Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) rode into the yellow jersey of the race leader Friday at the Amgen Tour of California, covering a revised 10.6km time trial course 46 seconds faster than previous race leader Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing) and taking his second stage win of the week in the process.

Sagan, who covered the course in a blistering 12:31, now leads Skujins by 28 seconds in the general classification, with Etixx-QuickStep's Julian Alaphilippe in third, 45 seconds back.

The most prolific stage winner in Tour of California history said after the stage at Six Flags Magic Mountain that he plans to fight to keep the race lead through Saturday's Queen Stage that finishes at the top of Mt Baldy.

"It's just one day," he said. "I want to try."

Sagan has won five consecutive green points jerseys in five previous races here, but he currently trails Mark Cavendish by six points in the competition. Asked of he's targeting the green jersey this year, Sagan said he'll wait until he sees how he fares on Saturday.

"Maybe I want to try tomorrow to be on the front," he said. "And maybe more important is the GC."

Sagan benefited from a shortened time trial course that had to be moved from elevation at Big Bear Lake to near sea level at the amusement park in Santa Clarita. Saturday's 10.6km course is only 600 metres longer than the UCI's cut off for prologues, which Sagan has won in the past.

"I've won some prologues that were seven or eight kilometres at Tour de Suisse, Tour of Alberta and sometimes I was second or third," he said. "I tried today. I believed I could do well."

How it unfolded

The out-and-back course at Magic Mountain started with a slightly rising climb before looping back for a fast downhill finish.

Jos van Emden set the early fast time, clocking in at 12:46 after just 25 riders had finished before him. The LottoNL-Jumbo rider, who won the Dutch national time trial championship in 2010, initially told Cyclingnews he did not think the mark would hold up for long.

"That was not an easy course," he said. "It was pretty hard. I couldn't find a good rhythm and I did not have the best feelings out there."

But as rider after rider passed by, Van Emden's position on the hot seat started to look better and better. As the wind picked up throughout the day, blowing a strong headwind up the finishing straight, his confidence began to increase.

"A lot of times the weather has gone against me," he said. "So maybe this time it will work in my favour."

Van Emden made a cup of tea while his team brought him some warmer clothes as he settled in for his extended stay in the lead. As the final 10 riders closed in on the finish, Van Emden began to pace nervously around the waiting area, moving up to the barriers to check the riders’ times as they crossed the line.

Alaphilippe came within four seconds of Van Emden, and then there were just Sagan and Skujins left on course. But as Sagan flew onto the finishing straight, it was clear he was going to eclipse the lead mark with plenty of time to spare.

An obviously disappointed van Emden quietly gathered his things and made his way back to the race stage to take his place on the podium for second.

"If you come that close you want to win," he said. "Later I will be proud, but now it's just disappointing."

Skujins crossed the line with the 34th best time of the day, ceding the leader's jersey he’s held since taking it with an audacious 50km solo move on stage 3. If he was disappointed, the 23-year-old Latvian didn't show it as he warmed down on his trainer.

"Sagan just blew everyone out of the water, so there was nothing I could do there," he said. "I focused on my own ride, and I think I did pretty well, so I'm happy with that, and I'll look forward to tomorrow.

"I was thinking I would win stage 1 and keep the jersey throughout the eight days," he joked, "so I'm kind of disappointed. But, yeah, I never imagined I'd be in yellow for a single day or a single moment in the race, but it was great."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:32 2 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:15 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:19 4 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:20 5 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:22 6 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:26 7 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 8 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:27 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 11 Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29 12 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:31 13 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:33 14 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:34 15 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 16 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:35 17 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:36 18 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 19 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:37 20 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:38 21 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:39 22 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 23 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:40 24 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 26 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 27 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:00:41 28 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:43 29 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 30 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:45 31 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 32 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 33 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:00:46 34 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 35 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 36 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 37 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:47 38 Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:00:50 39 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 40 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 41 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 42 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:51 43 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:52 44 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 45 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:53 46 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 47 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:54 48 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 49 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:55 50 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:56 51 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 52 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:57 53 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:59 54 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:00 55 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 56 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:01 57 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 58 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:02 59 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:04 60 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:05 61 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 62 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:06 63 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:01:07 64 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:08 65 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 66 David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:01:09 67 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:10 68 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 69 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:12 70 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 71 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 72 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 73 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:13 74 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 75 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 76 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 77 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:14 78 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:15 79 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 80 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:16 81 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:17 82 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 83 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 84 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 85 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:01:20 86 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 87 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:24 88 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:25 89 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 90 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:26 91 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 92 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:28 93 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:31 94 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:32 95 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:01:34 96 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:35 97 Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop 98 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 99 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:01:36 100 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 101 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:37 102 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:39 103 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 104 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:40 105 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:44 106 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:46 107 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 108 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:49 109 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 110 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:51 111 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 112 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 113 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 114 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:57 115 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:01 116 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 117 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:02 118 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:03 119 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:05 120 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 121 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 122 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:09 123 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:11 124 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:12 125 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 0:02:14 126 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 127 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:18 128 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:19 129 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:20 130 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop 131 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:02:24 132 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:41 133 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:46

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:50 2 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:08 3 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:15 4 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:17 6 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:18 7 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:20 8 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 9 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:26 10 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:27 11 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:28 13 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:33 14 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:38 15 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:41 16 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:46 17 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:53 18 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:54 19 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 20 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:56 21 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:00 22 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:01 23 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:05 24 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:13 25 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:30 26 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:00 27 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:01

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:38:22 2 Team Lotto NL-Jumbo 0:00:33 3 BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 4 Team Sky 0:00:52 5 Trek Factory Racing 0:00:55 6 Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:01:05 7 Etixx-Quick Step 8 Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:10 9 MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:18 10 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:21 11 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:28 12 Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:44 13 Team SmartStop 0:01:51 14 Team Giant - Alpecin 0:01:53 15 UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team 0:02:27 16 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:54 17 Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:02:57 18 Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:01

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 22:15:23 2 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:28 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:45 4 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:49 5 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 0:00:55 6 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:56 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:58 9 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:03 10 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:04 11 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:05 12 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:06 13 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:08 14 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:09 15 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:14 16 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 17 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 18 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 19 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:20 20 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:21 21 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 22 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:34 23 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:01:35 24 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:39 25 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:01:41 26 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:49 27 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:02:06 28 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 29 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:02:10 30 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:02:17 31 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:32 32 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 0:04:12 33 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:23 34 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:11 35 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:38 36 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:48 37 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:03 38 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:29 39 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:12:21 40 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:45 41 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:12:48 42 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:14:09 43 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:14:53 44 Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop 0:15:36 45 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:15:40 46 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:16:07 47 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:16:30 48 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:16:41 49 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:44 50 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:16:47 51 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:49 52 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:16:53 53 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:17:01 54 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:06 55 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:54 56 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:18:03 57 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:18:20 58 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:18:21 59 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:19:03 60 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:20:20 61 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:20:32 62 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 0:20:34 63 Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:21:07 64 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:21:08 65 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:21:26 66 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:21:29 67 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:21:33 68 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:21:37 69 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:21:45 70 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:21:55 71 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:21:56 72 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:02 73 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:22:06 74 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:22:10 75 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:22:11 76 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:22:12 77 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:22:13 78 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:22:26 79 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:23:15 80 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:17 81 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:26 82 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:24:00 83 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:04 84 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 85 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:24:15 86 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 0:24:20 87 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:24:31 88 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:24:41 89 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:24:47 90 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:57 91 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:25:08 92 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 93 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:25:28 94 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 0:25:37 95 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:25:41 96 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:25:48 97 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:25:52 98 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:25:54 99 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:18 100 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:26:26 101 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:26:29 102 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:27:06 103 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:27:11 104 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:27:45 105 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:27:48 106 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:27:59 107 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:28:36 108 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:29:38 109 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:29:40 110 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:29:49 111 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:30:09 112 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:30:33 113 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:30:47 114 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:31:02 115 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:31:38 116 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:32:22 117 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:32:51 118 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:33:15 119 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:33:28 120 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:33:47 121 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:34:26 122 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:34:38 123 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:34:47 124 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:34:48 125 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop 0:34:53 126 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:36:16 127 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:37:46 128 David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:38:29 129 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:39:02 130 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:39:11 131 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:39:40 132 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:41:04 133 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:43:36

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 55 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 49 3 Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 26 4 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 26 5 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 20 6 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 19 7 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 8 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 15 9 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 15 10 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 13 11 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 12 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 11 13 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 11 14 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 9 15 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 16 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 17 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 6 18 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 19 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 5 20 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 21 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 4 22 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 4 23 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 24 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 3 25 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 3 26 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 3 27 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 28 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 29 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 30 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 1 31 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 1 32 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 33 pts 2 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 32 3 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 14 4 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 13 5 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 6 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 7 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 8 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 8 9 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 8 10 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 7 11 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 12 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 5 13 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 5 14 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 5 15 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 16 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 4 17 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 18 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 19 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 20 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 3 21 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 3 22 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 23 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2 24 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 1 25 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1 26 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 27 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1 28 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1 29 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Best young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 22:16:08 2 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:11 3 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:18 4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:20 5 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:21 6 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:36 7 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:32 8 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 0:03:27 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:26 10 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:00 11 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:13:24 12 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:15:56 13 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:16:02 14 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:16:08 15 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:17:36 16 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:18:18 17 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:23 18 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:20:41 19 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:21:00 20 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:21:17 21 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:21:25 22 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:23:56 23 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:24:23 24 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:25:41 25 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:25:44 26 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:27:00 27 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:37:01