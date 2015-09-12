Tour of Britain: Greipel wins stage 7 in Ipswich
Boasson Hagen keeps race lead
Stage 7: Fakenham - Ipswich
André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) edged out Elia Viviani (Sky) in a thrilling sprint finish on stage 7 of the Tour of Britain in Ipswich, while Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) retained his overall lead with one day of racing to come.
For Greipel, the victory was his 16th of the season, and his first success of this Tour of Britain following a brace of near misses earlier in the week. The German hit the front early in the finishing sprint, but he had to hold off a determined fight back from the in-form Viviani, just shading the decision in a photo finish.
"It was a close victory, but the photo finish was clear I think. We took control of the race from the beginning, no other team wanted to help us. When the gap was nine minutes, one rider of IAM also started to pull. Frederik Frison and Sean De Bie kept the peace high so nobody could attack. Pim, Sibi, Jens and I did the preparation and the sprint. I think we deserved the victory, Sky won already three stages", said Greipel
IAM Cycling’s Sondre Holst Enger took third on the stage ahead of Mark Renshaw, who was performing sprint duties for Etixx-QuickStep in the absence of both Fernando Gaviria and Mark Renshaw.
Boasson Hagen, meanwhile, had to settle for fifth, and while he was never in contention for the stage win he so craves at this race, he inched ever closer to final overall victory. With just Sunday’s criterium in London to come, the Norwegian is 13 seconds clear of Wouter Poels (Sky), with Rasmus Guldhammer (Cult Energy) a further 30 seconds back in third.
The stage was animated by an escape featuring Alex Dowsett (Movistar), Graham Briggs (JLT Condor) and Gabriel Cullaigh (Great Britain).The three Britons were initially joined in the move by LottoNL-Jumbo’s Bram Tankink, though he later dropped back.
Powered by Dowsett’s generous efforts early on, the trio established a maximum lead of seven minutes, but the combined work of Lotto Soudal and Madison-Genesis steadily managed to peg them back.
Dowsett was the first of the trio to yield and Brigg and Cullaigh were swallowed up soon afterwards. Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) enjoyed a brief cameo off the front over the top of the final climb, though perhaps more in preparation for the Richmond Worlds than in expectation of a stage win in Ipswich.
Once the Czech was caught, Lotto Soudal and Sky took over the reins at the head of the peloton as they strung things out to set up the inevitable bunch sprint, and their star men were duly to the fore in the finishing straight.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|5:14:42
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|4
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|7
|Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|8
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|9
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|10
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|11
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|12
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|13
|Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
|14
|Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|15
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|17
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|18
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|19
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
|21
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|22
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:08
|23
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|24
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|25
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|26
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|27
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|28
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo
|30
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:00:11
|31
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|32
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|33
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:17
|34
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|35
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|36
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo
|37
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
|38
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:21
|39
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|40
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|41
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|42
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|43
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|44
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka
|45
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|46
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|47
|Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
|48
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|49
|Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|50
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|51
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:26
|52
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
|53
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|54
|Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|55
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|56
|Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:00:34
|57
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|58
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC
|59
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:00:41
|60
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team
|62
|Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|64
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|65
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:00:54
|66
|Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo
|67
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|68
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|69
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|70
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|71
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|72
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|73
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|0:01:13
|74
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
|75
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|76
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|77
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|78
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:24
|79
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|80
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:01:38
|81
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:45
|82
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:01:49
|83
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:57
|84
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|85
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:58
|86
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|87
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|88
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:02:32
|89
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|90
|Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:03:27
|91
|George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|92
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:03:29
|93
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:04:24
|94
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:05:41
|95
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
|96
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:06:58
|97
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|98
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:07:00
|99
|Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|100
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|101
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|102
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:11:09
Sprint 1, Fornham St. Martin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|2
|3
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|1
Sprint 2, Needham Market
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|pts
|2
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|1
Sprint 3, Wattisham Airfield
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|2
|3
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|1
Finish
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|15
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|14
|3
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|13
|4
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step
|12
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|6
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|10
|7
|Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|9
|8
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|8
|9
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|7
|10
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|6
|11
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|5
|12
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|2
|15
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
KOM 1, Hevingham
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|3
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|2
|4
|Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|1
KOM 2, Barking Tye
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|3
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|4
|Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|1
KOM 3, Branthan Hill
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|4
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|1
Teams Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:44:06
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:08
|3
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:11
|5
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|6
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:17
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|9
|MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:29
|11
|GBR
|0:00:34
|12
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:38
|13
|Team Raleigh GAC
|0:01:12
|14
|One Pro Cycling
|0:01:16
|15
|JLT Condor
|0:01:56
|16
|Team Wiggins
|0:02:19
|17
|NFTO
|0:03:00
|18
|An Post - Chainreaction
|0:07:30
|19
|Madison Genesis
|0:13:19
General Classification after stage 7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|33:02:36
|2
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:13
|3
|Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:43
|4
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:00:44
|5
|Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:51
|6
|Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:00:59
|9
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|10
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:01:02
|11
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:01:14
|12
|Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:19
|13
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|14
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:21
|15
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:01:33
|16
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:00
|17
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:02:07
|18
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:11
|19
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:02:15
|20
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:02:58
|21
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:04:57
|22
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:05:56
|23
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:07:34
|24
|Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:24
|25
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:08:39
|26
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:27
|27
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:15:31
|28
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:37:56
|29
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:46:50
|30
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:47:22
|31
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:47:39
|32
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:48:14
|33
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:48:34
|34
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:50:01
|35
|Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:51:18
|36
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:51:56
|37
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:52:46
|38
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|0:53:10
|39
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|0:53:26
|40
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:54:50
|41
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:56:14
|42
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
|0:56:17
|43
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:56:39
|44
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|0:58:03
|45
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:59:02
|46
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|0:59:18
|47
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:59:22
|48
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:00:45
|49
|Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:03:36
|50
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|1:04:01
|51
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1:05:51
|52
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|1:07:11
|53
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team
|1:07:42
|54
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC
|1:09:32
|55
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|1:11:14
|56
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|1:12:21
|57
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1:12:29
|58
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
|1:12:49
|59
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:13:10
|60
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:13:18
|61
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|1:14:52
|62
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|1:15:15
|63
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|1:18:02
|64
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1:19:05
|65
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|1:19:11
|66
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|1:19:28
|67
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step
|1:19:32
|68
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:19:44
|69
|Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo
|1:19:51
|70
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
|71
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:20:01
|72
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|1:22:00
|73
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:22:45
|74
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|1:22:50
|75
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1:23:07
|76
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|1:23:30
|77
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|1:24:46
|78
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:25:30
|79
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|1:25:41
|80
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|1:25:46
|81
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1:25:54
|82
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:25:57
|83
|Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|1:26:03
|84
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
|1:26:40
|85
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:28:07
|86
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1:28:43
|87
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:29:28
|88
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1:29:30
|89
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1:29:46
|90
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:31:46
|91
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|1:31:48
|92
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|1:31:50
|93
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|1:31:51
|94
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
|1:31:53
|95
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:32:51
|96
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|1:35:53
|97
|George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|1:37:10
|98
|Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|1:37:45
|99
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|1:39:53
|100
|Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:42:02
|101
|Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
|1:46:14
|102
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|1:47:51
Sprint Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|18
|pts
|2
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|11
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|8
|4
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|8
|5
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|8
|6
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|7
|7
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|7
|8
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|6
|9
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|6
|10
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|4
|11
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|12
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|13
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|14
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|15
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|16
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|17
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|18
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|2
|19
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|2
|20
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo
|2
|21
|Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|2
|22
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|23
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|2
|24
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|25
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|26
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|1
|27
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|1
|28
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
|1
Mountains Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|36
|pts
|2
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|34
|3
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|29
|4
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|28
|5
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|26
|6
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|21
|7
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|20
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|9
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|15
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|11
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|14
|12
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|14
|13
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|14
|14
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|13
|15
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|16
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|17
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|11
|18
|Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|11
|19
|Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|11
|20
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|21
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|10
|22
|Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
|9
|23
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
|8
|24
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|8
|25
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|8
|26
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|8
|27
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|7
|28
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|7
|29
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
|7
|30
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|31
|Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|6
|32
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|6
|33
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
|6
|34
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|6
|35
|Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|5
|36
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|4
|37
|Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|38
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|4
|39
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|40
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|3
|41
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|42
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|43
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|3
|44
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|45
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|46
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|47
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|3
|48
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|2
|49
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|2
|50
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|51
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|2
|52
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|53
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|1
|54
|Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|1
|55
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|1
|56
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team
|1
Teams Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|99:11:50
|2
|Team Sky
|0:05:22
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:35
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:44:37
|5
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:47:15
|6
|IAM Cycling
|0:52:46
|7
|GBR
|0:55:01
|8
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:01:51
|9
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1:09:40
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|1:43:29
|11
|MTN - Qhubeka
|1:45:29
|12
|An Post - Chainreaction
|2:19:14
|13
|JLT Condor
|2:26:24
|14
|Team Wiggins
|2:38:53
|15
|NFTO
|2:44:00
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|2:48:00
|17
|One Pro Cycling
|3:16:21
|18
|Team Raleigh GAC
|3:40:17
|19
|Madison Genesis
|3:43:29
