Sagan takes Liquigas' winning streak to three
Rogers keeps lead
Stage 6: Pasadena - Big Bear Lake
Liquigas-Doimo's Peter Sagan claimed his second consecutive stage win of the Amgen Tour of California, proving himself once again to be the fastest sprinter of the race as well as one of the few men able to stay with the climbers when it matters most. His victory, the third consecutive win for his Italian team, gave Sagan a time bonus that moved him up into third place overall.
After seven classified climbs, 217.7km and many thousands of feet of vertical ascents, Sagan topped UnitedHealtcare-Maxxis' Rory Sutherland and yellow jersey Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) in the literally breathtaking sprint at 7,000 feet.
"I'm very happy - I already had one win, but to add another - I'm really happy," said Sagan, speaking in Italian through a translator. "It's never easy to win, even against climbers. You never take it for granted, but I know I'm pretty fast from a small group."
He pulled himself ahead of Radioshack's Levi Leipheimer on the general classification, but played down his abilities in the test of truth. "My time trial abilities in a longer time trial like this are not quite honed yet. I'll take it day by day and see tomorrow," he said.
His previous four victories in his neo-professional season have surely proven Sagan as a rider not just for the future, but of the present. But the Slovakian said he is still aiming to improve and looking for good performances at the Tour de Suisse next month.
Leipheimer stayed in close contact with his general classification rivals, taking fourth in the sprint from a select group of contenders and their key helpers.
Rogers eked out four seconds over David Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) with the time bonus for third place, and now heads into the Los Angeles time trial with a razor thin edge over two of the world's best time trialists.
"Sagan showed his class by winning two stages including the queen stage," said Rogers. "I saw him there at the top of the last climb and started concentrating on second. A guy that's as fast as him in the finish is always hard to beat.
"The last 800m were pretty tough, it was kind of a headwind and uphill," Rogers said. "After 14,000 of vertical gain on the stage and six hours on the course, I found myself on the front. I didn't want to go too early because if you go too early all it takes is one guy from behind. I kind of waited until 300m and Peter opened his sprint."
Sagan added to his lead in the points classification as well as padding his advantage in the best young rider competition, where he leads over Garmin-Transition's Peter Stetina.
De Maar de man for UnitedHealthcare
Sutherland made the biggest gains on the general classification with his second place finish of the day. His team-mate Marc De Maar sits in sixth after rolling in with the lead group.
But the story of De Maar doesn't end there, as his solo attack in the final 25km put the yellow jersey under pressure. The Pair are the best placed of the Continental riders in the race, and Sutherland indicated it isn't a fluke that he and his team-mate are in such a good position.
"I think just because you've raced domestically doesn't mean you can't do well,” he said. “It's been proven enough if you try and keep trying and you put yourself in a position to do it you will get fantastic opportunities to do well or win stages.
"Our sponsors don't put in as much as the ProTour teams', but it doesn't mean we care any less,” he added. “To be able to get up in there again - although not quite in first place again - is fantastic and bodes well for racing in the US."
Sutherland thanked De Maar for potentially sacrificing his good position to help Sutherland on the finish of the stage. "I'm lucky to have a fantastic team-mate willing to kill himself for 20km knowing he won't make it to the line,” said Sutherland. “He took a lot of stress off me. HTC, Garmin and Radioshack were watching each other and probably forgot Marc was fifth on GC. It gave me a perfect run in - I knew which wheel I had to be on, but I just couldn't come off it."
De Maar, one of the revelations of the race, said he felt good throughout the day and really wanted the stage win. "I wasn't thinking so much about the overall,” he said. “I felt so good on the climb today so I thought that would be a good opportunity to take a stage win here.
"It was a really good day for our team. Rory and I are riding well and both closer in the overall."
Despite the strong performances of the Unitedhealthcare duo, Rogers later said he knew well where De Maar was on general classification and was never threatened by the move. "I put two guys on the front and didn't let it go out too far. That's the big advantage of having a few team-mates there to close the gaps. Teejay and Tony did a great job."
The team also had to match numerous attacks from Radioshack and Garmin-Transitions in the finale, but Rogers was satisfied with how the day turned out. "We had the jersey pretty much under control,” he said. “Garmin threw everything they had at us, Radioshack the same. But we took everything that they threw at us and still have the jersey."
Taming the big bear
The Amgen Tour of California's queen stage to Big Bear Lake turned out to be not so much a test of pure strength for the general classification leaders but one of tactics and team depth. Despite several attacks from the teammates of the top riders on general classification, the favorites themselves bided their time and kept an elite group together to the finish at Big Bear Lake.
Leaving from Palmdale for the 217.7km sixth stage staring straight into the face of seven classified climbs, the overall battle fell first to the teams shut out of the top steps of the leader board. George Hincapie (BMC) and Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank) put the yellow jersey of Rogers under threat by slipping into the eight-man move of the day just 29 kilometres into the race.
Team Radioshack protected its general classification position by placing Jason McCartney in the move as a passenger, while Fuglsang had team-mate Andy Schleck in there, not a threat overall at 18:38 minutes back, but certainly keen to look for a stage win if the opportunity came.
Other riders in the move were Matthew Wilson (Garmin-Transitions) as a passenger, Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) and former mountains leader Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) who was clearly keen to regain the red and yellow top. Joining late was Stef Clement (Rabobank Cycling Team), making a total of eight riders clear for the vast majority of the day.
Rabou was not challenged for the KOM points on the day, and clinched the title by almost taking the maximum 48 points, being denied a single point on the first category 4 ascent by Wilson.
The leaders worked well together, putting Hincapie into the virtual lead after the second mountain sprint 45 kilometres in. Barredo dropped anchor on the long category 2 ascent to Cloudburst summit, making him the first man to leave the lead group. Despite losing the Quick Step man, the lead group's advantage would balloon to a maximum of 6:40 minutes before the halfway point of the stage, heading up the fifth climb to Blue Ridge Summit.
Behind, HTC-Columbia was in full control of the pace making, setting a steady tempo and levelling the leader's gap around six minutes, where it stayed for quite some time.
Schleck took out the first sprint of the day in Wrightwood before the leaders began the long descent to the Cajon Pass, where strong cross winds began to punish the peloton.
The Radioshack team came to the front of the peloton and caused a split on the sixth and penultimate KOM of the day, with a select group of 20 riders and all the main overall contenders leaving the rest of the bunch behind on the steep climb toward Crestline.
Up ahead Schleck took out the second sprint over McCartney and Wilson on the painful uphill dig to the line. Just after the sprint Hincapie attacked his breakaway companion knowing the chase was surging behind, having managed to close the gap down to the four minute mark over the top.
As the final climb took its toll on the leaders, the gap fell below four minutes as the Garmin team started to contribute more to the pace making.
Schleck proved once again the absence of the form we've come to expect from the Luxembourger, as he was dropped from the lead group with 44.8 km remaining. His Saxo Bank team-mate Fuglsang was the next victim of the lead group, after McCartney put in a solid attack that only Hincapie and Wilson could follow.
McCartney's attack came after RadioShack teammates Janez Brajkovic and Chris Horner tried brazen attempts to break up the peloton behind.
The break's margin had shrunk to as little as 1:30 minutes after the unrest in the peloton, however it eased back out to nearly two minutes as the riders approached the 30 km remaining mark.
Brajkovic launched another fierce attack with 28 kilometres remaining, which signaled the start of an aggressive finish to the race. The move was covered by HTC-Columbia duo Tony Martin and Tejay Van Garderen and Tom Danielson while Danielson's Garmin-Transitions team-mates worked to drag the move back.
The surge in pace proved too much for Saxo Bank's Schleck and Fuglsang, with the pair dropped from the peloton as the four attackers were brought back into the fold. Ryder Hesjedal launched a counter attack as Brajkovic's move was caught, which was followed by Horner.
The activity in the peloton damaged the original breakaway's hope of staying away, with the margin to McCartney, Hincapie and Wilson reduced to just 30 seconds with 25 km remaining. A solo attack by UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis' Marc De Maar brought the breakaway's day to an end as the Dutch rider quickly pulled out a 20 second margin.
Garmin was the first to attack the peloton after a short period of recovery allowed De Maar's margin to expand to 50 seconds, making him the race leader on the road. He was joined by Wilson with 15km to go and then the pair worked to hold a 30 second lead heading into the 10km remaining mark.
De Maar's dreams of yellow soon faded, however, as more aggression from behind dragged the chasers closer and closer. The pair were caught just before the entrance to the ski resort area and the one kilometre remaining banner approached.
Sagan was well-positioned behind HTC-Columbia's Martin on the run-in and easily took the sprint. Sutherland racked up a six second time bonus with a well-timed surge for second, while Rogers muscled his way in for third.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|6:07:08
|2
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|3
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|4
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|5
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|6
|Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|7
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|9
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|11
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|12
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|13
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|14
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|15
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|18
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|19
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|20
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|21
|Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|22
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:32
|23
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|24
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:01:23
|25
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
|26
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:02:07
|27
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|28
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:30
|29
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|30
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|0:18:47
|31
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|0:22:54
|32
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:28:01
|33
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell
|35
|Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|37
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|38
|Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
|39
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|40
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
|41
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|42
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell
|43
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|44
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|45
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|46
|David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|47
|Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|48
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|49
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|50
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|51
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:10
|53
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
|54
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:31:13
|55
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|56
|Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
|57
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
|58
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|59
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|60
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|61
|Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|62
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|63
|Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|64
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|65
|Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|66
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|67
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|68
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|69
|Robert Britton (Can) Bissell
|70
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|71
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell
|72
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|73
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|74
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|75
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|76
|Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|77
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|78
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|79
|Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
|80
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|81
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
|82
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|83
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia
|84
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|HD
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|HD
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
|HD
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|HD
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|HD
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|HD
|Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|HD
|Matthew Crane (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|HD
|Cody O'reilly (USA) Bissell
|HD
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
|HD
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|HD
|Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|DNF
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|DNF
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|DNF
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|DNF
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|DNF
|Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|DNF
|Martin Gilbert (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|DNF
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
|DNF
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|DNF
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|DNF
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|DNF
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|DNS
|Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|3
|3
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|pts
|2
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|3
|3
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|pts
|2
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|12
|3
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|10
|4
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|7
|5
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|6
|6
|Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|5
|7
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|8
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|3
|9
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|10
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|4
|pts
|2
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|3
|3
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|6
|pts
|2
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|5
|3
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|4
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|5
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|8
|pts
|2
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|3
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|4
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|6
|pts
|2
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|5
|3
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|6
|pts
|2
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|4
|4
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|6
|pts
|2
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|5
|3
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|5
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|6
|pts
|2
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|5
|3
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|4
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|6:07:08
|2
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|3
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:01:23
|5
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:01
|6
|Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|8
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:31:13
|9
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|10
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|11
|Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|12
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|DNF
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|DNF
|Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin - Transitions
|18:21:24
|2
|Team RadioShack
|3
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:46
|4
|Team Type 1
|0:22:54
|5
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:28:01
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Rabobank
|0:28:35
|8
|Team Saxo bank
|0:29:00
|9
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:56:02
|10
|Fly V Australia
|0:59:14
|11
|Quick Step
|12
|SpiderTech presented by Planet Energy
|13
|Cervélo Test Team
|1:02:58
|14
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|1:26:12
|15
|Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|1:33:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|29:04:03
|2
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:04
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:09
|4
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:14
|5
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|0:00:29
|6
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|0:00:32
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:35
|8
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|9
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|10
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|11
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|12
|Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|13
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|0:01:52
|16
|Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|17
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|0:02:05
|18
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|0:03:14
|19
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:15
|20
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:04:44
|21
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:10
|22
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:31
|23
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:17:52
|24
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:18:31
|25
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:28:36
|26
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell
|0:29:53
|27
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:31:20
|28
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:33:06
|29
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:33:38
|30
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:35:27
|31
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell
|0:35:54
|32
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|0:36:18
|33
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:36:57
|34
|David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|0:37:14
|35
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:37:56
|36
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:39:47
|37
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|0:41:02
|38
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:41:46
|39
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:43:13
|40
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|0:44:42
|41
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
|0:45:46
|42
|Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:13
|43
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|0:48:14
|44
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:50:42
|45
|Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
|0:52:19
|46
|Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:56:58
|47
|Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
|0:59:22
|48
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:59:37
|49
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
|1:00:52
|50
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
|1:01:04
|51
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:03:30
|52
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
|1:04:13
|53
|Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|1:04:58
|54
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:05:52
|55
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:08:17
|56
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|1:09:37
|57
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:11:00
|58
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|1:12:52
|59
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:13:30
|60
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:16:58
|61
|Robert Britton (Can) Bissell
|1:17:08
|62
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:17:17
|63
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:17:31
|64
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|1:18:16
|65
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|1:20:34
|66
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|1:21:05
|67
|Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell
|1:22:51
|68
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:24:11
|69
|Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|1:26:01
|70
|Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|1:26:03
|71
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|1:27:19
|72
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1:27:21
|73
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|1:29:08
|74
|Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|1:29:32
|75
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1:30:25
|76
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|1:30:42
|77
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|1:31:16
|78
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
|1:31:46
|79
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|1:32:49
|80
|Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|81
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia
|1:33:08
|82
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:33:09
|83
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|1:33:25
|84
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:34:09
|85
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|1:34:18
|86
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|1:35:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|49
|pts
|2
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|38
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|32
|4
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|28
|5
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|26
|6
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|25
|7
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|24
|8
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|20
|9
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|18
|11
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|15
|12
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|13
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|13
|14
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
|12
|15
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|16
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
|12
|17
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|18
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|10
|19
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|9
|20
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|21
|Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|7
|22
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|7
|23
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|24
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|6
|25
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|6
|26
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|27
|Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|5
|28
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
|5
|29
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|30
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|5
|31
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|4
|32
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|4
|33
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|3
|34
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell
|3
|35
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|3
|36
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia
|3
|37
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|2
|38
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|2
|39
|Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|2
|40
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2
|41
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1
|42
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|43
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|1
|44
|Robert Britton (Can) Bissell
|1
|45
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|46
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|67
|pts
|2
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|29
|3
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|22
|4
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|20
|5
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|6
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|19
|7
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|8
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|15
|9
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell
|14
|10
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|14
|11
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|11
|12
|Robert Britton (Can) Bissell
|11
|13
|Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|11
|14
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|15
|Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|10
|16
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|9
|17
|Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
|9
|18
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
|9
|19
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|20
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|7
|21
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|6
|22
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
|5
|23
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|5
|24
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|5
|25
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|5
|26
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|27
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|5
|28
|Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|5
|29
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|5
|30
|Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|4
|31
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|32
|Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|4
|33
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|34
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|3
|35
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|3
|36
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|29:04:12
|2
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:26
|3
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:18:22
|4
|David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|0:37:05
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:37:47
|6
|Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:04
|7
|Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|1:04:49
|8
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:10:51
|9
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|1:12:43
|10
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:17:08
|11
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|1:20:56
|12
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1:30:16
|13
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|1:32:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team RadioShack
|87:13:37
|2
|Garmin - Transitions
|3
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:03
|4
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:30:14
|5
|Team Type 1
|0:36:40
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:39:19
|7
|Team Saxo bank
|0:45:47
|8
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:59:55
|9
|Rabobank
|1:05:32
|10
|Fly V Australia
|1:10:47
|11
|SpiderTech presented by Planet Energy
|1:37:00
|12
|Quick Step
|1:40:47
|13
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|1:45:52
|14
|Cervélo Test Team
|1:54:51
|15
|Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|3:25:17
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy