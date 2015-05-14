Image 1 of 49 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) waves from the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 49 Win number 12 for Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 49 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) celebrates stage 5 victory Image 4 of 49 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) begins to celebrate a wet victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 49 Stage 5 goes to Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 49 Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin) reacts to finishing second behind Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 49 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) on the cusp of stage victory 3 at the Tour of California in 2015 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 49 The sprinters approaching the finish line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 49 The top three from the stage on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 49 Second place Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin), first place Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) and third place Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 49 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) representing the stars and stripes on todays stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 49 Toms Skujins (Hincapie) spent another day in yellow (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 49 Chris Butler (SmartStop) chased hard to try to make it to the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 49 The peloton hits today's final KOM (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 49 The peloton rides together up to todays highest KOM (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 49 Hincapie and Tinkoff-Saxo spent another day working on the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 49 Tom Van Asbroeck grabs lunch from LottoNL-Jumbo soigneur Tom De Vaan Image 18 of 49 Oscar Clarke driving the pace for Hincapie in the peloton Image 19 of 49 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) moves to the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 49 The peloton rides during one of today’s downpours. Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) claimed his third win of the 2015 Tour of California Thursday, topping a rainy stage into Santa Clarita over Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo).

Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing) avoided a late-race crash to keep his yellow leader's jersey going into Friday’s 10.6km revised time trial, which had to be moved from Big Bear Lake to Santa Clarita due to forecasts for inclement weather in the mountains.

Cavendish claimed his third win of the week and his eighth career win in California by sweeping past a Drapac rider and using his high-end speed to hold off the challengers.

In the post-race press conference, a still-shivering Cavendish thanked his teammates for the hard work they've put in all week, and he also complimented the Hincapie team for the ay they’ve defended Skujins' yellow jersey.

"To be fair, today I can't say that we're the only team that did it," Cavendish said of the chase to bring back the breakaway. "The past couple of days the Hincapie team have been pretty phenomenal controlling the race.

"They really have been so strong the last few days that the peloton's been lined out the whole day. So we've just had to swap guys from day to day. We used Yves Lampaert and Martin Velits yesterday, and today and Today Stijn [Vanedbergh]. Stijn is big and he's strong, and he can just go all day. Superb teammate. Committed, as were all of them."

There was a huge downpour in the final of the stage today (Getty Images)

How it unfolded

Friday's 154km stage from the beach front town of Santa Barbara inland to Santa Clarita included two intermediate sprints and four categorised climbs.

Danilo Wyss (BMC Racing), Alex Howes (Cannondale-Garmin), Javier Megias Leal (Novo Nordisk), Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Cycling) sneaked away from the group in the early, undulating kilometres and started building their advantage.

The quintet worked well together and had a gap of just over two minutes when Chris Butler (team SmartStop) jumped out of the group with about 70km remaining and started to bridge.

With 52km remaining, Butler was just a minute behind the breakaway, but the field was still just 30 seconds behind him. Butler defied the odds and use his climbing prowess to make it into the break, adding one more engine to the escapee's train.

In the field, Etixx-QuickStep lent a hand to HIncapie, and the advantage up front slowly started to come back down, making another bunch gallop look inevitable. Wyss sensed the catch with about 5km remaining and attacked the group, but his move was short lived as Team Sky's Danny Pate drove the pace, and the peloton flew into Santa Clarita together.

A crash with about 6km to go interrupted the run in to the finish, and a group of about 40 approached the line together. Drapac came to the front in the final kilometres, no doubt hoping to get Wouter Wippert the win after he finished second to Sagan the day before.

But Cavendish sling-shotted off the Drapac leadout with Sagan on his wheel waiting to pounce. The Solovakian didn't have the speed to get by Cavendish in the long finishing straight, however, and Cavendish took his third win of the week. Waeytens also slipped past Sagan into the runner-up spot.

Results

1st # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:51:37 2 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 5 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 6 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 9 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 11 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 12 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 13 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 14 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 15 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 18 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 19 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 22 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 23 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 25 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 26 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 27 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 28 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 29 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 30 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 31 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 32 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 33 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 34 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 35 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 36 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 37 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 38 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 39 Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 40 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 41 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 42 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 43 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 44 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 45 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 46 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 47 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 48 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 49 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 50 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 51 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 52 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 53 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 54 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:13 55 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 56 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 57 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 58 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 59 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 60 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 61 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 62 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 63 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 64 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 65 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 66 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:17 67 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:20 68 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 69 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 70 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 71 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 72 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:30 73 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 74 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:36 75 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 76 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:38 77 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:40 78 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 79 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 80 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 81 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 82 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:44 83 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 84 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:02 85 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:09 86 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 87 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:16 88 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 89 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:20 90 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 0:01:45 91 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 92 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 0:02:11 93 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 94 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:15 95 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:16 96 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 97 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 98 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:08 99 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:03:13 100 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 101 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 102 Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop 103 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 104 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 105 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 106 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 107 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 108 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:51 109 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 110 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 111 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:03:56 112 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:04:13 113 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:04:23 114 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 115 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 116 David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 117 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 118 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:05:06 119 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 120 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 121 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 122 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:10 123 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:03 124 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:06:41 125 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 126 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 127 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:50 128 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:08:02 129 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 130 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 131 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:08:05 132 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:09:28 133 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop DNF Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop 0:10:44

Sprint 1- Ojai # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 3 3 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 - Santa Paula # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 pts 2 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 4 Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 7 5 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 6 6 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 7 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 8 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 3 9 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 10 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 1

Climb 1- CA 150 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 pts 2 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 2 4 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Climb 2- CA 150 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 pts 2 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 3 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 2 4 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Climb 3 - Dennison Park # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 pts 2 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 5 3 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 4 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 3 5 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Climb 4 - Balcom Canyon # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 pts 2 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 3 3 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 3:51:37 2 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 4 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 5 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 6 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 10 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 11 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 12 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 13 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 14 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 15 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 16 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 17 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 18 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:13 19 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 20 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 21 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:44 22 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 23 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:09 24 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:45 25 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:06:50 26 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:08:02 27 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

Most aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Giant-Alpecin 11:34:51 2 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 Axeon Cycling Team 4 Trek Factory Racing 5 Etixx-Quick Step 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 Team Novo Nordisk 9 Team Cannondale - Garmin 10 Team Sky 11 Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:00:20 12 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:00:36 13 UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team 0:00:38 14 MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:40 15 Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:44 16 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:16 17 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:37 18 Team SmartStop 0:04:09

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 22:02:34 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:18 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:44 4 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:47 5 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 6 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 10 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 13 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 14 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 16 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 17 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 18 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 19 Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 20 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 21 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:00:56 22 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 24 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:00 25 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:03 26 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:01:04 27 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:01:13 28 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:01:17 29 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:01:35 30 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:38 31 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:48 32 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 0:03:17 33 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:36 34 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:43 35 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:31 36 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:43 37 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:30 38 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:19 39 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:11:22 40 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:11:40 41 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:23 42 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:13:27 43 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:14:17 44 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:14:19 45 Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop 46 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:43 47 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:15:45 48 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 49 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 50 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:15:52 51 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:15:58 52 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:16:20 53 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:31 54 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:16:36 55 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:16:44 56 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:45 57 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:16:55 58 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:17:27 59 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:17:49 60 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:19:22 61 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 0:20:00 62 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:20:05 63 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:20:33 64 Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:20:35 65 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:20:39 66 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 67 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 68 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 69 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 70 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 71 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 72 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 73 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:21:00 74 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:21:01 75 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:21:19 76 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 77 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:21:28 78 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:30 79 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:21:33 80 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:21:43 81 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:21:47 82 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 0:22:24 83 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:22:38 84 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:22:39 85 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:22:44 86 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:23:22 87 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:28 88 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:23:50 89 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 90 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 91 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:24:11 92 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:24:15 93 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 94 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:24:24 95 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:24:29 96 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 0:24:30 97 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 0:24:35 98 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:24:52 99 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:25:29 100 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:25:58 101 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:26:02 102 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:26:23 103 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:27:03 104 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:27:29 105 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:27:33 106 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:27:39 107 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:27:47 108 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:28:02 109 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:28:17 110 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:28:59 111 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:29:10 112 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:29:14 113 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:29:19 114 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:29:39 115 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:29:42 116 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:30:16 117 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:30:57 118 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:32:02 119 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:32:10 120 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:32:20 121 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:32:32 122 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:32:47 123 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop 0:32:51 124 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:33:01 125 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:33:38 126 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:34:48 127 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:35:45 128 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:37:20 129 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:37:36 130 David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:37:38 131 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:38:27 132 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:40:29 133 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:42:18

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 55 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 49 3 Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 26 4 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 26 5 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 20 6 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 19 7 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 8 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 15 9 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 15 10 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 13 11 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 12 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 11 13 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 11 14 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 9 15 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 16 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 17 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 6 18 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 19 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 5 20 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 21 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 4 22 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 4 23 Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop 4 24 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 25 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 3 26 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 3 27 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 3 28 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 29 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 30 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 31 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 1 32 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 1 33 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 33 pts 2 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 32 3 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 14 4 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 5 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 13 6 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 7 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 8 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 8 9 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 8 10 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 7 11 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 12 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 5 13 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 5 14 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 5 15 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 16 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 4 17 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 18 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 19 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 20 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 3 21 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 3 22 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 23 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2 24 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 1 25 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1 26 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 27 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1 28 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1 29 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 22:03:18 2 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:03 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 7 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:54 8 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 0:02:33 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:59 10 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:39 11 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:12:43 12 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:15:01 13 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:15:14 14 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:15:36 15 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:16:43 16 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:17:05 17 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:55 18 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 19 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 20 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 21 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:17 22 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:21:55 23 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:25:14 24 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:25:18