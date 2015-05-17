Image 1 of 55 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) sprays champagne on the podium after winning the Tour of California Image 2 of 55 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) gets soaked with champagne on the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 55 Daniel Oss (BMC) took home the climbers jersey for the week (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 55 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) gets interviewed before the start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 55 The top from the final stage Image 6 of 55 Etixx-Quick Step riding for the stage win and to protect its overall race lead Image 7 of 55 Yves Lampaert and Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quick Step) made it into the breakaway with the plan to steal the bonus seconds Image 8 of 55 Peter Sagan with his winners trophy out the front of the Rose Bowl Image 9 of 55 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) presented with Mark Cavendish gave the Etixx-QuickStep team its fifth stage win of the Tour of California on the final stage to Pasadena, but it was a hollow victory as his teammate Juilan Alaphilippe was overthrown from the race lead by Peter Sagan, who threw his bike to take third on the stage by mere millimeters - thus securing enough bonus seconds to win the overall race.

"We’ve had a successful week here," Cavendish said. "We’ve been on the podium everyday with myself or Julian. We’ve got five stage wins, more than half of the stages. We rode hard to get that success. Having the yellow jersey two or three stages is nice, with second in GC. So we’re happy. To lose it by milimteres is not nice, but Peter deserves the win. He’s a worthy winner of the Tour of California."

Sagan never came into the Tour of California with aspirations for the overall, but after the time trial was moved from snowy Big Bear down to Santa Clarita and reduced to 10.6km, Sagan blasted around the course to unexpectedly win the test. He followed that remarkable win with a gutsy performance on Mt. Baldy, where he lost the jersey to Alaphilippe by only two seconds.

During the final 105km stage, Sagan nudged the young Frenchman by one second in the intermediate sprint, setting up the final showdown at the finish, where the Slovakian champion had to battle all of the sprinters to get into the top three.

As Cavendish and Wouter Wippert (Drapac) sprinted away to the stage win and second place, It looked as if MTN-Qhubeka's Tyler Farrar would beat Sagan to the line and deny him the race overall, but Sagan found just a little extra and threw his bike to take third by a hair.

"I almost thought that I didn't do it," Sagan said at the finish line. "Farrar was third, I thought, but after my team said that I was third, and I came here [to the podium] and I can't believe that I did it. I have to say thank you to all my teammates because they did very good work."

"It was very hard [to get this victory]. I did another surprise, for me, from the effort yesterday and I believed that I could do it today. I'm very happy for the victory today. I'm very happy because I never thought about going for the general classification at the Tour of California. This year it was very hard to finish on the climb... I lost only 47 seconds for the first and I got some bonuses at other stages and that was good for me.

"I'm very happy to win the Tour of California, also because this year I lost the green jersey, so I had to do something here to get on the podium."

Alaphilippe was consoled with the best young rider's jersey and second place overall, with Team Sky's Sergio Henao in third. "We could always do more to win it but hats off to Tinkoff, they rode strong, they rode hard today, especially Peter," Cavendish said.

Daniel Oss (BMC) secured the mountains classification, Cavendish won the points jersey, Hincapie's Oscar Clark was named the race's most aggressive rider and Team Sky was top team overall.

How it unfolded

The day started with QuickStep immediately going on the attack, sending Yves Lampaert up the road in a solo move. Team Sky’s Danny Pate jumped out of the bunch next to track down the solo leader, and he was soon joined in the chase by Lampaert’s teammate Matteo Trentin, Ruben Zepuntke (Cannondale-Garmin), Jacques Janse van Rensburg (MTN - Qhubeka).

The chasers quickly linked up with Lampaert to form a group of five in the front.

“It was just more for the stage,” Pate said of his early escape. “We knew [Tinkoff] were trying to control and it had been hard for them. I was just trying to take an opportunity.”

The move never made if off of the opening circuits in downtown Los Angeles, however, the field was back together as the peloton started the short trip to Pasadena for the finishing circuits around the Rose Bowl Stadium.

The bunch approached the intermediate sprint together, and the speed kicked up to full throttle as the sprinters made their way down the long, flat stretch to the line. Cavendish easily took the win there, with the more important battle for the GC playing out behind him.

Sagan’s second place ahead of Alaphilippe whittled the gap between them down to just one second, leaving the general classification up to the time bonuses on offer at the finish.

Attacks went up the road again after the finish, with Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies’ Jesse Anthony gaining ground along with Hincapie’s Oscar Clarke and BMC’s Manuel Senni.

But with so much at stake at the finish, the moves were never going to get anywhere. When the field brought back the trio of escapees, more riders countered, and countered again. Sagan was isolated in the final few circuits, but he chased down any riders who may have wanted to grab the stage glory that would have also denied the Tinkoff leader the time bonuses he needed to take the overall.

QuickStep attacked again with two laps to go of the Rose Bowl finishing circuits, but Sagan nullified the moves. The attacks were merciless over the final laps, but so was the pace, and nobody could get an advantage.

The sprinters’ teams shiffled on and off the front over the final lap, with Sagan jumping early in the last kilometre. Cavendish had Alaphilippe on his wheel, but the Frenchamn couldn't hang with the world’s fastest man and was washed away as the sprinters jumped.

Cavendish and Wippert were able to come over Sagan to the front of the race, and Farrar had a slight advantage over Sagan as the line approached. But the Slovakian champion threw his bike ahead of the American by mere millimetres at the line to secure the four-second time bonus and three-second overall win ahead of Alaphilippe.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:14:55 2 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 5 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 7 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 9 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 10 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 11 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 15 Danny van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 16 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 17 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 18 Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 19 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 20 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 21 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 22 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 23 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 24 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 25 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 26 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 27 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 28 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 29 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 30 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 31 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 32 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 33 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 34 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 36 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 37 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) TrekRacing 38 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 39 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 40 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 41 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 42 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 43 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 44 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 45 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 46 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 47 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 48 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 49 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) TrekRacing 50 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 51 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 52 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 53 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 54 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 55 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 56 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 57 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 58 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 59 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac 60 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 61 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 62 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 63 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 64 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 65 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 66 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 67 Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop 68 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 69 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) TrekRacing 70 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 71 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 72 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 73 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 74 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 75 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 76 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 77 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 78 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 79 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 80 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 81 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 82 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 83 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 84 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:11 85 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:13 86 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:14 87 Stijn Devolder (Bel) TrekRacing 88 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac 0:00:19 89 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 90 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) TrekRacing 91 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac 92 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:23 93 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 94 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 95 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 96 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 97 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 98 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac 0:00:25 99 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 100 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 101 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac 102 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 103 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 104 Laurent Didier (Lux) TrekRacing 105 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac 106 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 107 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 108 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 109 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:34 110 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:45 111 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 112 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 113 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:48 114 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:55 115 Matthew Busche (USA) TrekRacing 0:02:16 116 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:17 117 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 118 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:36 119 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 120 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:47 121 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team DNF Jonathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNF Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNF Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman DNF David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman DNF Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 pts 2 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac 12 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 7 5 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 6 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 5 7 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 8 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 3 9 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 2 10 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 2:14:55 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Danny van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 4 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 6 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 7 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 8 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 9 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 10 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 12 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac 15 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 16 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) TrekRacing 17 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 18 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:19 19 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:23 20 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 21 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:25 22 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:45 23 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:48 24 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:17

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Novo Nordisk 6:44:45 2 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Axeon Cycling Team 5 Etixx - Quick-Step 6 Tinkoff-Saxo 7 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 9 Team Giant-Alpecin 10 MTN - Qhubeka 11 Team SmartStop 12 Trek Factory Racing 13 Hincapie Racing Team 14 Drapac Professional Cycling 15 Jamis - Hagens Berman 16 Team Sky 17 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 18 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:23

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 28:13:12 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:03 3 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 0:00:37 4 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:14 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:15 6 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) TrekRacing 0:01:16 7 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:01:23 8 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) TrekRacing 0:01:24 9 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:44 10 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:02:10 11 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 0:02:19 12 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:21 13 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:02:36 14 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:53 15 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:16 16 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:23 17 Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:40 18 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:10 19 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:46 20 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:48 21 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:04:55 22 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:05:08 23 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:41 24 Matthew Busche (USA) TrekRacing 0:07:48 25 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:49 26 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:08:37 27 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:23 28 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:38 29 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:09:53 30 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 0:12:50 31 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:13:13 32 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:14:30 33 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:17:09 34 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:17:59 35 Laurent Didier (Lux) TrekRacing 0:19:27 36 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:20:29 37 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:20:41 38 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) TrekRacing 0:23:02 39 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:25:46 40 Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop 0:28:00 41 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:28:26 42 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:28:40 43 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:28:46 44 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:29:07 45 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:29:14 46 Stijn Devolder (Bel) TrekRacing 0:32:14 47 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:32:33 48 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) TrekRacing 0:33:04 49 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:34:20 50 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 0:35:55 51 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:36:20 52 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:36:39 53 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:36:53 54 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac 0:37:07 55 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:37:08 56 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:37:46 57 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:38:06 58 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:38:17 59 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:38:46 60 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:38:54 61 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:40:23 62 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:40:40 63 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 64 Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:40:59 65 Danny van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 0:41:00 66 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:41:18 67 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:41:21 68 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 69 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:41:37 70 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:41:55 71 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:42:02 72 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:42:03 73 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:42:05 74 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:42:24 75 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:43:03 76 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:43:07 77 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:43:24 78 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:43:50 79 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:43:52 80 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:44:39 81 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:44:45 82 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac 0:44:48 83 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:45:06 84 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:45:12 85 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:45:17 86 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac 0:45:25 87 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:45:33 88 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:45:48 89 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 0:45:54 90 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:46:04 91 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:46:08 92 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:46:30 93 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 0:47:26 94 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 0:47:31 95 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:48:08 96 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:48:20 97 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:48:42 98 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:48:50 99 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:48:59 100 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:50:23 101 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:50:32 102 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:51:19 103 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:51:25 104 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:51:37 105 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac 0:51:52 106 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:51:53 107 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:52:48 108 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:53:46 109 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:54:14 110 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:54:38 111 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:54:40 112 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:54:42 113 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:54:55 114 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:56:38 115 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac 0:57:16 116 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac 0:57:31 117 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:58:54 118 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac 1:00:26 119 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:00:38 120 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1:02:34 121 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:03:02

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 75 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 62 3 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac 38 4 Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 26 5 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 22 6 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac 20 7 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 19 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 19 9 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 16 10 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 15 11 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 15 12 Danny van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 13 13 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) TrekRacing 9 14 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 15 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 16 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 6 17 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 18 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 19 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac 5 20 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 21 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) TrekRacing 5 22 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 4 23 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 4 24 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 25 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 3 26 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 3 27 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 3 28 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 3 29 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 3 30 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 2 31 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 32 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 33 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 34 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 35 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 1 36 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 1 37 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1 38 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 48 pts 2 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 33 3 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 20 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 5 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 14 6 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 13 7 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 8 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 11 9 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 11 10 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 11 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 10 12 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 13 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 14 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 8 15 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 8 16 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 17 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 7 18 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 19 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) TrekRacing 6 20 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 6 21 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 5 22 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 5 23 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 5 24 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 5 25 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac 5 26 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 4 27 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) TrekRacing 4 28 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 29 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 30 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 31 Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop 3 32 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 3 33 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) TrekRacing 2 34 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1 35 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1 36 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 37 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1 38 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1 39 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 28:13:15 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:02:33 3 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:13 4 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:43 5 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:04:52 6 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:35 7 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 0:12:47 8 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:20:38 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) TrekRacing 0:22:59 10 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:25:43 11 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:28:43 12 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:29:04 13 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:34:17 14 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:36:36 15 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:37:05 16 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:40:37 17 Danny van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 0:40:57 18 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:41:15 19 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:41:34 20 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:41:59 21 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:45:45 22 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:48:17 23 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:52:45 24 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac 0:57:13