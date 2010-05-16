Image 1 of 68 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) powers to a sprint win on the Amgen Tour of California's opening stage. Mark Cavendish claimed the opening stage of the Amgen Tour of California, being delivered to the line in an armchair ride from HTC-Columbia team-mate Mark Renshaw. Cavendish bested Saxo Bank's Juan Jose Haedo and BMC's Norwegian Alexander Kristoff in downtown Sacramento after 167.8km of racing.

Garmin-Transition's Robbie Hunter eased up before the line and fell to fourth place on the stage, while Fly V Australia's Jonathan Cantwell claimed fifth.

Cavendish as always gave full credit to his team for delivering him to the win, and the tribute was fitting for this stage as Mark Renshaw not only dropped him at the perfect point, but the rest of the team kept him near the front in what was a hectic final 10km.

"We took control of the race all day," Cavendish said. "There were a couple teams that helped and a couple inexperienced teams that took over, but we're experienced and we knew when we had to take control. We got swamped a couple of times [toward the finish], but all I had to do was follow Renshaw's wheel and cross the line first, really.

"If I'm delivered to the right place then I will cross the line first,” he added. “The most satisfying thing about winning is knowing I can deliver to my team-mates who did the hard work."

The victory was only the third season win for the normally prolific British rider. His last came in the Tour of Romandy where he saluted with a rude gesture and was pulled from the race by his team.

"I was going to celebrate three wins this year [with a special salute], but I couldn't do it, so I just did a normal celebration," he said. "To be honest I don't think about my celebrations too often. I switch off my emotions during the race and it all comes out as I cross the line. It might look staged, but it's always pretty impromptu."

Cavendish explained that his relative lack of results so far this year was not just due to the tooth infection he suffered earlier in the year, but also because his season's plan was tailored to have a later peak for the Tour de France and the International Cycling Union (UCI) World Championships in October.

While he said his form is coming along, the beginning to the stage was a bit more difficult than a typical "sprint stage", featuring only one classified mountains but a number of hills that were not much easier in the first half of the stage.

"The course was hard. We were all saying to each other 'this is supposed to be a sprint stage?' But I can get over the climbs if I want to, and if there's a chance you can smell the finish line, then with the help of the team you can get there.

"The pressure's off for me now, from now on we'll be looking at the GC,” he added. “Mick Rogers is on some of the best form of his life, so hopefully we'll get some more stage wins - not only from me."

Cavendish also donned the overall leader's yellow jersey thanks to the time bonus on the line.

The closing circuits claimed numerous victims due to crashes, including Quick Step's Tom Boonen. The Belgian fell in the final kilometre and was seen favoring his shoulder as he slowly got up off the ground.

Neither Cavendish nor Haedo saw any of the chaos that was unfolding behind them as the wrecks split the peloton into several pieces on the last lap.

"I was immediately behind HTC-Columbia train and was so focused on Cavendish's wheel, I didn't hear or see anything," Haedo said. The Saxo Bank sprinter was a bit disappointed to miss out on the win, but was philosophical. "Naturally the goal was to win today, not only for the stage but to take over the leader's jersey. But to beat Mark Cavendish is not as easy as it looks on TV."

Cavendish attributed the wrecks to the nervous first stage where too many riders were taking risks. "The circuit itself wasn't dangerous, it was the mayhem that was going on that was dangerous.

"There were a lot of people dive-bombing in the corners,” added Cavendish. “I knew they were going to crash because of the number of people taking risks, but I suppose in my former years I did the same thing."

For Kristoff his third place finish was not only a massive feat just to avoid crashing and get into the jersey of best young rider, but also the biggest result of his career to date.

"I've won my national championships, but this is the best result of my career, and I'm very pleased with that,” said the Norwegian. “I think my level is getting better every year. I'm not so good in the climbs, so I don't expect to keep this more than one day."

Big crowds greet first stage

The Amgen Tour of California got off to a brilliant start, as the sunshine and warm weather of May was a welcome replacement for the cold rain of last year's start in February. A huge crowd was on hand to see the peloton off from the historic mining town of Nevada City for a deceivingly difficult stage down to Sacramento.

The 128-rider peloton hardly had time to get off the start line before Quick Step's star sprinter Tom Boonen had a flat. The race crossed the 0km mark still neutral as Boonen made his way back to the bunch, the riders perhaps thanking the Belgian champion for sparing them from having to race up the steep pitch out of downtown.

The break of the day went clear after a roll-out which included white-knuckle descents through the neighboring town of Grass Valley. It wasn't until the unclassified climb of Rattlesnake Road seven miles in that four riders managed to escape the clutches of the peloton on the ascent along the narrow, tree-lined country road.

Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank), Chad Beyer (BMC), Marc De Maar (United Healthcare) and Paul Mach (Bissell) were the lucky foursome, and while they were chased for a time by William Dicknson (Jelly Belly), Scott Stewart (Team Type 1) and Jay Robert Thomson (Fly V Australia), the chasers never made the junction on the dangerous, steep descent that followed the crest.

The four leaders gained a maximum of 5:50 minutes over the undulating first 30 miles of the stage. The HTC-Columbia team did the largest share of the work to control the gap in order to bring the race down to a sprint for its speedster Mark Cavendish.

The first sprint of the day went to Tjallingii, who also took third place behind Beyer and De Maar in the second intermediate sprint, thereby putting himself into a position for the sprint jersey.

On the first sole KOM of the day, a steep, heavily spectator-lined ascent from the American River, BMC's Mach claimed the maximum points over De Maar and earned the right to don the first mountains jersey.

The four came back together on the descent and continued to work well together through ranch country, passing rolling fields dotted by horses and cows. However, with the largely downhill profile heading to Sacramento, their lead began to drop steadily.

HTC-Columbia led the peloton, aided at times by Jelly Belly, Cervelo, Spidertech and Kelly Benefit Strategies teams, but the chasers let the quartet dangle off the front until the final 10 miles, slowly eating the advantage down into seconds rather than minutes. De Maar was the last aggressor and put in an attack as the four were finally caught before the start of three two-mile long finishing, but as the peloton entered downtown Sacramento it was gruppo compatto.

While the domestic teams had brief times at the front on the closing three circuits, it was all HTC-Columbia as the group went through with 1km to go. But as the last lap commenced, Saxo Bank came over the top with Jens Voigt and Fabian Cancellara powering to try and deliver Haedo to the line.

A crash on the final lap took out Andrew Pinfold (United Healthcare-Maxxis) before HTC-Columbia re-assembled and resumed controlling the pace.

Garmin's Robbie Hunter battled elbow to elbow with Theo Bos (Cervelo), Liquigas moved up Francesco Chicchi as crashes began to splinter the field in the turns on the final circuit. Crash victims included Tom Boonen, who won a stage in Sacramento in 2008, Stuart O'Grady of Saxo Bank, Dominique Rollin of Cervelo Test Team and BMC Racing Team's George Hincapie. The four riders, plus Pinfold, all returned to their bikes and finished the race.

But the sprinters were right where they needed to be, and Mark Renshaw delivered Cavendish across the line for his first stage of the Amgen Tour.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 4:04:46 2 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 4 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions 5 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia 6 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 7 Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 8 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 9 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 10 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 13 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 14 Martin Gilbert (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 15 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 16 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 17 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 18 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 19 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 20 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia 21 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 22 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 23 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 24 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 25 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 26 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 27 Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell 28 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 29 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions 30 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions 31 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions 32 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 33 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 34 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 35 Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 36 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 37 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 38 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 39 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 40 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 41 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 43 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 44 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 45 Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack 46 Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 47 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 48 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 49 Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 50 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 51 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 52 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 53 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 54 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 55 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 56 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 57 Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 58 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 59 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 60 Robert Britton (Can) Bissell 61 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 62 Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 63 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 64 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 65 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 66 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 67 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 68 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 69 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 70 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 71 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 72 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 73 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 74 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 75 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 76 Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 77 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 78 Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 79 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 80 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 81 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 82 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 83 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 84 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell 85 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 86 Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 87 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell 88 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step 89 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team 90 Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 91 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team 92 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 93 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 94 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 95 Cody O'Reilly (USA) Bissell 96 Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 97 Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 98 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 99 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 100 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 101 Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell 102 Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack 103 David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 104 Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 105 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 106 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 107 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 108 Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 109 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 110 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 111 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 112 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 113 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 114 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 115 Matthew Crane (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 116 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 117 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 0:02:38 118 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 119 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 120 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 121 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 122 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 123 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 124 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 125 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 126 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 127 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis DNF Jonathan Chodroff (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda

Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell 6 pts 2 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 5 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 4 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 5 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell 3 3 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 3 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team HTC-Columbia 12:14:18 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Fly V Australia 4 Liquigas-Doimo 5 SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 6 Garmin-Transitions 7 Quick Step 8 Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Team Saxo Bank 10 Team Radioshack 11 Team Type 1 12 Kelly Benefit Strategies 13 Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 14 Bissell 15 Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 16 Cervelo Test Team

General Classification after Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 4:04:36 2 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:04 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 4 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 0:00:07 6 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell 0:00:08 8 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:10 9 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia 10 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 11 Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 12 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 13 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 14 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 16 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 17 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 18 Martin Gilbert (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 19 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 20 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 21 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 22 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 23 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 24 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia 25 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 26 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 27 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 28 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 29 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 30 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 31 Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell 32 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 33 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions 34 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions 35 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions 36 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 37 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 38 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 39 Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 40 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 41 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 42 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 43 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 44 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 45 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 46 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 47 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 48 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 49 Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack 50 Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 51 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 52 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 53 Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 54 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 55 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 56 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 57 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 58 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 59 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 60 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 61 Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 62 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 63 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 64 Robert Britton (Can) Bissell 65 Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 66 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 67 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 68 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 69 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 70 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 71 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 72 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 73 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 74 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 75 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 76 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 77 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 78 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 79 Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 80 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 81 Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 82 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 83 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 84 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 85 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 86 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 87 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 88 Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 89 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell 90 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step 91 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team 92 Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 93 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team 94 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 95 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 96 Cody O'Reilly (USA) Bissell 97 Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 98 Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 99 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 100 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 101 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 102 Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell 103 Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack 104 David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 105 Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 106 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 107 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 108 Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 109 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 110 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 111 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 112 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 113 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 114 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 115 Matthew Crane (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 116 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 117 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 118 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 119 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 120 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 121 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 122 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 123 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 124 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 125 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 126 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 127 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 0:02:48

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell 6 pts 2 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 5 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 4 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 5 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 15 pts 2 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 12 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 10 4 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions 7 5 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 6 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia 6 7 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 8 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 9 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 4 10 Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 4 11 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell 3 12 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 3 13 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 2 14 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1