Chicchi kicks hardest in Modesto
Zabriskie hangs ten on general classification
Stage 4: San Jose - Modesto
The fourth stage of the Amgen Tour of California didn't look like a day for the sprinters on paper, but Liquigas' Francesco Chicchi proved the prognosticators wrong by taking out the bunch kick into Modesto.
The Italian took his sixth win of the season by overpowering Saxo Bank's JJ Haedo and points leader Mark Cavendish at the end of the 195.5 kilometre stage.
"I'm proud to win again here in the United States, and I love to race hard and win in America," said Chicchi, a two-time winner at the Tour of Missouri. Beating Cavendish, one of the fastest men in the world, was an added bonus.
"Mark and I are rivals on the bike, but good friends outside the race. Winning is always good, but to beat the number one is even better."
The win adds to his victories in the Tour de San Luis, Tour of Qatar and Coppi Bartali this season. After his successful start, Chicchi took a break and resumed training "with a strong desire to do well in California".
Chicchi's win also adds to the success of the Liquigas-Doimo team in California, where Peter Sagan leads the best young rider classification and sits fourth overall. Despite his high position on GC, Sagan was not above trying to secure a stage win for his teammate.
"Cervélo was pulling for [Theo] Bos on the last kilometre, and with about 300m to go Sagan gave me a nice lead-out. I did as well as I could into the headwind," he said. "I want to dedicate this stage to my teammates who worked all day and all of the season."
General classification leader David Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) finished safely in the bunch despite some damp and slippery turns in the finishing circuits which took out several riders in addition to bringing Radioshack's Lance Armstrong to a halt inside the final 3km.
"I was really enjoying wearing the jersey in the great state of California," said Zabriskie of his first stint in the yellow leader's shirt. "This is something I've really wanted, and it's a special time for me.
"I just stay calm, rely on the team - they did great work today. We were all comfortable today and we're all doing our job to keep the jersey."
There were no changes to the lead in the best young rider and points classifications as Peter Sagan (Liquigas), Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) and Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) maintained their positions in the respective competitions.
The mountains classification moved from the shoulders of Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) and onto those of Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies) after the latter made the day's breakaway.
"This is a really big result for me," said Anderson. "Keeping the jersey will be important for the team. The Big Bear stage has a ton of KOMs so that can be a big day."
A serve of Sierra sets up the break
Heading out from San Jose the 124 riders left in the peloton enjoyed clear blue skies and mild temperatures, but would see some more light rain before the day was out. After a three-mile neutral roll-out and the day's breakaway went immediately as the official race start got underway.
Three stages have passed so far in the Amgen Tour of California and with bigger gaps forming on the general classification, the ProTour team who have so far been shut out of the glory were keen to get some television time today.
After three days of domestic team-only breakaways, the Rabobank and Quick Step teams managed to put men into the move, with Lars Boom and Jurgen Van de Walle being joined by domestic riders Rob Britton (Bissell), Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly), Scott Stewart and Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) and Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies).
The most difficult climb of the day up Sierra Road came only 4.4 miles into the race, and while Team Type 1 was keen to add to its tally of mountain points and prevent Anderson from taking the jersey away, both Frattini and Stewart were unable to match the pace of the other breakaway riders on the 5.9km ascent.
The six remaining riders quickly built up a four minute lead on the peloton by the top, putting Boom into the virtual race lead as he began the stage 1:47 behind Zabriskie. Van de Walle was the next best at 3:08.
By the time the leaders hit the first sprint bonus of the day in Livermore, the gap had reached its maxium at 6:30. Boom claimed the sprint ahead of Powers and Anderson.
On the second KOM of the day, Anderson sprinted to the line first over Van de Walle, Britton and Boom before being dropped from the break.
Despite an intimidating profile, the uncategorised climb at the mid-point of the stage did not prove to be decisive in the peloton, and HTC-Columbia's star sprinter and green jersey holder Mark Cavendish was still well-protected in the main peloton.
With Theo Bos and Chicchi also still in the bunch, the Cervélo and Liquigas teams also contributed to the pace-setting and began whittling down the gap to the leading four on the long, gradual descent to Modesto.
It looked like a forumlaic stage, where the sprinters' teams nailed back the gap inside the final few kilometres, but after the second sprint in Patterson, won by Boom, a strong crosswind, a large crash and Radioshack's efforts the peloton was split in two, with Zabriskie missing the front end - a move which could have ended his time in the yellow jersey.
"The team did a good job pulling me up to the split, and that kind of blew the team there, but then we took a left hand turn and it was a block headwind and everything came back together. The team was super-duper," said Zabriskie.
The headwind also drove the leader's advantage down to the one minute range with 17km to go and it seemed destined to be reeled in, but Boom attacked and opened a gap on his breakaway companions. His jump did nothing to help the break stay clear, and after a time solo he was rejoined by the Van de Walle, Powers and Britton with the gap falling to 30 seconds.
Boom attacked again with 10km to go hoping to at least pull off a stage victory if he could not gain the overall lead, and with one lap to go he maintained a slim advantage over his companions with the peloton 20 seconds behind, but HTC-Columbia had assumed full control and Boom was just prolonging his agony. The lights went out with 8km to go.
Rabobank was determined to get its stage, and launched Martijn Tjallingii off the front inside the final three kilometres, but again the effort was futile.
Rain falling on the closing circuit had dampened the roads, making for a sketchy run-in on the 2.8 mile lap, and safe inside the protected zone, Lance Armstrong hit the deck but his position on the general classification was protected by the UCI rules.
HTC-Columbia's train was overtaken by Fly V Australia for Jonathan Cantwell first and then jumped first by Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) before Liquigas' Francesco Chicchi powered past to claim the stage win.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4:55:02
|2
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|4
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|8
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|9
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|11
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|13
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell
|14
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|16
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
|17
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|18
|Martin Gilbert (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|19
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|20
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|21
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|22
|Matthew Crane (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|23
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|24
|Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|25
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
|26
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|27
|Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|28
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|29
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|30
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|31
|Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|32
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|33
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|34
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|35
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|36
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|37
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|38
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|39
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|40
|Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|41
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
|42
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|43
|Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|44
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
|45
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|46
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|47
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|48
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|49
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|50
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|51
|David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|52
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|53
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|54
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|55
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|56
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|57
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|58
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell
|59
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|60
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
|61
|Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
|62
|Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
|63
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
|64
|Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|65
|Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|66
|Cody O'Reilly (USA) Bissell
|67
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|68
|Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|69
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell
|70
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|71
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|72
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|74
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:19
|75
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:00:21
|76
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:23
|77
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:00:29
|78
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:31
|79
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:45
|80
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|81
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|82
|Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|0:00:46
|83
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|84
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:01:24
|85
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|86
|Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:24
|88
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|89
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:29
|90
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|91
|Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|92
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:09
|94
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|95
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:02:13
|96
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|97
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|98
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|99
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|100
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|101
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|102
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|103
|Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
|104
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
|105
|Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|106
|Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|107
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|108
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:54
|109
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|110
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|111
|Robert Britton (Can) Bissell
|112
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|113
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|114
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:04
|115
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|116
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|0:03:10
|117
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|118
|Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell
|119
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:04:18
|120
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|DNF
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
|DNF
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1
|DNF
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|3
|3
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|3
|3
|Robert Britton (Can) Bissell
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|pts
|2
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|10
|4
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|7
|5
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
|6
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|4
|8
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|3
|9
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2
|10
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|pts
|2
|Robert Britton (Can) Bissell
|9
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|4
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|6
|5
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|5
|6
|Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|4
|7
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|pts
|2
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|3
|3
|Robert Britton (Can) Bissell
|2
|4
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|4:55:02
|2
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|3
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|4
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|7
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|8
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|9
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|10
|David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|12
|Cody O'Reilly (USA) Bissell
|13
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:19
|15
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:31
|16
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:01:24
|17
|Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|19
|Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|20
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:02:13
|21
|Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|22
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team HTC - Columbia
|14:45:06
|2
|Fly V Australia
|3
|Team Type 1
|4
|Kelly Benefits Strategies / Medifast
|5
|Team RadioShack
|6
|Liquigas - Doimo
|7
|SpiderTech presented by Planet Energy
|8
|Quick Step
|9
|Garmin - Transitions
|10
|Team Saxo bank
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|13
|Rabobank
|14
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|15
|Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|16
|Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|18:04:35
|2
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:00:04
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:06
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:21
|5
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|0:00:24
|6
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|0:00:27
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|8
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|9
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|10
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|11
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|12
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|13
|Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
|14
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|16
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|18
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|19
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|0:01:44
|21
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|22
|Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|23
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|24
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell
|25
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell
|0:01:49
|26
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|0:03:06
|27
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:08
|28
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:03:13
|29
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:14
|30
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:34
|31
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:54
|32
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:38
|33
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:46
|34
|Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|0:06:03
|35
|David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|0:09:05
|36
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:40
|37
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:10:25
|38
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|0:11:17
|39
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:11:18
|40
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:11:52
|41
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:24
|42
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:29
|43
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|0:13:49
|44
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|0:13:57
|45
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:14:19
|46
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
|0:14:25
|47
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:17
|48
|Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:20
|49
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:22
|50
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:16:53
|51
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|52
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:17:44
|53
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:17:51
|54
|Robert Britton (Can) Bissell
|0:18:13
|55
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:18:22
|56
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:36
|57
|Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:19:14
|58
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|0:19:19
|59
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|0:19:21
|60
|Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|0:20:07
|61
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:20:44
|62
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:21:15
|63
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|0:21:19
|64
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|0:21:39
|65
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:22:10
|66
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:22:28
|67
|Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
|0:24:10
|68
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:26:56
|69
|Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|0:27:06
|70
|Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|0:27:08
|71
|Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell
|72
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|73
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
|0:27:58
|74
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:28:23
|75
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:28:28
|76
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:28:32
|77
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:28:41
|78
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|0:30:13
|79
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:30
|80
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:31:36
|81
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|82
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|0:31:49
|83
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:31:59
|84
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|0:32:21
|85
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:33:05
|86
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:33:36
|87
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:33:44
|88
|Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|0:33:49
|89
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:33:54
|90
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|91
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|92
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|93
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|94
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
|95
|Martin Gilbert (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|96
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell
|97
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|98
|Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|99
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|100
|Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|101
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
|102
|Matthew Crane (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|103
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|104
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|105
|Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|106
|Cody O'Reilly (USA) Bissell
|107
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:34:13
|108
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|0:34:14
|109
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|110
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:34:30
|111
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|0:34:39
|112
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:35:14
|113
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:35:23
|114
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:35:53
|115
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:36:07
|116
|Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|117
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|118
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|0:36:45
|119
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|0:37:04
|120
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|0:38:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|31
|pts
|2
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|24
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|19
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|18
|6
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|15
|7
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|15
|8
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|9
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|15
|10
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|14
|11
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|13
|12
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|13
|13
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
|12
|14
|Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|7
|15
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|7
|16
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
|7
|17
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|18
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|6
|19
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|6
|20
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|21
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|22
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|23
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|5
|24
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|4
|25
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|4
|26
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|27
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|4
|28
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|3
|29
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell
|3
|30
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|3
|31
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|3
|32
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia
|3
|33
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|2
|34
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|2
|35
|Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|2
|36
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2
|37
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|38
|Robert Britton (Can) Bissell
|1
|39
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|40
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|29
|pts
|2
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|26
|3
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|22
|4
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|20
|5
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|11
|6
|Robert Britton (Can) Bissell
|11
|7
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|11
|8
|Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|11
|9
|Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|10
|10
|Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
|9
|11
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|9
|12
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
|9
|13
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|14
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|7
|15
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell
|6
|16
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|6
|17
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|5
|18
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|5
|19
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|5
|20
|Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|5
|21
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|5
|22
|Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|4
|23
|Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|4
|24
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|25
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|26
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|18:04:56
|2
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:06
|3
|Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|0:05:42
|4
|David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|0:08:44
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|0:13:36
|6
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:13:58
|7
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:56
|8
|Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:59
|9
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:18:01
|10
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:20:23
|11
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:21:49
|12
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:28:02
|13
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:28:11
|14
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:09
|15
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:32:44
|16
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:33:33
|17
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|18
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|19
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell
|20
|Cody O'Reilly (USA) Bissell
|21
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:35:32
|22
|Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|0:35:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team RadioShack
|54:14:49
|2
|Garmin - Transitions
|3
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:17
|4
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:01:41
|5
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:01:54
|6
|Rabobank
|0:08:33
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:34
|8
|SpiderTech presented by Planet Energy
|0:10:12
|9
|Team Type 1
|0:11:32
|10
|Fly V Australia
|0:11:33
|11
|Team Saxo bank
|0:16:10
|12
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:16:56
|13
|Cervélo Test Team
|0:22:34
|14
|Quick Step
|0:38:49
|15
|Kelly Benefits Strategies / Medifast
|0:39:16
|16
|Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|0:52:26
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy