Trending

Lancaster claims unplanned Santa Rosa stage win

Climbs break up field, Hincapie the loser

Image 1 of 52

Australian sprinter Brett Lancaster takes the soggy second stage in Santa Rosa.

Australian sprinter Brett Lancaster takes the soggy second stage in Santa Rosa.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 2 of 52

Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Transitions) in the laughing group with Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) and Tom Boonen tucked in behind Quick-Step teammate Andreas Stauff.

Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Transitions) in the laughing group with Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) and Tom Boonen tucked in behind Quick-Step teammate Andreas Stauff.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 3 of 52

The lead group heads gingerly into the final corner 500 metres before the finish.

The lead group heads gingerly into the final corner 500 metres before the finish.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 4 of 52

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) leads the second group through a drenched corner in Santa Rosa.

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) leads the second group through a drenched corner in Santa Rosa.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 5 of 52

Garmin-Transitions' Thomas Peterson.

Garmin-Transitions' Thomas Peterson.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 6 of 52

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) after a long day on the road.

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) after a long day on the road.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 7 of 52

Bert Grabsch (HTC-Columbia) in weather more befitting his German homeland.

Bert Grabsch (HTC-Columbia) in weather more befitting his German homeland.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 8 of 52

Normon Thibault (f) and Wendy Simms were the 2007-8 Open Mixed champions.

Normon Thibault (f) and Wendy Simms were the 2007-8 Open Mixed champions.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 52

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) wasn't expecting to keep the leader's jersey today, which is lucky, because he didn't.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) wasn't expecting to keep the leader's jersey today, which is lucky, because he didn't.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 52

Radioshack and HTC-Columbia did much of the day's work in narrowing down the selection over the climbs.

Radioshack and HTC-Columbia did much of the day's work in narrowing down the selection over the climbs.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 52

Team Radioshack took responsibility for the work on the second stage, given it's favoured for the overall title.

Team Radioshack took responsibility for the work on the second stage, given it's favoured for the overall title.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 52

The peloton rolls through a wooded section on the second stage.

The peloton rolls through a wooded section on the second stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 52

South Africa's Jay Robert Thomson (Fly V Australia) didn't look like he enjoyed the conditions.

South Africa's Jay Robert Thomson (Fly V Australia) didn't look like he enjoyed the conditions.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 52

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 52

HTC-Columbia's aims switched from setting up a sprint to looking after overall hope Michael Rogers today.

HTC-Columbia's aims switched from setting up a sprint to looking after overall hope Michael Rogers today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 52

Brett Lancaster (Cervelo TestTeam)

Brett Lancaster (Cervelo TestTeam)
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 17 of 52

Fans run alongside the the lead group on a climb.

Fans run alongside the the lead group on a climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 52

The peloton rounds a corner in the tricky conditions.

The peloton rounds a corner in the tricky conditions.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 52

Radioshack now does delivery: a rider collects the food and drinks for his team-mates.

Radioshack now does delivery: a rider collects the food and drinks for his team-mates.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 52

Michael Friedman (Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda) grits his teeth.

Michael Friedman (Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda) grits his teeth.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 52

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 52

The peloton strings out as it closes the gap to the leaders.

The peloton strings out as it closes the gap to the leaders.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 52

The lead group battles on as the road starts to get wet.

The lead group battles on as the road starts to get wet.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 52

What every sprint team wishes they had: Mark Renshaw. The HTC-Columbia leadout man showed his craft yesterday, bringing Mark Cavendish to the line for the win. Today, he stayed by the yellow jersey wearer's side.

What every sprint team wishes they had: Mark Renshaw. The HTC-Columbia leadout man showed his craft yesterday, bringing Mark Cavendish to the line for the win. Today, he stayed by the yellow jersey wearer's side.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 52

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) was reportedly feeling good after the stage.

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) was reportedly feeling good after the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 52

The small initial breakaway rolls through the hills towards Santa Rosa.

The small initial breakaway rolls through the hills towards Santa Rosa.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 52

Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) is shaping up as the strongest rival to Radioshack in California.

Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) is shaping up as the strongest rival to Radioshack in California.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 52

You can't help but wonder how big a ding Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) would have left in that HTC-Columbia team bus.

You can't help but wonder how big a ding Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) would have left in that HTC-Columbia team bus.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 52

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) takes it easy back in the peloton.

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) takes it easy back in the peloton.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 52

Big Jens Voigt (Team Saxo Bank) protected Andy Schleck and Fabian Cancellara throughout the stage.

Big Jens Voigt (Team Saxo Bank) protected Andy Schleck and Fabian Cancellara throughout the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 52

Levi Leipheimer rides protected behind his Team Radioshack team-mates.

Levi Leipheimer rides protected behind his Team Radioshack team-mates.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 52

Wait, isn't it May? The race's date might have changed but that doesn't mean the conditions for the final sprint were wonderful.

Wait, isn't it May? The race's date might have changed but that doesn't mean the conditions for the final sprint were wonderful.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 52

The peloton at least started under sunny conditions.

The peloton at least started under sunny conditions.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 34 of 52

Race leader Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) talks to his fellow jersey wearers on the start line.

Race leader Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) talks to his fellow jersey wearers on the start line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 35 of 52

BMC's Norwegian Alexander Kristoff took the best young rider jersey into stage two.

BMC's Norwegian Alexander Kristoff took the best young rider jersey into stage two.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 36 of 52

Conditions remain fine as the race exits Davis.

Conditions remain fine as the race exits Davis.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 37 of 52

Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) leads the early break away.

Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) leads the early break away.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 38 of 52

Bissell rode back in the peloton today, but it didn't pay off with many of its riders experiencing crashes.

Bissell rode back in the peloton today, but it didn't pay off with many of its riders experiencing crashes.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 39 of 52

If you take a right up ahead: Team Radioshack director Johan Bruyneel talks to his Ukraine rider Yaroslav Popovych.

If you take a right up ahead: Team Radioshack director Johan Bruyneel talks to his Ukraine rider Yaroslav Popovych.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 40 of 52

Ever-popular Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) makes time for the kids of Davis.

Ever-popular Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) makes time for the kids of Davis.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 41 of 52

Is it time to race yet?

Is it time to race yet?
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 42 of 52

Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) is already letting his elbows get argy bargy last year's winner Tour of California Levi Leipheimer (Radio Shack) at the starting line.

Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) is already letting his elbows get argy bargy last year's winner Tour of California Levi Leipheimer (Radio Shack) at the starting line.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 43 of 52

The Amgen Tour of California angel is back in 2010.

The Amgen Tour of California angel is back in 2010.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 44 of 52

Californian and Team Type 1 sprinter Ken Hanson is having a good season in 2010.

Californian and Team Type 1 sprinter Ken Hanson is having a good season in 2010.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 45 of 52

Tools of the trade in Davis.

Tools of the trade in Davis.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 46 of 52

In addition to being one of the most bike-friendly towns in America, Davis has a new cycling museum.

In addition to being one of the most bike-friendly towns in America, Davis has a new cycling museum.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 47 of 52

Chris Horner is happy to be back in California after winning the prestigious Tour of the Basque Country.

Chris Horner is happy to be back in California after winning the prestigious Tour of the Basque Country.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 48 of 52

The Liquigas - Doimo boys practice their leadout train on the way to sign in.

The Liquigas - Doimo boys practice their leadout train on the way to sign in.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 49 of 52

Lance and fan in Davis.

Lance and fan in Davis.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 50 of 52

These are the guys who really keep the Tour of California rolling.

These are the guys who really keep the Tour of California rolling.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 51 of 52

Spidertech-Planet Energy therapist Justin Ross applies SpiderTech tape to Lucas Euser in the team bus in Davis while SpiderTech's Ray Areesman looks on. mjohnson_2010ATOC_stage2_02.jpg

Spidertech-Planet Energy therapist Justin Ross applies SpiderTech tape to Lucas Euser in the team bus in Davis while SpiderTech's Ray Areesman looks on. mjohnson_2010ATOC_stage2_02.jpg
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 52 of 52

Fans to the horizon for yesterday's stage-winner Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia).

Fans to the horizon for yesterday's stage-winner Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia).
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)

Australia's Brett Lancaster seized the overall lead of the Amgen Tour of California through a soggy victory on the line in Santa Rosa on stage two. The Cervelo TestTeam rider managed to hold off a surging Peter Sagan (Liquigas) at the finish line, while Rabobank's Lars Boom took third place from Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis).

Cervelo sport director Jean Paul van Poppel admitted the team hadn't planned on Lancaster racing for the stage win, but it worked out nicely for the team regardless. The strategy was to have Lancaster lead out teammate Heinrich Haussler instead. "[Haussler] was unlucky and had a mechanical problem, so he had to stop," said Van Poppel. "We put him back on his spare bike, it took a while to get him there. He finished in the group behind at 20 seconds [actually 1:17 - ed.], when he should have made it.

"It would have been Brett doing the lead out for Heino. Brett beat Sagan - a rider who's won already 4-5 races this year. I think he did a great job, it's not so easy. We knew this guy was fast, but Brett was faster today.

"We have the leader's jersey, so we have to put our heads together and see what the smart thing is to do," he added. "We know the team of Lance is controlling the race completely, and we know tomorrow is a hard finish. It's where Levi took his chance last year. We just have to stay with them and do our work when it's necessary, but maybe not taking the whole race on our shoulders. I don't think they expect that from us."

The victory is Lancaster's first since he won the Deutschland Tour's Prologue in Kitzbühel, Austria two years ago. The 30-year-old admitted he was uncertain of his form heading onto the finishing straight.

"It was so cold and windy today and I was super cold. But I took a jacket and started feeling comfortable," said Lancaster. "In the final I made it to the front group and was able to sprint. I was watching Sagan. He came up quite quick, but I think my timing was perfect and I was able to beat him by around a bike length.

"I wasn't sure about my form, I've been high altitude trading in Boulder and it's been a long time since my last win," he added.

For the second year in a row, the normally sunny and warm hometown of four-time winner Levi Leipheimer was drenched by a cold springtime rain for the finish of the stage finish.

The finishing sprint took place from a small peloton which had splintered on the double-whammy mountain sprints at 38 and 33km to go and was further reduced by a number of crashes on the treacherous descent from the final crest on Trinity Road.

It seemed as if every bend caused a minor disaster as riders slipped, took risks or just ran out of luck on the steep, twisty, poorly paved road.

All the ProTour teams kept their general classification riders positioned in the front split, with three-time winner Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack), Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia), Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank), David Zabriskie and Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions) all making the group, while the morning's leader Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) and stage one crash victim Tom Boonen (Quick Step) rolled in some 15 minutes later considering themselves lucky to have escaped the carnage.

United Healthcare-Maxxis was the only domestic team to have its number one rider in the move, with Rory Sutherland putting himself into a prime position for the overall classification.

Notably absent from the leading group was BMC's captain George Hincapie, who was relegated to a chase group not far behind after coming to grief on the slippery descent.

The general classification lead passed on to Lancaster after his stage success, and the Cervelo rider now leads by a slim four seconds over Sagan and Menzies.

Of the top contenders, Rogers is placed best thanks to his attentive tenth place finish on the stage. Looking down the list, Radioshack has the most riders in the top 25, with Brajkovic, Leipheimer, Armstrong, Rubiera and Horner all at 10 seconds.

Radioshack director Johan Bruyneel drove his team to pull back the day's breakaway not long after the final climb, and said after the stage that he knew that as race favourites everyone would look to his team to control the race.

"We had two different scenarios: number one was that if there was a bigger break we have someone represented so that we can use that not to work, and anyone else that doesn't have someone in the break would have to work," said Bruyneel. "The second scenario was that if it was a small group and easy to control - knowing that most of the sprinters wouldn't make it over those climbs and we also knew that they wouldn't work during the stage."

Not relying on the other teams to keep the break in check, Radioshack kept the five-man move at a reasonable four to five minutes before the final climbs approached and then put in a surge to both split the peloton and reel in the breakaway.

The team had the extra added bonus of having a local on their squad, and the information Leipheimer was able to relay helped the team place itself in a good position.

"We came over the last two climbs and it was our objective to have the majority of the team in the front and avoid any crashes or splits in the peloton. We of course had the advantage to have a guy like Levi who knows this parcours, and so it turned out really well with 25 riders in the front and five of us there. It was a good result."

While Leipheimer is well positioned to repeat his successful attack on the Bonny Doon climb tomorrow on the stage to Santa Cruz, Garmin-Transitions also has four riders well placed in the GC: Zabriskie, Danielson, Ryder Hesjedal and Peter Stetina. Saxo Bank has Andre Steensen, Jens Voigt and Andy Schleck well placed.

Dreary déjà vu on stage two

The Amgen Tour of California's second stage kicked off from Davis, the home of the US Bicycling Hall of Fame, just as a light drizzle started to fall. All 128 riders took the start, with yesterday's crash victims Boonen and United Healthcare's Andrew Pinfold favoring their road-rash on the rapid roll-out.

The flat exit from the cycling-crazy town saw strong cross-winds, intermittent rain and a flurry of attacks punish the peloton in the first few miles. With the first sprint of the day coming early at kilometre 22, it seemed as if the peloton would stay together to contest the bonus seconds on the line.

However, the day saw its first breakaway form just prior to the town of Winters, a little more than five kilometres from the sprint. Karl Menzies (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis), Jay Robert Thomson (Fly V Australia), Michael Friedman (Jelly Belly-Kenda), Andrew Randell (SpiderTech-Planet Energy) and Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) the fortunate five who fought for the four mountain sprints and two intermediate sprints on offer.

Menzies, one of the hard men of the domestic peloton, bounced back from his run-in with the HTC-Columbia team bus on stage one to claim the bonus sprint in Winters, and as the bunch behind settled in for a day at a leisurely pace, the five were allowed to power ahead toward the hills lining the Napa Valley.

The five men gained a maximum of 6:40 minutes on the peloton over the relatively flat first half of the stage, but as the mountains came higher and quicker, the gap steadily dropped under the pressure first of the HTC-Columbia and then the Radioshack team.

The rain, which had come lightly on and off until the mid-point of the stage, began to fall in earnest as the riders hit the second mountain sprint. Rabou, who had nabbed the first category four mountain prime 34km also claimed the second larger climb at 102.3km on Howell Mountain and the final pair, the new Oakville Grade ascent and the classic Trinity Road climb with 33km to go.

Menzies was set to take second overall, having taken both intermediate sprints along the way and survived the steep switchbacks of Trinity Road with Rabou as Friedman, Thomson and Randell fell back to the chasing group.

Rabou and Menzies stayed together over the top before the elite chasing group made contact, but the duo's luck ended there as Radioshack and Garmin-Transitions had the stretched the peloton to the breaking point on the Trinity Road climb and made contact with just over the top.

With Mark Cavendish absent from the front group and rapidly losing time on the tricky, wet and rough descent, the new leader would come from the 25-man group. As the leaders entered downtown Santa Rosa, Menzies crashed in the final kilometres on the rain slicked roads. He was inconsolable at the finish as all he had to do to take the yellow jersey was to finish third on the stage.

The win and the yellow jersey instead fell to Lancaster, who took the 10 second bonus on the line.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team4:38:48
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
3Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
5Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
6Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
7Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions
9Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
10Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
11Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
12Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
13Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
14Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
15Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
16Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
17Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
18Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
19Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
20Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
21Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
22Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
23David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
24Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
25Paul Mach (USA) Bissell
26Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
27Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
28Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia0:01:17
29Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
30Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
31Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
32Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
33Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
34Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
35Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
36George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
37Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
38Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
39Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
40Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell
41Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
42Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
43Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
44Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
45Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia0:02:10
46Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:02:47
47Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
48Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
49Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
50Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
51Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:02:52
52Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:14
53David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
54Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia0:07:53
55Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:09:11
56Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
57Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell0:09:39
58Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:09:58
59Robert Britton (Can) Bissell0:10:34
60Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell
61Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
62Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
63Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
64Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
65Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
66Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
67Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
68Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
69Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
70Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
71Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:12:07
72Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
73Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
74Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
75Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team0:15:02
76David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
77Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
78Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
79Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
80Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
81Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
82Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
83Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
84Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
85Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
86Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
87Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step0:17:20
88Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
89Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell
90Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
91Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
92Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia
93Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
94Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
95Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
96Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
97Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
98William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
99Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
100Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
101Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
102Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
103Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1
104Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
105Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
106Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
107Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
108Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
109Martin Gilbert (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
110Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
111Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
112Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
113Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
114Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
115Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
116Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
117Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
118Cody O'reilly (USA) Bissell
119Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
120Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
121Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
122Matthew Crane (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
123Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:17:28
124Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 10:17:58
125Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:20
HDSean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
DNFAndrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis

Mountains - CA 128
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 14pts
2Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis3
3Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia2
4Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy1

Mountains - Howell Mountain Rd.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 18pts
2Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis7
3Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy6
4Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia5
5Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda3

Mountains - Oakwin,CA
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 16pts
2Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis5
3Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia4
4Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy3
5Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda1

Mountains - Trinity Grade
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 18pts
2Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis7
3Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack6
4Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack5
5Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack3

Points - Winters, CA
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis5pts
2Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 13
3Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy1

Points - Angwin,CA
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis5pts
2Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 13
3Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy1

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team15pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo12
3Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
4Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis7
5Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank6
6Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy5
7Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack4
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions3
9Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia2
10Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo4:38:48
2Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
3Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
4Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:17
5Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
6Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
7Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
8David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy0:07:14
9Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:09:11
10Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:34
11Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
13David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:02
14Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
15Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell0:17:20
17Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
18Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
19Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
20Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
21Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
22Cody O'reilly (USA) Bissell
23Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
HDSean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis13:56:24
2Team RadioShack
3Team Saxo bank
4Garmin - Transitions
5Liquigas - Doimo0:01:17
6Team HTC - Columbia
7BMC Racing Team0:02:34
8Fly V Australia
9Team Type 1
10Rabobank0:04:04
11SpiderTech presented by Planet Energy0:08:31
12Cervélo Test Team0:10:28
13Bissell Pro Cycling0:10:56
14Kelly Benefits Strategies / Medifast0:13:24
15Jelly Belly Cycling Team0:14:50
16Quick Step0:31:21

General Classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team8:43:24
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:04
3Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
4Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:06
5Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
6Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:00:07
7Paul Mach (USA) Bissell0:00:08
8Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia0:00:10
9Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
10Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions
11Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
12Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
13Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
14Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
15Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
16David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
17Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
18Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
19Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
20Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
21Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
22Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
23Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
24Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
25Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
26Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
27Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
28Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:27
29Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
30Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
31Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
32Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
33Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
34Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
35Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
36Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
37Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
38Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
39Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
40Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell
41Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
42George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
43Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
44Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
45Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia0:02:20
46Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:57
47Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
48Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
49Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
50Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
51Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:03:02
52Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:24
53David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
54Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia0:08:03
55Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:09:21
56Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
57Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell0:09:49
58Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:10:08
59Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:10:38
60Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:40
61Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:41
62Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy0:10:42
63Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell0:10:44
64Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
65Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
66Robert Britton (Can) Bissell
67Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
68Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
69Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
70Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
71Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia0:12:17
72Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
73Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
74Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
75Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:15:08
76Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:12
77Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
78Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
79Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
80Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
81Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
82David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
83Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
84Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
85Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
86Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
87Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia0:17:20
88Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions0:17:30
89Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
90Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
91Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia
92Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
93Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
94Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
95Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
96Martin Gilbert (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
97Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
98Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
99Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
100Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
101Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
102Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
103Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1
104Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
105Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
106Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
107Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
108Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
109Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
110Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
111Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell
112Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
113Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
114Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
115Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
116Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
117Cody O'reilly (USA) Bissell
118William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda
119Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
120Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
121Matthew Crane (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis
122Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:17:38
123Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:50
124Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 10:18:08
125Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack0:20:07

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team15pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia15
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo12
4Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank12
5Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis10
6Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team10
8Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis7
9Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions7
10Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
11Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 16
12Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank6
13Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia6
14Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team5
15Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy5
16Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
17Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis4
18Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack4
19Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy4
20Paul Mach (USA) Bissell3
21Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions3
22Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step3
23Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia2
24Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy2
25Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step2
26Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia1
27Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 126pts
2Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis22
3Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia11
4Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy10
5Paul Mach (USA) Bissell6
6Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack6
7Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis5
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack5
9Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
10Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda4
11Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack3
12Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team3
13Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo8:43:28
2Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:00:06
3Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
4Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis0:01:23
5Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
6Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
7Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
8David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy0:07:20
9Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda0:09:17
10Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:37
11Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:40
12Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
13Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:15:04
14David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:08
15Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:17:26
17Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
18Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
19Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
20Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
21Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy
22Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell
23Cody O'reilly (USA) Bissell

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis26:10:42
2Team RadioShack
3Team Saxo bank
4Garmin - Transitions
5Team HTC - Columbia0:01:17
6Liquigas - Doimo
7BMC Racing Team0:02:34
8Fly V Australia
9Team Type 1
10Rabobank0:04:04
11SpiderTech presented by Planet Energy0:08:31
12Cervélo Test Team0:10:28
13Bissell Pro Cycling0:10:56
14Kelly Benefits Strategies / Medifast0:13:24
15Jelly Belly Cycling Team0:14:50
16Quick Step0:31:21

Latest on Cyclingnews