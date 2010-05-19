Image 1 of 62 Close match: Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) just gets the job done in Santa Cruz. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 62 Jelly Belly's Wil Routley is rewarded for his efforts in stage three. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 3 of 62 Wil Routley (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda). (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 4 of 62 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) remains focused as he descends. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 5 of 62 Davide Frattini took maximum points on the day's second KOM. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 6 of 62 Lance looks lean... Armstrong keeps pace up the final climb of the day. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 7 of 62 Saxo Bank sprinter Juan Jose Haedo (r) keeps his eyes on the prize next to Jason McCartney (RadioShack). (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 8 of 62 The day wasn't completely devoid of moisture as the peloton passed through a fir forest en route to Santa Cruz. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 9 of 62 Garmin-Transitions' Robbie Hunter (c) rides in a RadioShack sandwich. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 10 of 62 The Bissell boys were again attentive in today's stage. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 11 of 62 David Zabriskie (r) rides next to UnitedHealthcare's Rory Sutherland. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 12 of 62 Anyone would think summer is on its way in California. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 13 of 62 It wasn't that sunny, but at least it wasn't raining... (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 14 of 62 Brett Lancaster (Cerv (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 15 of 62 Steve Cozza is favourite with the ladies - might have something to do with the mustache! (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 16 of 62 Canadian rider Will Routley (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) shows the strain. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 17 of 62 This is what we love about the Amgen Tour of California... (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 18 of 62 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) remained in the sprint classification lead at day's end. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 19 of 62 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) felt the pace at the front. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 20 of 62 Davide Cimolai (Liquigas). (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 21 of 62 Lance Armstrong (Team RadioShack) was again active in the front group. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 22 of 62 BMC captain George Hincapie (r) and Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia). (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 23 of 62 Race leader Brett Lancaster (Cerv (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 24 of 62 Davide Frattini (Team Type 1). (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 25 of 62 Lance Armstrong (Team RadioShack) keeps his eyes on the prize. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 26 of 62 RadioShack's Lance Armstrong was again at the pointy end of the race today. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 27 of 62 Bernhard Eisel takes on a turbo bidon from the HTC-Columbia car during stage three. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 28 of 62 Conditions varied to yesterday's stage - namely, the lack of cold Spring rain. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 29 of 62 HTC-Columbia's Tejay Van Garderen paces Mark Cavendish back to the bunch. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 30 of 62 Chris Horner paces RadioShack teammate Levi Leipheimer at the head of the field. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 31 of 62 David Zabriske (Garmin-Transitions) had the smile of a man in the race lead. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 32 of 62 Hurricane watch: Photographers await the sprint finish at the Santa Cruz Boardwalk. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 33 of 62 Will Routley (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 34 of 62 Happy to finish in the California sunshine. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 35 of 62 Dave Zabriskie takes the Santa Cruz win over Mick Rogers (HTC-Columbia) and Levi Leipheimer (Radio Shack). (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 36 of 62 Dave Zabriskie savours his close win. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 37 of 62 Santa Cruz mayor Mike Rotkin presents Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) with the stage winner's surfboard. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 38 of 62 Peter Sagan (Liquigas) enjoys the attention that comes with being best young rider. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 39 of 62 Canadian Will Routley (Jelly Belly-Kenda) with the day's Amgen Breakaway from Cancer Most Courageous Rider jersey. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 40 of 62 Zabriskie sits on the podium and cracks an impish grin. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 41 of 62 Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) took the mountains jersey. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 42 of 62 Mark Cavendish putting in more quality time in his sprint jersey. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 43 of 62 Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) takes control on the final climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 44 of 62 Radioshack's Lance Armstrong set a pace in the chase group that made it hard for other riders to attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 45 of 62 Rabobank's riders talk during the third stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 46 of 62 Unfortunately the rain wasn't done with the riders, as the breakaway group discovered here on one of the earlir climbs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 47 of 62 Eric Boily (SpiderTech) leads the front group on one of the early climbs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 48 of 62 Overnight leader Brett Lancaster (Cervelo TestTeam) couldn't stay with the front group on the final climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 49 of 62 Cervelo TestTeam helped Radioshack control the action along the highway today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 50 of 62 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) leads Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies) in the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 51 of 62 Garmin-Transitions' Dave Zabriskie looked happy ahead of an important stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 52 of 62 Garmin-Transitions riders knew the day's stage would be important to its overall ambitions. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 53 of 62 Not a bad spot to watch a bike race. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 54 of 62 Well, some of these San Francisco spectators are not looking at their phones. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 55 of 62 On California's famous coastal Highway 1. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 56 of 62 Stage three started in sunshine, but quickly rode back into intermittent rain. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 57 of 62 Rolling south from San Francisco's Seal Rocks and Cliff House - a restaurant Mark Twain described in 1864 as 'perched on the very brink of the ocean, like a castle by the Rhine'. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 58 of 62 The calm before the finish storm in Santa Cruz. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 59 of 62 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) heads down to the stage's start line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 60 of 62 Kelly Benefit Strategies' riders sign in at the start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 61 of 62 Guillaume Boivin (SpiderTech) signs an autograph before the third stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 62 of 62 One gent rode out on a bike equipped with a turntable and speaker and played an album by 1960s anti-war band The Fugs. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)

The battle for the general classification hit a fevered pitch on the road to Santa Cruz for the third stage of the Amgen Tour of California. David Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) pulled out a powerful stage win from a three-man general classification battle over Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) and defending champion Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack).

Related Articles Sutherland almost lands sucker punch

The climb up Bonny Doon Road was once again the launching pad for Leipheimer but this time Zabriskie and Rogers, who last year finished second and third behind Leipheimer in the overall, were ready and able to match his attack.

With 25km remaining over the top, it was up to Rogers and Zabriskie to tow a reluctant Leipheimer to the line if they wanted to keep a gap over the rest of the field. The two did the lion's share of the work, with Zabriskie pushing the pace in the final kilometre and then narrowly taking the sprint over Rogers from the front out of the last turn.

The stage win and time bonus pushed the Garmin-Transitions rider into the overall lead of the race, a position he never enjoyed in the previous editions of the race.

"I've been the runner up at the Tour of California a couple of times, but I've never won a stage and never touched the leader's jersey in the time the race has been going on. So just to touch the jersey is quite an honor," said Zabriskie.

The American said he thought he had lost the stage to Rogers in the sprint, and called the Australian "a fierce competitor" who will be a strong foe throughout the rest of the race.

Rogers confirmed Zabriskie's assessment, saying: "Dave doesn't look any stronger than me or Levi, he just got the jump on me today. The race is far from over."

Zabriskie's form hadn't made itself apparent yet this year - he had some doubts coming into the race but said: "The feelings I had today were really good. It's the first time I've been able to go that deep so far this season. Hopefully I can stay with Levi in the climbs to come."

Leipheimer said that he made mistakes today in the final metres and regretting losing the seconds in the time bonus. "I screwed up the finish - I knew about [the last] corner but there was a tailwind there. We drag-raced to the last corner and I could close the gap to Mick [Rogers], but the finish was too short to do anything."

Leipheimer was never fully committed to working with the two most dangerous GC riders in the race, as it did not give him a tactical advantage toward the overall classification.

"It doesn't really matter if we were gaining time on everyone else, that's not what my goal is," Leipheimer said. "I ended up losing time with the time bonsues, so I was a little disappointed with that.

"I didn't win, so obviously there was some mistake there, but it's not like I've lost the whole stage race."

Sagan threatens

The three strong men had built up a lead of 90 seconds at the top of the climb, but a large chasing group closed the gap to a dozen seconds over the next 25 kilometres to Santa Cruz.

The lead trio narrowly held off the chase largely due to the efforts of Zabriskie in the final kilometre. Behind, and capable of challenging for the general classification lead if he made the juncture, was best young rider and third overall Peter Sagan (Liquigas).

Sagan lost his team helper to a puncture in the run-in through Santa Cruz and had to be satisfied with taking the sprint for fourth.

"On the climb I felt good. Our guys went in front to try to bring the gap down," Sagan said. Despite falling short of claiming the overall lead, he said he was happy with how the day went and his best young rider's jersey.

"Yes this is a jersey I want to keep. This is a course that is really hard. There are many stages left to go and I just have to wait to see what transpires."

Absent from the chase was the morning's leader Brett Lancaster (Cervelo TestTeam), and thanks to the 17 second gap which separated Sagan from the leaders, the overall lead passed on to Zabriskie, who also gained a 10 second time bonus on the line.

Rogers out-sprinted Leipheimer to claim the six second bonus, and now trails Zabriskie on the general classification ladder by four seconds, with the Radioshack man behind by six.

The Liquigas rider kept his best young rider jersey with the finish, while Team Type 1 kept the mountains classification in the hands of Thomas Rabou thanks to the efforts of his team-mate Davide Frattini in the breakaway.

"Today it was our objective to keep the jersey and I tried to be in the break but it didn't happen," said Rabou. "My teammate Mr. Frattini he was in the breakaway and took away all the KOM points, so the points stayed within the team so it was a good day for us."

HTC-Columbia's Mark Cavendish remains in the green sprinter's jersey for another day.

Overall stirred, not shaken

Despite a clear start to the third stage in San Francisco, the rain wasn't quite ready to let the peloton enjoy a care-free day. The sun began to make its exit behind high clouds as the racers sped toward the first sprint of the day in Pacifica at mile 10.7.

Berhard Eisel (HTC-Columbia) led his sprinter Mark Cavendish to the top placing across the line, putting Cavendish into the outright lead of the points classification over stage two winner Lancaster. Eisel was second across the line ahead of Rabobank's Paul Martens from the intact peloton.

Several of the domestic teams tried to get a breakaway going on the sinuous route along the Pacific coast, with Christopher Baldwin (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis) and Christopher Jones (Team Type 1) having a brief foray before Radioshack and HTC-Columbia brought them back.

Kurt Hovelynck (Quick Step) also tried to slip away, but with the second sprint fast approaching in Half Moon Bay at mile 19.4, he too was absorbed by the furious chase.

Cavendish did not take the second sprint, his lead-out overtaken by an attack from Jelly Belly before the 200m mark. The escape was caught before the line, where Karl Menzies (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis) took the points over Alexander Kristoff (BMC Racing Team) and Cavendish.

The trip down the coast wasn't favourable to Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies), who fell back to the follow cars and then abandoned at the 32 mile mark.

With the sprint action behind them, the well advertised plan to let a small non-threatening breakaway go clear materialized at the turn to the first climb of the day, Tunitas Creek Road. Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) continued his team's press for mountain points by making the split along with Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell), Will Routley (Jelly Belly), Eric Boily (SpiderTech) and Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies).

The five ascended into the clouds which were pressed up against the redwood tree-lined hill, and as temperatures dropped and the rain began to fall, the peloton behind took the opportunity to stop for warm clothing and a nature break before the climb.

Given the green light to spend quality time out front, the five men built up a lead of 2:30 minutes by the top of the steep, narrow climb, cheered on by intrepid cycling enthusiasts who braved the foul weather to experience bike racing at its best. Frattini took the maximum points at the top over Anderson, Jacques-Maynes, Boily and Routley.

A steep, twisty and narrow descent followed, and with rain-slickened roads and the recent memory of multiple crashes on yesterday's stage, the peloton took the trip down gingerly.

The second climb began just as soon as the bottom was reached, and on the much less difficult category 3 ascent Frattini once again took the maximum points over Anderson, with Boily getting over Jacques Maynes for third and Routley holding last place over the line.

Toward the mid-way point of the stage, the five men enjoyed more than four minutes over the peloton en route to the third KOM of the day on Pescadero Road, a steeper but shorter pitch and only category four. Frattini took the top over Anderson, Boily and Routley knowing that their time in front would now be limited as the coming flat coastal road pushed the advantage toward the chasing peloton.

Radioshack was towing the pack along at a steady pace on the farm-lined scenic descent that followed, and once the peloton turned onto the Cabrillo Highway near the coast, the cross-winds began to make the five leaders lose impetus. Aided by the Cervelo team, the gap fell from a maximum of 4:55 minutes down to two minutes in a short amount of time.

The general classification favourites were locked and loaded and ready to fire on the Bonny Doon Road climb which was fast approaching, and the breakaway was in sight at mile 89.

Routley put in a last ditch bid for glory, attacking and holding 45 seconds over the bunch with Jacques-Maynes dangling 15 seconds behind, but the two were doomed to be caught after the turn onto Bonny Doon Rd.

The Jelly Belly rider had special insights into the day after spending the winter training in Santa Cruz. "This is definitely a day that I wanted to do well in. We rode solid in the break all day. We had a five minute gap and then a couple minutes later it was a minute and half," said Routley.

"It was disappointing because I was thinking that maybe we could go into the climb with two minutes and make it over half the climb and get lucky. I figured, hey we are going to get caught so I will show that I have legs, show that fact and get on the podium, make it worth it."

Bonny Doon ends on stalemate

Radioshack set a brisk tempo to reel in the two escapees for good at the base of the climb. As the road kicked up, Leipheimer, Armstrong and Horner set an ever increasing tempo.

The decisive moment came not from the ProTour riders but Unitedheathcare's Rory Sutherland, who launched the attack that pulled Leipheimer, Zabriskie, Armstrong and Rogers away. Armstrong and Sutherland could not hold the pace of the three who would go on to contest the stage win, and fell back to the chasing group.

"The plan was to split up the field and see if we could get Levi more time there," said Horner. "We thought he would have one or two guys, hoping for Rogers or Zabriskie. But having both of them there means they all went to the line together. I guess that means they are going to have to battle it out between the three of them on another stage."

"My legs were good," said Leipheimer, who last year used the climb to distance himself from Rogers and Zabriskie. "I was the one making the pace on the climb but was missing a little something on the climb to make the big difference."

With three of the top time trialists in the world working together to stay away, even the ever increasing chasing group could not close the gap and the stage and general classification battle went to Rogers, Zabriskie and Leipheimer.

For the second year in a row, Garmin-Transitions would take the stage in Santa Cruz as Zabriskie repeated last year's winner Tom Peterson's performance by pushing the pace from the front in the final kilometre and holding off Rogers in the dash for the line.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 4:26:09 2 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:17 5 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 6 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 7 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 8 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 9 Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions 11 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell 12 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 14 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 15 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 16 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions 17 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 18 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 19 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 20 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 21 Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack 22 Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 23 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 24 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 25 Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 26 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:37 27 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 0:00:17 28 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:41 29 David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 30 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 31 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 32 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 33 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 34 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 35 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 36 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell 37 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:56 38 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 0:04:36 39 Robert Britton (Can) Bissell 40 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 41 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 42 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 43 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia 44 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 45 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 46 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:04:40 47 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 48 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:13 49 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:08:58 50 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 51 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 52 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 53 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 54 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 55 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 56 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 57 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 58 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 0:12:52 59 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 60 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 61 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:16:10 62 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 63 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:16:24 64 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia 65 Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 66 Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 67 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 68 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step 69 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 70 Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell 71 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 72 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 73 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 74 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 75 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 76 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 77 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 78 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 79 Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 80 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 81 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 82 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 83 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 84 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 85 Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 86 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 87 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 88 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 89 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 90 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 91 Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 92 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team 93 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 94 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 95 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 96 Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 97 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 98 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 99 Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 100 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 101 Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell 102 Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 103 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 104 Cody O'reilly (USA) Bissell 105 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 106 Matthew Crane (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 107 Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 108 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 109 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 110 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 111 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 112 Martin Gilbert (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 113 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team 114 Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 115 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 116 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions 117 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions 118 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 119 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 120 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 121 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 122 Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 123 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 124 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1

Sprint 1 - Pacifica, CA # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 5 pts 2 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia 3 3 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Half Moon Bay, CA # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 5 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 1

Sprint 3 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 15 pts 2 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 12 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 10 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 7 5 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 6 6 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 5 7 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 4 8 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 3 9 Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 2 10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions 1

Mountain 1 - Tunitas Creek, CA # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 8 pts 2 Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 3 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 6 4 Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 5 5 Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 3

Mountain 2 - CA 84 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 6 pts 2 Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 3 Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 4 4 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 3 5 Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 1

Mountain 3 - Pescadero Rd # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 4 pts 2 Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 2 4 Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 1

Mountain 4 - Bonny Doon, CA # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 8 pts 2 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 7 3 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 6 4 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions 5 5 Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack 3

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 4:26:26 2 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions 3 David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 0:01:24 4 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 0:04:19 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 6 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:04:23 9 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:12:35 10 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 11 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 0:15:53 12 Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell 0:16:07 13 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 14 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 15 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 16 Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 17 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 18 Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 19 Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 20 Cody O'reilly (USA) Bissell 21 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 23 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 24 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Radioshack 13:19:01 2 Garmin-Transitions 3 HTC-Columbia 4 Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:37 5 UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis 0:01:41 6 SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 7 Rabobank 0:04:29 8 Bissell 0:06:00 9 BMC Racing Team 10 Quick Step 0:07:28 11 Team Type 1 0:08:58 12 Fly V Australia 0:08:59 13 Cervelo TestTeam 0:10:37 14 Saxo Bank 0:16:10 15 Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:25:52 16 Jelly Belly presented by Kenda 0:36:50

General Classification after Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 13:09:33 2 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 0:00:04 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:06 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:21 5 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 0:00:24 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:27 7 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 8 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 9 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions 10 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 11 Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack 12 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 13 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 14 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 15 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 16 Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 17 Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 18 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 19 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 0:01:44 21 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 22 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 23 Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 24 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell 25 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 26 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:47 27 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell 0:01:49 28 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:08 29 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 30 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:14 31 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:34 32 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:38 33 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:46 34 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 0:06:03 35 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:06:07 36 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:08:58 37 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 0:09:04 38 David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 0:09:05 39 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:40 40 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:25 41 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:11:18 42 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:24 43 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 0:12:25 44 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 0:13:57 45 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:14:19 46 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 0:14:25 47 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:17 48 Robert Britton (Can) Bissell 0:15:20 49 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 50 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:16:20 51 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:16:22 52 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 0:16:25 53 Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:16:34 54 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:16:53 55 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 56 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:17:01 57 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:17:51 58 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 59 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 60 Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 61 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:19:06 62 Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 0:19:21 63 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 64 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 0:19:26 65 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:19:34 66 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:21:15 67 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:22:10 68 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 0:24:10 69 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team 0:25:45 70 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:27:02 71 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:27:04 72 Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 0:27:06 73 Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell 0:27:08 74 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions 75 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 76 Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 77 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:28:04 78 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 79 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 0:28:41 80 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 81 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:31:30 82 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:31:36 83 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 84 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 85 Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 86 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 87 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 88 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 89 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 0:33:40 90 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 91 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia 0:33:52 92 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 0:33:54 93 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 94 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions 95 Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 96 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 97 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 98 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 99 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 100 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 101 Martin Gilbert (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 102 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 103 Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 104 Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 105 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 106 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 107 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step 108 Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 109 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 110 Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell 111 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team 112 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 113 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 114 Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 115 Cody O'reilly (USA) Bissell 116 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 117 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 118 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 119 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 120 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 121 Matthew Crane (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 122 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:34:14 123 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 0:34:32 124 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 0:36:32

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 21 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 19 3 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 15 4 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 15 5 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 15 6 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 14 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 13 8 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 13 9 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 13 10 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 12 11 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 12 Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 7 13 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions 7 14 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 15 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 6 16 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia 6 17 Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 18 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 19 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 5 20 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 21 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 4 22 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions 4 23 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 4 24 Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 4 25 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia 3 26 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 3 27 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell 3 28 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 3 29 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 2 30 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 2 31 Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 2 32 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 33 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 26 pts 2 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 22 3 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 18 4 Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 5 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 11 6 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 11 7 Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 11 8 Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 10 9 Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack 9 10 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 9 11 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 7 12 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell 6 13 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 6 14 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 5 15 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions 5 16 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 5 17 Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 5 18 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 19 Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 4 20 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 21 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 1

Best Young Rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 13:09:54 2 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:06 3 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 0:05:42 4 David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 0:08:44 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 0:13:36 6 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:13:58 7 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:14:56 8 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:14:59 9 Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:16:13 10 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:17:30 11 Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:21:49 13 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:26:47 14 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:27:43 15 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:31:09 16 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:31:15 17 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 0:33:19 18 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:33:33 19 Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 20 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 21 Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 22 Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell 23 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 24 Cody O'reilly (USA) Bissell