Tour of California: Alaphilippe wins on Mt. Baldy

QuickStep rider leads Sagan by two seconds heading into Sunday's final stage

Image 1 of 93

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) wins stage 7 and moves into the overall race lead

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) wins stage 7 and moves into the overall race lead
Image 2 of 93

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) riding in front of Robert Gesink and Laurens ten Dam (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) riding in front of Robert Gesink and Laurens ten Dam (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 93

Women’s podium

Women’s podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 93

The Sky duo with their bouquets

The Sky duo with their bouquets
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 93

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) is flanked by Sergio Henao (left) and Ian Boswell (right)

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) is flanked by Sergio Henao (left) and Ian Boswell (right)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 93

Mark Cavendish continues to lead the points classification

Mark Cavendish continues to lead the points classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 93

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) keeps the best young rider jersey

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) keeps the best young rider jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 93

The peloton making its way up to Mt Baldy today

The peloton making its way up to Mt Baldy today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 93

Novo Nordisk had several goodies for fans today

Novo Nordisk had several goodies for fans today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 93

The Novo Nordisk team before the stage

The Novo Nordisk team before the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 93

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) waves from the podium

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) waves from the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 93

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) is interviewed after winning the stage and moving into the yellow jersey

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) is interviewed after winning the stage and moving into the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 93

Yes! Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) is pumped with victory

Yes! Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) is pumped with victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 93

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep)

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 93

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) climbing with Sergio Henao before putting the hammer down

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) climbing with Sergio Henao before putting the hammer down
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 93

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) drops Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) drops Sergio Henao (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 93

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep), Sergio Henao (Team Sky) and a gorilla...

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep), Sergio Henao (Team Sky) and a gorilla...
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 93

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) approaches the finish line

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) approaches the finish line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 93

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) crosses the line alone to win on Mt Baldy

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) crosses the line alone to win on Mt Baldy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 93

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep)

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 93

There was lots of time for Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) to celebrate

There was lots of time for Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) to celebrate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 93

Checking the race book

Checking the race book
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 93

A fan poses for a photo with a Novo Nordisk rider

A fan poses for a photo with a Novo Nordisk rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 93

The Tinkoff-Saxo team riding on the front of the peloton

The Tinkoff-Saxo team riding on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 93

Johann Van Zyl (MTN-Qhubeka) an Daniel Oss (BMC)

Johann Van Zyl (MTN-Qhubeka) an Daniel Oss (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 93

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep)

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 93

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) on the attack

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 93

The BMC team together during the stage

The BMC team together during the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 93

A BMC soigneur in the feed zone

A BMC soigneur in the feed zone
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 93

Ian Boswell (Team Sky)

Ian Boswell (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 93

The four man breakaway from today

The four man breakaway from today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 93

Mark Cavendish in the green jersey is protected by his Etixx-Quick Step teammates

Mark Cavendish in the green jersey is protected by his Etixx-Quick Step teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 93

The peloton comes out of a tunnel

The peloton comes out of a tunnel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 93

The top three from the stage on the podium

The top three from the stage on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 93

At the Novo Nordisk bus with Martijn Verschoor

At the Novo Nordisk bus with Martijn Verschoor
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 93

At the BMC team bus

At the BMC team bus
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 93

The fans flock to Mark Cavendish for autographs and selfies at the start of the stage

The fans flock to Mark Cavendish for autographs and selfies at the start of the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 93

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) riding to the stage win

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) riding to the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 93

There was lots of snow at the top of Mt Baldy today

There was lots of snow at the top of Mt Baldy today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 93

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) gets directions to the podium after his win

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) gets directions to the podium after his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 93

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) pulls on the leader's jersey

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) pulls on the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 93

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) celebrates stage victory on the podium

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) celebrates stage victory on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 93

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) interviewed

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) interviewed
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 93

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) held onto the sprint leader jersey

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) held onto the sprint leader jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 45 of 93

Daniel Oss (BMC) secured the KOM jesey

Daniel Oss (BMC) secured the KOM jesey
Image 46 of 93

Lasse Norman Hansen (Cannondale-Garmin)

Lasse Norman Hansen (Cannondale-Garmin)
Image 47 of 93

Geoff Curan, Tom Soladay and Julian Alaphilippe on the start line

Geoff Curan, Tom Soladay and Julian Alaphilippe on the start line
Image 48 of 93

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) checks on whether Peter Sagan is going to join him on the start line

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) checks on whether Peter Sagan is going to join him on the start line
Image 49 of 93

Race leader Peter Sagan shakes hands with Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)

Race leader Peter Sagan shakes hands with Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)
Image 50 of 93

Janez Brajkovič (UnitedHealthcare)

Janez Brajkovič (UnitedHealthcare)
Image 51 of 93

Tinkoff-Saxo controlling the race

Tinkoff-Saxo controlling the race
Image 52 of 93

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly)

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly)
Image 53 of 93

Daniel Oss (BMC) and Johann Van Zyl (MTN-Qhubeka)

Daniel Oss (BMC) and Johann Van Zyl (MTN-Qhubeka)
Image 54 of 93

Race leader Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Race leader Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 55 of 93

The break hits the mid-race KOM

The break hits the mid-race KOM
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 56 of 93

The peloton passes through the feed zone

The peloton passes through the feed zone
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 57 of 93

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) gets helped after the finish

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) gets helped after the finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 58 of 93

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) wins atop Mt. Baldy

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) wins atop Mt. Baldy
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 59 of 93

A bridge along today's course

A bridge along today's course
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 60 of 93

The peloton hits the first climb of the day

The peloton hits the first climb of the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 61 of 93

The race leaves the start in Ontario

The race leaves the start in Ontario
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 62 of 93

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) goes solo on the climb

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) goes solo on the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 63 of 93

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) looks back to see who is chasing

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) looks back to see who is chasing
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 64 of 93

Ian Boswell (Team Sky) sets the pace on the front of the field

Ian Boswell (Team Sky) sets the pace on the front of the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 65 of 93

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) fought hard to try and hold the yellow jersey

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) fought hard to try and hold the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 66 of 93

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Garmin) on his way up the climb

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Garmin) on his way up the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 67 of 93

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) warming up

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) warming up
Image 68 of 93

Axel Merckx and father Eddy Merckx have a laugh before today's stage

Axel Merckx and father Eddy Merckx have a laugh before today's stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 69 of 93

Matt Goss shares a laugh with Trek sport director Alain Gallopin on the start line

Matt Goss shares a laugh with Trek sport director Alain Gallopin on the start line
Image 70 of 93

Axel Merckx chatting with his dad, Eddy Merckx before the start of stage 7 as Tao Geoghegan Hart warms up

Axel Merckx chatting with his dad, Eddy Merckx before the start of stage 7 as Tao Geoghegan Hart warms up
Image 71 of 93

The effort of the stage win shows for Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep)

The effort of the stage win shows for Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep)
Image 72 of 93

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) doing a Thomas Voeckler impersonation on his way to victory

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) doing a Thomas Voeckler impersonation on his way to victory
Image 73 of 93

Ian Boswell (Team Sky) driving the pace up the final climb

Ian Boswell (Team Sky) driving the pace up the final climb
Image 74 of 93

Peter Sagan crosses the line in sixth place to lose his race lead by 2 seconds

Peter Sagan crosses the line in sixth place to lose his race lead by 2 seconds
Image 75 of 93

Ian Boswell and Sergio Henao (Team Sky) cross the line together

Ian Boswell and Sergio Henao (Team Sky) cross the line together
Image 76 of 93

Christian Knees (Team Sky)

Christian Knees (Team Sky)
Image 77 of 93

A long sweeping corner for the peloton

A long sweeping corner for the peloton
Image 78 of 93

The peloton passing through the Angeles National Forest

The peloton passing through the Angeles National Forest
Image 79 of 93

The peloton passes through the feedzone

The peloton passes through the feedzone
Image 80 of 93

Axel Merckx with his dad, Eddy Merckx before the start of stage 7

Axel Merckx with his dad, Eddy Merckx before the start of stage 7
Image 81 of 93

Sergio Henao and Ian Boswell either side of Julian Alaphilippe on the podium

Sergio Henao and Ian Boswell either side of Julian Alaphilippe on the podium
(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Image 82 of 93

News race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step)

News race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Image 83 of 93

Stage 7 winner Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step)

Stage 7 winner Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Image 84 of 93

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)
Image 85 of 93

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) celebrates the biggest win so far of his young career

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) celebrates the biggest win so far of his young career
Image 86 of 93

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) celebrates victory

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) celebrates victory
Image 87 of 93

The win meant a lot to Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) today

The win meant a lot to Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) today
Image 88 of 93

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) takes the solo victory

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) takes the solo victory
Image 89 of 93

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) attacks and goes solo on the slopes of Mount Baldy

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) attacks and goes solo on the slopes of Mount Baldy
Image 90 of 93

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) collects the yellow jersey

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) collects the yellow jersey
Image 91 of 93

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Sax) was just two seconds shy of saving his overall lead and the effort to do clearly shows

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Sax) was just two seconds shy of saving his overall lead and the effort to do clearly shows
Image 92 of 93

Peter Sagan riding in the yellow jersey during the penultimate stage of the race

Peter Sagan riding in the yellow jersey during the penultimate stage of the race
Image 93 of 93

The last of the riders cross the line atop Mount Baldy

The last of the riders cross the line atop Mount Baldy

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) confirmed himself as one of the most exciting riders of the year Saturday at the Tour of California, sprinting away from the expected challengers on the climb to Mt. Baldy and riding into the overall race lead.

Pre-race favourite Sergio Henao (Team Sky) wasn't able to live up to expectations, finishing 23 seconds down with teammate Ian Boswell. Cannondale-Garmin's Joe Dombrowski and Riccardo Zoidl (Trek Factory Racing) rounding out the top five.

"Today was a short stage and we were going full gas since the beginning," Alaphilippe said. "In the final I was there with the best guys. Henao was attacking, stopping, attacking, stopping. He was relentless.

"At a certain moment at about 4km to go I decided to try to attack and see if I could improve my classification," the 22-year-old Frenchman said. "I went, and Henao didn't respond immediately. When I saw he didn't follow me I thought he was playing with me, and that he would arrive at any second and pass me. But I kept going and going anyway."

Henao kept going all the way to the finish atop Mt. Baldy, which was shrouded in cloud cover and lined with snow. It was an impressive performance that erased any doubts about his ability to ascend alpine climbs at attitude.

"I said before the race that I thought Julian was the wildcard, because obviously he’s young rider and he’s had a really impressive spring classics campaign," Boswell said at the finish. "But we haven’t really seen him climb at altitude on a stage like this. Obviously today he came through."

The most surprising performance, however, came from the rider least expected to finish well on this massive ascent: overnight race leader Peter Sagan.

The Slovakian champion must have given team owner Oleg Tinkov a near heart attack by hanging with the leaders until the final 5km, then keeping Alaphilippe, who started the day 45 seconds behind him, to just a 47 second advantage at the line.

The resulting general classification situation, with Sagan only two seconds behind the QuickStep rider, brings the overall race victory into a matter of time bonuses, and the normal truce of a final stage parade is unlikely to unfold as the rivalry from the two WorldTour teams will now become a true western shootout.

How it unfolded

Attacks flew from the gun, but it was mountains classification contender Daniel Oss (BMC) who formed the day's breakaway early on with Johann Van Zyl (MTN-Qhubeka), Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Gregory Brenes (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Lasse Norman Hansen (Cannondale-Garmin) and Daniele Ratto (UnitedHealthcare), chased for a time by Team SmartStop's Chris Butler. The leaders never gained more than four minutes, and after passing through the day's sprint, the gap began to fall quickly.

Oss secured the both category 2 mountain primes to steal the polka dot jersey from former race leader Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing), distancing all but Van Zyl on the Glendora Mountain climb with 28km to go.

Although LottoNL-Jumbo forced the pace for Robert Gesink, it was Team Sky which truly took charge for the final 30km of the stage. Led by Danny Pate, the Sky train swept past Van Zyl with 21km to go.

The British team continued setting a steady pace all the way to Mt. Baldy, spitting riders out the back of the peloton all along the way. The steady tempo served to whittle down the contenders, but it also seemed to help Sagan, who didn't have to respond to accelerations.

Henao threw down the first gauntlet with a series of attacks among the main contenders, quickly knocking the lead group down to just himself and Alaphilippe. Dombrowski said he couldn't match Henao's moves.

"I was there, but I didn’t really want to go with Sergio because he’s a punchy type of rider and I’m not," the Cannondale-Garmin leader said. "So those accelerations are really taxing for me. He went early and put in a lot of distance and then really started to pay for it. Being up here at altitude, that’s how it goes sometimes."

Of the two riders left on the front of the race, it soon became apparent that the Frenchman had the better legs.

When Alaphilippe raised his pace with 4km to go, Henao lost contact, and try as he might, he just could not get back on the QuickStep rider's wheel. Eventually his teammate, Boswell, bridged across, but it was too late to reel in Alaphilippe with 1km to go, and the Frenchman pushed all the way to the line, knowing he had 45 seconds to get back on race leader Sagan.

"The last 2km were the hardest of my life," Alaphilippe said. "I gave everything to go the distance, my legs felt like they were exploding. In my mind I was always thinking that Henao could come back. But I was doing my best to stay away. It wasn't until the final 200 meters when I finally understood I had won the stage. I enjoyed the moment, but I kept going 100 percent until the finish line."

But miraculously, Sagan, using the chasers Dombrowski and Zoidl as his carrot, got out of the saddle to sprint up the final 300 metres to line, just 47 seconds later. While Sagan lay slumped over his bike, Alaphilippe celebrated.

"It was a great emotion for me because this is the second victory of my career," Alaphilippe said. "But, what makes me so happy is the way I won. I won a mountain stage in the Tour of California, the first stage race of eight days in my professional career."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step3:42:13
2Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky0:00:23
3Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
4Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
5Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:00:45
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:47
7Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:00:53
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:00
9Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:01:17
10Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:26
11Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:01:32
12Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:39
13Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:53
14Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:10
15Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:02:12
16Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:15
17Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:20
18Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:01
19Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:07
20Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:17
21Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:23
22Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:03:43
23Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:50
24Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:04
25Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:06
26Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:17
27Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:04:33
28Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:04:54
29Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:33
30Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:06:50
31Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:07:43
32Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:08:24
33Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:48
34Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team0:09:19
35Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:09:46
36Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:11:04
37Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
38William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
39Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:12:34
40Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:12:38
41Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:13:05
42Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
43Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop
44Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:15:02
45Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop0:16:02
46Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:16:42
47Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
48Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
49Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:16:59
50Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
51Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:17:11
52Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:17:32
53Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
54Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
55Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:17:34
56Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
57James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:19:05
58Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:19:38
59Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:20:33
60Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
61David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
62Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
63Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
64Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
65Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
66Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
67Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
68Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
69Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
70Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
71Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
72Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
73Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
74Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
75Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
76Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
77Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
78Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
79Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
80Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
81Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
82Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
83Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
84Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
85Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
86Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
87Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
88Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
89Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
90Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:20:55
91Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
92Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:08
93Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:21:30
94Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:21:43
95Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
96Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
97Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
98Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
99Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
100Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
101Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
102Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:21:49
103Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
104Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
105Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
106Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:22:05
107Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:22:32
108Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
109Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:22:35
110Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:22:50
111Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:23:02
112Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:23:06
113Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:23
114Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:23:28
115Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
116David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
117John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
118Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:23:52
119Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
120Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:24:32
121Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
122Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
123Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
124Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
125Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:26:16
126Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:28:03
127Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:28:38
DNFTravis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop

Sprint 1 - Glendora
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman3
3Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Climb 1 - Glendora Ridge
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team8pts
2Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka7
3Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
4Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman5
5Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop3

Climb 2 - Glendora Mountain Road
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team8pts
2Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka7
3Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky6
4Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky5
5Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky3

Climb 3 - Mount Baldy (finish line)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step12pts
2Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky10
3Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky8
4Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team7
5Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing6
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo5
7Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing4
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
9Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2
10Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step3:42:13
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:02:12
3Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:01
4Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:06
5Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:04:33
6Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:48
7Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team0:09:19
8Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:09:46
9Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:11:04
10Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:12:38
11Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:16:42
12Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:17:32
13James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:19:05
14Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:20:33
15Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
16Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
17Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
18Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
19Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
20Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
21Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
22Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
23Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:22:32

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky11:08:42
2Trek Factory Racing0:04:29
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:49
4BMC Racing Team0:06:14
5Drapac Professional Cycling0:17:30
6Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:17:55
7Team Cannondale-Garmin0:18:38
8Axeon Cycling Team0:20:32
9Team SmartStop0:28:36
10Hincapie Racing Team0:29:15
11Team Giant-Alpecin0:29:33
12Jamis-Hagens Berman0:32:19
13Etixx-Quick Step0:32:28
14MTN-Qhubeka0:33:58
15UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team0:34:54
16Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:35:11
17Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:38:14
18Team Novo Nordisk0:59:36

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step25:58:21
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:02
3Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky0:00:33
4Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:11
6Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:01:12
7Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:01:19
8Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:01:20
9Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:01:40
10Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:02:06
11Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:15
12Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:17
13Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:02:32
14Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:49
15Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:12
16Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:19
17Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:36
18Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:06
19Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:42
20Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:44
21Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:04:51
22Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:05:04
23Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:05:28
24Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:37
25Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:45
26Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:08:33
27Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:09
28Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:19
29Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:09:49
30Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:35
31Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team0:12:46
32Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:14:26
33Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:16:42
34Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:17:55
35Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:18:58
36Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:25
37James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:20:37
38Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:22:58
39Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:25:42
40Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop0:27:56
41Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:28:22
42Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:28:36
43Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:28:40
44Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:28:42
45Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:29:10
46Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:31:56
47Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:32:29
48Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:32:41
49Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:33:33
50Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:33:57
51Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:35:51
52Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
53Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:36:35
54Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:36:38
55Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:36:41
56Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:36:49
57Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:37:37
58Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:37:42
59Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:38:13
60Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:38:19
61Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:38:42
62John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:38:50
63Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:38:51
64Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:40:08
65Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:40:36
66Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:40:55
67Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:40:56
68Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:41:03
69Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:41:14
70Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:41:17
71Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:41:30
72Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:41:33
73Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:41:51
74Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:41:58
75Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:41:59
76Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:42:01
77Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:42:05
78Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:42:06
79Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:42:14
80Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:42:37
81Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:43:03
82Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:43:46
83Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:43:48
84Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling0:44:19
85Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:44:35
86Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:44:45
87Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:44:56
88Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:45:02
89Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
90Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:45:13
91Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team0:45:25
92Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop0:45:29
93Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:46:00
94Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:46:04
95Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:46:26
96Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:46:32
97Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:47:22
98Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:47:27
99Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:48:04
100Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:48:15
101Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:48:16
102Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:48:46
103Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:48:55
104Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:48:57
105David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:49:26
106Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:50:15
107Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:50:50
108Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:51:23
109William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
110Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:51:26
111Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:51:59
112Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:53:42
113Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:53:55
114Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:54:10
115Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:54:13
116Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:54:26
117Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:54:34
118Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:54:36
119Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:55:56
120Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:56:34
121Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:56:47
122Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:57:12
123Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:57:33
124Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:58:50
125Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1:00:03
126David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman1:01:12
127Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1:01:45
128Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:02:58
129Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:03:17

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step55pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo49
3Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team26
4Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling26
5William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling20
6John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling19
7Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin18
8Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team15
9Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team15
10Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing13
11Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka12
12Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman11
13Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies11
14Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing9
15Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team8
16Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
17Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop6
18Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
19Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling5
20Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
21Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing5
22Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team4
23Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop4
24Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
25Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman3
26Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka3
27Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka3
28Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team3
29Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
30Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
31Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
32Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop1
33Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team1
34Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team48pts
2Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team33
3Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis20
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step14
5Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka14
6Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop13
7Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13
8Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky11
9Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky11
10Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
11Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky10
12Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
13Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo8
14Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team8
15Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team8
16Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team7
17Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk7
18Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
19Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing6
20Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky6
21Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team5
22Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky5
23Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman5
24Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky5
25William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling5
26Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team4
27Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing4
28Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
29Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
30Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
31Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop3
32Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team3
33Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2
34Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman1
35Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1
36Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1
37Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1
38Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman1
39Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1

Best young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step25:58:21
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:02:32
3Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:12
4Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:42
5Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:04:51
6Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:09
7Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team0:12:46
8James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:20:37
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:22:58
10Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:25:42
11Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:28:40
12Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:28:42
13Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:33:57
14Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:36:35
15Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:36:41
16Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:38:19
17Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:38:51
18Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:40:56
19Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:41:14
20Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:41:33
21Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:41:58
22Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:44:56
23Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:48:16
24Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:51:59
25Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:57:12
26Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:03:17

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky77:58:25
2Trek Factory Racing0:04:06
3BMC Racing Team0:05:35
4Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:40
5Team Cannondale-Garmin0:22:01
6Axeon Cycling Team0:23:37
7Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:38:24
8Hincapie Racing Team0:42:52
9Team Giant-Alpecin0:45:22
10Team SmartStop0:46:28
11Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:50:19
12Jamis-Hagens Berman0:50:20
13Drapac Professional Cycling0:58:42
14UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team1:04:44
15Etixx-Quick Step1:07:26
16MTN-Qhubeka1:11:35
17Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:21:58
18Team Novo Nordisk1:57:01

 

