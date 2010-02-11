Trending

Stage 6: Friday, May 21, 2010 - Pasadena to Big Bear Lake, 213.7km

Map and profile

Image 1 of 2

(Image credit: www.amgentourofcalifornia.com)
Image 2 of 2

(Image credit: www.amgentourofcalifornia.com)

no copy in legacy cms

Latest on Cyclingnews