Tour of California: Daniel Oss clinches KOM title

BMC rider seals jersey win after aggressive week of racing

Image 1 of 5

Daniel Oss (BMC) secured the KOM jesey

Daniel Oss (BMC) secured the KOM jesey
Image 2 of 5

Daniel Oss (BMC) and Johann Van Zyl (MTN-Qhubeka)

Daniel Oss (BMC) and Johann Van Zyl (MTN-Qhubeka)
Image 3 of 5

Daniel Oss (BMC) in the KOM jersey

Daniel Oss (BMC) in the KOM jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 5

Daniel Oss (BMC) is in the KOM jersey today

Daniel Oss (BMC) is in the KOM jersey today
Image 5 of 5

Daniel Oss (BMC) on the podium

Daniel Oss (BMC) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Daniel Oss (BMC Racing Team) capped off a successful week by clinching the climber's jersey at the Tour of California on Saturday. Oss made his way into the early break and won both KOMs on the way up to Mt. Baldy.

