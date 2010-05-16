Trending

Cavendish wins California opener

Boonen crashes in sprint finish

Image 1 of 68

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) powers to a sprint win on the Amgen Tour of California's opening stage.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) powers to a sprint win on the Amgen Tour of California's opening stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 68

Theo Bos (Cervélo TestTeam)

Theo Bos (Cervélo TestTeam)
(Image credit: Jim Quaschnick Jr)
Image 3 of 68

Matthew Wilson (Garmin-Transitions)

Matthew Wilson (Garmin-Transitions)
(Image credit: Jim Quaschnick Jr)
Image 4 of 68

Chad Beyer (BMC Racing Team) and Marc De Maar (United Healthcare)

Chad Beyer (BMC Racing Team) and Marc De Maar (United Healthcare)
(Image credit: Jim Quaschnick Jr)
Image 5 of 68

Paul Mach (Bissell) leads Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank), Chad Beyer (BMC) and Marc De Maar (United Healthcare)

Paul Mach (Bissell) leads Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank), Chad Beyer (BMC) and Marc De Maar (United Healthcare)
(Image credit: Jim Quaschnick Jr)
Image 6 of 68

The colour of the California peloton

The colour of the California peloton
(Image credit: Jim Quaschnick Jr)
Image 7 of 68

HTC-Columbia take control of the peloton on stage one of the Amgen Tour of California

HTC-Columbia take control of the peloton on stage one of the Amgen Tour of California
(Image credit: Jim Quaschnick Jr)
Image 8 of 68

Fast food in California

Fast food in California
(Image credit: Jim Quaschnick Jr)
Image 9 of 68

Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Columbia) follows a Jelly Belly rider on stage one

Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Columbia) follows a Jelly Belly rider on stage one
(Image credit: Jim Quaschnick Jr)
Image 10 of 68

Quick Step are one of the international squads to send a strong roster to California

Quick Step are one of the international squads to send a strong roster to California
(Image credit: Jim Quaschnick Jr)
Image 11 of 68

The Kelly Benefits crew descend

The Kelly Benefits crew descend
(Image credit: Jim Quaschnick Jr)
Image 12 of 68

Saxo Bank stay together during the first stage

Saxo Bank stay together during the first stage
(Image credit: Jim Quaschnick Jr)
Image 13 of 68

Heinrich Haussler (Cervélo TestTeam) is back in action in California

Heinrich Haussler (Cervélo TestTeam) is back in action in California
(Image credit: Jim Quaschnick Jr)
Image 14 of 68

Saxo Bank stars Stuart O'Grady (l) and Fabain Cancellara meet fans before the start.

Saxo Bank stars Stuart O'Grady (l) and Fabain Cancellara meet fans before the start.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 15 of 68

Belgian star Tom Boonen is interviewed before the start.

Belgian star Tom Boonen is interviewed before the start.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 16 of 68

Lance Armstrong signs autographs before the start.

Lance Armstrong signs autographs before the start.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 17 of 68

There was plenty of excitement at the start.

There was plenty of excitement at the start.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 18 of 68

The field gets the 2010 Amgen Tour of California underway.

The field gets the 2010 Amgen Tour of California underway.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 19 of 68

Lance Armstrong rides behind RadioShack teammate Janez Brajkovic.

Lance Armstrong rides behind RadioShack teammate Janez Brajkovic.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 20 of 68

Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) was a contender for the win today.

Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) was a contender for the win today.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 21 of 68

Eventual stage winner Mark Cavendish bides his time in the bunch.

Eventual stage winner Mark Cavendish bides his time in the bunch.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 22 of 68

Four-time champion Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) rides mid-pack.

Four-time champion Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) rides mid-pack.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 23 of 68

Bert Grabsch (HTC-Columbia) assumed his normal position at the front, towing the bunch.

Bert Grabsch (HTC-Columbia) assumed his normal position at the front, towing the bunch.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 24 of 68

Bissell's Paul Mach in the mountains jersey after stage one.

Bissell's Paul Mach in the mountains jersey after stage one.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 25 of 68

HTC-Columbia's Mark Cavendish on the top step of the podium after stage one, with Juan Jose Haedo (l) and Alexander Kristoff (r).

HTC-Columbia's Mark Cavendish on the top step of the podium after stage one, with Juan Jose Haedo (l) and Alexander Kristoff (r).
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 26 of 68

Levi Leipheimer signs autographs after sign-in at start of stage 1 in Nevada City.

Levi Leipheimer signs autographs after sign-in at start of stage 1 in Nevada City.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 27 of 68

The Team RadioShack bus guarded by Nevada City Police.

The Team RadioShack bus guarded by Nevada City Police.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 28 of 68

Lance Armstrong

Lance Armstrong
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 29 of 68

All Team Radio Shack riders ride in honor of a new Unity Campaign honoree each day. Lance Armstrong

All Team Radio Shack riders ride in honor of a new Unity Campaign honoree each day. Lance Armstrong
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 30 of 68

Crowds in Nevada City swamped the team parking area.

Crowds in Nevada City swamped the team parking area.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 31 of 68

Mark Cavendish, JJ Haedo (left) and Alexander Kristoff were the top three on stage one.

Mark Cavendish, JJ Haedo (left) and Alexander Kristoff were the top three on stage one.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 32 of 68

Lars Bak (HTC-Columbia) decides it

Lars Bak (HTC-Columbia) decides it
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 68

JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank) cruises along in the bunch before his second place finish today.

JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank) cruises along in the bunch before his second place finish today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 34 of 68

Dominique Rollin (Cervelo) was hoping for a good sprint today but got caught up in the crash.

Dominique Rollin (Cervelo) was hoping for a good sprint today but got caught up in the crash.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 35 of 68

Andy Schleck, Lance Armstrong, and Levi Leipheimer (L-R) at the call-up in Nevada City.

Andy Schleck, Lance Armstrong, and Levi Leipheimer (L-R) at the call-up in Nevada City.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 36 of 68

Levi Leipheimer (Team RadioShack) in a contemplative moment before start.

Levi Leipheimer (Team RadioShack) in a contemplative moment before start.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 37 of 68

The second sprint of stage one in Auburn was closely won by Chad Beyer (BMC Racing Team), Marc De Maar (United Healthcare-Maxxis) and Paul Mach (Bissell).

The second sprint of stage one in Auburn was closely won by Chad Beyer (BMC Racing Team), Marc De Maar (United Healthcare-Maxxis) and Paul Mach (Bissell).
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 38 of 68

Lars Bak (HTC-Columbia) leads the peloton on the first finishing circuit in Sacramento.

Lars Bak (HTC-Columbia) leads the peloton on the first finishing circuit in Sacramento.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 39 of 68

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) wins the sprint in Sacramento over JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank).

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) wins the sprint in Sacramento over JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank).
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 40 of 68

Jersey winners in stage one (L-R): KOM - Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling); Best Young Rider - Alexander Kristoff (BMC Racing Team); Leader and Sprint - Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia); Most Courageous - Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank).

Jersey winners in stage one (L-R): KOM - Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling); Best Young Rider - Alexander Kristoff (BMC Racing Team); Leader and Sprint - Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia); Most Courageous - Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank).
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 41 of 68

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) is the owner of two jerseys.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) is the owner of two jerseys.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 42 of 68

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 43 of 68

Lance Armstrong, center, starts the 2010 Amgen Tour of California, flanked by Andy Schleck (left) and Fabian Cancellara (right).

Lance Armstrong, center, starts the 2010 Amgen Tour of California, flanked by Andy Schleck (left) and Fabian Cancellara (right).
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 44 of 68

Riders start stage one of the fifth Amgen Tour of California in Nevada City.

Riders start stage one of the fifth Amgen Tour of California in Nevada City.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 45 of 68

Andy Schleck, Lance Armstrong, Levi Leipheimer and Fabian Cancellara (L-R) at start line in Nevada City.

Andy Schleck, Lance Armstrong, Levi Leipheimer and Fabian Cancellara (L-R) at start line in Nevada City.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 46 of 68

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) taking care of a little itch around the collar.

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) taking care of a little itch around the collar.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 47 of 68

The break rolls along through the grassy countryside heading into Sacramento.

The break rolls along through the grassy countryside heading into Sacramento.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 48 of 68

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) stays just back in tucked out of the wind.

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) stays just back in tucked out of the wind.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 49 of 68

Team HTC-Columbia sets things up for the sprint with one lap to go.

Team HTC-Columbia sets things up for the sprint with one lap to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 50 of 68

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Franchesco Chicchi (Liquigas) roll out towards the start line.

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Franchesco Chicchi (Liquigas) roll out towards the start line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 51 of 68

Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) comes to the front to pull in the break.

Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) comes to the front to pull in the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 52 of 68

Chris Horner (Radioshack) and team-mate Janez Brajkovic ride next to each other during stage 1.

Chris Horner (Radioshack) and team-mate Janez Brajkovic ride next to each other during stage 1.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 53 of 68

Michael Freedman (Jelly Belly) and fellow sprinter Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) looking tense with anticipation for the finish.

Michael Freedman (Jelly Belly) and fellow sprinter Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) looking tense with anticipation for the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 54 of 68

The break takes some time for snacks along the way.

The break takes some time for snacks along the way.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 55 of 68

Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank) sitting on the front of the bunch.

Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank) sitting on the front of the bunch.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 56 of 68

The break kept the pace high through the tight country roads.

The break kept the pace high through the tight country roads.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 57 of 68

Stuart O'Grady (Saxo Bank) cruising along back in the bunch.

Stuart O'Grady (Saxo Bank) cruising along back in the bunch.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 58 of 68

George Hincapie (BMC) looks pretty happy to be racing stateside in the stars and stripes.

George Hincapie (BMC) looks pretty happy to be racing stateside in the stars and stripes.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 59 of 68

Jelly Belly gets to the front to take some time out of the break.

Jelly Belly gets to the front to take some time out of the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 60 of 68

The group continues on into the gorge and down past the river.

The group continues on into the gorge and down past the river.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 61 of 68

Riders cross a massive bridge across a deep gorge just outside of Andersonville.

Riders cross a massive bridge across a deep gorge just outside of Andersonville.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 62 of 68

Jose Luis Rubiera (Radioshack) has a water bottle tucked in their somewhere.

Jose Luis Rubiera (Radioshack) has a water bottle tucked in their somewhere.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 63 of 68

Garmin-Transitions does a little bit of bike maintenance out on the road.

Garmin-Transitions does a little bit of bike maintenance out on the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 64 of 68

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 65 of 68

Sacramento's finest were on hand to make sure the Sunday crowds were behaving.

Sacramento's finest were on hand to make sure the Sunday crowds were behaving.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 66 of 68

Crowds packed the streets of Sacramento for day one of the Amgen Tour of California.

Crowds packed the streets of Sacramento for day one of the Amgen Tour of California.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 67 of 68

With one circuit to go, HTC-Columbia put on a lead-out clinic for Mark Cavendish.

With one circuit to go, HTC-Columbia put on a lead-out clinic for Mark Cavendish.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 68 of 68

Mark Cavendish (HTC Columbia) gets back to his winning ways at California's capital building.

Mark Cavendish (HTC Columbia) gets back to his winning ways at California's capital building.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)

Mark Cavendish claimed the opening stage of the Amgen Tour of California, being delivered to the line in an armchair ride from HTC-Columbia team-mate Mark Renshaw. Cavendish bested Saxo Bank's Juan Jose Haedo and BMC's Norwegian Alexander Kristoff in downtown Sacramento after 167.8km of racing. 

Garmin-Transition's Robbie Hunter eased up before the line and fell to fourth place on the stage, while Fly V Australia's Jonathan Cantwell claimed fifth.

Cavendish as always gave full credit to his team for delivering him to the win, and the tribute was fitting for this stage as Mark Renshaw not only dropped him at the perfect point, but the rest of the team kept him near the front in what was a hectic final 10km.

"We took control of the race all day," Cavendish said. "There were a couple teams that helped and a couple inexperienced teams that took over, but we're experienced and we knew when we had to take control. We got swamped a couple of times [toward the finish], but all I had to do was follow Renshaw's wheel and cross the line first, really.

"If I'm delivered to the right place then I will cross the line first,” he added. “The most satisfying thing about winning is knowing I can deliver to my team-mates who did the hard work."

The victory was only the third season win for the normally prolific British rider. His last came in the Tour of Romandy where he saluted with a rude gesture and was pulled from the race by his team.

"I was going to celebrate three wins this year [with a special salute], but I couldn't do it, so I just did a normal celebration," he said. "To be honest I don't think about my celebrations too often. I switch off my emotions during the race and it all comes out as I cross the line. It might look staged, but it's always pretty impromptu."

Cavendish explained that his relative lack of results so far this year was not just due to the tooth infection he suffered earlier in the year, but also because his season's plan was tailored to have a later peak for the Tour de France and the International Cycling Union (UCI) World Championships in October.

While he said his form is coming along, the beginning to the stage was a bit more difficult than a typical "sprint stage", featuring only one classified mountains but a number of hills that were not much easier in the first half of the stage.

"The course was hard. We were all saying to each other 'this is supposed to be a sprint stage?' But I can get over the climbs if I want to, and if there's a chance you can smell the finish line, then with the help of the team you can get there.

"The pressure's off for me now, from now on we'll be looking at the GC,” he added. “Mick Rogers is on some of the best form of his life, so hopefully we'll get some more stage wins - not only from me."

Cavendish also donned the overall leader's yellow jersey thanks to the time bonus on the line.

The closing circuits claimed numerous victims due to crashes, including Quick Step's Tom Boonen. The Belgian fell in the final kilometre and was seen favoring his shoulder as he slowly got up off the ground.

Neither Cavendish nor Haedo saw any of the chaos that was unfolding behind them as the wrecks split the peloton into several pieces on the last lap.

"I was immediately behind HTC-Columbia train and was so focused on Cavendish's wheel, I didn't hear or see anything," Haedo said. The Saxo Bank sprinter was a bit disappointed to miss out on the win, but was philosophical. "Naturally the goal was to win today, not only for the stage but to take over the leader's jersey. But to beat Mark Cavendish is not as easy as it looks on TV."

Cavendish attributed the wrecks to the nervous first stage where too many riders were taking risks. "The circuit itself wasn't dangerous, it was the mayhem that was going on that was dangerous.

"There were a lot of people dive-bombing in the corners,” added Cavendish. “I knew they were going to crash because of the number of people taking risks, but I suppose in my former years I did the same thing."

For Kristoff his third place finish was not only a massive feat just to avoid crashing and get into the jersey of best young rider, but also the biggest result of his career to date.

"I've won my national championships, but this is the best result of my career, and I'm very pleased with that,” said the Norwegian. “I think my level is getting better every year. I'm not so good in the climbs, so I don't expect to keep this more than one day."

Big crowds greet first stage

The Amgen Tour of California got off to a brilliant start, as the sunshine and warm weather of May was a welcome replacement for the cold rain of last year's start in February. A huge crowd was on hand to see the peloton off from the historic mining town of Nevada City for a deceivingly difficult stage down to Sacramento.

The 128-rider peloton hardly had time to get off the start line before Quick Step's star sprinter Tom Boonen had a flat. The race crossed the 0km mark still neutral as Boonen made his way back to the bunch, the riders perhaps thanking the Belgian champion for sparing them from having to race up the steep pitch out of downtown.

The break of the day went clear after a roll-out which included white-knuckle descents through the neighboring town of Grass Valley. It wasn't until the unclassified climb of Rattlesnake Road seven miles in that four riders managed to escape the clutches of the peloton on the ascent along the narrow, tree-lined country road.

Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank), Chad Beyer (BMC), Marc De Maar (United Healthcare) and Paul Mach (Bissell) were the lucky foursome, and while they were chased for a time by William Dicknson (Jelly Belly), Scott Stewart (Team Type 1) and Jay Robert Thomson (Fly V Australia), the chasers never made the junction on the dangerous, steep descent that followed the crest.

The four leaders gained a maximum of 5:50 minutes over the undulating first 30 miles of the stage. The HTC-Columbia team did the largest share of the work to control the gap in order to bring the race down to a sprint for its speedster Mark Cavendish.

The first sprint of the day went to Tjallingii, who also took third place behind Beyer and De Maar in the second intermediate sprint, thereby putting himself into a position for the sprint jersey.

On the first sole KOM of the day, a steep, heavily spectator-lined ascent from the American River, BMC's Mach claimed the maximum points over De Maar and earned the right to don the first mountains jersey.

The four came back together on the descent and continued to work well together through ranch country, passing rolling fields dotted by horses and cows. However, with the largely downhill profile heading to Sacramento, their lead began to drop steadily.

HTC-Columbia led the peloton, aided at times by Jelly Belly, Cervelo, Spidertech and Kelly Benefit Strategies teams, but the chasers let the quartet dangle off the front until the final 10 miles, slowly eating the advantage down into seconds rather than minutes. De Maar was the last aggressor and put in an attack as the four were finally caught before the start of three two-mile long finishing, but as the peloton entered downtown Sacramento it was gruppo compatto.

While the domestic teams had brief times at the front on the closing three circuits, it was all HTC-Columbia as the group went through with 1km to go. But as the last lap commenced, Saxo Bank came over the top with Jens Voigt and Fabian Cancellara powering to try and deliver Haedo to the line.

A crash on the final lap took out Andrew Pinfold (United Healthcare-Maxxis) before HTC-Columbia re-assembled and resumed controlling the pace.

Garmin's Robbie Hunter battled elbow to elbow with Theo Bos (Cervelo), Liquigas moved up Francesco Chicchi as crashes began to splinter the field in the turns on the final circuit. Crash victims included Tom Boonen, who won a stage in Sacramento in 2008, Stuart O'Grady of Saxo Bank, Dominique Rollin of Cervelo Test Team and BMC Racing Team's George Hincapie. The four riders, plus Pinfold, all returned to their bikes and finished the race.

But the sprinters were right where they needed to be, and Mark Renshaw delivered Cavendish across the line for his first stage of the Amgen Tour.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia4:04:46
2Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
4Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
5Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
6Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
7Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
8Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
9Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
10Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
11Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
12Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
13Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
14Martin Gilbert (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
15Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
16Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
17Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
18Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
19Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
20Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia
21Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
22Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
23Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
24Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
25Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
26Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
27Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell
28Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
29Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
30Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
31Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions
32Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
33Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
34Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
35Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
36Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
37Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
38Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
39David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
40Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
41Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
42Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
43Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
44Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
45Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
46Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
47Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
48Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
49Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
50Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
51Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
52Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
53Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
54Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
55Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
56Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
57Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
58Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
59Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
60Robert Britton (Can) Bissell
61Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
62Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
63Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
64Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
65Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1
66Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
67Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
68Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
69Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
70Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
71Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
72Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
73Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
74Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
75Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
76Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
77Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
78Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
79Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
80Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
81Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
82Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
83Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
84Paul Mach (USA) Bissell
85Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
86Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
87Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell
88Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
89Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
90Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
91Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
92Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
93Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
94Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
95Cody O'Reilly (USA) Bissell
96Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
97Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
98Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
99Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
100Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
101Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell
102Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack
103David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
104Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
105Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
106Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
107Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
108Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
109Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
110Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
111Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
112David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
113Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
114Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
115Matthew Crane (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
116George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
117Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack0:02:38
118William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
119Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
120Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
121Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
122Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
123Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
124Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
125Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
126Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
127Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
DNFJonathan Chodroff (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda

Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Mach (USA) Bissell6pts
2Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis5
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
4Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team3
5Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5pts
2Paul Mach (USA) Bissell3
3Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis3
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team HTC-Columbia12:14:18
2BMC Racing Team
3Fly V Australia
4Liquigas-Doimo
5SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
6Garmin-Transitions
7Quick Step
8Rabobank Cycling Team
9Team Saxo Bank
10Team Radioshack
11Team Type 1
12Kelly Benefit Strategies
13Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
14Bissell
15Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
16Cervelo Test Team

General Classification after Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia4:04:36
2Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:00:04
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
4Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:00:07
6Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
7Paul Mach (USA) Bissell0:00:08
8Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions0:00:10
9Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
10Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
11Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
12Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
13Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
14Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
16Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
17Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
18Martin Gilbert (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
19Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
20Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
21Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
22Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
23Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
24Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia
25Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
26Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
27Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
28Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
29Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
30Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
31Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell
32Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
33Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
34Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
35Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions
36Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
37Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
38Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
39Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
40Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
41Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
42Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
43David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
44Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
45Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
46Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
47Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
48Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
49Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
50Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
51Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
52Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
53Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
54Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
55Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
56Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
57Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
58Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
59Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
60Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
61Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
62Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
63Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
64Robert Britton (Can) Bissell
65Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
66Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
67Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
68Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1
69Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
70Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
71Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
72Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
73Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
74Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
75Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
76Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
77Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
78Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
79Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
80Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
81Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
82Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
83Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
84Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
85Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
86Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
87Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
88Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
89Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell
90Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
91Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
92Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
93Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
94Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
95Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
96Cody O'Reilly (USA) Bissell
97Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
98Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
99Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
100Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
101Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
102Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell
103Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack
104David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
105Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
106Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
107Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
108Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
109Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
110Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
111Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
112David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
113Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
114Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
115Matthew Crane (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
116George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
117William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
118Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
119Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
120Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
121Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
122Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
123Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
124Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
125Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
126Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
127Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack0:02:48

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Mach (USA) Bissell6pts
2Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis5
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
4Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team3
5Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia15pts
2Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank12
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team10
4Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions7
5Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
6Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia6
7Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team5
8Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
9Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis4
10Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy4
11Paul Mach (USA) Bissell3
12Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step3
13Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step2
14Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team HTC-Columbia12:14:18
2BMC Racing Team
3Fly V Australia
4Liquigas-Doimo
5SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
6Garmin-Transitions
7Quick Step
8Rabobank Cycling Team
9Team Saxo Bank
10Team Radioshack
11Team Type 1
12Kelly Benefit Strategies
13Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
14Bissell
15Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
16Cervelo Test Team

Latest on Cyclingnews