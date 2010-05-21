Slovak Sagan's success continues in California
Rogers' second place grabs overall lead
Stage 5: Visalia - Bakersfield
He may be just 20-years of age but Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) showed why he has such a bright future ahead after securing a Amgen Tour of California stage victory as a neo-professional in the central valley town of Bakersfield. The Liquigas-Doimo rider powered away on the uphill sprint ahead of Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) and race leader David Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions).
"I am happy because when you win you are always happy," said Sagan, who has been hinting at a stage win the entire Tour, coming second in Santa Rosa and winning the sprint from the chasing group in Santa Cruz. "This one was really hard."
Sagan now sits just 15 seconds behind the overall lead, but played down his chances to take home the Tour title on Sunday. "There are some hard stages for the overall classification - I will give it everything I can before the time trial," he said, noting that the time trial may be a bit long for his capabilities.
It was a day of drama all around, as Rogers took advantage of a split in the peloton on the first KOM, which left most of the sprinters behind, to focus on his general classification position over stage wins for Mark Cavendish.
On the challenging six kilometre circuit which included a steep kilometre-long climb, Rogers followed a massive effort by Zabriskie but could not match Sagan's attack, choosing instead to jump past the Garmin rider at the line.
"Once again my team delivered me really well, but Peter Sagan is obviously a huge talent and really fast, which is not something I'm not really renowned for... so the best man won," said Rogers.
He may have lost the stage, but Rogers' sprint for second place tightened the situation of the general classification, drawing himself equal to Zabriskie on time and taking over the yellow jersey thanks to his favorable stage placings. The top four riders are now within seconds of each other, with defending champion Levi Leipheimer now at 12 second in third and stage winner Sagan in fourth 15 seconds back.
"The team rode really aggressive the whole day. I got sprint thanks to the help of some excellent sprinters in Mark Renshaw and Mark Cavendish for the time bonus early on in the stage," said Rogers.
While he was no match for the Slovakian in the sprint, the Australian was satisfied with the efforts of his team to put him in the yellow jersey. "I'm very happy to put the jersey on and I would say that every second counts," he said.
The Garmin-Transitions team leader Zabriskie tried to repeat his performance into Santa Cruz, and led the peloton for the final 500m in an attempt to win the stage, but instead waved goodbye to his days in the yellow jersey - at least for now.
"It was another beautiful stage, everyone rode an aggressive race. Our team rode great all day," said Zabriskie. "We did everything we could to retain the jersey, hats off to Michael Rogers for his time bonuses and for capturing the yellow."
For Sagan the win was his first on American soil and his team's second consecutive stage win of the Amgen Tour of California. It also served to solidify his position as best young rider of the race.
The fifth stage of the Amgen Tour of California headed out from Visalia under the cloud of controversy raised by Floyd Landis' allegations of widespread doping by his former team-mates including one Lance Armstrong, now riding with Team Radioshack. All eyes were on Armstrong and his long-time team director Johan Bruyneel as they categorically denied the charges to a mob of media amassed outside the team's bus.
Armstrong's day didn't get any brighter, despite the clear skies and pleasant temperatures. At just three miles into the stage a massive crash took down nearly half the peloton, Armstrong included. The seven-time Tour de France winner abandoned the race soon after, fearing a broken elbow but subsequent x-rays came back negative for breaks.
Other riders impacted by the crash were Stuart O'Grady (Saxo Bank) and Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo) both of whom abandoned as well. Before the day was out Jay Robert Thomas (Fly V Australia) and Daniel Holloway (Bissell) would also call it quits, bringing the peloton down to just 115 riders.
With the chaos of riders seeking medical treatment and replacement bottles lost in the crash, the racing didn't get underway until just before the first sprint of the day in Lindsay at mile 16.2. Garmin-Transition's Robbie Hunter topped Rogers and Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) at the line.
Rabobank and Quick Step were keen to get into the move today, perhaps hoping the general classification had opened up enough to allow a breakaway to stay clear to the line. The two teams launched a number of attacks but the bunch was still all together at the second sprint of the day thanks to the efforts of the teams of overall leader Zabriskie, the mountains leader Ryan Anderson's Kelly Benefit Strategies team and HTC-Columbia.
At the second sprint Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) took the points ahead of Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly) and Paul Martens (Rabobank). Once the sprint was behind them, Rabobank continued to ride aggressively, with Sebastien Langeveld, Quick Step's Nikolas Maes and Andrew Randell (Spidertech) forming a brief breakaway which was soon reabsorbed.
The efforts had stretched the elastic to its breaking point, and soon a break finally formed that everyone could finally agree upon. Those men were Mark Renshaw (Team HTC-Columbia), Grischa Niermann (Rabobank Cycling Team), Kurt Hovelynck (Quick Step), Paul Mach (Bissell), Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia) and William Dickeson (Jelly Belly-Kenda).
Mach was the best placed on general classification, sitting behind Zabriskie at 1:49 minutes, while Niermann was the next best at 4:38 minutes. Mach became the leader on the road almost immediately as the peloton sat up and allowed the break to ride away.
The six men gained a maximum of 6:30 minutes on the bunch as the leaders hit the 5km point before the day's first KOM at mile 57, where Mach claimed the bonus over Niermann, Hovelynck, Dickeson and Day.
Behind the leaders the peloton began to split under the pressure of Radioshack and Garmin, leaving behind Cavendish, who would not be adding to his tally in the points classification and Anderson, mountains leader, once the group lost five minutes on the first half of the peloton.
Five men entered into the circuits in Bakersfield with 1:45 minutes on the chasing yellow jersey group, with Dickeson managing to get back into the group after being dropped as the group went under the one kilometre to go banner on the first of two laps.
The six continued to attack each other on the final, and on the climb heading into one lap to go, Dickeson, Hovelynck, Mach and then Niermann could no longer hold the pace of Day and Renshaw. Day then dispatched his fellow Australian, continuing on solo to the top of the climb with seven kilometres remaining.
"There were quite a few attacks coming into the finish, and it was a game of patience trying to figure out which one to go after," Day said of his solo move off the front.
He went into the stage with no knowledge of the course to come, and said: "it was a bit bloody harder than I thought it would be".
"I drew a lot of inspiration from the crowds, but on the last lap the peloton was just too close," Day said.
Holding only 25 seconds to the peloton, Day was now pursued by Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank), who rocked out of the bunch past all the former breakaway riders but failed to make it across to the Fly V Australia rider. The lights went out for Day on the final lap as the Liquigas-Doimo team began to up the tempo to deliver best young rider Peter Sagan to the line.
Also positioned near the front were Zabriskie, Rogers and Leipheimer, keeping each other in check with their mind on the steep climb in the final kilometre and the 10 second time bonus on the line. Zabriskie chose to lead all the way to the line much as he did to Santa Cruz, and handed the stage like a gift-wrapped present to Sagan, the second stage win for Liquigas in a row. Rogers pipped Zabriskie to take the second place time bonus over Zabriskie, bringing himself equal on time.
The stage is now set for the newest Amgen Tour of California challenge, a 217.7km stage with seven categorized climbs and a finish after the long ascent to Big Bear Lake.
"I'm counting for a tough day," said Rogers. "I'm sure Radioshack, who still have a lot of guys in contention, are not going to go away from this race without giving everything they can to deliver. There's a heck of a lot of climbing and a lot is at high altitude, so that will take a lot of out of the riders, too.
"I'm quite confident in my team to help me make it over the last couple of climbs," he said.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|4:52:28
|2
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|3
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|4
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|5
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
|7
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|9
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|11
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|12
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|14
|Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|17
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|18
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|19
|Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
|20
|David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|21
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|22
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|24
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|25
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|26
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell
|27
|Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|28
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|29
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
|30
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|0:00:13
|31
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:30
|32
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:00:32
|33
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
|34
|Matthew Crane (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|35
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|36
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:37
|37
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:43
|38
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|0:00:48
|39
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|40
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
|41
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|42
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:27
|43
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|44
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:45
|45
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|0:02:01
|46
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:02:13
|47
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|0:02:44
|48
|Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|51
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell
|52
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
|53
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|54
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|55
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|56
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:03:27
|57
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|0:04:04
|58
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|59
|Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:06:23
|60
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:09:14
|61
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:27:34
|62
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|63
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|64
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|65
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|66
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|67
|Robert Britton (Can) Bissell
|68
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|69
|Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|70
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|73
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|74
|Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|75
|Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|76
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|77
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|78
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|79
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|80
|Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|81
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|83
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|84
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|85
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|87
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|88
|Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|89
|Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
|90
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|91
|Cody O'reilly (USA) Bissell
|92
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|93
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|94
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
|95
|Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell
|96
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|97
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|98
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|99
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|100
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|101
|Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|102
|Martin Gilbert (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|103
|Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|104
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|105
|Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|106
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|107
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|108
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|109
|Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|110
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|111
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|112
|Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|113
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|114
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|115
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|DNF
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|DNF
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|DNF
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell
|DNF
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|3
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|5
|pts
|2
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|3
|3
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|pts
|2
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|12
|3
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|10
|4
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|7
|5
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
|5
|7
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|4
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|3
|9
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|10
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell
|6
|pts
|2
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|4
|4
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|3
|5
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
|4
|pts
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|3
|3
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell
|2
|4
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|4:52:28
|2
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|3
|David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:00:32
|5
|Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:44
|6
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:04:04
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:34
|8
|Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|11
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|12
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Cody O'reilly (USA) Bissell
|14
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|16
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|17
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|18
|Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|19
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|20
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|DNF
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell
|DNF
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team RadioShack
|14:37:24
|2
|Garmin - Transitions
|3
|Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|Fly V Australia
|5
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:00:32
|6
|Team Saxo bank
|0:00:37
|7
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:01:59
|8
|Team Type 1
|0:02:14
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:44
|10
|Quick Step
|11
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|12
|SpiderTech presented by Planet Energy
|0:27:34
|13
|Rabobank
|0:28:24
|14
|Cervélo Test Team
|0:29:19
|15
|Kelly Benefits Strategies / Medifast
|0:55:51
|16
|Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|0:59:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|22:56:59
|2
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:10
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:15
|5
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|0:00:28
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:31
|7
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|8
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|9
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|10
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|11
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|12
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|13
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|15
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|0:01:48
|17
|Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|18
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell
|19
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|0:02:01
|20
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|0:03:10
|21
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:12
|22
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:15
|23
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:03:17
|24
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:18
|25
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:10
|26
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell
|0:04:37
|27
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:32
|28
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:33
|29
|David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|0:09:09
|30
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:10:29
|31
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:11:56
|32
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:27
|33
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|0:13:22
|34
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:14:06
|35
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
|0:14:29
|36
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|0:16:37
|37
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|0:16:57
|38
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:17:27
|39
|Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:08
|40
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:18:27
|41
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|42
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:18:38
|43
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:10
|44
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|0:22:11
|45
|Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
|0:24:14
|46
|Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:25:41
|47
|Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
|0:28:05
|48
|Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|49
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:29:35
|50
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
|0:29:47
|51
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:31:32
|52
|Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|0:33:41
|53
|Matthew Crane (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|0:34:30
|54
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:34:35
|55
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:34:47
|56
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:35:25
|57
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:36:08
|58
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:36:29
|59
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|0:36:42
|60
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:37:18
|61
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:37:25
|62
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:37:38
|63
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:03
|64
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|0:41:12
|65
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|0:41:32
|66
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|0:41:35
|67
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:55
|68
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:45:25
|69
|Robert Britton (Can) Bissell
|0:45:51
|70
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:46:00
|71
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:14
|72
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|0:46:54
|73
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|0:46:59
|74
|Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|0:47:45
|75
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:48:22
|76
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:48:53
|77
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|0:49:17
|78
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:49:48
|79
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:50:06
|80
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:54:34
|81
|Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|0:54:44
|82
|Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|0:54:46
|83
|Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell
|84
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:56:01
|85
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:56:06
|86
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|0:57:51
|87
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:59:08
|88
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:59:14
|89
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|90
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:59:16
|91
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|0:59:25
|92
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|0:59:59
|93
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:00:43
|94
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|1:01:13
|95
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:01:22
|96
|Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|1:01:27
|97
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:01:32
|98
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|99
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|100
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|101
|Martin Gilbert (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|102
|Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|103
|Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|104
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
|105
|Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|106
|Cody O'reilly (USA) Bissell
|107
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia
|1:01:51
|108
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|1:01:52
|109
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|110
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|1:02:08
|111
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|1:02:17
|112
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:02:52
|113
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|1:03:01
|114
|Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|1:03:45
|115
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|1:04:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|34
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|32
|3
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|28
|4
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|25
|5
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|24
|6
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|20
|7
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|8
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|18
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|18
|10
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|15
|11
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|12
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|14
|13
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
|12
|14
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
|12
|15
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|10
|16
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|17
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|7
|18
|Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|7
|19
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|7
|20
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|21
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|22
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|6
|23
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|6
|24
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|6
|25
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|26
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
|5
|27
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|28
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|5
|29
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|4
|30
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|4
|31
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|3
|32
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell
|3
|33
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia
|3
|34
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|2
|35
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|2
|36
|Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|2
|37
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2
|38
|Robert Britton (Can) Bissell
|1
|39
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|40
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|29
|pts
|2
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|26
|3
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|22
|4
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|20
|5
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell
|14
|6
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|11
|7
|Robert Britton (Can) Bissell
|11
|8
|Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|11
|9
|Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|10
|10
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|9
|11
|Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
|9
|12
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
|9
|13
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|14
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|7
|15
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|6
|16
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
|5
|17
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|5
|18
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|5
|19
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|5
|20
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|21
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|5
|22
|Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|5
|23
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|5
|24
|Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|4
|25
|Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|4
|26
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|27
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|3
|28
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|3
|29
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|30
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|22:57:14
|2
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:16
|3
|David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|0:08:54
|4
|Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:53
|5
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:18:12
|6
|Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|0:33:26
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:36:14
|8
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|0:41:20
|9
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:40
|10
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:45:45
|11
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:48:07
|12
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:49:33
|13
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:55:46
|14
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:58:53
|15
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:00:28
|16
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:01:17
|17
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|18
|Cody O'reilly (USA) Bissell
|19
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|1:01:37
|20
|Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|1:03:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team RadioShack
|68:52:13
|2
|Garmin - Transitions
|3
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:17
|4
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:02:13
|5
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:03:53
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:11:18
|7
|Fly V Australia
|0:11:33
|8
|Team Type 1
|0:13:46
|9
|Team Saxo bank
|0:16:47
|10
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:19:40
|11
|Rabobank
|0:36:57
|12
|SpiderTech presented by Planet Energy
|0:37:46
|13
|Quick Step
|0:41:33
|14
|Cervélo Test Team
|0:51:53
|15
|Kelly Benefits Strategies / Medifast
|1:35:07
|16
|Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|1:51:38
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy