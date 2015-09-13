Trending

Tour of Britain: Edvald Boasson Hagen secures overall win

Greipel relegation gives Viviani final stage win in London

Edvald Boasson Hagen on the stage 7 podium.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Third overall and the points classification for Owain Doull (WIGGINS)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Williams (One Pro Cycling) won the KOM jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Williams (One Pro Cycling) also won the Sprint Classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The best team was Cannondale-Garmin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Owain Doull (WIGGINS) was most combative

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Danilo Wyss (BMC) with his cheese

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Elia Viviani and Matteo Trentin cross the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) sprinting

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Edvald Boasson Hagen is protected by his teammates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ian Stannard (Team Sky) leading the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Danilo Wyss (BMC) driving the pace

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
London was the host of the final stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Edvald Boasson Hagen in yellow

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The crowds came out for some Sunday racing

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The race passed through Regent Street

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Piccadilly Circus

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
2015 overall winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Elia Viviani (Team Sky) on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-Quick Step riders after the final stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) is escorted to the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Passing by the finishline on one of the laps

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Juraj Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton on Regent Street

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk) showing some blood

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Race leader Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
David Lozano (Novo Nordisk)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Swiss champion Danilo Wyss (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Danilo Wyss (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bradley Wiggins (WIGGINS)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Piccadilly Circus

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton during the final stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Renshaw (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joonas Henttala (Novo Nordisk)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kevin De Mesmaeker at the Novo Nordisk bus

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Custom shoes for Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bradley Wiggins (WIGGINS) at the start line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton blasts by Piccadilly Circus

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
London hosted a city circuit race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Elia Viviani on the stage 8 podium at the Tour of Britain.

Elia Viviani on the stage 8 podium at the Tour of Britain.

Edvald Boasson Hagen puts on the final yellow jersey at the Tour of Britain.

Edvald Boasson Hagen takes a drink on the final podium at the Tour of Britain.

2015 Tour of Britain winner Edvald Boasson Hagen.

Bradley Wiggins leads his team during the final stage of the 2015 Tour of Britain in London.

The peloton in action during the final stage of the 2015 Tour of Britain in London.

The peloton in action during the final stage of the 2015 Tour of Britain in London.

The peloton in action during the final stage of the 2015 Tour of Britain in London.

The peloton in action during stage 8 of the Tour of Britain.

Owain Doull on the final podium of the 2015 Tour of Britain.

Tyler Farrar leads the bunch near end of the final stage at the Tour of Britain.

Edvald Boasson Hagen puts on the final yellow jersey at the Tour of Britain.

Edvald Boasson Hagen on the final podium at the Tour of Britain with Wout Poels and Owain Doull.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Edvald Boasson Hagen and Wout Poels toast their Tour of Britain success

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The bunch closes in on the finish line in London

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andre Greipel crossed the line first, but Elia Viviani eventually got the stage 8 win.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Elia Viviani protests Andre Greipel's apparent stage 8 win.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andre Greipel crosses the line first during stage 8 of the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andre Greipel appears to win stage 8, but he was later relegated.

Andre Greipel appears to win stage 8, but he was later relegated.

Viviani disputed Greipel's apparent stage 8 win.

Edvald Boasson Hagen on the final podium at the Tour of Britain.

Edvald Boasson Hagen on the final podium at the Tour of Britain.

Elia Viviani on the stage 8 podium.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Elia Viviani on the stage 8 podium.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Edvald Boasson Hagen on the final podium at the Tour of Britain with Wout Poels and Owain Doull.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Edvald Boasson Hagen competes in downtown London during the final stage of the Tour of Britain.

Edvald Boasson Hagen competes in downtown London during the final stage of the Tour of Britain.

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) appeared to have landed a second successive win during the final stage of the Tour of Britain in London, while Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) sealed final overall victory. But Greipel's relegation for irregular riding handed the final stage win to Team Sky's Elia Viviani.

Viviani crossed the line with a hand raced in protest at a deviation from Greipel in the finishing straight, which forced him wide against the barriers.

Greipel and Viviani brushed shoulders as the German came past, and though Viviani managed to stay upright, his sprint was impeded and he crossed the line second.

Once reviewed by the judges, the win was overturned and granted to Viviani, who was disappointed despite the victory. "After yesterday I saw I had good speed in the legs after a really hard week, so we thought we could win today," Viviani said. "The guys did amazing work and have done all week for Wout [Poels] and myself. We had a really strong team for this race. I'm disappointed because it is better to win without this. But we won in London, and that is the main thing."

Juan José Lobato (Movistar) took third place ahead of Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep), while Boasson Hagen finished safely in fifth place to seal his overall victory, 13 seconds clear of Wout Poels (Sky).

"The team did a fantastic job today," Boasson Hagen said at the finish. "The pace was quite high from the beginning but we stayed in control for most of the time. When the group went we kept watchful. I’m really happy to win the overall. It has been a fantastic week with good crowds and a good support."

Owain Doull (Great Britain) picked up the bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint that he needed to leapfrog Rasmus Guldhammer (Cult Energy) on the final stage to finish 3rd overall, 42 seconds down on Boasson Hagen. The Welshman also claimed the points classification.

For Boasson Hagen, the win marks his second Tour of Britain overall victory following his triumph in the 2009 edition of the race and augurs well for his prospects at the World Championships in Richmond, where he will line up alongside Alexander Kristoff in the Norwegian team.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky1:50:16
2Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
6Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
7Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step
8Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
9Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
10Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
11Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
12Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
13Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
14Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
15Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
16Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
17Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
18Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
19Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
20Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
21Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
22Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
23Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
24Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
25Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo
26Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
27Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
28Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
29Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
30Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
31Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
32David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
33Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo
34Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo
35Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
36Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
37Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team
38Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team
39André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
40Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis0:00:10
41Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
42Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:13
43Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
44Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
45Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
46Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
47Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
48Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
49Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
50Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:00:16
51Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
52Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:20
53Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:00:26
54Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
55Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo0:00:29
56Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:34
57Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal0:00:40
58Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
59Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
60Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
61Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
62Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
63Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
64Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO0:00:42
65Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
66Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
67Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
68Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:55
69Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:01
70Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:22
71Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:01:35
72Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:01:42
73Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:52
74Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC0:02:35
75George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:03:03
76Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
77Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:32
78Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
79Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
80Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
81Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:04:36
82Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:38
83Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:18
84Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
85Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka
86Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
87Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
88Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
89Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
90George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
91Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
92Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
93Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
94Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
95Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
96Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
97Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor0:05:25
98Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:20
DNFChris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
DNFGorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
DNFMichael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
DNFAidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction

Sprint 1, Lap 3

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3pts
2Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS2
3Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2, Lap 6

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin3pts
2Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team2
3Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo1

Sprint 3, Lap 9

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin3pts
2Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis2
3Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team1

Finish

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky15pts
2Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team14
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step13
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka12
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal11
6Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling10
7Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step9
8Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor8
9Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin7
10Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS6
11Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling5
12Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step4
13Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
14Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo2
15Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin1

Teams Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step5:30:48
2IAM Cycling
3Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
4Cult Energy Pro Cycling
5Tinkoff-Saxo
6Movistar Team
7Great Britain
8Team Sky0:00:13
9Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:20
10Lotto Soudal0:00:26
11An Post - Chainreaction0:00:53
12JLT Condor0:01:20
13NFTO0:01:24
14Team Wiggins0:01:48
15MTN - Qhubeka0:02:53
16Team Raleigh GAC0:03:15
17Team Novo Nordisk0:03:32
18One Pro Cycling0:06:48
19Madison Genesis0:06:50

Final General Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka34:52:52
2Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:13
3Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:00:42
4Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:43
5Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step0:00:51
6Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
8Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:53
9Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo0:00:59
10Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction0:01:02
11Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo0:01:14
12Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain0:01:19
13Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:01:33
14Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:34
15Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:00
16Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:02:07
17Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:02:28
18Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:02:51
19Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:03:32
20Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:04:57
21Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain0:05:56
22Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:07:50
23Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:08:24
24Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step0:08:35
25Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo0:15:31
26Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:15:50
27Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:38:36
28Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:47:22
29David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:47:39
30Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:48:54
31Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:50:01
32Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:50:06
33Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team0:50:22
34Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:51:56
35Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction0:51:58
36Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:53:26
37Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal0:53:50
38Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team0:56:08
39Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain0:56:27
40Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo0:57:08
41André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal0:58:03
42Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO0:58:44
43Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal0:59:44
44Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal1:00:04
45Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor1:00:08
46Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling1:02:27
47Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin1:04:01
48Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling1:04:20
49Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis1:07:13
50Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team1:07:42
51Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk1:08:54
52Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO1:10:43
53Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO1:11:14
54Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC1:12:07
55Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin1:12:34
56Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1:12:45
57Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO1:13:31
58Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal1:15:34
59Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC1:15:55
60Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka1:18:28
61Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain1:19:24
62Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step1:19:32
63Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk1:19:38
64Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo1:19:50
65Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo1:19:51
66Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling1:21:34
67Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling1:22:13
68George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling1:22:31
69Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling1:22:50
70Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis1:23:17
71Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky1:23:20
72Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1:23:41
73Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka1:24:22
74Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk1:25:30
75Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain1:25:46
76Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1:25:51
77Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk1:26:17
78Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor1:26:21
79Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1:29:29
80Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor1:30:11
81Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:31:03
82Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:31:15
83Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling1:31:21
84Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC1:31:53
85Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis1:31:58
86Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:31:59
87Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky1:32:01
88Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction1:32:04
89Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO1:32:32
90Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka1:33:25
91Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka1:33:52
92Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis1:33:59
93Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis1:35:04
94George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC1:42:28
95Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction1:45:11
96Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk1:47:20
97Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team1:48:46
98Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor1:49:17

Sprint Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling18pts
2Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction11
3Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team10
4Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal8
5Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team8
6Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin7
7Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor7
8Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step6
9Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling6
10Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling4
11Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS4
12Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling4
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka3
14Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor3
15Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis3
16Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain3
17Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka3
18Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky2
19Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo2
20Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team2
21Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka2
22Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin2
23Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis2
24Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka2
25Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis2
26Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo1
27Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo1
28Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC1

Mountains Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling36pts
2Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis34
3Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis29
4Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO28
5Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction26
6Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky21
7Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor20
8Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka18
9Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team15
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo14
11Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step14
12Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling14
13Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis14
14Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO13
15Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka13
16Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky13
17Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step11
18Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team11
19Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo10
20Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain10
21Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team9
22Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team8
23Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo8
24Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal8
25Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO8
26Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction7
27Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin7
28Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC7
29Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky6
30Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling6
31Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin6
32Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO6
33Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team4
34Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain4
35Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal4
36Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky4
37Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo3
38Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor3
39Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka3
40George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling3
41Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
42Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka3
43Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis3
44Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin2
45Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal2
46Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain2
47Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling2
48Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky1
49Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin1
50Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction1
51Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal1
52Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team1

Teams Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team104:42:38
2Team Sky0:05:35
3Tinkoff-Saxo
4Movistar Team0:44:37
5Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:47:35
6IAM Cycling0:52:46
7Great Britain0:55:01
8Etixx - Quick-Step1:01:51
9Cult Energy Pro Cycling1:09:40
10Lotto Soudal1:43:55
11MTN - Qhubeka1:48:22
12An Post - Chainreaction2:20:07
13JLT Condor2:27:44
14Team Wiggins2:40:41
15NFTO2:45:24
16Team Novo Nordisk2:51:32
17One Pro Cycling3:23:09
18Team Raleigh GAC3:43:32
19Madison Genesis3:50:19

 

