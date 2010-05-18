Lancaster claims unplanned Santa Rosa stage win
Climbs break up field, Hincapie the loser
Stage 2: Davis - Santa Rosa
Australia's Brett Lancaster seized the overall lead of the Amgen Tour of California through a soggy victory on the line in Santa Rosa on stage two. The Cervelo TestTeam rider managed to hold off a surging Peter Sagan (Liquigas) at the finish line, while Rabobank's Lars Boom took third place from Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis).
Cervelo sport director Jean Paul van Poppel admitted the team hadn't planned on Lancaster racing for the stage win, but it worked out nicely for the team regardless. The strategy was to have Lancaster lead out teammate Heinrich Haussler instead. "[Haussler] was unlucky and had a mechanical problem, so he had to stop," said Van Poppel. "We put him back on his spare bike, it took a while to get him there. He finished in the group behind at 20 seconds [actually 1:17 - ed.], when he should have made it.
"It would have been Brett doing the lead out for Heino. Brett beat Sagan - a rider who's won already 4-5 races this year. I think he did a great job, it's not so easy. We knew this guy was fast, but Brett was faster today.
"We have the leader's jersey, so we have to put our heads together and see what the smart thing is to do," he added. "We know the team of Lance is controlling the race completely, and we know tomorrow is a hard finish. It's where Levi took his chance last year. We just have to stay with them and do our work when it's necessary, but maybe not taking the whole race on our shoulders. I don't think they expect that from us."
The victory is Lancaster's first since he won the Deutschland Tour's Prologue in Kitzbühel, Austria two years ago. The 30-year-old admitted he was uncertain of his form heading onto the finishing straight.
"It was so cold and windy today and I was super cold. But I took a jacket and started feeling comfortable," said Lancaster. "In the final I made it to the front group and was able to sprint. I was watching Sagan. He came up quite quick, but I think my timing was perfect and I was able to beat him by around a bike length.
"I wasn't sure about my form, I've been high altitude trading in Boulder and it's been a long time since my last win," he added.
For the second year in a row, the normally sunny and warm hometown of four-time winner Levi Leipheimer was drenched by a cold springtime rain for the finish of the stage finish.
The finishing sprint took place from a small peloton which had splintered on the double-whammy mountain sprints at 38 and 33km to go and was further reduced by a number of crashes on the treacherous descent from the final crest on Trinity Road.
It seemed as if every bend caused a minor disaster as riders slipped, took risks or just ran out of luck on the steep, twisty, poorly paved road.
All the ProTour teams kept their general classification riders positioned in the front split, with three-time winner Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack), Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia), Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank), David Zabriskie and Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions) all making the group, while the morning's leader Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) and stage one crash victim Tom Boonen (Quick Step) rolled in some 15 minutes later considering themselves lucky to have escaped the carnage.
United Healthcare-Maxxis was the only domestic team to have its number one rider in the move, with Rory Sutherland putting himself into a prime position for the overall classification.
Notably absent from the leading group was BMC's captain George Hincapie, who was relegated to a chase group not far behind after coming to grief on the slippery descent.
The general classification lead passed on to Lancaster after his stage success, and the Cervelo rider now leads by a slim four seconds over Sagan and Menzies.
Of the top contenders, Rogers is placed best thanks to his attentive tenth place finish on the stage. Looking down the list, Radioshack has the most riders in the top 25, with Brajkovic, Leipheimer, Armstrong, Rubiera and Horner all at 10 seconds.
Radioshack director Johan Bruyneel drove his team to pull back the day's breakaway not long after the final climb, and said after the stage that he knew that as race favourites everyone would look to his team to control the race.
"We had two different scenarios: number one was that if there was a bigger break we have someone represented so that we can use that not to work, and anyone else that doesn't have someone in the break would have to work," said Bruyneel. "The second scenario was that if it was a small group and easy to control - knowing that most of the sprinters wouldn't make it over those climbs and we also knew that they wouldn't work during the stage."
Not relying on the other teams to keep the break in check, Radioshack kept the five-man move at a reasonable four to five minutes before the final climbs approached and then put in a surge to both split the peloton and reel in the breakaway.
The team had the extra added bonus of having a local on their squad, and the information Leipheimer was able to relay helped the team place itself in a good position.
"We came over the last two climbs and it was our objective to have the majority of the team in the front and avoid any crashes or splits in the peloton. We of course had the advantage to have a guy like Levi who knows this parcours, and so it turned out really well with 25 riders in the front and five of us there. It was a good result."
While Leipheimer is well positioned to repeat his successful attack on the Bonny Doon climb tomorrow on the stage to Santa Cruz, Garmin-Transitions also has four riders well placed in the GC: Zabriskie, Danielson, Ryder Hesjedal and Peter Stetina. Saxo Bank has Andre Steensen, Jens Voigt and Andy Schleck well placed.
Dreary déjà vu on stage two
The Amgen Tour of California's second stage kicked off from Davis, the home of the US Bicycling Hall of Fame, just as a light drizzle started to fall. All 128 riders took the start, with yesterday's crash victims Boonen and United Healthcare's Andrew Pinfold favoring their road-rash on the rapid roll-out.
The flat exit from the cycling-crazy town saw strong cross-winds, intermittent rain and a flurry of attacks punish the peloton in the first few miles. With the first sprint of the day coming early at kilometre 22, it seemed as if the peloton would stay together to contest the bonus seconds on the line.
However, the day saw its first breakaway form just prior to the town of Winters, a little more than five kilometres from the sprint. Karl Menzies (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis), Jay Robert Thomson (Fly V Australia), Michael Friedman (Jelly Belly-Kenda), Andrew Randell (SpiderTech-Planet Energy) and Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) the fortunate five who fought for the four mountain sprints and two intermediate sprints on offer.
Menzies, one of the hard men of the domestic peloton, bounced back from his run-in with the HTC-Columbia team bus on stage one to claim the bonus sprint in Winters, and as the bunch behind settled in for a day at a leisurely pace, the five were allowed to power ahead toward the hills lining the Napa Valley.
The five men gained a maximum of 6:40 minutes on the peloton over the relatively flat first half of the stage, but as the mountains came higher and quicker, the gap steadily dropped under the pressure first of the HTC-Columbia and then the Radioshack team.
The rain, which had come lightly on and off until the mid-point of the stage, began to fall in earnest as the riders hit the second mountain sprint. Rabou, who had nabbed the first category four mountain prime 34km also claimed the second larger climb at 102.3km on Howell Mountain and the final pair, the new Oakville Grade ascent and the classic Trinity Road climb with 33km to go.
Menzies was set to take second overall, having taken both intermediate sprints along the way and survived the steep switchbacks of Trinity Road with Rabou as Friedman, Thomson and Randell fell back to the chasing group.
Rabou and Menzies stayed together over the top before the elite chasing group made contact, but the duo's luck ended there as Radioshack and Garmin-Transitions had the stretched the peloton to the breaking point on the Trinity Road climb and made contact with just over the top.
With Mark Cavendish absent from the front group and rapidly losing time on the tricky, wet and rough descent, the new leader would come from the 25-man group. As the leaders entered downtown Santa Rosa, Menzies crashed in the final kilometres on the rain slicked roads. He was inconsolable at the finish as all he had to do to take the yellow jersey was to finish third on the stage.
The win and the yellow jersey instead fell to Lancaster, who took the 10 second bonus on the line.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|4:38:48
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|5
|Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|7
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|9
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|10
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|11
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|12
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|13
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|14
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|16
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|18
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|19
|Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|20
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|21
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|22
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|23
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|24
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|25
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell
|26
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|27
|Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
|28
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:01:17
|29
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|31
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|32
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|33
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|34
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|35
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|36
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
|38
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|39
|Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|40
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell
|41
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|42
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|43
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|45
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:02:10
|46
|Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|0:02:47
|47
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|48
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|49
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|50
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|51
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|0:02:52
|52
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:14
|53
|David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|54
|Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:07:53
|55
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|0:09:11
|56
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
|57
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
|0:09:39
|58
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|0:09:58
|59
|Robert Britton (Can) Bissell
|0:10:34
|60
|Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell
|61
|Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|62
|Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|64
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|65
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|66
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|67
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|69
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|70
|Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|71
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:12:07
|72
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|73
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
|74
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
|75
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|0:15:02
|76
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|77
|Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|78
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|80
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|81
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|82
|Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
|83
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|84
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|85
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|86
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|87
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|0:17:20
|88
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
|89
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell
|90
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|91
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|92
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia
|93
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|94
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|95
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|96
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|97
|Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|98
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|99
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|100
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|101
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|102
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|103
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1
|104
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
|105
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|106
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|107
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|108
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|109
|Martin Gilbert (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|110
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|111
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|112
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|113
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
|114
|Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|115
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|116
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|117
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|118
|Cody O'reilly (USA) Bissell
|119
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|120
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|121
|Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|122
|Matthew Crane (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|123
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:17:28
|124
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|0:17:58
|125
|Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:17:20
|HD
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|DNF
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|4
|pts
|2
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|3
|3
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|2
|4
|Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|8
|pts
|2
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|7
|3
|Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|6
|4
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|5
|5
|Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|6
|pts
|2
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|5
|3
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|4
|4
|Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|3
|5
|Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|8
|pts
|2
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|7
|3
|Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
|6
|4
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|5
|5
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|3
|3
|Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|3
|3
|Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|12
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|7
|5
|Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|6
|Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|5
|7
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|4
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|3
|9
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|2
|10
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|4:38:48
|2
|Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|4
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:17
|5
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|6
|Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|7
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|0:07:14
|9
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|0:09:11
|10
|Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:34
|11
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|13
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:15:02
|14
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell
|0:17:20
|17
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|18
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|19
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|20
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|21
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|22
|Cody O'reilly (USA) Bissell
|23
|Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|HD
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|13:56:24
|2
|Team RadioShack
|3
|Team Saxo bank
|4
|Garmin - Transitions
|5
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:01:17
|6
|Team HTC - Columbia
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:34
|8
|Fly V Australia
|9
|Team Type 1
|10
|Rabobank
|0:04:04
|11
|SpiderTech presented by Planet Energy
|0:08:31
|12
|Cervélo Test Team
|0:10:28
|13
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:10:56
|14
|Kelly Benefits Strategies / Medifast
|0:13:24
|15
|Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|0:14:50
|16
|Quick Step
|0:31:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|8:43:24
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:04
|3
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|4
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|6
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|0:00:07
|7
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell
|0:00:08
|8
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:00:10
|9
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|10
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|11
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|12
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|13
|Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|15
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|16
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|17
|Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
|18
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|19
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|21
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|22
|Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|23
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|24
|Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|25
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|27
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|28
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:27
|29
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|31
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|32
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
|33
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|34
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|35
|Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|36
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|37
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
|38
|Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|39
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|40
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell
|41
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|42
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|44
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|45
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:02:20
|46
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:57
|47
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|48
|Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|49
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|50
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|51
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|0:03:02
|52
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:24
|53
|David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|54
|Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:08:03
|55
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|0:09:21
|56
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
|57
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
|0:09:49
|58
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|0:10:08
|59
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:38
|60
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:40
|61
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:41
|62
|Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|0:10:42
|63
|Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell
|0:10:44
|64
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|65
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|66
|Robert Britton (Can) Bissell
|67
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|68
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|69
|Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|71
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:12:17
|72
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
|73
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|74
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|75
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:08
|76
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:15:12
|77
|Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
|78
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|79
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|80
|Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|81
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|82
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|83
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|84
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|85
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|86
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|87
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:17:20
|88
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:17:30
|89
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|90
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|91
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia
|92
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|93
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|94
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|95
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|96
|Martin Gilbert (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|97
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|98
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|99
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|100
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|101
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|102
|Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|103
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1
|104
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|105
|Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|106
|Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|107
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
|108
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|109
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|110
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|111
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell
|112
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
|113
|Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|114
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|115
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|116
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|117
|Cody O'reilly (USA) Bissell
|118
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|119
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|120
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|121
|Matthew Crane (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|122
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:17:38
|123
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:50
|124
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|0:18:08
|125
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|0:20:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|15
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|12
|4
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|5
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|10
|6
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|10
|8
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|7
|9
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
|7
|10
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|6
|12
|Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|13
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
|6
|14
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|15
|Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|5
|16
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|17
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|4
|18
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|4
|19
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|4
|20
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell
|3
|21
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|3
|22
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|3
|23
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|2
|24
|Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|2
|25
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|2
|26
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|1
|27
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|26
|pts
|2
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|22
|3
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|11
|4
|Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|10
|5
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell
|6
|6
|Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
|6
|7
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|5
|8
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|5
|9
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|10
|Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|4
|11
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|3
|12
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|13
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|8:43:28
|2
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:06
|3
|Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
|0:01:23
|5
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|7
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|0:07:20
|9
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
|0:09:17
|10
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:37
|11
|Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:40
|12
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|13
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:04
|14
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:15:08
|15
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:17:26
|17
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|18
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|19
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|21
|Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
|22
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell
|23
|Cody O'reilly (USA) Bissell
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|26:10:42
|2
|Team RadioShack
|3
|Team Saxo bank
|4
|Garmin - Transitions
|5
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:17
|6
|Liquigas - Doimo
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:34
|8
|Fly V Australia
|9
|Team Type 1
|10
|Rabobank
|0:04:04
|11
|SpiderTech presented by Planet Energy
|0:08:31
|12
|Cervélo Test Team
|0:10:28
|13
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:10:56
|14
|Kelly Benefits Strategies / Medifast
|0:13:24
|15
|Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|0:14:50
|16
|Quick Step
|0:31:21
