Tour of Britain: Poels wins on Hartside Fell
Boasson Hagen takes over race lead
Stage 5: Prudhoe - Hartside Fell
Wout Poels (Team Sky) took a last dash victory on the fifth and hardest stage of the Tour of Britain beating Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) with Benat Intxausti finishing third. Poels caught Boasson Hagen inside the final few hundred metres to take his first win since Tirreno-Adriatico in March. Boasson Hagen, however did enough to take hold of the race lead by a single second.
"It was pretty close, at 500 metres I thought that I would be second but then he slowed down a bit and I thought that I had to take this chance for the win," said Poels. "I knew we had the last 500 headwind and the rest was crosswind. The final three kilometres were really hard.
"It's always really nice to win. I don't win a lot of races. I think that the last one was Tirreno this year so it's always really nice to win, especially in the UK."
The final climb up the Hartside Fell provided the exciting finish that the organisers had hoped for as the race fractured into many pieces. With race leader Juan Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) being dropped almost as soon as the climb began, it was all up for grabs in the general classification. There were attacks from the off but it really got going when Steven Kruijswijk (Lotto-Jumbo) attacked with a little over five kilometres remaining.
Poels bridged over to his compatriot, who already looked like he was struggling, and made a solo bid for the line just outside the three kilometres to go. He pulled out a significant gap on Kruijswijk but if Poels had dared to look over his shoulder then he would have seen the figure of Boasson Hagen chasing them both down. Using the technique often employed at Team Sky, the Norwegian didn't react to the attacks and remained at his own pace to chase each one down.
Boasson Hagen dragged the two groups together again, with Intxausti adding to the numbers, only for Poels to go once again. He didn't get far though and Boasson Hagen took his own chances outside the one kilometre to go banner. It looked good for the MTN-Qhubeka rider but Poels had one more dig left in him and passed Boasson Hagen before the line.
Tomorrow's stage 6 is another challenging one but Poels may have to look to bonus seconds to overhaul Boasson Hagen.
How it happened
Stage five of the Tour of Britain provided the riders with the one and only summit finish of the race on the Hartside Fell. While not particularly difficult, compared to the climbs most the riders face on the continent, the finish would be crucial for the overall classification. After some cold weather up in Scotland, the riders were bathed in sunshine as the race rolled out of Prudhoe. Despite signing on with his team, Etixx-QuickStep's Fernando Gaviria did not take the start with the team worried about a potential tendinitis problem in his knee.
Five riders, Conor Dunne (An Post-Chain Reactions), Mark McNally (Madison Genesis), sprints leader Pete Williams (One Pro Cycling), Michael Morkov (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Morgan Kneisky (Raleigh) made up the day's breakaway. Their advantage never looked out of control with Movistar and Team Sky taking turns on the front.
After already losing two riders there was some worrying moments for Etixx-QuickStep when Mark Cavendish hit the deck, apparently tangling with one of the Movistar riders. The Manxman remonstrated with Gorka Izagirre, seemingly unpleased with how the crash happened. He was able to carry on, however.
As the race approached the finale, the break split into two groups with Morkov, McNally and Williams forging on. The trio held out until just inside the final 10 kilometres before they were eventually reeled in by the peloton.
Lobato made a quick exit through the escape hatch at the back of the bunch with just seven kilometres to go as the attacks came flying off the front. Ruben Zepuntke (Cannondale-Garmin) had a go off the front but he never established a serious lead. A group including Pete Kennaugh (Team Sky) and Chris Anker Sorensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) jumped the gap before Kruijswijk went alone.
He caught and passed by his compatriot Poels, who tried to solo to the line but was brought back by Kruijswijk and Boasson Hagen. The Norwegian made what looked like the winning move but it wasn't to be as Poels found one last surge to pass him to take the stage victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|4:12:22
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:02
|3
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:00:17
|4
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:18
|5
|Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|8
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|9
|Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
|10
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:00:25
|12
|Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
|13
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:31
|14
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|15
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|16
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:00:35
|17
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo
|18
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|19
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:00
|20
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|21
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|22
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|0:01:04
|23
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:06
|24
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
|25
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|26
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|27
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|28
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|29
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|31
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:01:09
|32
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:27
|33
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:02:03
|34
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:02:16
|35
|Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:03:12
|36
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|37
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:47
|38
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|39
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|40
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:04:10
|41
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:57
|42
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|43
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|44
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|45
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|46
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|47
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
|48
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|49
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|50
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|51
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:05:57
|52
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|53
|Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:14
|54
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:06:25
|55
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:07:27
|56
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|57
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:08:30
|58
|Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:08:40
|59
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
|60
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|61
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|62
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|0:09:35
|63
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:10:20
|64
|Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo
|65
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step
|66
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|68
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|69
|Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|70
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step
|71
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|73
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Great Britain
|74
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|75
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|76
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|77
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|78
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|79
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|80
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|81
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|82
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|83
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|84
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|85
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|86
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|87
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|88
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|89
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|90
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:12:36
|91
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:14:26
|92
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|93
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|94
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|95
|Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|96
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|97
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|98
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:16:04
|99
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|100
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
|101
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|102
|George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|103
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|104
|Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|105
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team
|106
|Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
|107
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|108
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|109
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|110
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|DSQ
|James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
|DNF
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|DNS
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|10
|pts
|2
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|9
|3
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|8
|4
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|7
|5
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
|6
|6
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|5
|7
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|4
|8
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|9
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|10
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|4
|pts
|2
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|2
|4
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|4
|pts
|2
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|2
|4
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|3
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
|8
|4
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|7
|5
|Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|7
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|4
|8
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|3
|9
|Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
|2
|10
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|12:38:12
|2
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:01:04
|3
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:24
|4
|IAM Cycling
|0:02:15
|5
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:03:30
|6
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:49
|7
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:03:57
|8
|Team Sky
|0:04:51
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:53
|10
|JLT Condor
|0:07:34
|11
|Great Britain
|0:09:13
|12
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:09:54
|13
|An Post - Chainreaction
|0:11:04
|14
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:11:18
|15
|NFTO
|0:15:32
|16
|Madison Genesis
|0:17:28
|17
|Team Raleigh GAC
|0:17:42
|18
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:18:02
|19
|Team WIGGINS
|0:18:42
|20
|One Pro Cycling
|0:21:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|23:02:36
|2
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:01
|3
|Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:30
|4
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|5
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:00:37
|6
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:38
|7
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|8
|Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|11
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|12
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:00:43
|13
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:00:46
|14
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:00:51
|15
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|16
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:00:55
|17
|Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:06
|18
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:01:20
|19
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:24
|20
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:01:26
|21
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|22
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:32
|23
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:37
|24
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:39
|25
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:01:41
|26
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:01:46
|27
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:01:51
|28
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:17
|29
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:04:27
|30
|Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:05:01
|31
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:05:17
|32
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:21
|33
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:05:56
|34
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|0:06:01
|35
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:06:04
|36
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|0:06:17
|37
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:06:56
|38
|Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:57
|39
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:08:42
|40
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
|0:09:55
|41
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:10:18
|42
|Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:10:40
|43
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:10:43
|44
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:52
|45
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:11:37
|46
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:12:12
|47
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|0:12:17
|48
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:12:26
|49
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:40
|50
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|0:13:11
|51
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:14:28
|52
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:16:52
|53
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:17:58
|54
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|0:20:02
|55
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:21:05
|56
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:23:02
|57
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:24:32
|58
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|0:24:44
|59
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Great Britain
|0:25:05
|60
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
|0:25:40
|61
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:26:04
|62
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:26:07
|63
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:26:53
|64
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:27:01
|65
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:28:58
|66
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:31:24
|67
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:31:30
|68
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|0:31:45
|69
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:32:10
|70
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:32:24
|71
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|72
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:32:41
|73
|Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:33:01
|74
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
|75
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:33:11
|76
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:33:24
|77
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:33:36
|78
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:34:57
|79
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
|0:35:03
|80
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:35:12
|81
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:35:49
|82
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:36:28
|83
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:36:52
|84
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:36:54
|85
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:37:40
|86
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:38:04
|87
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:38:57
|88
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:39:04
|89
|Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:39:33
|90
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:39:34
|91
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|0:39:42
|92
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:39:50
|93
|Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:40:10
|94
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:40:47
|95
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:41:00
|96
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:42:57
|97
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|0:43:22
|98
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:43:26
|99
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:44:12
|100
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:45:40
|101
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:45:41
|102
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:46:55
|103
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:46:57
|104
|George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:47:47
|105
|Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:48:22
|106
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:49:17
|107
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:53:03
|108
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:55:03
|109
|Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:55:40
|110
|Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:59:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|49
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|40
|3
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|40
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|39
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|31
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|27
|7
|Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|26
|8
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|25
|9
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|25
|10
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|24
|11
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|20
|12
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
|17
|13
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|17
|14
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step
|17
|15
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|16
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|14
|17
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|12
|18
|Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
|11
|19
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|20
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|10
|21
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|10
|22
|Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
|9
|23
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|9
|24
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step
|9
|25
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|8
|26
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|8
|27
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|28
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|29
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|30
|Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|31
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|5
|32
|Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|5
|33
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|34
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|35
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|2
|36
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|32
|pts
|2
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|29
|3
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|29
|4
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|28
|5
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|26
|6
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|20
|7
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|8
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|16
|9
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|15
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|11
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|14
|12
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|13
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|14
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|15
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|13
|16
|Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
|9
|17
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|9
|18
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
|8
|19
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|8
|20
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|8
|21
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|7
|22
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|7
|23
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|24
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|7
|25
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
|7
|26
|Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|6
|27
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|6
|28
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
|6
|29
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|6
|30
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|31
|Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|32
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|33
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|3
|34
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|35
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|36
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|37
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|3
|38
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|39
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|2
|40
|Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|2
|41
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|2
|42
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|2
|43
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|1
|44
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|45
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|1
|46
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|18
|pts
|2
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|11
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|8
|4
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|8
|5
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|7
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|4
|7
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|4
|8
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|9
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|10
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|11
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|12
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|13
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|14
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|2
|15
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|2
|16
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|17
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|18
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1
|19
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|1
|20
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|1
|21
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|69:09:44
|2
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:01:19
|3
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:30
|4
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:04:11
|5
|Team Sky
|0:04:49
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:07
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:08:13
|8
|JLT Condor
|0:08:46
|9
|Great Britain
|0:10:11
|10
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:13:19
|11
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:15:13
|12
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:17:39
|13
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:25:08
|14
|NFTO
|0:25:18
|15
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:31:40
|16
|An Post - Chainreaction
|0:41:45
|17
|One Pro Cycling
|0:59:23
|18
|Team WIGGINS
|1:06:35
|19
|Madison Genesis
|1:14:28
|20
|Team Raleigh GAC
|1:23:23
