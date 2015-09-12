Phinney quits Tour of Britain before stage 7

Image 1 of 5 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 BMC's Dylan Teuns finsihed 10th during stage 5. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Floris Gerts (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Stefan Küng (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

BMC Racing’s Taylor Phinney withdrew from the Tour of Britain before the start of Saturday’s seventh stage, his team citing fatigue as the reason he did not start the penultimate day.

"It has been a hard race with long stages and long transfers," said BMC medical officer Dr. Scott Major. "Coming back from such a long layoff and injury and competing in his third straight stage race, we felt it was important for his Worlds preparation to get some much-needed rest and recovery."

Phinney, who was recently selected to compete in the road race and time trial for the US at the upcoming World Championships, is returning from a 14-month absence from competition after severely injuring his leg in a crash in June of 2014.

The 25-year-old has 20 race days in his legs so far this season after competing in the Tour of Utah, the USA Pro Challenge – where he won a stage and finished in another – and now the Tour of Britain. Phinney was 27th overall in the race after six stages, more than 11 minutes down. His best finish in the 2.HC stage race was 14th on stage 6.

Saturday proved a difficult day for BMC, which also lost Dylan Teuns and Floris Gerts during stage 6 following a crash that occurred as the race diverted onto a runway at Wattisham Airfield for an intermediate sprint.

"I hit a hole and lost hold of my handlebars because it was a really big hole," Teuns said. "I totally lost control so I did not have a chance. I just went to the ground."

Both Teuns and Gerts, a trainee, landed on their heads, according to major.

"Because of the concern about a head injury, we took them to the hospital as a precaution," Major said. "Neurologically, both riders are fine. But we are going to have them under close observation the next 24 hours."

Teuns also required stitches to close a laceration on his left elbow.

Stefan Küng, who joins Danilo Wyss as the only two BMC Racing Team riders remaining in the race, also crashed Saturday in a separate incident, but he was not seriously hurt.

"Dylan was enjoying a good result for a young guy," said team director Fabio Baldato. "Now we will arrive in London with two guys. Fortunately, it looks like the injuries are not too bad. That is the only good thing."