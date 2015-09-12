Image 1 of 54 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) celebrates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 54 Alex Dowsett, Gabriel Cullaigh and Graham Briggs Image 3 of 54 The peloton in action during stage 7 Image 4 of 54 The peloton in action during stage 7 Image 5 of 54 The peloton in action during stage 7. Image 6 of 54 The stage 7 breakaway Image 7 of 54 The stage 7 breakaway Image 8 of 54 The peloton in action during stage 7. Image 9 of 54 Novo Nordisk Image 10 of 54 Bradley Wiggins. Image 11 of 54 Etixx-QuickStep at the sign-in. Image 12 of 54 Image 13 of 54 Alex Dowsett Image 14 of 54 The peloton in action during stage 7. Image 15 of 54 The peloton in action during stage 7. Image 16 of 54 Graham Briggs Image 17 of 54 Peter Williams Image 18 of 54 Peter Williams Image 19 of 54 Owain Doull Image 20 of 54 Edvald Boasson Hagen Image 21 of 54 Edvald Boasson Hagen Image 22 of 54 Andrea Peron Image 23 of 54 Matteo Trentin Image 24 of 54 Etixx-QuickStep Image 25 of 54 The peloton in action during stage 7. Image 26 of 54 The peloton in action during stage 7. Image 27 of 54 BMC at the stage 7 sign-in. Image 28 of 54 Stage 7 winner Andre Greipel Image 29 of 54 Wout Poels Image 30 of 54 Inspirational mud flap Image 31 of 54 The breakaway in action during stage 7. Image 32 of 54 The peloton in action during stage 7. Image 33 of 54 The peloton in action during stage 7. Image 34 of 54 The peloton in action during stage 7. Image 35 of 54 The peloton in action during stage 7. Image 36 of 54 The peloton in action during stage 7. Image 37 of 54 The peloton in action during stage 7. Image 38 of 54 Edvald Boasson Hagen in yellow after stage 7. Image 39 of 54 The peloton in action during stage 7. Image 40 of 54 The peloton in action during stage 7. Image 41 of 54 Stage 7 winner Andre Greipel. Image 42 of 54 Alex Dowsett of the Movistar Team leads the breakaway group though Wattisham Airfield on stage 7. Image 43 of 54 The peloton in action during stage 7. Image 44 of 54 The peloton in action during stage 7. Image 45 of 54 Greipel edges Viviani to win stage 7. Image 46 of 54 The bunch kicks for the line during stage 7 of the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 54 Andre Greipel wins stage 7 in a photos finish. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 54 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 54 Andre Greipel wins stage 7 in a photos finish. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 54 Andre Greipel on the stage 7 podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 54 Andre Greipel on the stage 7 podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 54 Edvald Boasson Hagen on the stage 7 podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 54 Greipel edges Viviani to win stage 7. Image 54 of 54 Owain Doull in the blue jersey on the stage 7 podium.

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) edged out Elia Viviani (Sky) in a thrilling sprint finish on stage 7 of the Tour of Britain in Ipswich, while Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) retained his overall lead with one day of racing to come.

For Greipel, the victory was his 16th of the season, and his first success of this Tour of Britain following a brace of near misses earlier in the week. The German hit the front early in the finishing sprint, but he had to hold off a determined fight back from the in-form Viviani, just shading the decision in a photo finish.

"It was a close victory, but the photo finish was clear I think. We took control of the race from the beginning, no other team wanted to help us. When the gap was nine minutes, one rider of IAM also started to pull. Frederik Frison and Sean De Bie kept the peace high so nobody could attack. Pim, Sibi, Jens and I did the preparation and the sprint. I think we deserved the victory, Sky won already three stages", said Greipel

IAM Cycling’s Sondre Holst Enger took third on the stage ahead of Mark Renshaw, who was performing sprint duties for Etixx-QuickStep in the absence of both Fernando Gaviria and Mark Renshaw.

Boasson Hagen, meanwhile, had to settle for fifth, and while he was never in contention for the stage win he so craves at this race, he inched ever closer to final overall victory. With just Sunday’s criterium in London to come, the Norwegian is 13 seconds clear of Wouter Poels (Sky), with Rasmus Guldhammer (Cult Energy) a further 30 seconds back in third.

The stage was animated by an escape featuring Alex Dowsett (Movistar), Graham Briggs (JLT Condor) and Gabriel Cullaigh (Great Britain).The three Britons were initially joined in the move by LottoNL-Jumbo’s Bram Tankink, though he later dropped back.

Powered by Dowsett’s generous efforts early on, the trio established a maximum lead of seven minutes, but the combined work of Lotto Soudal and Madison-Genesis steadily managed to peg them back.

Dowsett was the first of the trio to yield and Brigg and Cullaigh were swallowed up soon afterwards. Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) enjoyed a brief cameo off the front over the top of the final climb, though perhaps more in preparation for the Richmond Worlds than in expectation of a stage win in Ipswich.

Once the Czech was caught, Lotto Soudal and Sky took over the reins at the head of the peloton as they strung things out to set up the inevitable bunch sprint, and their star men were duly to the fore in the finishing straight.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 5:14:42 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 3 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 4 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 6 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 7 Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 8 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 9 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 10 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 11 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin 12 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 13 Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team 14 Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 15 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 17 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 18 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 19 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 20 Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain 21 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 22 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:08 23 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 24 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 25 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 26 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 27 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 28 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 29 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo 30 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 0:00:11 31 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 32 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 33 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:17 34 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 35 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 36 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo 37 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC 38 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:21 39 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin 40 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 41 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 42 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 43 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 44 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka 45 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 46 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 47 Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor 48 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 49 Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction 50 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 51 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:26 52 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain 53 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 54 Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 55 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 56 Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:00:34 57 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 58 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC 59 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:00:41 60 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 61 Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team 62 Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team 63 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 64 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:00:52 65 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:00:54 66 Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo 67 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 68 Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling 69 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 70 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 71 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 72 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 73 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 0:01:13 74 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO 75 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 76 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 77 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 78 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:24 79 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 80 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:01:38 81 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:45 82 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:01:49 83 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:57 84 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 85 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 0:01:58 86 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 87 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team 0:00:21 88 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:02:32 89 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 90 Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:03:27 91 George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 92 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:03:29 93 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:04:24 94 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:05:41 95 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 96 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:06:58 97 Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 98 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:07:00 99 Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 100 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 101 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 102 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:11:09

Sprint 1, Fornham St. Martin

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 2 3 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 1

Sprint 2, Needham Market

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 3 pts 2 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 2 3 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 1

Sprint 3, Wattisham Airfield

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 2 3 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 1

Finish

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 15 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 14 3 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 13 4 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step 12 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 11 6 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 10 7 Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 9 8 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 8 9 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 7 10 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 6 11 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin 5 12 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 4 13 Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team 3 14 Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 2 15 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

KOM 1, Hevingham

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling 4 pts 2 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 3 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 2 4 Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction 1

KOM 2, Barking Tye

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 4 pts 2 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 3 3 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 2 4 Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling 1

KOM 3, Branthan Hill

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 4 pts 2 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 3 3 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 4 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 1

Teams Classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etixx - Quick-Step 15:44:06 2 Team Sky 0:00:08 3 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 Lotto Soudal 0:00:11 5 Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:16 6 Tinkoff-Saxo 7 IAM Cycling 0:00:17 8 Movistar Team 0:00:21 9 MTN - Qhubeka 10 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:29 11 GBR 0:00:34 12 Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:38 13 Team Raleigh GAC 0:01:12 14 One Pro Cycling 0:01:16 15 JLT Condor 0:01:56 16 Team Wiggins 0:02:19 17 NFTO 0:03:00 18 An Post - Chainreaction 0:07:30 19 Madison Genesis 0:13:19

General Classification after stage 7

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 33:02:36 2 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:13 3 Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:43 4 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:00:44 5 Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 0:00:51 6 Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:00:59 9 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 10 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 0:01:02 11 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:01:14 12 Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:19 13 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 14 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:21 15 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:01:33 16 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:00 17 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:02:07 18 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:11 19 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:02:15 20 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:02:58 21 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:04:57 22 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 0:05:56 23 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:07:34 24 Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:08:24 25 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 0:08:39 26 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:15:27 27 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:15:31 28 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:37:56 29 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team 0:46:50 30 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:47:22 31 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:47:39 32 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:48:14 33 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:48:34 34 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:50:01 35 Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction 0:51:18 36 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:51:56 37 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:52:46 38 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 0:53:10 39 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 0:53:26 40 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 0:54:50 41 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 0:56:14 42 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain 0:56:17 43 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:56:39 44 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 0:58:03 45 Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:59:02 46 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 0:59:18 47 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:59:22 48 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:00:45 49 Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 1:03:36 50 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 1:04:01 51 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 1:05:51 52 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 1:07:11 53 Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team 1:07:42 54 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC 1:09:32 55 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 1:11:14 56 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin 1:12:21 57 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1:12:29 58 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO 1:12:49 59 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka 1:13:10 60 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 1:13:18 61 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 1:14:52 62 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 1:15:15 63 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 1:18:02 64 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1:19:05 65 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 1:19:11 66 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 1:19:28 67 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step 1:19:32 68 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 1:19:44 69 Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo 1:19:51 70 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo 71 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:20:01 72 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 1:22:00 73 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 1:22:45 74 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 1:22:50 75 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 1:23:07 76 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 1:23:30 77 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 1:24:46 78 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 1:25:30 79 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 1:25:41 80 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 1:25:46 81 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1:25:54 82 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:25:57 83 Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling 1:26:03 84 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 1:26:40 85 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:28:07 86 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 1:28:43 87 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:29:28 88 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1:29:30 89 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 1:29:46 90 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:31:46 91 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 1:31:48 92 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 1:31:50 93 Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 1:31:51 94 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC 1:31:53 95 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 1:32:51 96 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 1:35:53 97 George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 1:37:10 98 Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling 1:37:45 99 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 1:39:53 100 Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 1:42:02 101 Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor 1:46:14 102 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 1:47:51

Sprint Classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 18 pts 2 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 11 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 8 4 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 8 5 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 8 6 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 7 7 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 7 8 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 6 9 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 6 10 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 4 11 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 3 12 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 3 13 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 14 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 3 15 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 16 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 17 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 18 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 2 19 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 2 20 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo 2 21 Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team 2 22 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 2 23 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 2 24 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 25 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 2 26 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 1 27 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 1 28 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC 1

Mountains Classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 36 pts 2 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 34 3 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 29 4 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 28 5 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 26 6 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 21 7 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 20 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 18 9 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 15 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 14 11 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 14 12 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 14 13 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 14 14 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 13 15 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 13 16 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 13 17 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 11 18 Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 11 19 Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team 11 20 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 21 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 10 22 Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team 9 23 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team 8 24 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 8 25 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 8 26 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 8 27 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 7 28 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 7 29 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC 7 30 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 6 31 Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 6 32 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 6 33 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO 6 34 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 6 35 Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling 5 36 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 4 37 Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain 4 38 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 4 39 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 4 40 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 3 41 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 3 42 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 3 43 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 3 44 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 45 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 46 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 3 47 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 3 48 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 2 49 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 2 50 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 2 51 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 2 52 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 1 53 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin 1 54 Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction 1 55 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 1 56 Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team 1

