Zabriskie holds off Rogers to win in Santa Cruz

Garmin rider moves into race lead

Image 1 of 62

Close match: Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) just gets the job done in Santa Cruz.

Close match: Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) just gets the job done in Santa Cruz.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 62

Jelly Belly's Wil Routley is rewarded for his efforts in stage three.

Jelly Belly's Wil Routley is rewarded for his efforts in stage three.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 3 of 62

Wil Routley (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda).

Wil Routley (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda).
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 4 of 62

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) remains focused as he descends.

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) remains focused as he descends.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 5 of 62

Davide Frattini took maximum points on the day's second KOM.

Davide Frattini took maximum points on the day's second KOM.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 6 of 62

Lance looks lean... Armstrong keeps pace up the final climb of the day.

Lance looks lean... Armstrong keeps pace up the final climb of the day.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 7 of 62

Saxo Bank sprinter Juan Jose Haedo (r) keeps his eyes on the prize next to Jason McCartney (RadioShack).

Saxo Bank sprinter Juan Jose Haedo (r) keeps his eyes on the prize next to Jason McCartney (RadioShack).
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 8 of 62

The day wasn't completely devoid of moisture as the peloton passed through a fir forest en route to Santa Cruz.

The day wasn't completely devoid of moisture as the peloton passed through a fir forest en route to Santa Cruz.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 9 of 62

Garmin-Transitions' Robbie Hunter (c) rides in a RadioShack sandwich.

Garmin-Transitions' Robbie Hunter (c) rides in a RadioShack sandwich.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 10 of 62

The Bissell boys were again attentive in today's stage.

The Bissell boys were again attentive in today's stage.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 11 of 62

David Zabriskie (r) rides next to UnitedHealthcare's Rory Sutherland.

David Zabriskie (r) rides next to UnitedHealthcare's Rory Sutherland.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 12 of 62

Anyone would think summer is on its way in California.

Anyone would think summer is on its way in California.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 13 of 62

It wasn't that sunny, but at least it wasn't raining...

It wasn't that sunny, but at least it wasn't raining...
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 14 of 62

Brett Lancaster (Cerv

Brett Lancaster (Cerv
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 15 of 62

Steve Cozza is favourite with the ladies - might have something to do with the mustache!

Steve Cozza is favourite with the ladies - might have something to do with the mustache!
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 16 of 62

Canadian rider Will Routley (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) shows the strain.

Canadian rider Will Routley (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) shows the strain.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 17 of 62

This is what we love about the Amgen Tour of California...

This is what we love about the Amgen Tour of California...
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 18 of 62

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) remained in the sprint classification lead at day's end.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) remained in the sprint classification lead at day's end.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 19 of 62

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) felt the pace at the front.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) felt the pace at the front.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 20 of 62

Davide Cimolai (Liquigas).

Davide Cimolai (Liquigas).
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 21 of 62

Lance Armstrong (Team RadioShack) was again active in the front group.

Lance Armstrong (Team RadioShack) was again active in the front group.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 22 of 62

BMC captain George Hincapie (r) and Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia).

BMC captain George Hincapie (r) and Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia).
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 23 of 62

Race leader Brett Lancaster (Cerv

Race leader Brett Lancaster (Cerv
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 24 of 62

Davide Frattini (Team Type 1).

Davide Frattini (Team Type 1).
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 25 of 62

Lance Armstrong (Team RadioShack) keeps his eyes on the prize.

Lance Armstrong (Team RadioShack) keeps his eyes on the prize.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 26 of 62

RadioShack's Lance Armstrong was again at the pointy end of the race today.

RadioShack's Lance Armstrong was again at the pointy end of the race today.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 27 of 62

Bernhard Eisel takes on a turbo bidon from the HTC-Columbia car during stage three.

Bernhard Eisel takes on a turbo bidon from the HTC-Columbia car during stage three.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 28 of 62

Conditions varied to yesterday's stage - namely, the lack of cold Spring rain.

Conditions varied to yesterday's stage - namely, the lack of cold Spring rain.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 29 of 62

HTC-Columbia's Tejay Van Garderen paces Mark Cavendish back to the bunch.

HTC-Columbia's Tejay Van Garderen paces Mark Cavendish back to the bunch.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 30 of 62

Chris Horner paces RadioShack teammate Levi Leipheimer at the head of the field.

Chris Horner paces RadioShack teammate Levi Leipheimer at the head of the field.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 31 of 62

David Zabriske (Garmin-Transitions) had the smile of a man in the race lead.

David Zabriske (Garmin-Transitions) had the smile of a man in the race lead.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 32 of 62

Hurricane watch: Photographers await the sprint finish at the Santa Cruz Boardwalk.

Hurricane watch: Photographers await the sprint finish at the Santa Cruz Boardwalk.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 33 of 62

Will Routley (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)

Will Routley (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 34 of 62

Happy to finish in the California sunshine.

Happy to finish in the California sunshine.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 35 of 62

Dave Zabriskie takes the Santa Cruz win over Mick Rogers (HTC-Columbia) and Levi Leipheimer (Radio Shack).

Dave Zabriskie takes the Santa Cruz win over Mick Rogers (HTC-Columbia) and Levi Leipheimer (Radio Shack).
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 36 of 62

Dave Zabriskie savours his close win.

Dave Zabriskie savours his close win.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 37 of 62

Santa Cruz mayor Mike Rotkin presents Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) with the stage winner's surfboard.

Santa Cruz mayor Mike Rotkin presents Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) with the stage winner's surfboard.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 38 of 62

Peter Sagan (Liquigas) enjoys the attention that comes with being best young rider.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas) enjoys the attention that comes with being best young rider.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 39 of 62

Canadian Will Routley (Jelly Belly-Kenda) with the day's Amgen Breakaway from Cancer Most Courageous Rider jersey.

Canadian Will Routley (Jelly Belly-Kenda) with the day's Amgen Breakaway from Cancer Most Courageous Rider jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 40 of 62

Zabriskie sits on the podium and cracks an impish grin.

Zabriskie sits on the podium and cracks an impish grin.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 41 of 62

Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) took the mountains jersey.

Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) took the mountains jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 42 of 62

Mark Cavendish putting in more quality time in his sprint jersey.

Mark Cavendish putting in more quality time in his sprint jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 43 of 62

Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) takes control on the final climb.

Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) takes control on the final climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 44 of 62

Radioshack's Lance Armstrong set a pace in the chase group that made it hard for other riders to attack.

Radioshack's Lance Armstrong set a pace in the chase group that made it hard for other riders to attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 45 of 62

Rabobank's riders talk during the third stage.

Rabobank's riders talk during the third stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 46 of 62

Unfortunately the rain wasn't done with the riders, as the breakaway group discovered here on one of the earlir climbs.

Unfortunately the rain wasn't done with the riders, as the breakaway group discovered here on one of the earlir climbs.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 47 of 62

Eric Boily (SpiderTech) leads the front group on one of the early climbs.

Eric Boily (SpiderTech) leads the front group on one of the early climbs.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 48 of 62

Overnight leader Brett Lancaster (Cervelo TestTeam) couldn't stay with the front group on the final climb.

Overnight leader Brett Lancaster (Cervelo TestTeam) couldn't stay with the front group on the final climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 49 of 62

Cervelo TestTeam helped Radioshack control the action along the highway today.

Cervelo TestTeam helped Radioshack control the action along the highway today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 50 of 62

Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) leads Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies) in the break.

Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) leads Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies) in the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 51 of 62

Garmin-Transitions' Dave Zabriskie looked happy ahead of an important stage.

Garmin-Transitions' Dave Zabriskie looked happy ahead of an important stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 52 of 62

Garmin-Transitions riders knew the day's stage would be important to its overall ambitions.

Garmin-Transitions riders knew the day's stage would be important to its overall ambitions.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 53 of 62

Not a bad spot to watch a bike race.

Not a bad spot to watch a bike race.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 54 of 62

Well, some of these San Francisco spectators are not looking at their phones.

Well, some of these San Francisco spectators are not looking at their phones.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 55 of 62

On California's famous coastal Highway 1.

On California's famous coastal Highway 1.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 56 of 62

Stage three started in sunshine, but quickly rode back into intermittent rain.

Stage three started in sunshine, but quickly rode back into intermittent rain.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 57 of 62

Rolling south from San Francisco's Seal Rocks and Cliff House - a restaurant Mark Twain described in 1864 as 'perched on the very brink of the ocean, like a castle by the Rhine'.

Rolling south from San Francisco's Seal Rocks and Cliff House - a restaurant Mark Twain described in 1864 as 'perched on the very brink of the ocean, like a castle by the Rhine'.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 58 of 62

The calm before the finish storm in Santa Cruz.

The calm before the finish storm in Santa Cruz.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 59 of 62

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) heads down to the stage's start line.

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) heads down to the stage's start line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 60 of 62

Kelly Benefit Strategies' riders sign in at the start.

Kelly Benefit Strategies' riders sign in at the start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 61 of 62

Guillaume Boivin (SpiderTech) signs an autograph before the third stage.

Guillaume Boivin (SpiderTech) signs an autograph before the third stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 62 of 62

One gent rode out on a bike equipped with a turntable and speaker and played an album by 1960s anti-war band The Fugs.

One gent rode out on a bike equipped with a turntable and speaker and played an album by 1960s anti-war band The Fugs.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)

The battle for the general classification hit a fevered pitch on the road to Santa Cruz for the third stage of the Amgen Tour of California. David Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) pulled out a powerful stage win from a three-man general classification battle over Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) and defending champion Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack).

The climb up Bonny Doon Road was once again the launching pad for Leipheimer but this time Zabriskie and Rogers, who last year finished second and third behind Leipheimer in the overall, were ready and able to match his attack.

With 25km remaining over the top, it was up to Rogers and Zabriskie to tow a reluctant Leipheimer to the line if they wanted to keep a gap over the rest of the field. The two did the lion's share of the work, with Zabriskie pushing the pace in the final kilometre and then narrowly taking the sprint over Rogers from the front out of the last turn.

The stage win and time bonus pushed the Garmin-Transitions rider into the overall lead of the race, a position he never enjoyed in the previous editions of the race.

"I've been the runner up at the Tour of California a couple of times, but I've never won a stage and never touched the leader's jersey in the time the race has been going on. So just to touch the jersey is quite an honor," said Zabriskie.

The American said he thought he had lost the stage to Rogers in the sprint, and called the Australian "a fierce competitor" who will be a strong foe throughout the rest of the race.

Rogers confirmed Zabriskie's assessment, saying: "Dave doesn't look any stronger than me or Levi, he just got the jump on me today. The race is far from over."

Zabriskie's form hadn't made itself apparent yet this year - he had some doubts coming into the race but said: "The feelings I had today were really good. It's the first time I've been able to go that deep so far this season. Hopefully I can stay with Levi in the climbs to come."

Leipheimer said that he made mistakes today in the final metres and regretting losing the seconds in the time bonus. "I screwed up the finish - I knew about [the last] corner but there was a tailwind there. We drag-raced to the last corner and I could close the gap to Mick [Rogers], but the finish was too short to do anything."

Leipheimer was never fully committed to working with the two most dangerous GC riders in the race, as it did not give him a tactical advantage toward the overall classification.

"It doesn't really matter if we were gaining time on everyone else, that's not what my goal is," Leipheimer said. "I ended up losing time with the time bonsues, so I was a little disappointed with that.

"I didn't win, so obviously there was some mistake there, but it's not like I've lost the whole stage race."

Sagan threatens

The three strong men had built up a lead of 90 seconds at the top of the climb, but a large chasing group closed the gap to a dozen seconds over the next 25 kilometres to Santa Cruz.

The lead trio narrowly held off the chase largely due to the efforts of Zabriskie in the final kilometre. Behind, and capable of challenging for the general classification lead if he made the juncture, was best young rider and third overall Peter Sagan (Liquigas).

Sagan lost his team helper to a puncture in the run-in through Santa Cruz and had to be satisfied with taking the sprint for fourth.

"On the climb I felt good. Our guys went in front to try to bring the gap down," Sagan said. Despite falling short of claiming the overall lead, he said he was happy with how the day went and his best young rider's jersey.

"Yes this is a jersey I want to keep. This is a course that is really hard. There are many stages left to go and I just have to wait to see what transpires."

Absent from the chase was the morning's leader Brett Lancaster (Cervelo TestTeam), and thanks to the 17 second gap which separated Sagan from the leaders, the overall lead passed on to Zabriskie, who also gained a 10 second time bonus on the line.

Rogers out-sprinted Leipheimer to claim the six second bonus, and now trails Zabriskie on the general classification ladder by four seconds, with the Radioshack man behind by six.

The Liquigas rider kept his best young rider jersey with the finish, while Team Type 1 kept the mountains classification in the hands of Thomas Rabou thanks to the efforts of his team-mate Davide Frattini in the breakaway.

"Today it was our objective to keep the jersey and I tried to be in the break but it didn't happen," said Rabou. "My teammate Mr. Frattini he was in the breakaway and took away all the KOM points, so the points stayed within the team so it was a good day for us."

HTC-Columbia's Mark Cavendish remains in the green sprinter's jersey for another day.

Overall stirred, not shaken

Despite a clear start to the third stage in San Francisco, the rain wasn't quite ready to let the peloton enjoy a care-free day. The sun began to make its exit behind high clouds as the racers sped toward the first sprint of the day in Pacifica at mile 10.7.

Berhard Eisel (HTC-Columbia) led his sprinter Mark Cavendish to the top placing across the line, putting Cavendish into the outright lead of the points classification over stage two winner Lancaster. Eisel was second across the line ahead of Rabobank's Paul Martens from the intact peloton.

Several of the domestic teams tried to get a breakaway going on the sinuous route along the Pacific coast, with Christopher Baldwin (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis) and Christopher Jones (Team Type 1) having a brief foray before Radioshack and HTC-Columbia brought them back.

Kurt Hovelynck (Quick Step) also tried to slip away, but with the second sprint fast approaching in Half Moon Bay at mile 19.4, he too was absorbed by the furious chase.

Cavendish did not take the second sprint, his lead-out overtaken by an attack from Jelly Belly before the 200m mark. The escape was caught before the line, where Karl Menzies (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis) took the points over Alexander Kristoff (BMC Racing Team) and Cavendish.

The trip down the coast wasn't favourable to Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies), who fell back to the follow cars and then abandoned at the 32 mile mark.

With the sprint action behind them, the well advertised plan to let a small non-threatening breakaway go clear materialized at the turn to the first climb of the day, Tunitas Creek Road. Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) continued his team's press for mountain points by making the split along with Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell), Will Routley (Jelly Belly), Eric Boily (SpiderTech) and Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies).

The five ascended into the clouds which were pressed up against the redwood tree-lined hill, and as temperatures dropped and the rain began to fall, the peloton behind took the opportunity to stop for warm clothing and a nature break before the climb.

Given the green light to spend quality time out front, the five men built up a lead of 2:30 minutes by the top of the steep, narrow climb, cheered on by intrepid cycling enthusiasts who braved the foul weather to experience bike racing at its best. Frattini took the maximum points at the top over Anderson, Jacques-Maynes, Boily and Routley.

A steep, twisty and narrow descent followed, and with rain-slickened roads and the recent memory of multiple crashes on yesterday's stage, the peloton took the trip down gingerly.

The second climb began just as soon as the bottom was reached, and on the much less difficult category 3 ascent Frattini once again took the maximum points over Anderson, with Boily getting over Jacques Maynes for third and Routley holding last place over the line.

Toward the mid-way point of the stage, the five men enjoyed more than four minutes over the peloton en route to the third KOM of the day on Pescadero Road, a steeper but shorter pitch and only category four. Frattini took the top over Anderson, Boily and Routley knowing that their time in front would now be limited as the coming flat coastal road pushed the advantage toward the chasing peloton.

Radioshack was towing the pack along at a steady pace on the farm-lined scenic descent that followed, and once the peloton turned onto the Cabrillo Highway near the coast, the cross-winds began to make the five leaders lose impetus. Aided by the Cervelo team, the gap fell from a maximum of 4:55 minutes down to two minutes in a short amount of time.

The general classification favourites were locked and loaded and ready to fire on the Bonny Doon Road climb which was fast approaching, and the breakaway was in sight at mile 89.

Routley put in a last ditch bid for glory, attacking and holding 45 seconds over the bunch with Jacques-Maynes dangling 15 seconds behind, but the two were doomed to be caught after the turn onto Bonny Doon Rd.

The Jelly Belly rider had special insights into the day after spending the winter training in Santa Cruz. "This is definitely a day that I wanted to do well in. We rode solid in the break all day. We had a five minute gap and then a couple minutes later it was a minute and half," said Routley.

"It was disappointing because I was thinking that maybe we could go into the climb with two minutes and make it over half the climb and get lucky. I figured, hey we are going to get caught so I will show that I have legs, show that fact and get on the podium, make it worth it."

Bonny Doon ends on stalemate

Radioshack set a brisk tempo to reel in the two escapees for good at the base of the climb. As the road kicked up, Leipheimer, Armstrong and Horner set an ever increasing tempo.

The decisive moment came not from the ProTour riders but Unitedheathcare's Rory Sutherland, who launched the attack that pulled Leipheimer, Zabriskie, Armstrong and Rogers away. Armstrong and Sutherland could not hold the pace of the three who would go on to contest the stage win, and fell back to the chasing group.

"The plan was to split up the field and see if we could get Levi more time there," said Horner. "We thought he would have one or two guys, hoping for Rogers or Zabriskie. But having both of them there means they all went to the line together. I guess that means they are going to have to battle it out between the three of them on another stage."

"My legs were good," said Leipheimer, who last year used the climb to distance himself from Rogers and Zabriskie. "I was the one making the pace on the climb but was missing a little something on the climb to make the big difference."

With three of the top time trialists in the world working together to stay away, even the ever increasing chasing group could not close the gap and the stage and general classification battle went to Rogers, Zabriskie and Leipheimer.

For the second year in a row, Garmin-Transitions would take the stage in Santa Cruz as Zabriskie repeated last year's winner Tom Peterson's performance by pushing the pace from the front in the final kilometre and holding off Rogers in the dash for the line.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions4:26:09
2Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:17
5Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
6Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
7Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
8Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
9Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
10Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions
11Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell
12Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
14Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
15Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
16Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
17Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
18Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
19Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
20Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
21Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
22Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
23Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
24Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
25Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
26Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:37
27Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 10:00:17
28Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:41
29David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
30Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
31Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
32George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
33Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
34Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
35Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
36Paul Mach (USA) Bissell
37Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:01:56
38Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell0:04:36
39Robert Britton (Can) Bissell
40Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
41Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
42Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
43Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
44Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
45Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
46Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:04:40
47Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
48Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:13
49Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia0:08:58
50Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
51Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
52Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
53Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
54Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
55Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
56Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
57Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
58Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team0:12:52
59Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
60David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
61Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:16:10
62Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
63Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:16:24
64Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia
65Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
66Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
67Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
68Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
69Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
70Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell
71Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
72Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
73Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
74Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
75Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
76Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
77Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
78Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
79Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
80Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
81Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
82Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
83Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
84Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
85Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
86Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
87Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
88Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
89Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
90Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
91Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
92Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
93Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
94Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
95Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
96Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
97Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1
98Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
99Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
100Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
101Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell
102Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
103Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
104Cody O'reilly (USA) Bissell
105Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
106Matthew Crane (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
107Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
108Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
109Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
110Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
111William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
112Martin Gilbert (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
113Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
114Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
115Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
116Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
117Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
118Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
119Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
120Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
121Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
122Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
123Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
124Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1

Sprint 1 - Pacifica, CA
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia5pts
2Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia3
3Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Half Moon Bay, CA
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis5pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team3
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia1

Sprint 3 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions15pts
2Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia12
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack10
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo7
5Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis6
6Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team5
7Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank4
8Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack3
9Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy2
10Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions1

Mountain 1 - Tunitas Creek, CA
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 18pts
2Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies7
3Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell6
4Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy5
5Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda3

Mountain 2 - CA 84
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 16pts
2Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies5
3Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy4
4Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell3
5Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda1

Mountain 3 - Pescadero Rd
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 14pts
2Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy2
4Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda1

Mountain 4 - Bonny Doon, CA
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack8pts
2Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia7
3David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions6
4Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions5
5Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack3

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo4:26:26
2Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
3David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy0:01:24
4Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:04:19
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
6Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
7Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
8Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:04:23
9Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:12:35
10David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
11Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:15:53
12Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell0:16:07
13Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
14Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
16Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
17Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
18Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
19Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
20Cody O'reilly (USA) Bissell
21Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
22Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
23Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
24Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radioshack13:19:01
2Garmin-Transitions
3HTC-Columbia
4Liquigas-Doimo0:00:37
5UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis0:01:41
6SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
7Rabobank0:04:29
8Bissell0:06:00
9BMC Racing Team
10Quick Step0:07:28
11Team Type 10:08:58
12Fly V Australia0:08:59
13Cervelo TestTeam0:10:37
14Saxo Bank0:16:10
15Kelly Benefit Strategies0:25:52
16Jelly Belly presented by Kenda0:36:50

General Classification after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions13:09:33
2Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia0:00:04
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:06
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:21
5Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:00:24
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions0:00:27
7Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
8Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
9Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
10Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
11Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
12Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
13Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
14Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
15Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
16Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
17Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
18Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
19Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia0:01:44
21Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
22Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
23Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
24Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell
25Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
26Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:47
27Paul Mach (USA) Bissell0:01:49
28George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:08
29Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
30Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:03:14
31Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:34
32Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:38
33Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:46
34Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:06:03
35Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia0:06:07
36Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:08:58
37Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 10:09:04
38David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy0:09:05
39Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:40
40Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:25
41Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia0:11:18
42Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:24
43Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:12:25
44Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:13:57
45Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:14:19
46Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell0:14:25
47Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:17
48Robert Britton (Can) Bissell0:15:20
49Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
50Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:16:20
51Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:16:22
52Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:16:25
53Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:16:34
54Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia0:16:53
55Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
56Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia0:17:01
57Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:17:51
58Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
59Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
60Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
61Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:19:06
62Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:19:21
63Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
64Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:19:26
65Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:19:34
66Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:21:15
67Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:22:10
68Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia0:24:10
69Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team0:25:45
70Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:27:02
71Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:27:04
72Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy0:27:06
73Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell0:27:08
74Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
75Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
76Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
77David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:28:04
78Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
79Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia0:28:41
80Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
81Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:31:30
82Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:31:36
83Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
84Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
85Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
86Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
87Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
88Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
89Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia0:33:40
90Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
91Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia0:33:52
92Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia0:33:54
93Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
94Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
95Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
96Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
97Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
98Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
99Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
100Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
101Martin Gilbert (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
102Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
103Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
104Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
105Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
106Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1
107Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
108Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
109Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
110Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell
111Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
112Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
113Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
114Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
115Cody O'reilly (USA) Bissell
116Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
117Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
118Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
119Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
120William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
121Matthew Crane (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
122Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:34:14
123Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 10:34:32
124Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack0:36:32

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia21pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo19
3David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions15
4Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team15
5Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis15
6Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack14
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team13
8Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia13
9Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis13
10Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank12
11Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
12Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy7
13Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions7
14Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
15Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 16
16Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia6
17Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank6
18Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team5
19Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team5
20Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
21Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis4
22Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions4
23Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank4
24Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy4
25Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia3
26Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack3
27Paul Mach (USA) Bissell3
28Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step3
29Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia2
30Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step2
31Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy2
32Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1
33Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 126pts
2Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis22
3Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 118
4Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies15
5Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack11
6Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia11
7Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy11
8Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy10
9Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack9
10Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell9
11Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia7
12Paul Mach (USA) Bissell6
13David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions6
14Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis5
15Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions5
16Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack5
17Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda5
18Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
19Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda4
20Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team3
21Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia1

Best Young Rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo13:09:54
2Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:00:06
3Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:05:42
4David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy0:08:44
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:13:36
6Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:13:58
7Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:56
8Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:59
9Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:16:13
10Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:17:30
11Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
12Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:21:49
13Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia0:26:47
14David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:27:43
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:31:09
16Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:31:15
17Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:33:19
18Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:33:33
19Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
20Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
21Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
22Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell
23Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
24Cody O'reilly (USA) Bissell

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Transitions39:29:00
2Radioshack
3HTC-Columbia0:02:00
4UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis
5Liquigas-Doimo
6Rabobank0:09:00
7BMC Racing Team
8SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy0:10:00
9Team Type 10:12:00
10Fly V Australia
11Saxo Bank0:16:00
12Bissell0:17:00
13Cervelo TestTeam0:21:00
14Quick Step0:39:00
15Kelly Benefit Strategies
16Jelly Belly presented by Kenda0:52:00

