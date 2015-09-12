Trending

Tour of Britain: Greipel wins stage 7 in Ipswich

Boasson Hagen keeps race lead

Image 1 of 54

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) celebrates

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) celebrates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 54

Alex Dowsett, Gabriel Cullaigh and Graham Briggs

Alex Dowsett, Gabriel Cullaigh and Graham Briggs
Image 3 of 54

The peloton in action during stage 7

The peloton in action during stage 7
Image 4 of 54

The peloton in action during stage 7

The peloton in action during stage 7
Image 5 of 54

The peloton in action during stage 7.

The peloton in action during stage 7.
Image 6 of 54

The stage 7 breakaway

The stage 7 breakaway
Image 7 of 54

The stage 7 breakaway

The stage 7 breakaway
Image 8 of 54

The peloton in action during stage 7.

The peloton in action during stage 7.
Image 9 of 54

Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk
Image 10 of 54

Bradley Wiggins.

Bradley Wiggins.
Image 11 of 54

Etixx-QuickStep at the sign-in.

Etixx-QuickStep at the sign-in.
Image 12 of 54

Image 13 of 54

Alex Dowsett

Alex Dowsett
Image 14 of 54

The peloton in action during stage 7.

The peloton in action during stage 7.
Image 15 of 54

The peloton in action during stage 7.

The peloton in action during stage 7.
Image 16 of 54

Graham Briggs

Graham Briggs
Image 17 of 54

Peter Williams

Peter Williams
Image 18 of 54

Peter Williams

Peter Williams
Image 19 of 54

Owain Doull

Owain Doull
Image 20 of 54

Edvald Boasson Hagen

Edvald Boasson Hagen
Image 21 of 54

Edvald Boasson Hagen

Edvald Boasson Hagen
Image 22 of 54

Andrea Peron

Andrea Peron
Image 23 of 54

Matteo Trentin

Matteo Trentin
Image 24 of 54

Etixx-QuickStep

Etixx-QuickStep
Image 25 of 54

The peloton in action during stage 7.

The peloton in action during stage 7.
Image 26 of 54

The peloton in action during stage 7.

The peloton in action during stage 7.
Image 27 of 54

BMC at the stage 7 sign-in.

BMC at the stage 7 sign-in.
Image 28 of 54

Stage 7 winner Andre Greipel

Stage 7 winner Andre Greipel
Image 29 of 54

Wout Poels

Wout Poels
Image 30 of 54

Inspirational mud flap

Inspirational mud flap
Image 31 of 54

The breakaway in action during stage 7.

The breakaway in action during stage 7.
Image 32 of 54

The peloton in action during stage 7.

The peloton in action during stage 7.
Image 33 of 54

The peloton in action during stage 7.

The peloton in action during stage 7.
Image 34 of 54

The peloton in action during stage 7.

The peloton in action during stage 7.
Image 35 of 54

The peloton in action during stage 7.

The peloton in action during stage 7.
Image 36 of 54

The peloton in action during stage 7.

The peloton in action during stage 7.
Image 37 of 54

The peloton in action during stage 7.

The peloton in action during stage 7.
Image 38 of 54

Edvald Boasson Hagen in yellow after stage 7.

Edvald Boasson Hagen in yellow after stage 7.
Image 39 of 54

The peloton in action during stage 7.

The peloton in action during stage 7.
Image 40 of 54

The peloton in action during stage 7.

The peloton in action during stage 7.
Image 41 of 54

Stage 7 winner Andre Greipel.

Stage 7 winner Andre Greipel.
Image 42 of 54

Alex Dowsett of the Movistar Team leads the breakaway group though Wattisham Airfield on stage 7.

Alex Dowsett of the Movistar Team leads the breakaway group though Wattisham Airfield on stage 7.
Image 43 of 54

The peloton in action during stage 7.

The peloton in action during stage 7.
Image 44 of 54

The peloton in action during stage 7.

The peloton in action during stage 7.
Image 45 of 54

Greipel edges Viviani to win stage 7.

Greipel edges Viviani to win stage 7.
Image 46 of 54

The bunch kicks for the line during stage 7 of the Tour of Britain.

The bunch kicks for the line during stage 7 of the Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 54

Andre Greipel wins stage 7 in a photos finish.

Andre Greipel wins stage 7 in a photos finish.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 54

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 54

Andre Greipel wins stage 7 in a photos finish.

Andre Greipel wins stage 7 in a photos finish.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 54

Andre Greipel on the stage 7 podium.

Andre Greipel on the stage 7 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 54

Andre Greipel on the stage 7 podium.

Andre Greipel on the stage 7 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 54

Edvald Boasson Hagen on the stage 7 podium.

Edvald Boasson Hagen on the stage 7 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 54

Greipel edges Viviani to win stage 7.

Greipel edges Viviani to win stage 7.
Image 54 of 54

Owain Doull in the blue jersey on the stage 7 podium.

Owain Doull in the blue jersey on the stage 7 podium.

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) edged out Elia Viviani (Sky) in a thrilling sprint finish on stage 7 of the Tour of Britain in Ipswich, while Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) retained his overall lead with one day of racing to come.

For Greipel, the victory was his 16th of the season, and his first success of this Tour of Britain following a brace of near misses earlier in the week. The German hit the front early in the finishing sprint, but he had to hold off a determined fight back from the in-form Viviani, just shading the decision in a photo finish.

"It was a close victory, but the photo finish was clear I think. We took control of the race from the beginning, no other team wanted to help us. When the gap was nine minutes, one rider of IAM also started to pull. Frederik Frison and Sean De Bie kept the peace high so nobody could attack. Pim, Sibi, Jens and I did the preparation and the sprint. I think we deserved the victory, Sky won already three stages", said Greipel

IAM Cycling’s Sondre Holst Enger took third on the stage ahead of Mark Renshaw, who was performing sprint duties for Etixx-QuickStep in the absence of both Fernando Gaviria and Mark Renshaw.

Boasson Hagen, meanwhile, had to settle for fifth, and while he was never in contention for the stage win he so craves at this race, he inched ever closer to final overall victory. With just Sunday’s criterium in London to come, the Norwegian is 13 seconds clear of Wouter Poels (Sky), with Rasmus Guldhammer (Cult Energy) a further 30 seconds back in third.

The stage was animated by an escape featuring Alex Dowsett (Movistar), Graham Briggs (JLT Condor) and Gabriel Cullaigh (Great Britain).The three Britons were initially joined in the move by LottoNL-Jumbo’s Bram Tankink, though he later dropped back.

Powered by Dowsett’s generous efforts early on, the trio established a maximum lead of seven minutes, but the combined work of Lotto Soudal and Madison-Genesis steadily managed to peg them back.

Dowsett was the first of the trio to yield and Brigg and Cullaigh were swallowed up soon afterwards. Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) enjoyed a brief cameo off the front over the top of the final climb, though perhaps more in preparation for the Richmond Worlds than in expectation of a stage win in Ipswich.

Once the Czech was caught, Lotto Soudal and Sky took over the reins at the head of the peloton as they strung things out to set up the inevitable bunch sprint, and their star men were duly to the fore in the finishing straight.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal5:14:42
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
3Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
4Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
6Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
7Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
8Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
9Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
10Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
11Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
12Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
13Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
14Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
15Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
16Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
17Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
18Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
19Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
20Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
21Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
22Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:08
23Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
24Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
25Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
26Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
27Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
28Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
29Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo
30Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction0:00:11
31Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
32Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
33Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:17
34Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
35David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
36Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo
37Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
38Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:21
39Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
40Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
41Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
42Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
43Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
44Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka
45Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
46George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
47Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
48Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
49Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
50Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
51Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain0:00:26
52Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
53Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
54Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
55Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
56Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:00:34
57Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
58Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC
59Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:00:41
60Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
61Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team
62Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team
63Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
64Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:00:52
65Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo0:00:54
66Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo
67Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
68Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
69Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
70Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
71Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
72Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
73Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal0:01:13
74Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
75Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
76Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
77Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
78Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:24
79Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
80Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:01:38
81Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:45
82Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:01:49
83Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:57
84Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
85Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:58
86Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
87Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team0:00:21
88Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:02:32
89Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
90Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:03:27
91George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
92Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:03:29
93Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:04:24
94Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis0:05:41
95Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
96Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis0:06:58
97Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
98Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:07:00
99Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
100Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
101Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
102Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:11:09

Sprint 1, Fornham St. Martin

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team3pts
2Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor2
3Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain1

Sprint 2, Needham Market

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor3pts
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team2
3Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain1

Sprint 3, Wattisham Airfield

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team3pts
2Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor2
3Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain1

Finish

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal15pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky14
3Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling13
4Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step12
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka11
6Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS10
7Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling9
8Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling8
9Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin7
10Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal6
11Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin5
12Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team4
13Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team3
14Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step2
15Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

KOM 1, Hevingham

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling4pts
2Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis3
3Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO2
4Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction1

KOM 2, Barking Tye

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team4pts
2Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor3
3Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain2
4Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling1

KOM 3, Branthan Hill

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling4pts
2George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling3
3Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis2
4Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling1

Teams Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step15:44:06
2Team Sky0:00:08
3Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
4Lotto Soudal0:00:11
5Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:16
6Tinkoff-Saxo
7IAM Cycling0:00:17
8Movistar Team0:00:21
9MTN - Qhubeka
10Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:29
11GBR0:00:34
12Team Novo Nordisk0:00:38
13Team Raleigh GAC0:01:12
14One Pro Cycling0:01:16
15JLT Condor0:01:56
16Team Wiggins0:02:19
17NFTO0:03:00
18An Post - Chainreaction0:07:30
19Madison Genesis0:13:19

General Classification after stage 7

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka33:02:36
2Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:13
3Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:43
4Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:00:44
5Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step0:00:51
6Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
8Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:59
9Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
10Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction0:01:02
11Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo0:01:14
12Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain0:01:19
13Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
14Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:21
15Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:01:33
16Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:00
17Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:02:07
18Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:02:11
19Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:02:15
20Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:02:58
21Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:04:57
22Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain0:05:56
23Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:07:34
24Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:08:24
25Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step0:08:39
26Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:15:27
27Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo0:15:31
28Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:37:56
29Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team0:46:50
30Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:47:22
31David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:47:39
32Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:48:14
33Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:48:34
34Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:50:01
35Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction0:51:18
36Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:51:56
37Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:52:46
38Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal0:53:10
39Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO0:53:26
40Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor0:54:50
41Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team0:56:14
42Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain0:56:17
43Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo0:56:39
44André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal0:58:03
45Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:59:02
46Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal0:59:18
47Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:59:22
48Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling1:00:45
49Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk1:03:36
50Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin1:04:01
51Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis1:05:51
52Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO1:07:11
53Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team1:07:42
54Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC1:09:32
55Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO1:11:14
56Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin1:12:21
57Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1:12:29
58Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO1:12:49
59Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka1:13:10
60Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk1:13:18
61Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal1:14:52
62Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC1:15:15
63Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling1:18:02
64Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1:19:05
65Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain1:19:11
66George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling1:19:28
67Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step1:19:32
68Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka1:19:44
69Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo1:19:51
70Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
71Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:20:01
72Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling1:22:00
73Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk1:22:45
74Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling1:22:50
75Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis1:23:07
76Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky1:23:30
77Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor1:24:46
78Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk1:25:30
79Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor1:25:41
80Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain1:25:46
81Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1:25:54
82Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:25:57
83Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling1:26:03
84Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis1:26:40
85Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka1:28:07
86Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis1:28:43
87Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:29:28
88Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1:29:30
89Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis1:29:46
90Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:31:46
91Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky1:31:48
92Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO1:31:50
93Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction1:31:51
94Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC1:31:53
95Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka1:32:51
96Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction1:35:53
97George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC1:37:10
98Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling1:37:45
99Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction1:39:53
100Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk1:42:02
101Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor1:46:14
102Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team1:47:51

Sprint Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling18pts
2Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction11
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal8
4Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction8
5Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team8
6Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team7
7Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor7
8Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team6
9Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step6
10Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling4
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka3
12Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor3
13Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis3
14Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain3
15Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
16Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka3
17Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
18Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky2
19Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS2
20Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo2
21Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team2
22Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka2
23Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin2
24Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis2
25Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka2
26Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin1
27Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo1
28Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC1

Mountains Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling36pts
2Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis34
3Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis29
4Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO28
5Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction26
6Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky21
7Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor20
8Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka18
9Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team15
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo14
11Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step14
12Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling14
13Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis14
14Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO13
15Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka13
16Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky13
17Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team11
18Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step11
19Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team11
20Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo10
21Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain10
22Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team9
23Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team8
24Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo8
25Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal8
26Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO8
27Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction7
28Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin7
29Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC7
30Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky6
31Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling6
32Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin6
33Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO6
34Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS6
35Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling5
36Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team4
37Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain4
38Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal4
39Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky4
40Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo3
41Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka3
42Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor3
43George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling3
44Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
45Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis3
46Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka3
47Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction3
48Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin2
49Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal2
50Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain2
51Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling2
52Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky1
53Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin1
54Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction1
55Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal1
56Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team1

Teams Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team99:11:50
2Team Sky0:05:22
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:35
4Movistar Team0:44:37
5Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:47:15
6IAM Cycling0:52:46
7GBR0:55:01
8Etixx - Quick-Step1:01:51
9Cult Energy Pro Cycling1:09:40
10Lotto Soudal1:43:29
11MTN - Qhubeka1:45:29
12An Post - Chainreaction2:19:14
13JLT Condor2:26:24
14Team Wiggins2:38:53
15NFTO2:44:00
16Team Novo Nordisk2:48:00
17One Pro Cycling3:16:21
18Team Raleigh GAC3:40:17
19Madison Genesis3:43:29

 

