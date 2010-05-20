Image 1 of 66 Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas-Doimo) kicks his Tour of California into gear with a win on stage four in Modesto. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 66 On the penultimate lap, Cervelo Test Team was trying to set up Theo Bos. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 3 of 66 Lars Boom (Rabobank) entered the first of the three finishing circuits solo and digging for his life to hold off the peloton. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 4 of 66 George Hincapie searches for lunch. The fourth stage of the Amgen Tour of California didn't look like a day for the sprinters on paper, but Liquigas' Francesco Chicchi proved the prognosticators wrong by taking out the bunch kick into Modesto.

The Italian took his sixth win of the season by overpowering Saxo Bank's JJ Haedo and points leader Mark Cavendish at the end of the 195.5 kilometre stage.

"I'm proud to win again here in the United States, and I love to race hard and win in America," said Chicchi, a two-time winner at the Tour of Missouri. Beating Cavendish, one of the fastest men in the world, was an added bonus.

"Mark and I are rivals on the bike, but good friends outside the race. Winning is always good, but to beat the number one is even better."

The win adds to his victories in the Tour de San Luis, Tour of Qatar and Coppi Bartali this season. After his successful start, Chicchi took a break and resumed training "with a strong desire to do well in California".

Chicchi's win also adds to the success of the Liquigas-Doimo team in California, where Peter Sagan leads the best young rider classification and sits fourth overall. Despite his high position on GC, Sagan was not above trying to secure a stage win for his teammate.

"Cervélo was pulling for [Theo] Bos on the last kilometre, and with about 300m to go Sagan gave me a nice lead-out. I did as well as I could into the headwind," he said. "I want to dedicate this stage to my teammates who worked all day and all of the season."

General classification leader David Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) finished safely in the bunch despite some damp and slippery turns in the finishing circuits which took out several riders in addition to bringing Radioshack's Lance Armstrong to a halt inside the final 3km.

"I was really enjoying wearing the jersey in the great state of California," said Zabriskie of his first stint in the yellow leader's shirt. "This is something I've really wanted, and it's a special time for me.

"I just stay calm, rely on the team - they did great work today. We were all comfortable today and we're all doing our job to keep the jersey."

There were no changes to the lead in the best young rider and points classifications as Peter Sagan (Liquigas), Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) and Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) maintained their positions in the respective competitions.

The mountains classification moved from the shoulders of Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) and onto those of Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies) after the latter made the day's breakaway.

"This is a really big result for me," said Anderson. "Keeping the jersey will be important for the team. The Big Bear stage has a ton of KOMs so that can be a big day."

A serve of Sierra sets up the break

Heading out from San Jose the 124 riders left in the peloton enjoyed clear blue skies and mild temperatures, but would see some more light rain before the day was out. After a three-mile neutral roll-out and the day's breakaway went immediately as the official race start got underway.

Three stages have passed so far in the Amgen Tour of California and with bigger gaps forming on the general classification, the ProTour team who have so far been shut out of the glory were keen to get some television time today.

After three days of domestic team-only breakaways, the Rabobank and Quick Step teams managed to put men into the move, with Lars Boom and Jurgen Van de Walle being joined by domestic riders Rob Britton (Bissell), Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly), Scott Stewart and Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) and Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies).

The most difficult climb of the day up Sierra Road came only 4.4 miles into the race, and while Team Type 1 was keen to add to its tally of mountain points and prevent Anderson from taking the jersey away, both Frattini and Stewart were unable to match the pace of the other breakaway riders on the 5.9km ascent.

The six remaining riders quickly built up a four minute lead on the peloton by the top, putting Boom into the virtual race lead as he began the stage 1:47 behind Zabriskie. Van de Walle was the next best at 3:08.

By the time the leaders hit the first sprint bonus of the day in Livermore, the gap had reached its maxium at 6:30. Boom claimed the sprint ahead of Powers and Anderson.

On the second KOM of the day, Anderson sprinted to the line first over Van de Walle, Britton and Boom before being dropped from the break.

Despite an intimidating profile, the uncategorised climb at the mid-point of the stage did not prove to be decisive in the peloton, and HTC-Columbia's star sprinter and green jersey holder Mark Cavendish was still well-protected in the main peloton.

With Theo Bos and Chicchi also still in the bunch, the Cervélo and Liquigas teams also contributed to the pace-setting and began whittling down the gap to the leading four on the long, gradual descent to Modesto.

It looked like a forumlaic stage, where the sprinters' teams nailed back the gap inside the final few kilometres, but after the second sprint in Patterson, won by Boom, a strong crosswind, a large crash and Radioshack's efforts the peloton was split in two, with Zabriskie missing the front end - a move which could have ended his time in the yellow jersey.

"The team did a good job pulling me up to the split, and that kind of blew the team there, but then we took a left hand turn and it was a block headwind and everything came back together. The team was super-duper," said Zabriskie.

The headwind also drove the leader's advantage down to the one minute range with 17km to go and it seemed destined to be reeled in, but Boom attacked and opened a gap on his breakaway companions. His jump did nothing to help the break stay clear, and after a time solo he was rejoined by the Van de Walle, Powers and Britton with the gap falling to 30 seconds.

Boom attacked again with 10km to go hoping to at least pull off a stage victory if he could not gain the overall lead, and with one lap to go he maintained a slim advantage over his companions with the peloton 20 seconds behind, but HTC-Columbia had assumed full control and Boom was just prolonging his agony. The lights went out with 8km to go.

Rabobank was determined to get its stage, and launched Martijn Tjallingii off the front inside the final three kilometres, but again the effort was futile.

Rain falling on the closing circuit had dampened the roads, making for a sketchy run-in on the 2.8 mile lap, and safe inside the protected zone, Lance Armstrong hit the deck but his position on the general classification was protected by the UCI rules.

HTC-Columbia's train was overtaken by Fly V Australia for Jonathan Cantwell first and then jumped first by Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) before Liquigas' Francesco Chicchi powered past to claim the stage win.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4:55:02 2 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 5 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 7 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 8 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 9 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 11 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 13 Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell 14 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 16 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 17 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 18 Martin Gilbert (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 19 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 20 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions 21 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 22 Matthew Crane (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 23 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 24 Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 25 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions 26 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 27 Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 28 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 29 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 30 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 31 Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 32 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 33 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 34 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 35 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 36 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 37 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step 38 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 39 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 40 Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 41 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 42 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 43 Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 44 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 45 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 46 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 47 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions 48 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 49 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 50 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 51 David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 52 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 53 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 54 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 55 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 56 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 57 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 58 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell 59 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 60 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 61 Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack 62 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 63 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 64 Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 65 Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 66 Cody O'Reilly (USA) Bissell 67 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 68 Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 69 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell 70 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 71 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 72 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 73 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 74 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:19 75 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia 0:00:21 76 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:23 77 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 0:00:29 78 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:31 79 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:45 80 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 81 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 82 Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 0:00:46 83 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:20 84 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:01:24 85 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 86 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 87 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:24 88 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 89 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:29 90 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 91 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 92 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 93 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 0:02:09 94 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 95 Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack 0:02:13 96 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 97 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 98 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 99 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 100 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 101 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 102 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 103 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 104 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team 105 Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 106 Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 107 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 108 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:02:54 109 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 110 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 111 Robert Britton (Can) Bissell 112 Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 113 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 114 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:04 115 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 116 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 0:03:10 117 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 118 Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell 119 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:04:18 120 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions DNF Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team DNF Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 DNF Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1

Sprint 1 - Livermore # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 3 3 Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Sprint 2 - Patterson # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 3 3 Robert Britton (Can) Bissell 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 15 pts 2 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 12 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 10 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 7 5 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia 6 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 4 8 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 3 9 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 2 10 Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 1

KOM 1 - Sierra Road # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 pts 2 Robert Britton (Can) Bissell 9 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 4 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 6 5 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 5 6 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 4 7 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 2

KOM 2 - Mines Rd # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 pts 2 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 3 3 Robert Britton (Can) Bissell 2 4 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 4:55:02 2 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 3 Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 4 Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 6 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 7 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 8 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions 9 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 10 David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 12 Cody O'Reilly (USA) Bissell 13 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:19 15 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:31 16 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:01:24 17 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:29 19 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 20 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 0:02:13 21 Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 22 Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:54

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team HTC - Columbia 14:45:06 2 Fly V Australia 3 Team Type 1 4 Kelly Benefits Strategies / Medifast 5 Team RadioShack 6 Liquigas - Doimo 7 SpiderTech presented by Planet Energy 8 Quick Step 9 Garmin - Transitions 10 Team Saxo bank 11 BMC Racing Team 12 Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 13 Rabobank 14 Bissell Pro Cycling 15 Jelly Belly Cycling Team 0:00:46 16 Cervélo Test Team 0:01:29

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 18:04:35 2 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 0:00:04 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:06 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:21 5 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 0:00:24 6 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 0:00:27 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions 8 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 9 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 10 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions 11 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 12 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 13 Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack 14 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 15 Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 16 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 17 Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 18 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 19 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 0:01:44 21 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 22 Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 23 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 24 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell 25 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell 0:01:49 26 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 0:03:06 27 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:08 28 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 0:03:13 29 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:14 30 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:34 31 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:54 32 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:38 33 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:46 34 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 0:06:03 35 David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 0:09:05 36 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:40 37 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:10:25 38 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 0:11:17 39 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:11:18 40 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:11:52 41 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:24 42 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:29 43 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 0:13:49 44 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 0:13:57 45 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:14:19 46 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 0:14:25 47 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:17 48 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:20 49 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:16:22 50 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:16:53 51 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 52 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:17:44 53 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:17:51 54 Robert Britton (Can) Bissell 0:18:13 55 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:18:22 56 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:18:36 57 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:19:14 58 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 0:19:19 59 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 0:19:21 60 Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 0:20:07 61 Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:20:44 62 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:21:15 63 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:21:19 64 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 0:21:39 65 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:22:10 66 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:22:28 67 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 0:24:10 68 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:26:56 69 Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 0:27:06 70 Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 0:27:08 71 Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell 72 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions 73 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team 0:27:58 74 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:28:23 75 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:28:28 76 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:28:32 77 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 0:28:41 78 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 0:30:13 79 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:31:30 80 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:31:36 81 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 82 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 0:31:49 83 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:31:59 84 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 0:32:21 85 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:33:05 86 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 0:33:36 87 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:33:44 88 Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 0:33:49 89 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:33:54 90 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 91 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 92 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 93 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 94 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions 95 Martin Gilbert (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 96 Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell 97 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 98 Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 99 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step 100 Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 101 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 102 Matthew Crane (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 103 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 104 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 105 Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 106 Cody O'Reilly (USA) Bissell 107 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia 0:34:13 108 Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 0:34:14 109 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 110 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:34:30 111 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 0:34:39 112 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:35:14 113 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:35:23 114 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 0:35:53 115 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:36:07 116 Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 117 Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack 118 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 0:36:45 119 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 0:37:04 120 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 0:38:44

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 31 pts 2 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 24 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 19 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 18 6 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 15 7 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 15 8 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 15 9 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 15 10 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 14 11 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 13 12 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 13 13 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia 12 14 Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 7 15 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 7 16 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions 7 17 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 18 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 6 19 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 6 20 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 21 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 5 22 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 23 Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 5 24 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 4 25 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions 4 26 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 4 27 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 4 28 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 3 29 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell 3 30 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 3 31 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 3 32 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia 3 33 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 2 34 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 2 35 Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 2 36 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 2 37 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 38 Robert Britton (Can) Bissell 1 39 Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 40 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 29 pts 2 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 26 3 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 22 4 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 20 5 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 11 6 Robert Britton (Can) Bissell 11 7 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 11 8 Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 11 9 Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 10 10 Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack 9 11 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 9 12 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 9 13 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 14 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 7 15 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell 6 16 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 6 17 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 5 18 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 5 19 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions 5 20 Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 5 21 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 5 22 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 4 23 Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 4 24 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 25 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 26 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 18:04:56 2 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:06 3 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 0:05:42 4 David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 0:08:44 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 0:13:36 6 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:13:58 7 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:14:56 8 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:14:59 9 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:18:01 10 Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:20:23 11 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:21:49 12 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:28:02 13 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:28:11 14 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:31:09 15 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:32:44 16 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:33:33 17 Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 18 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 19 Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell 20 Cody O'Reilly (USA) Bissell 21 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 0:35:32 22 Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 0:35:46