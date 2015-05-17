Trending

Sagan wins Tour of California on time bonus

Cavendish makes it five stage wins for Etixx-QuickStep

Image 1 of 55

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) sprays champagne on the podium after winning the Tour of California

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) sprays champagne on the podium after winning the Tour of California
Image 2 of 55

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) gets soaked with champagne on the podium

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) gets soaked with champagne on the podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 55

Daniel Oss (BMC) took home the climbers jersey for the week

Daniel Oss (BMC) took home the climbers jersey for the week
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 55

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) gets interviewed before the start

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) gets interviewed before the start
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 55

The top from the final stage

The top from the final stage
Image 6 of 55

Etixx-Quick Step riding for the stage win and to protect its overall race lead

Etixx-Quick Step riding for the stage win and to protect its overall race lead
Image 7 of 55

Yves Lampaert and Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quick Step) made it into the breakaway with the plan to steal the bonus seconds

Yves Lampaert and Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quick Step) made it into the breakaway with the plan to steal the bonus seconds
Image 8 of 55

Peter Sagan with his winners trophy out the front of the Rose Bowl

Peter Sagan with his winners trophy out the front of the Rose Bowl
Image 9 of 55

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) presented with the winners trophy on the podium

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) presented with the winners trophy on the podium
Image 10 of 55

The riders get ready to start the final stage of the race

The riders get ready to start the final stage of the race
Image 11 of 55

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step), Mark Cavendish and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the start line

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step), Mark Cavendish and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the start line
Image 12 of 55

Danny Pate (Team Sky) checks his gap back to the peloton

Danny Pate (Team Sky) checks his gap back to the peloton
Image 13 of 55

The peloton passes the Walt Disney Concert Hall during the stage

The peloton passes the Walt Disney Concert Hall during the stage
Image 14 of 55

The peloton rides through downtown LA

The peloton rides through downtown LA
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 55

The peloton hits the finish circuits around the Rose Bowl

The peloton hits the finish circuits around the Rose Bowl
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 55

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) shows off his trophy for the overall win

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) shows off his trophy for the overall win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 55

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) gets the his final podium kiss

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) gets the his final podium kiss
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 55

Oscar Clarke (Hincapie) looks back to check on the chase

Oscar Clarke (Hincapie) looks back to check on the chase
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 55

Fans cheer as the break passes through on another lap

Fans cheer as the break passes through on another lap
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 55

UnitedHealthcare comes to the front in the final lap

UnitedHealthcare comes to the front in the final lap
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 55

An early break tries to make time on the field

An early break tries to make time on the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 55

The jersey leaders on the start line

The jersey leaders on the start line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 55

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) shows off his trophy and new car after winning the overall

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) shows off his trophy and new car after winning the overall
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 55

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) sits in his new Lexus

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) sits in his new Lexus
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 55

Celebrations for the weeks top three overall

Celebrations for the weeks top three overall
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 55

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) takes the win in Pasadena

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) takes the win in Pasadena
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 55

Guillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) in a world of pain

Guillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) in a world of pain
Image 28 of 55

Daniel Oss (BMC) celebrates his KOM classification win with a bass guitar on the podium

Daniel Oss (BMC) celebrates his KOM classification win with a bass guitar on the podium
Image 29 of 55

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) confirmed his dominance in the sprints as he won 4 stages this week

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) confirmed his dominance in the sprints as he won 4 stages this week
Image 30 of 55

The final sprint of the Tour of California

The final sprint of the Tour of California
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 55

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) grabs win number number 4 for the race

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) grabs win number number 4 for the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 55

Mark Cavendish beats Wouter Wippert to the stage win

Mark Cavendish beats Wouter Wippert to the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 55

Relaxed arm salute Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)

Relaxed arm salute Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 55

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) wins the stage stage

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) wins the stage stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 55

Wouter Wippert, Mark Cavendish and Peter Sagan were the top three on the final stage

Wouter Wippert, Mark Cavendish and Peter Sagan were the top three on the final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 55

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) won the best young rider classification

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) won the best young rider classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 55

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) won the points jersey

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) won the points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 55

The 2015 Tour of California jersey winners

The 2015 Tour of California jersey winners
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 55

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the leader's jersey

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 55

The 2015 Tour of California champion, Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

The 2015 Tour of California champion, Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 41 of 55

Peter Sagan lifts his bike over his head to celebrate overall victory

Peter Sagan lifts his bike over his head to celebrate overall victory
Image 42 of 55

The peloton receives a blessing along the course

The peloton receives a blessing along the course
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 43 of 55

Peter Sagan takes the yellow jersey after his time trial victory

Peter Sagan takes the yellow jersey after his time trial victory
Image 44 of 55

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) throws his bike to the line for third place to win the overall title

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) throws his bike to the line for third place to win the overall title
Image 45 of 55

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the car after his overall win at the Tour of California

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the car after his overall win at the Tour of California
Image 46 of 55

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) wheelies after taking third in stage 8 and winning the overall title at the Tour of California

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) wheelies after taking third in stage 8 and winning the overall title at the Tour of California
Image 47 of 55

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) wheelies in celebration of his overall win

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) wheelies in celebration of his overall win
Image 48 of 55

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) does a victory lap

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) does a victory lap
Image 49 of 55

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 8 and the point classification

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 8 and the point classification
Image 50 of 55

Daniel Oss (BMC) secured the mountains classification

Daniel Oss (BMC) secured the mountains classification
Image 51 of 55

Team Sky won the overall team competition

Team Sky won the overall team competition
Image 52 of 55

The jersey winners of the 2015 Tour of California

The jersey winners of the 2015 Tour of California
Image 53 of 55

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins the 2015 Tour of California

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins the 2015 Tour of California
Image 54 of 55

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins the golden Tour of California jersey

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins the golden Tour of California jersey
Image 55 of 55

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins the final stage of the Tour of California

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins the final stage of the Tour of California

Mark Cavendish gave the Etixx-QuickStep team its fifth stage win of the Tour of California on the final stage to Pasadena, but it was a hollow victory as his teammate Juilan Alaphilippe was overthrown from the race lead by Peter Sagan, who threw his bike to take third on the stage by mere millimeters - thus securing enough bonus seconds to win the overall race.

Related Articles

Sagan wins California crown by a whisker

"We’ve had a successful week here," Cavendish said. "We’ve been on the podium everyday with myself or Julian. We’ve got five stage wins, more than half of the stages. We rode hard to get that success. Having the yellow jersey two or three stages is nice, with second in GC. So we’re happy. To lose it by milimteres is not nice, but Peter deserves the win. He’s a worthy winner of the Tour of California."

Sagan never came into the Tour of California with aspirations for the overall, but after the time trial was moved from snowy Big Bear down to Santa Clarita and reduced to 10.6km, Sagan blasted around the course to unexpectedly win the test. He followed that remarkable win with a gutsy performance on Mt. Baldy, where he lost the jersey to Alaphilippe by only two seconds.

During the final 105km stage, Sagan nudged the young Frenchman by one second in the intermediate sprint, setting up the final showdown at the finish, where the Slovakian champion had to battle all of the sprinters to get into the top three.

As Cavendish and Wouter Wippert (Drapac) sprinted away to the stage win and second place, It looked as if MTN-Qhubeka's Tyler Farrar would beat Sagan to the line and deny him the race overall, but Sagan found just a little extra and threw his bike to take third by a hair.

"I almost thought that I didn't do it," Sagan said at the finish line. "Farrar was third, I thought, but after my team said that I was third, and I came here [to the podium] and I can't believe that I did it. I have to say thank you to all my teammates because they did very good work."

"It was very hard [to get this victory]. I did another surprise, for me, from the effort yesterday and I believed that I could do it today. I'm very happy for the victory today. I'm very happy because I never thought about going for the general classification at the Tour of California. This year it was very hard to finish on the climb... I lost only 47 seconds for the first and I got some bonuses at other stages and that was good for me. 

"I'm very happy to win the Tour of California, also because this year I lost the green jersey, so I had to do something here to get on the podium."

Alaphilippe was consoled with the best young rider's jersey and second place overall, with Team Sky's Sergio Henao in third. "We could always do more to win it but hats off to Tinkoff, they rode strong, they rode hard today, especially Peter," Cavendish said.

Daniel Oss (BMC) secured the mountains classification, Cavendish won the points jersey, Hincapie's Oscar Clark was named the race's most aggressive rider and Team Sky was top team overall.

How it unfolded

The day started with QuickStep immediately going on the attack, sending Yves Lampaert up the road in a solo move. Team Sky’s Danny Pate jumped out of the bunch next to track down the solo leader, and he was soon joined in the chase by Lampaert’s teammate Matteo Trentin, Ruben Zepuntke (Cannondale-Garmin), Jacques Janse van Rensburg (MTN - Qhubeka).

The chasers quickly linked up with Lampaert to form a group of five in the front.

“It was just more for the stage,” Pate said of his early escape. “We knew [Tinkoff] were trying to control and it had been hard for them. I was just trying to take an opportunity.”

The move never made if off of the opening circuits in downtown Los Angeles, however, the field was back together as the peloton started the short trip to Pasadena for the finishing circuits around the Rose Bowl Stadium.

The bunch approached the intermediate sprint together, and the speed kicked up to full throttle as the sprinters made their way down the long, flat stretch to the line. Cavendish easily took the win there, with the more important battle for the GC playing out behind him.

Sagan’s second place ahead of Alaphilippe whittled the gap between them down to just one second, leaving the general classification up to the time bonuses on offer at the finish.

Attacks went up the road again after the finish, with Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies’ Jesse Anthony gaining ground along with Hincapie’s Oscar Clarke and BMC’s Manuel Senni.

But with so much at stake at the finish, the moves were never going to get anywhere. When the field brought back the trio of escapees, more riders countered, and countered again. Sagan was isolated in the final few circuits, but he chased down any riders who may have wanted to grab the stage glory that would have also denied the Tinkoff leader the time bonuses he needed to take the overall.

QuickStep attacked again with two laps to go of the Rose Bowl finishing circuits, but Sagan nullified the moves. The attacks were merciless over the final laps, but so was the pace, and nobody could get an advantage.

The sprinters’ teams shiffled on and off the front over the final lap, with Sagan jumping early in the last kilometre. Cavendish had Alaphilippe on his wheel, but the Frenchamn couldn't hang with the world’s fastest man and was washed away as the sprinters jumped.

Cavendish and Wippert were able to come over Sagan to the front of the race, and Farrar had a slight advantage over Sagan as the line approached. But the Slovakian champion threw his bike ahead of the American by mere millimetres at the line to secure the four-second time bonus and three-second overall win ahead of Alaphilippe.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step2:14:55
2Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
4Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
5Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
6Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
7Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
8Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
9Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
10Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
11Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
12Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
13John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
14Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
15Danny van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
16Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
17Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
18Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
19Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
20Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
21Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
22Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
23Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
24Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
25Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
26Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
27Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
28Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
29Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
30Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
31Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
32Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
33Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
34Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
35Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
36Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
37Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) TrekRacing
38Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
39Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
40Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
41Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
42Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
43Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
44Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
45Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
46Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
47Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
48Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
49Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) TrekRacing
50Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
51Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac
52Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
53Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
54Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
55Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
56Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
57Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
58Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
59Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac
60Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
61Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
62James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
63Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
64Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
65Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
66Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
67Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop
68Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
69Jasper Stuyven (Bel) TrekRacing
70Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
71Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
72Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
73Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
74Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
75Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
76Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
77Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
78Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
79Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
80Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
81Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
82Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
83Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
84Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:11
85Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:13
86Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:14
87Stijn Devolder (Bel) TrekRacing
88Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac0:00:19
89Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
90Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) TrekRacing
91Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac
92Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:23
93Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
94Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
95Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
96Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
97Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
98William Clarke (Aus) Drapac0:00:25
99Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
100Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
101Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac
102Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
103Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
104Laurent Didier (Lux) TrekRacing
105Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
106Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
107Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
108Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
109Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:34
110Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:45
111Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
112Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
113Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:48
114David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:55
115Matthew Busche (USA) TrekRacing0:02:16
116Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:17
117Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
118Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:36
119Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
120Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:47
121Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
DNFJonathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFNicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFWill Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFCarson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
DNFDavid Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
DNFGuillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFJoonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFTravis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step5pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo3
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step15pts
2Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac12
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo10
4Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka7
5Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
6Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman5
7Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin4
8Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk3
9Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team2
10Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team2:14:55
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Danny van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
4Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
5Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
6Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
7Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
8Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
9Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
10Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
11Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
12Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
13Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
14Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac
15James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
16Jasper Stuyven (Bel) TrekRacing
17Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
18Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:19
19Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:23
20Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
21Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:25
22Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:45
23Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:48
24Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:17

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Novo Nordisk6:44:45
2Team LottoNL-Jumbo
3BMC Racing Team
4Axeon Cycling Team
5Etixx - Quick-Step
6Tinkoff-Saxo
7UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
8Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
9Team Giant-Alpecin
10MTN - Qhubeka
11Team SmartStop
12Trek Factory Racing
13Hincapie Racing Team
14Drapac Professional Cycling
15Jamis - Hagens Berman
16Team Sky
17Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
18Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:23

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo28:13:12
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:03
3Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky0:00:37
4Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:14
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:15
6Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) TrekRacing0:01:16
7Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:01:23
8Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) TrekRacing0:01:24
9Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:01:44
10Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:02:10
11Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac0:02:19
12Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:21
13Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:02:36
14Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:53
15Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:16
16Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:23
17Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:40
18Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:10
19Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:46
20Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:48
21Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:04:55
22Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:05:08
23Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:41
24Matthew Busche (USA) TrekRacing0:07:48
25Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:49
26Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:08:37
27Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:23
28Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:38
29Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:09:53
30Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team0:12:50
31Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:13
32Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:14:30
33Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:17:09
34Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:17:59
35Laurent Didier (Lux) TrekRacing0:19:27
36Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:29
37James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:20:41
38Jasper Stuyven (Bel) TrekRacing0:23:02
39Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:25:46
40Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop0:28:00
41Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:28:26
42Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:28:40
43Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:28:46
44Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:29:07
45Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:29:14
46Stijn Devolder (Bel) TrekRacing0:32:14
47Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:32:33
48Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) TrekRacing0:33:04
49Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:34:20
50Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop0:35:55
51Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:36:20
52Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:36:39
53Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:36:53
54Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac0:37:07
55Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:37:08
56Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:37:46
57Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:38:06
58Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:38:17
59Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:38:46
60John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:38:54
61Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:40:23
62Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:40:40
63Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
64Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:40:59
65Danny van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing0:41:00
66Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:41:18
67Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:41:21
68Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
69Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:41:37
70Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:41:55
71Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:42:02
72Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:42:03
73Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:42:05
74Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:42:24
75Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:43:03
76Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:43:07
77Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:43:24
78Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:43:50
79Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:43:52
80Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:44:39
81Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:44:45
82Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac0:44:48
83Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:45:06
84Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:45:12
85Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:45:17
86Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac0:45:25
87Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop0:45:33
88Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:45:48
89Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team0:45:54
90Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:46:04
91Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:46:08
92Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:46:30
93Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:47:26
94Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:47:31
95Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:48:08
96Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:48:20
97Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:48:42
98Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:48:50
99Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:48:59
100Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:50:23
101Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:50:32
102Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:51:19
103David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:51:25
104Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:51:37
105William Clarke (Aus) Drapac0:51:52
106Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:51:53
107Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:52:48
108Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:53:46
109Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:54:14
110Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:54:38
111Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:54:40
112Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:54:42
113Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:54:55
114Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:56:38
115Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac0:57:16
116Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac0:57:31
117Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:58:54
118Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac1:00:26
119Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:00:38
120Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1:02:34
121Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:03:02

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step75pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo62
3Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac38
4Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team26
5Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin22
6William Clarke (Aus) Drapac20
7John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling19
8Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka19
9Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman16
10Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team15
11Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team15
12Danny van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing13
13Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) TrekRacing9
14Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team8
15Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
16Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop6
17Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
18Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
19Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac5
20Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
21Jasper Stuyven (Bel) TrekRacing5
22Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team4
23Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop4
24Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
25Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman3
26Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka3
27Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka3
28Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk3
29Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team3
30Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team2
31Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
32Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
33Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
34Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1
35Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop1
36Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team1
37Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman1
38Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team48pts
2Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team33
3Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis20
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step14
5Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka14
6Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop13
7Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13
8Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky11
9Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky11
10Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
11Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky10
12Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
13Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo8
14Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team8
15Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team8
16Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team7
17Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk7
18Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
19Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) TrekRacing6
20Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky6
21Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team5
22Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky5
23Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman5
24Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky5
25William Clarke (Aus) Drapac5
26Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team4
27Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) TrekRacing4
28Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
29Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
30Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
31Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop3
32Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team3
33Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) TrekRacing2
34Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman1
35Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1
36Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1
37Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1
38Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman1
39Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step28:13:15
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:02:33
3Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:13
4Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:43
5Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:04:52
6Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:35
7Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team0:12:47
8James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:20:38
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) TrekRacing0:22:59
10Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:25:43
11Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:28:43
12Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:29:04
13Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:34:17
14Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:36:36
15Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:37:05
16Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:40:37
17Danny van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing0:40:57
18Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:41:15
19Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:41:34
20Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:41:59
21Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:45:45
22Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:48:17
23Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:52:45
24Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac0:57:13

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky84:43:10
2Trek Factory Racing0:04:06
3BMC Racing Team0:05:35
4Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:40
5Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:22:01
6Axeon Cycling Team0:23:37
7Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:38:24
8Hincapie Racing Team0:42:52
9Team Giant-Alpecin0:45:22
10Team SmartStop0:46:28
11Jamis - Hagens Berman0:50:20
12Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:50:42
13Drapac Professional Cycling0:58:42
14UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1:04:44
15Etixx - Quick-Step1:07:26
16MTN - Qhubeka1:11:35
17Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:21:58
18Team Novo Nordisk1:57:01

 

Latest on Cyclingnews