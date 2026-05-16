Itzulia Women: Dominika Włodarczyk seizes first WorldTour victory as attackers narrowly hold off rapidly chasing race leader

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Polish rider denies Mischa Bredewold back-to-back wins as attacking companion Shirin van Anrooij takes third

AMOREBIETA-ETXANO, SPAIN - MAY 16: (L-R) Dominika Wlodarczyk of Poland and UAE Team ADQ celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Shirin van Anrooij of Netherlands and Team Lidl - Trek and Mischa Bredewold of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime - Yellow Leader Jersey during the 5th Itzulia Women 2026, Stage 2 a 138km stage from Abadino to Amorebieta-Etxano / #UCIWWT / on May 16, 2026 in Amorebieta-Etxano, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Dominika Włodarczyk (UAE Team ADQ) won stage 2 of the Itzulia Women, taking the first WorldTour victory of her career.

She just held off Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) who sprinted from the chasing group and just passed Włodarczyk's late attack companion Shirin van Anrooij (Lidl-Trek) to take second place and defend the leader's jersey.

After the peloton was split on the Aretxabalgane climb, a group of 24 riders started the last unclassified climb together. Van Anrooij launched the decisive attack 6.9km from the finish, and Włodarczyk jumped after her. The 25-year-old Polish rider briefly dropped Van Anrooij over the top of the climb, but the 24-year-old Dutchwoman returned very quickly, and they then traded turns until the finishing straight.

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With the chase group closing quickly and Bredewold going for a long sprint, Włodarczyk just held off the yellow jersey to win the stage.

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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