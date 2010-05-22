Image 1 of 55 Now seems like a good time to keep the mind on the job and not look down, which isn't a problem for these guys as they're in the middle of a dog-fight on wheels. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 55 HTC-Columbia leads as the peloton goes through Cajon Pass. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 55 Our photographer just wanted to show off that his ride is quicker than the professional's bikes. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 55 The peloton enjoys one of the few descents it traveled on stage six. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 55 There was little horsing about to speak of on today's important stage (Sorry, but it had to be said). (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 55 George Hincapie (BMC) gets some gentle kisses after donning the most aggressive rider jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 55 Anyone seen a big bear around here? HTC-Columbia control the pace back in the peloton on the way to Big Bear. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 55 Australia's Matthew Wilson (Garmin-Transitions) makes a dash to join the solo break-away rider. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 55 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) takes his second stage win in California. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 55 Stage winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) stands on top of the podium, with Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) and Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) by his side. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 55 Get use to it boys, there’s plenty of this stuff ahead of you today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 55 George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team) worked hard out front all day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 55 Peter Stetina (Garmin-Transitions) worked hard throughout the day, while minding the white jersey for the best young rider. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 55 Jakob Fuglsang (Team Saxo Bank) was strong, until he blew up and lost 14:30 minutes with team-mate Andy Schleck. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 55 Andy Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) showed off his national champion jersey at both ends of the field today: starting way out front, finishing way out back. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 55 Radioshack's Jason McCartney did his share of the work to try and make the break survive. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 55 The action was hot but Australia's Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) remained cool throughout the stage and kept his leader's jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 55 Marc de Maar shows a different type of Dutch courage, as the UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis rider tries to go solo. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 55 Can I interest you in a splash of wine, boys? (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 20 of 55 Johnnie Telapia lives just down the road from the finish in a mountain hamlet called Running Springs. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 21 of 55 Though American sports radio does not often cover cycling, this Palm Spring radio station sent radio personality Jules Buehler up for the day. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 22 of 55 Eugen Bonthuys is South African, lives in the Cayman Islands, and flew to the Tour of California to chalk his support for Garmin-Transitions. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 23 of 55 Ken Randall makes his point. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 24 of 55 All he would say is that his name is "Dirty Biker." (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 25 of 55 This gorilla is always ready to hydrate. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 26 of 55 Michael Kacsmaryk rode his Suzuki up into the mountains for the day. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 27 of 55 Herbert Juarez is from Guatemala, is crazy about cycling, and his dog Dillinger understands both Spanish and English. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 28 of 55 Liquigas-Doimo's Peter Sagan is green in more ways than one. But damn, he's good. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 55 Nothing like a chasing gorilla to up one's pace. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 30 of 55 El Salvadorian fan Douglas Amaya. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 31 of 55 Staying hydrated old-school style on the way up to Big Bear. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 32 of 55 Some fans passed the time playing Hacky Sack. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 33 of 55 A trailing group rolls through mile 121 with the finish on their mind. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 34 of 55 The shattered field rolls through. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 35 of 55 HTC-Columbia worked like clockwork on stage six to protect its overall leader Michael Rogers. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 36 of 55 US champion George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team) checks the lead group's margin during the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 37 of 55 Fly V Australia threw two of its men off the front to chase down the break, but the gates had already closed. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 38 of 55 Wrong strategy: Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies) lost the mountains jersey today, after missing out on the pile of points that went to the lead group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 39 of 55 What's up doc? Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Team Radioshack) seeks some medical attention. Rubiera made it through the stage despite being worse for wear after yesterday's crashes. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 40 of 55 Cervelo TestTeam didn't have the best day, losing its top sprinter, but it did go close to winning the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 41 of 55 Radioshack did its best to ensure the peloton went from what's pictured, to a much smaller bunch. It hit out constantly to drive the pace up and shed riders from the rear. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 42 of 55 Janez Brajkovic (Team Radioshack) repeatedly attacked the peloton to force the pace higher. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 43 of 55 HTC-Columbia worked as a wll drilled unit on the important stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 44 of 55 Nothing like going for a bit of a pedal up in the clouds. Looking back towards LA from Angeles Crest Hwy. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 45 of 55 The stage probably didn't work out as well as Levi Leipheimer (Team Radioshack) was hoping for, but it was by no means a bad stage for the defending champion. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 46 of 55 Brothers Chris and Oscar Guillamondegai; though Oscar is a surgeon, he dismisses that achievement compared to growing a mustache in support of Garmin-Transitions' Steven Cozza: "I've waited my whole life for this moment." (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 47 of 55 Garmin-Transitions' Thomas Danielson shows the signs of a big day in the saddle. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 48 of 55 Peter Stetina (Garmin-Transitions) keeping the white jersey warm for Sagan (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini) Image 49 of 55 Riders sign on at the start (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini) Image 50 of 55 Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini) Image 51 of 55 Levi Leipheimer facing questions (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini) Image 52 of 55 US national champion George Hincapie (BMC) (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini) Image 53 of 55 Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini) Image 54 of 55 Fans at the start of the stage (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini) Image 55 of 55 It must be something in the atmosphere (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini)

Liquigas-Doimo's Peter Sagan claimed his second consecutive stage win of the Amgen Tour of California, proving himself once again to be the fastest sprinter of the race as well as one of the few men able to stay with the climbers when it matters most. His victory, the third consecutive win for his Italian team, gave Sagan a time bonus that moved him up into third place overall.

After seven classified climbs, 217.7km and many thousands of feet of vertical ascents, Sagan topped UnitedHealtcare-Maxxis' Rory Sutherland and yellow jersey Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) in the literally breathtaking sprint at 7,000 feet.

"I'm very happy - I already had one win, but to add another - I'm really happy," said Sagan, speaking in Italian through a translator. "It's never easy to win, even against climbers. You never take it for granted, but I know I'm pretty fast from a small group."

He pulled himself ahead of Radioshack's Levi Leipheimer on the general classification, but played down his abilities in the test of truth. "My time trial abilities in a longer time trial like this are not quite honed yet. I'll take it day by day and see tomorrow," he said.

His previous four victories in his neo-professional season have surely proven Sagan as a rider not just for the future, but of the present. But the Slovakian said he is still aiming to improve and looking for good performances at the Tour de Suisse next month.

Leipheimer stayed in close contact with his general classification rivals, taking fourth in the sprint from a select group of contenders and their key helpers.

Rogers eked out four seconds over David Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) with the time bonus for third place, and now heads into the Los Angeles time trial with a razor thin edge over two of the world's best time trialists.

"Sagan showed his class by winning two stages including the queen stage," said Rogers. "I saw him there at the top of the last climb and started concentrating on second. A guy that's as fast as him in the finish is always hard to beat.

"The last 800m were pretty tough, it was kind of a headwind and uphill," Rogers said. "After 14,000 of vertical gain on the stage and six hours on the course, I found myself on the front. I didn't want to go too early because if you go too early all it takes is one guy from behind. I kind of waited until 300m and Peter opened his sprint."

Sagan added to his lead in the points classification as well as padding his advantage in the best young rider competition, where he leads over Garmin-Transition's Peter Stetina.

De Maar de man for UnitedHealthcare



Sutherland made the biggest gains on the general classification with his second place finish of the day. His team-mate Marc De Maar sits in sixth after rolling in with the lead group.

But the story of De Maar doesn't end there, as his solo attack in the final 25km put the yellow jersey under pressure. The Pair are the best placed of the Continental riders in the race, and Sutherland indicated it isn't a fluke that he and his team-mate are in such a good position.

"I think just because you've raced domestically doesn't mean you can't do well,” he said. “It's been proven enough if you try and keep trying and you put yourself in a position to do it you will get fantastic opportunities to do well or win stages.

"Our sponsors don't put in as much as the ProTour teams', but it doesn't mean we care any less,” he added. “To be able to get up in there again - although not quite in first place again - is fantastic and bodes well for racing in the US."

Sutherland thanked De Maar for potentially sacrificing his good position to help Sutherland on the finish of the stage. "I'm lucky to have a fantastic team-mate willing to kill himself for 20km knowing he won't make it to the line,” said Sutherland. “He took a lot of stress off me. HTC, Garmin and Radioshack were watching each other and probably forgot Marc was fifth on GC. It gave me a perfect run in - I knew which wheel I had to be on, but I just couldn't come off it."

De Maar, one of the revelations of the race, said he felt good throughout the day and really wanted the stage win. "I wasn't thinking so much about the overall,” he said. “I felt so good on the climb today so I thought that would be a good opportunity to take a stage win here.

"It was a really good day for our team. Rory and I are riding well and both closer in the overall."

Despite the strong performances of the Unitedhealthcare duo, Rogers later said he knew well where De Maar was on general classification and was never threatened by the move. "I put two guys on the front and didn't let it go out too far. That's the big advantage of having a few team-mates there to close the gaps. Teejay and Tony did a great job."

The team also had to match numerous attacks from Radioshack and Garmin-Transitions in the finale, but Rogers was satisfied with how the day turned out. "We had the jersey pretty much under control,” he said. “Garmin threw everything they had at us, Radioshack the same. But we took everything that they threw at us and still have the jersey."

Taming the big bear

The Amgen Tour of California's queen stage to Big Bear Lake turned out to be not so much a test of pure strength for the general classification leaders but one of tactics and team depth. Despite several attacks from the teammates of the top riders on general classification, the favorites themselves bided their time and kept an elite group together to the finish at Big Bear Lake.

Leaving from Palmdale for the 217.7km sixth stage staring straight into the face of seven classified climbs, the overall battle fell first to the teams shut out of the top steps of the leader board. George Hincapie (BMC) and Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank) put the yellow jersey of Rogers under threat by slipping into the eight-man move of the day just 29 kilometres into the race.

Team Radioshack protected its general classification position by placing Jason McCartney in the move as a passenger, while Fuglsang had team-mate Andy Schleck in there, not a threat overall at 18:38 minutes back, but certainly keen to look for a stage win if the opportunity came.

Other riders in the move were Matthew Wilson (Garmin-Transitions) as a passenger, Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) and former mountains leader Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) who was clearly keen to regain the red and yellow top. Joining late was Stef Clement (Rabobank Cycling Team), making a total of eight riders clear for the vast majority of the day.

Rabou was not challenged for the KOM points on the day, and clinched the title by almost taking the maximum 48 points, being denied a single point on the first category 4 ascent by Wilson.

The leaders worked well together, putting Hincapie into the virtual lead after the second mountain sprint 45 kilometres in. Barredo dropped anchor on the long category 2 ascent to Cloudburst summit, making him the first man to leave the lead group. Despite losing the Quick Step man, the lead group's advantage would balloon to a maximum of 6:40 minutes before the halfway point of the stage, heading up the fifth climb to Blue Ridge Summit.

Behind, HTC-Columbia was in full control of the pace making, setting a steady tempo and levelling the leader's gap around six minutes, where it stayed for quite some time.

Schleck took out the first sprint of the day in Wrightwood before the leaders began the long descent to the Cajon Pass, where strong cross winds began to punish the peloton.

The Radioshack team came to the front of the peloton and caused a split on the sixth and penultimate KOM of the day, with a select group of 20 riders and all the main overall contenders leaving the rest of the bunch behind on the steep climb toward Crestline.

Up ahead Schleck took out the second sprint over McCartney and Wilson on the painful uphill dig to the line. Just after the sprint Hincapie attacked his breakaway companion knowing the chase was surging behind, having managed to close the gap down to the four minute mark over the top.

As the final climb took its toll on the leaders, the gap fell below four minutes as the Garmin team started to contribute more to the pace making.

Schleck proved once again the absence of the form we've come to expect from the Luxembourger, as he was dropped from the lead group with 44.8 km remaining. His Saxo Bank team-mate Fuglsang was the next victim of the lead group, after McCartney put in a solid attack that only Hincapie and Wilson could follow.

McCartney's attack came after RadioShack teammates Janez Brajkovic and Chris Horner tried brazen attempts to break up the peloton behind.

The break's margin had shrunk to as little as 1:30 minutes after the unrest in the peloton, however it eased back out to nearly two minutes as the riders approached the 30 km remaining mark.

Brajkovic launched another fierce attack with 28 kilometres remaining, which signaled the start of an aggressive finish to the race. The move was covered by HTC-Columbia duo Tony Martin and Tejay Van Garderen and Tom Danielson while Danielson's Garmin-Transitions team-mates worked to drag the move back.

The surge in pace proved too much for Saxo Bank's Schleck and Fuglsang, with the pair dropped from the peloton as the four attackers were brought back into the fold. Ryder Hesjedal launched a counter attack as Brajkovic's move was caught, which was followed by Horner.

The activity in the peloton damaged the original breakaway's hope of staying away, with the margin to McCartney, Hincapie and Wilson reduced to just 30 seconds with 25 km remaining. A solo attack by UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis' Marc De Maar brought the breakaway's day to an end as the Dutch rider quickly pulled out a 20 second margin.

Garmin was the first to attack the peloton after a short period of recovery allowed De Maar's margin to expand to 50 seconds, making him the race leader on the road. He was joined by Wilson with 15km to go and then the pair worked to hold a 30 second lead heading into the 10km remaining mark.

De Maar's dreams of yellow soon faded, however, as more aggression from behind dragged the chasers closer and closer. The pair were caught just before the entrance to the ski resort area and the one kilometre remaining banner approached.

Sagan was well-positioned behind HTC-Columbia's Martin on the run-in and easily took the sprint. Sutherland racked up a six second time bonus with a well-timed surge for second, while Rogers muscled his way in for third.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 6:07:08 2 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 3 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions 6 Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 7 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 9 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 10 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 11 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 12 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 13 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 14 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 15 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 17 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions 18 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 19 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 20 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 21 Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 22 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:32 23 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:34 24 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 0:01:23 25 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 26 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 0:02:07 27 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 28 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:14:30 29 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 30 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:18:47 31 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 0:22:54 32 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:28:01 33 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 34 Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell 35 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 36 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions 37 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 38 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 39 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 40 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions 41 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 42 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell 43 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 44 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 45 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 46 David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 47 Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 48 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 49 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 50 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 51 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:30:10 53 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 54 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 0:31:13 55 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 56 Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack 57 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 58 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 59 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 60 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 61 Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 62 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 63 Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 64 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 65 Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 66 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 67 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 68 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 69 Robert Britton (Can) Bissell 70 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 71 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell 72 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 73 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 74 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 75 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 76 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 77 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 78 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 79 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 80 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 81 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team 82 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 83 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia 84 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 85 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 86 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step HD Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia HD Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia HD Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step HD Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia HD Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies HD Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda HD Matthew Crane (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis HD Cody O'reilly (USA) Bissell HD Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia HD Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team HD Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda DNF Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 DNF Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo DNF Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy DNF Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy DNF Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy DNF Martin Gilbert (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy DNF David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia DNF Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis DNF Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team DNF Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo DNF Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank DNF Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step DNS Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies

Sprint 1 - Wrightwood, CA # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 5 pts 2 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 3 3 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 - Crestline, CA # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 5 pts 2 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 3 3 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 1

Sprint 3 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 15 pts 2 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 12 3 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 10 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 7 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions 6 6 Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 5 7 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 8 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 3 9 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 2 10 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1

Mountains 1 - Mill Creek Summit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 4 pts 2 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 3 3 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 2 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1

Mountains 2 - CA 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 6 pts 2 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 5 3 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 4 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 5 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 1

Mountains 3 - Cloudburst Summit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 8 pts 2 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 3 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 4 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 5 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3

Mountains 4 - Dawson Saddle # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 6 pts 2 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 5 3 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 4 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 3 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1

Mountains 5 - Blue Ridge Summit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 6 pts 2 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 3 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 4 4 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1

Mountains 6 - CA 138 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 6 pts 2 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 5 3 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 5 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 1

Mountains 7 - CA 18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 6 pts 2 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 5 3 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 4 4 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 6:07:08 2 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions 3 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 0:01:23 5 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:28:01 6 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 8 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:31:13 9 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 10 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 11 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 12 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 13 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step DNF David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo DNF Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garmin - Transitions 18:21:24 2 Team RadioShack 3 Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:46 4 Team Type 1 0:22:54 5 Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 0:28:01 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Rabobank 0:28:35 8 Team Saxo bank 0:29:00 9 Liquigas - Doimo 0:56:02 10 Fly V Australia 0:59:14 11 Quick Step 12 SpiderTech presented by Planet Energy 13 Cervélo Test Team 1:02:58 14 Bissell Pro Cycling 1:26:12 15 Jelly Belly Cycling Team 1:33:39

General Classification after Stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 29:04:03 2 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:04 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:09 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:14 5 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 0:00:29 6 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 0:00:32 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:35 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 9 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 10 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 11 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions 12 Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 13 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 14 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 0:01:52 16 Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 17 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 0:02:05 18 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 0:03:14 19 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:15 20 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 0:04:44 21 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:10 22 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:31 23 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:17:52 24 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:18:31 25 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 0:28:36 26 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell 0:29:53 27 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:31:20 28 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:33:06 29 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:33:38 30 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 0:35:27 31 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell 0:35:54 32 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 0:36:18 33 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:36:57 34 David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 0:37:14 35 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 0:37:56 36 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 0:39:47 37 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:41:02 38 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:41:46 39 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:43:13 40 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 0:44:42 41 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 0:45:46 42 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:46:13 43 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 0:48:14 44 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:50:42 45 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 0:52:19 46 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:56:58 47 Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack 0:59:22 48 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:59:37 49 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 1:00:52 50 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team 1:01:04 51 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:03:30 52 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions 1:04:13 53 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 1:04:58 54 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:05:52 55 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:08:17 56 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 1:09:37 57 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:11:00 58 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 1:12:52 59 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:13:30 60 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:16:58 61 Robert Britton (Can) Bissell 1:17:08 62 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:17:17 63 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:17:31 64 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 1:18:16 65 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 1:20:34 66 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 1:21:05 67 Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell 1:22:51 68 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:24:11 69 Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 1:26:01 70 Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 1:26:03 71 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 1:27:19 72 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1:27:21 73 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 1:29:08 74 Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 1:29:32 75 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1:30:25 76 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 1:30:42 77 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 1:31:16 78 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 1:31:46 79 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 1:32:49 80 Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 81 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia 1:33:08 82 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:33:09 83 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 1:33:25 84 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:34:09 85 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 1:34:18 86 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 1:35:40

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 49 pts 2 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 38 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 32 4 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 28 5 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 26 6 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 25 7 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 24 8 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 20 9 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 18 11 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 15 12 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 15 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions 13 14 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions 12 15 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 16 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia 12 17 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 10 18 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 10 19 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 9 20 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 8 21 Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 7 22 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 7 23 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 24 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 6 25 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 6 26 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 27 Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 5 28 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 5 29 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 30 Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 5 31 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 4 32 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 4 33 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 3 34 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell 3 35 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 3 36 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia 3 37 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 2 38 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 2 39 Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 2 40 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 2 41 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1 42 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 43 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 1 44 Robert Britton (Can) Bissell 1 45 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 46 Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 67 pts 2 Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 29 3 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 22 4 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 20 5 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 6 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 19 7 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 15 8 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 15 9 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell 14 10 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 14 11 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 11 12 Robert Britton (Can) Bissell 11 13 Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 11 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 10 15 Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 10 16 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 9 17 Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack 9 18 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 9 19 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 20 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 7 21 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 6 22 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 5 23 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 5 24 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions 5 25 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 5 26 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 27 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 5 28 Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 5 29 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step 5 30 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 4 31 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 32 Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 4 33 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 34 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 3 35 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 3 36 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 29:04:12 2 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:26 3 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:18:22 4 David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 0:37:05 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 0:37:47 6 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:46:04 7 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 1:04:49 8 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:10:51 9 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 1:12:43 10 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:17:08 11 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 1:20:56 12 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1:30:16 13 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 1:32:40