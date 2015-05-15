Trending

Tour of California: Peter Sagan takes race lead with time trial win

Tinkoff-Saxo rider blows away competition on windy 10.6km course

Image 1 of 39

New race leader Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

New race leader Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 39

Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) lost the yellow jersey today

Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) lost the yellow jersey today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 39

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) will wear the yellow jersey after winning the time trial

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) will wear the yellow jersey after winning the time trial
Image 4 of 39

Tom Zirbell out on course

Tom Zirbell out on course
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 39

Danilo Wyss (BMC) in the most courageous rider jersey

Danilo Wyss (BMC) in the most courageous rider jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 39

Danilo Wyss (BMC)

Danilo Wyss (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 39

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Etixx-Quick Step)

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 39

Laurens ten Dam (Lotto-Jumbo)

Laurens ten Dam (Lotto-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 39

Some rear break adjustment from the Novo Nordisk mechanic

Some rear break adjustment from the Novo Nordisk mechanic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 39

Mark Renshaw (Etixx-Quick Step)

Mark Renshaw (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 39

Daniel Oss (BMC) in the KOM jersey

Daniel Oss (BMC) in the KOM jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 39

The jersey wearers on the podium after the time trial

The jersey wearers on the podium after the time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 39

Ben Hermans (BMC)

Ben Hermans (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 39

Tom Zirbell (Optum)

Tom Zirbell (Optum)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 39

Campbell Flakemore (BMC)

Campbell Flakemore (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 39

Best young rider Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep)

Best young rider Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 39

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep)

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 39

Jos van Emden (Lotto-Jumbo) finished second

Jos van Emden (Lotto-Jumbo) finished second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 39

Mark Cavendish in the points jersey

Mark Cavendish in the points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 39

The top three from the stage

The top three from the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 39

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep)

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 39

The top three from the time trial: Jos van Emden, Peter Sagan and Julian Alaphilippe on the podium

The top three from the time trial: Jos van Emden, Peter Sagan and Julian Alaphilippe on the podium
Image 23 of 39

Christian Knees (Team Sky)

Christian Knees (Team Sky)
Image 24 of 39

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)
Image 25 of 39

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) was 17th in the time trial

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) was 17th in the time trial
Image 26 of 39

Peter Sagan setting a blistering pace on his way to victory

Peter Sagan setting a blistering pace on his way to victory
Image 27 of 39

Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) lost his lead after finishing 34th in the time trial. 46 seconds down on Sagan

Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) lost his lead after finishing 34th in the time trial. 46 seconds down on Sagan
Image 28 of 39

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) keeps green for another stage

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) keeps green for another stage
Image 29 of 39

Peter Sagan takes the yellow jersey after his time trial victory

Peter Sagan takes the yellow jersey after his time trial victory
Image 30 of 39

Joey Rosskopf (BMC)

Joey Rosskopf (BMC)
Image 31 of 39

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)
Image 32 of 39

Ben King (Cannondale-Garmin)

Ben King (Cannondale-Garmin)
Image 33 of 39

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo)
Image 34 of 39

Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) lost his overall race lead today

Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) lost his overall race lead today
Image 35 of 39

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) catches Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) catches Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin)
Image 36 of 39

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) in the best young riders jersey

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) in the best young riders jersey
Image 37 of 39

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) retains his green jersey after the time trial

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) retains his green jersey after the time trial
Image 38 of 39

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 39 of 39

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) on his way to winning the time trial

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) on his way to winning the time trial

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) rode into the yellow jersey of the race leader Friday at the Amgen Tour of California, covering a revised 10.6km time trial course 46 seconds faster than previous race leader Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing) and taking his second stage win of the week in the process.

Sagan, who covered the course in a blistering 12:31, now leads Skujins by 28 seconds in the general classification, with Etixx-QuickStep's Julian Alaphilippe in third, 45 seconds back.

The most prolific stage winner in Tour of California history said after the stage at Six Flags Magic Mountain that he plans to fight to keep the race lead through Saturday's Queen Stage that finishes at the top of Mt Baldy.

"It's just one day," he said. "I want to try."

Sagan has won five consecutive green points jerseys in five previous races here, but he currently trails Mark Cavendish by six points in the competition. Asked of he's targeting the green jersey this year, Sagan said he'll wait until he sees how he fares on Saturday.

"Maybe I want to try tomorrow to be on the front," he said. "And maybe more important is the GC."

Sagan benefited from a shortened time trial course that had to be moved from elevation at Big Bear Lake to near sea level at the amusement park in Santa Clarita. Saturday's 10.6km course is only 600 metres longer than the UCI's cut off for prologues, which Sagan has won in the past.

"I've won some prologues that were seven or eight kilometres at Tour de Suisse, Tour of Alberta and sometimes I was second or third," he said. "I tried today. I believed I could do well."

How it unfolded

The out-and-back course at Magic Mountain started with a slightly rising climb before looping back for a fast downhill finish.

Jos van Emden set the early fast time, clocking in at 12:46 after just 25 riders had finished before him. The LottoNL-Jumbo rider, who won the Dutch national time trial championship in 2010, initially told Cyclingnews he did not think the mark would hold up for long.

"That was not an easy course," he said. "It was pretty hard. I couldn't find a good rhythm and I did not have the best feelings out there."

But as rider after rider passed by, Van Emden's position on the hot seat started to look better and better. As the wind picked up throughout the day, blowing a strong headwind up the finishing straight, his confidence began to increase.

"A lot of times the weather has gone against me," he said. "So maybe this time it will work in my favour."

Van Emden made a cup of tea while his team brought him some warmer clothes as he settled in for his extended stay in the lead. As the final 10 riders closed in on the finish, Van Emden began to pace nervously around the waiting area, moving up to the barriers to check the riders’ times as they crossed the line.

Alaphilippe came within four seconds of Van Emden, and then there were just Sagan and Skujins left on course. But as Sagan flew onto the finishing straight, it was clear he was going to eclipse the lead mark with plenty of time to spare.

An obviously disappointed van Emden quietly gathered his things and made his way back to the race stage to take his place on the podium for second.

"If you come that close you want to win," he said. "Later I will be proud, but now it's just disappointing."

Skujins crossed the line with the 34th best time of the day, ceding the leader's jersey he’s held since taking it with an audacious 50km solo move on stage 3. If he was disappointed, the 23-year-old Latvian didn't show it as he warmed down on his trainer.

"Sagan just blew everyone out of the water, so there was nothing I could do there," he said. "I focused on my own ride, and I think I did pretty well, so I'm happy with that, and I'll look forward to tomorrow.

"I was thinking I would win stage 1 and keep the jersey throughout the eight days," he joked, "so I'm kind of disappointed. But, yeah, I never imagined I'd be in yellow for a single day or a single moment in the race, but it was great."

Results

 

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:32
2Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:15
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:19
4Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
5Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:22
6Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:26
7Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
8Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:27
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
10Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
11Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
12Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:00:31
13Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:33
14Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:34
15Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
16Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:00:35
17Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:36
18Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
19Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:37
20Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:00:38
21Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:39
22Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
23Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:40
24Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
25Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
26John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
27Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:00:41
28Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:43
29Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
30Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:45
31Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
32Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
33Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:00:46
34Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
35Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
36Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
37Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:47
38Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:00:50
39Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
40Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
41Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
42Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:51
43Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:52
44Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
45William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:53
46Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
47Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:54
48Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
49Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:55
50Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:56
51Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
52James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:57
53Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:59
54Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:00
55Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
56Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:01
57Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
58Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:02
59Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:04
60Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:05
61Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
62Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:06
63Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop0:01:07
64Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:08
65Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
66David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:01:09
67Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:10
68Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
69Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:12
70Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
71Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
72Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
73Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:13
74Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
75Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
76Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
77Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:14
78Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:15
79Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
80Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:16
81Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:17
82Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
83Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
84Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
85Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:01:20
86Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
87Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:24
88Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:25
89Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
90Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:26
91Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
92Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:28
93Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:31
94Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:32
95Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:01:34
96Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:35
97Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop
98Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
99Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:01:36
100Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
101Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:37
102David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:39
103Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
104Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:01:40
105Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:44
106Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:46
107Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
108Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:49
109Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
110Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:51
111Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
112Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
113Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
114Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:57
115Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:01
116Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
117Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:02
118Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:03
119Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:05
120Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
121Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
122Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:09
123Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:11
124Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:12
125Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:02:14
126Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
127Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:18
128Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:19
129Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:20
130Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
131Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:02:24
132Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:41
133Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:46

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:50
2Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:08
3Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:15
4Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
5Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:17
6Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:18
7Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:20
8Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
9Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:26
10Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:27
11Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
12Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:28
13Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:33
14James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:38
15Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:41
16Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:46
17Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:53
18Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:54
19Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
20Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:56
21Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
22Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:01
23Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:05
24Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:13
25Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:30
26Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:00
27Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:01

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tinkoff-Saxo0:38:22
2Team Lotto NL-Jumbo0:00:33
3BMC Racing Team0:00:39
4Team Sky0:00:52
5Trek Factory Racing0:00:55
6Team Cannondale - Garmin0:01:05
7Etixx-Quick Step
8Hincapie Racing Team0:01:10
9MTN-Qhubeka0:01:18
10Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:21
11Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:28
12Axeon Cycling Team0:01:44
13Team SmartStop0:01:51
14Team Giant - Alpecin0:01:53
15UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team0:02:27
16Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:54
17Jamis-Hagens Berman0:02:57
18Team Novo Nordisk0:04:01

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo22:15:23
2Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:28
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:45
4Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:49
5Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky0:00:55
6Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:56
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
8Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:58
9Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:03
10Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:01:04
11Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:05
12Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:06
13Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:01:08
14Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:09
15Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:14
16Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
17Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
18Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
19Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:01:20
20Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:21
21Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
22Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:34
23Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:01:35
24Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:39
25Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:01:41
26Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:49
27Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:02:06
28Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
29Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:02:10
30James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:02:17
31Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:02:32
32Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team0:04:12
33Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:23
34Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:06:11
35Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:38
36Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:08:48
37Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:03
38Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:29
39Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:12:21
40Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:12:45
41Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:12:48
42Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:14:09
43Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:14:53
44Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop0:15:36
45Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:15:40
46John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:16:07
47Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:30
48Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:16:41
49Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:16:44
50Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:16:47
51Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:49
52Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:16:53
53Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:17:01
54Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:06
55Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:54
56Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:18:03
57Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:18:20
58Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:18:21
59Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:19:03
60Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:20:20
61Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:32
62Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop0:20:34
63Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:21:07
64Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:21:08
65Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:21:26
66Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:21:29
67Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:21:33
68Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:21:37
69Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:21:45
70Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:21:55
71Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:21:56
72Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:22:02
73Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:22:06
74Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:22:10
75Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:22:11
76Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:22:12
77Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:22:13
78Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:22:26
79Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:23:15
80Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:17
81Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:26
82Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:24:00
83Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:04
84Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
85Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:24:15
86Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:24:20
87Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling0:24:31
88Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:24:41
89Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:24:47
90Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:57
91Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:25:08
92Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
93Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:25:28
94Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team0:25:37
95Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop0:25:41
96Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:25:48
97Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:25:52
98Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:25:54
99Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:18
100Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:26:26
101Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:26:29
102Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:27:06
103Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:27:11
104Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:27:45
105Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:27:48
106Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:27:59
107Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:28:36
108David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:29:38
109Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:29:40
110Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:29:49
111Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:30:09
112Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:30:33
113Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:30:47
114Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:31:02
115Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:31:38
116Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:32:22
117Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:32:51
118Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:33:15
119Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:33:28
120Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:33:47
121Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:34:26
122Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:34:38
123Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:34:47
124Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:34:48
125Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop0:34:53
126Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:36:16
127Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:37:46
128David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:38:29
129Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:39:02
130Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:39:11
131Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:39:40
132William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:41:04
133Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:43:36

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step55pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo49
3Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team26
4Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling26
5William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling20
6John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling19
7Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin18
8Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team15
9Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team15
10Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing13
11Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka12
12Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman11
13Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies11
14Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing9
15Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team8
16Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
17Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop6
18Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling5
19Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing5
20Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team5
21Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team4
22Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop4
23Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
24Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka3
25Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team3
26Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka3
27Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
28Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
29Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
30Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop1
31Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team1
32Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team33pts
2Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team32
3Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis14
4Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop13
5Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13
6Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
7Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
8Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team8
9Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team8
10Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk7
11Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
12Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team5
13Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky5
14Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky5
15William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling5
16Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team4
17Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
18Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
19Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo3
20Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky3
21Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team3
22Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step2
23Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2
24Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky1
25Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman1
26Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1
27Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman1
28Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1
29Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1

Best young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step22:16:08
2Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:11
3Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:18
4Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:20
5Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:21
6Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:36
7James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:32
8Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team0:03:27
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:05:26
10Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:12:00
11Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:13:24
12Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:15:56
13Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:16:02
14Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:16:08
15Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:17:36
16Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:18:18
17Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:20:23
18Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:20:41
19Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:21:00
20Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:21:17
21Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:21:25
22Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:23:56
23Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:24:23
24Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:25:41
25Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:25:44
26Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:27:00
27Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:37:01

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team66:49:00
2Trek Factory Racing0:00:16
3Team Sky0:00:39
4Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:30
5Axeon Cycling Team0:03:44
6Team Cannondale - Garmin0:04:02
7Hincapie Racing Team0:14:16
8Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:47
9Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:28
10Team SmartStop0:18:31
11Jamis - Hagens Berman0:18:40
12Team Lotto NL-Jumbo0:21:08
13UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team0:30:29
14Etixx-Quick Step0:35:37
15MTN-Qhubeka0:38:16
16Drapac Professional Cycling0:41:51
17Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:44:23
18Team Novo Nordisk0:58:04

 

