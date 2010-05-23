Image 1 of 24 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) bested his four breakaway companions to win the Amgen Tour of California's final stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 24 Jason McCartney (RadioShack) grabs a can of coke for the road. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 3 of 24 UnitedHealthcare and HTC-Columbia were well represented at the front of proceedings for Rory Sutherland and Michael Rogers respectively. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 4 of 24 Veteran US rider George Hincapie maintains a steely expression as the going got tough for the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 5 of 24 Dave Zabriskie could still smile despite finishing second overall. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 6 of 24 Overall leader Michael Rogers is trailed by RadioShack's Yaroslav Popovych. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 7 of 24 Oscar Pujol leads George Hincapie in the day's long break. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 8 of 24 The breakaway makes its way up Mulholland Highway. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 9 of 24 There were plenty of fans lining the route up the day's main climb. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 10 of 24 Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare) puts his head down and keeps up the pace. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 11 of 24 Oscar Pujol wasn't distracted by the young female pirate nearby... (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 12 of 24 Thomas Rabou (l) sealed the deal on his mountains classification by riding in the break today. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 13 of 24 The field was splintered and strung out during the final stage. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 14 of 24 The stage podium (l-r): George Hincapie, Ryder Hesjedal and Carlos Barredo. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 15 of 24 Garmin-Transitions won the teams classification. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 16 of 24 Charles Dionne was Fly V Australia's best finisher on the final stage. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 17 of 24 The final classification winners (-r): Thomas Rabou, Michael Rogers, Peter Sagan and Yaroslav Popovych. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 18 of 24 O-Kaaay... Levi Leipheimer has some special fans. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 19 of 24 Robbie Hunter and Matt Wilson bury themselves for Garmin-Transitions' chances with Dave Zabriskie. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 20 of 24 Race leader Michael Rogers rode an astute stage to take the overall. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 21 of 24 HTC-Columbia paces the group with Michael Rogers tucked in behind. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 22 of 24 An Australian flag indicates the support for Michael Rogers during the final stage. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 23 of 24 Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) in search of more mountains points during the final stage. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 24 of 24 George Hincapie (BMC Racing) powers the break late in the stage. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Michael Rogers closed out the Amgen Tour of California with a well-earned overall victory, matching the attacks of his closest competitors on the challenging 134.4km circuit to maintain his slim margin over David Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) and Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack).

The two contenders threw every attack they could at the HTC-Columbia man on the final ascent of the Rock Store climb, but the top came too soon to cause a separation. The group with Rogers came to the line together behind five riders who contested for the stage win.

"It was certainly a tough day, but I'm so excited to be able to hold onto the golden jersey and win the overall Tour of California," Rogers said, crediting his team for stepping up to the challenge of defending his race lead which he had held since stage five. The only time he was isolated was on the final ascent of the five-kilometre Rock Store climb when he found himself up against his closest challengers.

With only nine seconds' lead, the bonus seconds available on the line could have been enough to vault Zabriskie over Rogers and into the overall win, but they instead went to his teammate Ryder Hesjedal, who attacked across to the day's breakaway along with Radioshack's Chris Horner and out-sprinted George Hincapie (BMC) and Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) to claim the final stage victory.

Despite Horner and Hesjedal being just over 90 seconds behind in the standings, Rogers was content to let them go and keep their teammates under close watch.

"It wasn't always a perfect situation for me, having two riders from Radioshack and two from Garmin," Rogers said of the final climb. "I just had to limit my losses and make sure first and foremost Dave and Levi didn't go away from me.

"Having a bit of time buffer over Ryder and Chris Horner I was able to let them go, which made [it] more of a three-man race, something I could control a little better."

Control them he did, matching acceleration after acceleration from both riders until the climb was over and there were no more real opportunities for them to get away.

Up ahead, Hesjedal and Horner had bridged to the remnants of the day's breakaway at the start of the twisty, technical descent, giving them a moment's respite for the sprint. Horner led the sprint out from the last corner only to have Hesjedal come past and take the win.

"It's the nicest win [at the moment] because it's the most recent," Hesjedal joked at the press conference when asked to compare the win to his Tour of Spain stage. "Since I started with this team at the beginning of 2008, I have gotten to a lot of places I wanted to be in my cycling career. To keep that going, I think I'm doing that well. Today is just a nice confirmation of that."

The Canadian's attack could have jeopardized his teammate Zabriskie's position in the overall, since he brought with him Radioshack's Chris Horner, who was the highest placed rider on GC to make the front of the race. But the move also put further pressure on Rogers.

"The race was Mick's to lose... I wasn't afraid to take Chris along to overtake Dave in the general classification. It was up to Mick to keep that in check," continued Hesjedal.

"We wanted to ride aggressively today and show ourselves well, and to win on the last day shows that really well. That was kind of the focus near the end.

"For Dave to get away from Mick and overcome that deficit was a tall order, and I think we did the best we could and came away with the best we could."

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) lost his high position in the overall classification by coming in with the group one minute behind, but did just enough to secure his points and best young rider classification wins.

"I am very happy because I think it was a good job to get two jerseys, and for me it was most important because it was an important race. I'm really happy and look forward to coming back next year," said Sagan.

Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) had already clinched his mountains jersey but still went on the attack to further pad his lead by taking the third climb of the day.

"I woke up this morning and I was thinking it would be really cool to be in the break with the KOM jersey, so I tried to do it and my goal was achieved for today," he explained.

The end in sight

The grand finale of the Amgen Tour of California kicked off from Thousand Oaks, the home of the race's long-time title sponsor. Only 83 riders took the start under sunny skies, with Philip Deignan (Cervelo Test Team) the sole rider to drop out overnight.

Before the day was out more than half the peloton would take an early exit from the torturous 33km final circuit either voluntarily or for falling outside the time limit.

As has been the case every day this tour, the attacks began from kilometre zero and continued until a breakaway was established. This time however, the peloton would splinter into several groups before settling down for the long haul.

On the first lap a 13-rider move formed ahead of the first trip up the "Rock Store" climb on Mulholland Drive. The group included Fly V Australia's Phil Zajicek who, at 2:49 behind on general classification, was too much of a threat to let go. Zajicek attacked the move along with Dominique Rollin (Cervelo TestTeam) as the chasing bunch grew nearer, further putting the pressure on the favourites.

By the top of the first KOM, the furious pace of the Garmin-Slipstream team had neutralised the move, and Tom Danielson, Hesjedal and Zabriskie led over the top ahead of HTC-Columbia's Tony Martin. They had also succeeded in breaking the peloton into several groups.

The action picked up again on the second trip up the climb, with four going clear: Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank Cycling Team), Rollin, Bradley White (Unitedhealthcare) and Rabou.

The quartet was caught as the climb kicked up, but were soon countered by Quick Step's Carlos Barredo. The Spaniard was joined by Rabou and this time the breakaway stayed clear to contest the mountain sprint.

Behind, the break of the day was forming as Yaroslav Popovych (Team Radioshack), Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank Cycling Team), George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team), Oscar Pujol Muñoz (Cervelo Test Team) and Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) caught up to Barredo and Rabou over the crest and began the fast drop back down to the end of lap two.

The seven men built up a lead of nearly three minutes, never enough to threaten the yellow jersey of Michael Rogers, although the Garmin-Transitions team was intent on bringing the gap down so Zabriskie would have a shot at gaining the time bonus on the finish line.

Final lap fireworks

With one lap to go, the dead weight had been shed from the peloton and the chase was lifted to a red-lined pace as the Garmin-Transitions team was intent on setting up the win.

The advantage of the breakaway was down to 1:45 and the chase in full flight heading into the climb when Levi Leipheimer suffered an ill-timed flat tyre but was able to rejoin the peloton in short order before the climb began to bite.

He put the adrenaline rush provided by the incident to good use as he blasted out of the bunch and was quickly marked by Rogers on the climb, setting off a firestorm of attacks. The activity failed to break the GC stalemate, but instead reduced the group to Rogers, who was the sole HTC-Columbia representative, Leipheimer and Horner and Zabriskie and Hesjedal.

A fierce pace set by Leipheimer swept up the remnants of the break, picking up Radioshack teammate Yaroslav Popovych, who went straight to the front and set tempo for his captain. For his efforts he was awarded the Most Courageous jersey for the day.

Up ahead, only three riders survived from the original move - Hincapie, Pujol and Barredo - with a rapidly falling gap of 50 seconds. Hesjedal countered one of the many attacks, drawing out Horner and leaving Zabriskie alone to keep an eye on his foes.

"I followed and made it on just in time for Ryder to punch it, and I got on his wheel," said Horner. "Of course I had a shot at GC because you never know what is going to happen behind. I rode 100 percent and bombed the descent, barely able to hold on to Hesjedal in the corners.

"I led it out at the last corner just to see if I could get as much time as possible. I didn't know what was happening behind."

Both Zabriskie and Leipheimer put in several digs that kept Rogers chasing, but by the time he was really on the ropes, the top of the climb had come and the descent allowed him to nail back the two aggressors.

"I had great legs today and when you have good legs, and you know the moment to attack is coming you get really excited," said Leipheimer. "I felt awesome, but then I had a rear flat. It took some of the sting out of my legs to come back, but it didn't discourage me from trying to break open the race."

There was a point Leipheimer thought he had Rogers in difficulty, but, he said, "Somehow Michael clawed his way back, and showed why he's the winner of the Tour of California."

Leipheimer, who has won the past three editions of the race said he was not disappointed to be going home without a fourth yellow jersey, acknowledging that in past years he was the best prepared rider after the winter and there was clearly stronger competition this year.

"I'm not disappointed. I rode well and gave it everything I had. I was the main animator of the race and I have to take pride in that."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions 3:21:56 2 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 4 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 5 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:05 6 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:28 7 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 8 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 9 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 10 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:00:34 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:00 12 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 13 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 15 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 17 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 18 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 19 Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 20 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 21 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 22 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions 23 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:42 24 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 0:02:04 25 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 0:02:05 26 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 27 Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 28 Robert Britton (Can) Bissell 0:02:47 29 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell 30 Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 31 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell 0:02:52 32 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 0:02:54 33 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 34 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:45 35 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 0:05:47 36 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:10:22 37 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 0:10:46 38 Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack 0:14:59 39 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:11 40 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:12 41 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 42 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 43 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 44 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 45 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 46 Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell 47 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions 48 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 49 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 50 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 51 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 52 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 53 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 54 Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 55 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 56 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 57 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 58 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 59 David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 60 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 61 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 62 Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 63 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis DNF Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda DNF Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team DNF Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team DNF Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions DNF Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions DNF Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo DNF Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo DNF Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo DNF Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank DNF Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack DNF Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo DNS Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team

Sprint 1 - Lap 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 5 pts 2 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell 1

Sprint 2 - Lap 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 5 pts 2 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions 15 pts 2 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 10 4 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 7 5 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 6 6 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 7 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 4 8 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 3 9 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 2 10 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions 4 pts 2 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 3 3 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 2 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 1

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 4 pts 2 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 3 3 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 2 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 1

KOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 6 pts 2 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 5 3 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 4 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 5 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 1

KOM 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 6 pts 2 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 5 3 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 4 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 3 5 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 3:22:56 2 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 0:01:54 4 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 0:09:46 5 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:14:12 6 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 7 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 9 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 11 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Radioshack 10:06:50 2 Garmin - Transitions 0:00:26 3 Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:04:50 4 Team HTC - Columbia 0:05:14 5 Team Type 1 0:06:45 6 Bissell 0:07:24 7 BMC Racing Team 0:15:10 8 Rabobank 0:15:37 9 Fly V Australia 0:16:10 10 Team Saxo Bank 0:16:52 11 Quick Step 0:29:22 12 Spidertech powered by Planet Energy 0:31:27

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 33:08:30 2 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:09 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:25 4 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:01:04 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:08 6 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:44 7 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 0:01:58 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:06 9 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 0:02:42 10 Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 0:03:21 11 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:03:57 12 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:40 13 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 0:04:57 14 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 0:04:59 15 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:25 16 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 0:06:34 17 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 0:06:48 18 Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 0:08:19 19 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:23:09 20 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:29:47 21 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell 0:33:20 22 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:35:34 23 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:36:26 24 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:36:33 25 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:36:38 26 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:39:58 27 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell 0:41:35 28 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 0:41:42 29 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:44:26 30 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 0:45:58 31 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 0:47:28 32 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 0:49:33 33 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:52:49 34 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:54:41 35 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 0:55:57 36 Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack 0:56:32 37 David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 0:56:35 38 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 1:01:52 39 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 1:03:34 40 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 1:05:09 41 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:06:35 42 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 1:15:41 43 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 1:21:22 44 Robert Britton (Can) Bissell 1:23:43 45 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:25:26 46 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:25:33 47 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:25:46 48 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:31:58 49 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 1:33:01 50 Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 1:34:21 51 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:34:30 52 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 1:35:56 53 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:36:52 54 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 1:38:40 55 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 1:38:45 56 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 1:40:23 57 Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell 1:41:20 58 Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 1:43:53 59 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1:46:50 60 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 1:51:10 61 Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 1:52:09 62 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 1:52:48 63 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 1:55:13

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 49 pts 2 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 41 3 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 30 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 29 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions 28 6 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 26 7 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 19 8 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 17 9 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 15 10 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 11 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 11 12 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 10 13 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 9 14 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 8 15 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 16 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 6 17 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 6 18 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 19 Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 5 20 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 5 21 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 22 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 4 23 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell 3 24 Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack 3 25 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 2 26 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 2 27 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 2 28 Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 2 29 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell 1 30 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 1 31 Robert Britton (Can) Bissell 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 77 pts 2 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 3 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 20 4 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 15 5 Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack 15 6 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell 14 7 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 14 8 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 11 9 Robert Britton (Can) Bissell 11 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 10 11 Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 10 12 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions 9 13 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 9 14 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 8 15 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 7 16 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 7 17 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 7 18 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 5 19 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 5 20 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 21 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 5 22 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 4 23 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 24 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 3 25 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 26 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 27 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 2 28 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 33:10:36 2 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:51 3 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:34:20 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 0:39:36 5 David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 0:54:29 6 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:04:29 7 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 1:19:16 8 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:29:52 9 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 1:30:55 10 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 1:38:17 11 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 1:50:42