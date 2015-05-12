Image 1 of 72 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) coming to terms with his impressive victory Image 2 of 72 Tom Skujins (Hincapie) celebrates an impressive victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 72 Tom Skujins (Hincapie) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 72 Crossing the line solo for the victory, Tom Skujins (Hincapie) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 72 Tom Skujins (Hincapie) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 72 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) was second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 72 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 72 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) in the white jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 72 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 72 Scott Ambrose (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 72 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) lost his race lead today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 72 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) keeps his lead of the points classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 72 New race leader Tom Skujins (Hincapie) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 72 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) solos in for the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 72 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) on today’s descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 72 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) on the way to his win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 72 Michael Woods (Optum) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) pull away from the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 72 The breakaway on the road (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 72 Daniel Oss (BMC) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 72 Joey Rosskopf (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 72 Jempy Drucker (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 72 The Novo Nordisk manager Vassili Davidenko before the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 72 Kevin De Meersmaeker (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 72 Etixx-Quick Step in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 72 The jersey wearers, Mark Cavendish, Julian Alaphilippe, Toms Skujins and Daniel Oss (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 72 Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 72 Danny van Poppel (Trek) wearing the young rider's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 72 Scott Ambrose (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 72 Daniel Oss (BMC) and Toms Skujins (Hincapie) lead the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 72 Daniel Oss (BMC) descending (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 72 Daniel Oss (BMC), Travis Meyer (Drapac) and Toms Skujins (Hincapie) in the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 72 Daniel Oss (BMC) drops back to the team car for a gel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 72 Daniel Oss (BMC) was the most aggressive rider today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 72 Daniel Oss (BMC) with the team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 72 Daniel Oss (BMC) eating a gel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 72 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) gave up the yellow jersey after losing time on today’s steep climbs (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 37 of 72 The break makes its way over one of today's climbs (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 38 of 72 BMC boss Jim Ochowicz relaxing at the team bus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 72 The peloton gets strung out after the first climb of the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 40 of 72 Riders drop back to the cars to feed (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 41 of 72 Tinkoff-Saxo spent the day working on the front for team leader Peter Sagan (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 42 of 72 Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) leads the break early in the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 43 of 72 Team Sky comes to the front going up Mt Hamilton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 44 of 72 Michael Woods (Optum) tries to bridge up to the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 45 of 72 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) on the way to the stage win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 46 of 72 The peloton climbs up from San Jose (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 47 of 72 The first break of the day gets some time on the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 48 of 72 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) beats Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) to second place Image 49 of 72 Mark Cavendish leads the peloton over a small bridge Image 50 of 72 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) waves from the podium Image 51 of 72 Peter Sagan jokes around on the podium Image 52 of 72 Daniel Oss (BMC) was aggressive once again today Image 53 of 72 Ian Boswell takes a turn on the front for Team Sky Image 54 of 72 Best young rider Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) Image 55 of 72 Philip Deignan (Team Sky) leading the chase back in the peloton Image 56 of 72 Laurens ten Dam (LottoNL-Jumbo) Image 57 of 72 The rear shot of the sprint for second place Image 58 of 72 The classification leaders after stage 3 Image 59 of 72 The top three from the stage; Peter Sagan, Tom Skujins and Julian Alaphilippe in San Jose Image 60 of 72 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) sprints to second place for the third straight day Image 61 of 72 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) Image 62 of 72 A long range solo attack by Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) was rewarded with stage victory and the yellow jersey Image 63 of 72 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) and the podium hostesses Image 64 of 72 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) punches the air on the podium Image 65 of 72 Team DS Chris Wherry giving Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) encouragement from the car Image 66 of 72 The peloton spent a lot of time descending on the lumpy parcours today Image 67 of 72 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) lost the overall lead but kept his points lead Image 68 of 72 Laurent Didier (Trek) launched a late attack during the stage Image 69 of 72 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) wins stage three of the Tour of California Image 70 of 72 News race leader Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) with a big smile on his face Image 71 of 72 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) moves into the yellow jersey Image 72 of 72 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) pulls on a San Jose Sharks jersey after wining the stage in San Jose

Toms Skujins took the biggest win of his career in San Jose, pulling off an audacious 55km solo ride to the finish line that also saw him move into the leader’s jersey on stage 3 of the Tour of California. The 23-year-old started to hit the wall in the final kilometre of the climb as Team Sky led the chase behind realising that the GC could be riding away from them, but held firm to take the lead from Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) by 32 seconds.

Sagan led home the chasers for his third second place in three days ahead of Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick-Step). Mark Cavendish saw his overall lead disappear as he finished in the gruppeto, several minutes down on Skujins.

"The last split I heard was like two minutes," Skujins said after the finish. "And then I thought this last 2km is going to be insufferable. I didn’t look back at all like the whole race, except for that last kilometre because I was like, ‘No way they are going to catch me.’ It was such a relief to get those last 200 metres, because that’s when I really knew that I going to get it."

Skujins was part of a seven-man escape that launched off the back of an attack by Roy Curvers (Giant-Alpecin) and Travis Meyer (Drapac). Joining the pair were Skujins Daniel Oss (BMC), Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare), Oscar Clark (Hincapie), and Evan Huffman (Team SmartStop).

They built up a lead of nearly five minutes, as Oss went after the mountains classification, but then underestimated the wily Latvian on the climb to Mt. Hamilton, where Skujins stuck in the knife.

Oss chased with Clarke and Huffman all the way to the top, but on the deceptively technical descent, Huffman first lost contact and then Skujins and Clarke each came to grief several times on the descent, but without incident.

Still, Skujins held a lead of two minutes on his chasers, with the peloton four minutes behind as he headed up the penultimate climb and rode himself into the mountains classification.

The Tinkoff-Saxo team chased the seven-man escape from where it left the peloton 36km into the stage until the race hit Mt. Hamilton, the massive hors categorie ascent crested just under 50km to the finish. Sagan chased back through the team cars on the climb, rejoining the peloton after the descent but absent one important item: race leader Mark Cavendish, who threw in the towel on the mountainous stage.

It looked as if Sagan might win the stage, as the finish suited him, but there were two things standing in his way: first, the very determined and underestimated Skujins, who threw caution to the wind even after his two near crashes, hurtling down each descent and then holding his own going uphill, and second, the lack of teammates.

Team Sky looked to keep the general classification in control, but weren't going to chase Skujins down just to hand the yellow jersey over to Sagan. British champion Peter Kennaugh looked increasingly frustrated by the situation as the final 10km clicked down, until finally Phil Deignan took charge and whittled the leader's gap down.

They timed it just well enough to deny Sagan the stage win, but keep Kennaugh and Henao in contention at 47 seconds, time easy enough to get back on Sagan when the race heads up Mt. Baldy, but with plenty of other contenders in tow. Etixx-Quickstep salvaged the day with a fine third place from Julian Alaphilippe, with Cavendish in the points classification lead and Alaphilippe in the white jersey of best young rider.

"Today I thought might be a chance to maybe show myself if the condition was there. Voila, my condition was good," Alaphilippe said. "I was able to stay in the front group with the best guys. In the end it was clear we couldn't catch Skujins, so congratulations to him for a strong stage. I still wanted to go for the podium on the uphill finish and I did it. Against a guy like Peter Sagan I can be satisfied with a third place. Now I am in the White Jersey for Best Young Rider, and fourth in the GC. Tomorrow begins more chances for sprints with Mark. We'll see what we can do. I'm learning more and more day-by-day, and if there can be an opportunity for me in the next days, why not, we will see what I can do to protect my overall position."

In addition to the race lead, Skujins holds the mountains classification.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 4:33:10 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:06 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 5 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:09 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 8 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 11 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 12 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 15 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 16 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 17 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 18 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 19 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 20 Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 21 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 22 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 23 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 24 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:18 26 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 27 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:25 28 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:01:35 29 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:01:39 30 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:57 31 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 32 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:02:16 33 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 0:03:39 34 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:45 35 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 36 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:05 38 Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop 0:06:34 39 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:25 40 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:07:45 41 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:08:00 42 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:10 43 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:08:54 44 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:23 45 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 46 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:13:42 47 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:14:26 48 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 49 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:14:28 50 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 0:15:19 51 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 52 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:16:07 53 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 54 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 55 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 56 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 57 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 58 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 59 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 60 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 61 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 62 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 63 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 64 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 65 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 66 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 67 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 68 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 69 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 70 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:31 71 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:21:01 72 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 73 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 74 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 75 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 76 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 77 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 78 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 79 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 80 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 81 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 82 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 83 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 84 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 85 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 86 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 87 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 88 Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 89 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 90 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 91 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 92 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 93 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 94 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 95 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 96 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 97 Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop 98 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 99 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 100 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 101 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop 102 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 103 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 104 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 105 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 106 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 107 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 108 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 109 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 110 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 111 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 112 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 113 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 114 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 115 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 116 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:21:56 117 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 118 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 119 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 120 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 121 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 122 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 123 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 124 David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 125 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 126 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 127 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 128 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:22:32 129 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:26:47 130 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 131 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 132 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:27:49 133 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 134 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:28:19 DNF Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka DNF Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo DNF Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo DNF Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling DNF Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk DNS Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin DNS Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team

Point 1 - Livermore # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 pts 2 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 3 3 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 1

Climb 1 - Mines Rd. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 pts 2 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 3 3 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 2 4 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1

Climb 2 - San Antonio Valley Rd. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 pts 2 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 3 3 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 2 4 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Climb 3- San Antonio Valley Rd. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 pts 2 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 3 3 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 2 4 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 1

Climb 4 - Mt. Hamilton # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 12 pts 2 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 3 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 8 4 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 5 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 6 6 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 5 7 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 8 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 3 9 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2 10 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 1

Climb 5 - Quimby Rd. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 8 pts 2 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 3 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 4 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 5 5 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 3

Climb 6 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 4 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 4 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:34:16 2 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:03 3 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 5 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:12 8 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 0:02:33 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:59 10 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:06:54 11 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:17 12 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:15:01 13 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 14 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 16 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 17 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 18 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:19:55 19 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 21 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 22 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 23 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 24 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 25 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 26 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 27 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:25:41

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 13:42:57 2 Trek Factory Racing 3 Team Sky 0:00:26 4 Axeon Cycling Team 0:02:39 5 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:03:33 6 Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:03:36 7 Hincapie Racing Team 0:13:01 8 Team SmartStop 0:13:10 9 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:14:58 10 Team Giant - Alpecin 0:15:14 11 Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:16:02 12 Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:21:14 13 UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team 0:27:31 14 Etixx-Quick Step 0:34:47 15 MTN-Qhubeka 0:36:57 16 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:39:31 17 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:39:53 18 Team Novo Nordisk 0:54:42

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 14:04:01 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:32 3 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:00:43 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:44 5 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 6 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:47 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 12 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 13 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 16 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 18 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 19 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 20 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 21 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 22 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 23 Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 24 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 25 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:56 26 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:03 27 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:01:13 28 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:01:17 29 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:01:35 30 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 31 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:38 32 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:01:54 33 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 0:03:17 34 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:23 35 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 36 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:43 37 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:03 38 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:08:00 39 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:10 40 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:08:32 41 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:02 42 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:47 43 Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop 0:11:06 44 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:12:01 45 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:23 46 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:13:42 47 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:14:04 48 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:14:06 49 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:14:57 50 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:15:36 51 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:39 52 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:15:45 53 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 54 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 55 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 56 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 57 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 58 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 59 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 60 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 61 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 62 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 63 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 64 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:09 65 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 0:17:28 66 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:17:36 67 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:18:15 68 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:18:49 69 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:20:19 70 Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:20:35 71 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:20:39 72 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 73 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 74 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 75 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 76 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 77 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 78 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 79 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 80 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 81 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 82 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 83 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 84 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 85 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 86 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 87 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 88 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 89 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 90 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 91 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 92 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 93 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 94 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 95 Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop 0:20:57 96 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:21:01 97 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop 98 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:21:28 99 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:21:34 100 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 101 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 102 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 103 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 104 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:21:35 105 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:47 106 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:03 107 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:10 108 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 109 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 110 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:23:43 111 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 112 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:24:08 113 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:24:50 114 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:25:51 115 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:26:02 116 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:26:21 117 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:26:23 118 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:26:54 119 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:27:03 120 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 121 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 122 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:27:11 123 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:27:18 124 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:27:25 125 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:27:27 126 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:27:53 127 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:27:55 128 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:27:58 129 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 130 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:28:50 131 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:29:36 132 David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:32:51 133 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:33:32 134 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:33:43

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 30 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 3 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 15 4 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 15 5 Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 15 6 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 7 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 14 8 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 9 9 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 7 10 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 6 11 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 12 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 13 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 6 14 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 15 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 4 16 Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop 4 17 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 3 18 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 19 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 20 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 2 21 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 22 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 1 23 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 33 pts 2 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 32 3 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 4 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 13 5 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 8 6 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 5 7 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 5 8 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 5 9 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 4 10 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 12 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 3 13 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 14 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2 15 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1 16 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 1 17 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 18 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1 19 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 14:04:45 2 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:03 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 7 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:54 8 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 0:02:33 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:59 10 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:07:16 11 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:39 12 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:14:52 13 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:15:01 14 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 15 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 16 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 17 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:16:52 18 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:55 19 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 21 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 22 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 23 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 24 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 25 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:17 26 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:24:06 27 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:26:27