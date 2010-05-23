Trending

Hesjedal wins Amgen Tour of California finale

Rogers victorious overall, fends off spirited challenge on final day

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) bested his four breakaway companions to win the Amgen Tour of California's final stage.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Jason McCartney (RadioShack) grabs a can of coke for the road.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
UnitedHealthcare and HTC-Columbia were well represented at the front of proceedings for Rory Sutherland and Michael Rogers respectively.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Veteran US rider George Hincapie maintains a steely expression as the going got tough for the break.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Dave Zabriskie could still smile despite finishing second overall.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Overall leader Michael Rogers is trailed by RadioShack's Yaroslav Popovych.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Oscar Pujol leads George Hincapie in the day's long break.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The breakaway makes its way up Mulholland Highway.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
There were plenty of fans lining the route up the day's main climb.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare) puts his head down and keeps up the pace.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Oscar Pujol wasn't distracted by the young female pirate nearby...

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Thomas Rabou (l) sealed the deal on his mountains classification by riding in the break today.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The field was splintered and strung out during the final stage.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The stage podium (l-r): George Hincapie, Ryder Hesjedal and Carlos Barredo.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Garmin-Transitions won the teams classification.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Charles Dionne was Fly V Australia's best finisher on the final stage.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The final classification winners (-r): Thomas Rabou, Michael Rogers, Peter Sagan and Yaroslav Popovych.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
O-Kaaay... Levi Leipheimer has some special fans.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Robbie Hunter and Matt Wilson bury themselves for Garmin-Transitions' chances with Dave Zabriskie.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Race leader Michael Rogers rode an astute stage to take the overall.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
HTC-Columbia paces the group with Michael Rogers tucked in behind.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
An Australian flag indicates the support for Michael Rogers during the final stage.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) in search of more mountains points during the final stage.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
George Hincapie (BMC Racing) powers the break late in the stage.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Michael Rogers closed out the Amgen Tour of California with a well-earned overall victory, matching the attacks of his closest competitors on the challenging 134.4km circuit to maintain his slim margin over David Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) and Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack).

The two contenders threw every attack they could at the HTC-Columbia man on the final ascent of the Rock Store climb, but the top came too soon to cause a separation. The group with Rogers came to the line together behind five riders who contested for the stage win.

"It was certainly a tough day, but I'm so excited to be able to hold onto the golden jersey and win the overall Tour of California," Rogers said, crediting his team for stepping up to the challenge of defending his race lead which he had held since stage five. The only time he was isolated was on the final ascent of the five-kilometre Rock Store climb when he found himself up against his closest challengers.

With only nine seconds' lead, the bonus seconds available on the line could have been enough to vault Zabriskie over Rogers and into the overall win, but they instead went to his teammate Ryder Hesjedal, who attacked across to the day's breakaway along with Radioshack's Chris Horner and out-sprinted George Hincapie (BMC) and Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) to claim the final stage victory.

Despite Horner and Hesjedal being just over 90 seconds behind in the standings, Rogers was content to let them go and keep their teammates under close watch.

"It wasn't always a perfect situation for me, having two riders from Radioshack and two from Garmin," Rogers said of the final climb. "I just had to limit my losses and make sure first and foremost Dave and Levi didn't go away from me.

"Having a bit of time buffer over Ryder and Chris Horner I was able to let them go, which made [it] more of a three-man race, something I could control a little better."

Control them he did, matching acceleration after acceleration from both riders until the climb was over and there were no more real opportunities for them to get away.

Up ahead, Hesjedal and Horner had bridged to the remnants of the day's breakaway at the start of the twisty, technical descent, giving them a moment's respite for the sprint. Horner led the sprint out from the last corner only to have Hesjedal come past and take the win.

"It's the nicest win [at the moment] because it's the most recent," Hesjedal joked at the press conference when asked to compare the win to his Tour of Spain stage. "Since I started with this team at the beginning of 2008, I have gotten to a lot of places I wanted to be in my cycling career. To keep that going, I think I'm doing that well. Today is just a nice confirmation of that."

The Canadian's attack could have jeopardized his teammate Zabriskie's position in the overall, since he brought with him Radioshack's Chris Horner, who was the highest placed rider on GC to make the front of the race. But the move also put further pressure on Rogers.

"The race was Mick's to lose... I wasn't afraid to take Chris along to overtake Dave in the general classification. It was up to Mick to keep that in check," continued Hesjedal.

"We wanted to ride aggressively today and show ourselves well, and to win on the last day shows that really well. That was kind of the focus near the end.

"For Dave to get away from Mick and overcome that deficit was a tall order, and I think we did the best we could and came away with the best we could."

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) lost his high position in the overall classification by coming in with the group one minute behind, but did just enough to secure his points and best young rider classification wins.

"I am very happy because I think it was a good job to get two jerseys, and for me it was most important because it was an important race. I'm really happy and look forward to coming back next year," said Sagan.

Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) had already clinched his mountains jersey but still went on the attack to further pad his lead by taking the third climb of the day.

"I woke up this morning and I was thinking it would be really cool to be in the break with the KOM jersey, so I tried to do it and my goal was achieved for today," he explained.

The end in sight

The grand finale of the Amgen Tour of California kicked off from Thousand Oaks, the home of the race's long-time title sponsor. Only 83 riders took the start under sunny skies, with Philip Deignan (Cervelo Test Team) the sole rider to drop out overnight.

Before the day was out more than half the peloton would take an early exit from the torturous 33km final circuit either voluntarily or for falling outside the time limit.

As has been the case every day this tour, the attacks began from kilometre zero and continued until a breakaway was established. This time however, the peloton would splinter into several groups before settling down for the long haul.

On the first lap a 13-rider move formed ahead of the first trip up the "Rock Store" climb on Mulholland Drive. The group included Fly V Australia's Phil Zajicek who, at 2:49 behind on general classification, was too much of a threat to let go. Zajicek attacked the move along with Dominique Rollin (Cervelo TestTeam) as the chasing bunch grew nearer, further putting the pressure on the favourites.

By the top of the first KOM, the furious pace of the Garmin-Slipstream team had neutralised the move, and Tom Danielson, Hesjedal and Zabriskie led over the top ahead of HTC-Columbia's Tony Martin. They had also succeeded in breaking the peloton into several groups.

The action picked up again on the second trip up the climb, with four going clear: Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank Cycling Team), Rollin, Bradley White (Unitedhealthcare) and Rabou.

The quartet was caught as the climb kicked up, but were soon countered by Quick Step's Carlos Barredo. The Spaniard was joined by Rabou and this time the breakaway stayed clear to contest the mountain sprint.

Behind, the break of the day was forming as Yaroslav Popovych (Team Radioshack), Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank Cycling Team), George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team), Oscar Pujol Muñoz (Cervelo Test Team) and Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) caught up to Barredo and Rabou over the crest and began the fast drop back down to the end of lap two.

The seven men built up a lead of nearly three minutes, never enough to threaten the yellow jersey of Michael Rogers, although the Garmin-Transitions team was intent on bringing the gap down so Zabriskie would have a shot at gaining the time bonus on the finish line.

Final lap fireworks

With one lap to go, the dead weight had been shed from the peloton and the chase was lifted to a red-lined pace as the Garmin-Transitions team was intent on setting up the win.

The advantage of the breakaway was down to 1:45 and the chase in full flight heading into the climb when Levi Leipheimer suffered an ill-timed flat tyre but was able to rejoin the peloton in short order before the climb began to bite.

He put the adrenaline rush provided by the incident to good use as he blasted out of the bunch and was quickly marked by Rogers on the climb, setting off a firestorm of attacks. The activity failed to break the GC stalemate, but instead reduced the group to Rogers, who was the sole HTC-Columbia representative, Leipheimer and Horner and Zabriskie and Hesjedal.

A fierce pace set by Leipheimer swept up the remnants of the break, picking up Radioshack teammate Yaroslav Popovych, who went straight to the front and set tempo for his captain. For his efforts he was awarded the Most Courageous jersey for the day.

Up ahead, only three riders survived from the original move - Hincapie, Pujol and Barredo - with a rapidly falling gap of 50 seconds. Hesjedal countered one of the many attacks, drawing out Horner and leaving Zabriskie alone to keep an eye on his foes.

"I followed and made it on just in time for Ryder to punch it, and I got on his wheel," said Horner. "Of course I had a shot at GC because you never know what is going to happen behind. I rode 100 percent and bombed the descent, barely able to hold on to Hesjedal in the corners.

"I led it out at the last corner just to see if I could get as much time as possible. I didn't know what was happening behind."

Both Zabriskie and Leipheimer put in several digs that kept Rogers chasing, but by the time he was really on the ropes, the top of the climb had come and the descent allowed him to nail back the two aggressors.

"I had great legs today and when you have good legs, and you know the moment to attack is coming you get really excited," said Leipheimer. "I felt awesome, but then I had a rear flat. It took some of the sting out of my legs to come back, but it didn't discourage me from trying to break open the race."

There was a point Leipheimer thought he had Rogers in difficulty, but, he said, "Somehow Michael clawed his way back, and showed why he's the winner of the Tour of California."

Leipheimer, who has won the past three editions of the race said he was not disappointed to be going home without a fourth yellow jersey, acknowledging that in past years he was the best prepared rider after the winter and there was clearly stronger competition this year.

"I'm not disappointed. I rode well and gave it everything I had. I was the main animator of the race and I have to take pride in that."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions3:21:56
2George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
3Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
4Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
5Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:00:05
6Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:28
7Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
8Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
9David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
10Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:00:34
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:00
12Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
13Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
15Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
17Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
18Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
19Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
20Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
21Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
22Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
23Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:01:42
24Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team0:02:04
25Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:02:05
26Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
27Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
28Robert Britton (Can) Bissell0:02:47
29Paul Mach (USA) Bissell
30Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
31Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell0:02:52
32Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia0:02:54
33Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
34Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:45
35Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 10:05:47
36Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:10:22
37Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:10:46
38Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack0:14:59
39Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:11
40Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:12
41Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
42Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
43Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
44Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
45Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
46Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell
47Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
48Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
49Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
50Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
51Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
52Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
53Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
54Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
55Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
56Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
57Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
58Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
59David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
60Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
61Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
62Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
63Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
DNFThomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFBernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
DNFJeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
DNFAlexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
DNFRobert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
DNFThomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
DNFBrian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
DNFIvan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
DNFDavide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
DNFLars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFFabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
DNFDmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
DNFManuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
DNSPhilip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team

Sprint 1 - Lap 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step5pts
2George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team3
3Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell1

Sprint 2 - Lap 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team5pts
2George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team3
3Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions15pts
2George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team12
3Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step10
4Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack7
5Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team6
6Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
7Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack4
8Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia3
9David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions2
10Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions4pts
2Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions3
3David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions2
4Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia1

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 14pts
2Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step3
3Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack2
4Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia1

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 16pts
2Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack5
3George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team4
4Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
5Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team1

KOM 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team6pts
2Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step5
3George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team4
4Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack3
5David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo3:22:56
2Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:01:54
4Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:09:46
5Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:14:12
6Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
7Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
8Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
9Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
10David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
11Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Radioshack10:06:50
2Garmin - Transitions0:00:26
3Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis0:04:50
4Team HTC - Columbia0:05:14
5Team Type 10:06:45
6Bissell0:07:24
7BMC Racing Team0:15:10
8Rabobank0:15:37
9Fly V Australia0:16:10
10Team Saxo Bank0:16:52
11Quick Step0:29:22
12Spidertech powered by Planet Energy0:31:27

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia33:08:30
2David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:00:09
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:25
4Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:01:04
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions0:01:08
6Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:01:44
7Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:01:58
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:06
9Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack0:02:42
10Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia0:03:21
11Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:03:57
12Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:40
13Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:04:57
14Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 10:04:59
15George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:25
16Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 10:06:34
17Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia0:06:48
18Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy0:08:19
19Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:09
20Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:29:47
21Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell0:33:20
22Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:35:34
23Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:36:26
24Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:36:33
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:36:38
26Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:39:58
27Paul Mach (USA) Bissell0:41:35
28Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:41:42
29Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:44:26
30Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 10:45:58
31Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia0:47:28
32Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step0:49:33
33Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:52:49
34Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:54:41
35Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia0:55:57
36Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack0:56:32
37David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy0:56:35
38Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia1:01:52
39Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis1:03:34
40Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell1:05:09
41Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team1:06:35
42Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia1:15:41
43Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis1:21:22
44Robert Britton (Can) Bissell1:23:43
45Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:25:26
46Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:25:33
47Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:25:46
48Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team1:31:58
49Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda1:33:01
50Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis1:34:21
51Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies1:34:30
52Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda1:35:56
53Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:36:52
54Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team1:38:40
55Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 11:38:45
56Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step1:40:23
57Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell1:41:20
58Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy1:43:53
59Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions1:46:50
60Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step1:51:10
61Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy1:52:09
62Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step1:52:48
63Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 11:55:13

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo49pts
2Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia41
3David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions30
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack29
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions28
6Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis26
7George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team19
8Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack17
9Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step15
10Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team12
11Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team11
12Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank10
13Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 19
14Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank8
15Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
16Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda6
17Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step6
18Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team5
19Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia5
20Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia5
21Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
22Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis4
23Paul Mach (USA) Bissell3
24Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack3
25Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack2
26Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia2
27Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step2
28Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy2
29Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell1
30Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions1
31Robert Britton (Can) Bissell1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 177pts
2George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team27
3Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 120
4Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank15
5Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack15
6Paul Mach (USA) Bissell14
7Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions14
8Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack11
9Robert Britton (Can) Bissell11
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank10
11Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy10
12Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions9
13David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions9
14Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step8
15Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team7
16Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia7
17Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack7
18Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack5
19Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis5
20Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team5
21Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda5
22Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis4
23Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
24Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack3
25Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team3
26Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
27Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia2
28Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo33:10:36
2Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:01:51
3Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:34:20
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:39:36
5David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy0:54:29
6Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team1:04:29
7Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis1:19:16
8Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team1:29:52
9Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda1:30:55
10Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step1:38:17
11Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step1:50:42

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin - Transitions99:29:17
2Team Radioshack0:00:02
3Team HTC - Columbia0:06:58
4Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis0:38:38
5Team Type 10:51:37
6BMC Racing Team1:00:54
7Team Saxo Bank1:04:11
8Rabobank1:23:35
9Fly V Australia1:33:35
10Bissell1:57:41
11Quick Step2:16:48
12Spidertech powered by Planet Energy2:18:07

