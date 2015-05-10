Trending

A Novo Nordisk rider gets roadside assistance

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Stetina came along to his home race to support his BMC teammates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC sport director Yvon Ledanois checks the race book

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tao Geoghegan Hart drops back to the Axeon team car

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
It was a dusty day in Califrornia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jempy Drucker (BMC) finished third

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The BMC team car will need a good wash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC riders talk during the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joey Rosskopf (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Oss (BMC) gets a front wheel change

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins the first stage of the 2015 Tour of California

Etixx-QuickStep

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep controlling the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) tops the stage 1 podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The stage 1 breakaway at the Tour of California

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC Racing leading the way

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) takes the first leader's jersey of the week

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The sprint for the stage 1 finish line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cavendish wins the stage 1 sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cavendish cross the line first to take the stage 1 victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Axeon rider and team car

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The caravan

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kevin De Mesmaeker

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The field rounding the corner

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Young fans on the side of the road at the Tour of California opener

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The start of stage 1 at the Tour of California

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) starts the Tour of California

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Tour of California rides over a bridge in Sacramento

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 1 Tour of California set off in Sacramento

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The field racing over the bridge

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Charles Planet (Novo-Nordisk)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Charles Planet (Novo-Nordisk) in the field

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andrea Peron (Novo-Nordisk)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The main field

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The dust kicks up as the peloton races through the countryside outside of Sacramento

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The main field

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep organized at the front

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) victorious in Sacramento

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Yellow jersey wearer Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Charles Planet (Novo-Nordisk)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-Quick Step and MTN-Qhubeka share the work at the front

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
A gravel section shook things up during todays race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders go single file while chasing the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis) takes up the chase for the main field

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Will Clarke (Drapac) on the front of the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton rides along the Sacramento

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Photographers stack up to get photos of the race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Fans did anything they could to get a glimpse of todays race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Andrew Talansky (Cannondale Garmin) got knocked out of the race by allergies

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) takes the win in Sacramento

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Podium kisses for Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) with a bear soft toy

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan, Mark Cavendish and Jempy Drucker were the top three from the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) celebrates stage victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 1 winner Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton on a dirt and gravel section of the first stage

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Will Clarke (Drapac) driving the break

The special Jamis that Ben Jacques-Maynes is riding this week in his tenth Tour of California

US national champion Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)

Robert Gesink, Ted King and Fred Rodriguez on the start line having a chat

Fast Freddy Rodriguez (Jelly Belly)

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis - Hagens Berman) is racing his tenth Tour of California this year. The only rider to be doing so

The peloton ready for the start of the stage 1

Best young rider Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin)

Most aggressive Will Clarke (Drapac), race leader Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) and Best young rider Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin)

Most agressive rider Will Clarke (Drapac)

The top three from the opening stage, Peter Sagan, Mark Cavendish and Jempy Drucker on the podium

An elated Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)

Julian Alaphilippe with teammate Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) on the start line

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) will wear the first leader's jersey of the 2015 edition of the race

The margin of victory for Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)

Etixx-Quick Step controlling the race

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis - Hagens Berman)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) claimed the opening stage of the 2015 Tour of California Sunday in Sacramento with a trademark sprint after a perfect leadout from his teammate Mark Renshaw.

Allergies and virus knock Talansky out of California

Renshaw recovers from crash to lead Cavendish to California win

The Etixx rider beat all his rivals to the line to take his 10th win of the season ahead of Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Jempy Drucker (BMC Racing) to pull on the first leader's jersey of the race.

"It was perfect," Cavendish said of his leadout. "Being right behind Mark Renshaw a few places from the front with 300 meters to go is the perfect place to be. I don't have to think. I can save all my energy just for the final sprint. I'm lucky I've got him and the rest of Etixx-QuickStep."

Although Tinkoff-Saxo was there to put Sagan in with a chance, Cavendish said the biggest threat on Sunday was the plethora of experienced US criterium riders he had to contend with on the closing circuits.

"It was a bit nervous because there are a lot of criterium riders here, and it freaked me out in some corners," he said. “They'd dive bomb like Freddie Rodriguez. That kind of makes you want stay near the front a bit more."

Sunday's win marks the third time Cavendish has won in Sacramento. He said the area's terrain makes a sprint finish likely for any stage here, and the wide-open boulevards favour an experienced sprinter and team.

"It's a nice big proper boulevard finish here, big, wide, straight road and it leads to an all-out sprint," he said. "You have to get it tactically and physically right."

In typical form, Cavendish also took an opportunity at the post-race press conference to take another dig at Sagan's team, saying QuickStep and MTN-Qhubeka did most of the work to pull back the breakaway.

"I think one thing I've got is that my team commits," Cavendish said. "We take the race on. We ride. When the TV came on Saxo came to the front, but they hadn't been riding all day. Already the break had come from seven minutes to two minutes, so we had done all the work, along with MTN-Qhubeka.

"For me it definitely helps to have the pressure of my team riding for me and not just doing it to kind of look like they’re doing it."

The day's other big news came when Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin) was forced to pull out of the race, with his team citing health issues.

Mark Cavendish gets win number ten in 2015. Image: Getty

How it unfolded

Stage 1 started and finished in state capitol Sacramento with 203.1km of racing in between. The pancake flat course lent itself to a sprint finish, with the strong winds outside of town providing the day's biggest obstacle.

After days of interviews, press conferences and appearances, the riders were champing at the bit to get underway, and a breakaway of four riders developed in the early kilometres.

Among the escapees were William Clarke of Drapac Pro Cycling, Steve Fisher of Jelly Belly-Maxxis, Rob Britton of Team SmartStop and his teammate Bobby Sweeting.

"Our strategy worked today," Sweeting said."We wanted to get Rob in the early break to get some time bonuses. The two of us were able to sneak in there. It ended up being a good day in the wind."

The quartet built a gap of nearly seven minutes, but with Etixx-QuickStep taking control behind for Cavendish, the move's chances of success were nil.

The gap started coming down precipitously in the second half of the stage after the leaders turned into a headwind. Britton suffered a mechanical with about 60km remaining and dropped out of the group, leaving Clarke, Fisher and Sweeting to go on without him.

"Once we got out of that exposed section we could let Rob drop back to the field to recover," Sweeting said. "I was just going to try and hang on and make it to the end."

With only three riders in the group, the gap continued to plummet, and the leaders had 2:30 with about 48km to go. MTN-Qhubeka threw several riders into the chase to help QuickStep, and the leaders had just two minutes with 40km to go.

At the final intermediate sprint of the day, just 15.2km from the finish, the leaders' advantage was under a minute, and the bunch sprint looked inevitable.

The escapees entered the circuits with a slight advantage, but they were quickly swallowed up as the peloton raged through town.

Cavendish's lead out man Mark Renshaw led his sprinter into perfect position coming out of the last corner, and Cavendish took over soon after, taking the win by several bike lengths.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step4:43:27
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
3Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
4John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
5Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
6Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
7Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
8Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
9Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
10Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
11Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
12Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
13Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
14Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
15Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
16Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
17Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
18Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
19Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
20Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
21Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
22Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
23Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
24Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
25Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
26Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
27Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
28Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
29Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
30Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
31Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
32Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
33Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
34Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
35Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
36Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
37Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
38Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
39Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
40Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
41Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
42Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
43Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
44Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
45Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
46Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
47Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
48Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
49Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
50Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
51Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
52Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
53Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
54Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
55Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
56Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
57Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
58Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
59Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
60Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
61Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
62Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
63Toms Skujin_ (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
64Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
65Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
66Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
67Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
68Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
69Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
70Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
71Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
72Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
73Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
74Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
75Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
76Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
77Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
78Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
79Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
80James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
81Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
82Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
83Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
84Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
85Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
86Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
87Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
88Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
89Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
90Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
91Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
92Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
93Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
94Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
95Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
96Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop
97Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
98Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
99Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
100Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
101Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
102Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
103Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
104Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
105Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
106Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
107Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
108Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
109Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
110Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
111Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
112Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
113Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
114David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
115William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
116Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
117Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
118Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
119Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
120Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
121Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
122Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop0:00:21
123Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
124Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
125Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
126Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:00:24
127David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:00:27
128Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:29
129Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
130Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
131Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:33
132Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
133Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
134Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:46
135Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:52
136Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
137Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:38
138Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:31
139Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:47
140Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
141Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:05:23
142Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFAndrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Walnut Grove
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling5pts
2Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop3
3Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop1

Sprint 2 - Isleton
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling5pts
2Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop3
3Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Sprint 3 - West Sacramento
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling5pts
2Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop3
3Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Finish line
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step15pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo12
3Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team10
4John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
5Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
6Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin5
7Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling4
8Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka3
9Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
10Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin4:43:27
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
4Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
5Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
6Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
7Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
8Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
9Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
11Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
12Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
13Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
14Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
15Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
16Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
17Toms Skujin_ (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
18Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
19Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
20Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
21Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
22Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
23Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
24James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
25Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
26Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
27Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
28Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
29Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
30Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
31Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
32Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
33Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
34Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
35Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
36Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
37Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
38Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
39Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:21
40Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
41Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:29
42Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
43Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:46
44Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:52
45Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:47

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team14:10:21
2Team Giant-Alpecin
3Etixx-Quick Step
4UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team
5Team SmartStop
6Tinkoff-Saxo
7Hincapie Racing Team
8MTN-Qhubeka
9Drapac Professional Cycling
10Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
11Team LottoNL-Jumbo
12Trek Factory Racing
13Jamis-Hagens Berman
14Team Novo Nordisk
15Team Sky
16Axeon Cycling Team
17Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
18Team Cannondale-Garmin

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step4:43:17
2William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:01
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:04
4Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
5Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
6John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:10
7Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
9Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
10Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
11Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
12Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
13Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
14Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
15Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
16Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
17Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
18Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
19Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
20Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
21Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
22Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
23Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
24Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
25Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
26Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
27Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
28Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
29Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
30Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
31Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
32Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
33Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
34Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
35Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
36Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
37Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
38Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
39Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
40Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
41Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
42Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
43Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
44Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
45Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
46Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
47Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
48Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
49Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
50Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
51Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
52Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
53Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
54Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
55Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
56Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
57Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
58Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
59Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
60Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
61Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
62Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
63Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
64Toms Skujin_ (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
65Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
66Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
67Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
68Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
69Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
70Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
71Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
72Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
73Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
74Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
75Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
76Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
77Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
78Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
79Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
80Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
81James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
82Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
83Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
84Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
85Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
86Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
87Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
88Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
89Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
90Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
91Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
92Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
93Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
94Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
95Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
96Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
97Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop
98Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
99Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
100Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
101Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
102Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
103Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
104Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
105Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
106Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
107Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
108Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
109Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
110Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
111Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
112Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
113Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
114Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
115David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
116Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
117Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
118Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
119Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
120Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
121Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
122Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop0:00:28
123Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:31
124Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
125Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
126Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:00:34
127David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:00:37
128Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:39
129Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
130Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
131Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:43
132Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
133Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:47
134Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:56
135Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:02
136Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
137Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:48
138Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:39
139Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:57
140Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
141Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:05:33
142Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step15pts
2William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling15
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo12
4Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team10
5John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
6Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop6
7Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
8Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin5
9Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling4
10Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop4
11Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka3
12Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
13Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
14Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin4:43:27
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
4Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
5Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
6Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
7Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
8Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
9Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
11Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
12Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
13Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
14Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
15Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
16Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
17Toms Skujin_ (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
18Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
19Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
20Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
21Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
22Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
23Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
24James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
25Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
26Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
27Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
28Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
29Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
30Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
31Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
32Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
33Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
34Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
35Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
36Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
37Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
38Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
39Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:21
40Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
41Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:29
42Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
43Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:46
44Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:52
45Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:47

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team14:10:21
2Team Giant-Alpecin
3Etixx-Quick Step
4UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team
5Team SmartStop
6Tinkoff-Saxo
7Hincapie Racing Team
8MTN-Qhubeka
9Drapac Professional Cycling
10Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
11Team LottoNL-Jumbo
12Trek Factory Racing
13Jamis-Hagens Berman
14Team Novo Nordisk
15Team Sky
16Axeon Cycling Team
17Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
18Team Cannondale-Garmin

