Slovak Sagan's success continues in California

Rogers' second place grabs overall lead

Image 1 of 62

Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies) takes over leadership of the mountains classification.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 2 of 62

Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) is the new leader of the Amgen Tour of California.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 3 of 62

The classification leaders (l-r): RYan Anderson, Peter Sagan, Michael Rogers and Ben Day.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 4 of 62

Today's landscape was barren and not entirely inviting...

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 5 of 62

The Garmin-Transitions outfit did its best to keep Dave Zabriskie in the race lead.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 6 of 62

Garmin-Transitions was near the front most of the day.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 7 of 62

Cervelo's Dominique Rollin rides next to the RadioShack team car.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 8 of 62

The Jelly Boys kept it together today as teammate Will Dickeson was up the road.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 9 of 62

Lance Armstrong was pretty beat up after his fall early in the day.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 10 of 62

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) is all smiles on the podium after taking the Most Courageous Rider jersey.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 11 of 62

Pipelines and wells made for peculiar scenery on stage five.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 12 of 62

Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) en route to taking the overall lead.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 13 of 62

Peter Stetina grabs a bottle from the Garmin-Transitions car.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 14 of 62

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions) rides ahead of Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack).

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 15 of 62

Paul Mach leads Rabobank's Grischa Niermann in the break.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 16 of 62

Paul Mach (Bissell) was again active at the front of the race today.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 17 of 62

Chechu Rubiera (RadioShack) shows signs of his crash.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 18 of 62

Californian dreamin': Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) nets his team back-to-back stage wins.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 62

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Columbia) leads Javier Megias Leal (Team Type 1).

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 20 of 62

Big crowds were out on the course to catch a glimpse of Armstrong today.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 21 of 62

The peloton heads up the day's first KOM on Old Stage Rd.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 22 of 62

Mark Renshaw focuses on the job at hand in stage five.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 23 of 62

Steven Cozza leads Garmin-Transitions' efforts looking after race leader Dave Zabriskie.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 24 of 62

George Hincapie (BMC Racing) garnered some unwanted attention after allegations by former teammate Floyd Landis.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 25 of 62

Points classification leader Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) rides between Marcus Burghardt (l) and Robbie Hunter.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 26 of 62

BMC teammates George Hincapie (centre left) and Marcus Burghardt lead the peloton out of Visalia.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 27 of 62

Peter Sagan wheelies his way into the winners' circle on stage five.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 28 of 62

Chris Horner (Radioshack) finished fourth.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 29 of 62

Spectacular weather greeted the field in Bakersfield.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 30 of 62

Fans await the race above Bakersfield, California's otherworldly oil pump landscape.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 31 of 62

Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) throttles it for the chase.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 32 of 62

Ben Day (Fy V Australia) took the day's Amgen Breakaway from Cancer most Courageous Jersey.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 33 of 62

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Columbia) rises above the oil fields of Central California.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 34 of 62

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) pushes it on his second time up a challenging finishing circuit.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 35 of 62

HTC-Columbia's Tony Martin finished sixth on the stage.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 36 of 62

Garmin-Transitions' Dave Zabriskie, followed by Tom Danielson, attempted to solo away with the win in the last kilometre.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 37 of 62

20-year old Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) passes a charging Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) for the win.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 38 of 62

South Africa's Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Transitions).

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 39 of 62

Todd Bentley (l) and Joe Halbert staked out their spot in Bakersfield at 7 A.M.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 40 of 62

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) celebrates his stage win in California.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 41 of 62

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Columbia) did what he could to make the break work today.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 42 of 62

The peloton was strung out as it put the hammer down in an effort to catch the breakaway riders.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 43 of 62

Quick Step's Nikolas Maes seemed impressed that this geezer could run so well in Sidis.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 44 of 62

Garmin-Transitions again did a good job of controlling the peloton.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 45 of 62

Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) had even more reason to smile after the stage, having taken the race leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 46 of 62

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) probably felt like he'd been in a bar fight by day's end, but in fact it was from an early crash on stage five.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 47 of 62

As usual, crowds came out to send off the Amgen Tour of California.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 48 of 62

Young rider, young winner: Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) takes his white jersey to a stage win over some big names.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 49 of 62

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) shows off after winning the fifth stage in California.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 50 of 62

Australian Matt Wilson moved to Garmin-Transitions for 2010.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 51 of 62

Steven Cozza (Garmin-Transitions) with his biggest fans, mum and dad.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 52 of 62

A year ago 20-year-old Quebec City, Canada rider David Boily (SpiderTech-Planet Energy) was racing with amateurs - now he's in the big show.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 53 of 62

Fans share their opinions in Visalia.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 54 of 62

Zach Bell (Kelly Benefit Strategies) won the Fitchburg Longsjo Classic in 2009 and is making his Tour of California debut.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 55 of 62

After getting hit by a car and a long rehab last year, Lucas Euser (SpiderTech-Planet Energy) is 22nd-place on general classification, a promising return to professional cycling.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 56 of 62

Today Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) hopes to get the win he missed on stage four.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 57 of 62

Stuart O'Grady (Saxo Bank) enjoys the sunshine before riding into the Sierra Nevada foothills. Unfortunately a crash saw the Australian retire from the event.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 58 of 62

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) rides into an even bigger world of attention in Visalia.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 59 of 62

Fan encouragement from the moto.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 60 of 62

George Hincapie (BMC) and general classification leader Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) share a thought in Visalia.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 61 of 62

Visalia police monitor the huge, curious crowd at the Radioshack bus this morning.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 62 of 62

Color guard at the race start in Visalia, an agricultural town and gateway to Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)

He may be just 20-years of age but Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) showed why he has such a bright future ahead after securing a Amgen Tour of California stage victory as a neo-professional in the central valley town of Bakersfield. The Liquigas-Doimo rider powered away on the uphill sprint ahead of Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) and race leader David Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions).

"I am happy because when you win you are always happy," said Sagan, who has been hinting at a stage win the entire Tour, coming second in Santa Rosa and winning the sprint from the chasing group in Santa Cruz. "This one was really hard."

Sagan now sits just 15 seconds behind the overall lead, but played down his chances to take home the Tour title on Sunday. "There are some hard stages for the overall classification - I will give it everything I can before the time trial," he said, noting that the time trial may be a bit long for his capabilities.

It was a day of drama all around, as Rogers took advantage of a split in the peloton on the first KOM, which left most of the sprinters behind, to focus on his general classification position over stage wins for Mark Cavendish.

On the challenging six kilometre circuit which included a steep kilometre-long climb, Rogers followed a massive effort by Zabriskie but could not match Sagan's attack, choosing instead to jump past the Garmin rider at the line.

"Once again my team delivered me really well, but Peter Sagan is obviously a huge talent and really fast, which is not something I'm not really renowned for... so the best man won," said Rogers.

He may have lost the stage, but Rogers' sprint for second place tightened the situation of the general classification, drawing himself equal to Zabriskie on time and taking over the yellow jersey thanks to his favorable stage placings. The top four riders are now within seconds of each other, with defending champion Levi Leipheimer now at 12 second in third and stage winner Sagan in fourth 15 seconds back.

"The team rode really aggressive the whole day. I got sprint thanks to the help of some excellent sprinters in Mark Renshaw and Mark Cavendish for the time bonus early on in the stage," said Rogers.

While he was no match for the Slovakian in the sprint, the Australian was satisfied with the efforts of his team to put him in the yellow jersey. "I'm very happy to put the jersey on and I would say that every second counts," he said.

The Garmin-Transitions team leader Zabriskie tried to repeat his performance into Santa Cruz, and led the peloton for the final 500m in an attempt to win the stage, but instead waved goodbye to his days in the yellow jersey - at least for now.

"It was another beautiful stage, everyone rode an aggressive race. Our team rode great all day," said Zabriskie. "We did everything we could to retain the jersey, hats off to Michael Rogers for his time bonuses and for capturing the yellow."

For Sagan the win was his first on American soil and his team's second consecutive stage win of the Amgen Tour of California. It also served to solidify his position as best young rider of the race.

The fifth stage of the Amgen Tour of California headed out from Visalia under the cloud of controversy raised by Floyd Landis' allegations of widespread doping by his former team-mates including one Lance Armstrong, now riding with Team Radioshack. All eyes were on Armstrong and his long-time team director Johan Bruyneel as they categorically denied the charges to a mob of media amassed outside the team's bus.

Armstrong's day didn't get any brighter, despite the clear skies and pleasant temperatures. At just three miles into the stage a massive crash took down nearly half the peloton, Armstrong included. The seven-time Tour de France winner abandoned the race soon after, fearing a broken elbow but subsequent x-rays came back negative for breaks.

Other riders impacted by the crash were Stuart O'Grady (Saxo Bank) and Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo) both of whom abandoned as well. Before the day was out Jay Robert Thomas (Fly V Australia) and Daniel Holloway (Bissell) would also call it quits, bringing the peloton down to just 115 riders.

With the chaos of riders seeking medical treatment and replacement bottles lost in the crash, the racing didn't get underway until just before the first sprint of the day in Lindsay at mile 16.2. Garmin-Transition's Robbie Hunter topped Rogers and Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) at the line.

Rabobank and Quick Step were keen to get into the move today, perhaps hoping the general classification had opened up enough to allow a breakaway to stay clear to the line. The two teams launched a number of attacks but the bunch was still all together at the second sprint of the day thanks to the efforts of the teams of overall leader Zabriskie, the mountains leader Ryan Anderson's Kelly Benefit Strategies team and HTC-Columbia.

At the second sprint Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) took the points ahead of Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly) and Paul Martens (Rabobank). Once the sprint was behind them, Rabobank continued to ride aggressively, with Sebastien Langeveld, Quick Step's Nikolas Maes and Andrew Randell (Spidertech) forming a brief breakaway which was soon reabsorbed.

The efforts had stretched the elastic to its breaking point, and soon a break finally formed that everyone could finally agree upon. Those men were Mark Renshaw (Team HTC-Columbia), Grischa Niermann (Rabobank Cycling Team), Kurt Hovelynck (Quick Step), Paul Mach (Bissell), Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia) and William Dickeson (Jelly Belly-Kenda).

Mach was the best placed on general classification, sitting behind Zabriskie at 1:49 minutes, while Niermann was the next best at 4:38 minutes. Mach became the leader on the road almost immediately as the peloton sat up and allowed the break to ride away.

The six men gained a maximum of 6:30 minutes on the bunch as the leaders hit the 5km point before the day's first KOM at mile 57, where Mach claimed the bonus over Niermann, Hovelynck, Dickeson and Day.

Behind the leaders the peloton began to split under the pressure of Radioshack and Garmin, leaving behind Cavendish, who would not be adding to his tally in the points classification and Anderson, mountains leader, once the group lost five minutes on the first half of the peloton.

Five men entered into the circuits in Bakersfield with 1:45 minutes on the chasing yellow jersey group, with Dickeson managing to get back into the group after being dropped as the group went under the one kilometre to go banner on the first of two laps.

The six continued to attack each other on the final, and on the climb heading into one lap to go, Dickeson, Hovelynck, Mach and then Niermann could no longer hold the pace of Day and Renshaw. Day then dispatched his fellow Australian, continuing on solo to the top of the climb with seven kilometres remaining.

"There were quite a few attacks coming into the finish, and it was a game of patience trying to figure out which one to go after," Day said of his solo move off the front.

He went into the stage with no knowledge of the course to come, and said: "it was a bit bloody harder than I thought it would be".

"I drew a lot of inspiration from the crowds, but on the last lap the peloton was just too close," Day said.

Holding only 25 seconds to the peloton, Day was now pursued by Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank), who rocked out of the bunch past all the former breakaway riders but failed to make it across to the Fly V Australia rider. The lights went out for Day on the final lap as the Liquigas-Doimo team began to up the tempo to deliver best young rider Peter Sagan to the line.

Also positioned near the front were Zabriskie, Rogers and Leipheimer, keeping each other in check with their mind on the steep climb in the final kilometre and the 10 second time bonus on the line. Zabriskie chose to lead all the way to the line much as he did to Santa Cruz, and handed the stage like a gift-wrapped present to Sagan, the second stage win for Liquigas in a row. Rogers pipped Zabriskie to take the second place time bonus over Zabriskie, bringing himself equal on time.

The stage is now set for the newest Amgen Tour of California challenge, a 217.7km stage with seven categorized climbs and a finish after the long ascent to Big Bear Lake.

"I'm counting for a tough day," said Rogers. "I'm sure Radioshack, who still have a lot of guys in contention, are not going to go away from this race without giving everything they can to deliver. There's a heck of a lot of climbing and a lot is at high altitude, so that will take a lot of out of the riders, too.

"I'm quite confident in my team to help me make it over the last couple of climbs," he said.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo4:52:28
2Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
3David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
4Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
5Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
7Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions
9Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
10Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
11Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
12Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
14Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
16Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
17Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
18Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
19Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
20David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
21Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
22George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
23Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
24Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
25Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
26Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell
27Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
28Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
29Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
30Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 10:00:13
31Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:30
32Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:00:32
33Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
34Matthew Crane (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
35Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
36Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:37
37Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:43
38Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:00:48
39Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:50
40Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
41Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
42Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:27
43Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
44Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team0:01:45
45Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 10:02:01
46Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions0:02:13
47Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step0:02:44
48Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
49Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
50Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
51Paul Mach (USA) Bissell
52Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
53Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
54Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
55Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
56Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia0:03:27
57William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:04:04
58Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
59Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia0:06:23
60Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:09:14
61Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia0:27:34
62Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
63Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
64Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
65Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
66Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
67Robert Britton (Can) Bissell
68Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
69Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
70Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
71Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
72Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
73Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
74Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
75Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
76Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
77Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
78Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
79Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
80Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
81Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
82Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
83Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
84Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
85Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
86Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
87Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
88Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
89Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
90Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
91Cody O'reilly (USA) Bissell
92Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
93Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
94Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
95Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell
96Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
97Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
98Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
99Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
100Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
101Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
102Martin Gilbert (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
103Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
104Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
105Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
106Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
107Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
108Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
109Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
110David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
111Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
112Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
113Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
114Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
115Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
DNFJay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
DNFHeinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
DNFDaniel Holloway (USA) Bissell
DNFStuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
DNFLance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack

Sprint 1 - Lindsay, CA
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions5pts
2Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia3
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia1

Sprint 2 - Porterville, CA
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis5pts
2Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda3
3Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo15pts
2Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia12
3David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions10
4Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack7
5Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team6
6Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia5
7Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack4
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions3
9Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank2
10Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis1

Climb 1 - Old Stage Rd
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Mach (USA) Bissell6pts
2Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team5
3Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step4
4William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda3
5Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia1

Climb 2 - Round Mountain Rd
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia4pts
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia3
3Paul Mach (USA) Bissell2
4Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo4:52:28
2Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
3David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:00:32
5Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:44
6Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:04:04
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:27:34
8Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
10Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
11Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
12Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Cody O'reilly (USA) Bissell
14Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
16Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
17David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
18Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
19Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
20Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
DNFDaniel Holloway (USA) Bissell
DNFJay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team RadioShack14:37:24
2Garmin - Transitions
3Team HTC - Columbia
4Fly V Australia
5Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:00:32
6Team Saxo bank0:00:37
7Liquigas - Doimo0:01:59
8Team Type 10:02:14
9BMC Racing Team0:02:44
10Quick Step
11Bissell Pro Cycling
12SpiderTech presented by Planet Energy0:27:34
13Rabobank0:28:24
14Cervélo Test Team0:29:19
15Kelly Benefits Strategies / Medifast0:55:51
16Jelly Belly Cycling Team0:59:12

General Classification after Stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia22:56:59
2David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:10
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:15
5Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:00:28
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions0:00:31
7Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
8Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
9Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
10Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
11Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
12Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
13Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
14Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
15Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 10:01:48
17Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
18Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell
19Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 10:02:01
20Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step0:03:10
21George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:12
22Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:15
23Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia0:03:17
24Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:03:18
25Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:10
26Paul Mach (USA) Bissell0:04:37
27Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:32
28Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:33
29David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy0:09:09
30Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia0:10:29
31Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:11:56
32Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:27
33Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 10:13:22
34Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia0:14:06
35Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell0:14:29
36Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:16:37
37Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step0:16:57
38Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia0:17:27
39Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:18:08
40Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia0:18:27
41Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
42Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:18:38
43Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:19:10
44Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:22:11
45Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia0:24:14
46Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia0:25:41
47Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack0:28:05
48Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
49Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia0:29:35
50Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team0:29:47
51Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:31:32
52Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:33:41
53Matthew Crane (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:34:30
54Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:34:35
55Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:34:47
56Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:35:25
57Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions0:36:08
58Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:36:29
59Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step0:36:42
60Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:37:18
61Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia0:37:25
62Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack0:37:38
63Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:38:03
64William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:41:12
65Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack0:41:32
66Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:41:35
67Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:42:55
68Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:45:25
69Robert Britton (Can) Bissell0:45:51
70Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:46:00
71Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:46:14
72Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:46:54
73Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 10:46:59
74Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:47:45
75Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:48:22
76Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:48:53
77Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:49:17
78Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:49:48
79Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:50:06
80Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:54:34
81Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy0:54:44
82Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:54:46
83Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell
84David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:56:01
85Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:56:06
86Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team0:57:51
87Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:59:08
88Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:59:14
89Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
90Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:59:16
91Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:59:25
92Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step0:59:59
93Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:00:43
94Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia1:01:13
95Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:01:22
96Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis1:01:27
97Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:01:32
98Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
99Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
100Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
101Martin Gilbert (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
102Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
103Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
104Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
105Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
106Cody O'reilly (USA) Bissell
107Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia1:01:51
108Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy1:01:52
109Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
110Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank1:02:08
111Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step1:02:17
112Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:02:52
113Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team1:03:01
114Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy1:03:45
115Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 11:04:23

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo34pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia32
3Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia28
4David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions25
5Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank24
6Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis20
7Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team20
8Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack18
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team18
10Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team15
11Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo15
12Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis14
13Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions12
14Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia12
15Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack10
16Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team8
17Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions7
18Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy7
19Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team7
20Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
21Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank6
22Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 16
23Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda6
24Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step6
25Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team5
26Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia5
27Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
28Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy5
29Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis4
30Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 14
31Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step3
32Paul Mach (USA) Bissell3
33Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia3
34Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia2
35Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step2
36Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy2
37Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies2
38Robert Britton (Can) Bissell1
39Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies1
40Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies29pts
2Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 126
3Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis22
4Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 120
5Paul Mach (USA) Bissell14
6Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack11
7Robert Britton (Can) Bissell11
8Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy11
9Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy10
10Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step9
11Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack9
12Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell9
13Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
14Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia7
15David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions6
16Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia5
17Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis5
18Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions5
19Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack5
20Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team5
21Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step5
22Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda5
23Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda5
24Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis4
25Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda4
26Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
27Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia3
28William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda3
29Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team3
30Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo22:57:14
2Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:00:16
3David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy0:08:54
4Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:17:53
5Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:18:12
6Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:33:26
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:36:14
8Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:41:20
9Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:42:40
10Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:45:45
11Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:48:07
12Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:49:33
13David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:55:46
14Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:58:53
15Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:00:28
16Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:01:17
17Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
18Cody O'reilly (USA) Bissell
19Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy1:01:37
20Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy1:03:30

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team RadioShack68:52:13
2Garmin - Transitions
3Team HTC - Columbia0:01:17
4Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:02:13
5Liquigas - Doimo0:03:53
6BMC Racing Team0:11:18
7Fly V Australia0:11:33
8Team Type 10:13:46
9Team Saxo bank0:16:47
10Bissell Pro Cycling0:19:40
11Rabobank0:36:57
12SpiderTech presented by Planet Energy0:37:46
13Quick Step0:41:33
14Cervélo Test Team0:51:53
15Kelly Benefits Strategies / Medifast1:35:07
16Jelly Belly Cycling Team1:51:38

 

