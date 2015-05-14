Tour of California: Mark Cavendish wins stage 5
Skujins holds overall
Stage 5: Santa Barbara - Santa Clarita
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) claimed his third win of the 2015 Tour of California Thursday, topping a rainy stage into Santa Clarita over Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo).
Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing) avoided a late-race crash to keep his yellow leader's jersey going into Friday’s 10.6km revised time trial, which had to be moved from Big Bear Lake to Santa Clarita due to forecasts for inclement weather in the mountains.
Cavendish claimed his third win of the week and his eighth career win in California by sweeping past a Drapac rider and using his high-end speed to hold off the challengers.
In the post-race press conference, a still-shivering Cavendish thanked his teammates for the hard work they've put in all week, and he also complimented the Hincapie team for the ay they’ve defended Skujins' yellow jersey.
"To be fair, today I can't say that we're the only team that did it," Cavendish said of the chase to bring back the breakaway. "The past couple of days the Hincapie team have been pretty phenomenal controlling the race.
"They really have been so strong the last few days that the peloton's been lined out the whole day. So we've just had to swap guys from day to day. We used Yves Lampaert and Martin Velits yesterday, and today and Today Stijn [Vanedbergh]. Stijn is big and he's strong, and he can just go all day. Superb teammate. Committed, as were all of them."
There was a huge downpour in the final of the stage today (Getty Images)
How it unfolded
Friday's 154km stage from the beach front town of Santa Barbara inland to Santa Clarita included two intermediate sprints and four categorised climbs.
Danilo Wyss (BMC Racing), Alex Howes (Cannondale-Garmin), Javier Megias Leal (Novo Nordisk), Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Cycling) sneaked away from the group in the early, undulating kilometres and started building their advantage.
The quintet worked well together and had a gap of just over two minutes when Chris Butler (team SmartStop) jumped out of the group with about 70km remaining and started to bridge.
With 52km remaining, Butler was just a minute behind the breakaway, but the field was still just 30 seconds behind him. Butler defied the odds and use his climbing prowess to make it into the break, adding one more engine to the escapee's train.
In the field, Etixx-QuickStep lent a hand to HIncapie, and the advantage up front slowly started to come back down, making another bunch gallop look inevitable. Wyss sensed the catch with about 5km remaining and attacked the group, but his move was short lived as Team Sky's Danny Pate drove the pace, and the peloton flew into Santa Clarita together.
A crash with about 6km to go interrupted the run in to the finish, and a group of about 40 approached the line together. Drapac came to the front in the final kilometres, no doubt hoping to get Wouter Wippert the win after he finished second to Sagan the day before.
But Cavendish sling-shotted off the Drapac leadout with Sagan on his wheel waiting to pounce. The Solovakian didn't have the speed to get by Cavendish in the long finishing straight, however, and Cavendish took his third win of the week. Waeytens also slipped past Sagan into the runner-up spot.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:51:37
|2
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|11
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|12
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|13
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|14
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|15
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|19
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|22
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|23
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|25
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|28
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|29
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|30
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|31
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|33
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|34
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|35
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|36
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|37
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|38
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|39
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|41
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|42
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|43
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|44
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|46
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|47
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|48
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|50
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|51
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|54
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:13
|55
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|56
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|57
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|59
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|60
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|61
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|62
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|63
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|65
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:17
|67
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:20
|68
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|69
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|70
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|71
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|72
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:30
|73
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|74
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:36
|75
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|76
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:38
|77
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:40
|78
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|79
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|80
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|81
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:44
|83
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|84
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:02
|85
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:09
|86
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|87
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:16
|88
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|89
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|90
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:01:45
|91
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|92
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:02:11
|93
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|94
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:15
|95
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:16
|96
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|97
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|98
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:08
|99
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:03:13
|100
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|101
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|102
|Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop
|103
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|104
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|105
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|106
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|108
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:51
|109
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|110
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|111
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:03:56
|112
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:04:13
|113
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:23
|114
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|115
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|116
|David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|117
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|118
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:05:06
|119
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|120
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|121
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|122
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:10
|123
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:03
|124
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:06:41
|125
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|126
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|127
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:50
|128
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:08:02
|129
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|130
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|131
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:08:05
|132
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:09:28
|133
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|DNF
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:10:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|pts
|2
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|4
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|7
|5
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|6
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|7
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|8
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|9
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|10
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|3
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|4
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|pts
|2
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|3
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|pts
|2
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|3:51:37
|2
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|4
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|6
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|10
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|12
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|13
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|17
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:13
|19
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|20
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|21
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:44
|22
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|23
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:09
|24
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|25
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:06:50
|26
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:08:02
|27
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|11:34:51
|2
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|Axeon Cycling Team
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|5
|Etixx-Quick Step
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|Team Novo Nordisk
|9
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|10
|Team Sky
|11
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:00:20
|12
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:00:36
|13
|UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|14
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:40
|15
|Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:44
|16
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:16
|17
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:37
|18
|Team SmartStop
|0:04:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|22:02:34
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:18
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:44
|4
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:47
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|6
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|15
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|16
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|17
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|19
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:00:56
|22
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|24
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:00
|25
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:03
|26
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:01:04
|27
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:01:13
|28
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:01:17
|29
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:01:35
|30
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|31
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:48
|32
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|33
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:36
|34
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:43
|35
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:31
|36
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:43
|37
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:30
|38
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:19
|39
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:11:22
|40
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:11:40
|41
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:23
|42
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:13:27
|43
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:14:17
|44
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:14:19
|45
|Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop
|46
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:43
|47
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:15:45
|48
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|49
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|50
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:15:52
|51
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:15:58
|52
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:16:20
|53
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:31
|54
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:16:36
|55
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:44
|56
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:45
|57
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:16:55
|58
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:17:27
|59
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:17:49
|60
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:19:22
|61
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:20:00
|62
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:20:05
|63
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:20:33
|64
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:35
|65
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:20:39
|66
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|67
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|68
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|69
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|70
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|71
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|72
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:21:00
|74
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:01
|75
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:21:19
|76
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|77
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:21:28
|78
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:30
|79
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:21:33
|80
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:21:43
|81
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:21:47
|82
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:22:24
|83
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:22:38
|84
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:22:39
|85
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:22:44
|86
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:23:22
|87
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:28
|88
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:23:50
|89
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|90
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|91
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:24:11
|92
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:24:15
|93
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|94
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:24:24
|95
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:24:29
|96
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:24:30
|97
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:24:35
|98
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:24:52
|99
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:25:29
|100
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:58
|101
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:02
|102
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:26:23
|103
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:27:03
|104
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:27:29
|105
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:27:33
|106
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:27:39
|107
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:27:47
|108
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:28:02
|109
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:28:17
|110
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:28:59
|111
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:29:10
|112
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:29:14
|113
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:19
|114
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:29:39
|115
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:29:42
|116
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:30:16
|117
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:30:57
|118
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:32:02
|119
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:32:10
|120
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:32:20
|121
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:32:32
|122
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:32:47
|123
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:32:51
|124
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:33:01
|125
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:33:38
|126
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:34:48
|127
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:35:45
|128
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:37:20
|129
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:37:36
|130
|David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:37:38
|131
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:38:27
|132
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:40:29
|133
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:42:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|55
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|49
|3
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|26
|4
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|26
|5
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|20
|6
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|19
|7
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|8
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|15
|9
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|15
|10
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|11
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|12
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|11
|13
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|11
|14
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|15
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|16
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|17
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|6
|18
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|19
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|20
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|21
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|4
|22
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|4
|23
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop
|4
|24
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|25
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|26
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|27
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|3
|28
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|29
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|30
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|31
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|1
|32
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|1
|33
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|33
|pts
|2
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|32
|3
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|14
|4
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|5
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|13
|6
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|7
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|8
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|8
|10
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|7
|11
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|12
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|13
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|5
|14
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|5
|15
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|16
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|4
|17
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|18
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|19
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|20
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|3
|21
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|3
|22
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|23
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|24
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|1
|25
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1
|26
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|27
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1
|28
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|29
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22:03:18
|2
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|7
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|8
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:59
|10
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:39
|11
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:12:43
|12
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:15:01
|13
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:15:14
|14
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:15:36
|15
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:16:43
|16
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:17:05
|17
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:55
|18
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|20
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|21
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:17
|22
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:21:55
|23
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:14
|24
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|66:10:03
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:26
|4
|Axeon Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|5
|Team Cannondale-Garmin
|0:03:36
|6
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:09
|7
|Hincapie Racing Team
|0:13:45
|8
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:14:58
|9
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:14
|10
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:16:22
|11
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:21:14
|12
|UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team
|0:28:41
|13
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:35:11
|14
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:37:37
|15
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:41:09
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:54:42
