Sagan wins Tour of California on time bonus
Cavendish makes it five stage wins for Etixx-QuickStep
Stage 8: Los Angeles - Pasadena
Mark Cavendish gave the Etixx-QuickStep team its fifth stage win of the Tour of California on the final stage to Pasadena, but it was a hollow victory as his teammate Juilan Alaphilippe was overthrown from the race lead by Peter Sagan, who threw his bike to take third on the stage by mere millimeters - thus securing enough bonus seconds to win the overall race.
Related Articles
"We’ve had a successful week here," Cavendish said. "We’ve been on the podium everyday with myself or Julian. We’ve got five stage wins, more than half of the stages. We rode hard to get that success. Having the yellow jersey two or three stages is nice, with second in GC. So we’re happy. To lose it by milimteres is not nice, but Peter deserves the win. He’s a worthy winner of the Tour of California."
Sagan never came into the Tour of California with aspirations for the overall, but after the time trial was moved from snowy Big Bear down to Santa Clarita and reduced to 10.6km, Sagan blasted around the course to unexpectedly win the test. He followed that remarkable win with a gutsy performance on Mt. Baldy, where he lost the jersey to Alaphilippe by only two seconds.
During the final 105km stage, Sagan nudged the young Frenchman by one second in the intermediate sprint, setting up the final showdown at the finish, where the Slovakian champion had to battle all of the sprinters to get into the top three.
As Cavendish and Wouter Wippert (Drapac) sprinted away to the stage win and second place, It looked as if MTN-Qhubeka's Tyler Farrar would beat Sagan to the line and deny him the race overall, but Sagan found just a little extra and threw his bike to take third by a hair.
"I almost thought that I didn't do it," Sagan said at the finish line. "Farrar was third, I thought, but after my team said that I was third, and I came here [to the podium] and I can't believe that I did it. I have to say thank you to all my teammates because they did very good work."
"It was very hard [to get this victory]. I did another surprise, for me, from the effort yesterday and I believed that I could do it today. I'm very happy for the victory today. I'm very happy because I never thought about going for the general classification at the Tour of California. This year it was very hard to finish on the climb... I lost only 47 seconds for the first and I got some bonuses at other stages and that was good for me.
"I'm very happy to win the Tour of California, also because this year I lost the green jersey, so I had to do something here to get on the podium."
Alaphilippe was consoled with the best young rider's jersey and second place overall, with Team Sky's Sergio Henao in third. "We could always do more to win it but hats off to Tinkoff, they rode strong, they rode hard today, especially Peter," Cavendish said.
Daniel Oss (BMC) secured the mountains classification, Cavendish won the points jersey, Hincapie's Oscar Clark was named the race's most aggressive rider and Team Sky was top team overall.
How it unfolded
The day started with QuickStep immediately going on the attack, sending Yves Lampaert up the road in a solo move. Team Sky’s Danny Pate jumped out of the bunch next to track down the solo leader, and he was soon joined in the chase by Lampaert’s teammate Matteo Trentin, Ruben Zepuntke (Cannondale-Garmin), Jacques Janse van Rensburg (MTN - Qhubeka).
The chasers quickly linked up with Lampaert to form a group of five in the front.
“It was just more for the stage,” Pate said of his early escape. “We knew [Tinkoff] were trying to control and it had been hard for them. I was just trying to take an opportunity.”
The move never made if off of the opening circuits in downtown Los Angeles, however, the field was back together as the peloton started the short trip to Pasadena for the finishing circuits around the Rose Bowl Stadium.
The bunch approached the intermediate sprint together, and the speed kicked up to full throttle as the sprinters made their way down the long, flat stretch to the line. Cavendish easily took the win there, with the more important battle for the GC playing out behind him.
Sagan’s second place ahead of Alaphilippe whittled the gap between them down to just one second, leaving the general classification up to the time bonuses on offer at the finish.
Attacks went up the road again after the finish, with Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies’ Jesse Anthony gaining ground along with Hincapie’s Oscar Clarke and BMC’s Manuel Senni.
But with so much at stake at the finish, the moves were never going to get anywhere. When the field brought back the trio of escapees, more riders countered, and countered again. Sagan was isolated in the final few circuits, but he chased down any riders who may have wanted to grab the stage glory that would have also denied the Tinkoff leader the time bonuses he needed to take the overall.
QuickStep attacked again with two laps to go of the Rose Bowl finishing circuits, but Sagan nullified the moves. The attacks were merciless over the final laps, but so was the pace, and nobody could get an advantage.
The sprinters’ teams shiffled on and off the front over the final lap, with Sagan jumping early in the last kilometre. Cavendish had Alaphilippe on his wheel, but the Frenchamn couldn't hang with the world’s fastest man and was washed away as the sprinters jumped.
Cavendish and Wippert were able to come over Sagan to the front of the race, and Farrar had a slight advantage over Sagan as the line approached. But the Slovakian champion threw his bike ahead of the American by mere millimetres at the line to secure the four-second time bonus and three-second overall win ahead of Alaphilippe.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:14:55
|2
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|7
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|9
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|10
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|11
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
|16
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|18
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|20
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|21
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|22
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|23
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|24
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|25
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|26
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|27
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|29
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|30
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|31
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|33
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|34
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) TrekRacing
|38
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|40
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|41
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|42
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|43
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|44
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|46
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|47
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|48
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|49
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) TrekRacing
|50
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|51
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac
|52
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|53
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|54
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|55
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|56
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|58
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|59
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac
|60
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|62
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|63
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|64
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|65
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|66
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|67
|Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop
|68
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|69
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) TrekRacing
|70
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|71
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|73
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|74
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|75
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|76
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|77
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|78
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|79
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|80
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|81
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|83
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|84
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:11
|85
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:13
|86
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:14
|87
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) TrekRacing
|88
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac
|0:00:19
|89
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|90
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) TrekRacing
|91
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac
|92
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:23
|93
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|94
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|95
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|96
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|97
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|98
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac
|0:00:25
|99
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|100
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|101
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac
|102
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|103
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|104
|Laurent Didier (Lux) TrekRacing
|105
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
|106
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|107
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|108
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|109
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:34
|110
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:45
|111
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|112
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|113
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:48
|114
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:55
|115
|Matthew Busche (USA) TrekRacing
|0:02:16
|116
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:17
|117
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:36
|119
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|120
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:47
|121
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|DNF
|Jonathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|DNF
|David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|DNF
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|pts
|2
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac
|12
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|5
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|6
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|5
|7
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|8
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|9
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|2:14:55
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
|4
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|6
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|7
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|8
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|9
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|10
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|12
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac
|15
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|16
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) TrekRacing
|17
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|19
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|20
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|21
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:25
|22
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:45
|23
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:48
|24
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Novo Nordisk
|6:44:45
|2
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Axeon Cycling Team
|5
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|Team SmartStop
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|13
|Hincapie Racing Team
|14
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|15
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|16
|Team Sky
|17
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|18
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28:13:12
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:03
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:37
|4
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:15
|6
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) TrekRacing
|0:01:16
|7
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:01:23
|8
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) TrekRacing
|0:01:24
|9
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:44
|10
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:02:10
|11
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac
|0:02:19
|12
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:21
|13
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|14
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:53
|15
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:16
|16
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:23
|17
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:40
|18
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:10
|19
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:46
|20
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:48
|21
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:04:55
|22
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:05:08
|23
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:41
|24
|Matthew Busche (USA) TrekRacing
|0:07:48
|25
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:49
|26
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:08:37
|27
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:23
|28
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:38
|29
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:09:53
|30
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:12:50
|31
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:13
|32
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:14:30
|33
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:17:09
|34
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:17:59
|35
|Laurent Didier (Lux) TrekRacing
|0:19:27
|36
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:29
|37
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:20:41
|38
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) TrekRacing
|0:23:02
|39
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:25:46
|40
|Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:28:00
|41
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:26
|42
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:40
|43
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:46
|44
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:29:07
|45
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:29:14
|46
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) TrekRacing
|0:32:14
|47
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:32:33
|48
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) TrekRacing
|0:33:04
|49
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:34:20
|50
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:35:55
|51
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:36:20
|52
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:36:39
|53
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:36:53
|54
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
|0:37:07
|55
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:37:08
|56
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:37:46
|57
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:38:06
|58
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:38:17
|59
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:38:46
|60
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:38:54
|61
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:40:23
|62
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:40
|63
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|64
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:59
|65
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
|0:41:00
|66
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:41:18
|67
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:41:21
|68
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:41:37
|70
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:41:55
|71
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:42:02
|72
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:42:03
|73
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:42:05
|74
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:42:24
|75
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:43:03
|76
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:43:07
|77
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:43:24
|78
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:43:50
|79
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:43:52
|80
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:44:39
|81
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:44:45
|82
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac
|0:44:48
|83
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:45:06
|84
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:45:12
|85
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:45:17
|86
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac
|0:45:25
|87
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:45:33
|88
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:45:48
|89
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:45:54
|90
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:46:04
|91
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:46:08
|92
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:46:30
|93
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:47:26
|94
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:47:31
|95
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:48:08
|96
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:20
|97
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:48:42
|98
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:48:50
|99
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:48:59
|100
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:50:23
|101
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:50:32
|102
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:51:19
|103
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:51:25
|104
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:51:37
|105
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac
|0:51:52
|106
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:51:53
|107
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:52:48
|108
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:53:46
|109
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:54:14
|110
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:54:38
|111
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:54:40
|112
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:54:42
|113
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:54:55
|114
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:56:38
|115
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac
|0:57:16
|116
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac
|0:57:31
|117
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:58:54
|118
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac
|1:00:26
|119
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:00:38
|120
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1:02:34
|121
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:03:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|75
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|62
|3
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac
|38
|4
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|26
|5
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|22
|6
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac
|20
|7
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|19
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|19
|9
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|16
|10
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|15
|11
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|15
|12
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
|13
|13
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) TrekRacing
|9
|14
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|15
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|16
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|6
|17
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|18
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|19
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac
|5
|20
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|21
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) TrekRacing
|5
|22
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|4
|23
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|4
|24
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|25
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|3
|26
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|27
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|28
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|29
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|3
|30
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|2
|31
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|32
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|33
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|34
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|35
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|1
|36
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|1
|37
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1
|38
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|48
|pts
|2
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|33
|3
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|20
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|5
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|6
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|13
|7
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|8
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|11
|9
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|11
|10
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|11
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|12
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|13
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|14
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|8
|15
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|8
|16
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|17
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|7
|18
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|19
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) TrekRacing
|6
|20
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|6
|21
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|5
|22
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|5
|23
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|5
|24
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|5
|25
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac
|5
|26
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|4
|27
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) TrekRacing
|4
|28
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|29
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|30
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|31
|Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop
|3
|32
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|3
|33
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) TrekRacing
|2
|34
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1
|35
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|36
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|37
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|38
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1
|39
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28:13:15
|2
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|3
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:13
|4
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:43
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:04:52
|6
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:35
|7
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:12:47
|8
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:20:38
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) TrekRacing
|0:22:59
|10
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:25:43
|11
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:43
|12
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:29:04
|13
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:34:17
|14
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:36:36
|15
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:37:05
|16
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:37
|17
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
|0:40:57
|18
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:41:15
|19
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:41:34
|20
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:41:59
|21
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:45:45
|22
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:17
|23
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:52:45
|24
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac
|0:57:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|84:43:10
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:06
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:35
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:40
|5
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:01
|6
|Axeon Cycling Team
|0:23:37
|7
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:38:24
|8
|Hincapie Racing Team
|0:42:52
|9
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:45:22
|10
|Team SmartStop
|0:46:28
|11
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:50:20
|12
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:50:42
|13
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:58:42
|14
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1:04:44
|15
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:07:26
|16
|MTN - Qhubeka
|1:11:35
|17
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:21:58
|18
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:57:01
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
-
Sutton walks out of Freeman medical tribunal after accused of being 'a serial liar' and 'doper''Who is lying? The guy who isn’t prepared to look his friend in the eye' Sutton says of Freedman
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy