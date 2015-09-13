Tour of Britain: Edvald Boasson Hagen secures overall win
Greipel relegation gives Viviani final stage win in London
Stage 8: London stage presented by TfL -
André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) appeared to have landed a second successive win during the final stage of the Tour of Britain in London, while Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) sealed final overall victory. But Greipel's relegation for irregular riding handed the final stage win to Team Sky's Elia Viviani.
Viviani crossed the line with a hand raced in protest at a deviation from Greipel in the finishing straight, which forced him wide against the barriers.
Greipel and Viviani brushed shoulders as the German came past, and though Viviani managed to stay upright, his sprint was impeded and he crossed the line second.
Once reviewed by the judges, the win was overturned and granted to Viviani, who was disappointed despite the victory. "After yesterday I saw I had good speed in the legs after a really hard week, so we thought we could win today," Viviani said. "The guys did amazing work and have done all week for Wout [Poels] and myself. We had a really strong team for this race. I'm disappointed because it is better to win without this. But we won in London, and that is the main thing."
Juan José Lobato (Movistar) took third place ahead of Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep), while Boasson Hagen finished safely in fifth place to seal his overall victory, 13 seconds clear of Wout Poels (Sky).
"The team did a fantastic job today," Boasson Hagen said at the finish. "The pace was quite high from the beginning but we stayed in control for most of the time. When the group went we kept watchful. I’m really happy to win the overall. It has been a fantastic week with good crowds and a good support."
Owain Doull (Great Britain) picked up the bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint that he needed to leapfrog Rasmus Guldhammer (Cult Energy) on the final stage to finish 3rd overall, 42 seconds down on Boasson Hagen. The Welshman also claimed the points classification.
For Boasson Hagen, the win marks his second Tour of Britain overall victory following his triumph in the 2009 edition of the race and augurs well for his prospects at the World Championships in Richmond, where he will line up alongside Alexander Kristoff in the Norwegian team.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|1:50:16
|2
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|6
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|7
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step
|8
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|9
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|10
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|11
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|12
|Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|13
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|14
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
|15
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|16
|Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|17
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|18
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|20
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|22
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|23
|Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
|24
|Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
|25
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo
|26
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
|27
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|28
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|29
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|30
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|31
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|32
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|33
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo
|34
|Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo
|35
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|36
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|37
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team
|38
|Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|39
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|40
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:00:10
|41
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
|42
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:00:13
|43
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|44
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|45
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|46
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|47
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|48
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|49
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|50
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:16
|51
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|52
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:20
|53
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:26
|54
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|55
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:00:29
|56
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:34
|57
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|0:00:40
|58
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|59
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|60
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|61
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|62
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|63
|Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|64
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
|0:00:42
|65
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|66
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|67
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|68
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:55
|69
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:01
|70
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:22
|71
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:01:35
|72
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:01:42
|73
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:52
|74
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:02:35
|75
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:03:03
|76
|Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
|77
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:32
|78
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
|79
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|80
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|81
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:04:36
|82
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:38
|83
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:18
|84
|Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|85
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka
|86
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|87
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|88
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
|89
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|90
|George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|91
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|92
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|93
|Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|94
|Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|95
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|96
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|97
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:05:25
|98
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:20
|DNF
|Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|DNF
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
Sprint 1, Lap 3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|2
|3
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1
Sprint 2, Lap 6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|3
|pts
|2
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo
|1
Sprint 3, Lap 9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|3
|pts
|2
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|3
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|1
Finish
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|14
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|13
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|11
|6
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|10
|7
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step
|9
|8
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|8
|9
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|7
|10
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|6
|11
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|5
|12
|Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|4
|13
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|14
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
|2
|15
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|1
Teams Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|5:30:48
|2
|IAM Cycling
|3
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|5
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|Great Britain
|8
|Team Sky
|0:00:13
|9
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:20
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:26
|11
|An Post - Chainreaction
|0:00:53
|12
|JLT Condor
|0:01:20
|13
|NFTO
|0:01:24
|14
|Team Wiggins
|0:01:48
|15
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:53
|16
|Team Raleigh GAC
|0:03:15
|17
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:32
|18
|One Pro Cycling
|0:06:48
|19
|Madison Genesis
|0:06:50
Final General Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|34:52:52
|2
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:13
|3
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:00:42
|4
|Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:43
|5
|Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:51
|6
|Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:00:53
|9
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:00:59
|10
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:01:02
|11
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:01:14
|12
|Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:19
|13
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:01:33
|14
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:34
|15
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:00
|16
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:02:07
|17
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:02:28
|18
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:51
|19
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:03:32
|20
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:04:57
|21
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:05:56
|22
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:07:50
|23
|Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:24
|24
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:08:35
|25
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:15:31
|26
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:50
|27
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:38:36
|28
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:47:22
|29
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:47:39
|30
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:48:54
|31
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:50:01
|32
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:50:06
|33
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:50:22
|34
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:51:56
|35
|Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:51:58
|36
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:53:26
|37
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|0:53:50
|38
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:56:08
|39
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
|0:56:27
|40
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:57:08
|41
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|0:58:03
|42
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|0:58:44
|43
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|0:59:44
|44
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|1:00:04
|45
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|1:00:08
|46
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:02:27
|47
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|1:04:01
|48
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|1:04:20
|49
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1:07:13
|50
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team
|1:07:42
|51
|Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:08:54
|52
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|1:10:43
|53
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|1:11:14
|54
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC
|1:12:07
|55
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|1:12:34
|56
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1:12:45
|57
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
|1:13:31
|58
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|1:15:34
|59
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|1:15:55
|60
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:18:28
|61
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|1:19:24
|62
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step
|1:19:32
|63
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:19:38
|64
|Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo
|1:19:50
|65
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
|1:19:51
|66
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|1:21:34
|67
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|1:22:13
|68
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|1:22:31
|69
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|1:22:50
|70
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1:23:17
|71
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|1:23:20
|72
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1:23:41
|73
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:24:22
|74
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:25:30
|75
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|1:25:46
|76
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1:25:51
|77
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:26:17
|78
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|1:26:21
|79
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1:29:29
|80
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|1:30:11
|81
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:31:03
|82
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:31:15
|83
|Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|1:31:21
|84
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
|1:31:53
|85
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
|1:31:58
|86
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:31:59
|87
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|1:32:01
|88
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|1:32:04
|89
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|1:32:32
|90
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:33:25
|91
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:33:52
|92
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1:33:59
|93
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1:35:04
|94
|George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|1:42:28
|95
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|1:45:11
|96
|Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:47:20
|97
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|1:48:46
|98
|Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
|1:49:17
Sprint Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|18
|pts
|2
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|11
|3
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|10
|4
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|8
|5
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|8
|6
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|7
|7
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|7
|8
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|6
|9
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|6
|10
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|4
|11
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|4
|12
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|4
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|14
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|15
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|16
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|17
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|18
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|2
|19
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo
|2
|20
|Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|2
|21
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|22
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|2
|23
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|24
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|25
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|26
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|1
|27
|Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo
|1
|28
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
|1
Mountains Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|36
|pts
|2
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|34
|3
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|29
|4
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|28
|5
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|26
|6
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|21
|7
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|20
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|9
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|15
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|11
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|14
|12
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|14
|13
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|14
|14
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|13
|15
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|16
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|17
|Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|11
|18
|Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|11
|19
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|20
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|10
|21
|Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
|9
|22
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
|8
|23
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|8
|24
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|8
|25
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|8
|26
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|7
|27
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|7
|28
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
|7
|29
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|30
|Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|6
|31
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|6
|32
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
|6
|33
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|4
|34
|Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|35
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|4
|36
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|37
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|3
|38
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|39
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|40
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|3
|41
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|42
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|43
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|44
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|2
|45
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|2
|46
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|47
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|2
|48
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|49
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|1
|50
|Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|1
|51
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|1
|52
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team
|1
Teams Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|104:42:38
|2
|Team Sky
|0:05:35
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:44:37
|5
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:47:35
|6
|IAM Cycling
|0:52:46
|7
|Great Britain
|0:55:01
|8
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:01:51
|9
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1:09:40
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|1:43:55
|11
|MTN - Qhubeka
|1:48:22
|12
|An Post - Chainreaction
|2:20:07
|13
|JLT Condor
|2:27:44
|14
|Team Wiggins
|2:40:41
|15
|NFTO
|2:45:24
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|2:51:32
|17
|One Pro Cycling
|3:23:09
|18
|Team Raleigh GAC
|3:43:32
|19
|Madison Genesis
|3:50:19
