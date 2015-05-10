Tour of California: Mark Cavendish wins stage 1
Talansky forced out through illness
Stage 1: Sacramento - Sacramento
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) claimed the opening stage of the 2015 Tour of California Sunday in Sacramento with a trademark sprint after a perfect leadout from his teammate Mark Renshaw.
Related Articles
The Etixx rider beat all his rivals to the line to take his 10th win of the season ahead of Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Jempy Drucker (BMC Racing) to pull on the first leader's jersey of the race.
"It was perfect," Cavendish said of his leadout. "Being right behind Mark Renshaw a few places from the front with 300 meters to go is the perfect place to be. I don't have to think. I can save all my energy just for the final sprint. I'm lucky I've got him and the rest of Etixx-QuickStep."
Although Tinkoff-Saxo was there to put Sagan in with a chance, Cavendish said the biggest threat on Sunday was the plethora of experienced US criterium riders he had to contend with on the closing circuits.
"It was a bit nervous because there are a lot of criterium riders here, and it freaked me out in some corners," he said. “They'd dive bomb like Freddie Rodriguez. That kind of makes you want stay near the front a bit more."
Sunday's win marks the third time Cavendish has won in Sacramento. He said the area's terrain makes a sprint finish likely for any stage here, and the wide-open boulevards favour an experienced sprinter and team.
"It's a nice big proper boulevard finish here, big, wide, straight road and it leads to an all-out sprint," he said. "You have to get it tactically and physically right."
In typical form, Cavendish also took an opportunity at the post-race press conference to take another dig at Sagan's team, saying QuickStep and MTN-Qhubeka did most of the work to pull back the breakaway.
"I think one thing I've got is that my team commits," Cavendish said. "We take the race on. We ride. When the TV came on Saxo came to the front, but they hadn't been riding all day. Already the break had come from seven minutes to two minutes, so we had done all the work, along with MTN-Qhubeka.
"For me it definitely helps to have the pressure of my team riding for me and not just doing it to kind of look like they’re doing it."
The day's other big news came when Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin) was forced to pull out of the race, with his team citing health issues.
Mark Cavendish gets win number ten in 2015. Image: Getty
How it unfolded
Stage 1 started and finished in state capitol Sacramento with 203.1km of racing in between. The pancake flat course lent itself to a sprint finish, with the strong winds outside of town providing the day's biggest obstacle.
After days of interviews, press conferences and appearances, the riders were champing at the bit to get underway, and a breakaway of four riders developed in the early kilometres.
Among the escapees were William Clarke of Drapac Pro Cycling, Steve Fisher of Jelly Belly-Maxxis, Rob Britton of Team SmartStop and his teammate Bobby Sweeting.
"Our strategy worked today," Sweeting said."We wanted to get Rob in the early break to get some time bonuses. The two of us were able to sneak in there. It ended up being a good day in the wind."
The quartet built a gap of nearly seven minutes, but with Etixx-QuickStep taking control behind for Cavendish, the move's chances of success were nil.
The gap started coming down precipitously in the second half of the stage after the leaders turned into a headwind. Britton suffered a mechanical with about 60km remaining and dropped out of the group, leaving Clarke, Fisher and Sweeting to go on without him.
"Once we got out of that exposed section we could let Rob drop back to the field to recover," Sweeting said. "I was just going to try and hang on and make it to the end."
With only three riders in the group, the gap continued to plummet, and the leaders had 2:30 with about 48km to go. MTN-Qhubeka threw several riders into the chase to help QuickStep, and the leaders had just two minutes with 40km to go.
At the final intermediate sprint of the day, just 15.2km from the finish, the leaders' advantage was under a minute, and the bunch sprint looked inevitable.
The escapees entered the circuits with a slight advantage, but they were quickly swallowed up as the peloton raged through town.
Cavendish's lead out man Mark Renshaw led his sprinter into perfect position coming out of the last corner, and Cavendish took over soon after, taking the win by several bike lengths.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:43:27
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|4
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|12
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|13
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|14
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|16
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|18
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|19
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|21
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|22
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|23
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|24
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|25
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|26
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|28
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|29
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|30
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|31
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|32
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|33
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|34
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|35
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|36
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|37
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|38
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|39
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|40
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|41
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|42
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|43
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|44
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|47
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|48
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|49
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|50
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|51
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|53
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|54
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|55
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|56
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|57
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|58
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|59
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|60
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|61
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|62
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|63
|Toms Skujin_ (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|64
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|65
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|66
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|67
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|68
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|69
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|70
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|71
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|72
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|73
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|76
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|77
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|79
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|80
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|81
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|85
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|86
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|87
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|88
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|89
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|91
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|92
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|93
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|94
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|95
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|96
|Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop
|97
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|98
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|99
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|100
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|101
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|102
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|103
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|104
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|105
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|106
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|107
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|108
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|109
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|110
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|111
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|112
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|113
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|114
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|115
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|116
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|117
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|118
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|119
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|120
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|121
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|122
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:00:21
|123
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|124
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|125
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|126
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:00:24
|127
|David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:00:27
|128
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:29
|129
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|130
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|131
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:33
|132
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|133
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|134
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:46
|135
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:52
|136
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|137
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:38
|138
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:31
|139
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:47
|140
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|141
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:05:23
|142
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|DNF
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|3
|3
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|3
|3
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop
|3
|3
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|3
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|10
|4
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|5
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|6
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|7
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|9
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|10
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:43:27
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|4
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|5
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|7
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|9
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|14
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|Toms Skujin_ (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|18
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|19
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|20
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|24
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|25
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|27
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|28
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|29
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|30
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|31
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|32
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|33
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|34
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|35
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|36
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|37
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|39
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:21
|40
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|41
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:29
|42
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|43
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:46
|44
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:52
|45
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:47
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|14:10:21
|2
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|Etixx-Quick Step
|4
|UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team
|5
|Team SmartStop
|6
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|Hincapie Racing Team
|8
|MTN-Qhubeka
|9
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|10
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|11
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|13
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|14
|Team Novo Nordisk
|15
|Team Sky
|16
|Axeon Cycling Team
|17
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|18
|Team Cannondale-Garmin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:43:17
|2
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:04
|4
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|6
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:10
|7
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|10
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|14
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|15
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|16
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|18
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|20
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|21
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|23
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|24
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|25
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|26
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|27
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|28
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|31
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|32
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|33
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|34
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|35
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|36
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|37
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|38
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|39
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|40
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|41
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|42
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|43
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|44
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|45
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|48
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|49
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|50
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|51
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|52
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|54
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|55
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|56
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|57
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|58
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|59
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|60
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|61
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|62
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|63
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|64
|Toms Skujin_ (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|65
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|66
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|67
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|68
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|69
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|70
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|71
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|72
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|73
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|74
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|77
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|78
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|80
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|81
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|82
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|86
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|87
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|88
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|89
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|90
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|92
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|93
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|94
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|95
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|96
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|97
|Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop
|98
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|99
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|100
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|101
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|102
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|103
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|104
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|105
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|106
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|107
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|108
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|109
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|110
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|111
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|112
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|113
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|114
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|115
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|116
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|117
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|118
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|119
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|120
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|121
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|122
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:00:28
|123
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:31
|124
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|125
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|126
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:00:34
|127
|David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:00:37
|128
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:39
|129
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|130
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|131
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:43
|132
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|133
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:47
|134
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:56
|135
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:02
|136
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|137
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:48
|138
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:39
|139
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:57
|140
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|141
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:05:33
|142
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|pts
|2
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|15
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|4
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|10
|5
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|6
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|6
|7
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|8
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|9
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|10
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop
|4
|11
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|12
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|13
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|14
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:43:27
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|4
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|5
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|7
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|9
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|14
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|Toms Skujin_ (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|18
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|19
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|20
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|24
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|25
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|27
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|28
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|29
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|30
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|31
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|32
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|33
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|34
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|35
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|36
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|37
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|39
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:21
|40
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|41
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:29
|42
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|43
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:46
|44
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:52
|45
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|14:10:21
|2
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|Etixx-Quick Step
|4
|UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team
|5
|Team SmartStop
|6
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|Hincapie Racing Team
|8
|MTN-Qhubeka
|9
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|10
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|11
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|13
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|14
|Team Novo Nordisk
|15
|Team Sky
|16
|Axeon Cycling Team
|17
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|18
|Team Cannondale-Garmin
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy