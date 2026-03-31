'Wiebes is an absolute animal' – Cat Ferguson says riders need to believe SD Worx-Protime star is beatable, or 'it's never going to happen'

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19-year-old British rider takes inspiration from fellow teenage teammate Carys Lloyd's shock win at Ronde Van Brugge

Cat Ferguson racing in Belgium early in 2026
Cat Ferguson racing in Belgium early in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

After 19-year-old Carys Lloyd's shock win at the Ronde van Brugge last Thursday, fellow Movistar teenager Cat Ferguson has said that teams and riders need to remember that Lorena Wiebes is human and can be beaten, "or it's never going to happen."

Lloyd shocked both herself and the entire women's peloton at the end of a gruelling 143-kilometre race in Brugge, when she launched an extended sprint away from Wiebes, who was boxed in, and other star fast riders such as Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek), Nienke Veenhoven (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto).

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2026 and beyond

Ferguson wasn't quite able to challenge on Sunday as she did at Opening Weekend, where she took fourth in the chasing sprint just behind Wiebes, who was third. Even so, as she moves into her second year as a WorldTour racer with Movistar, she already feels a jump has been made from 2025, both in terms of confidence and strength.

"I feel physically much stronger than last year. I think more in a sense of I sort of fatigue less, and that's probably just due to the fact I did no cyclocross over the winter, and I just committed to training," said Ferguson.

"As well as the fact I'm a year older and experienced as well. But I think I'm just enjoying each race a lot more now than last year. It's not quite as nerve-racking going into a race, and I feel a bit more confident with positioning and understanding how professional racing is going."

Ferguson is racing again on Wednesday is Dwars door Vlaanderen, before she turns her focus to a second Tour of Flanders appearance – having finished 19th on debut last year – on Sunday, April 5.

2026 Ronde van Brugge: Carys Lloyd wins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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