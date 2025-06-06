Recommended reading

Tour of Britain Women: Mara Roldan wins stage 2 with 14km solo attack

By published

21-year-old Canadian breaks free for first Women's WorldTour victory 12 seconds up on Riejanne Markus

SALTBURN-BY-THE-SEA, ENGLAND - JUNE 06: Mara Roldan of Canada and Team Picnic PostNL celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 10th Tour of Britain Women 2025, Stage 2 a 114.3km stage from Hartlepool to Saltburn-by-the-Sea / #UCIWWT / on June 06, 2025 in Saltburn-by-the-Sea, England. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
Mara Roldan (Picnic-PostNL) celebrates a breakaway victory on stage 2 of the Tour of Britain Women 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Mara Roldan (Picnic-PostNL) took her first pro victory on stage 2 of the Tour of Britain Women, soloing to the finish in Saltburn-on-the-Sea after an attack on the hill at Marske Lane with 14km to go.

Riejanne Markus (Lidl-Trek) went after Roldan but never made contact and finished runner-up 12 seconds later. A further six seconds down, Ally Wollaston (FDJ-Suez) led home the next group on the road.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

