Tour of Britain: Poels wins on Hartside Fell

Boasson Hagen takes over race lead

Image 1 of 32

Wout Poels wins stage 5 of the 2015 Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 32

Peter Williams (One Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 32

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 32

Stage 5 of the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 32

Stage 5 of the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 32

The breakaway on stage 5 of the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 32

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) in the yellow for the last day

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 32

Wout Poels (Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 32

Chris Anker Sorensen (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 32

Rasmus Guldhammer (Cult Energy)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 32

Alex Peters (GB)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 32

Wout Poels tells his teammates he's won

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 32

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 32

Owain Doull (Wiggins)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 32

Peter Williams (One Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 32

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 32

Stage 5 of the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 32

Stage 5 of the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 32

Stage 5 of the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 32

Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) in yellow after stage 5 at the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 32

Stage 5 winner Wout Poels on the Tour of Britain podium.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 32

Stage 5 winner Wout Poels on the Tour of Britain podium.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 32

BMC's Dylan Teuns finsihed 10th during stage 5.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 32

BMC's Dylan Teuns finsihed 10th during stage 5.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 32

Zdenek Stybar finishes stage 5 at the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 32

Benat Intxausti Elorriaga finishes stage 5 at the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 32

Edvald Boasson Hagen finished second on stage 5 and took the overall lead.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 32

Edvald Boasson Hagen finished second on stage 5 and took the overall lead.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 32

Wout Poels wins stage 5 of the 2015 Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 32

Wout Poels wins stage 5 of the 2015 Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 32

Wout Poels approaches the finish of stage 5 at the 2015 Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 32

Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) in yellow after stage 5 at the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Wout Poels (Team Sky) took a last dash victory on the fifth and hardest stage of the Tour of Britain beating Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) with Benat Intxausti finishing third. Poels caught Boasson Hagen inside the final few hundred metres to take his first win since Tirreno-Adriatico in March. Boasson Hagen, however did enough to take hold of the race lead by a single second.

"It was pretty close, at 500 metres I thought that I would be second but then he slowed down a bit and I thought that I had to take this chance for the win," said Poels. "I knew we had the last 500 headwind and the rest was crosswind. The final three kilometres were really hard.

"It's always really nice to win. I don't win a lot of races. I think that the last one was Tirreno this year so it's always really nice to win, especially in the UK."

The final climb up the Hartside Fell provided the exciting finish that the organisers had hoped for as the race fractured into many pieces. With race leader Juan Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) being dropped almost as soon as the climb began, it was all up for grabs in the general classification. There were attacks from the off but it really got going when Steven Kruijswijk (Lotto-Jumbo) attacked with a little over five kilometres remaining.

Poels bridged over to his compatriot, who already looked like he was struggling, and made a solo bid for the line just outside the three kilometres to go. He pulled out a significant gap on Kruijswijk but if Poels had dared to look over his shoulder then he would have seen the figure of Boasson Hagen chasing them both down. Using the technique often employed at Team Sky, the Norwegian didn't react to the attacks and remained at his own pace to chase each one down.

Boasson Hagen dragged the two groups together again, with Intxausti adding to the numbers, only for Poels to go once again. He didn't get far though and Boasson Hagen took his own chances outside the one kilometre to go banner. It looked good for the MTN-Qhubeka rider but Poels had one more dig left in him and passed Boasson Hagen before the line.

Tomorrow's stage 6 is another challenging one but Poels may have to look to bonus seconds to overhaul Boasson Hagen.

How it happened

Stage five of the Tour of Britain provided the riders with the one and only summit finish of the race on the Hartside Fell. While not particularly difficult, compared to the climbs most the riders face on the continent, the finish would be crucial for the overall classification. After some cold weather up in Scotland, the riders were bathed in sunshine as the race rolled out of Prudhoe. Despite signing on with his team, Etixx-QuickStep's Fernando Gaviria did not take the start with the team worried about a potential tendinitis problem in his knee.

Five riders, Conor Dunne (An Post-Chain Reactions), Mark McNally (Madison Genesis), sprints leader Pete Williams (One Pro Cycling), Michael Morkov (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Morgan Kneisky (Raleigh) made up the day's breakaway. Their advantage never looked out of control with Movistar and Team Sky taking turns on the front.

After already losing two riders there was some worrying moments for Etixx-QuickStep when Mark Cavendish hit the deck, apparently tangling with one of the Movistar riders. The Manxman remonstrated with Gorka Izagirre, seemingly unpleased with how the crash happened. He was able to carry on, however.

As the race approached the finale, the break split into two groups with Morkov, McNally and Williams forging on. The trio held out until just inside the final 10 kilometres before they were eventually reeled in by the peloton.

Lobato made a quick exit through the escape hatch at the back of the bunch with just seven kilometres to go as the attacks came flying off the front. Ruben Zepuntke (Cannondale-Garmin) had a go off the front but he never established a serious lead. A group including Pete Kennaugh (Team Sky) and Chris Anker Sorensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) jumped the gap before Kruijswijk went alone.

He caught and passed by his compatriot Poels, who tried to solo to the line but was brought back by Kruijswijk and Boasson Hagen. The Norwegian made what looked like the winning move but it wasn't to be as Poels found one last surge to pass him to take the stage victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky4:12:22
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:02
3Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team0:00:17
4Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step0:00:18
5Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
7Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
8Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
9Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
10Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
11Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:00:25
12Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
13Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:31
14Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
15Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
16Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:35
17Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo
18Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
19Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:01:00
20Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
21Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
22Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal0:01:04
23Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:06
24Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
25David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
26Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
27Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
28Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
29Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
30Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
31Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:01:09
32Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:01:27
33Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC0:02:03
34Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:02:16
35Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction0:03:12
36Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
37Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:47
38Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
39Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
40Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo0:04:10
41Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:57
42Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
43Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
44Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
45Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
46Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
47Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
48Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
49Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
50Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
51Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor0:05:57
52Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
53Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:06:14
54Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC0:06:25
55Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:07:27
56Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
57Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step0:08:30
58Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:08:40
59Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
60Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
61Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
62Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO0:09:35
63Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo0:10:20
64Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo
65Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step
66Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
67Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
68Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
69Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
70Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step
71Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
72Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
73Hugh Carthy (GBr) Great Britain
74Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
75André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
76Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
77Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
78Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
79Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
80Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
81Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
82Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
83Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
84Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
85Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
86Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
87Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
88Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
89Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
90Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:12:36
91Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor0:14:26
92Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
93Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
94Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
95Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
96Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
97Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
98Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka0:16:04
99Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
100Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
101Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
102George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
103Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
104Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
105Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team
106Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
107Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
108Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
109Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
110George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
DSQJames Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
DNFSteven Lampier (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
DNSFernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Haydon Bridge, km. 28.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis10pts
2Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling9
3Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction8
4Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo7
5Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC6
6Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO5
7Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis4
8Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis3
9Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky2
10Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Croglin, km. 85
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis4pts
2Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling3
3Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction2
4Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Brockleymoor, km.103
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis4pts
2Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling3
3Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction2
4Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Hartside, km. 166.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky10pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka9
3Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team8
4Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step7
5Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling6
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
7Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction4
8Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo3
9Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team2
10Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Combativity
Rider Name (Country) Team
Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team12:38:12
2Team Cannondale - Garmin0:01:04
3Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:24
4IAM Cycling0:02:15
5Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:03:30
6MTN - Qhubeka0:03:49
7Tinkoff - Saxo0:03:57
8Team Sky0:04:51
9BMC Racing Team0:06:53
10JLT Condor0:07:34
11Great Britain0:09:13
12Team Novo Nordisk0:09:54
13An Post - Chainreaction0:11:04
14Lotto - Soudal0:11:18
15NFTO0:15:32
16Madison Genesis0:17:28
17Team Raleigh GAC0:17:42
18Etixx - Quick Step0:18:02
19Team WIGGINS0:18:42
20One Pro Cycling0:21:11

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka23:02:36
2Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:01
3Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:30
4Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team0:00:33
5Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:00:37
6Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:38
7Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
8Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
10Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
11Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
12Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:00:43
13Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:46
14Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team0:00:51
15Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
16Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo0:00:55
17Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain0:01:06
18Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:01:20
19Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:24
20Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:01:26
21David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
22Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:01:32
23Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:01:37
24Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:39
25Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:01:41
26Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:01:46
27Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:01:51
28Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:17
29Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:04:27
30Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction0:05:01
31Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain0:05:17
32Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:05:21
33Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:05:56
34Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal0:06:01
35Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:06:04
36Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO0:06:17
37Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor0:06:56
38Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:06:57
39Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step0:08:42
40Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain0:09:55
41Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team0:10:18
42Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:10:40
43Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo0:10:43
44Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:52
45Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:11:37
46Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:12:12
47André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal0:12:17
48Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo0:12:26
49Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:12:40
50Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal0:13:11
51Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:14:28
52Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:16:52
53Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis0:17:58
54Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO0:20:02
55Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team0:21:05
56Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC0:23:02
57Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:24:32
58Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO0:24:44
59Hugh Carthy (GBr) Great Britain0:25:05
60Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO0:25:40
61Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:26:04
62Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:26:07
63Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:53
64Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:27:01
65Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC0:28:58
66Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:31:24
67Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis0:31:30
68Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling0:31:45
69Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step0:32:10
70Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:32:24
71Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
72Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:32:41
73Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo0:33:01
74Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
75George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:33:11
76Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:33:24
77Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step0:33:36
78Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:34:57
79Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis0:35:03
80Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:35:12
81Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis0:35:49
82Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:36:28
83Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor0:36:52
84Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:36:54
85Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:37:40
86Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:38:04
87Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction0:38:57
88Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor0:39:04
89Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:39:33
90Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:39:34
91Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain0:39:42
92Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:39:50
93Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC0:40:10
94Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:40:47
95Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:41:00
96Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction0:42:57
97Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO0:43:22
98Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:43:26
99Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:44:12
100Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC0:45:40
101Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:45:41
102Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka0:46:55
103Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction0:46:57
104George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC0:47:47
105Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:48:22
106Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:49:17
107Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction0:53:03
108Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:55:03
109Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:55:40
110Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor0:59:57

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS49pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka40
3Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team40
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky39
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal31
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal27
7Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling26
8Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky25
9Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor25
10Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step24
11Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin20
12Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team17
13Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team17
14Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step17
15Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team14
16Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step14
17Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling12
18Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain11
19Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo10
20Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal10
21Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling10
22Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team9
23Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction9
24Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step9
25Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo8
26Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team8
27Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka8
28Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka8
29Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky7
30Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk6
31Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin5
32Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling5
33Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
34Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka3
35Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo2
36Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling32pts
2Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis29
3Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis29
4Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO28
5Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction26
6Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor20
7Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka18
8Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky16
9Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team15
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo14
11Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis14
12Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO13
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka13
14Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky13
15Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling13
16Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team9
17Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step9
18Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team8
19Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo8
20Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal8
21Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step7
22Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction7
23Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain7
24Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin7
25Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC7
26Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling6
27Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO6
28Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO6
29Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS6
30Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
31Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain4
32Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky4
33Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo3
34Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka3
35Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis3
36Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
37Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction3
38Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka3
39Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin2
40Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team2
41Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal2
42Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling2
43Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin1
44Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky1
45Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal1
46Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling18pts
2Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction11
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal8
4Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction8
5Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team7
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step4
7Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling4
8Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor3
9Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis3
10Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
11Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka3
12Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
13Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka2
14Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team2
15Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin2
16Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis2
17Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka2
18Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky1
19Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin1
20Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo1
21Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team69:09:44
2Team Cannondale - Garmin0:01:19
3Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:30
4Tinkoff - Saxo0:04:11
5Team Sky0:04:49
6BMC Racing Team0:07:07
7IAM Cycling0:08:13
8JLT Condor0:08:46
9Great Britain0:10:11
10Lotto - Soudal0:13:19
11MTN - Qhubeka0:15:13
12Etixx - Quick Step0:17:39
13Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:25:08
14NFTO0:25:18
15Team Novo Nordisk0:31:40
16An Post - Chainreaction0:41:45
17One Pro Cycling0:59:23
18Team WIGGINS1:06:35
19Madison Genesis1:14:28
20Team Raleigh GAC1:23:23

