
"Today was a short stage and we were going full gas since the beginning," Alaphilippe said. "In the final I was there with the best guys. Henao was attacking, stopping, attacking, stopping. He was relentless.
"At a certain moment at about 4km to go I decided to try to attack and see if I could improve my classification," the 22-year-old Frenchman said. "I went, and Henao didn't respond immediately. When I saw he didn't follow me I thought he was playing with me, and that he would arrive at any second and pass me. But I kept going and going anyway."
Henao kept going all the way to the finish atop Mt. Baldy, which was shrouded in cloud cover and lined with snow. It was an impressive performance that erased any doubts about his ability to ascend alpine climbs at attitude.
"I said before the race that I thought Julian was the wildcard, because obviously he’s young rider and he’s had a really impressive spring classics campaign," Boswell said at the finish. "But we haven’t really seen him climb at altitude on a stage like this. Obviously today he came through."
The most surprising performance, however, came from the rider least expected to finish well on this massive ascent: overnight race leader Peter Sagan.
The Slovakian champion must have given team owner Oleg Tinkov a near heart attack by hanging with the leaders until the final 5km, then keeping Alaphilippe, who started the day 45 seconds behind him, to just a 47 second advantage at the line.
The resulting general classification situation, with Sagan only two seconds behind the QuickStep rider, brings the overall race victory into a matter of time bonuses, and the normal truce of a final stage parade is unlikely to unfold as the rivalry from the two WorldTour teams will now become a true western shootout.
How it unfolded
Attacks flew from the gun, but it was mountains classification contender Daniel Oss (BMC) who formed the day's breakaway early on with Johann Van Zyl (MTN-Qhubeka), Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Gregory Brenes (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Lasse Norman Hansen (Cannondale-Garmin) and Daniele Ratto (UnitedHealthcare), chased for a time by Team SmartStop's Chris Butler. The leaders never gained more than four minutes, and after passing through the day's sprint, the gap began to fall quickly.
Oss secured the both category 2 mountain primes to steal the polka dot jersey from former race leader Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing), distancing all but Van Zyl on the Glendora Mountain climb with 28km to go.
Although LottoNL-Jumbo forced the pace for Robert Gesink, it was Team Sky which truly took charge for the final 30km of the stage. Led by Danny Pate, the Sky train swept past Van Zyl with 21km to go.
The British team continued setting a steady pace all the way to Mt. Baldy, spitting riders out the back of the peloton all along the way. The steady tempo served to whittle down the contenders, but it also seemed to help Sagan, who didn't have to respond to accelerations.
Henao threw down the first gauntlet with a series of attacks among the main contenders, quickly knocking the lead group down to just himself and Alaphilippe. Dombrowski said he couldn't match Henao's moves.
"I was there, but I didn’t really want to go with Sergio because he’s a punchy type of rider and I’m not," the Cannondale-Garmin leader said. "So those accelerations are really taxing for me. He went early and put in a lot of distance and then really started to pay for it. Being up here at altitude, that’s how it goes sometimes."
Of the two riders left on the front of the race, it soon became apparent that the Frenchman had the better legs.
When Alaphilippe raised his pace with 4km to go, Henao lost contact, and try as he might, he just could not get back on the QuickStep rider's wheel. Eventually his teammate, Boswell, bridged across, but it was too late to reel in Alaphilippe with 1km to go, and the Frenchman pushed all the way to the line, knowing he had 45 seconds to get back on race leader Sagan.
"The last 2km were the hardest of my life," Alaphilippe said. "I gave everything to go the distance, my legs felt like they were exploding. In my mind I was always thinking that Henao could come back. But I was doing my best to stay away. It wasn't until the final 200 meters when I finally understood I had won the stage. I enjoyed the moment, but I kept going 100 percent until the finish line."
But miraculously, Sagan, using the chasers Dombrowski and Zoidl as his carrot, got out of the saddle to sprint up the final 300 metres to line, just 47 seconds later. While Sagan lay slumped over his bike, Alaphilippe celebrated.
"It was a great emotion for me because this is the second victory of my career," Alaphilippe said. "But, what makes me so happy is the way I won. I won a mountain stage in the Tour of California, the first stage race of eight days in my professional career."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:42:13
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:23
|3
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|4
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|5
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:45
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:47
|7
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:53
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:00
|9
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:17
|10
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:26
|11
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:01:32
|12
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:39
|13
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:53
|14
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:10
|15
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|16
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:15
|17
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:20
|18
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:01
|19
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:07
|20
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:17
|21
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:23
|22
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:03:43
|23
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:50
|24
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:04
|25
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:06
|26
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:17
|27
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:04:33
|28
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:54
|29
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:33
|30
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:06:50
|31
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:07:43
|32
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:08:24
|33
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:48
|34
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:09:19
|35
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:09:46
|36
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:11:04
|37
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|38
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|39
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:12:34
|40
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:38
|41
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:13:05
|42
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|43
|Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop
|44
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:15:02
|45
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:16:02
|46
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:16:42
|47
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|49
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:16:59
|50
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|51
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:11
|52
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:17:32
|53
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|54
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|55
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:17:34
|56
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|57
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:19:05
|58
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:38
|59
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:20:33
|60
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|61
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|62
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|63
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|64
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|65
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|66
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|67
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|68
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|69
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|70
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|71
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|72
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|73
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|74
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|75
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|76
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|78
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|79
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|80
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|81
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|82
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|83
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|84
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|85
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|87
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|88
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|89
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|90
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:20:55
|91
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|92
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:08
|93
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:21:30
|94
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:21:43
|95
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|96
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|97
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|98
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|99
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|100
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|101
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|102
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:21:49
|103
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|104
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|105
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|106
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:22:05
|107
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:22:32
|108
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:22:35
|110
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:22:50
|111
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:23:02
|112
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:23:06
|113
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:23
|114
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:23:28
|115
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|116
|David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|117
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|118
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:23:52
|119
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|120
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:24:32
|121
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|122
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|123
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|124
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|125
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:26:16
|126
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:28:03
|127
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:28:38
|DNF
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|3
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|3
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|4
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|5
|5
|Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|3
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|6
|4
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|5
|5
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|pts
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|10
|3
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|8
|4
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|7
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|9
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|10
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:42:13
|2
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|3
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:01
|4
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:06
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:04:33
|6
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:48
|7
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:09:19
|8
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:09:46
|9
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:11:04
|10
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:38
|11
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:42
|12
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:32
|13
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:19:05
|14
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:20:33
|15
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|17
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|18
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|19
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|20
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|22
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|23
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|11:08:42
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:29
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:49
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:14
|5
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:17:30
|6
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:17:55
|7
|Team Cannondale-Garmin
|0:18:38
|8
|Axeon Cycling Team
|0:20:32
|9
|Team SmartStop
|0:28:36
|10
|Hincapie Racing Team
|0:29:15
|11
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:29:33
|12
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:32:19
|13
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:32:28
|14
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:33:58
|15
|UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team
|0:34:54
|16
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:35:11
|17
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:38:14
|18
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:59:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25:58:21
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:02
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:33
|4
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:11
|6
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:12
|7
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:01:19
|8
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:20
|9
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:40
|10
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:02:06
|11
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:15
|12
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:17
|13
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|14
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:49
|15
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:12
|16
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:19
|17
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|18
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:06
|19
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:42
|20
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:44
|21
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:04:51
|22
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:05:04
|23
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:28
|24
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:37
|25
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:45
|26
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:08:33
|27
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:09
|28
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:19
|29
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:09:49
|30
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:35
|31
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:12:46
|32
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:14:26
|33
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:16:42
|34
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:17:55
|35
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:18:58
|36
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:25
|37
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:20:37
|38
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:58
|39
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:25:42
|40
|Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:27:56
|41
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:22
|42
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:36
|43
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:28:40
|44
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:42
|45
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:29:10
|46
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:31:56
|47
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:32:29
|48
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:32:41
|49
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:33:33
|50
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:33:57
|51
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:35:51
|52
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|53
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:36:35
|54
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:36:38
|55
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:36:41
|56
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:36:49
|57
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:37:37
|58
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:37:42
|59
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:38:13
|60
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:19
|61
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:38:42
|62
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:38:50
|63
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:38:51
|64
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:40:08
|65
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:40:36
|66
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:55
|67
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:40:56
|68
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:41:03
|69
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:41:14
|70
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:17
|71
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:41:30
|72
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:41:33
|73
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:41:51
|74
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:41:58
|75
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:41:59
|76
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:42:01
|77
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:42:05
|78
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:42:06
|79
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:42:14
|80
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:42:37
|81
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:43:03
|82
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:43:46
|83
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:43:48
|84
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:44:19
|85
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:44:35
|86
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:44:45
|87
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:44:56
|88
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:45:02
|89
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|90
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:45:13
|91
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:45:25
|92
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:45:29
|93
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:46:00
|94
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:46:04
|95
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:46:26
|96
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:46:32
|97
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:47:22
|98
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:47:27
|99
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:48:04
|100
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:48:15
|101
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:16
|102
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:48:46
|103
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:48:55
|104
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:48:57
|105
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:49:26
|106
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:50:15
|107
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:50:50
|108
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:51:23
|109
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|110
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:51:26
|111
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:51:59
|112
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:53:42
|113
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:53:55
|114
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:54:10
|115
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:54:13
|116
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:54:26
|117
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:54:34
|118
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:54:36
|119
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:55:56
|120
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:56:34
|121
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:56:47
|122
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:57:12
|123
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:57:33
|124
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:58:50
|125
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1:00:03
|126
|David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1:01:12
|127
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1:01:45
|128
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:02:58
|129
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:03:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|55
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|49
|3
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|26
|4
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|26
|5
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|20
|6
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|19
|7
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|8
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|15
|9
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|15
|10
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|11
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|12
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|11
|13
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|11
|14
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|15
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|16
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|17
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|6
|18
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|19
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|20
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|21
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|22
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|4
|23
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|4
|24
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|25
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|3
|26
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|27
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|28
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|3
|29
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|30
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|31
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|32
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|1
|33
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|1
|34
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|48
|pts
|2
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|33
|3
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|20
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|5
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|6
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|13
|7
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|8
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|11
|9
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|11
|10
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|11
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|12
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|13
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|14
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|8
|15
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|8
|16
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|17
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|7
|18
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|19
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|20
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|6
|21
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|5
|22
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|5
|23
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|5
|24
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|5
|25
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|26
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|4
|27
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|28
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|29
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|30
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|31
|Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop
|3
|32
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|3
|33
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|34
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1
|35
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|36
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|37
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|38
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1
|39
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25:58:21
|2
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|3
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:12
|4
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:42
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:04:51
|6
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:09
|7
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:12:46
|8
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:20:37
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:58
|10
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:25:42
|11
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:28:40
|12
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:42
|13
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:33:57
|14
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:36:35
|15
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:36:41
|16
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:19
|17
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:38:51
|18
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:40:56
|19
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:41:14
|20
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:41:33
|21
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:41:58
|22
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:44:56
|23
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:16
|24
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:51:59
|25
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:57:12
|26
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:03:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|77:58:25
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:06
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:35
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:40
|5
|Team Cannondale-Garmin
|0:22:01
|6
|Axeon Cycling Team
|0:23:37
|7
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:38:24
|8
|Hincapie Racing Team
|0:42:52
|9
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:45:22
|10
|Team SmartStop
|0:46:28
|11
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:50:19
|12
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:50:20
|13
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:58:42
|14
|UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team
|1:04:44
|15
|Etixx-Quick Step
|1:07:26
|16
|MTN-Qhubeka
|1:11:35
|17
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:21:58
|18
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:57:01
