Tour of California: Peter Sagan takes race lead with time trial win
Tinkoff-Saxo rider blows away competition on windy 10.6km course
Stage 6: Santa Clarita -
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) rode into the yellow jersey of the race leader Friday at the Amgen Tour of California, covering a revised 10.6km time trial course 46 seconds faster than previous race leader Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing) and taking his second stage win of the week in the process.
Sagan, who covered the course in a blistering 12:31, now leads Skujins by 28 seconds in the general classification, with Etixx-QuickStep's Julian Alaphilippe in third, 45 seconds back.
The most prolific stage winner in Tour of California history said after the stage at Six Flags Magic Mountain that he plans to fight to keep the race lead through Saturday's Queen Stage that finishes at the top of Mt Baldy.
"It's just one day," he said. "I want to try."
Sagan has won five consecutive green points jerseys in five previous races here, but he currently trails Mark Cavendish by six points in the competition. Asked of he's targeting the green jersey this year, Sagan said he'll wait until he sees how he fares on Saturday.
"Maybe I want to try tomorrow to be on the front," he said. "And maybe more important is the GC."
Sagan benefited from a shortened time trial course that had to be moved from elevation at Big Bear Lake to near sea level at the amusement park in Santa Clarita. Saturday's 10.6km course is only 600 metres longer than the UCI's cut off for prologues, which Sagan has won in the past.
"I've won some prologues that were seven or eight kilometres at Tour de Suisse, Tour of Alberta and sometimes I was second or third," he said. "I tried today. I believed I could do well."
How it unfolded
The out-and-back course at Magic Mountain started with a slightly rising climb before looping back for a fast downhill finish.
Jos van Emden set the early fast time, clocking in at 12:46 after just 25 riders had finished before him. The LottoNL-Jumbo rider, who won the Dutch national time trial championship in 2010, initially told Cyclingnews he did not think the mark would hold up for long.
"That was not an easy course," he said. "It was pretty hard. I couldn't find a good rhythm and I did not have the best feelings out there."
But as rider after rider passed by, Van Emden's position on the hot seat started to look better and better. As the wind picked up throughout the day, blowing a strong headwind up the finishing straight, his confidence began to increase.
"A lot of times the weather has gone against me," he said. "So maybe this time it will work in my favour."
Van Emden made a cup of tea while his team brought him some warmer clothes as he settled in for his extended stay in the lead. As the final 10 riders closed in on the finish, Van Emden began to pace nervously around the waiting area, moving up to the barriers to check the riders’ times as they crossed the line.
Alaphilippe came within four seconds of Van Emden, and then there were just Sagan and Skujins left on course. But as Sagan flew onto the finishing straight, it was clear he was going to eclipse the lead mark with plenty of time to spare.
An obviously disappointed van Emden quietly gathered his things and made his way back to the race stage to take his place on the podium for second.
"If you come that close you want to win," he said. "Later I will be proud, but now it's just disappointing."
Skujins crossed the line with the 34th best time of the day, ceding the leader's jersey he’s held since taking it with an audacious 50km solo move on stage 3. If he was disappointed, the 23-year-old Latvian didn't show it as he warmed down on his trainer.
"Sagan just blew everyone out of the water, so there was nothing I could do there," he said. "I focused on my own ride, and I think I did pretty well, so I'm happy with that, and I'll look forward to tomorrow.
"I was thinking I would win stage 1 and keep the jersey throughout the eight days," he joked, "so I'm kind of disappointed. But, yeah, I never imagined I'd be in yellow for a single day or a single moment in the race, but it was great."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:32
|2
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:15
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:19
|4
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:20
|5
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:22
|6
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:26
|7
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|8
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:27
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|11
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|12
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:31
|13
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:33
|14
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:34
|15
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|16
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:35
|17
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|18
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|19
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:37
|20
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:38
|21
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:39
|22
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:40
|24
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|27
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:00:41
|28
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:43
|29
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|30
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:45
|31
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|32
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:00:46
|34
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|35
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|36
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:47
|38
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:50
|39
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|41
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|42
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:51
|43
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:52
|44
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|45
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:53
|46
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|47
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:54
|48
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|49
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:55
|50
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:56
|51
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|52
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|53
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:59
|54
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:00
|55
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|56
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:01
|57
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|58
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:02
|59
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:04
|60
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:05
|61
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|62
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:06
|63
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:01:07
|64
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|65
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|66
|David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:01:09
|67
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:10
|68
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|69
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:12
|70
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|71
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|72
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|73
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:13
|74
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|75
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|76
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|77
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:14
|78
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:15
|79
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|80
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:16
|81
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:17
|82
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|83
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|84
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|85
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:01:20
|86
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|87
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|88
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:25
|89
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|90
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:26
|91
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|92
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:28
|93
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:31
|94
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:32
|95
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:01:34
|96
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|97
|Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop
|98
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|99
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:01:36
|100
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|101
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:37
|102
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:39
|103
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|104
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:40
|105
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:44
|106
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:46
|107
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|108
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:49
|109
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|110
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:51
|111
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|112
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|113
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|114
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:57
|115
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:01
|116
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|117
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:02
|118
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:03
|119
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:05
|120
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|121
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|122
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:09
|123
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:11
|124
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:12
|125
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:02:14
|126
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|127
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:18
|128
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:19
|129
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:20
|130
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|131
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:02:24
|132
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:41
|133
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:50
|2
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:08
|3
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:15
|4
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|6
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:18
|7
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:20
|8
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|9
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|10
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:27
|11
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:28
|13
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:33
|14
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|15
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|16
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:46
|17
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|18
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|19
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|20
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:56
|21
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|22
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|23
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|24
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:13
|25
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:30
|26
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:00
|27
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:38:22
|2
|Team Lotto NL-Jumbo
|0:00:33
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|4
|Team Sky
|0:00:52
|5
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:55
|6
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:01:05
|7
|Etixx-Quick Step
|8
|Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:10
|9
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:18
|10
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:21
|11
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:28
|12
|Axeon Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|13
|Team SmartStop
|0:01:51
|14
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:01:53
|15
|UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|16
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:54
|17
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:02:57
|18
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22:15:23
|2
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:28
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:45
|4
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:49
|5
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:55
|6
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:56
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|9
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:03
|10
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:04
|11
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|12
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:06
|13
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:08
|14
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:09
|15
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:14
|16
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|17
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|18
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|19
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:20
|20
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:21
|21
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|22
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:34
|23
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:01:35
|24
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:39
|25
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:01:41
|26
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:49
|27
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:02:06
|28
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|29
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:02:10
|30
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|31
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:32
|32
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:04:12
|33
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:23
|34
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:11
|35
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:38
|36
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:48
|37
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:03
|38
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:29
|39
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:12:21
|40
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:45
|41
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:12:48
|42
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:14:09
|43
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:14:53
|44
|Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:15:36
|45
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:15:40
|46
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:16:07
|47
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:16:30
|48
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:16:41
|49
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:44
|50
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:16:47
|51
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:49
|52
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:16:53
|53
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:17:01
|54
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:06
|55
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:54
|56
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:18:03
|57
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:18:20
|58
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:18:21
|59
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:19:03
|60
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:20:20
|61
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:20:32
|62
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:20:34
|63
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:07
|64
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:21:08
|65
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:21:26
|66
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:29
|67
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:21:33
|68
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:21:37
|69
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:21:45
|70
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:21:55
|71
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:21:56
|72
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:02
|73
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:22:06
|74
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:22:10
|75
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:22:11
|76
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:22:12
|77
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:22:13
|78
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:22:26
|79
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:23:15
|80
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:17
|81
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:26
|82
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:24:00
|83
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:04
|84
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|85
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:24:15
|86
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:24:20
|87
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:24:31
|88
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:24:41
|89
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:24:47
|90
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:24:57
|91
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:25:08
|92
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|93
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:25:28
|94
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:25:37
|95
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:25:41
|96
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:25:48
|97
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:25:52
|98
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:25:54
|99
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:26:18
|100
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:26
|101
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:29
|102
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:27:06
|103
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:27:11
|104
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:27:45
|105
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:27:48
|106
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:27:59
|107
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:28:36
|108
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:38
|109
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:29:40
|110
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:29:49
|111
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:30:09
|112
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:30:33
|113
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:30:47
|114
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:31:02
|115
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:31:38
|116
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:32:22
|117
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:32:51
|118
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:33:15
|119
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:33:28
|120
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:33:47
|121
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:34:26
|122
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:34:38
|123
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:34:47
|124
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:34:48
|125
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:34:53
|126
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:36:16
|127
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:37:46
|128
|David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:38:29
|129
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:39:02
|130
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:39:11
|131
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:39:40
|132
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:41:04
|133
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:43:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|55
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|49
|3
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|26
|4
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|26
|5
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|20
|6
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|19
|7
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|8
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|15
|9
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|15
|10
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|11
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|12
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|11
|13
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|11
|14
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|15
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|16
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|17
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|6
|18
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|19
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|20
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|21
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|4
|22
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|4
|23
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|24
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|25
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|3
|26
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|27
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|28
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|29
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|30
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|1
|31
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|1
|32
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|33
|pts
|2
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|32
|3
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|14
|4
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|13
|5
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|6
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|7
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|8
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|8
|10
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|7
|11
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|12
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|5
|13
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|14
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|5
|15
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|16
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|4
|17
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|18
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|19
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|20
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|3
|21
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|3
|22
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|23
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|24
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|1
|25
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1
|26
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|27
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1
|28
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|29
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22:16:08
|2
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:11
|3
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:18
|4
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|5
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:21
|6
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:36
|7
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|8
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:03:27
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:26
|10
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:00
|11
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:13:24
|12
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:15:56
|13
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:16:02
|14
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:16:08
|15
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:17:36
|16
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:18:18
|17
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:23
|18
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:20:41
|19
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:21:00
|20
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:17
|21
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:21:25
|22
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:23:56
|23
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:24:23
|24
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:41
|25
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:44
|26
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:27:00
|27
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:37:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|66:49:00
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:16
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:39
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:30
|5
|Axeon Cycling Team
|0:03:44
|6
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:04:02
|7
|Hincapie Racing Team
|0:14:16
|8
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:15:47
|9
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:28
|10
|Team SmartStop
|0:18:31
|11
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:18:40
|12
|Team Lotto NL-Jumbo
|0:21:08
|13
|UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team
|0:30:29
|14
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:35:37
|15
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:38:16
|16
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:41:51
|17
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:44:23
|18
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:58:04
