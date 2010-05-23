Trending

Martin lights up LA time trial

Rogers extends overall lead with second

Image 1 of 47

Floyd Landis was helping out at the OUCH-Bahati Foundation VIP tent in California.

Floyd Landis was helping out at the OUCH-Bahati Foundation VIP tent in California.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 47

Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) powers towards an impressive win.

Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) powers towards an impressive win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 47

Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) laid down an amazing time in LA.

Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) laid down an amazing time in LA.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 47

A Saxo Bank rider climbs up the small rise on the day's course.

A Saxo Bank rider climbs up the small rise on the day's course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 47

This Liquigas rider didn't have much time to remember back to when LA held the summer Olympic Games.

This Liquigas rider didn't have much time to remember back to when LA held the summer Olympic Games.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 47

A HTC-Columbia rider rolls past the LA's swimming stadium.

A HTC-Columbia rider rolls past the LA's swimming stadium.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 47

The domestic riders looked happy ahead of the day's stage.

The domestic riders looked happy ahead of the day's stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 47

The Pro wheels wind up on one of HTC-Columbia's Scotts as it leaves the start house.

The Pro wheels wind up on one of HTC-Columbia's Scotts as it leaves the start house.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 47

World champion Fabian Cancellara (Team Saxo Bank) leaves the start house.

World champion Fabian Cancellara (Team Saxo Bank) leaves the start house.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 47

Fabian Cancellara (Team Saxo Bank) fixes his shoes while waiting with other riders in the start gate.

Fabian Cancellara (Team Saxo Bank) fixes his shoes while waiting with other riders in the start gate.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 47

A Team Type 1 rider exits the start house in LA.

A Team Type 1 rider exits the start house in LA.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 47

Officials had plenty of people to give them facial hair advice while checking that the bikes complied with UCI regulations.

Officials had plenty of people to give them facial hair advice while checking that the bikes complied with UCI regulations.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 47

Dutch rider Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) rides in the mountains leader's jersey.

Dutch rider Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) rides in the mountains leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 47

George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team) did what he could on the time trial.

George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team) did what he could on the time trial.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 47

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 47

Levi Leipheimer (Team Radioshack) lost more time on the time trial.

Levi Leipheimer (Team Radioshack) lost more time on the time trial.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 47

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) laid down a solid time in order to ensure he has a solid overall finish in California.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) laid down a solid time in order to ensure he has a solid overall finish in California.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 47

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) gave his all, but was ultimately left disappointed.

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) gave his all, but was ultimately left disappointed.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 47

Radioshack's Janez Brajkovic is the current Slovenia National Time Trial Champion and a former U23 World Champion.

Radioshack's Janez Brajkovic is the current Slovenia National Time Trial Champion and a former U23 World Champion.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 47

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions) digs deep.

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions) digs deep.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 47

Peter Stetina (Garmin-Transitions) looked after the white jersey.

Peter Stetina (Garmin-Transitions) looked after the white jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 47

Canada's Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) made the top 15 overall.

Canada's Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) made the top 15 overall.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 47

Phil Zajicek was Fly V Australia's top rider on the time trial.

Phil Zajicek was Fly V Australia's top rider on the time trial.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 47

Australia's Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) was quicker than his general classification rivals.

Australia's Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) was quicker than his general classification rivals.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 47

Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) has every reason to smile, after moving one step closer to winning the Tour of California.

Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) has every reason to smile, after moving one step closer to winning the Tour of California.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 47

George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team) wore a red number on today's stage, after being the most aggressive yesterday.

George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team) wore a red number on today's stage, after being the most aggressive yesterday.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 47

Liquigas-Doimo lights up L.A.

Liquigas-Doimo lights up L.A.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 28 of 47

Saxo Bank's Andy Schleck weighs in in front of Staples Center, home of the heavyweight LA Lakers basketball team.

Saxo Bank's Andy Schleck weighs in in front of Staples Center, home of the heavyweight LA Lakers basketball team.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 29 of 47

Radio Shack's Jason McCartney.

Radio Shack's Jason McCartney.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 30 of 47

The iGeorge App?

The iGeorge App?
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 31 of 47

Fly V Australia's team doctor said that if Ben Day were not wearing a helmet, it's likely the Australian would not have survived a traumatic crash that sent him to hospital in yesterday's queen stage.

Fly V Australia's team doctor said that if Ben Day were not wearing a helmet, it's likely the Australian would not have survived a traumatic crash that sent him to hospital in yesterday's queen stage.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 32 of 47

L.A. law: no surface shall go unbranded.

L.A. law: no surface shall go unbranded.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 33 of 47

Who knew? Liquigas-Doimo's Francesco Chicchi is a Cal Berkeley fan.

Who knew? Liquigas-Doimo's Francesco Chicchi is a Cal Berkeley fan.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 34 of 47

Unlike previous years, with one stage remaining, the Tour of California is not in the bag for Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack), who placed fourth today.

Unlike previous years, with one stage remaining, the Tour of California is not in the bag for Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack), who placed fourth today.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 35 of 47

Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) turned in the day's second fastest time, setting up a battle royal on the Tour of California's final day tomorrow.

Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) turned in the day's second fastest time, setting up a battle royal on the Tour of California's final day tomorrow.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 36 of 47

Danish National Champ Lars Ytting Bak (HTC-Columbia) placed 57th.

Danish National Champ Lars Ytting Bak (HTC-Columbia) placed 57th.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 37 of 47

BMC's George Hincapie was a crowd favourite.

BMC's George Hincapie was a crowd favourite.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 38 of 47

A rider rolls into a tunnel on the Los Angeles city circuit.

A rider rolls into a tunnel on the Los Angeles city circuit.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 39 of 47

Chad Beyer (BMC Racing Team) nears the Staples Center in LA.

Chad Beyer (BMC Racing Team) nears the Staples Center in LA.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 40 of 47

The Radioshack team car overtakes Chad Beyer (BMC Racing Team)

The Radioshack team car overtakes Chad Beyer (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 41 of 47

Not exactly aero: All that extra drag on Steven Cozza's (Garmin-Transitions) face didn't help his performance.

Not exactly aero: All that extra drag on Steven Cozza's (Garmin-Transitions) face didn't help his performance.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 42 of 47

Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) gave all he had.

Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) gave all he had.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 43 of 47

Stage podium (L-R): Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia), Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) and Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions).

Stage podium (L-R): Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia), Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) and Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions).
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 44 of 47

Chris Horner (Radioshack), who is no fan of time trailing, beat most of the field with a eighth.

Chris Horner (Radioshack), who is no fan of time trailing, beat most of the field with a eighth.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 45 of 47

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) roars to a ninth place finish.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) roars to a ninth place finish.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 46 of 47

Peter Stetina (Garmin-Transitions) in the best young rider kit.

Peter Stetina (Garmin-Transitions) in the best young rider kit.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 47 of 47

Los Angeles, where a blonde lounges on every corner.

Los Angeles, where a blonde lounges on every corner.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)

HTC-Columbia has a firm hold on the Amgen Tour of California, not only winning the decisive time trial with the young German rider Tony Martin but also with Michael Rogers padding his overall lead with a second place finish on the day.

Martin, winner of time trials in last year's Critérium International and Bayern Rundfahrt, blasted through the course in Los Angeles' urban center as the only rider to go under the 42 minute mark, clocking a 41:41 on the line.

"The course was almost flat and with just two little climbs, not too many corners - it was not too difficult," Martin said. "I saw the route in the morning and I knew it would be a pretty good course for me."

The win is confirmation of the deep talent the 25-year-old possesses, but which had yet to present so far this season. "The year has not been so good for me. I had a bad knee injury, so the spring wasn't so nice, not even for my head. I lost a little of my morale,” he said. “Now with the first win of the season it will get better and better. I'm really motivated for the Tour now. I'm on track for the year and am really happy now."

The HTC-Columbia team used its early starters to set pace for Martin and Rogers, and relied on the time trial prowess of former world champion Bert Grabsch, who held the fastest time for the majority of the day, to set split times for his team leaders.

"I had the split times, and when I heard I was 30 seconds up on him I knew I was leading the race. It motivated me to go really deep because at the beginning I didn't know if I had the legs to do a good time trial because I had to work so hard yesterday."

Overall still tight but top three unchanged

Overall leader Rogers was the best of the general classification contenders, coming second on the stage 23 seconds behind his teammate Martin. The yellow jersey holder extended his lead over all of his competitors, and none were more disappointed than Garmin-Transitions' David Zabriskie, who lives in nearby Malibu and was hoping to gain time rather than lose it in Los Angeles.

"I'm disappointed of course. I was a little bit off, but went pretty good," Zabriskie said. "I don't think the race is over yet, I'd say that even if I was in the leader's jersey."

It has been almost five years since Rogers, a three-time world time trial champion, has won in the discipline, but this year he has put more focus on his time trialing after focusing on improving in long stage races.

"Beating both Dave and Levi was a great ride for me. We're all experienced time trialists - this is one of my better time trials in a long time," Rogers said.

"It was a tough time trial, also coming after six days of tough racing, especially after yesterday's mountain stage. They don't call them the test of truth for nothing."

Four-time Tour of California champion Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) now looks less likely to add a fifth title to his name. While he moved up into third in the general classification over dual stage winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo), he lost 11 more seconds to Rogers on the day.

"It's not the best time trial I've ever done," said Leipheimer. "I was hoping for just a few percent more in the legs. I think Dave and Mick had a fraction better than me all week and they proved it today. I have no regrets. I pushed as hard as I could and I didn't make any mistakes.

"When I come to the Tour of California if I don't win, I lose. And that's a lot of expectations. I can be happy with this time trial, considering it's not over until tomorrow."

While Sagan dropped out of a podium position after finishing 1:47 down on the stage, his time was good enough to keep his hold the best young rider jersey as second place young rider Peter Stetina (Garmin-Transitions) was over a minute slower on the stage.

Rogers also owns the points classification jersey with his second place on today’s stage putting him one point ahead of Sagan. The mountains classification has already been sewn up by Team Type 1's Thomas Rabou, who only needs to finish the final stage to bring home the title for good.

Lights, camera, action

It was fitting that stage for the most critical general classification battle of the Amgen Tour of California was set in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. The setting was so perfect it was as if it was manufactured by nearby Hollywood, with bright sunshine, cool temperatures and light wind as the backdrop for the unfolding drama.

The directors called "action" and the riders poured their hearts into the performance on the flat 33.6km course through the streets of the country's second biggest city.

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) was the first star to take center stage, setting the fastest early time of 43:26. He was quickly overshadowed, however, by Rabobank's Maarten Tjallingii who became the first rider to break the 43 minute mark at 42:53.

Former world time trial champion Bert Grabsch (HTC-Columbia) was the next rider to climb into the hot seat. The German champion just barely edged out Tjallingii by four tenths of a second and would remain in the lead position for much of the day.

There was a brief moment of shock when it was announced that Garmin-Transition's sprinter Robbie Hunter came through with the new fastest time, but the judges quickly corrected their mistake. His time was, however, impressive for a non-specialist and was good enough for third best at 43:02.

That would fall to 10th best before the day was over as all the favourites aimed for the low-42 minute mark.

The HTC-Columbia boys would continue to exhibit their strength in the test of truth putting German Tony Martin into the hot seat later in the day with a blistering 41:41, the first and only rider to crack 42 minutes.

Favourite after favourite would try and fail to match Martin's speed, and the attention turned to the duel between the top three on the GC ladder, Leipheimer, Zabriskie and Rogers.

Leipheimer was the second fastest at the first check behind Martin, but was soon eclipsed first by Zabriskie and then by Rogers at the halfway point.

Rogers had nearly two seconds on Zabriskie at the check, but pulled it out to five by the finish, while Leipheimer continued to lose time over the second lap. He ended the day 11 seconds down on Rogers, his dreams of a fifth Tour of California title further fading.

Saxo Bank's Jens Voigt put in a commanding performance to move himself into fourth place overall. He leapfrogged over United Healthcare's Rory Sutherland with a fifth place on the stage, while Sutherland maintained his high position on the overall.

The top three riders are still separated by only 24 seconds heading into the challenging final stage in Thousand Oaks, home to title sponsor Amgen.

Both Zabriskie and Leipheimer vowed to fight until the end, but Rogers said he feels confident his team can protect his yellow jersey to the line.

"Obviously it isn't a huge lead," said Rogers. "It's still nine seconds - if you count that out in meters it's a long way. My job tomorrow is just to mark the top GC guys and if they move, I'll move. We can expect a lot of attacks from guys that are a bit further down, but my team will cover them.

"A lot of people said at the start of this stage that we couldn't do it, and while it's not over yet we're one step closer."

The final stage runs over four laps of a 33.6km circuit in Ventura and Los Angeles counties along twisty canyon roads that constantly undulate.

Zabriskie, who is familiar with the roads of the final stage, expects the battle to continue through to the end. "It's not over 'til it's over. Tomorrow is a very hard course. Having surveyed the course it can be windy and there are a couple good climbs."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia0:41:41
2Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia0:00:22
3David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:00:27
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:33
5Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:00:59
6Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia0:01:06
7Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:12
8Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:01:19
9Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
10Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions0:01:21
11Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:25
12Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell0:01:26
13Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:01:31
14Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions0:01:33
15Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:01:42
16Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:01:45
17Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:47
18Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack0:01:57
19Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:02:08
20Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step0:02:16
21Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:23
22Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:02:35
23Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia0:02:36
24Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
25Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:38
26Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:45
27Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:02:48
28Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:02:52
29Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:54
30Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 10:02:57
31Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell0:03:07
32Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
33Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:03:08
34Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:10
35George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
36Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
37Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:03:12
38Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:03:13
39Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team0:03:26
40Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia0:03:28
41Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy0:03:30
42Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:03:41
43Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack0:03:42
44Paul Mach (USA) Bissell0:03:44
45Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:55
46Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:03:59
47Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:04
48Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
49Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:05
50Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step0:04:06
51Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell0:04:07
52Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia0:04:13
53Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 10:04:19
54Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia0:04:21
55Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:04:24
56Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:04:30
57Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
58Robert Britton (Can) Bissell0:04:38
59Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 10:04:43
60Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:04:47
61Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:04:56
62Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:57
63Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy0:04:58
64David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy0:04:59
65Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell0:05:01
66Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:05:07
67Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:05:11
68Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
69Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy0:05:12
70Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:13
71Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:29
72Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step0:05:32
73Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:05:37
74Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack0:05:38
75Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia0:05:44
76Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:05:47
77Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:54
78Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:00
79Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:06:05
80Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 10:06:07
81Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:06:20
82Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:06:28
83Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:36
84Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team0:08:18
DNSMarcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team

Split times
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia0:20:52
2Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia0:00:02
3David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:00:05
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:13
5Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:00:36
6Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia0:00:37
7Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:37
8Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:00:40
9Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:00:41
10Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell0:00:41
11Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:41
12Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:42
13Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:00:43
14Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions0:00:44
15Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions0:00:45
16Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:49
17Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:52
18Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack0:00:55
19Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:58
20Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:00:59
21Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:00:59
22Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia0:01:05
23Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step0:01:10
24Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:16
25Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 10:01:17
26Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:20
27Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack0:01:24
28Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:24
29Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:01:25
30Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:25
31Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:01:27
32Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
33George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:28
34Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:01:30
35Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:01:32
36Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:01:33
37Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:01:33
38Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team0:01:35
39Paul Mach (USA) Bissell0:01:36
40Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:39
41Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:01:42
42Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack0:01:42
43Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia0:01:43
44Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy0:01:49
45Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 10:01:54
46Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:55
47Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step0:01:56
48Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:01:56
49Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:59
50Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia0:02:00
51Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:03
52Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step0:02:04
53Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia0:02:05
54Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell0:02:08
55Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:09
56Robert Britton (Can) Bissell0:02:12
57Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:12
58Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:02:13
59Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 10:02:14
60Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia0:02:15
61Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:02:17
62Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:02:17
63Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:22
64Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:02:23
65Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:02:24
66Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 10:02:27
67Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:27
68Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy0:02:28
69David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy0:02:28
70Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell0:02:28
71Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:31
72Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia0:02:33
73Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy0:02:34
74Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:02:38
75Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack0:02:47
76Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step0:02:49
77Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:52
78Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 10:02:57
79Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:00
80Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:03:00
81Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:03:04
82Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:03:07
83Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team0:06:14

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia15pts
2Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia12
3David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions10
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack7
5Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank6
6Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia5
7Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
8Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack3
9Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis2
10Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:43:24
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:05
3Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:01:30
4Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:01:31
5Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:03:14
6David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy0:03:17
7Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:03:55
8Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:04:05
9Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:12
10Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:18
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:04:23
12Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:04:46
13Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:54

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team HTC - Columbia2:06:31
2Garmin - Transitions0:01:53
3Team RadioShack0:02:21
4Team Saxo bank0:03:51
5Rabobank0:04:45
6Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:05:53
7Cervélo Test Team0:06:37
8Bissell Pro Cycling0:06:49
9Liquigas - Doimo0:07:08
10BMC Racing Team0:08:44
11Fly V Australia0:08:57
12Quick Step0:08:58
13Team Type 10:10:31
14Jelly Belly Cycling Team0:11:06
15SpiderTech presented by Planet Energy0:11:59

General Classification after Stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia29:46:06
2David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:00:09
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:25
4Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:01:12
5Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:01:26
6Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:01:32
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:34
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions0:01:46
9Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack0:02:10
10Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:02:21
11Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia0:02:49
12Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:03:20
13Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:03:25
14Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:08
15Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia0:04:22
16Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 10:04:27
17Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 10:06:02
18George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:03
19Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy0:06:42
20Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step0:06:58
21Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:26
22Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:03
23Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:21:42
24Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:21:54
25Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell0:30:57
26Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia0:32:44
27Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:34:41
28Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:35:02
29Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:35:19
30Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo0:37:50
31Paul Mach (USA) Bissell0:39:16
32Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
33Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 10:40:39
34David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy0:41:51
35Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack0:42:01
36Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:42:55
37Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:44:21
38Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:44:22
39Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia0:47:08
40Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:48:50
41Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step0:50:08
42Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell0:50:25
43Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:51:51
44Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:55:07
45Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia0:55:25
46Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia1:00:57
47Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia1:01:36
48Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:01:38
49Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team1:04:08
50Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack1:04:38
51Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions1:05:12
52Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:08:37
53Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:10:41
54Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:11:02
55Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis1:11:04
56Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack1:12:57
57Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team1:17:14
58Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:18:05
59Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda1:18:17
60Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies1:19:46
61Robert Britton (Can) Bissell1:21:24
62Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:22:49
63Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda1:23:00
64Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 11:24:01
65Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:25:01
66Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step1:25:39
67Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell1:26:36
68Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy1:29:09
69Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step1:31:01
70Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis1:32:02
71Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions1:32:06
72Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda1:34:19
73Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell1:34:31
74Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank1:34:48
75Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team1:36:08
76Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step1:36:26
77Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:36:52
78Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia1:36:59
79Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team1:37:04
80Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team1:37:24
81Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy1:37:25
82Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step1:38:04
83Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:39:00
84Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 11:40:29

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia50pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo49
3David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions38
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack32
5Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis28
6Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia20
7Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team20
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team18
9Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team15
10Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank14
11Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions13
12Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack13
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions13
14Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team12
15Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank10
16Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
17Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 19
18Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda6
19Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step6
20Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team5
21Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia5
22Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia5
23Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis4
24Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step3
25Paul Mach (USA) Bissell3
26Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack3
27Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia3
28Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia2
29Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step2
30Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy2
31Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions1
32George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1
33Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions1
34Robert Britton (Can) Bissell1
35Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 167pts
2Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 120
3George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team19
4Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank15
5Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack15
6Paul Mach (USA) Bissell14
7Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions14
8Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack11
9Robert Britton (Can) Bissell11
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank10
11Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy10
12Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step9
13Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack9
14Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell9
15Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
16Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia7
17David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions6
18Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions5
19Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack5
20Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis5
21Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team5
22Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda5
23Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis4
24Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
25Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team3
26Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo29:47:40
2Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:01:51
3Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:20:08
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:37:42
5David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy0:40:17
6Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:50:17
7Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis1:09:30
8Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team1:15:40
9Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda1:16:43
10Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:21:15
11Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step1:24:05
12Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team1:34:34
13Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step1:36:30

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin - Transitions89:22:01
2Team RadioShack0:00:28
3Team HTC - Columbia0:02:10
4Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:34:14
5Team Type 10:45:18
6BMC Racing Team0:46:10
7Team Saxo bank0:47:45
8Liquigas - Doimo1:05:10
9Rabobank1:08:24
10Fly V Australia1:17:51
11SpiderTech presented by Planet Energy1:47:06
12Quick Step1:47:52
13Bissell Pro Cycling1:50:48
14Cervélo Test Team1:59:35
15Jelly Belly Cycling Team3:34:30

 

