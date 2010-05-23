Image 1 of 47 Floyd Landis was helping out at the OUCH-Bahati Foundation VIP tent in California. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 47 Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) powers towards an impressive win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 47 Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) laid down an amazing time in LA. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 47 A Saxo Bank rider climbs up the small rise on the day's course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 47 This Liquigas rider didn't have much time to remember back to when LA held the summer Olympic Games. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 47 A HTC-Columbia rider rolls past the LA's swimming stadium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 47 The domestic riders looked happy ahead of the day's stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 47 The Pro wheels wind up on one of HTC-Columbia's Scotts as it leaves the start house. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 47 World champion Fabian Cancellara (Team Saxo Bank) leaves the start house. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 47 Fabian Cancellara (Team Saxo Bank) fixes his shoes while waiting with other riders in the start gate. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 47 A Team Type 1 rider exits the start house in LA. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 47 Officials had plenty of people to give them facial hair advice while checking that the bikes complied with UCI regulations. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 47 Dutch rider Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) rides in the mountains leader's jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 47 George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team) did what he could on the time trial. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 47 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 47 Levi Leipheimer (Team Radioshack) lost more time on the time trial. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 47 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) laid down a solid time in order to ensure he has a solid overall finish in California. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 47 David Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) gave his all, but was ultimately left disappointed. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 47 Radioshack's Janez Brajkovic is the current Slovenia National Time Trial Champion and a former U23 World Champion. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 47 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions) digs deep. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 47 Peter Stetina (Garmin-Transitions) looked after the white jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 47 Canada's Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) made the top 15 overall. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 47 Phil Zajicek was Fly V Australia's top rider on the time trial. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 47 Australia's Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) was quicker than his general classification rivals. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 47 Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) has every reason to smile, after moving one step closer to winning the Tour of California. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 47 George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team) wore a red number on today's stage, after being the most aggressive yesterday. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 47 Liquigas-Doimo lights up L.A. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 28 of 47 Saxo Bank's Andy Schleck weighs in in front of Staples Center, home of the heavyweight LA Lakers basketball team. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 29 of 47 Radio Shack's Jason McCartney. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 30 of 47 The iGeorge App? (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 31 of 47 Fly V Australia's team doctor said that if Ben Day were not wearing a helmet, it's likely the Australian would not have survived a traumatic crash that sent him to hospital in yesterday's queen stage. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 32 of 47 L.A. law: no surface shall go unbranded. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 33 of 47 Who knew? Liquigas-Doimo's Francesco Chicchi is a Cal Berkeley fan. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 34 of 47 Unlike previous years, with one stage remaining, the Tour of California is not in the bag for Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack), who placed fourth today. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 35 of 47 Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) turned in the day's second fastest time, setting up a battle royal on the Tour of California's final day tomorrow. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 36 of 47 Danish National Champ Lars Ytting Bak (HTC-Columbia) placed 57th. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 37 of 47 BMC's George Hincapie was a crowd favourite. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 38 of 47 A rider rolls into a tunnel on the Los Angeles city circuit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 39 of 47 Chad Beyer (BMC Racing Team) nears the Staples Center in LA. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 40 of 47 The Radioshack team car overtakes Chad Beyer (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 41 of 47 Not exactly aero: All that extra drag on Steven Cozza's (Garmin-Transitions) face didn't help his performance. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 42 of 47 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) gave all he had. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 43 of 47 Stage podium (L-R): Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia), Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) and Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions). (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 44 of 47 Chris Horner (Radioshack), who is no fan of time trailing, beat most of the field with a eighth. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 45 of 47 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) roars to a ninth place finish. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 46 of 47 Peter Stetina (Garmin-Transitions) in the best young rider kit. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 47 of 47 Los Angeles, where a blonde lounges on every corner. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)

HTC-Columbia has a firm hold on the Amgen Tour of California, not only winning the decisive time trial with the young German rider Tony Martin but also with Michael Rogers padding his overall lead with a second place finish on the day.

Martin, winner of time trials in last year's Critérium International and Bayern Rundfahrt, blasted through the course in Los Angeles' urban center as the only rider to go under the 42 minute mark, clocking a 41:41 on the line.

"The course was almost flat and with just two little climbs, not too many corners - it was not too difficult," Martin said. "I saw the route in the morning and I knew it would be a pretty good course for me."

The win is confirmation of the deep talent the 25-year-old possesses, but which had yet to present so far this season. "The year has not been so good for me. I had a bad knee injury, so the spring wasn't so nice, not even for my head. I lost a little of my morale,” he said. “Now with the first win of the season it will get better and better. I'm really motivated for the Tour now. I'm on track for the year and am really happy now."

The HTC-Columbia team used its early starters to set pace for Martin and Rogers, and relied on the time trial prowess of former world champion Bert Grabsch, who held the fastest time for the majority of the day, to set split times for his team leaders.

"I had the split times, and when I heard I was 30 seconds up on him I knew I was leading the race. It motivated me to go really deep because at the beginning I didn't know if I had the legs to do a good time trial because I had to work so hard yesterday."

Overall still tight but top three unchanged

Overall leader Rogers was the best of the general classification contenders, coming second on the stage 23 seconds behind his teammate Martin. The yellow jersey holder extended his lead over all of his competitors, and none were more disappointed than Garmin-Transitions' David Zabriskie, who lives in nearby Malibu and was hoping to gain time rather than lose it in Los Angeles.

"I'm disappointed of course. I was a little bit off, but went pretty good," Zabriskie said. "I don't think the race is over yet, I'd say that even if I was in the leader's jersey."

It has been almost five years since Rogers, a three-time world time trial champion, has won in the discipline, but this year he has put more focus on his time trialing after focusing on improving in long stage races.

"Beating both Dave and Levi was a great ride for me. We're all experienced time trialists - this is one of my better time trials in a long time," Rogers said.

"It was a tough time trial, also coming after six days of tough racing, especially after yesterday's mountain stage. They don't call them the test of truth for nothing."

Four-time Tour of California champion Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) now looks less likely to add a fifth title to his name. While he moved up into third in the general classification over dual stage winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo), he lost 11 more seconds to Rogers on the day.

"It's not the best time trial I've ever done," said Leipheimer. "I was hoping for just a few percent more in the legs. I think Dave and Mick had a fraction better than me all week and they proved it today. I have no regrets. I pushed as hard as I could and I didn't make any mistakes.

"When I come to the Tour of California if I don't win, I lose. And that's a lot of expectations. I can be happy with this time trial, considering it's not over until tomorrow."

While Sagan dropped out of a podium position after finishing 1:47 down on the stage, his time was good enough to keep his hold the best young rider jersey as second place young rider Peter Stetina (Garmin-Transitions) was over a minute slower on the stage.

Rogers also owns the points classification jersey with his second place on today’s stage putting him one point ahead of Sagan. The mountains classification has already been sewn up by Team Type 1's Thomas Rabou, who only needs to finish the final stage to bring home the title for good.

Lights, camera, action

It was fitting that stage for the most critical general classification battle of the Amgen Tour of California was set in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. The setting was so perfect it was as if it was manufactured by nearby Hollywood, with bright sunshine, cool temperatures and light wind as the backdrop for the unfolding drama.

The directors called "action" and the riders poured their hearts into the performance on the flat 33.6km course through the streets of the country's second biggest city.

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) was the first star to take center stage, setting the fastest early time of 43:26. He was quickly overshadowed, however, by Rabobank's Maarten Tjallingii who became the first rider to break the 43 minute mark at 42:53.

Former world time trial champion Bert Grabsch (HTC-Columbia) was the next rider to climb into the hot seat. The German champion just barely edged out Tjallingii by four tenths of a second and would remain in the lead position for much of the day.

There was a brief moment of shock when it was announced that Garmin-Transition's sprinter Robbie Hunter came through with the new fastest time, but the judges quickly corrected their mistake. His time was, however, impressive for a non-specialist and was good enough for third best at 43:02.

That would fall to 10th best before the day was over as all the favourites aimed for the low-42 minute mark.

The HTC-Columbia boys would continue to exhibit their strength in the test of truth putting German Tony Martin into the hot seat later in the day with a blistering 41:41, the first and only rider to crack 42 minutes.

Favourite after favourite would try and fail to match Martin's speed, and the attention turned to the duel between the top three on the GC ladder, Leipheimer, Zabriskie and Rogers.

Leipheimer was the second fastest at the first check behind Martin, but was soon eclipsed first by Zabriskie and then by Rogers at the halfway point.

Rogers had nearly two seconds on Zabriskie at the check, but pulled it out to five by the finish, while Leipheimer continued to lose time over the second lap. He ended the day 11 seconds down on Rogers, his dreams of a fifth Tour of California title further fading.

Saxo Bank's Jens Voigt put in a commanding performance to move himself into fourth place overall. He leapfrogged over United Healthcare's Rory Sutherland with a fifth place on the stage, while Sutherland maintained his high position on the overall.

The top three riders are still separated by only 24 seconds heading into the challenging final stage in Thousand Oaks, home to title sponsor Amgen.

Both Zabriskie and Leipheimer vowed to fight until the end, but Rogers said he feels confident his team can protect his yellow jersey to the line.

"Obviously it isn't a huge lead," said Rogers. "It's still nine seconds - if you count that out in meters it's a long way. My job tomorrow is just to mark the top GC guys and if they move, I'll move. We can expect a lot of attacks from guys that are a bit further down, but my team will cover them.

"A lot of people said at the start of this stage that we couldn't do it, and while it's not over yet we're one step closer."

The final stage runs over four laps of a 33.6km circuit in Ventura and Los Angeles counties along twisty canyon roads that constantly undulate.

Zabriskie, who is familiar with the roads of the final stage, expects the battle to continue through to the end. "It's not over 'til it's over. Tomorrow is a very hard course. Having surveyed the course it can be windy and there are a couple good climbs."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 0:41:41 2 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 0:00:22 3 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:27 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:33 5 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:59 6 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 0:01:06 7 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:12 8 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:01:19 9 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 10 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:21 11 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:25 12 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell 0:01:26 13 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:31 14 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:33 15 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 0:01:42 16 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:45 17 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:47 18 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 0:01:57 19 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:02:08 20 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 0:02:16 21 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:23 22 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:35 23 Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 0:02:36 24 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 25 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:38 26 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:45 27 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 0:02:48 28 Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 0:02:52 29 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:54 30 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 0:02:57 31 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 0:03:07 32 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 33 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:03:08 34 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:10 35 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 36 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 37 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:03:12 38 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:03:13 39 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team 0:03:26 40 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 0:03:28 41 Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 0:03:30 42 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:03:41 43 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 0:03:42 44 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell 0:03:44 45 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:55 46 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 0:03:59 47 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:04 48 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 49 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:05 50 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 0:04:06 51 Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell 0:04:07 52 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia 0:04:13 53 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 0:04:19 54 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:04:21 55 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:24 56 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 0:04:30 57 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 58 Robert Britton (Can) Bissell 0:04:38 59 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 0:04:43 60 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:04:47 61 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:04:56 62 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:57 63 Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 0:04:58 64 David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 0:04:59 65 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 0:05:01 66 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:05:07 67 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:05:11 68 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 69 Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 0:05:12 70 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:13 71 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:29 72 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 0:05:32 73 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:05:37 74 Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack 0:05:38 75 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:05:44 76 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 0:05:47 77 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:54 78 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:00 79 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:06:05 80 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 0:06:07 81 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:06:20 82 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 0:06:28 83 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:36 84 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 0:08:18 DNS Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team

Split times # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 0:20:52 2 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 0:00:02 3 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:05 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:13 5 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:36 6 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 0:00:37 7 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:37 8 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 0:00:40 9 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:41 10 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell 0:00:41 11 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:41 12 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:42 13 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 0:00:43 14 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:44 15 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:45 16 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:49 17 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:52 18 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 0:00:55 19 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:58 20 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:59 21 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:59 22 Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 0:01:05 23 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 0:01:10 24 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:16 25 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 0:01:17 26 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:20 27 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 0:01:24 28 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:24 29 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 0:01:25 30 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:25 31 Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 0:01:27 32 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 33 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:28 34 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:30 35 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 0:01:32 36 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:33 37 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:01:33 38 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:35 39 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell 0:01:36 40 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:39 41 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:42 42 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 0:01:42 43 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 0:01:43 44 Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 0:01:49 45 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 0:01:54 46 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:55 47 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:56 48 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 0:01:56 49 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:59 50 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia 0:02:00 51 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:03 52 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 0:02:04 53 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:02:05 54 Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell 0:02:08 55 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:09 56 Robert Britton (Can) Bissell 0:02:12 57 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:12 58 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:02:13 59 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 0:02:14 60 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 0:02:15 61 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 0:02:17 62 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:02:17 63 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:22 64 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:02:23 65 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 0:02:24 66 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 0:02:27 67 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:27 68 Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 0:02:28 69 David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 0:02:28 70 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 0:02:28 71 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:31 72 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:02:33 73 Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 0:02:34 74 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:02:38 75 Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack 0:02:47 76 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 0:02:49 77 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:52 78 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 0:02:57 79 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:00 80 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 0:03:00 81 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:03:04 82 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:03:07 83 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 0:06:14

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 15 pts 2 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 12 3 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 10 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 7 5 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 6 6 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 5 7 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 8 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 3 9 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 2 10 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 0:43:24 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:05 3 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:30 4 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:31 5 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:03:14 6 David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 0:03:17 7 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:03:55 8 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 0:04:05 9 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:12 10 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:18 11 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:04:23 12 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 0:04:46 13 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:54

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team HTC - Columbia 2:06:31 2 Garmin - Transitions 0:01:53 3 Team RadioShack 0:02:21 4 Team Saxo bank 0:03:51 5 Rabobank 0:04:45 6 Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 0:05:53 7 Cervélo Test Team 0:06:37 8 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:06:49 9 Liquigas - Doimo 0:07:08 10 BMC Racing Team 0:08:44 11 Fly V Australia 0:08:57 12 Quick Step 0:08:58 13 Team Type 1 0:10:31 14 Jelly Belly Cycling Team 0:11:06 15 SpiderTech presented by Planet Energy 0:11:59

General Classification after Stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 29:46:06 2 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:09 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:25 4 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:12 5 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 0:01:26 6 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:01:32 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:34 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:46 9 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 0:02:10 10 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:02:21 11 Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 0:02:49 12 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 0:03:20 13 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:03:25 14 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:08 15 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 0:04:22 16 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 0:04:27 17 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 0:06:02 18 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:03 19 Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 0:06:42 20 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 0:06:58 21 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:26 22 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:03 23 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:21:42 24 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:21:54 25 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell 0:30:57 26 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 0:32:44 27 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:34:41 28 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:35:02 29 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:35:19 30 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 0:37:50 31 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell 0:39:16 32 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 33 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 0:40:39 34 David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 0:41:51 35 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 0:42:01 36 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:42:55 37 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:44:21 38 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:44:22 39 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:47:08 40 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 0:48:50 41 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 0:50:08 42 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 0:50:25 43 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:51:51 44 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:55:07 45 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 0:55:25 46 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 1:00:57 47 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 1:01:36 48 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:01:38 49 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team 1:04:08 50 Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack 1:04:38 51 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions 1:05:12 52 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:08:37 53 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:10:41 54 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:11:02 55 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 1:11:04 56 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 1:12:57 57 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:17:14 58 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:18:05 59 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 1:18:17 60 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:19:46 61 Robert Britton (Can) Bissell 1:21:24 62 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:22:49 63 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 1:23:00 64 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 1:24:01 65 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:25:01 66 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 1:25:39 67 Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell 1:26:36 68 Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 1:29:09 69 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 1:31:01 70 Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 1:32:02 71 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1:32:06 72 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 1:34:19 73 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 1:34:31 74 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 1:34:48 75 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1:36:08 76 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 1:36:26 77 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:36:52 78 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia 1:36:59 79 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 1:37:04 80 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 1:37:24 81 Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 1:37:25 82 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 1:38:04 83 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:39:00 84 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 1:40:29

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 50 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 49 3 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 38 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 32 5 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 28 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 20 7 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 18 9 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 15 10 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 14 11 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions 13 12 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 13 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions 13 14 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 15 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 10 16 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 17 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 9 18 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 6 19 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 6 20 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 21 Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 5 22 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 5 23 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 4 24 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 3 25 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell 3 26 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 3 27 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia 3 28 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 2 29 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 2 30 Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 2 31 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1 32 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 33 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 1 34 Robert Britton (Can) Bissell 1 35 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 67 pts 2 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 20 3 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 19 4 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 15 5 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 15 6 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell 14 7 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 14 8 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 11 9 Robert Britton (Can) Bissell 11 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 10 11 Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 10 12 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 9 13 Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack 9 14 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 9 15 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 16 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 7 17 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 6 18 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions 5 19 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 5 20 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 5 21 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 22 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 5 23 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 4 24 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 25 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 26 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 29:47:40 2 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:51 3 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:20:08 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 0:37:42 5 David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 0:40:17 6 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:50:17 7 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 1:09:30 8 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:15:40 9 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 1:16:43 10 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:21:15 11 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 1:24:05 12 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1:34:34 13 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 1:36:30