Trending

Tour of California: Mark Cavendish wins stage 5

Skujins holds overall

Image 1 of 49

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) waves from the crowd

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) waves from the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 49

Win number 12 for Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)

Win number 12 for Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 49

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) celebrates stage 5 victory

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) celebrates stage 5 victory
Image 4 of 49

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) begins to celebrate a wet victory

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) begins to celebrate a wet victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 49

Stage 5 goes to Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)

Stage 5 goes to Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 49

Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin) reacts to finishing second behind Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)

Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin) reacts to finishing second behind Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 49

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) on the cusp of stage victory 3 at the Tour of California in 2015

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) on the cusp of stage victory 3 at the Tour of California in 2015
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 49

The sprinters approaching the finish line

The sprinters approaching the finish line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 49

The top three from the stage on the podium

The top three from the stage on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 49

Second place Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin), first place Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) and third place Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Second place Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin), first place Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) and third place Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 49

Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) representing the stars and stripes on todays stage

Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) representing the stars and stripes on todays stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 49

Toms Skujins (Hincapie) spent another day in yellow

Toms Skujins (Hincapie) spent another day in yellow
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 49

Chris Butler (SmartStop) chased hard to try to make it to the break

Chris Butler (SmartStop) chased hard to try to make it to the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 49

The peloton hits today's final KOM

The peloton hits today's final KOM
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 49

The peloton rides together up to todays highest KOM

The peloton rides together up to todays highest KOM
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 49

Hincapie and Tinkoff-Saxo spent another day working on the front

Hincapie and Tinkoff-Saxo spent another day working on the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 49

Tom Van Asbroeck grabs lunch from LottoNL-Jumbo soigneur Tom De Vaan

Tom Van Asbroeck grabs lunch from LottoNL-Jumbo soigneur Tom De Vaan
Image 18 of 49

Oscar Clarke driving the pace for Hincapie in the peloton

Oscar Clarke driving the pace for Hincapie in the peloton
Image 19 of 49

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) moves to the front

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) moves to the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 49

The peloton rides during one of today’s downpours.

The peloton rides during one of today’s downpours.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 49

Alex Howes (Cannondale) riding in the break

Alex Howes (Cannondale) riding in the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 49

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) win in Santa Clarita

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) win in Santa Clarita
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 49

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) didn’t look very happy with his third place today

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) didn’t look very happy with his third place today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 49

The peloton rides under ominous skies

The peloton rides under ominous skies
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 49

The break makes good time before the rains come

The break makes good time before the rains come
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 49

Riders make their way up the Balcom Canyon climb

Riders make their way up the Balcom Canyon climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 49

Chris Butler (SmartStop) gets a gap on the peloton

Chris Butler (SmartStop) gets a gap on the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 49

The peloton descends on the way to Santa Clarita

The peloton descends on the way to Santa Clarita
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 49

David Williams (Jamis-Hagens Berman) bringing up the rear of the peloton

David Williams (Jamis-Hagens Berman) bringing up the rear of the peloton
Image 30 of 49

Matt Goss drops back to the MTN-Qhubeka team car

Matt Goss drops back to the MTN-Qhubeka team car
Image 31 of 49

British champion Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

British champion Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)
Image 32 of 49

The breakaway of Danilo Wyss (BMC), Geoff Curran (Axeon) and Alex Howes (Cannondale-Garmin)

The breakaway of Danilo Wyss (BMC), Geoff Curran (Axeon) and Alex Howes (Cannondale-Garmin)
Image 33 of 49

Mark Cavendish and teammate Julian Alaphilippe after the stage win

Mark Cavendish and teammate Julian Alaphilippe after the stage win
Image 34 of 49

Mark Cavendish and Mark Renshaw celebrate three wins out of five

Mark Cavendish and Mark Renshaw celebrate three wins out of five
Image 35 of 49

Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) was well protected by his team

Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) was well protected by his team
Image 36 of 49

Mark Cavendish and Peter Sagan on the start line

Mark Cavendish and Peter Sagan on the start line
Image 37 of 49

Team Hincapie protected Toms Skujins overall lead again today

Team Hincapie protected Toms Skujins overall lead again today
Image 38 of 49

Peter Sagan with another bouquet of flowers

Peter Sagan with another bouquet of flowers
Image 39 of 49

Peter Sagan on the podium

Peter Sagan on the podium
Image 40 of 49

The top three: Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin), Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

The top three: Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin), Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 41 of 49

Toms Skujins pulls on the leaders jersey for another day

Toms Skujins pulls on the leaders jersey for another day
Image 42 of 49

The rain was torrential late in the stage

The rain was torrential late in the stage
Image 43 of 49

The peloton gets stage 5 underway in Santa Barbara

The peloton gets stage 5 underway in Santa Barbara
Image 44 of 49

Michael Schär (BMC) chats with Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) after the stage

Michael Schär (BMC) chats with Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) after the stage
Image 45 of 49

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) keeps his green jersey lead

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) keeps his green jersey lead
Image 46 of 49

The sprinters digging deep in the final metres of stage 5 won by Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)

The sprinters digging deep in the final metres of stage 5 won by Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)
Image 47 of 49

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) beats Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) to the win

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) beats Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) to the win
Image 48 of 49

Mark Cavendish celebrates winning his third stage out of fie

Mark Cavendish celebrates winning his third stage out of fie
Image 49 of 49

It was another big margin of victory for Mark Cavendish on stage 5

It was another big margin of victory for Mark Cavendish on stage 5

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) claimed his third win of the 2015 Tour of California Thursday, topping a rainy stage into Santa Clarita over Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo).

Related Articles

Tour of California: Drapac challenging WorldTour teams for sprint success

Tour of California: Cavendish makes it count in Santa Clarita

Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing) avoided a late-race crash to keep his yellow leader's jersey going into Friday’s 10.6km revised time trial, which had to be moved from Big Bear Lake to Santa Clarita due to forecasts for inclement weather in the mountains.

Cavendish claimed his third win of the week and his eighth career win in California by sweeping past a Drapac rider and using his high-end speed to hold off the challengers.

In the post-race press conference, a still-shivering Cavendish thanked his teammates for the hard work they've put in all week, and he also complimented the Hincapie team for the ay they’ve defended Skujins' yellow jersey.

"To be fair, today I can't say that we're the only team that did it," Cavendish said of the chase to bring back the breakaway. "The past couple of days the Hincapie team have been pretty phenomenal controlling the race.

"They really have been so strong the last few days that the peloton's been lined out the whole day. So we've just had to swap guys from day to day. We used Yves Lampaert and Martin Velits yesterday, and today and Today Stijn [Vanedbergh]. Stijn is big and he's strong, and he can just go all day. Superb teammate. Committed, as were all of them."

There was a huge downpour in the final of the stage today (Getty Images)

How it unfolded

Friday's 154km stage from the beach front town of Santa Barbara inland to Santa Clarita included two intermediate sprints and four categorised climbs.

Danilo Wyss (BMC Racing), Alex Howes (Cannondale-Garmin), Javier Megias Leal (Novo Nordisk), Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Cycling) sneaked away from the group in the early, undulating kilometres and started building their advantage.

The quintet worked well together and had a gap of just over two minutes when Chris Butler (team SmartStop) jumped out of the group with about 70km remaining and started to bridge.

With 52km remaining, Butler was just a minute behind the breakaway, but the field was still just 30 seconds behind him. Butler defied the odds and use his climbing prowess to make it into the break, adding one more engine to the escapee's train.

In the field, Etixx-QuickStep lent a hand to HIncapie, and the advantage up front slowly started to come back down, making another bunch gallop look inevitable. Wyss sensed the catch with about 5km remaining and attacked the group, but his move was short lived as Team Sky's Danny Pate drove the pace, and the peloton flew into Santa Clarita together.

A crash with about 6km to go interrupted the run in to the finish, and a group of about 40 approached the line together. Drapac came to the front in the final kilometres, no doubt hoping to get Wouter Wippert the win after he finished second to Sagan the day before.

But Cavendish sling-shotted off the Drapac leadout with Sagan on his wheel waiting to pounce. The Solovakian didn't have the speed to get by Cavendish in the long finishing straight, however, and Cavendish took his third win of the week. Waeytens also slipped past Sagan into the runner-up spot.

Results

1st
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step3:51:37
2Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
4Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
5Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
6Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
7John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
8Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
9Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
10Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
11Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
12Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
13Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
14Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
15Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
16Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
17Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
18Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
19Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
20Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
21Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
22Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
23Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
25Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
26Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
27Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
28Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
29Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
30Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
31Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
32Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
33Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
34Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
35Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
36Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
37Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
38Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
39Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
40Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
41Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
42Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
43Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
44Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
45Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
46Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
47Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
48Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
49Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
50James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
51Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
52Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
53Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
54Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:13
55Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
56Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
57Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
58Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
59Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
60Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
61Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
62Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
63Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
64Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
65Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
66Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:17
67Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:20
68Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
69Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
70Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
71Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
72Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:30
73Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
74Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:36
75Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
76Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:38
77Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:40
78Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
79Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
80Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
81Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
82Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:44
83Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
84Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:02
85Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:09
86Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
87Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:16
88Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
89Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:20
90Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:01:45
91Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
92Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop0:02:11
93David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
94Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:15
95Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:16
96Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
97Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
98Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:08
99Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:03:13
100Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
101Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
102Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop
103Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
104William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
105Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
106Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
107Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
108Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:51
109Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
110Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
111Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop0:03:56
112Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:04:13
113Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:04:23
114Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
115Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
116David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
117Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
118Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:05:06
119Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
120Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
121Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
122Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:10
123Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:03
124Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:06:41
125Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
126Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
127Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:50
128Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:08:02
129Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
130Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
131Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:08:05
132Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:09:28
133Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
DNFRobert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop0:10:44

Sprint 1- Ojai
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team3
3Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2 - Santa Paula
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
3Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step15pts
2Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin12
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo10
4Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team7
5Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing6
6Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
7John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
8Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka3
9Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
10Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team1

Climb 1- CA 150
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team4pts
2Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
3Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team2
4Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Climb 2- CA 150
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team4pts
2Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
3Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk2
4Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Climb 3 - Dennison Park
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6pts
2Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk5
3Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
4Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team3
5Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Climb 4 - Balcom Canyon
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4pts
2Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team3
3Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
4Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing3:51:37
2Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
3Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
4Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
5Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
6Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
9Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
10Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
11Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
12Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
13Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
14Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
15Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
16James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
17Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
18Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:13
19Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
20Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
21Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:44
22Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
23Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:09
24Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:45
25Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:06:50
26Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:08:02
27Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant-Alpecin11:34:51
2Team LottoNL-Jumbo
3Axeon Cycling Team
4Trek Factory Racing
5Etixx-Quick Step
6BMC Racing Team
7Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Team Novo Nordisk
9Team Cannondale - Garmin
10Team Sky
11Jamis-Hagens Berman0:00:20
12Tinkoff - Saxo0:00:36
13UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team0:00:38
14MTN-Qhubeka0:00:40
15Hincapie Racing Team0:00:44
16Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:16
17Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:37
18Team SmartStop0:04:09

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team22:02:34
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:18
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:44
4Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:47
5Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
6Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
7Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
8Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
9Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
10Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
11Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
13Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
14Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
15Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
16Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
17Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
18Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
19Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
20Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
21Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:00:56
22Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
24Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:01:00
25Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:03
26Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:01:04
27Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:01:13
28Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:01:17
29Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:01:35
30James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:38
31Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:48
32Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team0:03:17
33Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:36
34Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:05:43
35Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:07:31
36Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:43
37Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:30
38Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:19
39Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:11:22
40Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:11:40
41Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:12:23
42Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:13:27
43Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:14:17
44Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:14:19
45Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop
46Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:43
47John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:15:45
48Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
49Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
50Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:15:52
51Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:15:58
52Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:16:20
53Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:16:31
54Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:16:36
55Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:44
56Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:45
57Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:16:55
58Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:17:27
59Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:17:49
60Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:19:22
61Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop0:20:00
62Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:05
63Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:20:33
64Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:20:35
65Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:20:39
66Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
67Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
68Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
69Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
70Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
71Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
72Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
73Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:21:00
74Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:21:01
75Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:21:19
76Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
77Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:21:28
78Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:30
79Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:21:33
80Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:21:43
81Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:21:47
82Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:22:24
83Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:22:38
84Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:22:39
85Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:22:44
86Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:23:22
87Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:28
88Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:23:50
89Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
90Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
91Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:24:11
92Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:24:15
93Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
94Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:24:24
95Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:24:29
96Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team0:24:30
97Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:24:35
98Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop0:24:52
99Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:25:29
100Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:25:58
101Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:26:02
102Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:26:23
103Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:27:03
104Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:27:29
105Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:27:33
106Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:27:39
107Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:27:47
108Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:28:02
109David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:28:17
110Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:28:59
111Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:29:10
112Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:29:14
113Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:29:19
114Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:29:39
115Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:29:42
116Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:30:16
117Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:30:57
118Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:32:02
119Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:32:10
120Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:32:20
121Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:32:32
122Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:32:47
123Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop0:32:51
124Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:33:01
125Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:33:38
126Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:34:48
127Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:35:45
128Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:37:20
129Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:37:36
130David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:37:38
131Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:38:27
132William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:40:29
133Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:42:18

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step55pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo49
3Jempy Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team26
4Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling26
5William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling20
6John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling19
7Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin18
8Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team15
9Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team15
10Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing13
11Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka12
12Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman11
13Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies11
14Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing9
15Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team8
16Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
17Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop6
18Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling5
19Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing5
20Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team5
21Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team4
22Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop4
23Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop4
24Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
25Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka3
26Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka3
27Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team3
28Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
29Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
30Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
31Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop1
32Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team1
33Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team33pts
2Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team32
3Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis14
4Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13
5Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop13
6Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
7Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
8Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team8
9Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team8
10Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk7
11Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
12Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky5
13Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team5
14Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky5
15William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling5
16Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team4
17Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
18Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
19Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo3
20Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky3
21Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team3
22Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step2
23Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2
24Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky1
25Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman1
26Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1
27Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman1
28Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1
29Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step22:03:18
2Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:03
3Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
4Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
6Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
7James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:54
8Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team0:02:33
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:04:59
10Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:11:39
11Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:12:43
12Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:15:01
13Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:15:14
14Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:15:36
15Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:16:43
16Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:17:05
17Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:19:55
18Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
19Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
20Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
21Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:20:17
22Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:55
23Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:25:14
24Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:25:18

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team66:10:03
2Trek Factory Racing
3Team Sky0:00:26
4Axeon Cycling Team0:02:39
5Team Cannondale-Garmin0:03:36
6Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:09
7Hincapie Racing Team0:13:45
8Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:14:58
9Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:14
10Jamis-Hagens Berman0:16:22
11Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:21:14
12UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team0:28:41
13Etixx-Quick Step0:35:11
14MTN-Qhubeka0:37:37
15Drapac Professional Cycling0:41:09
16Team Novo Nordisk0:54:42

Latest on Cyclingnews