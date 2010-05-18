Image 1 of 52 Australian sprinter Brett Lancaster takes the soggy second stage in Santa Rosa. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 52 Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Transitions) in the laughing group with Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) and Tom Boonen tucked in behind Quick-Step teammate Andreas Stauff. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 3 of 52 The lead group heads gingerly into the final corner 500 metres before the finish. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 4 of 52 Marcus Burghardt (BMC) leads the second group through a drenched corner in Santa Rosa. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 5 of 52 Garmin-Transitions' Thomas Peterson. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 6 of 52 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) after a long day on the road. Australia's Brett Lancaster seized the overall lead of the Amgen Tour of California through a soggy victory on the line in Santa Rosa on stage two. The Cervelo TestTeam rider managed to hold off a surging Peter Sagan (Liquigas) at the finish line, while Rabobank's Lars Boom took third place from Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis).

Cervelo sport director Jean Paul van Poppel admitted the team hadn't planned on Lancaster racing for the stage win, but it worked out nicely for the team regardless. The strategy was to have Lancaster lead out teammate Heinrich Haussler instead. "[Haussler] was unlucky and had a mechanical problem, so he had to stop," said Van Poppel. "We put him back on his spare bike, it took a while to get him there. He finished in the group behind at 20 seconds [actually 1:17 - ed.], when he should have made it.

"It would have been Brett doing the lead out for Heino. Brett beat Sagan - a rider who's won already 4-5 races this year. I think he did a great job, it's not so easy. We knew this guy was fast, but Brett was faster today.

"We have the leader's jersey, so we have to put our heads together and see what the smart thing is to do," he added. "We know the team of Lance is controlling the race completely, and we know tomorrow is a hard finish. It's where Levi took his chance last year. We just have to stay with them and do our work when it's necessary, but maybe not taking the whole race on our shoulders. I don't think they expect that from us."

The victory is Lancaster's first since he won the Deutschland Tour's Prologue in Kitzbühel, Austria two years ago. The 30-year-old admitted he was uncertain of his form heading onto the finishing straight.

"It was so cold and windy today and I was super cold. But I took a jacket and started feeling comfortable," said Lancaster. "In the final I made it to the front group and was able to sprint. I was watching Sagan. He came up quite quick, but I think my timing was perfect and I was able to beat him by around a bike length.

"I wasn't sure about my form, I've been high altitude trading in Boulder and it's been a long time since my last win," he added.

For the second year in a row, the normally sunny and warm hometown of four-time winner Levi Leipheimer was drenched by a cold springtime rain for the finish of the stage finish.

The finishing sprint took place from a small peloton which had splintered on the double-whammy mountain sprints at 38 and 33km to go and was further reduced by a number of crashes on the treacherous descent from the final crest on Trinity Road.

It seemed as if every bend caused a minor disaster as riders slipped, took risks or just ran out of luck on the steep, twisty, poorly paved road.

All the ProTour teams kept their general classification riders positioned in the front split, with three-time winner Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack), Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia), Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank), David Zabriskie and Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions) all making the group, while the morning's leader Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) and stage one crash victim Tom Boonen (Quick Step) rolled in some 15 minutes later considering themselves lucky to have escaped the carnage.

United Healthcare-Maxxis was the only domestic team to have its number one rider in the move, with Rory Sutherland putting himself into a prime position for the overall classification.

Notably absent from the leading group was BMC's captain George Hincapie, who was relegated to a chase group not far behind after coming to grief on the slippery descent.

The general classification lead passed on to Lancaster after his stage success, and the Cervelo rider now leads by a slim four seconds over Sagan and Menzies.

Of the top contenders, Rogers is placed best thanks to his attentive tenth place finish on the stage. Looking down the list, Radioshack has the most riders in the top 25, with Brajkovic, Leipheimer, Armstrong, Rubiera and Horner all at 10 seconds.

Radioshack director Johan Bruyneel drove his team to pull back the day's breakaway not long after the final climb, and said after the stage that he knew that as race favourites everyone would look to his team to control the race.

"We had two different scenarios: number one was that if there was a bigger break we have someone represented so that we can use that not to work, and anyone else that doesn't have someone in the break would have to work," said Bruyneel. "The second scenario was that if it was a small group and easy to control - knowing that most of the sprinters wouldn't make it over those climbs and we also knew that they wouldn't work during the stage."

Not relying on the other teams to keep the break in check, Radioshack kept the five-man move at a reasonable four to five minutes before the final climbs approached and then put in a surge to both split the peloton and reel in the breakaway.

The team had the extra added bonus of having a local on their squad, and the information Leipheimer was able to relay helped the team place itself in a good position.

"We came over the last two climbs and it was our objective to have the majority of the team in the front and avoid any crashes or splits in the peloton. We of course had the advantage to have a guy like Levi who knows this parcours, and so it turned out really well with 25 riders in the front and five of us there. It was a good result."

While Leipheimer is well positioned to repeat his successful attack on the Bonny Doon climb tomorrow on the stage to Santa Cruz, Garmin-Transitions also has four riders well placed in the GC: Zabriskie, Danielson, Ryder Hesjedal and Peter Stetina. Saxo Bank has Andre Steensen, Jens Voigt and Andy Schleck well placed.

Dreary déjà vu on stage two

The Amgen Tour of California's second stage kicked off from Davis, the home of the US Bicycling Hall of Fame, just as a light drizzle started to fall. All 128 riders took the start, with yesterday's crash victims Boonen and United Healthcare's Andrew Pinfold favoring their road-rash on the rapid roll-out.

The flat exit from the cycling-crazy town saw strong cross-winds, intermittent rain and a flurry of attacks punish the peloton in the first few miles. With the first sprint of the day coming early at kilometre 22, it seemed as if the peloton would stay together to contest the bonus seconds on the line.

However, the day saw its first breakaway form just prior to the town of Winters, a little more than five kilometres from the sprint. Karl Menzies (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis), Jay Robert Thomson (Fly V Australia), Michael Friedman (Jelly Belly-Kenda), Andrew Randell (SpiderTech-Planet Energy) and Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) the fortunate five who fought for the four mountain sprints and two intermediate sprints on offer.

Menzies, one of the hard men of the domestic peloton, bounced back from his run-in with the HTC-Columbia team bus on stage one to claim the bonus sprint in Winters, and as the bunch behind settled in for a day at a leisurely pace, the five were allowed to power ahead toward the hills lining the Napa Valley.

The five men gained a maximum of 6:40 minutes on the peloton over the relatively flat first half of the stage, but as the mountains came higher and quicker, the gap steadily dropped under the pressure first of the HTC-Columbia and then the Radioshack team.

The rain, which had come lightly on and off until the mid-point of the stage, began to fall in earnest as the riders hit the second mountain sprint. Rabou, who had nabbed the first category four mountain prime 34km also claimed the second larger climb at 102.3km on Howell Mountain and the final pair, the new Oakville Grade ascent and the classic Trinity Road climb with 33km to go.

Menzies was set to take second overall, having taken both intermediate sprints along the way and survived the steep switchbacks of Trinity Road with Rabou as Friedman, Thomson and Randell fell back to the chasing group.

Rabou and Menzies stayed together over the top before the elite chasing group made contact, but the duo's luck ended there as Radioshack and Garmin-Transitions had the stretched the peloton to the breaking point on the Trinity Road climb and made contact with just over the top.

With Mark Cavendish absent from the front group and rapidly losing time on the tricky, wet and rough descent, the new leader would come from the 25-man group. As the leaders entered downtown Santa Rosa, Menzies crashed in the final kilometres on the rain slicked roads. He was inconsolable at the finish as all he had to do to take the yellow jersey was to finish third on the stage.

The win and the yellow jersey instead fell to Lancaster, who took the 10 second bonus on the line.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 4:38:48 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 5 Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 7 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions 9 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 10 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 11 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 12 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 13 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 14 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 15 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 16 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 18 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 19 Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 20 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 21 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions 22 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 23 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 24 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 25 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell 26 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 27 Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack 28 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:01:17 29 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 31 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 32 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 33 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 34 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 35 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 36 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 37 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 38 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 39 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 40 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell 41 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 42 Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 43 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 44 Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 45 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:02:10 46 Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 0:02:47 47 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 48 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 49 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 50 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 51 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 0:02:52 52 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:07:14 53 David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 54 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:07:53 55 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 0:09:11 56 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team 57 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 0:09:39 58 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:09:58 59 Robert Britton (Can) Bissell 0:10:34 60 Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell 61 Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 62 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 63 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions 64 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 65 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 66 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 67 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 68 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 69 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 70 Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 71 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:12:07 72 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 73 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia 74 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 75 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 0:15:02 76 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 77 Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 78 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 79 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 80 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 81 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 82 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 83 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 84 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 85 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 86 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 87 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 0:17:20 88 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions 89 Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell 90 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step 91 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 92 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia 93 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 94 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 95 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 96 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 97 Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 98 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 99 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 100 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 101 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 102 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 103 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 104 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team 105 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 106 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 107 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 108 Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 109 Martin Gilbert (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 110 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 111 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 112 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 113 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 114 Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 115 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 116 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 117 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 118 Cody O'reilly (USA) Bissell 119 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 120 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 121 Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 122 Matthew Crane (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 123 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:17:28 124 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 0:17:58 125 Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:20 HD Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda DNF Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis

Mountains - CA 128 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 4 pts 2 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 3 3 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 2 4 Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 1

Mountains - Howell Mountain Rd. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 8 pts 2 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 7 3 Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 6 4 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 5 5 Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 3

Mountains - Oakwin,CA # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 6 pts 2 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 5 3 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 4 4 Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 3 5 Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 1

Mountains - Trinity Grade # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 8 pts 2 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 7 3 Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack 6 4 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 5 5 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 3

Points - Winters, CA # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 5 pts 2 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 3 3 Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 1

Points - Angwin,CA # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 5 pts 2 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 3 3 Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 1

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 15 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 12 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 4 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 7 5 Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 6 Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 5 7 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 4 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions 3 9 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 2 10 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 4:38:48 2 Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions 4 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:17 5 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 6 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 7 Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 0:07:14 9 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 0:09:11 10 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:34 11 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 13 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:15:02 14 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 15 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell 0:17:20 17 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 18 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 19 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 20 Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 21 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 22 Cody O'reilly (USA) Bissell 23 Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy HD Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 13:56:24 2 Team RadioShack 3 Team Saxo bank 4 Garmin - Transitions 5 Liquigas - Doimo 0:01:17 6 Team HTC - Columbia 7 BMC Racing Team 0:02:34 8 Fly V Australia 9 Team Type 1 10 Rabobank 0:04:04 11 SpiderTech presented by Planet Energy 0:08:31 12 Cervélo Test Team 0:10:28 13 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:10:56 14 Kelly Benefits Strategies / Medifast 0:13:24 15 Jelly Belly Cycling Team 0:14:50 16 Quick Step 0:31:21

General Classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 8:43:24 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:04 3 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 4 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:06 5 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 6 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 0:00:07 7 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell 0:00:08 8 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 0:00:10 9 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions 11 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 12 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions 13 Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 14 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 15 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 16 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 17 Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack 18 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 19 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 20 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 21 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 22 Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 23 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 24 Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 25 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 26 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 27 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 28 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:27 29 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 31 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 32 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 33 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 34 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 35 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 36 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 37 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 38 Lucas Euser (USA) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 39 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 40 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell 41 Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 42 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 43 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 44 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 45 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:02:20 46 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:57 47 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 48 Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 49 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 50 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 51 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 0:03:02 52 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:07:24 53 David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 54 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:08:03 55 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 0:09:21 56 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team 57 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 0:09:49 58 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:10:08 59 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:38 60 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:40 61 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:41 62 Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 0:10:42 63 Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell 0:10:44 64 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions 65 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 66 Robert Britton (Can) Bissell 67 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 68 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 69 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 70 Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 71 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:12:17 72 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 73 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 74 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 75 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:15:08 76 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:15:12 77 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 78 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 79 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 80 Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 81 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 82 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 83 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 84 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 85 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 86 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 87 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 0:17:20 88 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions 0:17:30 89 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 90 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 91 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia 92 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 93 Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 94 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 95 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 96 Martin Gilbert (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 97 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 98 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 99 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 100 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 101 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 102 Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 103 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 104 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 105 Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 106 Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 107 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 108 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step 109 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 110 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 111 Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell 112 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team 113 Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 114 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 115 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 116 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 117 Cody O'reilly (USA) Bissell 118 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 119 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 120 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 121 Matthew Crane (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 122 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:17:38 123 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:50 124 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 0:18:08 125 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 0:20:07

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 15 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 15 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 12 4 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 12 5 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 10 6 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 10 8 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 7 9 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions 7 10 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 11 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 6 12 Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 13 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia 6 14 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 15 Francois Parisien (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 5 16 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 17 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 4 18 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 4 19 Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 4 20 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell 3 21 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions 3 22 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 3 23 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 2 24 Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 2 25 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 2 26 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 1 27 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 26 pts 2 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 22 3 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 11 4 Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 10 5 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell 6 6 Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack 6 7 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 5 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 5 9 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 10 Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 4 11 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 3 12 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 13 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 8:43:28 2 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:06 3 Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 4 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented by Maxxis 0:01:23 5 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 6 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 7 Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 David Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 0:07:20 9 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda 0:09:17 10 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:37 11 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:40 12 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 13 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:15:04 14 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:15:08 15 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:17:26 17 Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 18 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 19 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 20 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 21 Eric Boily (Can) SpiderTech Powered by Planet Energy 22 Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell 23 Cody O'reilly (USA) Bissell