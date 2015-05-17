Tour of California: Daniel Oss clinches KOM title
BMC rider seals jersey win after aggressive week of racing
Daniel Oss (BMC Racing Team) capped off a successful week by clinching the climber's jersey at the Tour of California on Saturday. Oss made his way into the early break and won both KOMs on the way up to Mt. Baldy.
