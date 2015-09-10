Image 1 of 32 Wout Poels wins stage 5 of the 2015 Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 32 Peter Williams (One Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 32 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 32 Stage 5 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 32 Stage 5 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 32 The breakaway on stage 5 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 32 Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) in the yellow for the last day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 32 Wout Poels (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 32 Chris Anker Sorensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 32 Rasmus Guldhammer (Cult Energy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 32 Alex Peters (GB) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 32 Wout Poels tells his teammates he's won (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 32 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 32 Owain Doull (Wiggins) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 32 Peter Williams (One Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 32 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 32 Stage 5 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 32 Stage 5 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 32 Stage 5 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 32 Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) in yellow after stage 5 at the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 32 Stage 5 winner Wout Poels on the Tour of Britain podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 32 Stage 5 winner Wout Poels on the Tour of Britain podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 32 BMC's Dylan Teuns finsihed 10th during stage 5. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 32 BMC's Dylan Teuns finsihed 10th during stage 5. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 32 Zdenek Stybar finishes stage 5 at the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 32 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga finishes stage 5 at the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 32 Edvald Boasson Hagen finished second on stage 5 and took the overall lead. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 32 Edvald Boasson Hagen finished second on stage 5 and took the overall lead. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 32 Wout Poels wins stage 5 of the 2015 Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 32 Wout Poels wins stage 5 of the 2015 Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 32 Wout Poels approaches the finish of stage 5 at the 2015 Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 32 Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) in yellow after stage 5 at the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Wout Poels (Team Sky) took a last dash victory on the fifth and hardest stage of the Tour of Britain beating Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) with Benat Intxausti finishing third. Poels caught Boasson Hagen inside the final few hundred metres to take his first win since Tirreno-Adriatico in March. Boasson Hagen, however did enough to take hold of the race lead by a single second.

"It was pretty close, at 500 metres I thought that I would be second but then he slowed down a bit and I thought that I had to take this chance for the win," said Poels. "I knew we had the last 500 headwind and the rest was crosswind. The final three kilometres were really hard.

"It's always really nice to win. I don't win a lot of races. I think that the last one was Tirreno this year so it's always really nice to win, especially in the UK."

The final climb up the Hartside Fell provided the exciting finish that the organisers had hoped for as the race fractured into many pieces. With race leader Juan Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) being dropped almost as soon as the climb began, it was all up for grabs in the general classification. There were attacks from the off but it really got going when Steven Kruijswijk (Lotto-Jumbo) attacked with a little over five kilometres remaining.

Poels bridged over to his compatriot, who already looked like he was struggling, and made a solo bid for the line just outside the three kilometres to go. He pulled out a significant gap on Kruijswijk but if Poels had dared to look over his shoulder then he would have seen the figure of Boasson Hagen chasing them both down. Using the technique often employed at Team Sky, the Norwegian didn't react to the attacks and remained at his own pace to chase each one down.

Boasson Hagen dragged the two groups together again, with Intxausti adding to the numbers, only for Poels to go once again. He didn't get far though and Boasson Hagen took his own chances outside the one kilometre to go banner. It looked good for the MTN-Qhubeka rider but Poels had one more dig left in him and passed Boasson Hagen before the line.

Tomorrow's stage 6 is another challenging one but Poels may have to look to bonus seconds to overhaul Boasson Hagen.

How it happened

Stage five of the Tour of Britain provided the riders with the one and only summit finish of the race on the Hartside Fell. While not particularly difficult, compared to the climbs most the riders face on the continent, the finish would be crucial for the overall classification. After some cold weather up in Scotland, the riders were bathed in sunshine as the race rolled out of Prudhoe. Despite signing on with his team, Etixx-QuickStep's Fernando Gaviria did not take the start with the team worried about a potential tendinitis problem in his knee.

Five riders, Conor Dunne (An Post-Chain Reactions), Mark McNally (Madison Genesis), sprints leader Pete Williams (One Pro Cycling), Michael Morkov (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Morgan Kneisky (Raleigh) made up the day's breakaway. Their advantage never looked out of control with Movistar and Team Sky taking turns on the front.

After already losing two riders there was some worrying moments for Etixx-QuickStep when Mark Cavendish hit the deck, apparently tangling with one of the Movistar riders. The Manxman remonstrated with Gorka Izagirre, seemingly unpleased with how the crash happened. He was able to carry on, however.

As the race approached the finale, the break split into two groups with Morkov, McNally and Williams forging on. The trio held out until just inside the final 10 kilometres before they were eventually reeled in by the peloton.

Lobato made a quick exit through the escape hatch at the back of the bunch with just seven kilometres to go as the attacks came flying off the front. Ruben Zepuntke (Cannondale-Garmin) had a go off the front but he never established a serious lead. A group including Pete Kennaugh (Team Sky) and Chris Anker Sorensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) jumped the gap before Kruijswijk went alone.

He caught and passed by his compatriot Poels, who tried to solo to the line but was brought back by Kruijswijk and Boasson Hagen. The Norwegian made what looked like the winning move but it wasn't to be as Poels found one last surge to pass him to take the stage victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 4:12:22 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:02 3 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team 0:00:17 4 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 0:00:18 5 Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 8 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 9 Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team 10 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:00:25 12 Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain 13 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:31 14 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 15 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 16 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:00:35 17 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo 18 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 19 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:00 20 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 21 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 22 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 0:01:04 23 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:06 24 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO 25 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 26 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 27 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 28 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin 29 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 30 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 31 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:01:09 32 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:01:27 33 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC 0:02:03 34 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:02:16 35 Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction 0:03:12 36 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 37 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:47 38 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 39 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin 40 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:04:10 41 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:57 42 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 43 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 44 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 45 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 46 Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling 47 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain 48 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 49 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 50 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 51 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 0:05:57 52 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 53 Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:06:14 54 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 0:06:25 55 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:07:27 56 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 57 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 0:08:30 58 Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:08:40 59 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 60 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 61 Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 62 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 0:09:35 63 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:10:20 64 Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo 65 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step 66 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 67 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 68 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 69 Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 70 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step 71 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 72 Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 73 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Great Britain 74 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 75 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 76 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 77 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 78 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 79 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 80 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 81 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 82 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 83 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 84 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 85 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 86 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 87 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 88 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 89 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 90 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:12:36 91 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 0:14:26 92 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 93 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 94 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 95 Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 96 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 97 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 98 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:16:04 99 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 100 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC 101 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 102 George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 103 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 104 Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling 105 Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team 106 Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor 107 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 108 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 109 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 110 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling DSQ James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO DNF Steven Lampier (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC DNS Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Haydon Bridge, km. 28.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 10 pts 2 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 9 3 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 8 4 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 7 5 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC 6 6 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 5 7 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 4 8 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 9 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 2 10 Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Croglin, km. 85 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 4 pts 2 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 3 3 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 2 4 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Brockleymoor, km.103 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 4 pts 2 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 3 3 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 2 4 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Hartside, km. 166.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 9 3 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team 8 4 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 7 5 Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 6 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 7 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 4 8 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 3 9 Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team 2 10 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Combativity Rider Name (Country) Team Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 12:38:12 2 Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:01:04 3 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:24 4 IAM Cycling 0:02:15 5 Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:03:30 6 MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:49 7 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:03:57 8 Team Sky 0:04:51 9 BMC Racing Team 0:06:53 10 JLT Condor 0:07:34 11 Great Britain 0:09:13 12 Team Novo Nordisk 0:09:54 13 An Post - Chainreaction 0:11:04 14 Lotto - Soudal 0:11:18 15 NFTO 0:15:32 16 Madison Genesis 0:17:28 17 Team Raleigh GAC 0:17:42 18 Etixx - Quick Step 0:18:02 19 Team WIGGINS 0:18:42 20 One Pro Cycling 0:21:11

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 23:02:36 2 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:01 3 Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:30 4 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team 0:00:33 5 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:00:37 6 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:38 7 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 8 Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 11 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 12 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:00:43 13 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:00:46 14 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 0:00:51 15 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 16 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:00:55 17 Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:06 18 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:01:20 19 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:24 20 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:01:26 21 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 22 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:32 23 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:01:37 24 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:39 25 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:01:41 26 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:01:46 27 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:01:51 28 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:17 29 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:04:27 30 Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction 0:05:01 31 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 0:05:17 32 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:21 33 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:05:56 34 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 0:06:01 35 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:06:04 36 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 0:06:17 37 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 0:06:56 38 Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:06:57 39 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 0:08:42 40 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain 0:09:55 41 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 0:10:18 42 Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:10:40 43 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:10:43 44 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:52 45 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:11:37 46 Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:12:12 47 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 0:12:17 48 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:12:26 49 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:12:40 50 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 0:13:11 51 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:14:28 52 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:16:52 53 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:17:58 54 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 0:20:02 55 Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team 0:21:05 56 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC 0:23:02 57 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:24:32 58 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 0:24:44 59 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Great Britain 0:25:05 60 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO 0:25:40 61 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:26:04 62 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:26:07 63 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:53 64 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:27:01 65 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 0:28:58 66 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:31:24 67 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:31:30 68 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 0:31:45 69 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step 0:32:10 70 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:32:24 71 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 72 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:32:41 73 Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:33:01 74 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo 75 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:33:11 76 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:33:24 77 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step 0:33:36 78 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:34:57 79 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 0:35:03 80 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:35:12 81 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:35:49 82 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:36:28 83 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 0:36:52 84 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:36:54 85 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:37:40 86 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:38:04 87 Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 0:38:57 88 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 0:39:04 89 Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:39:33 90 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:39:34 91 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 0:39:42 92 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:39:50 93 Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 0:40:10 94 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:40:47 95 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:41:00 96 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 0:42:57 97 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 0:43:22 98 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:43:26 99 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:44:12 100 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC 0:45:40 101 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:45:41 102 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:46:55 103 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 0:46:57 104 George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 0:47:47 105 Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:48:22 106 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:49:17 107 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 0:53:03 108 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:55:03 109 Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:55:40 110 Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor 0:59:57

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 49 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 40 3 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 40 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 39 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 31 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 27 7 Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 26 8 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 25 9 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 25 10 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 24 11 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 20 12 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team 17 13 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 17 14 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step 17 15 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 16 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 14 17 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 12 18 Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain 11 19 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 20 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 10 21 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 10 22 Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team 9 23 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 9 24 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step 9 25 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 8 26 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 8 27 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 8 28 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 8 29 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 7 30 Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 6 31 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 5 32 Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling 5 33 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 34 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 3 35 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 2 36 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 32 pts 2 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 29 3 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 29 4 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 28 5 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 26 6 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 20 7 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 18 8 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 16 9 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 15 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 14 11 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 14 12 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 13 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 13 14 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 13 15 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 13 16 Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team 9 17 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 9 18 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team 8 19 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 8 20 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 8 21 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 7 22 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 7 23 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 7 24 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 7 25 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC 7 26 Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 6 27 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 6 28 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO 6 29 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 6 30 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 31 Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain 4 32 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 4 33 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 3 34 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 3 35 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 36 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 37 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 3 38 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 3 39 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 2 40 Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team 2 41 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 2 42 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 2 43 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin 1 44 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 1 45 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 1 46 Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 18 pts 2 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 11 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 8 4 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 8 5 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 7 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 4 7 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 4 8 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 3 9 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 10 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 11 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 12 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 13 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 2 14 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 2 15 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 2 16 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 17 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 2 18 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1 19 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 1 20 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 1 21 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC 1