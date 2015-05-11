Image 1 of 61 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie) is the best young rider and also the KOM jersey holder after stage 2 Image 2 of 61 Mark Cavendish and Peter Sagan spent a lot of the stage in close proximity (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 61 Late change to Mark Cavendish's stem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 61 Your stage 2 winner Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 61 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) also leads the points classificaiton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 61 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) grabs lunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 61 Robin Carptener (Hincapie) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 61 Mark Cavendish and Peter Sagan sprint for the line with the manx missile narrowly taking the win Image 9 of 61 Theo Bos and MTN-Qhubeka in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 61 Some American fans cheer and run alongside the breakaway on the road to Lodi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 61 Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 61 Tinkoff-Saxo, Mtn-Qhubeka and Etixx-Quick Step driving the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 61 Tinkoff-Saxo on front of the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 61 Spectators enjoy the race from the back of a ute Image 15 of 61 The top three from stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 61 Markel Irizar (Trek) was the most aggressive rider today Image 17 of 61 The jersey wearers on the podium Image 18 of 61 Etixx-Quick Step leading the chase of the four man breakaway Image 19 of 61 Stage 2 gets underway in Nevada City Image 20 of 61 Markel Irizar leads the breakaway Image 21 of 61 Riders make their way up to the first KOM (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 61 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) narrowly takes the win in Lodi (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 61 The top three for today’s stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 61 The race rolls out of historic Nevada City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 61 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) rides protected by his teammates (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 61 The peloton gets strung out crossing another of today’s bridges (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 61 Etixx-Quickstep and a Tinkoff-Saxo rider set the pace throughout today’s stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 61 Rolly hills along much of todays course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 61 Daniel Oss (BMC) drives the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 61 Today’s stage was run through vineyards on the way to Lodi (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 61 Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 61 The sprint for stage 2 victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 61 The sprinters cross the line for stage 2 in Lodi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 61 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) react after the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 61 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) first, Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) second for the second straight day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 61 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) collects his second leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 61 Stage 2 winner in the leader's jersey, Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 61 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) margin of victory was far smaller on stage 2 over Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 61 Daniel Oss (BMC), Robin Carpenter (Hincapie), Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Markel Irizar (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 61 Daniel Oss (BMC) and Markel Irizar (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 61 Daniel Oss (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 61 Daniel Oss (BMC) and Markel Irizar (Trek) in the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 61 Daniel Oss (BMC) and Markel Irizar (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 61 Daniel Oss (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 61 A bit of shade to watch the race from (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 61 The peloton during stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 61 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo), Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) and Wouter Wippert (Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 61 Mark Cavendish and Peter Sagan chatting in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 61 Peter Sagan looks on enviously at the large bottle of wine that Mark Cavendish won himself (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 61 Peter Sagan, Mark Cavendish and Wouter Wippert on the podium Image 51 of 61 Mark Cavendish pulls on the green jersey Image 52 of 61 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) holds onto the overall lead Image 53 of 61 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) after their narrow sprint finish Image 54 of 61 Stijn Vandenbergh leads the Etixx-Quick Step train Image 55 of 61 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) chat on the start line. They would meet again on the finish line Image 56 of 61 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) gets a late adjustment to his bike Image 57 of 61 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) shake hands Image 58 of 61 Race leader Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) Image 59 of 61 Neither Mark Cavendish or Peter Sagan knew if they won the stage Image 60 of 61 Danny van Poppel, Mark Cavendish, Wouter Wippert, Peter Sagan and John Murphy throw their bikes on the line Image 61 of 61 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) lead over a bridge

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) claimed his second consecutive stage of the Tour of California on Monday, topping Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) again in the bunch sprint in Lodi. Wouter Wippert (Drapac) hit out first but faded to third as the two world-class sprinters locked horns.

"[Sagan] came underneath me in the last corner, and it was perfect, Cavendish said. "With the pressure he’s under he would hit out early, so I was happy to come off his wheel. He actually did a good job of boxing me in so I had to really start the sprint late."

Cavendish's win further extended his race lead, now at eight seconds over Sagan, with breakaway rider Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing) moving into third thanks to his three time bonuses on the stage.

A massive crash with 10km to go disrupted the peloton. Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin), one of the pre-race favourites, lost major time, and Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman), who was riding in his last race after starting all 10 editions of the Tour of California, had to abandon with a dislocated shoulder and facial lacerations.

Carpenter’s breakaway, which also included Daniel Oss (BMC Racing) Markel Irizar (Trek Factory Racing) and Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) nearly stuck their escape all the way to the line, even after Amaran lost contact on the first of two 3.6km circuits in Lodi.

Cavendish said a lack of time checks in the last half of the stage added a level of confusion about how much of an advantage the breakaway had, forcing him to throw extra riders into the chase when they finally found out what the gap was.

"For about 70-80km we didn’t have a time check," Cavendish said. "We thought it was coming down but it was still four minutes with 30km to go.

"I don’t know where the motorbike was with the time check. One of the big things about the debate about not having radios in the race we need to know the time checks, and we didn’t know and it was almost game over."

The added horsepower in the chase left QuickStep with only Cavendish, Mark Renshaw, Matteo Trentin and Juilian Alaphilippe for the finale.

"That’s not easy on the finish circuits,” Cavendish said. “But they did a brilliant job, and then Tinkoff-Saxo came to take over in the last kilometre."

How it unfolded

Monday's 193.7km second stage started out lumpy and twisty on narrow rural roads. The riders contested three intermediate sprints and one KOM before the route flattened out for a slightly downhill run to the finish in Lodi.

As with the opening stage, a breakaway of four riders animated the day's racing. The move started when Daniel Oss (BMC Racing) and Markel Irizar (Trek Factory Racing) sneaked away from the bunch first, with Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing) bridging up to the move 28km into the stage.

The quartet had a gap of four minutes at the first intermediate sprint of the day at 40km, where Carpenter took the win and the three-second time bonus.

The gap went up to 5:10 about 75km into the stage, and Etixx-QuickStep controlled the front. After doing much of the work to bring back the breakaway to get the stage 1 win, QuickStep no doubt was expecting some of the other teams to come forward on Monday.

As the gap began to come down, Cavendish called for a nature break when it was at three minutes, possibly signaling to the other sprinters' teams that they wouldn't be getting a free ride on stage 2.

The QuickStep sprinter had a conversation in the bunch with Sagan after taking a dig at the Tinkoff rider's team in the stage 1 post-race press conference, but Cavendish said his team did the bulk of the chasing again today.

“Tinkoff did some at the end and MTN,” he said. “But it was already when the gap had come down a lot. It was almost touch and go whether we were get them.”

The gap came down below three minutes with 25km to go. The advantage was down to one minute with 12km remaining, and once again a bunch kick was inevitable.

Results

Full results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:47:02 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 6 Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 7 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 10 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 12 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 13 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 14 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 15 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 16 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 17 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 18 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 21 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 22 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 23 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 24 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 25 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 28 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 29 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 31 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 32 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 33 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 34 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 35 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 36 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 37 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 38 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 39 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 40 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 41 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 42 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 43 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 44 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 45 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 46 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 47 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 48 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 49 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 50 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 51 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 52 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 53 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 54 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 55 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 56 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 57 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 58 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 59 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 60 Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop 61 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 62 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 63 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 64 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 65 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 66 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 67 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 68 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 69 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 70 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 71 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 72 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 73 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 74 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 75 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 76 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 77 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 78 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 79 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 80 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 81 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 82 Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 83 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 84 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 85 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 86 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 87 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 88 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 89 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 90 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 91 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 92 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 93 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 94 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 95 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 96 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 97 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 98 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 99 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 100 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 101 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 102 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 103 Toms Skujin_ (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 104 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop 105 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:42 106 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 107 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:47 108 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:00:50 109 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:56 110 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 111 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:30 112 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:09 113 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:31 114 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 115 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 116 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 117 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 118 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 119 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 120 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 121 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:56 122 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:01 123 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:11 124 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 125 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 126 Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop 0:04:54 127 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:44 128 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:24 129 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 130 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 131 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 132 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 133 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 134 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 135 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 136 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 137 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 138 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 139 David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:10:50 140 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:40 141 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:05 DNF Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman

Sprint 1 - Meadow Vista # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 5 pts 2 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 3 3 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1

Sprint 2 - Cool # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 5 pts 2 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 3 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 3 - El Dorado Hills # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 5 pts 2 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 3 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 3 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 10 4 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 5 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 6 6 Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 4 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 9 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 2 10 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Climb 1 - CA49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 4 pts 2 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2 4 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 4:47:02 2 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 9 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 12 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 13 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 14 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 15 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 16 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 17 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 18 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 19 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 20 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 21 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 23 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 24 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 25 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 26 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:42 27 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:30 28 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:01 29 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:11

Most aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tinkoff - Saxo 14:21:06 2 Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 3 Team SmartStop 4 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team 6 Hincapie Racing Team 7 Team Giant - Alpecin 8 Etixx - Quick Step 9 BMC Racing Team 10 Trek Factory Racing 11 Team Novo Nordisk 12 Jamis - Hagens Berman 13 Team Sky 14 Drapac Professional Cycling 15 Team Cannondale - Garmin 16 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 17 MTN - Qhubeka 18 Axeon Cycling Team

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 9:30:09 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:08 3 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:11 4 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:14 6 Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:00:16 7 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 8 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 9 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:20 10 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 11 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 14 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 15 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 16 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 17 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 18 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 21 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 22 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 23 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 24 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 25 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 26 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 27 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 28 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 30 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 31 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 32 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 33 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 34 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 36 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 37 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 38 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 39 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 40 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 41 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 42 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 43 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 44 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 45 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 46 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 47 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 48 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 49 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 50 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 51 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 52 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 53 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 54 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 55 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 56 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 57 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 58 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 59 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 60 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 61 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 62 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 63 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 64 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 65 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 66 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 67 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 68 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 69 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 70 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 71 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 72 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 73 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 74 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 75 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 76 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 77 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 78 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 79 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 80 Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 81 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 82 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 83 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 84 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 85 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 86 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 87 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 88 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 89 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 90 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 91 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 92 Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:38 93 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:42 94 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 95 Toms Skujin_ (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 96 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 97 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 98 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop 99 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 100 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:49 101 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 102 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:02 103 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:06 104 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:01:09 105 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:16 106 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:28 107 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:59 108 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:11 109 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:29 110 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:51 111 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 112 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 113 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 114 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:24 115 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 116 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:49 117 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:04:31 118 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 119 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 120 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:37 121 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:50 122 Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop 0:05:14 123 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:05:43 124 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:04 125 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:06:25 126 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:06:44 127 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 128 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 129 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 130 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 131 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 132 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 133 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:07:08 134 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:36 135 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 136 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:38 137 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 138 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:22 139 David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:11:37 140 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:00 141 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:25

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 30 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 3 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 15 4 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 15 5 Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 15 6 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 14 7 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 8 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 9 9 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 7 10 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 6 11 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 6 12 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 13 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 14 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 4 15 Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop 4 16 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 2 17 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 18 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 19 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 20 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1

Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 4 pts 2 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2 4 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 9:30:20 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:09 3 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 4 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 9 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 10 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 12 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 13 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 15 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 16 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 17 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 18 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 19 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 20 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 21 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 22 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 23 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 24 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:38 25 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:51 26 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:55 27 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:00 28 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:20 29 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:39