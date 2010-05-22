Trending

Sagan takes Liquigas' winning streak to three

Rogers keeps lead

Image 1 of 55

Now seems like a good time to keep the mind on the job and not look down, which isn't a problem for these guys as they're in the middle of a dog-fight on wheels.

Image 2 of 55

HTC-Columbia leads as the peloton goes through Cajon Pass.

Image 3 of 55

Our photographer just wanted to show off that his ride is quicker than the professional's bikes.

Image 4 of 55

The peloton enjoys one of the few descents it traveled on stage six.

Image 5 of 55

There was little horsing about to speak of on today's important stage (Sorry, but it had to be said).

Image 6 of 55

George Hincapie (BMC) gets some gentle kisses after donning the most aggressive rider jersey.

Image 7 of 55

Anyone seen a big bear around here? HTC-Columbia control the pace back in the peloton on the way to Big Bear.

Image 8 of 55

Australia's Matthew Wilson (Garmin-Transitions) makes a dash to join the solo break-away rider.

Image 9 of 55

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) takes his second stage win in California.

Image 10 of 55

Stage winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) stands on top of the podium, with Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) and Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) by his side.

Image 11 of 55

Get use to it boys, there’s plenty of this stuff ahead of you today.

Image 12 of 55

George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team) worked hard out front all day.

Image 13 of 55

Peter Stetina (Garmin-Transitions) worked hard throughout the day, while minding the white jersey for the best young rider.

Image 14 of 55

Jakob Fuglsang (Team Saxo Bank) was strong, until he blew up and lost 14:30 minutes with team-mate Andy Schleck.

Image 15 of 55

Andy Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) showed off his national champion jersey at both ends of the field today: starting way out front, finishing way out back.

Image 16 of 55

Radioshack's Jason McCartney did his share of the work to try and make the break survive.

Image 17 of 55

The action was hot but Australia's Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) remained cool throughout the stage and kept his leader's jersey.

Image 18 of 55

Marc de Maar shows a different type of Dutch courage, as the UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis rider tries to go solo.

Image 19 of 55

Can I interest you in a splash of wine, boys?

Image 20 of 55

Johnnie Telapia lives just down the road from the finish in a mountain hamlet called Running Springs.

Image 21 of 55

Though American sports radio does not often cover cycling, this Palm Spring radio station sent radio personality Jules Buehler up for the day.

Image 22 of 55

Eugen Bonthuys is South African, lives in the Cayman Islands, and flew to the Tour of California to chalk his support for Garmin-Transitions.

Image 23 of 55

Ken Randall makes his point.

Image 24 of 55

All he would say is that his name is "Dirty Biker."

Image 25 of 55

This gorilla is always ready to hydrate.

Image 26 of 55

Michael Kacsmaryk rode his Suzuki up into the mountains for the day.

Image 27 of 55

Herbert Juarez is from Guatemala, is crazy about cycling, and his dog Dillinger understands both Spanish and English.

Image 28 of 55

Liquigas-Doimo's Peter Sagan is green in more ways than one. But damn, he's good.

Image 29 of 55

Nothing like a chasing gorilla to up one's pace.

Image 30 of 55

El Salvadorian fan Douglas Amaya.

Image 31 of 55

Staying hydrated old-school style on the way up to Big Bear.

Image 32 of 55

Some fans passed the time playing Hacky Sack.

Image 33 of 55

A trailing group rolls through mile 121 with the finish on their mind.

Image 34 of 55

The shattered field rolls through.

Image 35 of 55

HTC-Columbia worked like clockwork on stage six to protect its overall leader Michael Rogers.

Image 36 of 55

US champion George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team) checks the lead group's margin during the stage.

Image 37 of 55

Fly V Australia threw two of its men off the front to chase down the break, but the gates had already closed.

Image 38 of 55

Wrong strategy: Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies) lost the mountains jersey today, after missing out on the pile of points that went to the lead group.

Image 39 of 55

What's up doc? Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Team Radioshack) seeks some medical attention. Rubiera made it through the stage despite being worse for wear after yesterday's crashes.

Image 40 of 55

Cervelo TestTeam didn't have the best day, losing its top sprinter, but it did go close to winning the stage.

Image 41 of 55

Radioshack did its best to ensure the peloton went from what's pictured, to a much smaller bunch. It hit out constantly to drive the pace up and shed riders from the rear.

Image 42 of 55

Janez Brajkovic (Team Radioshack) repeatedly attacked the peloton to force the pace higher.

Image 43 of 55

HTC-Columbia worked as a wll drilled unit on the important stage.

Image 44 of 55

Nothing like going for a bit of a pedal up in the clouds. Looking back towards LA from Angeles Crest Hwy.

Image 45 of 55

The stage probably didn't work out as well as Levi Leipheimer (Team Radioshack) was hoping for, but it was by no means a bad stage for the defending champion.

Image 46 of 55

Brothers Chris and Oscar Guillamondegai; though Oscar is a surgeon, he dismisses that achievement compared to growing a mustache in support of Garmin-Transitions' Steven Cozza: "I've waited my whole life for this moment."

Image 47 of 55

Garmin-Transitions' Thomas Danielson shows the signs of a big day in the saddle.

Image 48 of 55

Peter Stetina (Garmin-Transitions) keeping the white jersey warm for Sagan

Image 49 of 55

Riders sign on at the start

Image 50 of 55

Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia)

Image 51 of 55

Levi Leipheimer facing questions

Image 52 of 55

US national champion George Hincapie (BMC)

Image 53 of 55

Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)

Image 54 of 55

Fans at the start of the stage

Image 55 of 55

It must be something in the atmosphere

Liquigas-Doimo's Peter Sagan claimed his second consecutive stage win of the Amgen Tour of California, proving himself once again to be the fastest sprinter of the race as well as one of the few men able to stay with the climbers when it matters most. His victory, the third consecutive win for his Italian team, gave Sagan a time bonus that moved him up into third place overall.

After seven classified climbs, 217.7km and many thousands of feet of vertical ascents, Sagan topped UnitedHealtcare-Maxxis' Rory Sutherland and yellow jersey Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) in the literally breathtaking sprint at 7,000 feet.

"I'm very happy - I already had one win, but to add another - I'm really happy," said Sagan, speaking in Italian through a translator. "It's never easy to win, even against climbers. You never take it for granted, but I know I'm pretty fast from a small group."

He pulled himself ahead of Radioshack's Levi Leipheimer on the general classification, but played down his abilities in the test of truth. "My time trial abilities in a longer time trial like this are not quite honed yet. I'll take it day by day and see tomorrow," he said.

His previous four victories in his neo-professional season have surely proven Sagan as a rider not just for the future, but of the present. But the Slovakian said he is still aiming to improve and looking for good performances at the Tour de Suisse next month.

Leipheimer stayed in close contact with his general classification rivals, taking fourth in the sprint from a select group of contenders and their key helpers.

Rogers eked out four seconds over David Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) with the time bonus for third place, and now heads into the Los Angeles time trial with a razor thin edge over two of the world's best time trialists.

"Sagan showed his class by winning two stages including the queen stage," said Rogers. "I saw him there at the top of the last climb and started concentrating on second. A guy that's as fast as him in the finish is always hard to beat.

"The last 800m were pretty tough, it was kind of a headwind and uphill," Rogers said. "After 14,000 of vertical gain on the stage and six hours on the course, I found myself on the front. I didn't want to go too early because if you go too early all it takes is one guy from behind. I kind of waited until 300m and Peter opened his sprint."

Sagan added to his lead in the points classification as well as padding his advantage in the best young rider competition, where he leads over Garmin-Transition's Peter Stetina.

De Maar de man for UnitedHealthcare

Sutherland made the biggest gains on the general classification with his second place finish of the day. His team-mate Marc De Maar sits in sixth after rolling in with the lead group.

But the story of De Maar doesn't end there, as his solo attack in the final 25km put the yellow jersey under pressure. The Pair are the best placed of the Continental riders in the race, and Sutherland indicated it isn't a fluke that he and his team-mate are in such a good position.

"I think just because you've raced domestically doesn't mean you can't do well,” he said. “It's been proven enough if you try and keep trying and you put yourself in a position to do it you will get fantastic opportunities to do well or win stages.

"Our sponsors don't put in as much as the ProTour teams', but it doesn't mean we care any less,” he added. “To be able to get up in there again - although not quite in first place again - is fantastic and bodes well for racing in the US."

Sutherland thanked De Maar for potentially sacrificing his good position to help Sutherland on the finish of the stage. "I'm lucky to have a fantastic team-mate willing to kill himself for 20km knowing he won't make it to the line,” said Sutherland. “He took a lot of stress off me. HTC, Garmin and Radioshack were watching each other and probably forgot Marc was fifth on GC. It gave me a perfect run in - I knew which wheel I had to be on, but I just couldn't come off it."

De Maar, one of the revelations of the race, said he felt good throughout the day and really wanted the stage win. "I wasn't thinking so much about the overall,” he said. “I felt so good on the climb today so I thought that would be a good opportunity to take a stage win here.

"It was a really good day for our team. Rory and I are riding well and both closer in the overall."

Despite the strong performances of the Unitedhealthcare duo, Rogers later said he knew well where De Maar was on general classification and was never threatened by the move. "I put two guys on the front and didn't let it go out too far. That's the big advantage of having a few team-mates there to close the gaps. Teejay and Tony did a great job."

The team also had to match numerous attacks from Radioshack and Garmin-Transitions in the finale, but Rogers was satisfied with how the day turned out. "We had the jersey pretty much under control,” he said. “Garmin threw everything they had at us, Radioshack the same. But we took everything that they threw at us and still have the jersey."

Taming the big bear

The Amgen Tour of California's queen stage to Big Bear Lake turned out to be not so much a test of pure strength for the general classification leaders but one of tactics and team depth. Despite several attacks from the teammates of the top riders on general classification, the favorites themselves bided their time and kept an elite group together to the finish at Big Bear Lake.

Leaving from Palmdale for the 217.7km sixth stage staring straight into the face of seven classified climbs, the overall battle fell first to the teams shut out of the top steps of the leader board. George Hincapie (BMC) and Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank) put the yellow jersey of Rogers under threat by slipping into the eight-man move of the day just 29 kilometres into the race.

Team Radioshack protected its general classification position by placing Jason McCartney in the move as a passenger, while Fuglsang had team-mate Andy Schleck in there, not a threat overall at 18:38 minutes back, but certainly keen to look for a stage win if the opportunity came.

Other riders in the move were Matthew Wilson (Garmin-Transitions) as a passenger, Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) and former mountains leader Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) who was clearly keen to regain the red and yellow top. Joining late was Stef Clement (Rabobank Cycling Team), making a total of eight riders clear for the vast majority of the day.

Rabou was not challenged for the KOM points on the day, and clinched the title by almost taking the maximum 48 points, being denied a single point on the first category 4 ascent by Wilson.

The leaders worked well together, putting Hincapie into the virtual lead after the second mountain sprint 45 kilometres in. Barredo dropped anchor on the long category 2 ascent to Cloudburst summit, making him the first man to leave the lead group. Despite losing the Quick Step man, the lead group's advantage would balloon to a maximum of 6:40 minutes before the halfway point of the stage, heading up the fifth climb to Blue Ridge Summit.

Behind, HTC-Columbia was in full control of the pace making, setting a steady tempo and levelling the leader's gap around six minutes, where it stayed for quite some time.

Schleck took out the first sprint of the day in Wrightwood before the leaders began the long descent to the Cajon Pass, where strong cross winds began to punish the peloton.

The Radioshack team came to the front of the peloton and caused a split on the sixth and penultimate KOM of the day, with a select group of 20 riders and all the main overall contenders leaving the rest of the bunch behind on the steep climb toward Crestline.

Up ahead Schleck took out the second sprint over McCartney and Wilson on the painful uphill dig to the line. Just after the sprint Hincapie attacked his breakaway companion knowing the chase was surging behind, having managed to close the gap down to the four minute mark over the top.

As the final climb took its toll on the leaders, the gap fell below four minutes as the Garmin team started to contribute more to the pace making.

Schleck proved once again the absence of the form we've come to expect from the Luxembourger, as he was dropped from the lead group with 44.8 km remaining. His Saxo Bank team-mate Fuglsang was the next victim of the lead group, after McCartney put in a solid attack that only Hincapie and Wilson could follow.

McCartney's attack came after RadioShack teammates Janez Brajkovic and Chris Horner tried brazen attempts to break up the peloton behind.

The break's margin had shrunk to as little as 1:30 minutes after the unrest in the peloton, however it eased back out to nearly two minutes as the riders approached the 30 km remaining mark.

Brajkovic launched another fierce attack with 28 kilometres remaining, which signaled the start of an aggressive finish to the race. The move was covered by HTC-Columbia duo Tony Martin and Tejay Van Garderen and Tom Danielson while Danielson's Garmin-Transitions team-mates worked to drag the move back.

The surge in pace proved too much for Saxo Bank's Schleck and Fuglsang, with the pair dropped from the peloton as the four attackers were brought back into the fold. Ryder Hesjedal launched a counter attack as Brajkovic's move was caught, which was followed by Horner.

The activity in the peloton damaged the original breakaway's hope of staying away, with the margin to McCartney, Hincapie and Wilson reduced to just 30 seconds with 25 km remaining. A solo attack by UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis' Marc De Maar brought the breakaway's day to an end as the Dutch rider quickly pulled out a 20 second margin.

Garmin was the first to attack the peloton after a short period of recovery allowed De Maar's margin to expand to 50 seconds, making him the race leader on the road. He was joined by Wilson with 15km to go and then the pair worked to hold a 30 second lead heading into the 10km remaining mark.

De Maar's dreams of yellow soon faded, however, as more aggression from behind dragged the chasers closer and closer. The pair were caught just before the entrance to the ski resort area and the one kilometre remaining banner approached.

Sagan was well-positioned behind HTC-Columbia's Martin on the run-in and easily took the sprint. Sutherland racked up a six second time bonus with a well-timed surge for second, while Rogers muscled his way in for third.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo6:07:08
2Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
3Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions
6Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
7Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
8David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
9Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
10Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
11Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
12Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
13Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
14Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
15Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
17Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
18Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
19Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
20Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
21Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
22Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:00:32
23Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:34
24Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:01:23
25Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
26Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack0:02:07
27Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
28Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:14:30
29Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
30Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:18:47
31Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 10:22:54
32Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:28:01
33Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
34Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell
35Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
36Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
37Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
38Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
39Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
40Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
41Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
42Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell
43Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
44Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
45Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
46David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
47Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
48Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
49Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
50Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
51Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
52Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:30:10
53Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
54Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia0:31:13
55Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
56Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
57Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
58Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
59Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
60Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
61Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
62Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
63Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
64Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
65Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
66Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
67Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
68Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
69Robert Britton (Can) Bissell
70Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
71Paul Mach (USA) Bissell
72Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
73Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
74Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
75Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
76Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
77Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
78Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
79Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
80Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
81Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
82Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
83Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia
84Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
85Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
86Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
HDMark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
HDAaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
HDKurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
HDMark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
HDRyan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
HDWill Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
HDMatthew Crane (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
HDCody O'reilly (USA) Bissell
HDJonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
HDDennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
HDZachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFWilliam Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
DNFKen Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
DNFFrancesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
DNFGuillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
DNFAlex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFEric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
DNFFrancois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
DNFMartin Gilbert (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
DNFDavid Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFBenjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
DNFKarl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
DNFTheo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
DNFJackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFElia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
DNFStef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFJuan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
DNFTom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
DNSNeil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies

Sprint 1 - Wrightwood, CA
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank5pts
2Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 13
3George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2 - Crestline, CA
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank5pts
2Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack3
3Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions1

Sprint 3 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo15pts
2Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis12
3Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia10
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack7
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions6
6Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia5
7Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team4
8David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions3
9Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank2
10Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions1

Mountains 1 - Mill Creek Summit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions4pts
2Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 13
3Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank2
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank1

Mountains 2 - CA 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 16pts
2Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack5
3Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
4George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team3
5Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank1

Mountains 3 - Cloudburst Summit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 18pts
2Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
3George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team6
4Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank5
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank3

Mountains 4 - Dawson Saddle
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 16pts
2Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack5
3Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
4Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank3
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank1

Mountains 5 - Blue Ridge Summit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 16pts
2Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
3Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions4
4George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team3
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank1

Mountains 6 - CA 138
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 16pts
2Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack5
3George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team4
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
5Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions1

Mountains 7 - CA 18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 16pts
2Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions5
3Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank4
4George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team3
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo6:07:08
2Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
3Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:01:23
5Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:28:01
6Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
7David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
8Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:31:13
9Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
10Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
11Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
12Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
13Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
DNFDavid Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFElia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
DNFEric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin - Transitions18:21:24
2Team RadioShack
3Team HTC - Columbia0:02:46
4Team Type 10:22:54
5Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:28:01
6BMC Racing Team
7Rabobank0:28:35
8Team Saxo bank0:29:00
9Liquigas - Doimo0:56:02
10Fly V Australia0:59:14
11Quick Step
12SpiderTech presented by Planet Energy
13Cervélo Test Team1:02:58
14Bissell Pro Cycling1:26:12
15Jelly Belly Cycling Team1:33:39

General Classification after Stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia29:04:03
2David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:00:04
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:09
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:14
5Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:00:29
6Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:00:32
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions0:00:35
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
9Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
10Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
11Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
12Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
13Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
14Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
15Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 10:01:52
16Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
17Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 10:02:05
18Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step0:03:14
19George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:15
20Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia0:04:44
21Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:10
22Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:31
23Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:17:52
24Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:18:31
25Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia0:28:36
26Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell0:29:53
27Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:31:20
28Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:33:06
29Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:33:38
30Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo0:35:27
31Paul Mach (USA) Bissell0:35:54
32Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 10:36:18
33Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:36:57
34David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy0:37:14
35Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:37:56
36Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack0:39:47
37Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:41:02
38Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia0:41:46
39Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:43:13
40Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:44:42
41Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell0:45:46
42Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:46:13
43Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step0:48:14
44Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:50:42
45Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia0:52:19
46Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia0:56:58
47Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack0:59:22
48Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:59:37
49Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia1:00:52
50Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team1:01:04
51Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:03:30
52Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions1:04:13
53Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis1:04:58
54Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:05:52
55Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:08:17
56Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack1:09:37
57Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team1:11:00
58Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda1:12:52
59Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:13:30
60Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies1:16:58
61Robert Britton (Can) Bissell1:17:08
62Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:17:17
63Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:17:31
64Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 11:18:16
65Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda1:20:34
66Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step1:21:05
67Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell1:22:51
68Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:24:11
69Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy1:26:01
70Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda1:26:03
71Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step1:27:19
72Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions1:27:21
73Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team1:29:08
74Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis1:29:32
75Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team1:30:25
76Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda1:30:42
77Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step1:31:16
78Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell1:31:46
79Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step1:32:49
80Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
81Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia1:33:08
82Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:33:09
83Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank1:33:25
84Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:34:09
85Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team1:34:18
86Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 11:35:40

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo49pts
2Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia38
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia32
4David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions28
5Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis26
6Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack25
7Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank24
8Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis20
9Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team20
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team18
11Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team15
12Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo15
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions13
14Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions12
15Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team12
16Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia12
17Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank10
18Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack10
19Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 19
20Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank8
21Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy7
22Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team7
23Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
24Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda6
25Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step6
26Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team5
27Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia5
28Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia5
29Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
30Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy5
31Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis4
32Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 14
33Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step3
34Paul Mach (USA) Bissell3
35Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack3
36Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia3
37Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia2
38Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step2
39Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy2
40Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies2
41Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions1
42George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1
43Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions1
44Robert Britton (Can) Bissell1
45Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
46Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 167pts
2Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies29
3Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis22
4Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 120
5Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team20
6George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team19
7Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank15
8Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack15
9Paul Mach (USA) Bissell14
10Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions14
11Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack11
12Robert Britton (Can) Bissell11
13Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy11
14Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank10
15Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy10
16Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step9
17Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack9
18Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell9
19Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
20Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia7
21David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions6
22Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia5
23Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis5
24Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions5
25Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack5
26Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team5
27Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda5
28Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda5
29Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step5
30Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis4
31Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
32Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda4
33Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team3
34William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda3
35Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia3
36Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo29:04:12
2Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:00:26
3Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:18:22
4David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy0:37:05
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:37:47
6Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:46:04
7Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis1:04:49
8Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team1:10:51
9Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda1:12:43
10Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:17:08
11Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step1:20:56
12Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team1:30:16
13Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step1:32:40

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team RadioShack87:13:37
2Garmin - Transitions
3Team HTC - Columbia0:04:03
4Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:30:14
5Team Type 10:36:40
6BMC Racing Team0:39:19
7Team Saxo bank0:45:47
8Liquigas - Doimo0:59:55
9Rabobank1:05:32
10Fly V Australia1:10:47
11SpiderTech presented by Planet Energy1:37:00
12Quick Step1:40:47
13Bissell Pro Cycling1:45:52
14Cervélo Test Team1:54:51
15Jelly Belly Cycling Team3:25:17

