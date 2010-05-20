Trending

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas-Doimo) kicks his Tour of California into gear with a win on stage four in Modesto.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
On the penultimate lap, Cervelo Test Team was trying to set up Theo Bos.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Lars Boom (Rabobank) entered the first of the three finishing circuits solo and digging for his life to hold off the peloton.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
George Hincapie searches for lunch.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Andy Schleck hasn't looked comfortable throughout the tour

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
BMC's Jackson Stewart collects his bidons while waiting for a bike exchange in stage four

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Mark Cavendish is paced back through the caravan after a puncture on Sierra Road

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas-Doimo) with his 'Sheriff' bike before the start of stage four

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
The faces say it all; this is serious bike racing in America.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Garmin-Transitions stretches the thread on the way up Sierra Road.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Michaec Ackley came to the San Jose start in full Belgian spirits.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Moto marshal prep in front of San Jose's Tech Museum of Innovation.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
George Hincapie in stars and stripes.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Rolling out in San Jose.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Tom Boonen (Quick Step).

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Fly V Australia Technical Director Ed Beamon.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
On the way up Sierra Road.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Easy for you to say; Sierra Road fan advice.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo Test Team) has a look.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Getting a food delivery from Fly V Australia director Henk Vogels.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Henk Vogels makes a live call in to Australian TV coverage of the Amgen Tour of California.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
BMC Racing Team

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Fly V Australia's Aaron Kemps gets a wheel change from team mechanic Chris Davidson.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
No wonder Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) is fighting so hard to keep his best young rider lead.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Stuart O'Grady (Saxo Bank) rides in the peloton.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Belgian Jurgen Van De Walle (Quick Step) sets the break away group's pace.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Garmin-Transitions worked to control the pace for its race leader, closely followed by race favourites Radioshack.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
David Zabriskie rides protected by his Garmin-Transitions team-mates.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Canada's Robert Britton (Bissell) picked up valuable mountains points.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Garmin-Transitions controls the peloton's pace, followed by Team Radioshack.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Radioshack leads the peloton.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Joao Correia (Cervelo Test Team) and Aldo Ino Ilesic (Team Type 1) failed to finish the fast stage.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Garmin-Transitions' man with the mo' is the first to rise over the crest.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies) leads the breakaway riders during stage four.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lars Boom (Rabobank Cycling Team) put the hammer down, before his attack was hammered.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Dutch rider Lars Boom (Rabobank Cycling Team) made a dash for the line with 15 kilometres remaining, but couldn't last.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Spidertech tried to upset the balance as the sprint neared.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) had a crash inside the final three kilometres, so had a relaxing ride in to the finish line.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
David Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) will be the first rider to spend more than one stage in California's leader's jersey this year.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) was the focus of attention before the stage.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Stuart O'Grady (Saxo Bank) rides near the back of the peloton.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Jurgen Van De Walle (Quick Step) leads up one of the day's two climbs.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The front of the bunch was filled with Garmin-Transitions and Radioshack riders all day.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The five break away riders had a few good chances to get a visual idea of their lead on today's stage.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Garmin-Transitions kept a close eye on the break's gap, after all, what kind of general classification leader would let them get too much time. Oh, right...

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
David Zabriskie is just one of four Garmin-Transitions riders inside the top 10 overall.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The riders waste no time checking out the view back down the gully.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lots of fans rode the climb before the peloton arrived.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Austria's Bernhard Eisel rides back near his Team HTC-Columbia team car.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Despite the move to May the riders just can't seem to escape the wet stuff in California.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
USA Road Champion George Hincapie leads his BMC Racing Team team-mates on the fourth stage.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lance Armstrong (Radioshack)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton passes through some rolling hills in California.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The break away gained momentum early in the race, but never gained a huge margin.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton passes through some fields on its way to Modesto.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders on the 195.5 kilometre fourth stage.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
HTC-Columbia tried to control the action at the end of the race, but it wasn't able to take the win.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Spirits weren't high in the HTC-Columbia camp after they failed to win the stage.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
The sprint came down to a match-up between JJ Haedo, Francesco Chicchi and Mark Cavendish

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Lars Boom (Rabobank) gives it everything he's got in the finale.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The machinations were underway to determine the break's composition on the climb.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Garmin-Transitions and RadioShack were controlling proceedings up Sierra Rd.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Garmin-Transitions looks after the business of looking after its leader, Dave Zabriskie.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Robbie Hunter rides ahead of race leader and teammate Dave Zabriskie.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Rob Britton (Bissell) does a turn on the front of the break.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
HTC-Columbia riders Mark Renshaw and Michael Rogers on the front of the peloton.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)

The fourth stage of the Amgen Tour of California didn't look like a day for the sprinters on paper, but Liquigas' Francesco Chicchi proved the prognosticators wrong by taking out the bunch kick into Modesto.

The Italian took his sixth win of the season by overpowering Saxo Bank's JJ Haedo and points leader Mark Cavendish at the end of the 195.5 kilometre stage.

"I'm proud to win again here in the United States, and I love to race hard and win in America," said Chicchi, a two-time winner at the Tour of Missouri. Beating Cavendish, one of the fastest men in the world, was an added bonus.

"Mark and I are rivals on the bike, but good friends outside the race. Winning is always good, but to beat the number one is even better."

The win adds to his victories in the Tour de San Luis, Tour of Qatar and Coppi Bartali this season. After his successful start, Chicchi took a break and resumed training "with a strong desire to do well in California".

Chicchi's win also adds to the success of the Liquigas-Doimo team in California, where Peter Sagan leads the best young rider classification and sits fourth overall. Despite his high position on GC, Sagan was not above trying to secure a stage win for his teammate.

"Cervélo was pulling for [Theo] Bos on the last kilometre, and with about 300m to go Sagan gave me a nice lead-out. I did as well as I could into the headwind," he said. "I want to dedicate this stage to my teammates who worked all day and all of the season."

General classification leader David Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) finished safely in the bunch despite some damp and slippery turns in the finishing circuits which took out several riders in addition to bringing Radioshack's Lance Armstrong to a halt inside the final 3km.

"I was really enjoying wearing the jersey in the great state of California," said Zabriskie of his first stint in the yellow leader's shirt. "This is something I've really wanted, and it's a special time for me.

"I just stay calm, rely on the team - they did great work today. We were all comfortable today and we're all doing our job to keep the jersey."

There were no changes to the lead in the best young rider and points classifications as Peter Sagan (Liquigas), Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) and Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) maintained their positions in the respective competitions.

The mountains classification moved from the shoulders of Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) and onto those of Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies) after the latter made the day's breakaway.

"This is a really big result for me," said Anderson. "Keeping the jersey will be important for the team. The Big Bear stage has a ton of KOMs so that can be a big day."

A serve of Sierra sets up the break

Heading out from San Jose the 124 riders left in the peloton enjoyed clear blue skies and mild temperatures, but would see some more light rain before the day was out. After a three-mile neutral roll-out and the day's breakaway went immediately as the official race start got underway.

Three stages have passed so far in the Amgen Tour of California and with bigger gaps forming on the general classification, the ProTour team who have so far been shut out of the glory were keen to get some television time today.

After three days of domestic team-only breakaways, the Rabobank and Quick Step teams managed to put men into the move, with Lars Boom and Jurgen Van de Walle being joined by domestic riders Rob Britton (Bissell), Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly), Scott Stewart and Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) and Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies).

The most difficult climb of the day up Sierra Road came only 4.4 miles into the race, and while Team Type 1 was keen to add to its tally of mountain points and prevent Anderson from taking the jersey away, both Frattini and Stewart were unable to match the pace of the other breakaway riders on the 5.9km ascent.

The six remaining riders quickly built up a four minute lead on the peloton by the top, putting Boom into the virtual race lead as he began the stage 1:47 behind Zabriskie. Van de Walle was the next best at 3:08.

By the time the leaders hit the first sprint bonus of the day in Livermore, the gap had reached its maxium at 6:30. Boom claimed the sprint ahead of Powers and Anderson.

On the second KOM of the day, Anderson sprinted to the line first over Van de Walle, Britton and Boom before being dropped from the break.

Despite an intimidating profile, the uncategorised climb at the mid-point of the stage did not prove to be decisive in the peloton, and HTC-Columbia's star sprinter and green jersey holder Mark Cavendish was still well-protected in the main peloton.

With Theo Bos and Chicchi also still in the bunch, the Cervélo and Liquigas teams also contributed to the pace-setting and began whittling down the gap to the leading four on the long, gradual descent to Modesto.

It looked like a forumlaic stage, where the sprinters' teams nailed back the gap inside the final few kilometres, but after the second sprint in Patterson, won by Boom, a strong crosswind, a large crash and Radioshack's efforts the peloton was split in two, with Zabriskie missing the front end - a move which could have ended his time in the yellow jersey.

"The team did a good job pulling me up to the split, and that kind of blew the team there, but then we took a left hand turn and it was a block headwind and everything came back together. The team was super-duper," said Zabriskie.

The headwind also drove the leader's advantage down to the one minute range with 17km to go and it seemed destined to be reeled in, but Boom attacked and opened a gap on his breakaway companions. His jump did nothing to help the break stay clear, and after a time solo he was rejoined by the Van de Walle, Powers and Britton with the gap falling to 30 seconds.

Boom attacked again with 10km to go hoping to at least pull off a stage victory if he could not gain the overall lead, and with one lap to go he maintained a slim advantage over his companions with the peloton 20 seconds behind, but HTC-Columbia had assumed full control and Boom was just prolonging his agony. The lights went out with 8km to go.

Rabobank was determined to get its stage, and launched Martijn Tjallingii off the front inside the final three kilometres, but again the effort was futile.

Rain falling on the closing circuit had dampened the roads, making for a sketchy run-in on the 2.8 mile lap, and safe inside the protected zone, Lance Armstrong hit the deck but his position on the general classification was protected by the UCI rules.

HTC-Columbia's train was overtaken by Fly V Australia for Jonathan Cantwell first and then jumped first by Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) before Liquigas' Francesco Chicchi powered past to claim the stage win.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4:55:02
2Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
4Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
5Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
7Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
8Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
9Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
10Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
11George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
13Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell
14Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
16Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
17Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
18Martin Gilbert (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
19Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
20Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions
21Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
22Matthew Crane (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
23Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
24Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
25Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
26Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
27Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
28Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
29David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
30Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
31Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
32Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
33Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
34Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
35Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
36Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
37Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
38Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
39Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
40Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
41Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
42Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
43Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
44Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
45Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
46Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
47Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
48Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
49Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
50Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
51David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
52Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
53Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
54Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
55Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
56Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
57Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
58Paul Mach (USA) Bissell
59Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
60Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
61Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
62Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
63Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
64Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
65Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
66Cody O'Reilly (USA) Bissell
67Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
68Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
69Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell
70Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
71Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
72Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
73Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
74David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:19
75Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia0:00:21
76Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:00:23
77Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia0:00:29
78Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:31
79Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:45
80Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
81Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
82Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:00:46
83Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:20
84Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia0:01:24
85Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
86Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
87Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:01:24
88Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
89Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:01:29
90Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
91Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
92Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
93Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team0:02:09
94Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
95Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack0:02:13
96Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
97Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
98Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
99Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
100Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
101Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
102Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
103Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
104Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
105Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
106Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
107Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
108Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:02:54
109Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
110Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
111Robert Britton (Can) Bissell
112Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
113Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
114Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:04
115Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
116William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:03:10
117Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
118Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell
119Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia0:04:18
120Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
DNFJoao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
DNFAldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1
DNFScott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1

Sprint 1 - Livermore
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5pts
2Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda3
3Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Sprint 2 - Patterson
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5pts
2Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step3
3Robert Britton (Can) Bissell1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo15pts
2Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank12
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia10
4Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team7
5Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia6
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team5
7Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 14
8Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step3
9Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies2
10Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy1

KOM 1 - Sierra Road
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies10pts
2Robert Britton (Can) Bissell9
3Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
4Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step6
5Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda5
6Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis4
7Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 12

KOM 2 - Mines Rd
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies4pts
2Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step3
3Robert Britton (Can) Bissell2
4Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team4:55:02
2Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
3Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
4Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
6Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
7Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
8Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
9Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
10David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
12Cody O'Reilly (USA) Bissell
13Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
14David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:19
15Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:31
16Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia0:01:24
17Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
18Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:29
19Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
20Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:02:13
21Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
22Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:54

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team HTC - Columbia14:45:06
2Fly V Australia
3Team Type 1
4Kelly Benefits Strategies / Medifast
5Team RadioShack
6Liquigas - Doimo
7SpiderTech presented by Planet Energy
8Quick Step
9Garmin - Transitions
10Team Saxo bank
11BMC Racing Team
12Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
13Rabobank
14Bissell Pro Cycling
15Jelly Belly Cycling Team0:00:46
16Cervélo Test Team0:01:29

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions18:04:35
2Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia0:00:04
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:06
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:21
5Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:00:24
6Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack0:00:27
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions
8Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
9Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
10Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
11Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
12Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
13Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
14Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
15Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
16Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
17Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
18Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
19Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 10:01:44
21Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
22Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
23Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
24Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell
25Paul Mach (USA) Bissell0:01:49
26Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step0:03:06
27George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:08
28Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia0:03:13
29Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:03:14
30Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:34
31Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:54
32Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:38
33Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:46
34Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:06:03
35David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy0:09:05
36Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:40
37Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia0:10:25
38Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 10:11:17
39Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia0:11:18
40Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:11:52
41Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:24
42Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:29
43Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:13:49
44Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:13:57
45Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:14:19
46Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell0:14:25
47Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:17
48Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:20
49Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:16:22
50Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia0:16:53
51Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
52Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:17:44
53Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia0:17:51
54Robert Britton (Can) Bissell0:18:13
55Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:18:22
56Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:18:36
57Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia0:19:14
58Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:19:19
59Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 10:19:21
60Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:20:07
61Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:20:44
62Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:21:15
63Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:21:19
64Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:21:39
65Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:22:10
66Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:22:28
67Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia0:24:10
68Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:26:56
69Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy0:27:06
70Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:27:08
71Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell
72Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
73Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team0:27:58
74David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:28:23
75Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:28:28
76Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia0:28:32
77Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia0:28:41
78Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team0:30:13
79Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:31:30
80Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:31:36
81Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
82Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:31:49
83Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:31:59
84Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step0:32:21
85Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:33:05
86Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia0:33:36
87Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:33:44
88Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:33:49
89Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:33:54
90Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
91Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
92Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
93Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
94Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
95Martin Gilbert (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
96Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell
97Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
98Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
99Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
100Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
101Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
102Matthew Crane (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
103Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
104Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
105Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
106Cody O'Reilly (USA) Bissell
107Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia0:34:13
108Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy0:34:14
109Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
110Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:34:30
111Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step0:34:39
112Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:35:14
113Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:35:23
114Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:35:53
115Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:36:07
116Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
117Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack
118Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 10:36:45
119William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:37:04
120Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack0:38:44

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia31pts
2Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank24
3Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team20
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo19
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team18
6David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions15
7Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team15
8Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo15
9Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis15
10Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack14
11Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia13
12Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis13
13Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia12
14Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy7
15Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team7
16Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions7
17Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
18Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 16
19Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step6
20Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team5
21Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team5
22Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
23Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy5
24Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis4
25Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions4
26Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank4
27Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 14
28Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack3
29Paul Mach (USA) Bissell3
30Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step3
31Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda3
32Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia3
33Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia2
34Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step2
35Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy2
36Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies2
37Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1
38Robert Britton (Can) Bissell1
39Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies1
40Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies29pts
2Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 126
3Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis22
4Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 120
5Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack11
6Robert Britton (Can) Bissell11
7Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia11
8Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy11
9Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy10
10Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack9
11Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step9
12Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell9
13Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
14Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia7
15Paul Mach (USA) Bissell6
16David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions6
17Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis5
18Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack5
19Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions5
20Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda5
21Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda5
22Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis4
23Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda4
24Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
25Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team3
26Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo18:04:56
2Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:00:06
3Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:05:42
4David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy0:08:44
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:13:36
6Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:13:58
7Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:56
8Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:59
9Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:18:01
10Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:20:23
11Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:21:49
12David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:28:02
13Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia0:28:11
14Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:31:09
15Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:32:44
16Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:33:33
17Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
18Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
19Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell
20Cody O'Reilly (USA) Bissell
21Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:35:32
22Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy0:35:46

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team RadioShack54:14:49
2Garmin - Transitions
3Team HTC - Columbia0:01:17
4Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:01:41
5Liquigas - Doimo0:01:54
6Rabobank0:08:33
7BMC Racing Team0:08:34
8SpiderTech presented by Planet Energy0:10:12
9Team Type 10:11:32
10Fly V Australia0:11:33
11Team Saxo bank0:16:10
12Bissell Pro Cycling0:16:56
13Cervélo Test Team0:22:34
14Quick Step0:38:49
15Kelly Benefits Strategies / Medifast0:39:16
16Jelly Belly Cycling Team0:52:26

