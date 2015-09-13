Image 1 of 73 Edvald Boasson Hagen on the stage 7 podium. André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) appeared to have landed a second successive win during the final stage of the Tour of Britain in London, while Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) sealed final overall victory. But Greipel's relegation for irregular riding handed the final stage win to Team Sky's Elia Viviani.

Viviani crossed the line with a hand raced in protest at a deviation from Greipel in the finishing straight, which forced him wide against the barriers.

Greipel and Viviani brushed shoulders as the German came past, and though Viviani managed to stay upright, his sprint was impeded and he crossed the line second.

Once reviewed by the judges, the win was overturned and granted to Viviani, who was disappointed despite the victory. "After yesterday I saw I had good speed in the legs after a really hard week, so we thought we could win today," Viviani said. "The guys did amazing work and have done all week for Wout [Poels] and myself. We had a really strong team for this race. I'm disappointed because it is better to win without this. But we won in London, and that is the main thing."

Juan José Lobato (Movistar) took third place ahead of Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep), while Boasson Hagen finished safely in fifth place to seal his overall victory, 13 seconds clear of Wout Poels (Sky).

"The team did a fantastic job today," Boasson Hagen said at the finish. "The pace was quite high from the beginning but we stayed in control for most of the time. When the group went we kept watchful. I’m really happy to win the overall. It has been a fantastic week with good crowds and a good support."

Owain Doull (Great Britain) picked up the bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint that he needed to leapfrog Rasmus Guldhammer (Cult Energy) on the final stage to finish 3rd overall, 42 seconds down on Boasson Hagen. The Welshman also claimed the points classification.

For Boasson Hagen, the win marks his second Tour of Britain overall victory following his triumph in the 2009 edition of the race and augurs well for his prospects at the World Championships in Richmond, where he will line up alongside Alexander Kristoff in the Norwegian team.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 1:50:16 2 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 6 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 7 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step 8 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 9 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin 10 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 11 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 12 Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 13 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 14 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo 15 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 16 Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 17 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 18 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 19 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 20 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 21 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 22 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 23 Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team 24 Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain 25 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo 26 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC 27 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 28 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 29 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 30 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 31 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 32 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 33 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo 34 Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo 35 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 36 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 37 Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team 38 Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team 39 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 40 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:00:10 41 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain 42 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:00:13 43 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin 44 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 45 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 46 Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 47 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 48 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 49 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 50 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:16 51 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 52 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:20 53 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:00:26 54 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 55 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:00:29 56 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:34 57 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 0:00:40 58 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 59 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 60 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 61 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 62 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 63 Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction 64 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO 0:00:42 65 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 66 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 67 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 68 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:55 69 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:01 70 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:22 71 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:01:35 72 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:01:42 73 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:52 74 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC 0:02:35 75 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:03:03 76 Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor 77 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:32 78 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team 79 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 80 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 81 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:04:36 82 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:38 83 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:18 84 Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 85 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka 86 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 87 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 88 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 89 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 90 George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 91 Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling 92 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 93 Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 94 Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling 95 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 96 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 97 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 0:05:25 98 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:20 DNF Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling DNF Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team DNF Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS DNF Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction

Sprint 1, Lap 3

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 2 3 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 2, Lap 6

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 3 pts 2 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo 1

Sprint 3, Lap 9

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 3 pts 2 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 3 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 1

Finish

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 14 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 13 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 12 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 11 6 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 10 7 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step 9 8 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 8 9 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin 7 10 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 6 11 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 5 12 Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 4 13 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 14 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo 2 15 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 1

Teams Classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etixx - Quick-Step 5:30:48 2 IAM Cycling 3 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 Cult Energy Pro Cycling 5 Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Movistar Team 7 Great Britain 8 Team Sky 0:00:13 9 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:20 10 Lotto Soudal 0:00:26 11 An Post - Chainreaction 0:00:53 12 JLT Condor 0:01:20 13 NFTO 0:01:24 14 Team Wiggins 0:01:48 15 MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:53 16 Team Raleigh GAC 0:03:15 17 Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:32 18 One Pro Cycling 0:06:48 19 Madison Genesis 0:06:50

Final General Classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 34:52:52 2 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:13 3 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:00:42 4 Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:43 5 Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 0:00:51 6 Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:00:53 9 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:00:59 10 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 0:01:02 11 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:01:14 12 Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:19 13 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:01:33 14 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:34 15 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:00 16 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:02:07 17 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:02:28 18 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:51 19 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:03:32 20 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:04:57 21 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 0:05:56 22 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:07:50 23 Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:08:24 24 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 0:08:35 25 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:15:31 26 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:15:50 27 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:38:36 28 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:47:22 29 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:47:39 30 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:48:54 31 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:50:01 32 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:50:06 33 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team 0:50:22 34 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:51:56 35 Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction 0:51:58 36 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:53:26 37 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 0:53:50 38 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 0:56:08 39 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain 0:56:27 40 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:57:08 41 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 0:58:03 42 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 0:58:44 43 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 0:59:44 44 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 1:00:04 45 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 1:00:08 46 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:02:27 47 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 1:04:01 48 Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling 1:04:20 49 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 1:07:13 50 Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team 1:07:42 51 Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 1:08:54 52 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 1:10:43 53 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 1:11:14 54 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC 1:12:07 55 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin 1:12:34 56 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1:12:45 57 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO 1:13:31 58 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 1:15:34 59 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 1:15:55 60 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka 1:18:28 61 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 1:19:24 62 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step 1:19:32 63 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 1:19:38 64 Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo 1:19:50 65 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo 1:19:51 66 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 1:21:34 67 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 1:22:13 68 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 1:22:31 69 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 1:22:50 70 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 1:23:17 71 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 1:23:20 72 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1:23:41 73 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 1:24:22 74 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 1:25:30 75 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 1:25:46 76 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1:25:51 77 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 1:26:17 78 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 1:26:21 79 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1:29:29 80 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 1:30:11 81 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:31:03 82 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:31:15 83 Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling 1:31:21 84 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC 1:31:53 85 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 1:31:58 86 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:31:59 87 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 1:32:01 88 Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 1:32:04 89 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 1:32:32 90 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:33:25 91 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 1:33:52 92 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 1:33:59 93 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 1:35:04 94 George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 1:42:28 95 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 1:45:11 96 Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 1:47:20 97 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 1:48:46 98 Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor 1:49:17

Sprint Classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 18 pts 2 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 11 3 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 10 4 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 8 5 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 8 6 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 7 7 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 7 8 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 6 9 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 6 10 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 4 11 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 4 12 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 4 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 3 14 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 3 15 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 16 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 3 17 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 18 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 2 19 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo 2 20 Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team 2 21 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 2 22 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 2 23 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 24 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 2 25 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 26 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 1 27 Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo 1 28 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC 1

Mountains Classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 36 pts 2 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 34 3 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 29 4 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 28 5 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 26 6 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 21 7 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 20 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 18 9 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 15 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 14 11 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 14 12 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 14 13 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 14 14 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 13 15 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 13 16 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 13 17 Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 11 18 Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team 11 19 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 20 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 10 21 Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team 9 22 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team 8 23 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 8 24 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 8 25 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 8 26 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 7 27 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 7 28 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC 7 29 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 6 30 Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 6 31 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 6 32 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO 6 33 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 4 34 Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain 4 35 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 4 36 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 4 37 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 3 38 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 3 39 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 3 40 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 3 41 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 42 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 3 43 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 44 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 2 45 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 2 46 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 2 47 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 2 48 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 1 49 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin 1 50 Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction 1 51 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 1 52 Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team 1

Teams Classification