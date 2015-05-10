Image 1 of 83 A Novo Nordisk rider gets roadside assistance (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 83 Peter Stetina came along to his home race to support his BMC teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 83 BMC sport director Yvon Ledanois checks the race book (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 83 Tao Geoghegan Hart drops back to the Axeon team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 83 It was a dusty day in Califrornia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 83 Jempy Drucker (BMC) finished third (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 83 The BMC team car will need a good wash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 83 BMC riders talk during the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 83 Joey Rosskopf (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 83 Daniel Oss (BMC) gets a front wheel change (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 83 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins the first stage of the 2015 Tour of California Image 12 of 83 Etixx-QuickStep (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 83 Etixx-QuickStep (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 83 Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 83 Etixx-QuickStep controlling the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 83 Etixx-QuickStep (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 83 Etixx-QuickStep (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 83 Etixx-QuickStep (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 83 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) tops the stage 1 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 83 Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 83 Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 83 The stage 1 breakaway at the Tour of California (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 83 BMC Racing leading the way (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 83 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) takes the first leader's jersey of the week (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 83 The sprint for the stage 1 finish line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 83 Cavendish wins the stage 1 sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 83 Cavendish cross the line first to take the stage 1 victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 83 Axeon rider and team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 83 The caravan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 83 Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 83 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 83 The field rounding the corner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 83 Young fans on the side of the road at the Tour of California opener (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 83 The start of stage 1 at the Tour of California (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 83 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) starts the Tour of California (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 83 The Tour of California rides over a bridge in Sacramento (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 83 Stage 1 Tour of California set off in Sacramento (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 83 The field racing over the bridge (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 83 Charles Planet (Novo-Nordisk) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 83 Charles Planet (Novo-Nordisk) in the field (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 83 Andrea Peron (Novo-Nordisk) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 83 The main field (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 83 The dust kicks up as the peloton races through the countryside outside of Sacramento (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 83 The main field (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 83 Etixx-QuickStep organized at the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 83 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) victorious in Sacramento (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 83 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 83 Yellow jersey wearer Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 83 Charles Planet (Novo-Nordisk) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 83 Etixx-Quick Step and MTN-Qhubeka share the work at the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 51 of 83 A gravel section shook things up during todays race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 52 of 83 Riders go single file while chasing the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 53 of 83 Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis) takes up the chase for the main field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 54 of 83 Will Clarke (Drapac) on the front of the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 55 of 83 The peloton rides along the Sacramento (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 56 of 83 Photographers stack up to get photos of the race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 57 of 83 Fans did anything they could to get a glimpse of todays race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 58 of 83 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale Garmin) got knocked out of the race by allergies (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 59 of 83 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) takes the win in Sacramento (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 60 of 83 Podium kisses for Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 83 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) with a bear soft toy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 83 Peter Sagan, Mark Cavendish and Jempy Drucker were the top three from the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 83 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) celebrates stage victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 83 Stage 1 winner Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 83 The peloton on a dirt and gravel section of the first stage Image 66 of 83 Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) Image 67 of 83 Will Clarke (Drapac) driving the break Image 68 of 83 The special Jamis that Ben Jacques-Maynes is riding this week in his tenth Tour of California Image 69 of 83 US national champion Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) Image 70 of 83 Robert Gesink, Ted King and Fred Rodriguez on the start line having a chat Image 71 of 83 Fast Freddy Rodriguez (Jelly Belly) Image 72 of 83 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis - Hagens Berman) is racing his tenth Tour of California this year. The only rider to be doing so Image 73 of 83 The peloton ready for the start of the stage 1 Image 74 of 83 Best young rider Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin) Image 75 of 83 Most aggressive Will Clarke (Drapac), race leader Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) and Best young rider Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin) Image 76 of 83 Most agressive rider Will Clarke (Drapac) Image 77 of 83 The top three from the opening stage, Peter Sagan, Mark Cavendish and Jempy Drucker on the podium Image 78 of 83 An elated Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) Image 79 of 83 Julian Alaphilippe with teammate Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) on the start line Image 80 of 83 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) will wear the first leader's jersey of the 2015 edition of the race Image 81 of 83 The margin of victory for Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) Image 82 of 83 Etixx-Quick Step controlling the race Image 83 of 83 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis - Hagens Berman)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) claimed the opening stage of the 2015 Tour of California Sunday in Sacramento with a trademark sprint after a perfect leadout from his teammate Mark Renshaw.

The Etixx rider beat all his rivals to the line to take his 10th win of the season ahead of Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Jempy Drucker (BMC Racing) to pull on the first leader's jersey of the race.

"It was perfect," Cavendish said of his leadout. "Being right behind Mark Renshaw a few places from the front with 300 meters to go is the perfect place to be. I don't have to think. I can save all my energy just for the final sprint. I'm lucky I've got him and the rest of Etixx-QuickStep."

Although Tinkoff-Saxo was there to put Sagan in with a chance, Cavendish said the biggest threat on Sunday was the plethora of experienced US criterium riders he had to contend with on the closing circuits.

"It was a bit nervous because there are a lot of criterium riders here, and it freaked me out in some corners," he said. “They'd dive bomb like Freddie Rodriguez. That kind of makes you want stay near the front a bit more."

Sunday's win marks the third time Cavendish has won in Sacramento. He said the area's terrain makes a sprint finish likely for any stage here, and the wide-open boulevards favour an experienced sprinter and team.

"It's a nice big proper boulevard finish here, big, wide, straight road and it leads to an all-out sprint," he said. "You have to get it tactically and physically right."

In typical form, Cavendish also took an opportunity at the post-race press conference to take another dig at Sagan's team, saying QuickStep and MTN-Qhubeka did most of the work to pull back the breakaway.

"I think one thing I've got is that my team commits," Cavendish said. "We take the race on. We ride. When the TV came on Saxo came to the front, but they hadn't been riding all day. Already the break had come from seven minutes to two minutes, so we had done all the work, along with MTN-Qhubeka.

"For me it definitely helps to have the pressure of my team riding for me and not just doing it to kind of look like they’re doing it."

The day's other big news came when Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin) was forced to pull out of the race, with his team citing health issues.

Mark Cavendish gets win number ten in 2015. Image: Getty

How it unfolded

Stage 1 started and finished in state capitol Sacramento with 203.1km of racing in between. The pancake flat course lent itself to a sprint finish, with the strong winds outside of town providing the day's biggest obstacle.

After days of interviews, press conferences and appearances, the riders were champing at the bit to get underway, and a breakaway of four riders developed in the early kilometres.

Among the escapees were William Clarke of Drapac Pro Cycling, Steve Fisher of Jelly Belly-Maxxis, Rob Britton of Team SmartStop and his teammate Bobby Sweeting.

"Our strategy worked today," Sweeting said."We wanted to get Rob in the early break to get some time bonuses. The two of us were able to sneak in there. It ended up being a good day in the wind."

The quartet built a gap of nearly seven minutes, but with Etixx-QuickStep taking control behind for Cavendish, the move's chances of success were nil.

The gap started coming down precipitously in the second half of the stage after the leaders turned into a headwind. Britton suffered a mechanical with about 60km remaining and dropped out of the group, leaving Clarke, Fisher and Sweeting to go on without him.

"Once we got out of that exposed section we could let Rob drop back to the field to recover," Sweeting said. "I was just going to try and hang on and make it to the end."

With only three riders in the group, the gap continued to plummet, and the leaders had 2:30 with about 48km to go. MTN-Qhubeka threw several riders into the chase to help QuickStep, and the leaders had just two minutes with 40km to go.

At the final intermediate sprint of the day, just 15.2km from the finish, the leaders' advantage was under a minute, and the bunch sprint looked inevitable.

The escapees entered the circuits with a slight advantage, but they were quickly swallowed up as the peloton raged through town.

Cavendish's lead out man Mark Renshaw led his sprinter into perfect position coming out of the last corner, and Cavendish took over soon after, taking the win by several bike lengths.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:43:27 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 4 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 11 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 12 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 13 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 14 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 16 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 18 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 19 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 21 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 22 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 23 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 24 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 25 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 26 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 28 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 29 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 30 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 31 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 32 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 33 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 34 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 35 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 36 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 37 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 38 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 39 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 40 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 41 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 42 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 43 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 44 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 45 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 46 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 47 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 48 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 49 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 50 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 51 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 52 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 53 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 54 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 55 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 56 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 57 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 58 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 59 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 60 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 61 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 62 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 63 Toms Skujin_ (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 64 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 65 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 66 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 67 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 68 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 69 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 70 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 71 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 72 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 73 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 74 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 75 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 76 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 77 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 78 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 79 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 80 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 81 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 82 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 83 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 84 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 85 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 86 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 87 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 88 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 89 Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 90 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 91 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 92 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 93 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 94 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 95 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 96 Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop 97 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 98 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop 99 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 100 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 101 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 102 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 103 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 104 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 105 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 106 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 107 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 108 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 109 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 110 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 111 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 112 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 113 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 114 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 115 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 116 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 117 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 118 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 119 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 120 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 121 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 122 Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:21 123 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 124 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 125 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 126 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:00:24 127 David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:00:27 128 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:29 129 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 130 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 131 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:33 132 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 133 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:37 134 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:46 135 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:52 136 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 137 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:38 138 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:31 139 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:47 140 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 141 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:05:23 142 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling DNF Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Walnut Grove # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 pts 2 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 3 3 Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop 1

Sprint 2 - Isleton # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 pts 2 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 3 3 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Sprint 3 - West Sacramento # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 pts 2 Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop 3 3 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Finish line # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 3 Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 10 4 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 5 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 6 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 7 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 9 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 10 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:43:27 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 3 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 4 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 5 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 7 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 8 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 9 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 14 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 15 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 17 Toms Skujin_ (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 18 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 19 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 20 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 21 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 22 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 23 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 24 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 25 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 26 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 27 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 28 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 29 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 30 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 31 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 32 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 33 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 34 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 35 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 36 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 37 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 38 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 39 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:21 40 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 41 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:29 42 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 43 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:46 44 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:52 45 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:47

Most aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 14:10:21 2 Team Giant-Alpecin 3 Etixx-Quick Step 4 UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team 5 Team SmartStop 6 Tinkoff-Saxo 7 Hincapie Racing Team 8 MTN-Qhubeka 9 Drapac Professional Cycling 10 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 11 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 Trek Factory Racing 13 Jamis-Hagens Berman 14 Team Novo Nordisk 15 Team Sky 16 Axeon Cycling Team 17 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 18 Team Cannondale-Garmin

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:43:17 2 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:01 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:04 4 Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 5 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 6 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:10 7 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 10 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 11 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 13 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 14 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 15 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 16 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 18 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 20 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 21 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 23 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 24 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 25 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 26 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 27 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 28 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 29 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 30 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 31 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 32 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 33 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 34 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 35 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 36 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 37 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 38 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 39 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 40 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 41 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 42 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 43 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 44 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 45 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 46 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 47 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 48 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 49 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 50 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 51 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 52 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 53 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 54 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 55 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 56 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 57 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 58 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 59 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 60 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 61 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 62 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 63 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 64 Toms Skujin_ (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 65 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 66 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 67 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 68 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 69 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 70 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 71 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 72 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 73 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 74 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 75 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 76 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 77 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 78 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 79 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 80 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 81 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 82 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 83 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 84 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 85 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 86 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 87 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 88 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 89 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 90 Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 91 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 92 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 93 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 94 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 95 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 96 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 97 Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop 98 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 99 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop 100 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 101 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 102 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 103 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 104 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 105 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 106 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 107 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 108 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 109 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 110 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 111 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 112 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 113 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 114 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 115 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 116 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 117 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 118 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 119 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 120 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 121 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 122 Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:28 123 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:31 124 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 125 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 126 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:00:34 127 David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:00:37 128 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:39 129 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 130 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 131 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:43 132 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 133 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:47 134 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:56 135 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:02 136 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 137 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:48 138 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:39 139 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:57 140 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 141 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:05:33 142 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 pts 2 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 15 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 4 Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 10 5 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 6 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 6 7 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 8 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 9 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 10 Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop 4 11 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 12 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 13 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 14 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:43:27 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 3 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 4 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 5 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 7 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 8 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 9 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 14 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 15 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 17 Toms Skujin_ (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 18 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 19 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 20 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 21 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 22 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 23 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 24 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 25 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 26 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 27 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 28 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 29 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 30 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 31 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 32 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 33 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 34 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 35 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 36 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 37 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 38 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 39 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:21 40 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 41 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:29 42 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 43 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:46 44 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:52 45 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:47