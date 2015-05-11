Trending

Tour of California: Cavendish makes it two in Lodi

Sagan denied again in Lodi

Robin Carpenter (Hincapie) is the best young rider and also the KOM jersey holder after stage 2

Mark Cavendish and Peter Sagan spent a lot of the stage in close proximity

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Late change to Mark Cavendish's stem

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Your stage 2 winner Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) also leads the points classificaiton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) grabs lunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Robin Carptener (Hincapie)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish and Peter Sagan sprint for the line with the manx missile narrowly taking the win

Theo Bos and MTN-Qhubeka in the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Some American fans cheer and run alongside the breakaway on the road to Lodi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tinkoff-Saxo, Mtn-Qhubeka and Etixx-Quick Step driving the pace

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tinkoff-Saxo on front of the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Spectators enjoy the race from the back of a ute

The top three from stage 2

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Markel Irizar (Trek) was the most aggressive rider today

The jersey wearers on the podium

Etixx-Quick Step leading the chase of the four man breakaway

Stage 2 gets underway in Nevada City

Markel Irizar leads the breakaway

Riders make their way up to the first KOM

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) narrowly takes the win in Lodi

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The top three for today’s stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The race rolls out of historic Nevada City

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) rides protected by his teammates

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton gets strung out crossing another of today’s bridges

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Etixx-Quickstep and a Tinkoff-Saxo rider set the pace throughout today’s stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rolly hills along much of todays course

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Daniel Oss (BMC) drives the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Today’s stage was run through vineyards on the way to Lodi

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The sprint for stage 2 victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The sprinters cross the line for stage 2 in Lodi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) react after the sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) first, Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) second for the second straight day

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) collects his second leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 2 winner in the leader's jersey, Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) margin of victory was far smaller on stage 2 over Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Oss (BMC), Robin Carpenter (Hincapie), Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Markel Irizar (Trek)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Oss (BMC) and Markel Irizar (Trek)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Oss (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Oss (BMC) and Markel Irizar (Trek) in the break

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Oss (BMC) and Markel Irizar (Trek)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Oss (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A bit of shade to watch the race from

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton during stage 2

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo), Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) and Wouter Wippert (Drapac)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish and Peter Sagan chatting in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan looks on enviously at the large bottle of wine that Mark Cavendish won himself

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan, Mark Cavendish and Wouter Wippert on the podium

Mark Cavendish pulls on the green jersey

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) holds onto the overall lead

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) after their narrow sprint finish

Stijn Vandenbergh leads the Etixx-Quick Step train

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) chat on the start line. They would meet again on the finish line

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) gets a late adjustment to his bike

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) shake hands

Race leader Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)

Neither Mark Cavendish or Peter Sagan knew if they won the stage

Danny van Poppel, Mark Cavendish, Wouter Wippert, Peter Sagan and John Murphy throw their bikes on the line

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) lead over a bridge

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) claimed his second consecutive stage of the Tour of California on Monday, topping Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) again in the bunch sprint in Lodi. Wouter Wippert (Drapac) hit out first but faded to third as the two world-class sprinters locked horns.

"[Sagan] came underneath me in the last corner, and it was perfect, Cavendish said. "With the pressure he’s under he would hit out early, so I was happy to come off his wheel. He actually did a good job of boxing me in so I had to really start the sprint late."

Cavendish's win further extended his race lead, now at eight seconds over Sagan, with breakaway rider Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing) moving into third thanks to his three time bonuses on the stage.

A massive crash with 10km to go disrupted the peloton. Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin), one of the pre-race favourites, lost major time, and Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman), who was riding in his last race after starting all 10 editions of the Tour of California, had to abandon with a dislocated shoulder and facial lacerations.

Carpenter’s breakaway, which also included Daniel Oss (BMC Racing) Markel Irizar (Trek Factory Racing) and Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) nearly stuck their escape all the way to the line, even after Amaran lost contact on the first of two 3.6km circuits in Lodi.

Cavendish said a lack of time checks in the last half of the stage added a level of confusion about how much of an advantage the breakaway had, forcing him to throw extra riders into the chase when they finally found out what the gap was.

"For about 70-80km we didn’t have a time check," Cavendish said. "We thought it was coming down but it was still four minutes with 30km to go.

"I don’t know where the motorbike was with the time check. One of the big things about the debate about not having radios in the race we need to know the time checks, and we didn’t know and it was almost game over."

The added horsepower in the chase left QuickStep with only Cavendish, Mark Renshaw, Matteo Trentin and Juilian Alaphilippe for the finale.

"That’s not easy on the finish circuits,” Cavendish said. “But they did a brilliant job, and then Tinkoff-Saxo came to take over in the last kilometre."

How it unfolded

Monday's 193.7km second stage started out lumpy and twisty on narrow rural roads. The riders contested three intermediate sprints and one KOM before the route flattened out for a slightly downhill run to the finish in Lodi.

As with the opening stage, a breakaway of four riders animated the day's racing. The move started when Daniel Oss (BMC Racing) and Markel Irizar (Trek Factory Racing) sneaked away from the bunch first, with Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing) bridging up to the move 28km into the stage.

The quartet had a gap of four minutes at the first intermediate sprint of the day at 40km, where Carpenter took the win and the three-second time bonus.

The gap went up to 5:10 about 75km into the stage, and Etixx-QuickStep controlled the front. After doing much of the work to bring back the breakaway to get the stage 1 win, QuickStep no doubt was expecting some of the other teams to come forward on Monday.

As the gap began to come down, Cavendish called for a nature break when it was at three minutes, possibly signaling to the other sprinters' teams that they wouldn't be getting a free ride on stage 2.

The QuickStep sprinter had a conversation in the bunch with Sagan after taking a dig at the Tinkoff rider's team in the stage 1 post-race press conference, but Cavendish said his team did the bulk of the chasing again today.

“Tinkoff did some at the end and MTN,” he said. “But it was already when the gap had come down a lot. It was almost touch and go whether we were get them.”

The gap came down below three minutes with 25km to go. The advantage was down to one minute with 12km remaining, and once again a bunch kick was inevitable.

 

Results

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step4:47:02
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
3Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
4John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
5Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
6Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
7Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
8Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
9Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
10Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
11Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
12Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
13Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
14Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
15Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
16Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
17Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
18Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
19Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
20Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
21Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
22Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
23Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
24Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
25Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
26Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
28Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
29Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
30Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
31Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
32Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
33Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
34Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
35Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
36Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
37Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
38Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
39Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
40Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
41Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
42Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
43Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
44Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
45Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
46Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
47Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
48Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
49Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
50Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
51Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
52Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
53Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
54Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
55Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
56Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
57Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
58Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
59Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
60Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop
61Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
62Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
63Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
64Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
65Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
66Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
67Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
68Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
69Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
70Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
71Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
72Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
73Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
74Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
75Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
76Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
77Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
78Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
79Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
80Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
81David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
82Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
83Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
84Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
85Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
86Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
87Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
88Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
89Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
90William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
91Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
92Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
93Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
94Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
95Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
96Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
97Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
98Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
99Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
100Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
101Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
102Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
103Toms Skujin_ (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
104Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
105James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:42
106Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
107Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:47
108Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:00:50
109Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:56
110Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
111Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:30
112Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:09
113Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:31
114Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
115Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
116Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
117Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
118Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
119Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
120Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
121Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:56
122Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:01
123Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:11
124Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
125Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
126Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop0:04:54
127Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:44
128Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:24
129Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
130Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
131Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
132Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
133Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
134Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
135Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
136Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
137Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
138Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
139David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:10:50
140Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:40
141Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:05
DNFBen Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman

Sprint 1 - Meadow Vista
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team5pts
2Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing3
3Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman1

Sprint 2 - Cool
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team5pts
2Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing3
3Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 3 - El Dorado Hills
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team5pts
2Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing3
3Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step15pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo12
3Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling10
4John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
5Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing6
6Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team5
7Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman4
8Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka3
9Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop2
10Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Climb 1 - CA49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team4pts
2Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
3Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2
4Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing4:47:02
2Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
3Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
4Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
6Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
9Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
10Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
11Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
12Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
13Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
14Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
15Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
16Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
17Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
18Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
19Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
20Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
21Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
22Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
23Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
24Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
25Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
26James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:42
27Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:30
28Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:01
29Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:11

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tinkoff - Saxo14:21:06
2Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
3Team SmartStop
4Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
5UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team
6Hincapie Racing Team
7Team Giant - Alpecin
8Etixx - Quick Step
9BMC Racing Team
10Trek Factory Racing
11Team Novo Nordisk
12Jamis - Hagens Berman
13Team Sky
14Drapac Professional Cycling
15Team Cannondale - Garmin
16Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
17MTN - Qhubeka
18Axeon Cycling Team

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step9:30:09
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:08
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:11
4William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
5Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:00:14
6Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:00:16
7Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
8Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
9John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:20
10Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
11Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
12Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
13Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
14Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
15Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
16Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
17Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
18Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
19Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
20Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
21Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
22Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
23Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
24Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
25Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
26Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
27Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
28Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
29Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
30Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
31Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
32Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
33Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
34Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
35Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
36Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
37Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
38Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
39Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
40Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
41Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
42Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
43Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
44Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
45Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
46Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
47Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
48Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
49Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
50Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
51Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
52Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
53Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
54Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
55Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
56Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
57Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
58Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
59Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
60Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
61Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
62Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
63Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
64Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
65Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
66Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
67Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
68Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
69Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
70Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
71Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
72Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
73Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
74Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
75Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
76Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
77Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
78Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
79Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
80Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
81Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
82Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
83Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
84Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
85Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
86Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
87David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
88Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
89Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
90Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
91Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
92Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop0:00:38
93Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:42
94Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
95Toms Skujin_ (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
96Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
97Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
98Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
99Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
100Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:49
101Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
102James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:02
103Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:06
104Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:01:09
105Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:16
106Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:28
107Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:59
108Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:11
109Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:29
110Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:51
111Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
112Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
113Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
114Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:24
115Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
116Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:49
117Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:04:31
118Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
119Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
120Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:37
121Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:50
122Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop0:05:14
123Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:05:43
124Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:04
125Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:06:25
126Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:06:44
127Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
128Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
129Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
130Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
131Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
132Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
133Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:07:08
134Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:36
135Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
136Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:38
137Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
138Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:22
139David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:11:37
140Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:00
141Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:25

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step30pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo24
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team15
4William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling15
5Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team15
6Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling14
7John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling14
8Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing9
9Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing7
10Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop6
11Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka6
12Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin6
13Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
14Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman4
15Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop4
16Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop2
17Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
18Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
19Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
20Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman1

Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team4pts
2Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
3Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2
4Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team9:30:20
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:09
3Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
4Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
7Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
8Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
9Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
10Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
11Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
12Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
13Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
14Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
15Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
16Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
17Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
18Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
19Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
20Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
21Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
22Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
23Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
24Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:38
25James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:51
26Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:55
27Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:00
28Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:20
29Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:39

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tinkoff - Saxo28:31:27
2BMC Racing Team
3Team Giant - Alpecin
4Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
5Team SmartStop
6Etixx - Quick Step
7UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team
8Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
9Hincapie Racing Team
10MTN - Qhubeka
11Drapac Professional Cycling
12Trek Factory Racing
13Team Novo Nordisk
14Jamis - Hagens Berman
15Team Sky
16Team Cannondale - Garmin
17Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
18Axeon Cycling Team

 

