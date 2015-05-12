Trending

Tour of California stage 3: Skujins wins in San Jose

Cavendish slips out of leader's jersey

Image 1 of 72

Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) coming to terms with his impressive victory

Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) coming to terms with his impressive victory
Image 2 of 72

Tom Skujins (Hincapie) celebrates an impressive victory

Tom Skujins (Hincapie) celebrates an impressive victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 72

Tom Skujins (Hincapie) wins stage 3

Tom Skujins (Hincapie) wins stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 72

Crossing the line solo for the victory, Tom Skujins (Hincapie)

Crossing the line solo for the victory, Tom Skujins (Hincapie)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 72

Tom Skujins (Hincapie)

Tom Skujins (Hincapie)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 72

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) was second

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) was second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 72

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step)

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 72

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) in the white jersey

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) in the white jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 72

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) on the podium

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 72

Scott Ambrose (Novo Nordisk)

Scott Ambrose (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 72

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) lost his race lead today

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) lost his race lead today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 72

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) keeps his lead of the points classification

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) keeps his lead of the points classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 72

New race leader Tom Skujins (Hincapie)

New race leader Tom Skujins (Hincapie)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 72

Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) solos in for the win

Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) solos in for the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 72

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) on today’s descent

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) on today’s descent
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 72

Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) on the way to his win

Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) on the way to his win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 72

Michael Woods (Optum) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) pull away from the field

Michael Woods (Optum) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) pull away from the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 72

The breakaway on the road

The breakaway on the road
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 72

Daniel Oss (BMC) on the podium

Daniel Oss (BMC) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 72

Joey Rosskopf (BMC)

Joey Rosskopf (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 72

Jempy Drucker (BMC)

Jempy Drucker (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 72

The Novo Nordisk manager Vassili Davidenko before the stage

The Novo Nordisk manager Vassili Davidenko before the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 72

Kevin De Meersmaeker (Novo Nordisk)

Kevin De Meersmaeker (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 72

Etixx-Quick Step in the peloton

Etixx-Quick Step in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 72

The jersey wearers, Mark Cavendish, Julian Alaphilippe, Toms Skujins and Daniel Oss

The jersey wearers, Mark Cavendish, Julian Alaphilippe, Toms Skujins and Daniel Oss
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 72

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick Step)

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 72

Danny van Poppel (Trek) wearing the young rider's jersey

Danny van Poppel (Trek) wearing the young rider's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 72

Scott Ambrose (Novo Nordisk)

Scott Ambrose (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 72

Daniel Oss (BMC) and Toms Skujins (Hincapie) lead the break

Daniel Oss (BMC) and Toms Skujins (Hincapie) lead the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 72

Daniel Oss (BMC) descending

Daniel Oss (BMC) descending
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 72

Daniel Oss (BMC), Travis Meyer (Drapac) and Toms Skujins (Hincapie) in the break

Daniel Oss (BMC), Travis Meyer (Drapac) and Toms Skujins (Hincapie) in the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 72

Daniel Oss (BMC) drops back to the team car for a gel

Daniel Oss (BMC) drops back to the team car for a gel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 72

Daniel Oss (BMC) was the most aggressive rider today

Daniel Oss (BMC) was the most aggressive rider today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 72

Daniel Oss (BMC) with the team car

Daniel Oss (BMC) with the team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 72

Daniel Oss (BMC) eating a gel

Daniel Oss (BMC) eating a gel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 72

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) gave up the yellow jersey after losing time on today’s steep climbs

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) gave up the yellow jersey after losing time on today’s steep climbs
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 37 of 72

The break makes its way over one of today's climbs

The break makes its way over one of today's climbs
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 38 of 72

BMC boss Jim Ochowicz relaxing at the team bus

BMC boss Jim Ochowicz relaxing at the team bus
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 72

The peloton gets strung out after the first climb of the day

The peloton gets strung out after the first climb of the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 40 of 72

Riders drop back to the cars to feed

Riders drop back to the cars to feed
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 41 of 72

Tinkoff-Saxo spent the day working on the front for team leader Peter Sagan

Tinkoff-Saxo spent the day working on the front for team leader Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 42 of 72

Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) leads the break early in the day

Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) leads the break early in the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 43 of 72

Team Sky comes to the front going up Mt Hamilton

Team Sky comes to the front going up Mt Hamilton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 44 of 72

Michael Woods (Optum) tries to bridge up to the break

Michael Woods (Optum) tries to bridge up to the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 45 of 72

Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) on the way to the stage win

Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) on the way to the stage win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 46 of 72

The peloton climbs up from San Jose

The peloton climbs up from San Jose
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 47 of 72

The first break of the day gets some time on the field

The first break of the day gets some time on the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 48 of 72

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) beats Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) to second place

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) beats Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) to second place
Image 49 of 72

Mark Cavendish leads the peloton over a small bridge

Mark Cavendish leads the peloton over a small bridge
Image 50 of 72

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) waves from the podium

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) waves from the podium
Image 51 of 72

Peter Sagan jokes around on the podium

Peter Sagan jokes around on the podium
Image 52 of 72

Daniel Oss (BMC) was aggressive once again today

Daniel Oss (BMC) was aggressive once again today
Image 53 of 72

Ian Boswell takes a turn on the front for Team Sky

Ian Boswell takes a turn on the front for Team Sky
Image 54 of 72

Best young rider Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step)

Best young rider Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step)
Image 55 of 72

Philip Deignan (Team Sky) leading the chase back in the peloton

Philip Deignan (Team Sky) leading the chase back in the peloton
Image 56 of 72

Laurens ten Dam (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Laurens ten Dam (LottoNL-Jumbo)
Image 57 of 72

The rear shot of the sprint for second place

The rear shot of the sprint for second place
Image 58 of 72

The classification leaders after stage 3

The classification leaders after stage 3
Image 59 of 72

The top three from the stage; Peter Sagan, Tom Skujins and Julian Alaphilippe in San Jose

The top three from the stage; Peter Sagan, Tom Skujins and Julian Alaphilippe in San Jose
Image 60 of 72

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) sprints to second place for the third straight day

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) sprints to second place for the third straight day
Image 61 of 72

Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team)

Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team)
Image 62 of 72

A long range solo attack by Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) was rewarded with stage victory and the yellow jersey

A long range solo attack by Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) was rewarded with stage victory and the yellow jersey
Image 63 of 72

Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) and the podium hostesses

Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) and the podium hostesses
Image 64 of 72

Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) punches the air on the podium

Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) punches the air on the podium
Image 65 of 72

Team DS Chris Wherry giving Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) encouragement from the car

Team DS Chris Wherry giving Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) encouragement from the car
Image 66 of 72

The peloton spent a lot of time descending on the lumpy parcours today

The peloton spent a lot of time descending on the lumpy parcours today
Image 67 of 72

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) lost the overall lead but kept his points lead

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) lost the overall lead but kept his points lead
Image 68 of 72

Laurent Didier (Trek) launched a late attack during the stage

Laurent Didier (Trek) launched a late attack during the stage
Image 69 of 72

Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) wins stage three of the Tour of California

Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) wins stage three of the Tour of California
Image 70 of 72

News race leader Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) with a big smile on his face

News race leader Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) with a big smile on his face
Image 71 of 72

Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) moves into the yellow jersey

Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) moves into the yellow jersey
Image 72 of 72

Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) pulls on a San Jose Sharks jersey after wining the stage in San Jose

Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) pulls on a San Jose Sharks jersey after wining the stage in San Jose

Toms Skujins took the biggest win of his career in San Jose, pulling off an audacious 55km solo ride to the finish line that also saw him move into the leader’s jersey on stage 3 of the Tour of California. The 23-year-old started to hit the wall in the final kilometre of the climb as Team Sky led the chase behind realising that the GC could be riding away from them, but held firm to take the lead from Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) by 32 seconds.

Related Articles

Cavendish loses Tour of California lead in San Jose

Barguil out of California after stage 2 crash

Alaphilippe's form continues at Tour of California

Sagan led home the chasers for his third second place in three days ahead of Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick-Step). Mark Cavendish saw his overall lead disappear as he finished in the gruppeto, several minutes down on Skujins.

"The last split I heard was like two minutes," Skujins said after the finish. "And then I thought this last 2km is going to be insufferable. I didn’t look back at all like the whole race, except for that last kilometre because I was like, ‘No way they are going to catch me.’ It was such a relief to get those last 200 metres, because that’s when I really knew that I going to get it."

Skujins was part of a seven-man escape that launched off the back of an attack by Roy Curvers (Giant-Alpecin) and Travis Meyer (Drapac). Joining the pair were Skujins Daniel Oss (BMC), Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare), Oscar Clark (Hincapie), and Evan Huffman (Team SmartStop).

They built up a lead of nearly five minutes, as Oss went after the mountains classification, but then underestimated the wily Latvian on the climb to Mt. Hamilton, where Skujins stuck in the knife.

Oss chased with Clarke and Huffman all the way to the top, but on the deceptively technical descent, Huffman first lost contact and then Skujins and Clarke each came to grief several times on the descent, but without incident.

Still, Skujins held a lead of two minutes on his chasers, with the peloton four minutes behind as he headed up the penultimate climb and rode himself into the mountains classification.

The Tinkoff-Saxo team chased the seven-man escape from where it left the peloton 36km into the stage until the race hit Mt. Hamilton, the massive hors categorie ascent crested just under 50km to the finish. Sagan chased back through the team cars on the climb, rejoining the peloton after the descent but absent one important item: race leader Mark Cavendish, who threw in the towel on the mountainous stage.

It looked as if Sagan might win the stage, as the finish suited him, but there were two things standing in his way: first, the very determined and underestimated Skujins, who threw caution to the wind even after his two near crashes, hurtling down each descent and then holding his own going uphill, and second, the lack of teammates.

Team Sky looked to keep the general classification in control, but weren't going to chase Skujins down just to hand the yellow jersey over to Sagan. British champion Peter Kennaugh looked increasingly frustrated by the situation as the final 10km clicked down, until finally Phil Deignan took charge and whittled the leader's gap down.

They timed it just well enough to deny Sagan the stage win, but keep Kennaugh and Henao in contention at 47 seconds, time easy enough to get back on Sagan when the race heads up Mt. Baldy, but with plenty of other contenders in tow. Etixx-Quickstep salvaged the day with a fine third place from Julian Alaphilippe, with Cavendish in the points classification lead and Alaphilippe in the white jersey of best young rider.

"Today I thought might be a chance to maybe show myself if the condition was there. Voila, my condition was good," Alaphilippe said. "I was able to stay in the front group with the best guys. In the end it was clear we couldn't catch Skujins, so congratulations to him for a strong stage. I still wanted to go for the podium on the uphill finish and I did it. Against a guy like Peter Sagan I can be satisfied with a third place. Now I am in the White Jersey for Best Young Rider, and fourth in the GC. Tomorrow begins more chances for sprints with Mark. We'll see what we can do. I'm learning more and more day-by-day, and if there can be an opportunity for me in the next days, why not, we will see what I can do to protect my overall position."

In addition to the race lead, Skujins holds the mountains classification.

 Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team4:33:10
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:06
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
4Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
5Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:09
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
7Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
8Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
9Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
10Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
11Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
12Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
13Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
14Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
15Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
16Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
17Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
18Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
19Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
20Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
21Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
22Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
23Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
24Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
25James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:18
26Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
27Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:25
28Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:01:35
29Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:01:39
30Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:57
31Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
32Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:02:16
33Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team0:03:39
34Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:45
35Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
36Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
37Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:06:05
38Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop0:06:34
39Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:25
40Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:07:45
41Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:08:00
42Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:10
43Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:08:54
44Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:12:23
45Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
46Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:42
47Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:14:26
48Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
49Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:14:28
50Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop0:15:19
51Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
52Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:16:07
53Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
54Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
55Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
56Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
57Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
58John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
59Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
60Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
61Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
62Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
63Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
64Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
65Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
66Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
67Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
68Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
69Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
70Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:31
71Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:21:01
72Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
73Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
74Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
75Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
76Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
77Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
78Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
79Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
80Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
81Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
82Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
83Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
84Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
85Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
86Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
87Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
88Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
89Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
90David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
91Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
92Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
93Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
94Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
95Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
96Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
97Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop
98Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
99Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
100Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
101Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
102Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
103Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
104Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
105Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
106Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
107Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
108Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
109Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
110Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
111Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
112Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
113Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
114Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
115Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
116Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:21:56
117Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
118Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
119Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
120Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
121Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
122Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
123Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
124David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
125Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
126Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
127Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
128Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:22:32
129Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:26:47
130Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
131Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
132William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:27:49
133Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
134Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:28:19
DNFTheo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFMaciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFMichal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFMarco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFScott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
DNSWarren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNSTyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team

Point 1 - Livermore
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling5pts
2Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team3
3Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop1

Climb 1 - Mines Rd.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team4pts
2Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team3
3Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop2
4Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1

Climb 2 - San Antonio Valley Rd.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team4pts
2Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team3
3Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop2
4Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Climb 3- San Antonio Valley Rd.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team4pts
2Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team3
3Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team2
4Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop1

Climb 4 - Mt. Hamilton
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team12pts
2Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
3Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop8
4Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
5Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team6
6Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team5
7Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
8Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky3
9Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2
10Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky1

Climb 5 - Quimby Rd.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team8pts
2Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team7
3Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
4Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky5
5Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky3

Climb 6 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team4pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo3
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step2
4Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step4:34:16
2Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:03
3Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
4Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
5Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
6Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
7James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:12
8Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team0:02:33
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:04:59
10Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:06:54
11Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:11:17
12Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:15:01
13Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
14Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
15Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
16Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
17Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
18Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:19:55
19Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
20Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
21Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
22Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
23Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
24Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
25Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
26Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
27Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:25:41

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team13:42:57
2Trek Factory Racing
3Team Sky0:00:26
4Axeon Cycling Team0:02:39
5Tinkoff - Saxo0:03:33
6Team Cannondale - Garmin0:03:36
7Hincapie Racing Team0:13:01
8Team SmartStop0:13:10
9Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:14:58
10Team Giant - Alpecin0:15:14
11Jamis - Hagens Berman0:16:02
12Team LottoNL - Jumbo0:21:14
13UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team0:27:31
14Etixx-Quick Step0:34:47
15MTN-Qhubeka0:36:57
16Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:39:31
17Drapac Professional Cycling0:39:53
18Team Novo Nordisk0:54:42

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team14:04:01
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:32
3Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:00:43
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:44
5Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
6Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:47
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
8Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
9Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
10Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
11Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
12Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
13Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
14Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
15Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
16Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
17Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
18Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
19Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
20Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
21Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
22Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
23Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
24Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
25Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:56
26Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:03
27Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:01:13
28Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:01:17
29Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:01:35
30Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
31James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:38
32Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:01:54
33Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team0:03:17
34Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:23
35Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
36Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:05:43
37Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:03
38Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:08:00
39Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:10
40Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:08:32
41Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:02
42Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:47
43Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop0:11:06
44Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:01
45Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:12:23
46Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:42
47Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:14:04
48Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:14:06
49Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:14:57
50Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:15:36
51Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:15:39
52John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:15:45
53Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
54Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
55Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
56Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
57Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
58Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
59Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
60Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
61Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
62Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
63Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
64Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:09
65Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop0:17:28
66Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:17:36
67Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:18:15
68Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:18:49
69Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:19
70Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:20:35
71Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:20:39
72Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
73Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
74Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
75Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
76Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
77Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
78Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
79Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
80Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
81Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
82Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
83Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
84Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
85Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
86Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
87Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
88Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
89Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
90Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
91Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
92Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
93Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
94David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
95Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop0:20:57
96Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:21:01
97Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
98Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:21:28
99Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:21:34
100Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
101Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
102Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
103Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
104Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:21:35
105Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:47
106Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:03
107Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:10
108Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
109Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
110Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:23:43
111Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
112Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:24:08
113Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:24:50
114Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:25:51
115Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:26:02
116Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:26:21
117Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:26:23
118Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:26:54
119Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:27:03
120Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
121Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
122Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:27:11
123William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:27:18
124Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:27:25
125Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:27:27
126Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:27:53
127Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:27:55
128Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:27:58
129Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
130Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:28:50
131Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:29:36
132David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:32:51
133Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:33:32
134Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:33:43

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step30pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo24
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team15
4William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling15
5Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team15
6John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling14
7Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling14
8Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing9
9Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing7
10Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop6
11Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin6
12Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
13Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka6
14Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling5
15Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman4
16Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop4
17Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team3
18Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
19Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
20Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop2
21Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
22Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop1
23Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team33pts
2Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team32
3Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13
4Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop13
5Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team8
6Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky5
7Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team5
8Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky5
9Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team4
10Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo3
12Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky3
13Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step2
14Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2
15Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman1
16Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky1
17Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1
18Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman1
19Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step14:04:45
2Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:03
3Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
4Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
6Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
7James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:54
8Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team0:02:33
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:04:59
10Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:07:16
11Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:11:39
12Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:14:52
13Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:15:01
14Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
15Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
16Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
17Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:52
18Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:19:55
19Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
20Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
21Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
22Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
23Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
24Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
25Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:20:17
26Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:24:06
27Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:26:27

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team42:14:24
2Trek Factory Racing
3Team Sky0:00:26
4Axeon Cycling Team0:02:39
5Tinkoff - Saxo0:03:33
6Team Cannondale - Garmin0:03:36
7Hincapie Racing Team0:13:01
8Team SmartStop0:13:10
9Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:14:58
10Team Giant - Alpecin0:15:14
11Jamis - Hagens Berman0:16:02
12Team LottoNL - Jumbo0:21:14
13UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team0:27:31
14Etixx-Quick Step0:34:47
15MTN Qhubeka0:36:57
16Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:39:31
17Drapac Professional Cycling0:39:53
18Team Novo Nordisk0:54:42

 

Latest on Cyclingnews