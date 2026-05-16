Itzulia Women: Dominika Włodarczyk seizes first WorldTour victory as attackers narrowly hold off rapidly chasing race leader

Dominika Włodarczyk (UAE Team ADQ) won stage 2 of the Itzulia Women, taking the first WorldTour victory of her career.

She just held off Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) who sprinted from the chasing group and just passed Włodarczyk's late attack companion Shirin van Anrooij (Lidl-Trek) to take second place and defend the leader's jersey.

After the peloton was split on the Aretxabalgane climb, a group of 24 riders started the last unclassified climb together. Van Anrooij launched the decisive attack 6.9km from the finish, and Włodarczyk jumped after her. The 25-year-old Polish rider briefly dropped Van Anrooij over the top of the climb, but the 24-year-old Dutchwoman returned very quickly, and they then traded turns until the finishing straight.

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With the chase group closing quickly and Bredewold going for a long sprint, Włodarczyk just held off the yellow jersey to win the stage.

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