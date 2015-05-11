Tour of California: Cavendish makes it two in Lodi
Sagan denied again in Lodi
Stage 2: Nevada City - Lodi
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) claimed his second consecutive stage of the Tour of California on Monday, topping Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) again in the bunch sprint in Lodi. Wouter Wippert (Drapac) hit out first but faded to third as the two world-class sprinters locked horns.
"[Sagan] came underneath me in the last corner, and it was perfect, Cavendish said. "With the pressure he’s under he would hit out early, so I was happy to come off his wheel. He actually did a good job of boxing me in so I had to really start the sprint late."
Cavendish's win further extended his race lead, now at eight seconds over Sagan, with breakaway rider Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing) moving into third thanks to his three time bonuses on the stage.
A massive crash with 10km to go disrupted the peloton. Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin), one of the pre-race favourites, lost major time, and Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman), who was riding in his last race after starting all 10 editions of the Tour of California, had to abandon with a dislocated shoulder and facial lacerations.
Carpenter’s breakaway, which also included Daniel Oss (BMC Racing) Markel Irizar (Trek Factory Racing) and Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) nearly stuck their escape all the way to the line, even after Amaran lost contact on the first of two 3.6km circuits in Lodi.
Cavendish said a lack of time checks in the last half of the stage added a level of confusion about how much of an advantage the breakaway had, forcing him to throw extra riders into the chase when they finally found out what the gap was.
"For about 70-80km we didn’t have a time check," Cavendish said. "We thought it was coming down but it was still four minutes with 30km to go.
"I don’t know where the motorbike was with the time check. One of the big things about the debate about not having radios in the race we need to know the time checks, and we didn’t know and it was almost game over."
The added horsepower in the chase left QuickStep with only Cavendish, Mark Renshaw, Matteo Trentin and Juilian Alaphilippe for the finale.
"That’s not easy on the finish circuits,” Cavendish said. “But they did a brilliant job, and then Tinkoff-Saxo came to take over in the last kilometre."
How it unfolded
Monday's 193.7km second stage started out lumpy and twisty on narrow rural roads. The riders contested three intermediate sprints and one KOM before the route flattened out for a slightly downhill run to the finish in Lodi.
As with the opening stage, a breakaway of four riders animated the day's racing. The move started when Daniel Oss (BMC Racing) and Markel Irizar (Trek Factory Racing) sneaked away from the bunch first, with Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing) bridging up to the move 28km into the stage.
The quartet had a gap of four minutes at the first intermediate sprint of the day at 40km, where Carpenter took the win and the three-second time bonus.
The gap went up to 5:10 about 75km into the stage, and Etixx-QuickStep controlled the front. After doing much of the work to bring back the breakaway to get the stage 1 win, QuickStep no doubt was expecting some of the other teams to come forward on Monday.
As the gap began to come down, Cavendish called for a nature break when it was at three minutes, possibly signaling to the other sprinters' teams that they wouldn't be getting a free ride on stage 2.
The QuickStep sprinter had a conversation in the bunch with Sagan after taking a dig at the Tinkoff rider's team in the stage 1 post-race press conference, but Cavendish said his team did the bulk of the chasing again today.
“Tinkoff did some at the end and MTN,” he said. “But it was already when the gap had come down a lot. It was almost touch and go whether we were get them.”
The gap came down below three minutes with 25km to go. The advantage was down to one minute with 12km remaining, and once again a bunch kick was inevitable.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:47:02
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|10
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|12
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|14
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|15
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|16
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|17
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|23
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|24
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|25
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|28
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|31
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|32
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|33
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|34
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|35
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|36
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|37
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|38
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|39
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|40
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|41
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|43
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|44
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|45
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|46
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|47
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|48
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|49
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|51
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|52
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|54
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|55
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|57
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|58
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|59
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|60
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop
|61
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|62
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|63
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|64
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|65
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|66
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|68
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|69
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|70
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|71
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|72
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|74
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|75
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|76
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|77
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|78
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|79
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|80
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|81
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|82
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|84
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|85
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|86
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|87
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|89
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|90
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|91
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|92
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|93
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|94
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|95
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|96
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|97
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|98
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|99
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|100
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|101
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|103
|Toms Skujin_ (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|104
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|105
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|106
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|107
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:47
|108
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:00:50
|109
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:56
|110
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:04
|111
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:30
|112
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:09
|113
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:31
|114
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|115
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|116
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|117
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|118
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|119
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|120
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|121
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:56
|122
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:01
|123
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:11
|124
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|125
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|126
|Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:04:54
|127
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:44
|128
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:24
|129
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|130
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|131
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|132
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|133
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|134
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|135
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|136
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|137
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|138
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|139
|David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:10:50
|140
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:40
|141
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:05
|DNF
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|3
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|3
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|10
|4
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|5
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|6
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|4
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|9
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|2
|10
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|4
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|4:47:02
|2
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|12
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|13
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|14
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|15
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|16
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|17
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|19
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|20
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|21
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|23
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|24
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|25
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|27
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:30
|28
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:01
|29
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:11
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|14:21:06
|2
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|3
|Team SmartStop
|4
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team
|6
|Hincapie Racing Team
|7
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|8
|Etixx - Quick Step
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|11
|Team Novo Nordisk
|12
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|13
|Team Sky
|14
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|15
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|16
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|17
|MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|Axeon Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9:30:09
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:08
|3
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:11
|4
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:14
|6
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|7
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|9
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|10
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|14
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|15
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|16
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|17
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|18
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|21
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|24
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|25
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|26
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|27
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|28
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|30
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|31
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|32
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|34
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|36
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|37
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|40
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|41
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|42
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|43
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|44
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|45
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|46
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|47
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|48
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|49
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|50
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|51
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|52
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|53
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|54
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|55
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|56
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|57
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|60
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|61
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|62
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|63
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|65
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|66
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|67
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|68
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|69
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|70
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|71
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|72
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|73
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|75
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|76
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|77
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|78
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|79
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|82
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|83
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|84
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|85
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|86
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|87
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|88
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|89
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|90
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|91
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|92
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:00:38
|93
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:42
|94
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Toms Skujin_ (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|96
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|98
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|99
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|100
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:49
|101
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|102
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|103
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:06
|104
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:01:09
|105
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:16
|106
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:28
|107
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:59
|108
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:11
|109
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:29
|110
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:51
|111
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|112
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|113
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|114
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:24
|115
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|116
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:49
|117
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:04:31
|118
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|119
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|120
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:37
|121
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:50
|122
|Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:05:14
|123
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:05:43
|124
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:04
|125
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:06:25
|126
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:06:44
|127
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|128
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|129
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|130
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|131
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|132
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|133
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:07:08
|134
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:36
|135
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|136
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:38
|137
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|138
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:22
|139
|David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:11:37
|140
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:00
|141
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|3
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|15
|4
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|15
|5
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|15
|6
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|14
|7
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|8
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|9
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|10
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|6
|11
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|12
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|13
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|14
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|4
|15
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop
|4
|16
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|2
|17
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|18
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|19
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|20
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|4
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|9:30:20
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:09
|3
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|4
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|9
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|10
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|13
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|15
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|16
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|17
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|18
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|20
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|21
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|22
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|24
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:38
|25
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|26
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:55
|27
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:00
|28
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:20
|29
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|28:31:27
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|4
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|5
|Team SmartStop
|6
|Etixx - Quick Step
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team
|8
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|9
|Hincapie Racing Team
|10
|MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|13
|Team Novo Nordisk
|14
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|15
|Team Sky
|16
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|17
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|18
|Axeon Cycling Team
